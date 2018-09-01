Dual-Purposed Trump Doctrine Squeeze #3 Continues – Pentagon Cancels Financial Aid to Pakistan…

The Trump Doctrine is easiest to describe as: deploying economic leverage to achieve national security interests. The Trump Doctrine is unique and stunningly effective.
Many of the geopolitical decisions have multiple facets which connect like small gears on a much larger machine. One of those small dual-purpose gears is the Doctrine as it is applied to Pakistan. The downstream moves impact China, our #1 geopolitical and economic adversary, then Russia, and also support new alliances with India and the broader Middle-east.
Toward China = ♦Squeeze #3. In 2017 Trump and Secretary Tillerson, now Secretary Pompeo, put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. The U.S. removed $900 million in financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void. [NOTE: Last month the World Bank began discussions about a financial bailout for Pakistan.] Again, more one-way bleed for China. {Go Deep}
When President Trump removed the $900 million in aid to Pakistan, he empowered the Pentagon via Defense Secretary James Mattis, with an option to give $300 million to Pakistan if Mattis felt positive steps were being taken to change behavior. Today the Pentagon announces no change in behavior is noted:
[…] U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in particular, had an opportunity to authorize $300 million in CSF funds through this summer – if he saw concrete Pakistani actions to go after insurgents. Mattis chose not to, a U.S. official told Reuters.
“Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 (million) was reprogrammed,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said.
The disclosure came ahead of an expected visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the top U.S. military officer, General Joseph Dunford, to Islamabad. Mattis told reporters on Tuesday that combating militants would be a “primary part of the discussion.”
Experts on the Afghan conflict, America’s longest war, argue that militant safe havens in Pakistan have allowed Taliban-linked insurgents in Afghanistan a place to plot deadly strikes and regroup after ground offensives. (read more)
The nature of the Trump foreign policy doctrine, as it has become visible, is to hold manipulative influence accountable for regional impact(s), and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.
There have been clear examples of this doctrine at work. When President Trump first visited the Middle-East he confronted the international audience with a message about dealing with extremist influence agents. President Trump simply said: “drive them out.”
Toward that end, as Qatar was identified as a financier of extremist ideology, President Trump placed the goal of confrontation upon the Gulf Cooperation Council, not the U.S.
The U.S. role was clearly outlined as supporting the confrontation. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates needed to confront the toxic regional influence; the U.S. would support their objective. That’s what happened.
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support. Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
The process of accurate regional assignment of influence comes with disconcerting sunlight. Often these influences are not discussed openly. However, for President Trump the lack of honesty is only a crutch to continue enabling poor actors. This is a consistent theme throughout all of President Trump’s foreign policy engagements.
The European Union is a collective co-dependent enabler to the corrupt influences of Iran. Therefore the assignment of responsibility to change the status is placed upon the EU.
The U.S. will fully support the EU effort, but as seen in the withdrawal from the Iran Deal, the U.S. will not enable growth of toxic behavior. The U.S. stands with the people of Iran, but the U.S. will not support the enabling of Iranian oppression, terrorism and/or dangerous military expansion that will ultimately destabilize the region. Trump holds the EU accountable for influencing change. Again, we see the Trump Doctrine at work.
Perhaps the most obvious application of the Trump Doctrine is found in how the U.S. administration approached the challenging behavior of North Korea. Rather than continuing a decades-long policy of ignoring the influence of China, President Trump directly assigned primary responsibility for a reset to Beijing.
China held, and holds, all influence upon North Korea and has long-treated the DPRK as a proxy province to do the bidding of Beijing’s communist old guard. By directly confronting the influence agent, and admitting openly for the world to see (albeit with jaw-dropping tactical sanction diplomacy) President Trump positioned the U.S. to support a peace objective on the entire Korean peninsula and simultaneously forced China to openly display their closely-guarded influence.
While the Red Dragon -vs- Panda influence dynamic is still ongoing, the benefit of this new and strategic approach has brought the possibility of peace closer than ever in recent history.
No longer is it outlandish to think of North Korea joining with the rest of the world in achieving a better quality of life for its people.
Not only is President Trump openly sharing a willingness to engage in a new and dynamic future for North Korea, but his approach is removing the toxic influences that have held down the possibility for generations. By leveraging China (through economics) to stop manipulating North Korea, President Trump is opening up a door of possibilities for the North Korean people. This is what I mean when I say Trump is providing North Korea with an opportunity to create an authentic version of itself.
What ultimately comes from the opportunity President Trump has constructed is entirely unknown. However, the opportunity itself is stunning progress creating a reasonable pathway to prosperity for the North Korean people. Chairman Kim Jong-un has the opportunity to be the most trans-formative leader within Asia in generations; but it is still only an ‘opportunity’.
The commonality in all of these foreign policy engagements is the strategic placement of responsibility upon the primary influence agent; and a clear understanding upon those nation(s) of influence, that all forward efforts must ultimately provide positive results for people impacted who lack the ability to create positive influence themselves.
One of the reasons President Trump is able to take this approach is specifically because he is beholden to no outside influence himself. It is only from the position of complete independence that accurate assignments based on the underlying truth can be made.
A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence.
When you take the influence of corporate/financial brokers out of foreign policy, all of a sudden those global influence peddlers are worthless. Absent of their ability to provide any benefit, nations no longer purchase these brokered services.
As soon as influence brokers are dispatched, national politicians become accountable to the voices of their citizens. When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.
….And that my friends is why Senator John McCain hated President Trump.
Any thing beats “Tet Cease Fires” that allowed re supply of ammo and troops!
It is amazing to finally see what it is like to have a president who is trying to help improve the US
It really is G-man
All those decades we were fooled into thinking our leaders represented our interests. But now we know they were doing nothing but playing the board game called “Globalist Masters R Us”
Imagine what our country would be like, heck, the world too, if we had true genuine leaders like Trump for all those decades. Imagine how different history would have been
Love the “Awan karma” here as well.
Too bad the President is soooooo distracted by Mr. Mueller’s shenanigans…..NOT!!!
Much easier to take away the “kids” allowances than explain to mothers why their sons and/or daughters were killed half away around the world.
66 days to Election 2018. Make your move, President Trump.
October surprise.. was and is the best for a November election
The only thing wrong with article is that the US establishment doesn’t want peace in Afghanistan.
That is now your longest war, 6 years longer than Vietnam!!!!!
An anarchic state in A’stan suits multiple nefarious purposes.
First a rogue state provides a perfect environment for the CIA to continue it’s multi billion dollar opium smuggling business, secondly it creates instability on it’s northern border with Russia and threatens Russian security in the region.
Anything that attacks Russia seems to be a good thing for the insane ones!!!!
“First a rogue state provides a perfect environment for the CIA to continue it’s multi billion dollar opium smuggling business…”
BINGO – we have a winner!! It always goes back to the money – who is profiting off of the various wars and “nation building” endeavors all over the world? The military contractors, the members of Congress who fund their pet projects and family “Foundations” with grants, the leaders of the 3rd world countries who skim all the aid off the top, the various “SJW” Organizations who constantly scream for the US to “pay their fair share” even though we already pay and do far more than any other country in history, etc.
Trump is a GENIUS…
A STRATEGIC one, at that 🦁
Very Stable as well.
Chairman Kim Jong-un has the opportunity to be the most trans-formative leader within Asia in generations; but it is still only an ‘opportunity’.
Opportunity has a shelf life,
We have bingo
Now if only something could be done about dispatching the influence brokers in this country.
[Actually, someone IS working on it!]
“….And that my friends is why Senator John McCain hated President Trump.”. BOOM!
But Trump did not hate John McCain. I believe he may be a Christian after all
It’s not after all. It’s always. Do you recall the President’s eulogy taking about his dad taking him to a Billy Graham Crusade as a young teen? Members of the Graham family stated at his funeral, “Everyone has a Billy Graham story”.
Send those pakis packing, President Trump!
Amazing the clarity PTrump has to be able to see and hone in on the policies that are not only MAGA but for the individual countries to be their own kinda of mwga. SD also has amazing ability to take lots of information in and run it thru a fine sieve of MAGA and present it beautifully and simply as possible for us Treepers. Thanks SD
Mccain is reaping his eternal reward and it’s not going to be pretty. Good riddance is all I have to say.
Question…. will China move into Afghanistan en force? Supposedly they already have some presence in the North.
If China had control of Afghanistan, they could build an oil pipeline from Iran.
If China had control of Afghanistan.
As to control of Afghanistan, ask the British Empire, Soviet Union and the US how well that woked out.
And the winner is??? ……..the envelope please………………Megan Mc
Sorry just can’t help myself
Made me chuckle!
Excellent thread, Sundance.
Thank you for the clear breakdown.
Much appreciated 👍
Sooner or later these people are going to realize that when President Trump, et al., say something, they mean it. The man don’t play!!
God bless our President, and keep him and his family safe as he fights the force of evil, foreign and domestic.
Amen
Sundance, thank you so much for including that last paragraph regarding John Mccain.
This article, capped off with the reference to McCain, illustrates perfectly the ugly screeching heard at the Washington memorial service by various globalist. They are feeling the sting of President Trump’s whip on their evil a***s , as he cleans up our modern temple.
I feel pretty confident a few veterans groups might have a few words to say about McCain after the fake honors are finished this weekend. They won’t be as kind as Our VSG.
What greater act can a man complete other than losing an election to a Democrat? (Sarcasm)
If he had beat Obama in 2008 Hillary would be n the middle of he second term now, after the MSM destroyed McCain. My mom said look for the good in people and this is where I landed on him.
IMHO, because of President Trump, the entire world is becoming a better place.
I wonder how things will develop in Pakistan. Here is a May/2017 article article about China’s plans for Pakistan:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1333101
I’ve never understood why they are given aide money anyway, ever seen one of their anti-American protests? Men so full of hatred spitting and hissing and screaming. Every time there is a natural disaster they demand the west give them money and if we don’t do it fast enough they start back to their hissing and spitting hatred. We owe that vile nation nothing least of all money. Let Muslim nations take care of each other.
That may not be the only reason McCain held Trump in great disdain. Don’t forget the reality of draft dodging, plus envy toward those who gained great wealth and lived accordingly. Add to this a New York City attitude coupled with street language of a New Yorker and you have a wonderful recipe where…
John McCain could not just stand in the same room using his POW status and male family history as the greatest magnet in that room.
Excuse me, but The Trump Doctrine sounds like simple common sense. Obvious. What the hell have we been doing instead for all these years? No wonder there has been so. much. winning. Winning was the only option.
