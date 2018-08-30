Bloomberg Reports: POTUS Trump Considering $200 Billion in Chinese Tariffs…

The financial media is all a flutter based on a Bloomberg report that President Trump is likely to apply tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. DUH ! Why do they think U.S.T.R. Lighthizer has been conducting open section 301 tariff hearings for the past week? Of course President Trump is considering tariffs on $200 billion in trade goods; this approach is not exactly a secret.
Then again, most of the financial media are clueless about the larger economic strategy and how China ties into the negotiations with North Korea. I digress.
The proposed tariffs are a supplemental action in response to China’s unfair trade practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, based on the findings in USTR’s investigation of China under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Tariffs on $34 billion in goods from China are currently in effect, and tariffs on an additional $16 billion took effect on August 23rd, 2018.
The issue is not *if* President Trump will apply the 301-tariffs, the question is *how* and *when*?
Only President Trump knows the answer to that question because everything about the larger strategy is only known by the person making the ultimate decisions, President Trump.
The goals are clear: leverage a more fair, equitable and reciprocal trade relationship with China; and also gain national and regional security for Southeast Asia with a denuclearized and stable Korean peninsula.
The $200 billion in 301-tariffs is a tool, leverage, nothing more. President Trump is following a very logical sequence with multiple simultaneous actions. Finalize the North American Trade Bloc using U.S-Mexico terms (possibly with Canada); then focus on the EU trade element, possibly doing a bilateral deal with the U.K. at the same time; then shift to Asia and specifically China.
The advancing Trump trade agenda has multiple fronts all coordinated by President Trump and his team: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer; with input and targeted messaging from NEC Director Larry Kudlow and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro.
Each member of the team has a specific region for review and strategy. However, the larger direction of the team, and every specific action within each move, is coordinated by President Trump.
Droppin bomb after bomb….hahahahahaha
This will be easier for people to accept, now that they have had their eyes opened to the stupidity of the Paris Climate Accords.
The US withdrawal from the WTO is as much a hammer aimed at the E.U. as it is aimed at China.
Think about it.
As this ^^^^^^ is written, so let it be done!
Best news ever!
Oh man I hope he does… that’s more clearing out of globalist detritus… I wonder; is that parallel banking system he and sec. Mnuchin are creating a way to skirt the IMF in the future? I’m not a fan at all of “The Fund”
Notice nobody’s doing contorted backflips over Argentina’s fiscal troubles? Short years ago, that would have been the case. All the concerned globalists would have been all atwitter. Why, Christine Lagarde would have been forced to cut short her stay at her villa in the Seychelles to jet off and scratch her botoxed brow in Argentina. Today, it’s crickets, even the business channels barely mention it.
Something’s changed, folks. It’s palpable.
You are correct…. the Clintons used to go there a lot. What changed?
Hallelujah!!
All this is having a major psychological impact on Canada’s Chrystia Freeland and her NAFTA negotiating team. The Lightizer deal must be hell on earth for them, all proposals that they can’t possibly accept without being seen as total losers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When you try to play both sides of the fence, you usually end up with a fence picket stuck in a most uncomfortable place.
We recently had a “team lead” turn in his notice so he could take a position with another company. OK, got to look out for yourself these days.
Then he decides he will just not show up to work to finish out his notice. Again, not a good way to do things, but to each their own.
Then he calls the department head saying the job he was offered fell through, and could he come back.
A most Resounding NO! Seems the rest of the story was he left the place that offered him the job to come work for us; until they realized he had left without notice from them.
So, in my opinion, President Trump even allowing the Canadians another chance at the deal is more than gracious or what would be necessary. I hope they take note and accept what we are willing to give.
You’re absolutely right that it’s more than gracious but there’s still just enough chatter for him to take the magnanimous road. But it’s actually a ruse. His “offer” is complete capitulation or nothing. Hilarious. Very Roman style.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If there had ever been a Roman Emperor as smart as Trump… the Roman Empire would probably still be a going concern!
Do you have any idea how many Canadians want that witch (sorry, don’t mean to insult any witches out there!) and her evil boss out of office?? Do you know that we Canadians pay more than DOUBLE what Americans do for milk because of that “supply management Turdeau (spelling deliberate) is trying to save??
Canadians for Trump!
SD,
I’m sure you’ve noticed the encirclement of the PRC.
1. EU agrees to zero/zero tariffs+non-tax barriers, other tariff countries notice (esp. China)
2. Mexico agrees to content origination rules, which shuts off escape valve for China
3. Canada will either agree or be tariffed, so again, another China escape valve is shut
4. I am certain that there are other agreements in place in the last 12 months
It is a systematic application of pressure while simultaneously blocking all escape routes. China has been played, and our financia press and regular press and our sttock brokers (Wall Street vs. Main Street, to quote you) are still hyperventilating about tariffs and free trade and have missed the encirclement.
This is amazing, and beautiful to watch.
This geo-political-economic strategy on a grand scale.
Donald John Trump will be studied as long as the word ‘strategy’ exists in the human lexicon.
The Chinese are studying him intensely while the US ‘intelligencia’ whines or are rendered mute in bafflement.
A great time to be alive!
True
The Chinese don’t understand him because they CAN’T understand him, cultural psychologically. And they don’t understand him because they refuse to look in the mirror. This is typical Chinese- avoid the harsh truth at all costs. They have a phrase which they use for everything. It translates loosely as- “Nothing I can do about it.” I have no idea how anyone in their right mind thinks they can “value” an economy with thousands of ghost cities and building that are 3 years old already falling apart. There’s never been anything like this in history. Never.
No country will be able to dump their product into the US market through backdoors.
They have to deal directly with us.
EU will agree easily and then China will have to do the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe the word you are looking for is “containment”, not encirclement! Because the Chinese Communist party understands what the “containment policy” did to their Communist neighbor, the former Soviet Union! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stunning brilliance!
Trump withdrawing from WTO is inevitable. It follows the line that we have seen with Trump withdrawing from TPP, Paris Climate Accords, the Iran Deal, and now NAFTA.
Trump will remake the trading system to ensure fair and reciprocal trade. I don’t think Trump much cares about so-called free trade. He wants trade that leads to a level playing field where if tariffs are used, they are matched by the other nations. He wants the trade deficits across the board to be minimized so as not to grant any nation a substantial advantage over any other. It’s a stunningly new trade paradigm he is trying to implement, but it will be the culmination of bilateral trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada (the US, 3rd and 2nd largest trading partners as nations respectively), the EU (the largest trading partner of US as a trade bloc), Britain after Brexit, Japan (the 4th largest trading partner), and according to Kudlow, there are forthcoming talks with Australia as well.
I believe China (our #1 trading partner as a nation) is waiting specifically on the outcome of the midterm elections. I believe China is looking to see if Trump would have overcome the political heat that China tried to influence with their counter tariffs that targeted specific political constituencies in Trump’s base. This is why Trump is going to be campaigning, according to Kellyanne Conway, 40 days in these last 60 or days ahead of November. Trump understands the stakes, but does his base understand the stakes?
If Trump prevails decisively, China may come to the negotiation table soon thereafter. I believe a deal can be made because Trump wants two things from China in my opinion over everything else; one the denuclearization of North Korea and two, the end of all practices that infringe on US intellectual property. I think Trump will allow China to complete their so-called one belt, one road (OBOR) initiative so long as China buys our agricultural products and our energy (natural gas, coal, and oil) in larger quantities. I believe Trump will allow a reduced trade deficit (perhaps $300-$500 billion over 5 years) but not so much as to imperil OBOR. I think Trump will demand an end to the trade deficit when OBOR is completed. He will give China 5-6 years to complete OBOR, similar to his demand for an exit clause in NAFTA that became the review of the trade agreement after 6 years. I think a deal like this with China would be a win-win, because China cares about OBOR and as it stands now with an ailing economy, that’s in peril if their downturn continues.
If China persist no matter the outcome of the 2018 elections, then Trump will continue the bilateral trade negotiations with the other major trading partners and he will impose significant tariffs on the rest of Chinese exports to the US, valued just over $500 billion. Trump can simply ratchet up tariffs from 25% to 100% to get China’s attention. In the end, I think withdrawing from the WTO will be the trump card. It will end China’s exploitation of those rules and it will allow Trump to form a new trading regime based on the principles of fair and reciprocal trade vice free trade. Fair and reciprocal trade will lead to free trade, not the other way around which is what we got with the current global trading system vis a vis the United States. To that end, it would not surprise if Trump’s new regime simply links US-Mex-Can Trade Agreement, EU-US Trade Agreement, and perhaps a new TPP agreement on a bilateral basis enjoining Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and Australia (like he did Mexico and Canada with the new NAFTA), all together into the new global trading system.
To say Trump is a masterful deal making genius beyond any of my expectations when I initially supported him and then voted for him is the understatement of my life! Not tired of winning! MAGA!!
I don’t think he’ll allow OBOR. Why give a nation that wants to destroy you a chance to cut off and contain an entire region? I think his next stop after EU is ASEAN. They don’t like China AT ALL. All they need is an option to reject their overtures. I just wish he wanted to crush China as badly as I do. Maybe he does and is just playing the game. I don’t see him stopping the tariffs until they reach $250 Billion. China can’t handle that for more than a few months. More than that and businesses will be forced to relocate and then the real implosion happens, that everyone has been predicting.
LikeLike
Good timing to hit them with it as well, there economy is slowing.
LikeLike
Great post. I am not sure that the average voter understands how huge these trade deals are, actually I am sure they don’t.
LikeLike
Thank God. A more worthless group is hard to imagine.
LikeLike
China will have to be punished and punished severely, before they learn. NK will be free and will be the next great economic boom for US and South Korean companies. In fact they’ll be direct competition for China. The real joker in this deck is just how much treason did Hillary commit with the Chinese? Team Trump seem to be slow-walking this but everything is pointing to Hillary actually SELLING her SAP intel to the Chinese, which they in turn used to kill US assets in China. I don’t know if these are grounds for literal war but they sure as hell are grounds for icey relations and economic war.
This is going to be very, very interesting to watch unfold, especially from the winner’s circle. #MAGA
Thank goodness Pres Trump knew about Hillary’s emails being in the hands of the Chinese going in, and started the economic war right away, or the Chinese could have used them as a means to control the U.S. Blackmail, extortion, threats… As it stands now, Trump has all the leverage.
Not just Clinton. Feinstein had a Chinese agent on her staff for 20 years, and from anything I’ve read, he was just fired and allowed to be on his way. Everyone just assumes she didn’t know he was a Chinese agent, even though her association with the Chinese politburo goes way back – San Francisco is sister cities with Shanghai.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She absolutely knew. The question is do we have the proof? We meaning the NSA. I haven’t heard anything about it but it wouldn’t surprise me if they did.
LikeLike
Your absolutely right!
Folks the Chinese are seeing all their schemes being destroyed by the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth! Ole Xi will have to decide in the very near future whether he wants to hold onto North Korea or whether he wants to destroy his paper economy. He CAN’T have both!
Our President continues to drive the Dragon 🐉 crazy 😜. Xi knows damn well that as our President finalizes the trade deals with Mexico 🇲🇽 & Canada 🇨🇦, the European Union 🇪🇺 and Japan 🇯🇵, China 🇨🇳 will see a reduction of 3% to 4% to their real GDP rate!
There is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them with tariffs of 10% on the first $50 billion coupled with the proposed 25% (in a week or so) on the next $200 billion and what I believe maybe as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, PDJT is swinging our GDP up and killing China’s GDP.
Let’s look at the math:
USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to our Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to our Government
$200 billion x 25% tariffs = $50 billion dollars to our Government
$250 billion x (being a bit conservative) 37.5% tariffs = $93.375 billion dollars to our Government
China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to their Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to their Government
$60 billion x 25% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
6) $40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 37.5% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
That totals $150.775 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $37.4 billion dollars to their Government.
That shrinks the trade deficit by $113.375 billion dollars a year.
What does that mean for each country’s real GDP rate?
Just last Quarter we shrunk the trade deficit by $53 billion dollars and it added 1.16% to the 4.1%.
Please keep in mind with my math above, China 🇨🇳 and the USA 🇺🇸 brought in the same $5 billion in tariffs. They washed each other out.
However, going forward, that isn’t the case! Your talking about an additional 2.32% real GDP rate for each year using the tariffs on China 🇨🇳and them losing that same percentage.
Our President is absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!
Xi saw this today and realizes HE CAN’T WIN!
It’s the ‘aikido’ of tariffs:
The more they sell to the US, the more tax receipts the US government takes in, funding the military, the wall and targeted ‘bail-outs’ for affected industries.
The less they sell to the US the more US manufacturing grows, wages go up and the more able the American people are able to pay for the increase in prices from either the Chinese or the US trade bloc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great comparison!
Far more critically, the more US manufacturing grows, the greater the long term defunding of the Chinese military build up against the USA and our allies. Trump is forcing China to pick up additional cost like replacement the US aid to Pakistan @ $1 Billion dollars/annually while China has at least a $1 Trillion bank recapitalization to perform.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re absolutely right about the tariffs. That’s why I don’t think Trump wants to do a deal with the Chinese. He’d rather lower the boom and watch the supply chains reorganize elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! It will be replaced in our country. Never to leave again.
I don’t think she sold access to her so much as she didn’t CARE who got a peek at it, so long as it ultimately benefited her and that it wasn’t anybody who was a loyal US citizen.
LikeLike
Trump should offer to reduce billions of dollars of tariffs on China, if they turn over all of Hillary’s emails. Imagine how that would shake things up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He already has the servers. NSA has the dirt on ALL of them, China included. It’s going to get ugly, just how ugly is the question.
She isn’t worth it. Never has been. They’ll turn them over just to screw her over for failing to deliver the goods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s well past time to do this… For years they have been sc**wing us and to top that off they are interfering with NK….
LikeLiked by 4 people
MAGA – SUNDANCE best writer on the internet
LikeLiked by 17 people
If he really wants to troll the Chinese and the American left, Trump could say that these tariffs are a response to the Chinese internment camps for Muslims.
LikeLiked by 5 people
OK, that would make heads explode! Even mine!
“[E]verything about the larger strategy is only known by the person making the ultimate decisions, President Trump.”
Amen, Sundance.
And doesn’t this apply to other things as well?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes everything imo! Nothing left to chance, we took control 2 years ago. This is the implementation of a well thought out plan across the board.
Can you imagine how much of a stronger position we’d be in against China if only half of the Republicans in Congress gave full-throated support for his position?
It’s humiliating that POTUS seems to enter these battles with the Chinese with one hand tied behind his back by both Congress and the media yet he prevails. I trust after the next election, he will make those Republicans pay dearly for their lack of support.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve been having to explain the strategy behind this to my friends/coworkers. Of course I’m explaining to them what SD has been meticulously explaining to us. What is interesting is that even the more liberal people understand and support what’s going on once it’s explained matter-of-factly.
This explanation and the NAFTA trade negotiations explanation have been extremely helpful in Trump-splaining. Why is this complex topic so easy for them to understand, but stupidity like the racist accusations about the phrase “monkey with it” or whatever it was, is so hard?
Anyway, reporting back from the field that this topic is a winner for us. Even the more ridiculous left-wingers I know easily understand that China, Canada, Mexico, etc, etc, etc. have been ripping us off. Better news, they can even accept and roll with the idea that temporary pain leads to long-lasting benefit. Guess most people are reasonable when it comes to their wallets.
You picked up on a very subtle and little discussed aspect of the Trump Phenomenon: The old Liberal Left did not like the abandonment of the working class.
The Sensible Liberal Left knew there was something wrong with the NAFTA etc, but the Democrat Party had sold out to the global corporatists.
This is why alot of the older ‘Bernie Bros’ have jumped on the Trump Train (and if the gray hair in some of the #Walkaway videos is any indication, are still doing so).
The beauty of nationalist-populism is that it is not a Left/Right movement.
‘Capitalism’ has a bad rap within just about anyone who is in their under 60 because they have never actually seen an expanding economy.
WOW. So there IS a little bit of sense left in the economic hemisphere of the Liberal brain. This is very good news. I think it’s easier for them to see the unfairness, injustice of this because it involves “the working class”. Good stuff.
“How and When?”
Painfully. And Soon.
😈
Thinking back over the past near two years, this was all ‘planned’ by PDJT in advance— but he does also know how to play his serendipity cards.
A specific concrete example is indelibly now etched in history. Remember how AF1 took Obama to. China for some intl meeting, and the Chinese would not roll up a stairway, forcing Obama to igniminiously exit from the planes rear tail ramp built in low alternative ground exit? Trump took undoubted note, knowing China was a big part of his agenda. And planned a counter message:
One of Trump’s first major presidential acts was to invite Xi to Mar a Lago. Now, Trump is a billionaire that owns Mar a Lago honestly, no corruption or politics . Had to impress Xi where the opposite is usually the case. Then, cherry topping, over dessert Tump leans over and tells Xi, oh, by the way, I just ordered the launch of 49 cruise missiles attacking the Syrian airbase from which Assad launched his latest unforgivable chem warfare attack. [And now my supposition as to the end of the exchange…Obama said there were red lines when there weren’t. I (Trump) never draw red lines cause that is not in the Art of the Deal. By the way, when you invite me over to China to reciprocate our friendship, make sure the AF1 staircase is ready.]
False gods of globalism and central planning. Skewered.
LikeLiked by 3 people
China has had the Hillary advantage for a long time. Without the Hillary advantage China is forced to change things operationally. Obama was just a Hillary dupe as well as with others. In a World of crookedness none better than, cunning evil Hillary. In reality, Bill is also a Hillary dupe. One may reason NK was also part of Hillary’s influence. China’s trade position and its NK position has weakened without Hillary in the frey. My guess, China badly misses Hillary as do others who have gotten used to ripping off the American people (deplorables).
I will be glad when all these trade issues finally get settled once and for all. It seems in regards to China, Canada, and Mexico, whenever it seems we have gotten the issues with one of them solved, an issue pops up again with one of the others we thought we had come to an agreement with. I thought Beijing had come to an understanding with us, hadn’t they? Granted, all this is in negotiations, etc. but I want the i’s dotted and t’s crossed already!
LikeLike
This is easy. Cut off China’s access to soybeans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to be out of the WTO too. I also hope we can dump China completely and not trade with them at all, kick all of their spies, students and cover and non-cover businesses out of our country. We’re letting them spy on us with free reign in our own home. Hopefully Trump is working on shifting any trade we have with China throughout all of the other new trade deals we are redoing with our allies around the world. So if China refuses to change their thieving trade practices, which I’m assuming they will refuse, we can say see ya, don’t need ya.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts exactly. Kick them all out who aren’t citizens. They’re corrupt through and through.
China has gotten used to playing minor league teams with past U.S. administrations. Now they realize they are the minor league team up against this administration.
They’ve gotten too comfortable using a plethora of dirty and criminal tactics. Not just here, but worldwide. But for the first time they are having an existential crisis, with all their tried and true operational methods are being called out and exposed.
Sadly cheating is endemic to them. Despite much intelligence and savvy. Cheating is the easy, lazy way out, and because the rest of the world sold out without a whimper there has been no need to stop.
China is/will be the biggest problem of this century on multiple levels. Islam is driven by Medieval ideology and values. Barbarians, as it were. China is more cunning, devious, and driven by demographic and geographical dynamics that will continue to make them a world threat
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. That’s why we need to strangle them now. In economic war, we can cut off their supply chain and watch them asphyxiate.
Why have we allowed Chinese Nationals to take over our Technical Colleges?
Ban them.
Problem solved.
The Chinese have to steal because they are programmed not to think on their own.
They can’t invent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this strategy is the reason for the nonstop attacks on President Trump in DC. As he said “trillions of dollars are at stake.”
I gave up hoping for a truly American First president. PDJT has greatly exceeded my expectations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China:major exporter of precursor chemicals, with large quantities to Mexico. They could stop the export if they wanted. Or if somebody used leverage…
No don’t ban then,. charge them exorbitant fees and some kind of service to the US as price of admission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, the WTO is garbage, a globalist construct ripe for manipulation, always has been. Bilateral trade deals are the way to go. Open ’em up every few years, renegotiate, rebalance, and away you go. Trump gets this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Getting upset with financial media is wasted emotions. They get paid to represent and report on bottom line of businesses that participate in the markets. With very few exceptions; primarily Charles Payne, Stewart Varney and a very few others on FBN, the “business news media” have no desire nor inclination to draw distinction between the job of businesses “making Money” and elected leaders “be sure the citizens make money and shape national economy via policy, tax (incl. Tariffs) and regulation to maximize money made by citizens”.
The lack of willingness to discuss difference in perspective extends to the experts, economists and “business” leaders interviewed on these shows.
Although it would be interesting to have Stewart, Charles or Maria B. ask the question: why is it OK for every other country to protect their economies, workers, sovereignty and industries but not the US??
Because we are the ultimate source of evil, pollution, racism, bigotry, you-name-it-phobia, etc. etc. and deserve to be humbled and impoverished /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly the narrative that WE have allowed to be created since the 1960s. It’s disgusting and absolutely must change.
I suggest the president not waste his breath on leaving the WTO. Use it when possible to support positions and policy statements but do not give opponents a political another weapon. Note the best that the US can hope for is empty verdicts but they do provide fodder for countering negative inputs. Sadly, the WTO is one of those organizations one needs to belong to, just because.
Once he has Europe, Uk, Mexico, Canada out of the way the games truly begin.
Shifting to Asia. Great chemistry with Japan, they will have to stand with us anyway reg. NK.
India is his wildcard. It could replace china for a lot of industries.
Taiwan and Philippines will align with us if worst comes to worst. Lot’s of leverage everywhere.
I don’t think China will play it this far though. Like anyone else they will get the best deal the faster they make one.
The Mexico deal shows how easy it is for Trump to lock China out. I think Trump surprised a lot of people on how fast he got Mexico(and Canada) done.
Same with the EU. They are next. They can’t use NAFTA anymore to flood the US market.
Sundance,
I Absolutely Love the Kudlow Graphic.
What I’m looking forward to is POTUS pulling most favored nation status from them! I never could understand how they could get it in the first place, but thanks to Sundance and all you treepers I realize now that it was simply FOR SALE by the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is an interesting opinion piece.on China-US trade war
Opinion: China Has to Learn From Past U.S. Trade War With Japan
“In the face of this, there are lessons China can learn from Japan’s past experience in a similar trade war with the U.S. The U.S. and China have fundamentally irreconcilable demands, and it will be difficult to reach an agreement through negotiations. A stage of even more intense trade conflict is inevitable. China should make strategic preparations for the short and medium term, as well as for a longer, protracted trade wAr”
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2018-06-01/opinion-china-has-to-learn-from-past-us-trade-war-with-japan-101261415.html
Interesting article but I don’t think the author fully admits the size and scope of this war. Tech is just one part of it and in fact other than a few examples, Tech is China’s least competitive arena. But the issue the Chinese never seem to acknowledge is their culture of thievery and deceit.
I wish they could tariff the sh*t out of all of the Chinese crap on eBay. Tell me how a Chinese seller can sell a pair of shoes for $.99 and that includes free shipping from China?? Clearly they are dumping products on us.
LOL. Cheap shyt is actually the one place I don’t mind Chinese goods. People know what they’re getting and aren’t paying anything for it. India and a half dozen others could compete directly with that. Heck North Korea would be the ideal country for that sort of thing.
If PDJT can sew up this deal with Mexico and Canada it will send a huge message, especially after Canada tried to get sassy.
WILLLLLBURR !! GRRRRREAT !
