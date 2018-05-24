Chairman Xi Jinping Responds: North Korea says it is still willing to talk with US “at any time” and in “any format”

The MSM is insufferable in their intentional disconnect of the dynamic behind the North Korean denuclearization talks. It was Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping who brought the DPRK to the table; and it was Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping who pushed North Korea away from the table in their manipulative efforts to extract trade concessions. Every other review of the geopolitical gamesmanship is chaff and countermeasures.
U.S. President Trump is holding massive steel and aluminum tariffs as an economic sword of Damocles over the head of Beijing during ongoing trade negotiations. Chairman Xi sought to increase his own leverage by pulling North Korea’s Chairman Kim Jong-un away from bilateral peace and denuclearization talks. However, POTUS Trump responded to the Beijing power-play by announcing a Section 232 trade review over the entire auto-industry; and then bolstered his counter-move by cancelling talks with Kim Jong-un.
Red Dragon didn’t expect President Trump to respond so effectively to the customary schemes notoriously famous in any Chinese negotiation encounter. I really believe Chairman Xi underestimates how adept POTUS Trump is at cutting through the obfuscation and obtuse moves.
President Trump simply doesn’t operate in the land of traditional diplomatic discomfort… he doesn’t have any inclination to play these insufferable games.
Within minutes of President Trump withdrawing from the June 12th summit, Beijing realized all of their trade leverage was just wiped out. Playing deceptive panda isn’t going to work this time.
(Via AP) – North Korea says it is still willing to sit down for talks with the United States “at any time, at any format” after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his planned summit with Kim Jong Un.
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan issued a statement Friday saying North Korea is “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks.
Kim says North Korea’s “objective and resolve to do our best for the sake of peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and all humankind remain unchanged.”
Kim is calling Trump’s decision “unexpected” and “very regrettable,” and says the cancellation of the talks shows “how grave the status of historically deep-rooted hostile North Korea-U.S. relations is and how urgently a summit should be realized to improve ties.” (link)
South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in is the Asian version of Barack Obama, and much like North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un essentially irrelevant in this geopolitical confrontation. Take a seat, or make a sandwich…. it matters not.
This is a battle, a massive economic battle, between U.S. President Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi. Period.
Whenever this geopolitical economic trade confrontation is resolved; that’s when Chairman Xi will instruct Chairman Kim to take the knee. Not a moment before.
Until the U.S. -vs- China economic confrontation is solved, Xi will continue to use the DPRK threat as his principle leverage in the negotiations.
Beijing thinks the wounded panda performance will play well amid the mindset behind the United Nations and the European union.
China counts on the traditional appeasement mindset of those who dislike confrontation.
However, they underestimate the willingness of President Trump to be the guy willing to punch you in the face. Trump simply doesn’t care about the external opinions of the audience – POTUS knows he’s fighting the Dragon behind the Panda mask; even if the witnessing audience is unwilling to accept it.
That’s the paradigm shift Beijing is attempting to navigate; while it simultaneously plays to an internal and external audience.
President Trump has waited three decades for the opportunity to step into the arena and take this righteous battle to America’s primary economic adversary and geopolitical threat. President Trump ain’t going to suddenly develop a propensity toward Marquess of Queensbury rules. He’s a Queens scrapper at heart. An uncouth predator willing to put a roll of quarters inside his Corinthian leather glove if that’s what it takes to smash the mouth of his opposition.
There is one objective in this dynamic, to win.
Though thankfully the the times are few, even in the short history of our Republic there have been times when survival of the U.S. required brutal men to stand the wall. President Trump is such a man; right now is such a time.
Vulgarian Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waited three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Very well written, Sundance.
President Trump brings out the Good Warrior in all of us 🇺🇸🇺🇸
BTW I don't know where Gil (I think) discovered that Eagle beating Dragon clawing Flag meme, but it is as significant as Keln's Deplorables banner.
Yes, it was Gil who posted that.
Alison– Keln’s Deplorables Banner!! My Absolute favorite!!! “do you hear the people sing. Singing the song of angry men-It is the music of the PEOPLE who will not be slaves again..” Makes me literally cry..
Bravo Sundance!
Sundance’s post is stirring and summarizes all the previous posts concisely for anyone who has not been following this epic foreign policy strategy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump negotiating like a boss. Fortunately, enough pundits managed to insert foot in mouth, opining that Trump failed. Only for China and NK to reverse themselves.
MAGA first, then MNKG.
The Dems and their news nozzles are acting all ‘concerned’ about…”OMG. Nuclear war with Noko!”
When they have been poking the Russian bear and promoting a war with a real nuclear power — for the last two years!
You mean peace-loving, noble Russia, which invaded its non-belligerent western neighbor–twice? And is continuing its attempts to conquer Ukraine, a sovereign nation, having stolen Ukrainian territory with a surprise invasion and phony rigged “plebiscite?” That Russia?
They’re doing just fine to cause wars themselves, thank you verymuch.
As Sundance said, ” I really believe Chairman Xi underestimates how adept POTUS Trump is at cutting through the obfuscation and obtuse moves.”
I actually think Xi expected Trump to counter effectively. Look, Xi may be supreme leader, but that can change in a heartbeat, so to speak. Same with Kim. So, it looks like negotiation with Xi, but it ain’t. All of Xi’s backers will have to make passage through the 5 stages of grief and Xi will have to lead them through that. That is his real task, and he can only move as fast as he can do that.
A Sea change in expectations is in progress there. IMO, Xi likely knows where this will end, but the Politboro, or whatever it is in China, will have to come to terms… This is America Retaking what is reasonable for all countries, fair and reciprocal, level field, respect.. in truth, not feigned.
Even if Xi is surprised by Trump’s tack (nautically speaking), the process is the same, the Chinese ‘Politboro’ will have to come to a united realization that Reciprocal is where things must be. They can either accept that the easy or the hard way.
And let me state a maxim, China is about China. The Great Wall of China is not just an old rock and brick monument, it is cultural, it is a mindset established over several thousand years. Even if China populated a moon base, call it New China, it would be a redheaded stepchild. But Formosa, that is seen by the Chinese as China. China would be just as happy to live behind the ‘Great Wall’.
Back to the immediate. What will Trump do in reply? What is needed to rebuild the bridge? Is Kim’s outreach enough? Restart the dialogue ending in a new date, or the original date?
SD from yesterday
LikeLiked by 3 people
> “As Sundance said, ” I really believe Chairman Xi underestimates how adept POTUS Trump is at cutting through the obfuscation and obtuse moves.” …”
PDJT studied Game Theory at the Wharton School of Economics. Game Theory can be highly mathematical. The advanced (3-D Chess) stuff is way beyond “The Prisoner’s Dilemma.”
PDJT studies in Game Theory were applied to his business model, and by being a crafty player, he turned his father’s and grandmother’s Million$ into Billion$.
Yeah, Emperor Xi (for life) may have a knowledge of Sun Tzu, but that is only one slice of the Game Theory pie!
I did not realize he studied Game Theory… that is incredibly interesting.
The only ones giggling is the establishment at this point. They just don’t understand the real world that a lowly non politician has shown how useless they are and have been.
The more that PDJT succeeds the more unhinged the MSM and the establishment will become.
Thanks to all for the real news here.
While we await the full KCNA statement, here are the key bullet points courtesy of Reuters and Bloomberg:
NORTH KOREA SAYS TRUMP’S SUMMIT CANCELLATION IS UNEXPECTED
NORTH KOREA SAYS IT’S WILLING TO MEET WITH U.S. AT ANY TIME
NORTH KOREA SAYS IT IS STILL WILLING TO RESOLVE ISSUES WITH UNITED STATES WHENEVER, HOWEVER
NORTH KOREA SAYS U.S.-N.KOREA SUMMIT IS NECESSARY TO RESOLVE CURRENT HOSTILE BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP
NORTH KOREA SAYS IT HAD WISHED `TRUMP MODEL’ COULD RESOLVE ISSUES
NORTH KOREA SAYS IT HAD HOPED FOR ISSUES REGARDING N.KOREA TO BE RESOLVED “TRUMP-STYLE”
NORTH KOREA SAYS NO CHANGE IN N. KOREA’S WILL TO DO BEST FOR PEACE
NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS PREVIOUS REMARKS REGARDING U.S.-N.KOREA SUMMIT HAD BEEN IN PROTEST AGAINST STRONG U.S. REMARKS TOWARDS NORTH
N.KOREA HAS WILLINGNESS TO GIVE CHANCE, TIME TO U.S.
NORTH KOREA HAS WILLINGNESS TO GIVE CHANCE, TIME TO U.S.
And the punchline:
NORTH KOREA SAYS CURRENT SITUATION REFLECTS DESPARATE NEED FOR SUMMIT
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-24/north-korea-comes-crawling-back-stresses-desperate-need-summit-whenever-however
US leftists..
HOWIE!! um yep! Best post EVEH! LOLOLOL
What is there to talk about?
This whole story by CNN that started the “talks are off” scenario we’re a trap set for [CNN] by our heroes in the WH. They are in serious trouble now I suspect. I know it sounds nutty, and nonsensical, but so many things in the past 25 years are as well. We’ll see.
Not a moment too soon.
I’ve said it many times. By God’s Grace our nation was spared our end which would have been at the hands of “president H–>er”…8 years of the ZerO was almost unbearable, and the spineless lying RINOs are despicable. The demonRATS have shown who they are-they have course corrected and gone straight leftist socialist. The deep state has gone full “felon-traitor” and I pray that those who are convicted of their crimes are given the MAXIMUM sentence and penalty, as an example for those who would dare consider to betray our Constitution and defy We the People.
RINOs must be primaried OUT. There is no room for “bipartisan” positions. This country is not polarized enough! Choose a side: Government dependency and the slavery to tyranny or choose what our founding PATRIOTS chose-FREEDOM and a constrained government. Pick a side and go all in. The time for compromise has passed.
Yes, a thousand times upvote, and major call to arms alert for we the people.
Their works betray their motives. Snakes in the Nest.
Thank God the left’s understanding of economics is the same as their understanding of what the truth is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe it’s just me, but I get the feeling that Chairman Xi and Donald J. Trump are enjoying this a little bit. Expect more golf.
“We’re gettin’ all old school up in here.”
Next Steps on North Korea:
• Kim now must EARN restarting the cancelled summit
… through both DEFERENCE and DEEDS!
Timing: Remember, President Trump gets “even” and notes the IP thefts cost us $2 Billion a day.
• After China fails to meet the July 1st deadline for complying with USTR Lighthizer’s requirements for a China Trade Deal
… and Sanctions kick in for Aluminum, Steel, Intellectual Property Thefts and now Autos!
https://mailchi.mp/zeihan/this-is-how-the-world-ends-part-iii?e=bf23fad182
“Lighthizer and Co didn’t negotiate. They simply delivered some ultimatums.”
• China will unilaterally increase its imports of U.S. goods by at least $100 billion.
• China will immediately cease protections and subsidies for any sectors related to its Made in China 2025 central economic plan, as well as eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers on those sectors.
• China will accept that it is a non-market economy under WTO rules (which would allow the United States to apply protective tariffs against Chinese exports).
• China will accept American restrictions on Chinese investment-led acquisitions in the United States.
• China will cease all technological/cyber theft as well as cease any and all policies which aim to force American firms to share technologies with China.
• China will accept American quarterly reviews on all trade policies, and pre-commit to cooperation with American findings.
• China will submit rosters of goods shipped to third countries so that China may not do end-runs around American import restrictions.
• China will abandon all WTO cases it has prosecuted against the United States as regards any of the above issues and preemptively agree to launch no new ones.
The loon media (including FOX) just doesn’t get this. Even this so called China expert Gordon Chang has just proved himself to be clueless about all this on ingraham.
> “As Sundance said, ” I really believe Chairman Xi underestimates how adept POTUS Trump is at cutting through the obfuscation and obtuse moves.” …”
PDJT studied Game Theory at the Wharton School of Economics. Game Theory can be highly mathematical. The advanced (3-D Chess) stuff is way beyond “The Prisoner’s Dilemma.”
PDJT studies in Game Theory were applied to his business model, and by being a crafty player, he turned his father’s and grandmother’s Million$ into Billion$.
Yeah, Emperor Xi (for life) may have a knowledge of Sun Tzu, but that is only one slice of the Game Theory pie!
I wonder if Sundance ever tires of being Right.
Great read Sundance, with too many excellent things said to quote just one
The stupidity of government knows no bounds. Political idiocy has been elevated above common sense for decades, creating a myriad of problems for us. Self inflicted wounds created by the “smart” imbeciles of our phony political ruling class
No one could touch us in terms of power, in terms of economic & military might, when we had un-politically correct, common sense driven vulgarians leading the way
It was during modern times when the Ivy League was infiltrated by the Marxist “smart crowd” & our leadership began to sell us out, be it through stupidity or treason
President Trump is an intelligent man filled with common sense, but it’s his street fighter mentality that pushes all the bullsh*t aside & gets thing done
What our phony ruling class sees as crude & vulgar, are really the traits of successful leadership
I may be an educated man, but growing up on the mean streets of Chicago, it wasn’t my brain that kept me alive, it was my fists & feet
The “crude” & “boorish” street fighter in President Trump is showing all those “smart” people what real winning leadership is all about
Trump Team
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan issued a statement Friday saying North Korea is “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks.
President Trump (now):
I’ll consider your proposals after our 4th of July Independence Day celebration.
President Trump (July):
I’ve decided to defer the North Korean Summit until we’ve concluded the China Trade Deal.
President Trump is handling foreign policy better than I ever dared hope for. It turns out, he can handle this in his sleep. Seriously, it is second nature to him. I believe he will pull this out in the end. Maybe it won’t look exactly like we expected or now expect, but he will achieve an end to the Korean conflict, decades in the making.
And in the process, he has unmasked (if I may borrow that imagery from Susan Rice) some mentally deranged individuals. NeoCons (no surprise) and formerly “reasonable” Dems reveal they would rather see hundreds/thousands lives at risk simply to deny Trump the Nobel. These are some sick, twisted war mongers.
I wonder if Trump even bothered to cancel his reservations for June 12th. I doubt it. Gotta think the man figured that the other side would react like this. Most excellent negotiation.
So, know, the US is in the driver’s seat. 😉
The Chinese are excellent political negotiators, Western Polticians not so much, with few exceptions… Reagan and Trump.
Sounds to me like the best thing to do is not to meet em’.
Thanks, SD. You’ve done it agn!! Truth for the world willing to read or hear it. Has anyone told you today how awesome you are?!
I’ll take this ‘vulgarian’ from Queens, the street smart Very Capable Genius as a man I’m grateful for, who has my back. He’s tough as nails but has a heart and is NOT afraid to show EITHER side of himself.
God bless you, Mr President. You tell it like it is, and those who can’t take the truth aren’t capable of really understanding you. Their sad loss.
🦁💖🤗
Man, it is nice to have a president that fights for this country and the welfare of its people, instead of caving in and selling us out. Thank you President Trump and those that are truly trying to MAGA!
