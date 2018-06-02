The Trump Doctrine – Defense Secretary James Mattis Speech, Questions and Answers to IISS Forum…

Yesterday in a discussion thread recognizing DPRK Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol, I noted the following: “The Trump administration is providing North Korea the first modern day opportunity to create an authentic version of itself“. In essence, though it is difficult to describe, the Trump Doctrine has a clarity of purpose.
The nature of the Trump foreign policy doctrine, as it has become visible, is to hold manipulative influence accountable for regional impact(s), and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.
There have been clear examples of this doctrine at work. When President Trump first visited the Middle-East he confronted the international audience with a message about dealing with extremist influence agents. President Trump simply said: “drive them out.”
Toward that end, as Qatar was identified as a financier of extremist ideology, President Trump placed the goal of confrontation upon the Gulf Cooperation Council, not the U.S.
The U.S. role was clearly outlined as supporting the confrontation. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates needed to confront the toxic regional influence; the U.S. would support their objective. That’s what happened.
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support. Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
The process of accurate regional assignment of influence comes with disconcerting sunlight. Often these influences are not discussed openly. However, for President Trump the lack of honesty is only a crutch to continue enabling poor actors. This is a consistent theme throughout all of President Trump’s foreign policy engagements.
The European Union is a collective co-dependent enabler to the corrupt influences of Iran. Therefore the assignment of responsibility to change the status is placed upon the EU.
The U.S. will fully support the EU effort, but as seen in the withdrawal from the Iran Deal, the U.S. will not enable growth of toxic behavior. The U.S. stands with the people of Iran, but the U.S. will not support the enabling of Iranian oppression, terrorism and/or dangerous military expansion that will ultimately destabilize the region. Trump holds the EU accountable for influencing change. Again, we see the Trump Doctrine at work.
Perhaps the most obvious application of the Trump Doctrine is found in how the U.S. administration approached the challenging behavior of North Korea. Rather than continuing a decades-long policy of ignoring the influence of China, President Trump directly assigned primary responsibility for a reset to Beijing.
China held, and holds, all influence upon North Korea and has long-treated the DPRK as a proxy province to do the bidding of Beijing’s communist old guard. By directly confronting the influence agent, and admitting openly for the world to see (albeit with jaw-dropping tactical sanction diplomacy) President Trump positioned the U.S. to support a peace objective on the entire Korean peninsular and simultaneously forced China to openly display their closely-guarded influence.
While the Red Dragon -vs- Panda influence dynamic is still ongoing, the benefit of this new and strategic approach has brought the possibility of peace closer than ever in recent history.
No longer is it outlandish to think of North Korea joining with the rest of the world in achieving a better quality of life for its people.
Not only is President Trump openly sharing a willingness to engage in a new and dynamic future for North Korea, but his approach is removing the toxic influences that have held down the possibility for generations. By leveraging China (through economics) to stop manipulating North Korea, President Trump is opening up a door of possibilities for the North Korean people. This is what I mean when I say Trump is providing North Korea with an opportunity to create an authentic version of itself.
What ultimately comes from the opportunity President Trump has constructed is entirely unknown. However, the opportunity itself is stunning progress creating a reasonable pathway to prosperity for the North Korean people. Chairman Kim Jong-un has the opportunity to be the most trans-formative leader within Asia in generations; but it is still only an ‘opportunity’.
Whether Kim Jong-un can embrace openness, free markets and prosperity is yet to be seen. Freedom is a precariously scary endeavor because there’s always a danger loosening the grip on control can lead to fear, which can lead to even tighter more authoritarian, control.
The commonality in all of these foreign policy engagements is the strategic placement of responsibility upon the primary influence agent; and a clear understanding upon those nation(s) of influence, that all forward efforts must ultimately provide positive results for people impacted who lack the ability to create positive influence themselves.
One of the reasons President Trump is able to take this approach is specifically because he is beholding to no outside influence himself. It is only from the position of complete independence that accurate assignments based on the underlying truth can be made.
A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence.
When you take the influence of corporate/financial brokers out of foreign policy, all of a sudden those global influence peddlers are worthless. Absent of their ability to provide any benefit, nations no longer purchase these brokered services.
As soon as influence brokers are dispatched, national politicians become accountable to the voices of their citizens. When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.
Until I see Perp walks…No comment.
We are SO WINNING!
It's too bad the White House doesn't describe "The Trump Doctrine" this well.
They don’t have to describe jack squat.
By their fruit ye shall know them.
^^^^^^Yes^^^^^^
Agreed. I’m beginning to sigh the sigh of relief mixed with pleasure and hope. President Trump has got this. All of it. Thank you, SD, for explaining it all—and I do mean ALL— and for putting up that superb, beautiful central photomontage of The First Couple at the Wall in Jerusalem. My husband and I will be there in 2 weeks time for a family Bat Mitzvah and we will pray for the health of our magnificent First Lady. Can one imagine having to look at Bill Clinton as First Laddie every day instead of Melania? Don’t know whether to shudder or laugh. But I do think we’ve turned a corner now and there’s just too much WINNING . It’s a trend for sure. Thank you Treepers as well for offering a community here that’s lovely and unusual, led by Sundance’s clarity of mind and organized around Judeo-Christian ethics. It feels like coming home again after long years in the wilderness.
They may not want their adversaries to know…what is obvious to Sundance is a foreign language to ‘political hacks’.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would be screaming it from the mountaintops. Anything to wake people up.
“When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.”
And that’s politics 101. Nations don’t exist without the people. How far we’ve strayed from common sense.
As WE are now returning to our authentic image.
WSB, I tried to write the same happy thought in many words, whereas you expressed it succinctly and well. Thanks for that
Have to admit I was a little surprised by the timing of Mattis’ comments on China South Sea.
perfectly timed in my opinion. Wilbur is there as we speak, keep them rattled…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why? Folks please watch from 7:30 to 10:30 of the video above! A Chinese Colonel basically decides to question our Mad Dog about the US Navy having two naval ships a few years ago navigating in what he believes to be Chinese waters.
Our Mad Dog doesn’t apologize and goes on to say that tribunal after tribunal has said that the South China Sea is free to be navigated by anyone who decides to do so.
He says that China has invited him later this month to their country to discuss the question.
This is our Leaders standing up for not only our country but for the entire region. China can go FU….K themselves if they don’t like it! That is why Mad Dog said what he said! We just decided to go forward on the first $50 Billion based on the 301 findings. The EAGLE 🦅 has decided that the damn Dragon 🐉 is going to pay for the stunt he tried in May with Kim Jong-un. He will NOW think differently!
That is damn WINNING in my book!
A colonel asking a four star general.
He was instructed to ask that question, no doubt about it.
China can go FU….K themselves if they don’t like it!
First, China has been doing that. That is why there is a billion of them. As much hoorah winning there appears the Chinese are not just going to throw up their hands and give up. They have a long range plan for where they want to be in fifty years. We don’t. At a minimum they give in some on trade and wait it out at max seven years until a regular politician returns to office.
At the worst, they get pissed and take Taiwan and any other island in the vicinity. Who here is signing up to go to war with China over Taiwan or some spec of dirt they built in the South China Sea? So as good as things look, they still have big moves they can make.
Yeah, in regard to all that procreation: most of them are one child families — so Mom and Pops aren’t going to be thrilled with the idea of losing their only chick in a war; their government knows this. There’s only so much loss in that department that the people will handle — so they can’t get involved in something long lasting…or else.
And the Chinese, some of them, have just started to get a taste for some of the nicer things in life because of that over-inflated economic growth they’ve experienced. They’ll have no desire to give it all up; their government knows this. There’s only so much loss in that department that the people will handle — so they can’t get too crazy with austerity measures….or else.
There have been many government clamp downs as of late in China — now why is that? because there are some cracks appearing perhaps? When do governments clamp down on the basic communication of their people? Not like we don’t have great examples here right now, and why is that?
That’s the quandary the Chinese ruling class finds itself in — and they really got themselves stuck down good and tight with that (which was their fault: for all that vaunted long game, one has to always consider that “the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry”, and the Chinese made some perhaps fatal mistakes early on in their plans, which may now come home to roost); hence, the squirming and the foot dragging. I’m sure they’d love to drag this out — big question is: do they have the time to run out that clock? It isn’t just ticking on us.
And I believe our President is leaving the door open for them (hence the comments about investment opportunity in NK being primarily a regional affair — we may do some trade with NK, but the majority would be among the regional players — that’s the big carrot along with good relations with us) still because that’s a far more volatile situation than many think; things really could go anyway to Sunday there imhao…and China really is too big to be taking on, better to just have them see some advantages to playing nice.
Who is saying militarily! We can break China if we want to financially. They are sitting on nearly 250% debt in comparison to GDP. You take away most favorite nation and begin utilizing other countries in the region like India 🇮🇳 especially, China’s people will find themselves going backwards not forward.
Japan 🇯🇵 is now an offensive military again. India 🇮🇳 is building their military as you can hear the concern from the Pakistan 🇵🇰 Rep that asked a question to Mad Dog. China has more to lose financially than we do!
So I stand by my statement that they can go FU….K themselves!
I don’t think it will be all that easy for China to take Taiwan. Yes they have the means to attempt it, but there would be substantial cost. Taiwan is pretty well armed and I have no doubt willing to use the weapons they have. The response of the US would be crucial, not only militarily but economically. Economic pressure on China would be escalated quickly. Furthermore if employed American military action would rapidly degrade China’s capabilities.
None of this is trivial, but those “specks of dirt” can have great significance as noted in other comments here. PT is aware of this, Mattis is speaking authoritatively. China is acting provocatively and it will come to blows if they don’t knock it off.
Our VSGPOTUSDJT was not elected to be the tax collector of the administrative state. He was not elected to provide comity to our decades of degradation. He was not elected to smooth over any problems with the status quo. He rode the shoulders of those who would redefine the word “possible” to include “America winning.”
And he’s doing a fine job of it, which is why all the conventional BS keep bouncing off.
“He missed a step in the America Cringing Dance” is not going to impress anyone who didn’t believe that the America Cringing Dance was an inevitable part of world order.
Because of the issue of ‘Territorial Waters’ and what is considered ‘International Waters’…China’s new practice of creating new islands, is affecting the rest of the world’s ability to traverse the Indo-Pacific Sea.
Each time China creates a ‘new island’, they are creating a navigational road-block for other countries to have to navigate around.
This is because of each country’s right to claim “Territorial Waters” around the land masses that are a part of their country.
So even though those new islands may be tiny…the new boundaries of the Territorial Waters surrounding those islands, extend out for hundreds of square miles.
This takes a chunk out of the International Waters that other countries were able to use, just a few years ago.
I will also mention that the good General said that in 2015 Chairman Xi told Obama that those man made islands will not be militarized which we all know that it is currently.
Did not candidate Trump state this policy very clearly (and uniquely) in the debates when he was the only Republican to put the onus on China to solve the “North Korea problem?”
I don’t remember anyone else in either party expressed that idea.
And nobody among candidates nor press took him seriuosly.
Sundance, I have tears in my eyes as I read your wisdom and, in my years of learning, accurate understanding of global truths and best (proper) American foreign policy. It seems we come from the same American tradition as President Trump. The Trump doctrine is fifty years (at least) late, and we know that our President was trying to inform and educate Americans to return to these truths for at least 30 years. Thanks for a beautiful explanation/discussion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said.
The then candidate Trump silhouette apple image “think differently” stays with me… The practice of thinking what can be instead of what “is” is very powerful…
Basic rule in real estate, especially New York real estate, you make the deal with the owner. Find the owner, pitch the deal, get’er done.
Previous administrations have accepted the proxies as having the final word. Trump doesn’t. So he wins and wins and wins.
The two keys words in this article. Enabling and enabler. There is the good kind of empowerment and then the bad kind that allows the bad actions to keep taking place. PDJT seems to have a good grasp of this. Whether person, policy, or program. Deciding if they are having the intended impact and what is impeding success of each situation.
Maybe a few of you have had an experience with a bad enabler to understand what I am trying to say.
“A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence.”
Strong national identities are paramount to every nation and the various ethnicities that comprise the human race. PDJT recognizes this and his decisions capitalize on what comes naturally, thus ensuring a much greater degree of success that the self-serving and unnatural foreign policy decisions that have been foisted upon us by the globalists and multinationals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump has enjoyed the counsel of experts on China for years. Many things, including manipulation of the yuan, have caused the unsustainable trade deficits between the U.S. and China. It is way past time to get on board with the Trump doctrine, before finding yourselves chewed up and spat out.
Well. Here is the other instrument of the Trump Doctrine…
I bet the large envelope was a franchise agreement for a Micky D’s on the corner of Kim Avenue and D. Leader Boulevard in Pyongyang .
http://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/2018/05/30/kim-jong-un-wants-to-open-burger-joint-as-show-goodwill.html
SD, how did you know?!
The United States should one-up China by declaring that the entire Pacific Ocean north of the Equator belongs to the United States.
I’m kidding, of course. But it would only be slightly more absurd than China’s claim to essentially the entire South China Sea.
The left won’t comprehend this treatise beyond the first sentence…beautiful, concise and deadly accurate…
General Mattis spoke about China working with India.
I’m sceptical about that. As a person of Chinese descent I can say categorically that the Chinese are extremely racist people; non-Chinese are all “devils”; foreign devils, black devils, red-haired devils, white devils, etc. The darker you are the more the Chinese look down on you. The Chinese are racist even among themselves; the northerners look down on the southerners, for example. And overseas Chinese, like me, who don’t speak Chinese are scorned.
LikeLike
Both videos definitely worth listening to. The questions and answers one, excellent wide ranging questions, clear, concise answers. Sec. Mattis does a fantastic job.
