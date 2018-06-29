D’oh Canada – Justin and Chrystia Announce Plans To Retaliate Against U.S. Steel/Aluminum Tariffs – Trudeau Government Will Expand Unemployment Payments, and Subsidize Canadian Industry…

Today Canada released an updated list of retaliatory tariffs designed as countermeasures to the U.S. Steel and Aluminum tariffs [SEE HERE] which will begin Sunday, July 1st.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, and Employment and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu, announced they would initiate an emergency program to use Canadian taxes compensate workers, expand unemployment benefits, and subsidize impacted industry.  Yes, in a transparent display of political ideology (throwing capitalism directly out the window), Canada doubles-down on centralized government subsidies to offset market impacts.   Brilliant ‘eh!

Chrystia Freeland made the announcement on the floor of a Hamilton steel factory Friday. In a rare backdrop, Ms. Freeland actually entered a factory with machines and things, to deliver the carefully choreographed political message (video below – watch the last minute to understand).

Team U.S.A. have applied tariffs to Canadian softwood lumber, Steel and Aluminum as Canada refuses to negotiate new terms for NAFTA where North American products are prioritized.  Canada demands the ability to continue importing Asian, mostly Chinese, products for their assembly-based market.

With the latest counter-move by Justin and Chrystia from Canada, it is increasingly likely President Trump will levy a 20% tariff on imported Canadian automobiles.  Last month (May) the Canadian economy dropped over 31,000 Full-Time jobs.

Here’s the full video of the announcement.  The Q&A Session starts at 16:40 and is really the only part that matters:

Canada has put themselves into a tough spot.  The current Canadian government cannot support any NAFTA agreement that requires the actual manufacturing of goods in North America. Both Canada and Mexico have structured their economies to import goods from Asia, mostly China, and use their access into the U.S. market to trans-ship their final goods.

Chinese central government, as well as Asian and EU corporations, pay Canada and Mexico (through trade agreements) for U.S. market access.  Essentially Mexico and Canada are trade brokers or pass-throughs.  Neither Canada nor Mexico have the actual raw material, infrastructure or processes in place to manufacture goods in North America; they both generally only assemble parts made overseas into finished products.

Because of this structural flaw, the Canadian government is doubling down on their intent to keep the status quo in place. However, this approach also makes it a futile exercise to continue talking about renegotiating NAFTA.

Mexican elections are being held July 1st (Sunday), it is yet to be determined if Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AM LO), Mexico’s virtually guaranteed-to-win next president, will support a Mexican withdrawal from NAFTA.

94 Responses to D’oh Canada – Justin and Chrystia Announce Plans To Retaliate Against U.S. Steel/Aluminum Tariffs – Trudeau Government Will Expand Unemployment Payments, and Subsidize Canadian Industry…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Look at the photo: “‘nuff said…”

  2. FofBW says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Sooner or later they will run out of other peoples money!

  3. cedarbrookblogger says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    They look more European than Europeans.

    • Old Codger says:
      June 29, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      NO, they don’t! If they were European, the women would have been far better-dressed and well-made up!

      Those Canuckistan women are frumpy, dumpy and clearly shop at Walmart for their “Clown clothes’! Then get their make-up done at the Walgreen’s discount cosmetic counter.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Dear Ms. Freeland,

    We have already won with NAFTA. The rest is all theater being played out by our President and his Killers!

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter

    From the article linked above:

    Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.

    THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!

    Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.

    It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.

    Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!

    Here is Justin’s reality that is only getting WORSE!

    The woman reporter reiterates what the Reuters article stated.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-rEVz8HTDiw#

    She states that the longer there is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!

  6. Retired USMC says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Gotta love socialists….man they are stupid.

  7. dougofthenorth says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    ppppftt!! with extreme preduice.

  8. Dances with Wolverines says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Please clap!

  9. dougofthenorth says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    predudice…ahhh hell…how ever you spell it!!

  10. FL_GUY says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    The Canadian Government: a clown act approved and supported by Obama. However, I think they will quickly find out that the circus ended Jan of 2017.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    They are desperate…the longer this goes the more the American People realize both NAFTA partners bring nothing but misery…O Canada made a terrible mistake at G7…Senor O promises to Open the Border!

  12. Lady in Red says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Oh Canada, you will lose. Sorry for our neighbors to the north, let’s hope they don’t vote for a teenage communist next time.

  13. FofBW says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Perhaps they are hoping to get sympathy from their global friends to put pressure on the big bad bully!

    Rrriiighht!!

  14. fred5678 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    I’ll only watch the video if you guarantee that Freeland is NOT wearing a short, tight dress.

  15. Jown says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    I dont see why Obrador would go for a NAFTA exit, since you explained so well before how Mexico is taking advantage of it in trade.

  16. Redhotsnowman says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    The good people of Canada will wake up and elect some better people eventually. Very sad to see them so poorly represented. They need a dose of MCGA to get that ship turned around.

  17. The Boss says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    There isn’t a steel mill left in Canada that is Canadian-owned. They sold out years ago. Once the subsidies and other money dries up, I would not be surprised to see Obama’s amigo Justina nationalize the steel mills.
    One of many sources and excerpt follows.

    https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/iron-and-steel-industry/
    Despite Canada’s formidable reserves of iron ore, the steel industry in recent decades has shrunk significantly as industrial markets have become increasingly globalized. Today, every remaining steel mill in the country is owned by foreign investors and Canada is a net importer of the manufactured product.

    • FofBW says:
      June 29, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      Justina does that it will kill any remaining thoughts of investing in Canada that may have been available.

    • Publius2016 says:
      June 29, 2018 at 6:04 pm

      Now it makes sense! They actually want MORE SOCIALISM!! Silly me, I thought they really wanted to make a deal for the betterment of the People and Businesses!!!

    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 29, 2018 at 6:14 pm

      And US Steel just announced 6 new or expanded US plants!

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 29, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Do you, or anyone else for that matter, know if any of our steel mills are still owned by US corps or have they all been bought out by foreign investors, too?

      I was worrying about this when PDJT was talking about the importance of having our own steel and aluminum production because if we ever had a war and need to ramp up production we couldn’t afford to be dependent on getting it from another country. I agreed.

      Then it occurred to me to wonder, do we own any of the steel mills anymore? We seem to have sold our heart and soul to the Chinese….

      I hope someone can set me straight on this. TY in advance.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      June 29, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      It escaped Trudeau that President Trump opened Federal lands to iron ore mining this week at the Minnesota Rally!

  18. wheatietoo says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Is she wearing yoga pants?
    It looks like she’s wearing yoga pants.

    Well I guess that’s what you wear when you go to “an amazing factory, in this amazing heat.”

    Chrystia has such an annoying voice, it was hard to listen to her.
    What she said was even *more* annoying.

    Ms. Freeland obviously is unfamiliar with the concept of The Law of Diminishing Returns.
    She acts like the govt has an endless supply of money…and throwing more money at bad ideas will make things alright.

  19. maxwell102 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Would be better optics for Chrystia of Canada and the “other officials” if they were wearing hard hats and safety glasses, since all the “steelworkers” in the building are required to wear them

  20. pecosbill79772 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    That’s it!
    No Stanley Cup for 25 more years!

    • wendy forward says:
      June 29, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      Not a chance with the Caps, Preds, Knights and Penguins in the mix. I think the last Cup won by a Canadian team was when the Habs beat the Kings in ’93 :(. And now THE MAN in hockey is RUSSIAN (Ovechkin).

      Montreal showed the same brilliance trading PK Subban.

  21. Akindole says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    I still keep seeing Robert Duvall wearing a wig with all her photos.

    [At least I’m not seeing her with a Remington 1875 yet (cf. Open Range)]

  22. Dawna says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Oh No! This is terrible for the USA. (Lol)

  23. TheWanderingStar says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    “We anticipated that there would be moments of drama.”

    Yes, well, your economic outlook will have some drama as well. Christmas doesn’t look too good and Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t looking any better. Twinkle toes and Chrystia need to go back to their playbook at this point and see if there is something that will provide them a soft landing.

  24. JMC says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    This “laundering” of Chinese raw materials via Canada and Mexico has got to stop.

  25. Perot Conservative says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Oh Canada …

  26. Alison says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    That’s it?

  27. WES says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Communist Trudope does more of the only thing he knows, reducing more Canadians to the lowest common denominator!

  28. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    There are many moving parts that MAGA. The last 16 minutes of the video illustrate yet another dynamic of why the USA will prevail. Overlooking yet another amateur hour classic put on by these poorly unprepared and blatantly obtuse representatives, my energy market friends in Edmonton and Calgary are hurting and more hurt is surely ahead.

  29. redline says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Canadian tarsal marksmanship team.

  30. Artist says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    socialists to the North, socialists to the South…….maybe we should just close ALL our borders!

  31. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Tell me, is there one adult in little Justin’s government? Is is possible Canada made a bigger mistake than America did in 2008?

  32. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Will the press comment on Chrystia wearing heels to tour the factory floor? NOT!

    That had to be the worst press conference I have seen since any of Bozo’s. They had no clue where to go when Chrystia asked to show the workers. Workers they picked had no enthusiasm for the policies presented. Press actually asked relevant questions which were never answered. And last but not least, Chrystia misled everyone with her comment which I will paraphrase “Canada has the right to retaliate while the US is breaking the law”.

  33. litlbit2 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Oh my, I was concerned if it was possible for the dumb politicians of the USA had another opportunity to promote their stupidity. Then, then, as the Trump Train loaded with the forgotten man races across the USA. I find they can travel north just a few miles and harvest funds from the newest group of clowns.

    Proving there is a God.😂😂👍🙏

  34. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I am profoundly sorry for Canada. I know they brought this on themselves by electing that idiot refugee from a boy band, Justin from Canada, but I can’t smirk in self righteous glee because good lord above my Fellow Americans elected the King of the Empty Suits, the Manchurian Candidate, BO.

    I can only hope that Canada wakes up and has their own #WalkAway movement. I think it is pretty clear that this group of fools who are steering the government towards economic disaster need to go and Canada needs to start over with some practical, solution oriented folks.

    Hard times are ahead for Canada, and I genuinely feel bad for them. I hope they rise to the occasion.

  35. Turranos says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    We send our love for the Canadian people. So sorry that these mental midgets are in charge and
    that you have to suffer because of it!

  36. Bill says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    **Subsidize (impacted) Canadian Industry…**
    This is the line of the story that stupefies me. Further subsidies that will literally result in 20% tariffs to cars (and others items) and result in reduced car production in Canada. You must be absolutely blind to fact that you are walking into a literally economic ambush, kill zone (that you were forewarned of.)

    Canada can no further accept 20% tariffs on cars that it could afford to take Haitian refugees form America (and then stopped taking Haitian refugees after a mere 70,000 flooded over the border.)

    Once businesses choose to move automobile manufacturing, then they are not going back. It’s a hard decision to reverse once made. The supply line contracts by 3 to 4 persons for every automobile manufacturing job loss.

    Stunning. Canada is REALLY going to pay a stiff economic price for Justin Trudeau.
    Merkel must be horrified at the raw stupidity of Trudeau.

  37. Paco Loco says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    She is such an amateur. She mentioned illegal US tariffs…what? Illegal to whom.

