President Trump and South Korea President Moon Jae-In Conduct Press Availability….

An important meeting today in the Oval Office between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Obviously the primary discussion was over the issues of North Korea nuclear program, and the possible denuclearization summit between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.
Due to the importance of the topics discussed the traditional Oval Office greeting was extended, and both President Trump and President Moon Jae-in used the opportunity for an impromptu press conference.
.
After a second meeting with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, the voices behind Chairman Kim Jong-un changed their tone in media presentations and and became more hostile toward the goal of a denuclearization summit. This example showcase Beijing exerting control over the DPRK to gain strategic trade and economic benefits.
Recap video:
No doubt left that Trump does not separate Trade from his foreign policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here we go.
LikeLike
I wonder when the report will come out the Halper suddenly died of a heart attack? Tomorrow, by the weekend?
LikeLike
Panda will pay for their folly
LikeLike
The Norks will do what China wants them to do. China is trying to leverage this power in trade talks with the US. As Trump deals with China, the media tends to ignore the NK dynamic in the negotiations. Both for partisan reasons, and, frankly, because many of them are just stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big Power politics on display. Methinks Trump and Xi are running the show with Moon and Kim in close orbits. Any solution to this problem will need US-China enforcement to keep the deal.
LikeLike
Ending NAFTA or Zombie NAFTA will be a surprise for Panda even if no other trade negotiations go forward. Norks lose all input with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe crush ZTE after all? And then see if Xi wants to talk after picking up the pieces?
LikeLike
I liked it that PDJT told the reporter that questions about other issues were not to take up this press conference, that Pres. Moon does not want to hear that, reminded press that the President of South Korea is there.
Press has no class at all, no respect for any country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watched it live. Epic press briefing.
Trump calling out poker player Xi Jinping and changed North Korean attitude after Rocket Man’s second visit to China
Trump is the most transparent politician ever. So direct, so honest, no nonsense
LikeLike
“We can do a 301 where we don’t need China, we can say this is what we want this is what we think is fair…”
anybody know what doing a 301 means here?
LikeLike