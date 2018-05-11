77 Percent of Americans Support President Trump and Kim Jong-un Summit…

A recent CNN poll (full pdf below) of how President Trump is handling North-Korea has the moonbats going bananas. A sea change in the behavior of North Korea led to a historic meeting between South Korea and the DPRK. Quite simply, President Trump’s strategic policy worked.
With advancing optimism for peaceful relationships, and against the backdrop of an upcoming summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un, CNN took a poll to evaluate opinion. WATCH:
[…] “In keeping with this sea change in the course of events, Americans have swung heavily in favor of Trump’s handling of North Korea.
In November of last year, only 35 percent approved of the president’s handling of the issue, while 58 percent disapproved. In the most recent poll, a majority (53 percent) said they approved of Trump’s engagement with North Korea, while only 35 percent said they disapproved of it.
This represented a powerful 41-point (!!) swing from a negative 23-point approval rating to a positive 18-point approval rating. (read more)
Here’s the poll data:
Liberal tears 😭 must be flowing and heads exploding, what a disaster for the Left and their waning blue ripple 😝
“Butbutbut someone in the WH said something about McCain WAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!
That is all “SHep” was just talking about. Why does fox keep him around?
‘Cuz the Murdochs speak through the mouth of Shep Smith. Same with Wallace, Perino, etc., etc.
I can stomach Wallace and Perino most of the time. Shep on the other hand TV or Radio goes somewhere else. I do not understand how Shep keeps the job on Fox. Must be the time slot and other channels are worse.
You failed to name that Hall of Shame award winner, Neil Cavuto.
Only 26% of dems support Trump’s handling of North Korea?
If you ever needed to explain Trump Derangement Syndrome to anyone, this is the stat to use. Trump could go on TV and say “water is wet” and only 26% of Dems would agree, and the rest would want to start an inquisition.
You might even say it’s a “blue wave of liberal tears”
Trump 2020
I think you meant ” blue puddle”. ; )
Blue Ripple?… Hahaha!
More like RED TIDE!!!
Get ready to ride the wave! 🙂 MAGA BABY!!!
Get out the haz-mat suits. Liberal heads are gonna explode.
Compare to Iran where you can say but Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, even though it sucked…
Here in NK it is all positive. The state that NK was in previously was a disaster and caused ot to remain a proliferation threat (iran missile and bomb tech).
Somehow, BWA-HA-HA-HA-HA doesn’t seem appropriate.
But BWA-HA-HA-HA-HA anyway!!! 😀
A ways back, I made mention in observing polls for a long time I noticed that no matter what subject the poll is about, there is is ALWAYS that 20-35% that is against whatever it is. The “No opinion” aspect of any poll is just nonsense- why even include that number.
Imagine the real numbers!
I wonder what the response would be the if “the United States” were substituted for Donald Trump? Trump haters will automatically disapprove when the year “Trump”.
🤔, “… when they hear ‘Trump'”?
Gotta imagine that autocorrect is responsible for this one! 😄
I believe that number is 89% respectfully.
I hear a loud swirling sound of the swamp draining.
Considering this is CNN polling (the same types that KNEW Trump would lose in a landslide), I expect the support is even higher.
Compared to where US-NK was six months ago, all the steps taken thus far can only be positive – even, if the process dissappoints later on. I do think that we will get to a stable NK in the region.
Truth and results are great disinfectants!
CNN poll add 10 points
Oh lookie……the “blue wave” in Nov….
It truly is being FLUSHED!
From the article linked above:
The old conventional wisdom: What if Democrats take back both chambers of Congress this fall?
The new conventional wisdom: What if Republicans never lose another election?
Seriously, it’s a cinch that the GOP will lose House seats this fall. The growing mystery is whether they’ll lose enough to actually return Nancy Pelosi to power.
Yesterday CNN found the Democratic advantage on the generic ballot down to three points.
Today Reuters finds it down to one.
Given the feelgood spectacle this morning of Trump and Pence greeting American hostages on their return home from North Korea, it’s quite possible that a poll next week will show the GOP even — or ahead! — on the generic ballot.
On Christmas Day 2017, they trailed by 13 points on average.
I was talking to three friends about one hour ago.
All of them were serious anti-Trumpers. Up till a few weeks ago, they were still mocking me.
Today, My God! I’ve never seen such a drastic change of mood.
They just love Donald Trump. They love everything about him. I listened to them express their admiration with the utmost enthusiasm.
I left their house in complete bewilderment.
A few at a time, here and there, and eventually this Trump Train might have to add a few more cars!
Wow! Score for Team Trump! I find it bewildering also, but what the heck we’ll take it!
That is excellent!!! Maybe I’ll go talk to the people I’ve been avoiding.😂 Seriously, this is where many people are, IMHO. I was just wondering this morning how many posters here were formally never-Trumpers….
You have to go see them, just a friendly visit. Don’t gloat and don’t push it. Just mention the upcoming election and a seemingly new red wave. Why would that be?
They love the way Trump talks, outright direct and in people’s language, and much more.
I call it the anti-Trump brain-freeze undergoing thawing out. That’s what is really happening. I’m still in shock.
Wow. Lol. That’s great.
Except the most rabid of Trump haters, people use their god give eyeballs to SEE the positive effect under President Trumps leadership.
Sometimes I step back and still can’t believe he is President! (In a good way!) I watched all seasons of The Apprentice except for one. I always thought he was tough, no-nonsense, but had a big heart. I had no idea of the level of negotiating skill and intuition he had, nor the grasp of politics, history, etc. Just amazing. God uses unlikely people. I am more thankful as each day goes by. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
“President Trump’s strategic policy worked.”
…and here at The Conservative Treehouse is the only place that I know of where you can find a comprehensive, easily understandable description of the President’s policy and strategies.
Most of the MSM does not get it. Several hosts and anchors on FNC & FBN that are CTH fans have not (or are not allowed to) go into the strategic planning and execution of the “Trump Foreign Policy Doctrine”.
We see that Trump the businessman’s plan works. The Neocon/ Council on Foreign Relations/ NWO/ assorted Washington “think tank”, etc. policies HAVE NOT WORKED!
Blow by blow, every single hour of day or night here at TCTH always Trumpalicious triumphs of MAGA.
Oh they get it…they just don’t want to report on it.
I believe they see the results, but do not know or understand the logic behind it – why it is working.
What do you guys think?….maybe low 60s over all approval rating by the end of the year?
Is it the end of the year already.
The Democrat world is going to come crashing down starting in November 2018 and concluding in 2020! The data over the past 2 months is absolutely frightening. Richard Baris from PPD is one of the most accurate pollster’s out there. He successfully predicated Florida (his prediction of 1.8 versus actual margin of 1.2) and that our President would win both Michigan and Pennsylvania one day before the election.
He just tweeted the following in reference to Likely Voters (LV):
M.Joseph Sheppard wrote the following that was published in The Federalist:
From the article linked above:
The latest YouGov/Economist poll (May 6-8), one of a few that comprehensively breaks down support by ethnicity, has some frightening news for the Democratic Party.
While President Trump’s approval holds steady among registered voters at 41%, his support among blacks in this poll is striking. If it holds for 2020, it could be devastating for Democrats. Among African-Americans, 16% approve of Trump, 10% are not sure, and 75% disapprove.
Of course, one polling company’s report could be a fluke. Some firms use different methodology, and some don’t break down approval ratings by ethnicity, but the bigger picture is clear.
Marist’s March 19-21 approval for Trump among black Americans was 6%; 17% were unsure, and 77% disapproved.
The Quinnipiac poll, which is consistently negative to Trump, on March 21 found black approval at 11%, “Don’t Know” at 4%, and disapproval at 84%.
Taken in the aggregate, the three polls have Trump’s approval at 11%, at 12% for not sure or don’t know, and disapproval at 77%.
Again, while the negatives are high, the positives are higher than is typical for Republicans, and if black Americans vote in accord with these approval ratings it would be easily enough to tip a tight election.
Whenever a change occurs, there’s usually a catalyst that brings the change about. This is especially true when it comes to the thought process, especially when dealing with ones long held belief system
Almost 80% of Americans are in favor of the way the President is handling the North Korea situation? My God, that percentage includes many many democrats, & many of those democrats must be adamant Trump haters
When those democrats see their party twisting & turning a wonderful development into a partisan talking point born of lies & malicious intent, they just may begin to think, to really think
That just might be the catalyst that begins the detoxing & the reversing of the brainwashing / mind manipulation of some of them
I’ve always said, at some point, reality is going to hit some people hard. When the economy is taking off, when you have more money in your pockets & more opportunities & when you suddenly feel more safe & secure in your own country, those realities are hard to dismiss
Unless you’ve completely succumbed to the leftist brainwashing, there has to come a time where you begin to question what you’re being told when the reality doesn’t match the rhetoric
President Trump is giving many of them the catalysts they need to jump start their rational thinking skills
Let’s hope some begin to use it
This is all great if it is as it seems. Not to be a Debbie Downer, but, we mustn’t forget the Norks talked piece and reunification back in the 1960s. All the while they were tunneling toward Seoul to launch a surprise invasion. I’m just hoping President Trump can make it real peace this time.
Little Rocket Man versus our Lion King, one of the greatest negotiators in the world.
PDJT’s got this! 🙂
Agreed, however there are two factors that I think change the outcome this time:
One: NK’s nuclear program collapsed. Literally. Kim just lost his leverage.
Two: with strong sanctions, food scarcity becomes an issue. At some point the military, if not being fed adequately, is going to turn on Kim, the “what the hell do you have to lose” theory. Self-preservation is at the top of Kim’s mind.
I’m cautious as well but I really do think we are going to see something magical occur next month.
1960 was BT ( Before Trump) 2017 is the year of DT ( During Trump) Kim is a lot of things stupid is not one of them… he can see the “sea change” of today and the opportunity that is being presented to him. There is a very heavy handed trust but verify but for now he is doing what he needs to do to show he is serious. We shall see…..
I know we aren’t there yet so it is probably too soon to take a victory lap. I remain suspicious of China and NK. But where it looks like we are heading is such a relief for me. Before PDJT I would turn on the TV when I would wake up in the middle of the night just to check if the Norks had fired one off yet.
So grateful to our VSG, and to Sundance for his insight and “Lion ‘Splaining” because it has been so helpful to me to understand what PDJT was doing with China because of the relationship between China and NK. This would have had me pulling my hair out without that background of understanding.
And so grateful that God put PDJT in leadership over this country. Sometimes I’m just so happy and relieved I tear up unexpectedly because I am overwhelmed by the gift we were given.
(That’s when I’m not angry and gloomy over the ongoing coup and the plotters still at large and unpunished…)
The thing is, there are those with TERMINAL TDS; they will despise DJT, till the day they die, no matter what he does.
But then there are the useful idiots, deluded by the msm, those who were asleep. Every day, more and more are waking up to what a VSG DJT is.
As they see msm predict economic ruin, that keeps failing to happen, nuclear war with Korea, fails to happen, trade war, fails to happen, every day, more and more are waking up.
“Some people think politics is about 2 competing answers to policy questions. ITS NOT! Its about framing the question.
Our VSG is a MASTER at reframing the question.
Early on in the campaign, I started to keep a mental list of the times DJT said something, msm called him liar, time proved him true. Lost count, a LOOONG time ago. American people arent stupid, they notice this, even on subliminal level.
Black male support didnt double in 2 weeks cause of Kanye tweets. They just felt more comfortable saying what they felt. The ‘hidden’ DJT supporter.
Every day, in every way, with everything he does, he is increasing his strength.
Every day, in every way, his opponents are shooting themselves in the foot. In part, they are still answering the ‘old’ question, not even recognising he’s changed the question.
Its amazing to watch.
I wonder, in these scewed polls, how many respondents are lieing to pollsters? Clue from # of demonocrats who rate media fake?
Its hard to remember your original pupose was to drain the swamp, when your up to your a** in alligators!
DJT doesnt seem to be loosing his focus, one bit.
Wow, it takes a good business man to negotiate a deal like this and this has proven to me that politcians need to learn this lesson from our wonderful President.
MAGA and God Bless America
Prayers & Positive Mental Energy…always put out positive mental energy…think positive all the time even when negative creeps in..reject it…. and think positive. It works wonders…example..President Trump!
This is great news! But as much as I agree with and love what President Trump is and has done for restoring our great nation, and as much as I’ve read here about the Trump doctrine, and our VSG’s use of economic leverage against Chy-nah, I’ve got a feeling the current Administration has given either China or NK lilrocketman(or both) a glimpse of some of our newer defense weaponry. For lil rocketman to do such an abrupt about face, makes me think he was given a “demonstration” of our capabilities. Silently. And I think Russia has been quiet on this for the same reason. Could the “Rods from God” be real and already into play?
Someone on Oahu pressed the nuke warning/panic button, just a few months ago. I ask myself, “how often does that happen, and how come it was wisked under the rug as just a simple case of human error?”
C’mon, man, I was born at night, but it wasn’t last night.
When the omnibus passed, I wasn’t happy, but I told my husband, “the whole world now knows that we have the $$ for our military and that should be scary for them.” Dominoes.
….but Stormy……what about….St…..never mind….
74% of Democrats STILL DIS-approve of what PDJT is doing vis a vis Korea.
Astounding. Just astounding. SEVENTY FOUR PER CENT DISAPPROVE OF PEACE IN KOREA.
They get all their news from Kimmel, Colbert, and the other guy who comes on after the guy on NBC. Haven’t watched the anti-Trump screed for a long time, so I have forgotten a few names.
Blue wave, my backside.
We all know good and well that CNN isn’t happy to see this. It goes against their usual narrative especially since both CNN and MSNBC didn’t even bother to show safe return of our American hostages. These networks might as well get used to it because there will be much more winning in the near future.
Waiting for McStain to give a big fat thumbs down to both the NOKO Summit & PDT pulling out of the Iran deal…..
McStain….or as I refer to him……Dead Man Squawking”…..
“A recent CNN poll (full pdf below) of how President Trump is handling North-Korea has the moonbats going bananas.”
____________________
Are they ‘moonbats going bananas’?
Or are the dedicated, professional, hardline propagandists carrying out their mission and doing their job, for which they are highly paid?
Seems like a very reasonable question with the revelations of each passing day.
There may be ideology behind it, but more and more it appears that the entire media apparatus has been nothing more than a highly paid propaganda outlet for corporate multinational globalists and their agenda(s).
In which case (and wholly by design) the general public’s (and to a lesser but still significant extent, ours) perception of reality and knowledge of world and national events is grotesquely distorted for political/ideological/financial gain.
So are they ‘moonbats’, or well-paid mercenaries in a critical propaganda war on the American People?
“A sea change in the behavior of North Korea led to a historic meeting between South Korea and the DPRK. Quite simply, President Trump’s strategic policy worked.”
________________
It definitely worked.
But the things about which we know could not — by themselves — have brought about such a change in demeanor and attitude.
It will be very interesting to learn, at some point, what actually happened (or is still happening) behind the scenes that led to such a startling and unprecedented 180° turnaround in NK’s behavior.
It’s almost as if Kim Jong-un was a hostage to some other entity, and now he is free.
Polls don’t matter. Results matter, and VSG Trump is delivering results.
US? Why not China? They’re closer.
And there’s a thought: North Korea isn’t a basket case economy because of the US, anymore than Cuba is a basket case because of the US embargo.
China is right there supporting Kim’s regime, and the whole world trades with Cuba (except the United States).
As valuable as the US market is, denial of access isn’t the reason why these countries are poor.
100% disapproval from every employee at CNN, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and ESPN.
Years of a public, flamboyant, lifestyle have led some fools to believe that PDJT is but a shallow person. But, life has gifted Donald Trump with exceptional wisdom in exchange for his youth. The fools who refuse to accept that he has become a great leader are easily cast aside.
Beyond the fools however, rest the stupid. The media elites and Hollywood cartel fall into this group. Fortunately for us, stupidity is a luxury that can only be sustained in times of plenty.
During times of challenge, the stupid die off quickly.
