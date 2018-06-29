D’oh Canada – Justin and Chrystia Announce Plans To Retaliate Against U.S. Steel/Aluminum Tariffs – Trudeau Government Will Expand Unemployment Payments, and Subsidize Canadian Industry…

Today Canada released an updated list of retaliatory tariffs designed as countermeasures to the U.S. Steel and Aluminum tariffs [SEE HERE] which will begin Sunday, July 1st.
Additionally, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, and Employment and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu, announced they would initiate an emergency program to use Canadian taxes compensate workers, expand unemployment benefits, and subsidize impacted industry. Yes, in a transparent display of political ideology (throwing capitalism directly out the window), Canada doubles-down on centralized government subsidies to offset market impacts. Brilliant ‘eh!
Chrystia Freeland made the announcement on the floor of a Hamilton steel factory Friday. In a rare backdrop, Ms. Freeland actually entered a factory with machines and things, to deliver the carefully choreographed political message (video below – watch the last minute to understand).
Team U.S.A. have applied tariffs to Canadian softwood lumber, Steel and Aluminum as Canada refuses to negotiate new terms for NAFTA where North American products are prioritized. Canada demands the ability to continue importing Asian, mostly Chinese, products for their assembly-based market.
With the latest counter-move by Justin and Chrystia from Canada, it is increasingly likely President Trump will levy a 20% tariff on imported Canadian automobiles. Last month (May) the Canadian economy dropped over 31,000 Full-Time jobs.
Here’s the full video of the announcement. The Q&A Session starts at 16:40 and is really the only part that matters:
Canada has put themselves into a tough spot. The current Canadian government cannot support any NAFTA agreement that requires the actual manufacturing of goods in North America. Both Canada and Mexico have structured their economies to import goods from Asia, mostly China, and use their access into the U.S. market to trans-ship their final goods.
Chinese central government, as well as Asian and EU corporations, pay Canada and Mexico (through trade agreements) for U.S. market access. Essentially Mexico and Canada are trade brokers or pass-throughs. Neither Canada nor Mexico have the actual raw material, infrastructure or processes in place to manufacture goods in North America; they both generally only assemble parts made overseas into finished products.
Because of this structural flaw, the Canadian government is doubling down on their intent to keep the status quo in place. However, this approach also makes it a futile exercise to continue talking about renegotiating NAFTA.
Mexican elections are being held July 1st (Sunday), it is yet to be determined if Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AM LO), Mexico’s virtually guaranteed-to-win next president, will support a Mexican withdrawal from NAFTA.
Look at the photo: “‘nuff said…”
President Trump’s end game with the European Union and NAFTA
… Beyond Reciprocal Trade without the Barriers & Tariffs:
• Remove their American Trade-Surplus & NATO-Underfunding Piggybank
• Accelerate their epiphany that their Socialism has “Run Out of Other Peoples’ Money”
• Force them to fund whatever level of Citizen Benefits their Over-Regulated and Under-Enabled Economic Environment can support.
… AGREE, FofBW!
Agree!!
In other words, grow up.
And…regardless of the “we won’t back down” rhetoric, Ottawa most certainly will back down as the threat to losing thousands of jobs becomes more and more, a reality!
Digging a deeper hole and soon won’t have a shovel to dig out. Just to save face…Negotiate dummies 1
They’re on the job steelworkers in sensible shoes for factory work and hair tucked up for safety.
Dear Ms. Freeland,
We have already won with NAFTA. The rest is all theater being played out by our President and his Killers!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter …
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!
Here is Justin’s reality that is only getting WORSE!
The woman reporter reiterates what the Reuters article stated.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-rEVz8HTDiw# …
She states that the longer there is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
Why should we have to give ground when Mexico and Canada are clearly in the wrong, pandering to the Panda’s interest(s)?
I think AMLO (echoes of Amway) will prove to be ample justification for the wall to be built…
When we go high, globalists go AMLO…
We might have to consider building TWO walls, if Canada keeps on like this.
Yep…Zombie NAFTA.
We should run away.
There is no hope for it to ever be of any benefit to us.
Flep – we gotta all retweet that graph to Soul Sistah Chrystia.
LikeLike
The Canadian Government: a clown act approved and supported by Obama. However, I think they will quickly find out that the circus ended Jan of 2017.
They are desperate…the longer this goes the more the American People realize both NAFTA partners bring nothing but misery…O Canada made a terrible mistake at G7…Senor O promises to Open the Border!
Looking at the video they even look like a bunch of terrified high schools having to give a speech in front of the class.
Oh Canada, you will lose. Sorry for our neighbors to the north, let’s hope they don’t vote for a teenage communist next time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Rrriiighht!!
I’ll only watch the video if you guarantee that Freeland is NOT wearing a short, tight dress.
Skin tight black jeans. Watch the end. 😦
O My Eyes…this is to a National Broadcast on Economic Emergency
I know — I peeked!! But thanks for looking out for us elderly fans who value our eyesight!
Would an “if you dare” had been too much of a warning? 😜
And high heels for the factory tour.
I dont see why Obrador would go for a NAFTA exit, since you explained so well before how Mexico is taking advantage of it in trade.
Lost on Obrador:
President Trump sets CONDITIONS for deals.
Ask Kim.
The good people of Canada will wake up and elect some better people eventually. Very sad to see them so poorly represented. They need a dose of MCGA to get that ship turned around.
We get that chance in 2019.
Maybe a grownup next time.
There isn’t a steel mill left in Canada that is Canadian-owned. They sold out years ago. Once the subsidies and other money dries up, I would not be surprised to see Obama’s amigo Justina nationalize the steel mills.
One of many sources and excerpt follows.
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/iron-and-steel-industry/
Despite Canada’s formidable reserves of iron ore, the steel industry in recent decades has shrunk significantly as industrial markets have become increasingly globalized. Today, every remaining steel mill in the country is owned by foreign investors and Canada is a net importer of the manufactured product.
Justina does that it will kill any remaining thoughts of investing in Canada that may have been available.
Now it makes sense! They actually want MORE SOCIALISM!! Silly me, I thought they really wanted to make a deal for the betterment of the People and Businesses!!!
Publius: When you are a socialist every solution requires more socialism because it is the only thing you know!
And US Steel just announced 6 new or expanded US plants!
Do you, or anyone else for that matter, know if any of our steel mills are still owned by US corps or have they all been bought out by foreign investors, too?
I was worrying about this when PDJT was talking about the importance of having our own steel and aluminum production because if we ever had a war and need to ramp up production we couldn’t afford to be dependent on getting it from another country. I agreed.
Then it occurred to me to wonder, do we own any of the steel mills anymore? We seem to have sold our heart and soul to the Chinese….
I hope someone can set me straight on this. TY in advance.
Most if not all of ours are US-owned. Think US Steel and Nucor to name a couple. They got hit so hard by NAFTA no one would want to own them.
More listed here.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_and_steel_industry_in_the_United_States
It escaped Trudeau that President Trump opened Federal lands to iron ore mining this week at the Minnesota Rally!
“We anticipated that there would be moments of drama.”
Yes, well, your economic outlook will have some drama as well. Christmas doesn’t look too good and Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t looking any better. Twinkle toes and Chrystia need to go back to their playbook at this point and see if there is something that will provide them a soft landing.
This “laundering” of Chinese raw materials via Canada and Mexico has got to stop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are many moving parts that MAGA. The last 16 minutes of the video illustrate yet another dynamic of why the USA will prevail. Overlooking yet another amateur hour classic put on by these poorly unprepared and blatantly obtuse representatives, my energy market friends in Edmonton and Calgary are hurting and more hurt is surely ahead.
Will the press comment on Chrystia wearing heels to tour the factory floor? NOT!
That had to be the worst press conference I have seen since any of Bozo’s. They had no clue where to go when Chrystia asked to show the workers. Workers they picked had no enthusiasm for the policies presented. Press actually asked relevant questions which were never answered. And last but not least, Chrystia misled everyone with her comment which I will paraphrase “Canada has the right to retaliate while the US is breaking the law”.
Oh my, I was concerned if it was possible for the dumb politicians of the USA had another opportunity to promote their stupidity. Then, then, as the Trump Train loaded with the forgotten man races across the USA. I find they can travel north just a few miles and harvest funds from the newest group of clowns.
Proving there is a God.😂😂👍🙏
I am profoundly sorry for Canada. I know they brought this on themselves by electing that idiot refugee from a boy band, Justin from Canada, but I can’t smirk in self righteous glee because good lord above my Fellow Americans elected the King of the Empty Suits, the Manchurian Candidate, BO.
I can only hope that Canada wakes up and has their own #WalkAway movement. I think it is pretty clear that this group of fools who are steering the government towards economic disaster need to go and Canada needs to start over with some practical, solution oriented folks.
Hard times are ahead for Canada, and I genuinely feel bad for them. I hope they rise to the occasion.
We send our love for the Canadian people. So sorry that these mental midgets are in charge and
that you have to suffer because of it!
**Subsidize (impacted) Canadian Industry…**
This is the line of the story that stupefies me. Further subsidies that will literally result in 20% tariffs to cars (and others items) and result in reduced car production in Canada. You must be absolutely blind to fact that you are walking into a literally economic ambush, kill zone (that you were forewarned of.)
Canada can no further accept 20% tariffs on cars that it could afford to take Haitian refugees form America (and then stopped taking Haitian refugees after a mere 70,000 flooded over the border.)
Once businesses choose to move automobile manufacturing, then they are not going back. It’s a hard decision to reverse once made. The supply line contracts by 3 to 4 persons for every automobile manufacturing job loss.
Stunning. Canada is REALLY going to pay a stiff economic price for Justin Trudeau.
Merkel must be horrified at the raw stupidity of Trudeau.
She is such an amateur. She mentioned illegal US tariffs…what? Illegal to whom.
