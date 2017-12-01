ABC’s Brian Ross Entirely Misleads All Media on Flynn Story – ABC Desperately Backtracks…

You might remember ABC’s Brian Ross for previously making the absurd on-air claim that Colorado mass shooter James Holmes was a Tea Party member. He completely made up the story, and later apologized.
Well, today ABC News Brian Ross again appeared directly on ABC World News to break a story claiming that candidate Donald Trump told campaign adviser Michael Flynn to make contact with Russians.
Watch, and note specifically what Brian Ross reports:
…”as a candidate, Donald Trump ordered him, directed him, to contact the the Russians.”
Except this statement is entirely false. Nothing about Brian Ross’s claim is accurate at all. That claim is entirely fake news; and now ABC is in damage control mode trying to walk-back the Brian Ross statement.
However, this is a perfect example of how ridiculous “fake news” lies get spread in the media. Watch what happens when Joy Behar gets the Brian Ross, breaking news story, live-on-air and repeats it to her audience. WATCH.
Again, nothing about that Brian Ross report is correct. NOTHING.
There’s a big difference between candidate Trump telling Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians (Brian Ross claim – which is entirely false). And after the election, late December, when President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team via Jared Kushner tells Flynn it’s ok to make contact with Russian Ambassador Kislyak, vis-a-vis discussions over how to fight ISIS in Syria.
A VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.
Obviously the FAKE NEWS Brian Ross report would appear to be suspicious campaign behavior;… whereas the truthful reality of the President-elect transition team making contact with various foreign leaders to understand strategic policy positions would be entirely appropriate and ordinary.
The fake news Brian Ross report is exactly how false information is pushed into the bloodstream by media to create a narrative based on lies. It is not accidental the MSM do this.
A perfect example why those who can’t handle the corrupt media should never watch it.
There are no consequences for their lies. It is an upside for the MSM.
Correct. Because we don’t really do anything about it. They could care less about our impotent outrage. They issue the “breaking” BS fake news agitprop and get the effect they wanted.
Dennis Prager was talking about the Steinle hearing this morning and how conservatives don’t go out & protest & destroy things when they don’t get their way in court. The way he put it made me laugh & then I was sad because it is so true. “Impotent outrage” is a great way to phrase the way I feel, but there is no desire to take a sledgehammer to an ATM, which is good, I guess 🙂
There is always a tipping point.
Sundance calls it Cold Anger, and it is far from impotent. That is just more MSM gaslighting. Cold Anger is very powerful. The Swamp knows this, and that is why they are working so hard to quell it. They will find out just how potent Cold Anger is come 2018 midterm elections.
The moniker “FakeNews” has hurt everything about them… There is a consequence and they are paying it.. drip by drip – they are reduced to their own choir of sheep. Which is not a big majority of the people… I often wonder if hollywood and fake news is outing their perverts in order to replace themselves with fresh faces … like putting a different mask on the same slimy soul.
Correct, sir. No downside, all upside as others have commented for MSM, the political damage is done. Except one thing, this is political drama. Even if Trump told Kushner to tell Flynn to go ahead and meet with Ambassadors and the Russian Ambassador, it was a President Elect Trump who would have said that, and THERE IS NO CRIME THERE.
Hey Liberals, you filthy POS’s Symantic’s matter.
FOX news saying Trump and inner circle is in no danger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my God listening to Gregg Jarrett I think Mueller is behaving like Stalin’s USSR or Hitler’s NAZI Germany. They take a decorated General fabricate a crime to go on a fishing expedition. Where is the law where is justice…? Obama and Hillary sunning themselves in their millions while Flynn goes broke and now has to sing like a bird and Mueller is sifting to find something. I am totally blown away.
I hope Session does some self reflecting and Rosenstein shame on him what a criminal.
Mueller puts vets to shame to have that guy in the Marines.
It’s disgusting. America has been hi jacked by brutes who will destroy an honest man simply because they can. Sessions left the new Trump administration unprotected when he copted out and recused himself from protecting the President. I’m tired of waiting for a miracle for Sessions to have a “come to Jesus moment”. Hes responsible for letting the wolf Mueller into the hen house. He has failed to pursue the Deep State that threatens to destroy Trump and his continued presence in the administration is a joke.
Well said, Paco….
When is that zippo going to light?
Look at this visual of the Market drop when ABC’s Brian Ross lies on air:
And then FBN repeated the lie every 15 minutes all day showing the fake ABC “news”!
Yes and did any one on FBN or elsewhere raise the OBVIOUS question as to the fact that the charging documents for Flynn describe contact with the Russian ambassador AFTER the election. How would that align with what ABC reported and everyone was parrotting? Are they all mindless drones or wily liars with an agenda?
Barney started this off this morning. As usual he starts with his B.S that the Flynn admission could affect the market and that in his opinion the Trump team was in chaos, then he had Judge Nap on saying that President Trump was deep in this….as usual by the end of his show he was claiming all of this was true. Varney is a rumor monger..All he talks about is Amazon and how Bezos is another Steve Jobs then followed by Cavuto good luck with any good info about the markets
LikeLike
Varney
LikeLike
Fox is liars with an agenda, and anti-Trump anti-American agenda.
Fox is on the same side as ABCNBCCBSCNN, and it’s not our side.
*ABCNNBCBS
I need to correct you on Stewart Varney. He was pointing out there was no impact on the market when the news first broke. He, Clayman and Payne then pointed out the market rally as they covered the tax vote and that the Flynn plea was not as bad as initially reported. Cavuto and his clown crowd on the other hand were in pure BS mode.
LikeLike
Cavuto is the one on FBN that can be counted on to be pure BS all the time. Varney’s usually just fine. Same for the others.
LikeLike
Cavuto is disgusting and despicable. I cannot stand that creep.
LikeLike
Thanks for your correction. Appreciated
Anyone want to join me in a class action against Ross and ABC for our loses today?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Interesting idea. I wonder if that’s possible?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is interesting how everything seems to be tied to the President’s success 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it is, I am interested.
In general, anyone can sue anyone for anything. Of course, you need to find lawyers willing to take the case and there is the question of what are your chances of success. If you can’t afford to lose the money it will cost you, then it is likely not a good plan to follow.
I would like to see a class action against the various actors who claimed they would leave the USA if Trump won. We have suffered distress in that they have not kept their promises. I would gladly join such an action if I did not have to risk my own money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It costs about $400 to file a suit in federal court. You don’t have to have a lawyer, though you probably won’t last long in the snake pit, if you can’t at least spit and slither like a snake. You’ll need a federal statute or sufficient diversity of citizenship under the Class Action Fairness Act, if you want to proceed in federal court (it’s cheaper and generally more even-handed than most state courts in my experience). So, if you think you’ve got a viable case, have at it!
Interesting, newly available alternative: lodge a complaint with the CFpbr. Let the guys funding ABC and the market makers who dumped shares to take profits and then add to positions after the dive have a taste of progzi medicine turned into the people’s weapon–cantaloupes to cannon balls.
You betcha!
webgirl: losses lol
LikeLike
Ross should be fired for irresponsible report. The market plunge of 350 points could have repercussions where losses for individuals and certain businesses could have been catastrophic. Layoffs
LikeLiked by 4 people
How do you know this report wasn’t planned in order the shunt the markets for a quick inside trade profit scheme? Might be a great way to keep a media company flush with cash????
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Market always goes down on Friday, it is the day traders who run up the market on Tuesday and drop it on Fridays by cashing out…. It is a constant ploy…………
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are people calling for an SEC investigation across the web tonight and that’s not unreasonable. Hmmm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the event anyone questions that DOW chart here is the source –
~~
FACTSET:
For more than 35 years, the world’s investment professionals have trusted FactSet, across teams, across asset classes, and at every stage of the investment process.
https://www.factset.com/
I bet that cost alot of ppl $$$$! There needs be consequences for all who had anything to do with the reported this, self serving, big (in-your-face) lie. “Clarification” and apology is NOT enough! Dangerous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkey-issues-arrest-warrant-for-former-cia-official-graham-fuller-over-coup-attempt-123392
Hmmm. Uncle Graham will be watchful in his travels.
A UFO landed in Market Square and the ET’s bought Trump cookies.
LikeLike
If the ETs actually paid for the cookies, the Dems will want to investigate Trump for a potential violation of the emoluments clause.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s what Brian Ross’ Twitter Account says:
“ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent – send tips here: http://abcn.ws/1HPtYhg ”
“_Chief_Investigative_Correspondent_”…………..unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! If he’s their CIC, I am Santa Claus….and I would do a better job!!
The hard thing for me is that we are dealing with fellow American citizens who are basically operating as domestic enemies. They are intentionally lying to us in order to confuse and attempt to destroy the man we elected President. This must be stopped.
LikeLiked by 14 people
How do we stop it? No one has a clue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet President Trump does. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
The key is the media….in the 60’s we started our own alternative media. It does seem to me there have to be some rich deplorables out there willing to put their money into media operations….get on the boards, get hired. Taking over existing media. If people stop watching it, that helps out. Many people addicted to tv news….The media is the key.
The left has been working on this since the 60’s…It took until the mid-80’s to take over the Dem Party, then 2008 to elect a president.
Unfortunately, at least 20 years to reach a tipping point and people have to stay dedicated to it.
Totally agree. It is truly Twilight Zone territory. The media is completely unhinged. They get away with it because there are so many useful idiots out there. Does anyone doubt that when Gruber spoke of the “stupidity of the American voter” and his use of it to sell Obamacare that he did not know very well of what he spoke and counted on it. The Left is able to use that stupidity to their advantage daily (just look at how they frame and misrepresent the tax bill) especially with the knowledge that the media is the propaganda arm of the party. Somehow it is attractive to think that if what these leftist politicians really thought of the American voter would come out in some secret Project Veritas video or something it would open their eyes about how they are being had. BUT NO- Gruber’s comments on video clearly stating that they intentionally sought to use the stupidity to their advantage and NOTHING, NADA. They all but canonize Obama and wish he were back in office. SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re not stupid. We’ve been intentionally lied to and manipulated for decades. Mr. Gruber, a vain and immoral individual, was counting on the continued imposed ignorance of voters. No more. The Big Red Pill has been ingested. Enough of us are awake and our votes changed the course of this nation. They cannot fight this. Once we saw beyond the curtain there was no going back. I would love a national discussion on how to take down the Fake Media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He would have been 100% correct if he’d said “Gullible democratic Voters”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes “ hands up don’t shoot” , the “ white hispanic” , etc shameful beyond words
There is nothing that can be done to these POS! Another example that adds to our COLD ANGER.
First of all, Sundance is correct as usual, this was not a mistake. They want oh so badly for this to be true, and think that by saying it enough times, it will become true. Another point, that never-Trump, MSM, and like-minded baffons don’t want to understand: the market tanked when the fake report came out. Why? Because the market knows that DJT is the MAGA lynchpin, he is succeeding in his efforts to MAGA, and the chance that he is removed from office (however slight) would kill the economy since there are no other politics with the guts to do what DJT is doing. Brian Ross should be tarred, feathered, and flogged for that crap.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ross learned nothing from his previous premature expostulation. This reaffirms that these people are functionally deranged and therefore ineducable. They cannot stop themselves from lying. The seductive appeal of a falsehood is greater than any consequence, because in fact there are no consequences. If consequences are not introduced and they are not greater than the seductive appeal of the lie, nothing will ever change.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, that’s true. Just like Antifa and leftist protesters will continue to be violent, obstruct commerce, and destroy private property as long as they can get away with it.
Remember that big thing that was supposed to happen Nov 4th? It was a big nothing. The only Antifa that are successful are the ones that get paid to go in and wreak havoc. Everyone else is just wannabees. Once the Soros money is gone, so is Antifa. How much a threat can you be if you still live in your mommy’s basement?
And at what time did Joy Behar issue her retraction for spreading a false story?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Following the fine example of the Art of the Nickname as set by our President, I now call her Joke Behar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She will conveniently “forget” over the weekend. If anyone here can take a bullet for the team and watch her show on Monday, I would like to know if she retracts. Fat chance, that.
Brian Ross, like all three-year-olds, has trouble distinguishing between what is true and what he wishes were true.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I heard this story this morning and that it came from ABC news, I knew then it was false. I didn’t get worked up about it because I knew it would be matter of time before the truth came out. Also, my red flag alert was that it may have been put out there to stop the Stock Market from having another successful Trump Day. Guess what – it worked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And also to take over the narrative for the weekend and to shut down news about Tax Bill and Kate Steinle non verdict. Second time Mueller has donet this..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breaking 24,000 must’ve really pi$$ed them off.
You would think they would be happy with the performance of their portfolios.
Geez… this makes it even worse:
I missed a buying opportunity in the speculative markets today? Sigh.
LikeLike
Correction will be page 83 after the classifieds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And below the fold.
Poor Behar will be back on the bottle tonight.
Doubt she’ll even find about it for at least a few days. These Libs don’t keep up with stuff very well.
The Fake News should keep her high thruout the weekend, at least.
Joy Behar is a latrine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump should just pardon Flynn and end this witch hunt. Then pardon Manafort after he agrees to pay any additional tax he owes. End the clown show now!
LikeLike
Speculation, in reporting, is dangerous I don’t know why it is allowed especially by entities who present themselves as reputable.
~~~
As per SD’s Brian Ross/Colorado shooter mentioned above (in his post).
ABC blew their deep state leak chance having caught a break in that perv NBC is knocked down a notch on the deep state preferred leak release list until the smoke clears
Although Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Said some senior trump advisor told him to contact the ruski’s. So now he will work with Mueller. Its getting to the point now you dont know who to believe anymore. All i know is that we are at the end of this age and soon the King will return to rule the world!
This counts as a win for us just to see the crazies crash and burn! Get the veil out Joy.
If Flynn wants to do something for the team he’ll ask at every opportunity in the media, in Court and to random passer byes………
“Why is Hillary protected by the DoJ and FBI when she has confessed to criminal activity with national security and that’s without any serious investigation into pay to play Clinton Foundation felonies?”
Say it often enough and Hill’s can’t be avoided, even by her supporters at DoJ.
I never heard of Flynn till he started appearing at the Trump Rallies a couple years ago.
Here’s an article about him quitting his job with Obama back in 2014. What’s interesting to me is not so much the article but the comments which are quite supportive of Gen Flynn.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/head-of-pentagon-intelligence-agency-forced-out-officials-say/2014/04/30/ec15a366-d09d-11e3-9e25-188ebe1fa93b_story.html?utm_term=.b594c76c5acf
