Trade Update: Wilbur Ross Joins China Delegation, Trump Extends EU, NAFTA Steel Tariff Exemption 30 Days…

President Trump’s MAGAnomic team have announced a 30-day extension for the Steel (25%) and Aluminum (10%) tariffs for the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
Also, after a prior agreement with South-Korea, the “KORUS” deal, team U.S.A. has also reached an agreement in principle with Australia, Argentina and Brazil which will be finalized in next 30 days.
Via Wall Street Journal – President Donald Trump has decided to postpone decisions about imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union and other U.S. allies until June 1, a senior administration official said.
In addition to announcing the delay, the White House is expected to say Monday evening that it has finalized a deal to exempt South Korea from the tariffs, mirroring details that have been previously released by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.
The remaining decisions on tariffs will be decided later, the official said. A White House spokeswoman declined to comment.
The U.S. initially imposed world-wide tariffs of 25% on U.S. steel imports and 10% on aluminum in March, but it temporarily exempted several U.S. allies from the tariffs. Monday’s decisions extend that delay. (read more)
Additionally, to showcase the importance previously outlined, the team has added ‘big timber’, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to the trade delegation heading to China.
So the entire MAGAnomic “killers” team appears to be heading to Beijing. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chairman of National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, WH Trade Adviser Peter Navarro and U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad.
[Side-Note: hopefully they take AF2]
This diplomatic and strategic geopolitical trade line-up further solidifies the importance of the trip. As “dufrst” shared earlier:
NAFTA and the trade tariffs on steel and aluminum (major components of cars) are about credibility against China, Japan and the EU. The bulk of the US trade deficit comes from China, Japan, and the EU. China, Japan and the EU all exploit NAFTA to get around US trade barriers that should have balanced trade among these countries.
Trump has signaled that he wants trade renegotiated but the major trade entities- China, Japan and the EU- didn’t take him seriously until he slapped tariffs globally on steel and aluminum. That was a direct strike at their automobile industries that make up the bulk of the US trade deficit between the EU and Japan. The intellectual property tariffs got the attention of China because not only did Trump place them on China but he mobilized support in the EU and Japan for action on intellectual property theft.
So where does the North Korean (NK) negotiations come into play in all of this?
Aside from the possibility that the US sabotaged the last Korean nuclear tests, I believe this Korean peace initiative is more about Japan and South Korea than China. I believe Japan and South Korea will agree to more favorable terms with the US on trade pending the denuclearization and potential reunification of Korea. I believe Japan and Korea will be very grateful to the US when the prisoners are released and will find ways to buy more product (agricultural, energy, military and aerospace) from the US.
China is simply trying to stay on the good side of the US because the intellectual property tariffs are a significant threat to its future. Xi has imagined China dominating industries that primarily rely on intellectual property.
In addition, Xi is trying to build a major trade corridor to the EU to diversity his exports away from the US so that he’s not so dependent on the US but Trump is threatening to bite into the funds he will have to complete OBOR. So China is cooperating on Korea but Korea is not a chip it can bargain with anymore because Trump has already taken that away with the sabotage of the last Korean nuclear test.
Trump is a genius. He knows his leverage very well. He knows that any reduction in the trade deficit is a major win for the US. He is not looking for the immediate balance of the trade deficits with the EU, China and Japan (and Korea). He’s looking for key concessions that will enhance his legacy such as increasing NATO contributions by EU countries in exchange for smaller reduction of the trade deficit. Chinese ending their assault on US technology industries in exchange for a smaller reduction of trade deficit. Japan buying more US autos or opening more car plants in US for a smaller reduction of trade deficit and so on.
NAFTA is all about credibility. Canada and Mexico will agree to terms. Mexico will pay for the Wall and Trump will win his noble prize!
BTW, don’t think Russia escapes this equation or Iran. Trump has all of them wrapped up in this. For Russia, Trump will make EU buy even more American energy and will get EU to fully fund NATO. As we speak, Pompeo is in the Middle East to rally up an Arab force to replace US troops in Syria and Iraq (and pay!). This is not good for Russia. It guarantees Syria will be split unless Russia agrees to a political settlement that has Assad gone from Syria. A stronger NATO and a EU now buying even more US gas and oil means less money for Putin’s military in Ukraine and Syria. And there’s no outlet to China because Trump is putting the squeeze on Xi. Multidimensional chess?
Iran is now in trouble too. That Arab force plus Israel is ready to strike. Trump has put the squeeze on EU (steel/aluminum), China (intellectual prop), and Russia (energy). The Iran deal will be redone and tougher sanctions will be enacted by US and EU for any violations of new terms. And military actions looms over their heads just as it did over North Korea. And BTW, the end of the NK nuclear program is a major blow for Iran since it essentially was continuing work on nukes through NK (Pakistan needs to be watched but it seems Trump is on top of them too).
That Trump has been able to wield this much power in so short of a time is mind blowing. If he’s able to pull all of this off in two years, he’ll already be a top 5 POTUS! MAGA!!
“That Trump has been able to wield this much power in so short of a time is mind blowing.”
————————–
Actually, it shouldn’t be to anyone really paying attention and understands that economics is a vital part of national security, and vice versa. (Read: The President is getting a LOT of highly experienced, expert, genius-level help).
Sincerely,
James Mattis, Sec. of Defense
Adm. Mike Rogers, Director – NSA
Gen. Mike Flynn
Etc
Etc
LikeLiked by 3 people
My 2 cent’s.
Instead of filling his cabinet with eggheads, loooong on theory, but waaaay short on practical experience, President Trump has appointed people that simply put…
Know what the “Eff” their doing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And therein lies the difference.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He promised “killers” while campaigning.
He delivered.
LikeLike
Whoa! I’m honored Sundance! Thanks for your economic posts which I greatly enjoy among your many works!
But I am further floored by the fact that deals have already been struck with Australia, Argentina and Brazil! Wow! This is a very mean, green fighting machine this Trump economic team!
Trump is a game changer and when he says he’s over delivering on the promises he’s made, on trade there can be no doubt about it! Who needs Congress when you have a President who is single handedly bringing in billions of dollars to the US in the form of GDP growth by renegotiating trade deals and pacts?
The Noble Prize will be nice but this trade turnabout is simply stunning and terrific! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Loved your overview/synopsis. Well done.
Trump will go down as the greatest President
in American History. He is just getting started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a serious man-crush on Trump!!! TRUMP2020 Baby!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Big Timber”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope I’m speaking for most of America when I say I’m sleeping well tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OT. Justice IG filed report today reading FBI agent and a federal investigation.
No names, no specifics. Posting here because its the most recent SD post.
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/f180430.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regarding, rather than reading, though it is interesting reading.
LikeLike
Please read the posting guidelines.
LikeLike
Best on the Presidential or open thread…
LikeLike
SD, I am confused but this,
“He’s looking for key concessions that will enhance his legacy such as increasing NATO contributions by EU countries in exchange for smaller reduction of the trade deficit.”
This sounds like baby steps for the US. Why would we be asking for an increase in NATO for smaller reductions in trade deficits?
Why are we not asking for each country to pay their complete share for NATO, AND and balancing their deficits 100%?
I mean, even if these countries just did that, we still are not compensated for the past years of stealing and the US losing…
LikeLike
And please exchange ‘but’ for ‘by’…
LikeLike
A: Because…as powerful as he is…Trump is in the early stages of winning support and converts internationally. Think: progressive. He can’t get it all in one go, and would be foolish to try. He can’t afford to act like a global dictator and win sincere, lasting support across the globe.
LikeLike
I watched both interviews with Maria B. And Secretary Mnuchin. Maria B. tried to poo poo the Economic Growth going forward. She was stating that Economists think real GDP for next year will be 1.75% and in 2020 1.5%. She was surprised by Mnuchin’s comeback. He stated that those same Economists predicted under 2% real GDP as the new norm and that under President Trump, we had 2 Quarters in 2017 at or over 3% and the 4th Quarter ar 2.9%. He slapped her around about the 1st Quarter coming in ar 2.3% because that quarter is adjusted for seasonal expenditures (he should have told her that over the last 9 years, Quarter #1 has averaged a real GDP of 1.2%).
He was very confident that the will achieve 3% real GDP growth for this year and more importantly they will sustain it going forward. There is a reason he is ABSOLUTELY RIGHT and the Economists are COMPLETELY WRONG.
Here is why:
1) As SD pointed out above, 2018 will be the year of taking care of bilateral trade deals with a majority of the world that trades with us and we trade with them. Even if at the end of the day we are able to save $200 Billion from the deficit, that alone would be a major difference in GDP (it maybe an entire 1% to 1.5%).
2) We are on the cusp of going ALL in on Energy production. Over the next two years, we will have multiple refineries up and running. By 2023, we will be the biggest producer of Energy in the world. Overtaking Russia. This will allow us to sell our Energy all over the world. Our oil is much easier to refine in other countries compared to Russian, Iranian, Venezuelian and others oil producing countries oil.
3) The sanctions on Iran 🇮🇷 is going to be crippling. They will not be able to sell their oil. Our President will make it clear you either trade with them or us. Choose wisely.
4) Businesses will continue to pour back into our country. They will continue to expand. Energy prices are high right now but will be coming down drastically in the USA 🇺🇸 once our refineries are up and running. This will give companies that manufacture in America an advantage over manufacturing elsewhere. This will further eat into the deficit. Instead of saving $200 Billion (as stated above), we will be saving $350 to $400 Billion and picking up that extra money by producing in our country.
Now you are talking about 3%+ real GDP on that fact alone. Add another 2% for the other factors Economists are predicting and you have Annual real GDP of 5%+ a year starting in 2021!
Mnuchin basically said it today without saying it! He would have also said, “ You can take that to the BANK”!
LikeLike