ABC’s Brian Ross Entirely Misleads All Media on Flynn Story – ABC Desperately Backtracks…

You might remember ABC’s Brian Ross for previously making the absurd on-air claim that Colorado mass shooter James Holmes was a Tea Party member. He completely made up the story, and later apologized.

Well, today ABC News Brian Ross again appeared directly on ABC World News to break a story claiming that candidate Donald Trump told campaign adviser Michael Flynn to make contact with Russians.

Watch, and note specifically what Brian Ross reports:

…”as a candidate, Donald Trump ordered him, directed him, to contact the the Russians.”

Except this statement is entirely false. Nothing about Brian Ross’s claim is accurate at all. That claim is entirely fake news; and now ABC is in damage control mode trying to walk-back the Brian Ross statement.

However, this is a perfect example of how ridiculous “fake news” lies get spread in the media. Watch what happens when Joy Behar gets the Brian Ross, breaking news story, live-on-air and repeats it to her audience. WATCH.

Again, nothing about that Brian Ross report is correct. NOTHING.

ABC News spokesperson tells me that “World News” will clarify that this should be president-elect Trump, not candidate Trump. https://t.co/Xm0BuvAstj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 1, 2017

There’s a big difference between candidate Trump telling Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians (Brian Ross claim – which is entirely false). And after the election, late December, when President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team via Jared Kushner tells Flynn it’s ok to make contact with Russian Ambassador Kislyak, vis-a-vis discussions over how to fight ISIS in Syria.

A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.

Obviously the FAKE NEWS Brian Ross report would appear to be suspicious campaign behavior;… whereas the truthful reality of the President-elect transition team making contact with various foreign leaders to understand strategic policy positions would be entirely appropriate and ordinary.

The fake news Brian Ross report is exactly how false information is pushed into the bloodstream by media to create a narrative based on lies. It is not accidental the MSM do this.

CLARIFICATION of ABC News Special Report: Flynn prepared to testify that President-elect Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians *during the transition* — initially as a way to work together to fight ISIS in Syria, confidant now says. https://t.co/ewrkVZBTbc pic.twitter.com/GQAKwT1Eda — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2017

That's a huge correction https://t.co/EIMaE0EkGu — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 1, 2017

Dear lord. This is a rather crucial fact to botch. — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) December 1, 2017

Also per @EliLake at Bloomberg and others, Flynn told Mueller it was Kushner not Trump who directed him to talk to Kislyak. Flynn specifically said Trump wasn't involved. — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) December 1, 2017

Whoever made that mistake should be fired. — Anti-anti-anti Trump (@shadows_light1) December 1, 2017

