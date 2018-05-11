NAFTA Update – Important White House Meeting With Auto Manufacturers Backstops Freeland Meeting With Paul Ryan…

Critical Update – Critical Update – Critical Update
Those who are watching the NAFTA negotiations must pay close attention to the activity in the past 36 hours. There is a key video at the bottom. First the backdrop:
As most are aware the NAFTA fatal flaw, the “loophole”, surrounds Mexico and Canada structuring their economic manufacturing policy -and trade deals- through the exploitation of a back-door into the U.S. Market. Understanding this key issue is paramount to understanding President Trump’s approach therein.
Remove the NAFTA “loophole” and there is no longer an incentive for U.S. manufacturers to locate their operations in Mexico or Canada. However, the removal of this loophole also means China, ASEAN nations and the EU lose the same incentive.
There have been hundreds of billions of previous investment by multinational corporations in Mexico and Canada. Every dollar spent was intended to continue this exploitation.
Then came Trump.
In terms of investment size and scale of manufacturing, the auto-sector is perhaps the primary industry attempting to position themselves to avoid any reversal of the NAFTA scheme; and it is a self-interested economic scheme. In the short term there are billions at stake; in the longer term there are trillions within the equation.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is attempting to close the loophole. If he is not successful, the likelihood of President Trump walking away from NAFTA is almost certain. Canada and Mexico are fighting to retain the loophole; they have built their trade and economic model upon it for the past three decades.
Canada and Mexico are fighting to keep importing Asian and EU components into their assembly facilities – to assemble and ship into the U.S. market, without tariffs etc.
Knowing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is on the side of Canada and Mexico, yesterday Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland went to see Speaker of the House Paul Ryan -an ally/benefactor of the CoC- to make direct inquiries about how the legislative timing of a renegotiated NAFTA trade deal would flow through the U.S. congress. The questions surround Trade Promotion Authority (TPA). [Thankfully Paul Ryan is retiring]
According to Bloomberg reporting:
Paul Ryan says he needs notice of a Nafta deal by May 17 if the current Congress is going to be able to vote on it, suggesting talks are pushing up against the constraints of American trade law.
The House Speaker, in remarks delivered Wednesday in Washington, said U.S. Trade Promotion Authority regulations mean next week is a deadline for the Trump administration if it wants to pass a new North American Free Trade Agreement before a new Congress is sworn in.
“As the author of TPA, I can tell you, we have to have the paper — not just an agreement, we have to have the paper — from USTR by May 17 for us to vote on it this year, in December, in the lame duck,” he said at an event hosted by the Ripon Society, a Republican policy group, according to video posted online Thursday.
Ryan was referring to the next step of Nafta talks, according to spokeswoman Ashlee Strong. If a deal is reached, the Trump administration would send a letter to Congress giving 90 days notice of its intent to sign a deal and text of a deal must be published 30 days after that. “This is not a statutory deadline, but a timeline and calendar deadline,” Strong said by email.
Negotiators are working to meet that goal, but they won’t sacrifice quality for timing, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters on Friday morning outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office in Washington, where talks are taking place. (read more)
It is presumed, this is the same message Paul Ryan delivered to Chrystia Freeland.
So with all of this carefully in mind, today President Trump meets with the key stakeholders from the auto-sector.
Remember, these corporations have invested billions during the past three decades to exploit the NAFTA (Can/Mex) benefits. Their collective position, CURRENTLY, is antithetical to President Trump’s America-First policy.
These discussions, and the ramifications, contain billions of billions of investment decision-making. President Trump wants these specific corporations to reverse their previous course of action; Trump wants them to change behavior; Trump wants the jobs and manufacturing back in the U.S. Watch and Listen closely:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/11/trumps-america-first-agendawins-trade-dispute-united-arab-emirates/
I do wonder whether Lights is aware of the deal with Japan that provides cheap subsidised Jet A1 fuel to Emirates, in exchange for other considerations.
If Breitbart is aware of a trade deal, yes I would assume the Trade Representative of the United States is aware of it.
You passed! 😀
So good to be back!! Thank you!
Other considerations: the GCC, aka the Gulf countries, have taken an active and positive role in the Mid-East war, of which defeating the Iranian presence, Hezbollah, and quite possibly infiltrating Iran.
Ask yourself how did the Israelis come into possession of the Iranian Nuclear Archives. They most certainly didn’t set foot in Iran. Others did, aka Muslim Arabs.
There are many forces at work, no media leaks. It’s a world of give-and-take. Try connecting the dots.
https://www.uae-embassy.org/uae-us-relations/key-areas-bilateral-cooperation/uae-us-security-relationship
More: https://gulfnews.com/news/uae/society/uae-and-japan-sign-partnership-initiative-1.2214364
Wrong thread.
Ryan needs legislation by May 17? Someone bitchslap these morons and tell them they are to remain in session getting the people’s work done up to and and including election day.
PT does not like NAFTA
Funny that, never heard his say that before! Lol 😆
No wonder I like VSGPDJT so much–I don’t like NAFTA either! I remember standing on the Napoleon Street wharf when Poopy Boosh came to town to tout the great new thing, NAFTA. I’m pretty sure I heard the beginnings of “that sucking sound” on that day in 1992, I think it was. So glad it’s about to get shut down. Just outright horrible deal for the USA–and frankly, anyone who couldn’t see that way back then just wasn’t paying any attention to reality.
I would rather say PT doesn’t understand it. And neither does his team.
These are all individuals selected according to parity and not merit.
Wish you had an EDIT.
PT understands everything. Even we now do.
JT (aka ski-board guy) is clueless and the same applies to his gender/race parity-based team.
Nafta is dead dead hella dead. Even if he renegotiated it, the haters in Congress would oppose any deal he signed.
It’s been a foregone conclusion it’s over since the day he was elected.
See my tweet below on how our President will force them to either vote on NAFTA 2.0 or see it all go bye bye! Congress has been completely castrated! Paul Ryan knows it and that is why he is leaving.
LikeLiked by 25 people
I like your visual Flep!
Ryan has been castrated by his DEMO CRAP wife a long time ago.
Than he doesn’t want our Lion to take both ass checks!
Words we would love to hear from Paul Ryan, but we know we never will:
“As the author of TPA,….. and as a staunch backer of NAFTA and the Chamber of Commerce, I have pushed as hard as I can to destroy jobs in America, and create jobs in Canada and Mexico. It has been and still is my opinion that creating jobs in America is a bad idea, and will only prolong the strength of America, its economy and the people of America. As I leave Congress, and I am leaving as fast as I can so the door won’t hit me in the ass on the way out, I can finally tell America the truth as to why I hate this country so much. It is because…….”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ryan says because, I’m an idiot.
LOL! I LOVED IT!
He will have to find someone else for whom he can be a bitch.
This is how a TRUE President(or Prime Minister)should act.Working FOR the people,NOT FOR the Globalists.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Ryan is aC.O.C. Cuck……
Chamber of Foreign Commerce. They don’t give a damn about American jobs and American incomes- the very incomes needed to buy all the foreign imports.
The fatal plank in the make-up of the CoC argument is the only way to bridge the gap between shrinking American incomes and consumption, is more debt. The very debt that is killing this country long term.
So you are either an American corporation or you are a Globalist corporation. Decide.
Pres. Trump and his team have got this in hand , but Jesus Christ has got everybody and everything in His hands . Thy Kingdom come and Thy will be done is in fact highly specific , detailed and theological . We want the person and the presence of Christ in all of these meetings and all of these negotiations . It does seem that years of prayers are being answered these days – including prayers that previous government officials could not possibly co-operate with due to their hard and impenitent hearts . Thanks to Sundance and the Holy Spirit , we know how to prayer for our Nation and our leaders . Keep on fighting in victorious spiritual warfare and keep on winning , and keep on making America great again .
Amen and God will continue to bless USA and POTUS because POTUS brings God into his work place and gives God the glory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so funny watching the body language. So we all know President Trump (or before that, Donald Trump) is a real hard-ass when it comes to negotiating.
So you presumably have all these execs in the room who want to save NAFTA, and who want to keep making things in Mexico, and would like to even move MORE into Mexico. That’s THEIR position. They want to make LESS cars in the United States.
Then President Trump, the most powerful man in the world… matter of factly… large arms crossed… Billonaire Cufflinks exposed… says “We’re talking about … Manufacturing of MILLIONS of More cars, WITHIN the United States.”
Negotiate with that.
That arms crossed pose says volumes.
NORMALLY, arms crossed is a subconscious posture when someone is defensive and not sure of what they say. In this case PDJT knows that posture will throw them off and does it intentionally. I’ve seen him do that on more than one occasion and I know he isn’t being defensive.
I’m pugilistic by nature and sometimes have a short fuse.
Instead of being a defensive posture, crossing my arms is a self-restraint to keep my first impulse in check, i.e. to keep my fists from flying.
I agree with you, “I know he isn’t being defensive.”
To me, it shows POTUS has had enough of this crap.
With him it’s much more of a champion’s swagger I think. It makes him look huge and formidable. It’s not defensive if you’re the boss.
It’s this kind of an arm cross….
Your pictures say it more precisely.
I noticed this too in his previous cabinet videos when the media was surprised to be allowed to record. I read his crossed arms as blocking. Protecting his position and blocking assault. When they talk to him they must get through that. When they’re not talking directly to him he observes from protected position. That is, he is not really open for discussion. Best make it very good if you expect whatever you have to penetrate.
LikeLike
Honestly, if I were the head of one of these corporations I’d be full on worried about the upcoming election in Mexico. If the socialist wins as it seems he probably will, the outlook is pretty grim for any of their manufacturing concerns in Mexico. WHAT can they be thinking? To heck with NAFTA I’d be looking to exit now.
I’m a simple guy, my thoughts would be like yours.
“If that Commie wins in Mexico, they might take my company”
It’s as simple as that.
I know, right? It seems obvious to me but then I’m not a world finance wizard. Maybe there is some way that investing heavily in Mexico and then having that investment stolen, er, I mean nationalized so that your shareholders lose the whole enchilada (sorry) makes financial sense, but if it does it is so opaque I can’t see it.
There is more than one way of paying a bribe. The MX government is not capabale of running that business, right? What good would it do to expropriate it? No, this is a threat for the payment of bribes and blackmail, and give business to cronies. It is ALL about the cash, not honest production.
These guys at the table know this, and figure they can pay the bribes, sell the cars at a higher price to the rubes in the US, stuff the cars with MORE cheap Chinese parts (and the lawsuits that will come with the resultant loss of life), let the Mexicans be their partners in crime, and it’s all good.
Expropriating car plants is not the same as doing it with oil. And the Mexicans couldn’t even keep their wells producing, and then had to bring in GERMAN petroleum engineers to revive them recently. Didn’t even have any MX engineers that could do it. Sheesh.
Never forget, corruption actually makes people stupid, because they steal what they get, not PRODUCE it.
Except they’re not likely to realize they’re incompetent to run anything, so they’ll take it and wreck it…South Africa case in point.
I am wondering whether they are stupid enough to be saying
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe they think the labor will be even cheaper. Oops, forgot about bigger pay offs to commies. 🙂
No might about just a matter of when they take take it. If democrats get back in power in the next 20 years they will get us there. Nancy, “we will tell you how much you make” and 0bama, “you didn’t build that.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts too, Sylvia.
What is it that makes our auto executives, who live here in USA and likely born here also, want to include cheap Chinese parts to make autos in Mex/Can for the USA market? NAFTA was sold to us as (Perot knew better) efficiencies of scale and mutual industrial friendly prosperity in the North American neighborhood.
Does the only profit margin reside in the Chines parts? Is Mexico incapable of making acceptable auto parts? The combustion engine-hating EPA is being tamed and auto companies can be freed to make cars according to desires of car buyers.
I’m with Trump. Make the whole dern car in the USA, and then export to those who want to buy American cars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, it’s a super complicated subject but you can look at it a couple ways.
1. Maybe they’re just jerks and don’t care, profit is all that matters
2. Perhaps they’d love to make everything in America, but previous politicians (in both parties) have made that very hard to do without going out of business.
3. Even if they believe President Trump, they worry about long term. If Kamala Harris gets in, all of this gets immediately reversed.
So it’s really complicated, but the good news is President Trump knows that much better than you or I, and he’s on their level, and is talking to them about it.
THR: It’s #1. Period. US companies will be leaving MX in droves (it’s already begun) Kabuki theater at the WH today for the automakers IMHO.
If there are any treeper immigration lawyers, would be interested in hearing if they are getting ANY “TN” Visa applications (Nafta visas for U.S. execs to work in MX). My guess is no. What is the point to a new deal with MX after VSG pulls the plug on Nafta. The back door to Asia will be gone. SO… my guess is that the chief export to the USA from MX in 2020 will be tomatoes. Wanna bet? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Georgia is a right to work state. We got KIA and Atlanta is busy even being run by democrat idiots.
Martin, you are correct, we use to only buy GM cars until the bailout to the auto manufacturing unions to keep General Motors and Chrysler with our tax money in business, it made me angry so no more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oddly, one of my cousins is pro-union, the other isn’t. Oh, the arguments! It’s Government Motors to me now, and will forever have the Ozero taint. I refuse to subsidize the DNC.
Our President has ALREADY WON! Everyone in that room knows it and their is NOTHING they can do about it! Time is literally not on their side.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
*******************Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.**********************************
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that UNCERTAINTY will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!
Listening to the interview above. The reporter states at the end that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
Mexico 🇲🇽 is in far worse shape than Canada 🇨🇦. Not only is a Marxist about to take over as President, they as a country are well on their way to 30,000 murders this year. It would set a dubious record. Corporations will get the hell out of Mexico as quickly as humanly possible to come back to the US.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/04/12/streets-cancun-run-red-with-14-murders-in-36-hours.html
From the article linked above:
Mexico’s most popular holiday hotspot has become overrun with drug gangs, as violence in the tourist party town escalates to unprecedented levels.
Cancun has seen 14 murders in just 36 hours — the highest ever in the country’s recorded history, according to Noticaribe.
The latest violence on April 4 saw 14 people killed and at least five others left with gunshot wounds, in six separate instances in the party town.
https://www.onenewsnow.com/national-security/2018/04/23/mexico-77k-pre-election-murders-in-last-3-mos
From the article linked above:
As Mexico prepares to vote for a new president this summer, Mexican drug cartels are warning politicians to “drop out or be killed,” and the murder rate shot up 20 percent after 7,667 were violently killed in the first quarter this year.
GAME, SET & MATCH!
I think the executives do not care a whit how many employees and auto workers in Mexico get killed as long as their pockets are filled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True but once the Marxist takes over, the factory and anything that isn’t tied down becomes free game. They will run naked to cross the border!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! But it comes with a price. They have to leave their plants in Mexico and Canada and build or expand plants in our country.
He has the leverage, they don’t!
And don’t forget his tail end comment about exporting what is manufactured here, thus the reverse of what we now have -paraphrased.
I’m thinking Rat Ryan isn’t done screwing us over.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I hope he saw something in Saudi Arabia that scared the hell out of him and makes him behave until he can get out of Dodge.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Having announced that he is not seeking reelection, he is free to do whatever nasty deeds he can do to harm the people who voted in PDJT and
Who had basically ignored his several so called Better Way Plans, all of which were antithetical to what PDJT introduced.
PDJT has given us the Best Way for the USA citizens, not Ryan’s better way for the DACA.
So expect nothing good from Ryan, especially since we got not much good from Ryan in the past anyway.
well, he resigned for a REASON that reason will keep him in check
Source for below quotes:!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-trump-idUSKCN12C2I5
Remember this? And FOCUS your attention on the final paragraph!
After the Ocala Florida rally in which Trump described her [Hillary Clinton] as corrupt and unqualified for the presidency and just ONE MONTH before the election, in October 2016,
Quote>
“Ryan said…he was no longer going to campaign for or defend Trump and advised House Republicans not to support the White House candidate if they did not want to.”
Trump’s response to being abandoned by Ryan 😡the country’s most senior elected Republican, has veered between saying he feels free now to campaign on his own terms and assailing Ryan and other disloyal Republicans.
“Already the Republican nominee has a massive disadvantage and especially when you have the leaders not putting their weight behind the people,” the New York businessman said on Wednesday, complaining that Ryan and others had not called to congratulate him on what he felt was a strong performance at a debate against Clinton on Sunday.
“You’d think they’d say great going Don, let’s go. Let’s beat this crook,” Trump said.
“No, he doesn’t do that,” he added of Ryan, as the crowd booed in sympathy. “There is a whole deal going on there. There is a whole deal going on and we’re going to figure it out. I always figure things out. But there’s a whole sinister deal going on.”🔥🔥🔥
< End quote
The whole deal…that Republican Nominee Trump was going to figure out?
Well from the number of RINO's dropping out, we can safely assume that PDJT figured it out. 😉🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😃
Bye Ryan.
He’s not…he intends to please his owners – the American worker hating chamber of commerce – and pass DACA amnesty before he leaves.
Wheatietoo, can’t you just hear the alarms going off? Rat bast,,, TD is telling little Rat Ryan exactly how to stick it to us. You know something evil is going to be unleashed as a last ditch effort.
Good riddance NAFTA! Thank you Father God and Holy Spirit come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just would like to say Thank You.. Do not know who is in charge of the audio for this clip, but thank you very much for cutting the mic 🎤 sparing USA the embarrassment of the a$$wipes as they were order to leave the room to the adults.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pres. Trump’s track record is encouraging . He just walks away from bad deals , in order to be able to get a good deal . No deals just to save face . Forget your face . Get a good deal for America and the American people , or goodbye .
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump does not do anything for “saving face.”
If he did, he would have been cowed before the media like most Repubs.
Because the MSM talking faces have been actively trying to remove Trump- “face” since escalator day, yet falling flat on their…wait for it…
🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
Azzes!
Bet you thought I was gonna say faces.😁
Our President and his KILLERS are so far ahead of the 2 POS from Canada and Mexico!
As for our RINOs, our President and Lighthizer have a plan that will put them in a
take it or leave it scenario IF NAFTA 2.0 were to occur.
From the article linked above:
It could be called President Donald Trump’s version of “take it, or leave it.”
As top-level ministers gathered in Washington toward the end of this week, the Trump administration has already been thinking about how to get a new NAFTA agreement through both chambers of Congress.
One strategy that has seemed to gain favor is to force a congressional approval on the new NAFTA by withdrawing from the existing pact even before the new one is ready. The thinking is that Congress will have to approve whatever terms are in the new deal quickly, lest the U.S. is left hanging without an agreement with two of its largest trading partners.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is said to have advocated for
such an approach, according to current and former administration officials.
The strategy, which has been under consideration for months, figures that Congress may not act on the new agreement, preferring the status quo instead.
Now that would be an excellent plan. Kind of a tit-for-tat, you wanna play hard ball with recessed appointments, I can do similar kinds of tactics too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We Deplorables read that and say…”Yay! Good idea!”
Hahahaaa.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA 2.0 is exactly what’s going to happen. That means starting from a level playing field. Until it’s negotiated and adopted, Canada and Mexico are going to get a taste of tariffs on automobiles and commodities.
The auto guys are going to cave, it’s the only way they can keep their Mexican and Canadian operations afloat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump doesn’t care if they cave or not. He walks if its a bad deal. And we know he will because he literally made Eurpoe lose billions potentially on pulling out of the Iran deal, I heard that even Boeing lost millions.
Trump just cares about America! What President. No doubt in my mind that he pulls out of NAFTA if MX and Canada do not play ball.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump says Canada and Mexico “don’t like to lose the golden goose.” 😄 Bringing truth right to their faces! “We’re not going to be the stupid people anymore.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
BINGO!
It seemed like Trump was going to finish that thought by saying “and I represent the goose.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I thought too, Parteagirl!
They all should have seen this coming and starting packing it up in Nov of 2016. Especially with the current political winds in Mexico.
The other solution is to create the USNA, the United States of NORTH AMERICA. Under our VSGPDJT, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look what happened to the UAE! There is a new sheriff in town and you will NO longer take advantage of our country!
They got away with murder under Obama. That SH…….T stopped as of today. Now they will pay and pay dearly and still smile as they take their medicine!
From the article linked above:
The new trade agreement will include an explicit admission by UAE that subsidizing airlines harms foreign competitors, reversing three years of denying those accusations. The UAE also agrees to:
* Freeze any new “fifth freedom” flight routes, under which UAE companies could fly routes directly between the United States and other foreign countries, harming the ability of United, American Airlines, and Delta to compete in those same routes.
*Reporting any new transactions involving Emirates Air and Etihad.
*Requiring Emirates Air and Etihad to fully pay for new airport construction and development, which previously had been subsidized by the UAE government.
*Operating in a transparent manner according to international accounting standards, ensuring compliance with the terms of this agreement.
*Meet with U.S. representatives in one year to review the results of implementing the new agreement.
Any violations of this deal could result in the United States invoking Article 15 of the agreement, under which America could disallow any flights by UAE-owed airlines in the United States, with devastating consequences to those foreign airlines.
THAT IS AN AMERICA FIRST AGREEMENT!
“But, I’m representing the United States. I’m not representing Mexico. And, I’m not representing Canada.” – President Donald J. Trump
This one of a myriad of reasons I voted for this man.
I am thankful, the LORD of Hosts, in His Providence, provided him on the ballot so I/we had such an easy, worthwhile and satisfying choice!
LikeLiked by 18 people
The European Union is about to choose who they will want to deal with going forward. The clock is ticking. We are down to less than 90 days to decide!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
EU, answer this: who can guarantee that Hassan Rouhanii, the Mullahs’pick, will still be President of Iran in 90 days?
The Iranians are not seeming very happy with the mullahs nor the mullah puppet.
Will his successor keep the deals Rouhani made? Very doubtful.
Are you really ready to fight the USA by sanctions-breaking?
Gonna make your OWN selves military superpowers, right?
WHEN? Before 90 days are up? Seems you have forgotten the time it takes.
HOW? with an all-radical-Muslim army?
Before arming and training your very own Muslim terrorists, y’all better think that through, infidels. They might take YOUR whitey heads before they bother trying to fight us. ‘Cause they do not LIKE multikulti, Merkel, just their own kulti.
WITH WHAT MONEY?
You didn’t even have the budget to pay your pitifully small 2% amounts you agreed to pay NATO.
And that inability to keep up with your 2% was back when American’s tax dollars were free-flowing in via Paris Accord, and unfair trade deals, so how ya gonna afford that superpower status now?
EU. Stop talking trash. You embarrass yourselves.
Giant sucking sound.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I totally supported Ross, but we were like a voice drying in the wilderness.
Not any longer!!!
Apparently he noticed that sound when all textile manufacturing was sucked outta NC and into the other side of the world 10-15 years before he said that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’re bringing it back, and word on the street is that three different companies are looking at moving production into the old mill property (which is in great shape).
I don’t live there, but I go there every weekend. Things are slowly turning around.
That is great news treehouseron! Are they moving textiles production back in, or something else?
LikeLike
President Trump was speaking out against NAFTA back then, too.
His son, however, is ALL IN for NAFTA & TPP.
Recent interview with Maria on Fox Business:
LikeLike
And tpp went bye bye. They can still negotiate up all of the beneficial stuff, but leave out the international corporate courts that reportedly would trump the laws of a given country. Ending nafta and starting from scratch also allows trade deals that make sense for us, but you have to end the current one first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember Ross saying that like it was just yesterday!
It makes you wonder if the Lord was trying to use Ross like he’s using Trump right now, but Ross didn’t have the gumption to go through with it. If I remember correctly he dropped out because he was afraid for his daughter’s life….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Video.
Perot sounded like a prophet. And he sounded so much like Trump. Remarkable.
He made it very clear in that short Q & A with the presstitues that he is representing the U.S. and NOT Mexico or Canada. You know that kind of statement does make the CoC very happy. 😉
Which is why the US COC should rename itself the US DDOA.
DOA can mean two things: Donohue’s Destruction of America, or
Donahue’s Dead on Arrival.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT has a worthy goal. I hope that this DACA discharge petition is thwarted because Speaker Ryan may be looking to use it as leverage against PDJT’s moves to probably exit NAFTA or just make it a dead letter in economic terms.
LikeLike
PT is weaning the world from America.
That’s why they are squealing.
All the little piggies have been sucking off of us for far too long.
LikeLiked by 4 people
FofBW, that’s probably THE most profound statement I’ve read in a while.
Funny how auto companies send manufacturing abroad to save money, but the price of cars at USA dealerships continue to rise. Shouldn’t the price of cars go down?
Where’s Waldo?
I like the sculpture on the table behind the president of what appears to be a “huge Bull fighting a tiny wolf.”
Maybe you guys can make a blow up of it and put a funny caption on it …. Trump vs Fake News … or other funny perspectives.
LikeLike
“Canada and Mexico are fighting to retain the loophole; they have built their trade and economic model upon it for the past three decades.”
_____________________
So Canadia and Mexico are like sovereign nation ‘pimps’ who want to sit around and do nothing while the money rolls in for pimping America to the international crime syndicates.
Real nice. Great neighbors. True allies.
Their entire economic ‘model’ depends on this corruption, this ‘pimping’. That makes them worse than simple parasites and leeches.
Trump is threatening to cut off all their ‘Johns’ access, which means Mexico and Canadia will have to find some other way to make money, something that is at least as lucrative as pimping America and which doesn’t require any actual work.
There would be much less resistance, and the transition would be much less traumatic for Canadia and Mexico, if only there was something they could do that would bring in the same amount of money for basically doing nothing besides providing access for international ‘Johns’ to screw America.
That’s the problem criminals who want to go straight always have: how else can I make so much easy money legitimately?
And nobody has a good answer for that question, because there isn’t one.
So they will resist to the bitter end, because there is no ‘Plan B’, and never has been.
FABULOUS!! THIS is what I try to tell people about Mexico, and other entities built on corruption.
Corrupted entities produce NOTHING, and have actually lost any ability to do so. There is no. Innovation, creativity, hard work, excellence of product, service, growth, or anything else. Why should the corrupted put any effort into anything, if they can just extort or steal it? This is why Puerto Rico will never be able to “rebuild”… I doesn’t have the raw materials… Like all of the above.
Great post.
hahaha the White House uses sphere cubes in the water.
I noticed how Trump stopped the introductions to highly praise the manufacturer who is moving his plant from Mexico to Michigan. Trump knows how to motivate others better than just about anyone. This kind of praise and appreciation in front of others is a key strategic technique that has been used by business managers for ions. Dale Carnegie has a whole chapter dedicated to it. Way to go, Mr. Trump! Show those politicians how it’s done!
I was thinking about that the other day! When I saw him tweet Candace Owens. I was thinking “That’s just old school business stuff”
I think Zig Ziglar (it may have been someone else, can’t remember) used to tell everybody if you’d write 10 thank you letters each morning you’d have more business than you can handle eventually.
““This is not a statutory deadline, but a timeline and calendar deadline,” Strong said by email.”
______________________
Yeah. ‘Cuz ‘deadlines’ are real important to a government that doesn’t even obey their own internal guidelines and policies, much less the Rule of Law.
What will they ever do, if a ‘deadline’ passes?
Put on your seat-belts and prepare for the world itself to stop spinning and come to a screeching halt.
At first I thought Trump looked tired, but I think his face is thinner… which could mean he’s loosing some of the weight that the doctor was bugging him about.
The media, comics and pundits which downplayed Trump’s intelligence and abilities to handle complex negotiations are actually helping now. People aren’t prepared for his knowledge and skills. They think they can manipulate him, and they are wrong.
In the last few days he’s been doing the scheduled duties of the President, the various meetings that have been scheduled for months… but also dealt with the Iran deal, North Korea and a middle of the night jaunt out to the airport and then a rally last night. Now he’s got a high powered meeting in the Roosevelt Room with the guys who want to save NAFTA.
I know it was a big group, but it’s interesting who meets where with Trump, the Generals get the Cabinet Room. This group gets only the Roosevelt Room.
That is funny about the rooms. I wonder if after he moved into the President’s quarters, if he called up somebody on the maintenance team to ask them how stable the rooms were upstairs!
I’m sure you know, but to those who don’t, the White House was in really bad shape in the 50’s with floors collapsing and everything else, they gutted the entire interior and rebuilt all the rooms including the entire upper floor.
“It is presumed, this is the same message Paul Ryan delivered to Chrystia Freeland.”
_____________
I would not presume anything but treason from Paul Ryan.
He has a good long neck.
That’s all folks! Trump never backpedals when he calls out these shady deals. He’s railed against NAFTA for years. It’s gone. Thank God for this man. Never thought I’d see a President like this. Perot sounds like a time traveler too, btw. Trump has been blessed with a prophetic gift.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
