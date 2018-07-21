Perspective Over the Madness – The Media are Just as Complicit In The DOJ Corruption and FISA Abuse…

We shared a discussion thread several months ago about how the media are enmeshed within the story of the DOJ and FBI corruption. The media engagements with the parties swirling around the FBI, DOJ and Clinton-Steele Dossier are so pervasive they cannot reasonably report on any aspect of the story without exposing their own duplicity.
Michael Isikoff highlighted that point in February when he admitted his reporting was being used by the DOJ and FBI to advance the political objective. Additionally, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE–
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted by the Inspector General for leaking stories to the media and then lying about it to INSD and IG investigators. FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking stories to the New York Times, and even hired his friend Andrew Richman (off-the-books), gave him access to FBI and NSA databases, and then leaked information to Richman along with another friend Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Lest we forget, the IG report on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation revealed that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information:
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
This is an IG fact-based criticism of the institution of the FBI, not simply a few rogue officials within it.
More recently it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissman information to use in his court filings and search warrants.
Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS, arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):
Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.
As more evidence surfaces the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources begins blending together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:
According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff on his February podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”
So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and simultaneously citing those same articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.
This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS, who was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own strategic leaks to validate their own investigation.
Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.
Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“. (pdf page #7)
Overlay upon that sworn admission with what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:
(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)
FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted for leaking and lying about it. FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
…. AND the FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.
The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS is also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:
… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS opposition research to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create secondary support for their counterintelligence investigation.
Tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.
This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months?
Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalists” were so committed to the resistance narrative they were even sleeping with their sources to get any little engineering angle possible.
Now, over a period of several months, it has become increasingly obvious the collective journey, using all that expended effort, was going in the wrong direction.
The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks or false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 18 months was inherently false or manipulated by the “sources” distributing the material for their reporting.
There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing a foundation of two-years worth of lies they participated in creating.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
Well, President Trump, I think you are mistaken. They are most definitely your enemy.
And Mueller needs to be brought in for questioning about leaks.
This latest bit about the Cohen tape? That kind of stuff shouldn’t be leaked.
He’s supposed to be conducting an investigation, not leaking evidence to the press – despite it not even being evidence of what he was charged to investigate in the first place.
Where’s the collusion, Bob?
You seem to be fixated on bimbos and business dealings that are unrelated.
I only hope most of America is drawing the same impression that I am.
nimrodman, you give “most of America” credit they don’t deserve. They ADORE gossip!
IMHO, I think it was leaked to overshadow the news that Podesta was offered immunity. The timing is too suspect.
I haven’t bought a newspaper or paid a cable tv bill in about a decade now. I couldn’t take the stench.
Me, either.
Those are great points
I think their attitude is, the only way they won’t hang is to keep plugging away until they achieve victory. . . some sort of victory.
Ring around the the rosey
A pocketful of poseys
Ashes, ashes
We all fall down!
A pox upon them all!!
I believe that Mr. Simpson and FusionGPS may have precipitated the end of the MSM as we know it.
That pic of FLOTUS makes me sad.
FLOTUS looks beautiful and classy as ever even when surrounded by a pack of vultures.
Everyone of these treasonous _______ (use your imagination to fill in the blank) needs to be publicly flogged, then jailed with no more than rotten bread and dirty water. And that would be considered a light punishment.
Flogged is too good…. flayed is better.
Bring out The Peeler!
Without a doubt this sham ‘russiagate’ fiasco is the biggest circle jerk ever as well as being the biggest political scandal in history.
“We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
“[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization.”
Well, shoot – I spose we should be grateful that they have “profound concerns”.
Bearing in mind that “….a cultural attitude” is mewly language for “lawlessness” – as in “…we concluded that these leaks highlight the difference between how the laws apply to the general public and our employees. IOW, they do apply to the general public; they do not apply to our employees.”
But we are profoundly concerned.
…………………….
I spit in their general direction.
Or – somewhat briefer –
“The FBI has a policy not to leak to the press, but its employees wholly disregard it.”
It just takes one Damascus Road conversion and it all changes. God can do the impossible.
This is why I worry about the future of this country. There is NO truth in the media… whatsoever. It is all advocacy for a political party – the Democrats. Look for them to now push towards socialism as a good thing…
The MSM are definitely the enemy of the people – EVERYWHERE. You just have to look at the sad stories on BBC News about the poor refugees who are not allowed to stay in South Korea… the stories in South Africa that promote white genocide as a good thing… etc etc.
We are constantly manipulated to whatever narrative is desired by the globalists, the corrupt power that seems to rule the world. It is getting much more difficult to find the truth of an issue du jour.
I do not think we will see any in the media correct their 2yr + narrative against President Trump. Even when the truth is revealed by people like Sundance, they will stick to their reporting.
For now, we have a short reprieve from the coming apocalypse while President Trump remains in power… when he is gone, expect a fully unleashed assault on the normal people (us!).
A Republic If you can keep it… Ben Franklin.
Oh, the irony. Poor Richard’s Almanac might well be tagged as part of the beginning of this whole sordid mess. A contradictory bunch, we Americans.
The MSM has become tabloid trash. The good news is that Trump has woken up many people to “Fake News.” That term is being used by common folks everywhere. I also think that Trump has something up his sleeve regarding the media. He has mentioned many times about bringing back the law(s) that hold the media accountable when they publish false reporting. He is poking them in the eye each time they go on a collective hissy fit. Each time, their credibility and power is weakened. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sandra said: “There is NO truth in the media… whatsoever. It is all advocacy for a political party – the Democrats.”
Mainstream media are the wholly-owned propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.
The MSM thinks it has the right to select who is President, the public be damned. They feel the same way about any government position.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No bias, no bias at all…. IG
I’ve been talking about this forever. Something has to be done about this
In a Constitutional Republic, really in any viable functioning system, it’s imperative that the people have an unbiased watchdog media that watches over power. It is an absolute degradation & perversion of the critically important role of media when media itself becomes a part of power, not to mention the journalistic ethical code
In America, we the people own the airwaves, & the influence of money should never be allowed to overtake the intent of what our ownership represents
Capitalism & free markets, along with freedom of speech, have nothing to do with the usurpation & degradation of the peoples domain
The idea of leftist actors & actresses being allowed to portray journalists on globalist owned, made for TV & cable fictitious news shows is in itself sedation against we the people
Add in corruption & criminality to the mix, & you have a recipe for collusion & treason against the country & it’s people
Enemy of the people is absolutely correct, & these so called organizations & their globalist money backers need to be held accountable
A free press is critical to a free people. We’ve allowed the enemies of freedom to use & abuse our ideals long enough
Alliwantisometruth: The problem today is the all-encompassing, all-knowing information technology and communications technology. Much of the populace is highly susceptible to outside influence. Our educational system no longer provides young people with tools of discernment. Everything goes. Context is lost.
We must provide young people with tools of discernment. This requires a liberal arts education: languages, history, literature, philosophy, basic sciences, religion, etc.
LikeLike
I agree billrla. Getting back to the basics of education & critical thinking is another issue unto itself, but that won’t happen until we remove the leftist stranglehold on our education system
Nonetheless, allowing big money to turn our media into propaganda / indoctrination entities is wrong no matter the problems outside it’s scope. It simply should not be allowed
They are in a death spiral and about to implode. Currently in the super nova stage. 😉
I so want to believe that
I agree. See my post above.
It isn’t nice cleaning up after spy agencies. Ask those Cubans who bought the Bay of Pigs being a brilliant plan, or the Hungarians they left in a lurch in 1956.
The media corruption is breathtaking. We must hold those accountable who deliberately, with full conscience, lie with impunity to a free people. It is the very antithesis of what makes us a free people. Honest truthful journalism is the cornerstone of a healthy republic.
What do we do?
SalixVeridi: Honest, truthful journalism, if it ever existed, is a thing of the past. The only antidote is for individuals to learn to think for themselves, and be rewarded for doing so. Be design, thinking for oneself is no longer taught in K-12 or higher education. Today, young people are taught to follow the consensus, and to “collaborate.” In other words, to behave like compliant sheep.
they just leaked a confidential attorney client privilege tapes! they know there are no repercussions!! the laws protect them as “public servants” and they will continue the lies!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Mueller “investigation” aided and abetted by the enemedia will continue unless utterly destroyed until DJT is no longer president at which point it will REALLY go into warpdrive until ALL the Trumps are destroyed, their homes burned, and their lands salted.
This Conan the Barbarian level hate we are seeing.
Whether out of sloth or incompetence, it is unconscionable that our “intelligence” institutions would use jurinalist info as a basis for investigation, and that the FISC would accept it as part of a surveillance warrant application. Especially when it’s teamwork fabrication.
The next portion of the IG Report will likely be more damaging than we know, and to far more individuals than assumed.
President Trump, as an individual is with near certainty, way past merely being ‘in over his head’.
This Presidency represents a genuine pivot point.
Pray for Trump.
The Person has held up remarkably well so far…
Perfect? No….Not at all.
But…
For an old white guy with an orange complexion and seriously weird hair???
I think he’s behaving respectably.
Especially if the son of a bitch actually survives on McDonald’s cheeseburgers…
Lol…
Nothing new, but a great overview/resummation. And Sundance indirectly also points to a timing trigger already highlighted by the Nunes FISA memo. The DOJ IG Horowitz Carter Page FISA Title 1 abuse report promised by him on 3/28/18 and sort of ‘due’ 6 monthsish later is that trigger. For max midterm impact, strategically best just after Labor Day in September—almost exactly 6 months later just as promised. Trump already knows the likely contents intuitively thanks the info provided him by Admiral Rodgers of NSA on Nov 17, 2016.
Expect ‘fireworks bigly’ in September. And that set of Deep State/Obama v Trump reveals will also force Mueller to shut down. He has nothing, and his stupid Russia indictments will be further embarassing to him by then.
“The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:” Of course it was. That’s what our free press has degraded into. This is one of the gifts of the George Bush presidency. Colin Powell’s son Michael was the pusher and the deciding vote to allow media to consolidate. Remember that when you think that family of scumbags has any honor. The big buy the small and when there’s no small left, the big call the shots and that’s all you get. Do you think for one second all of the media types who were screaming treason after Trump’s press conference were independently that alarmed? By nothing? No. They were dogs sitting up for a biscuit. Human filth.
Shame on you FOX and all the rest of the media outlets that lied and said Bernie Sanders in Wichita Kansas fired up 4,000 when the Hall only holds half that many and it was not full to capacity
You’ll realise soon that none of it matters or will matter until Rosie is gone.
Because no-one (beyond some tokens) will be prosecuted while PDJT allows Rosie to control the DoJ and therefore control the President’s political life.
The way you fight Mueller is to prosecute his friends and associates, Mr President.
If only we had an Attorney General
And Kimberley Strassel WSJ – has just pushed the pitchfork into the treasonous ringleader Brennan’s guts again. This is the best. Brennan is the one. It’s behind a paywall at WSJ but here it is at ZH https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-21/truth-was-irrelevant-wsj-asks-was-brennans-action-real-treason
I think it would be helpful if we could get some of the guidelines changed for the future, then wait for this current relationship with MSM and Gov’t, Intel , sources to play out.
Maybe have only officially titled personnel for each sector (Admin, Fbi, DoJ, etc). Their job would be to do the story inquiry facts/comments. The go between the two entities.
Have stricter guidelines & penalties for any party with direct contact outside of the defined offices.
Including no gift exchanges.
Do not allow Gov’t / Intel leaving their positions to have an open security clearance. Put on a pause, and only be allowed to be brought back into the loop for their expertise. (have formal procedures to allow for this) They should be able to bring them up to speed, no need to have this “forever” access. Good people change to bad people and vice-versa. Maybe more periodic vetting.
We got to fix a problem before it will ever get better. I think some of our congressman would understand change is needed.
They’re NOT journalists, so let’s start with the language.
Dezinformatsia. State Media. I think that’s all it has ever been.
The media create and make the news now instead of reporting it. Just now, on one of the Big 3 news shows they were showing a story regarding the stand your ground law. Now this story wouldn’t have made it off the local news except for one fact: the shooter was white and the shootee (don’t want to say victim because I don’t know all the facts) is black. Again, the only reason it made on national news is so the media can stir the pot on race relations. If this was 2 white guys or 2 black guys they wouldn’t have given this story another look. The media is filled with vile people who only want to inflict misery on others.
