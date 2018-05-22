President Trump and South Korea President Moon Jae-In Conduct Press Availability….

Posted on May 22, 2018 by

An important meeting today in the Oval Office between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.   Obviously the primary discussion was over the issues of North Korea nuclear program, and the possible denuclearization summit between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Due to the importance of the topics discussed the traditional Oval Office greeting was extended, and both President Trump and President Moon Jae-in used the opportunity for an impromptu press conference.

.

After a second meeting with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, the voices behind Chairman Kim Jong-un changed their tone in media presentations and and became more hostile toward the goal of a denuclearization summit.  This example showcase Beijing exerting control over the DPRK to gain strategic trade and economic benefits.

Recap video:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, Communist, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to President Trump and South Korea President Moon Jae-In Conduct Press Availability….

  1. 4sure says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    No doubt left that Trump does not separate Trade from his foreign policy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. DanO64 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Here we go.

    Like

    Reply
  3. DanO64 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    I wonder when the report will come out the Halper suddenly died of a heart attack? Tomorrow, by the weekend?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Panda will pay for their folly

    Like

    Reply
  5. L4grasshopper says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    The Norks will do what China wants them to do. China is trying to leverage this power in trade talks with the US. As Trump deals with China, the media tends to ignore the NK dynamic in the negotiations. Both for partisan reasons, and, frankly, because many of them are just stupid.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. beigun says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Big Power politics on display. Methinks Trump and Xi are running the show with Moon and Kim in close orbits. Any solution to this problem will need US-China enforcement to keep the deal.

    Like

    Reply
  7. indyjonesouthere says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Ending NAFTA or Zombie NAFTA will be a surprise for Panda even if no other trade negotiations go forward. Norks lose all input with that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. antitechnocracy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Maybe crush ZTE after all? And then see if Xi wants to talk after picking up the pieces?

    Like

    Reply
  9. KBR says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    I liked it that PDJT told the reporter that questions about other issues were not to take up this press conference, that Pres. Moon does not want to hear that, reminded press that the President of South Korea is there.

    Press has no class at all, no respect for any country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Watched it live. Epic press briefing.
    Trump calling out poker player Xi Jinping and changed North Korean attitude after Rocket Man’s second visit to China
    Trump is the most transparent politician ever. So direct, so honest, no nonsense

    Like

    Reply
  11. KBR says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    “We can do a 301 where we don’t need China, we can say this is what we want this is what we think is fair…”
    anybody know what doing a 301 means here?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s