Must Watch: President Trump Talks North Korea, China and Trade During NATO Bilat…

President Trump met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House today for a bilateral meeting on EU security and trade issues. During the Oval Office press availability both made remarks but president Trump took the opportunity to have an impromptu presser on other current issues. WATCH:
.
Hopefully everyone paid attention to the North Korea topic. It was not coincidental the stompy-feet assertions of Kim Jong-un and the DPRK were timed at the exact moment Chinese Vice-Premier Liu arrived in the U.S. for important trade talks. Once again Chairman Xi Jinping is using his proxy province of N-Korea to leverage economic benefits:
WASHINGTON – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy and Vice-Premier Liu He arrived in Washington on Tuesday afternoon. Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, is leading a Chinese delegation for the talks.
The delegation members come from major economic sectors of the Chinese government. They include: Governor of the People’s Bank of China Yi Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs Liao Min, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Luo Wen, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun, as well as Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen.
Before the delegation’s arrival, a Chinese working group arrived in the United States last week and engaged in intense consultations with the US side.
(read more)
POTUS Trump knows exactly what Chairman Xi is doing. Xi is leveraging the N-Korea talks for a better trade outcome.
POTUS Trump executes the Panda Mask counter-play brilliantly:
♦’We are proceeding as scheduled with Kim Jong-un’…. ‘we haven’t heard anything different from their official position’… etc.
♦Then, President Trump expresses warmth and appreciation for Chairman Xi: “friendship”, “close”, “together”, etc.
Dismissing the risk; accepting the meeting might not work; making Xi’s leverage less valuable, and then resetting the economic discussion by focusing back on the disparity of U.S – China trade imbalance.
The Dragon behind the Panda mask must be fuming. President Trump just negated their entire leveraged play, and believe me the Chinese thought this strategy out for weeks, through a process of being immune to the DPRK downside. Meh, ‘if we meet, we meet – if not, no biggie’…. Now, lets talk about the important stuff – T.R.A.D.E.
Too damned funny.
China dispatched their highest level officials in their play. The use of the DPRK leverage was the super-fuel they planned to use in their negotiations. Like.A.Boss President Trump just swatted away the foundation for China’s leverage before he even got to his chair.
Bold.
Takes swagger.
That’s our president.
.
President Trump is the VSG BOSS!!!!
Definitely looks serious…where’s Wilburine?
love this guy! He doesn’t ever pull his punches. That off-the-cuff broadside of our trade “partners” was awesome.
It’s funny that they think our President doesn’t see what they are doing.
China and Noko have never had to deal with someone like our VSG President.
😀
Agree, PDJT says he is not going to fault them for pulling one over on our previous stupid leaders. China as every reason to think they could repeat, except reason #1, PDJT.
Perhaps they thought so before this little presser.
Now they cannot go into the meeting assured that they have an upper hand.
Remember, China has not admitted that Korea is merely an asset/puppet of theirs: to do so would be to admit to the world that the starvation and prisons and human rights violations in NK are their fault.
The dragon (the hellish oldest one) would be exposed, the Panda mask then would be of little value to save face. Cute happy panda theme does not match brutality death misery.
Loss of face. Forever.
Very insightful, KBR…
TY.
China also doesn’t want to admit that they have been using their little proxy-puppet to threaten the region with nukes.
Yep nuclear devastation doesnt match cute happy panda either.
The President has been dealing with China for years. Real estate deals that they have already bought or wanted to buy. Leasing buildings and condos to them. And just the fact that he is a billionaire put him in touch with the Chinese often.
His granddaughter has a Chinese language teacher.
He knows what he is doing.
And here is another true fact that I learned while in Asia.
Asians respect people more if they bargin with them. It is a competition.
Example: I was in Asia so much, that I grew accustomed to bargining for everything. It’s their way of life. “OK, you want $20 for the shirt, I’ll give you $5. (low ball) They laugh.
“They say; “OK….$15 dollars”…..”No…$10….”…”No…$15”…you start to walk away….”OK….OK…..$10”…..”Sold”
So I come back to America and go to the store for a shirt. I ask; “How much?”
The guy says: “$40”….I said; “I’ll give you $30” He looked at me like I was nuts
He said; “Look buddy the shirt is $40, take it or leave it. Only in America.
The President has got this. They respect negotiations.
That’s why they disliked Obama so much. He just said take what ever you want.
They took it and any respect for him with it.
Yeah, I have a Korean-born Aunt. Took her years to get out of the habit of trying to bargain for everything after moving to the U.S.. We are in the minority of the world when it comes to our agreeing to set prices without bargaining.
Also found it intensely funny that POTUS didn’t shy away from rattling the swords a little….
“meh, we may back regime change in the North if we don’t get denuclearization…”
Love it.
I know, right? He waved the Libya model around a fair bit. I was a tiny bit shocked! But the way he does it is so off hand. But surely anyone would get the underlying Dirty Harry message, “we can do this the hard way or we can do it the easy way. Which is it gonna be, punk?”
Except of course PDJT is very casual, off hand, avuncular. Very non threatening and theoretical in his delivery. He really is a genius. He is amazing. “But I don’t think this is gonna be another Libya. His people are very industrious. They want trade. Look at South Korea. That’s what they want….” Hoo boy, Little Rocket Man! I’d pick the South Korea model, man, and do it right away!
He did more than “rattle the swords” a little today. After the second NK provocation about 90 minutes ago he said this in the oval office:
Otherwise, the country should expect “total decimation,” the president said in his first direct threat to the North since the two sides agreed to talks.
He also used the word decimation about half a dozen times during the presser. Subtle unless you know how to listen too what is really being said.
The man was operating at 100% capacity in that presser. The way he answered everything and pivoted the dialogue to where he wanted it to go was most impressive. Come 2020 he will be the most formidable candidate republicand have ever had.
President Trump cracks me up….
He might as well be waving “Hi Xi” !!
LikeLiked by 27 people
Heheh.
I think he’s enjoying himself.
I mean, he’s been talking about “doing something about China” for decades.
And now…he’s finally getting to do it.
Admiration, respect and support grow daily for President Trump!
Just when we think it can’t get any better – boom! There it is 😆
🙏🦁❤️🇺🇸🙏
Looks like Liu He is sucking on a lemon there
I don’t agree. There are many nice people who have to follow the party line. I think he looks as if he’s in on to President Trump’s amusement, but he cannot give it away to his leader. It must be very difficult (remember the fear that we learned of when KGB had to worry all the time if they’d be taking a wrong step with their bosses?). If NK is a tool of China then Little Rocket Man is being allowed to act this way by someone in China and that someone has to be as indifferent as he is to human suffering. We see the rank and file/lock step of those under the thumb of Kim Jong Un, but I imagine that there might very well be equally harrowing uncertainty serving the ‘Emperor’ to be.
Trump likes people and wants honest business and he does that by having remarkable people skills. I think that this emissary for China is not immune to Trump’s sincerity.
Of course he IS wearing a blue tie so I could be wrong. 😉
Hard to enough to read the minds of people and body language within our own culture – our own families!
We’re just messing around here…it’s kinda fun.
For PTrump and his Killers, on the other hand, it’s something else altogether.
Is Liu He doing an impersonation of Alex Baldwin’s pathetic impersonation off President Trump?
In the video at 10:30 to 10:42–in reference to Libya:
“..the model…if you look at that model with Qaddafi, that was a total decimation…we went in there to beat him. That model will take place if we don’t make a deal…most likely.”
Reminds me of the President’s dinner at Mar a Lago with Xi.
Enjoy the chocolate cake…while I launch Cruise Missiles into Syria.
So subtle, so brilliant!
🤨👍💥😝
I like how our President took a swat at the MSM (around 0:01:30 mark) by specifically asking Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, “do you give me credit”?, to which Secretary Stoltenberg naturally had to reply affirmatively.
Then our POTUS mentions “if we don’t have fake news” around the 0:02:30 mark
It was affirmative, but a bit of a hedge: “you helped a lot” is not quite “if it had not been for you.”
Then when PDJT was naming other countries who have been ripping us off besides China, when he got to EU ripping us off on trade, he paused to say to Stoltenberg, “which you are very familiar with.”
😏
I saw a subtle interplay in those comments.
Me too as I detailed down thread.
I just saw a clip of Trudeau chirping about how well things were going with NAFTA negotiations.
He was smiling and acting like everything was going the way he wants them to.
I wonder if Trudeau is telling the Chinese that “everything is fine” with NAFTA.
He certainly seemed to be on another wavelength, than our team of Wolverines.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s not the only odd thing Trudeau said today.
What a goof.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/17/delingpole-climate-change-deniers-are-like-supporters-of-fgm-claims-trudeau/
Trudeau is clearly out of his league. Goof is right.
He was out of his league in kindergarten.
They shouldn’t let him hit the bong before making public statements. Anything can happen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They should hit him with a bong…
Or maybe a shovel 🙂
Oh yes and Trudeau, he still be on another wavelength, out of orbit.
As far as China strategy, we 500B down, they got zip, nada, zero. It that’s it pack da bags. Cya.
Litlbit2: Trudope is too stoned to care what’s happening. Trudope is only worried about making pot legal by July. His only worry is finding a match to light his next joint!
Waiting for President Trump to dump the NAFTA Back-Door openings for Chinese Exports … ELIMINATING a YUGE “give-back” opportunity in the China Trade Deal negotiations.
This will enable our negotiators to simply state that other Back-Door routes must be eliminated “to avoid disadvantaging our new Bilateral-Deal Partners Mexico and Canada”, before we even start serious negotiations.
Meanwhile, he can phase in the steel and aluminum tariffs “as a show of goodwill” at the rate of 1/3 monthly over the next quarter.
Message to China: “You snooze, you LOSE.”
BKR, I wonder if one advantage to the NAFTA negotiations running on so long, other than the one we have already identified, is leaving China thinking it can give a bit in negotiations because it can still take whatever it gives right back out the NAFTA “backdoors.”
I can’t fathom that anyone in the big league takes goofy seriously.
With all those sanctions in place NK is not a bargaining tool anymore. Mr. Kim is pinned to the wall and China can’t change that.
Your right and I think our President sent a clear message to Rocket Man that if you want to remain under the control of China, you will pay dearly.
If you want freedom and prosperity for yourself and your people, your Golden Ticket is available for redemption.
Thomas Wictor put together a fantastic thread that I totally agree with.
Left hand – right hand. As trade negotiations continue and DPRK capitulates, president Trumps’ CIA director nominee Gina Haspel was confirmed in the Senate today 54-45. Bravo and M A G A.
LikeLiked by 9 people
She took my mother’s job!!!
(Later in the campaign or early after the election there was some flak about PDJT’s waterboarding comments. The issue had something thing to do with leading the CIA in the next administration. My mother said that she would waterboard those terrorists if those other people were not interested in doing so.)
I liked the ‘if we don’t make a deal, we will use the Libya model’ part, after saying we will make North Korea very rich, Rocket Man will run his country and praising their hard working citizens
Take it or leave it.
North Korea knows where Trump stands
He also mentioned that Boltons remarks were in reference to what might happen if the meeting falls through.
Right now, Chinese trade-talkers are reviewing every word Bolton had to say.
And PDJT elaborated on how the US “decimated” Lybia, several times… Little Rocket Man, come to your senses; or, BOOM! you’ll be next…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wretched1: Actually the Lybia model doesn’t really apply to North Korea because NK has a big brother named China! However when you have a brother as big as China, you also have a different set of problems than Lybia’s Gadafi had! Gadafi’s fatal mistake was owning over a 100 tons of gold that the banker’s needed!
Rocket Man made a mistake that may cost him.
He believed the American Media.
My favorite part is Trump including us in the negotiations. He uses the power of social media to get his message out more effectively than any sit down meeting. He is essentially letting China know if the Korean peninsula blows up its on China… all while smiling and giving China his warmest regards.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“He is essentially letting China know if the Korean peninsula blows up its on China… ”
A very succinct analysis, MM… you’re all over this!
Best part of the “…” is the media has no idea what it means!
And the Yahoo headline”Trump tries to do damage control regarding NK.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump is like John Wayne and Captain Kirk rolled into one. I love my president!
Let’s not omit Clint Eastwood:
“… are ya feelin’ lucky, punk?”
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Dyin ain’t much of a livin, boy”. Words of wisdom to Rocket Man.
Thank you so much, Sundance, for this fascinating insight and analysis. President Trump is amazing.
MEGA-BONUS: President Trump concurrently noted that a ZTE “stay-in-business” solution would have to be part of an overall Trade Deal with China.
Wondering how long a Chinese Trade Deal might take to eliminate America’s $500 Billion trade deficit over President Trump’s first term in office?
Looks like the Panda play of smile-and-delay will have Xi PERSONALLY OWNING the shutdown of ZTE!
Meanwhile, American consumers and businesses are being forewarned BIGLY to avoid the Chinese cellular phones that eavesdrop-for-blackmail on Americans.
President Trump just mounted President Xi on the griddle and turned on the gas.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Looks like the Panda play of smile-and-delay will have Xi PERSONALLY OWNING the shutdown of ZTE!”
I’ll make the same comment to you as I did to MissleMom above, “A very succinct analysis, MM… you’re all over this!”
ZTE got caught selling networks to Iran which was under trade sanctions at the time.
I got 2 older Lenovo lap tops. These things send everything I do right to China. If they want to waste storage space seeing what I do, let them. That goes for FBI, NSA, MI (number) and all the other alphabet soup outfits out there. Thanks IBM.
It’s no secret to those who know me that I consider the Imperial delusions of communist china to be the biggest threat to America and the World. I can still see likely circumstances where
America and communist china could be in a shooting war. It would be ugly.
But if china thinks she can stand toe to toe with America’s military, and economy,
she is woefully mistaken. But that might not stop a delusional china from starting a war.
I don’t see President Trump backing down from a belligerent china, nor would I ask him to.
For the good of the World, I hope it doesn’t come to that.
While China is certainly a threat, our biggest threat comes from within – the sellouts, neocons, traitors, seditionists, the Uniparty, the multinational corporations… It’s a problem we need to solve, permanently.
K-street lap dogs… once known as the legislative branch. Oversight failure of the executive federal agencies has created the Draconian Swamp Bureaucracy and runaway Intelligence / Justice criminal state.
And the huge, huge number of Chinese spies and infiltrators that we have allowed. You’re right, our internal threats are huge.
There is also another play with the Chinese in regards to their spies! China has killed 25 CIA agents in the past few years, so the CIA does not forget, and will be sending message to them in the near future that those spies still operating within the US are fair game, “operate at your own peril!” Let’s not forget the ramming of the Fitzgerald and the McCain in which the Chinese were behind as retaliation for Marlago missile launch during Xi’s visit! Yes I am going to love some winning especially against the Chinese and it is about time!
Absolutely correct, but I want to add one “YUGE” threat you left out…..the infiltration by the MB in our government and academics. We need a deep cleaning so that patriots are back in charge of our country.
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
“For I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, “move from here to there”, and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you”
(Matthew 17-20)
Mr. President has the faith, courage and conviction to move mountains.
And we have the honor and privilege of watching him do exactly that, for all of us!
“Impossible is merely a starting point”.
God bless President Trump 🙏
Minnie, that pretty much wraps it up and even includes the red bow! Great comment…
I’m hoping that among PDJT’s other successes he will smarten up China and remove any delusions they might have. And hopefully the American people will smarten up as well.We can’t allow boobs in the WH like we have endured post Reagan. Never again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have even remarked in the past, how there is “a citizen with a gun behind every blade of grass”.
So even if they managed to defeat our Military…they would face a defiant, well-armed population here at home.
Nukes are out of the question, because they value our huge ‘breadbasket to the world’.
The heartland of the US is the biggest stretch of arable land on the planet.
They want this.
So China has taken the tactic of Economic Warfare to defeat us.
They’ve been buying up businesses and properties here.
They have been undermining our economy in every possible way.
Simultaneously…they have been working to gain control of natural resources in other countries around the world.
Thank God we have a VSG Economist President in the White House, who sees all this clearly…and has a plan to save us from our previous stupidity!
I’ve really nothing to add other than I am so glad Potus is on our side..
could you imagine being against this guy in business ? yikes
so funny.. China does realize who he is? you cant negotiate from a position of strength if he lets China thinks he wants korea peace summit so badly lol.. btw it was the best strategy China had to play, just wasnt good enough because he saw right through it.. because trump isnt staking his all on the peace summit being successful he doesnt care if it doesnt work at that point
What China forgot is that NK doesn’t have a working nuclear program since their test site collapsed and their scientists/workers died. There’s little to threaten us with right now, in reality.
Yeah, there is that minute, little detail…
or china can just send them nukes like they basically did already
Loved presidents last line. Kim Jung Un on his 2nd trip to China….
He was there for aircraft carrier ceremony that ‘we’ paid for. Gotta love our pres!
Kinda makes ya think it’s like we paid for it so it’s ours and we’ll take it back if we have to. They owe us big and we’re not forgetting that pushed aside but glaring fact.
Thank you Sundance!
True that! This site with all the comments along with Q, Praying Medic and Bill Mitchell have all been tremendous blessings! MAGA Baby!! Ask the right questions! Trust the plan!
Trump just tells it like it is, but he knows he’s won already. That China is this desperate to influence Kim Jong Un (which I believe they haven’t) says a lot about the pressure Trump has put on them with respect to trade.
China cannot offer to North Korea what the US, South Korea and Japan can offer to North Korea. That’s fact. North Korea will always be in pariah status and in destitution as long as it’s China’s pawn in trade and geopolitics vis a vis the USA. Trump will make it as plain as day that he has all of the cards and that he controls China. As Trump perfectly (more derisively) said at the end, China’s aircraft carrier came courtesy of the USA!
China has been raping the US on trade because of the evil globalist agenda to weaken the core of the US. The aim of the globalist is to take power away from Middle America. Read this article from the Wall Street Journal to see the plot plainly
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-farms-factories-cant-produce-enough-to-meet-white-house-goal-to-cut-china-deficit-1526558401?mod=e2twp
The plot is to use trade to drain the economic strength of the country, to use environmental policies inhibit growth, and immigration policies to displace commonsense American voters for ignorant foreigners who will empower the globalist. Trade policies have drained the factories and farms of Middle America. Environmental policies put a lid on development and consumption. The end result is anemic to nonexistent economic growth in the heartland resulting in a flight to the urban coasts where liberal globalist reign. In the meanwhile, the wealth of the country is transferred to the two rival superpowers, EU and China, in order for a global socialist order to ensue. It’s diabolic!
Trump is not having it! And I thank God every single day he’s in the White House! He is going to reverse this and revitalize the core of the country. He’s going stop the exfiltration of wealth from the US by trade. He’s going to stop the flood of illegal immigration by unskilled workers in favor of taking the best and skilled workers from other countries. He’s going to get rid of all of the environmental regulations meant to inhibit economic development and consumption. Finally, he’s going to take away the geopolitical leverage that China and the EU have had on the US in the guise of the Iranian deal, the Israeli-Palenstinian bullish**, North Korea, and other quagmires like Syria, where trillions of dollars of our wealth has been wasted. No more!! MAGA!!
dufrst, I admire people like you who can keep your point in line and express them so clearly. Your post resembled, “hammer, meet nail,” blow after blow. H/T…
“the evil globalist agenda to weaken the core of the US. The aim of the globalist is to take power away from Middle America.”….”in order for a global socialist order to ensue. It’s diabolic!”
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Revelation 13:14 And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
——————————–
(We will be out of here before that occurs):
1Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
1Thess 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
Dufrst, that’s the Post of the Month!
President Trump’s also (as you noted in summary form) taking away the geopolitical leverage that China and the EU have gained against America under the guise of the…
• TPP Trans-Pacific Partnership
• NAFTA’s back-door channels
• Paris Climate Accord
• NATO underfunding
• WTO
• World Bank
• IMF
• U.N.
• etc.
After watching the presser, great analysis, as usual, SD. “like swatting flies,” priceless. The NATO dude didn’t look very comfortable, either!
because he’s an EU water carrier
Five steps ahead, as usual. The President also mentioned Libya, Iraq and notably Syria, whose President Assad is visiting Vladimir Putin today. So much going on beneath the surface. That NATO person didn’t have the decency to give the President full credit for demanding that the parasitic countries within the ever-expanding NATO alliance pay the price to be members..
Let’s hope they develop their own separate European Treaty and we get the hell away from NATO & its Generals, it has become a corrupt and nefarious globalist criminal organization focused on the destruction of sovereign nations. Read about these good Americans who have been destroyed through Obama/Hillary/European misdeeds http://libyanwarthetruth.com
“Read about these good Americans who have been destroyed through Obama”
Here are 1,366 well sourced examples of Barack Obama’s lies, lawbreaking, corruption, cronyism, hypocrisy, waste, etc.
https://danfromsquirrelhill.wordpress.com/2013/08/15/obama-252/
Our President kicks as_s! Love this guy, great stuff to witness.
Wait for the international Trade Deal Negotiators heads to explode as the Trump Administration takes down the entire Deep State later this month, not to mention “Freezing the Assets” of the Global Corruption Rings.
… As their Deal Delay strategies to watch the Media-Mueller cabal sap President Trump’s power get FLIPPED.
Ah yes, Asset Forfeiture.
Forgot about that little gem, tucked into the December EO, yes?
Watch General Mattis interview with the Hudson Inst. on YouTube… he tells us how NOKO came around. It was many countries that helped.
Here’s the trade picture, Trump is looking at (all in $):
Imports Exports Total Trade Deficit GDP per capita
1. EU. 270,325 416,666 686,991 -146,340 (21%). 35,939
2. China 115,775 462,813 578,588 -347,038 (60%). 10,087
3. Canada 266,827 278,067 544,894 -11,240 (2%) 48,466
4. Mexico 230,959 294,151 525,110 -63,192 (12%) 10,021
Total trade is the most important column. As you can see, China has total trade slightly larger than Canada and Mexico. However, despite having a population of 1.2 billion people, compared to just 35 million people in Canada and 128 million in Mexico, China runs a massive deficit of 60% of the total trade between itself and the US (in paranthesis above). This is inexcusable and unacceptable when you look at the other trading partners and their deficits relative to total trade.
Of our top 4 trading partners, Canada by far has been our best partner. They manage with their small population to have as large a volume of trade with us as with China, yet we only have a deficit with them of 2% of total trade. Some would argue that Canada’s per capita GDP is high and so they can afford that. Well, Mexico has the same per capita GDP as China and it doesn’t run nearly the trade deficit of China! And they have almost the same level of total trade with the US but we only have a deficit of 12% of total trade with them (undoubtedly due to the NAFTA loopholes exploited by the EU and China).
Trump is absolutely right to focus on trade deficits. It is robbing our country of our wealth and empowering countries to close the gap with us economically, thus closing the gap with us militarily. We cannot abide by these stupid trade, geopolitical, environmental and economic policies at home anymore! MAGA!!
Another WINNER, Dufrst.
I’ve been going to flea markets since i was a baby, and auctions, and currently own a store where I buy used things daily. So on a very tiny, small level, I reallllly know how to negotiate. Think American Pickers, but our whole family is much better than they are. We’ve bought a few pieces of real estate and negotiated the price and got a great deal.
President Trump pretty much has ONLY done huge, large real estate deals with the same principles. So my point is, he’s much, much, much better than me (or my family) at it. He knows anything I know, much better.
Let me tell you what I know.
The key to negotiation is to have the ability to walk away. This is fundamental. If somebody comes in my store to sell me something, what do I know? Tons.
1. They want money
2. They have invested time in getting here
3. They have invested money in getting here (gas)
4. They likely don’t negotiate as often as I do
5. They do not want this item
6. It never entered their head that they would leave with this item
7. They learned their negotiating skills from American Pickers
8. I don’t need the item
9. I will have other chances to buy the item
10. I only make money if I get the item for a really good price
11. If I don’t get the item for a really good price, it doesn’t help me to buy it
Tons of other things. … the way you ultimately make a deal work, for you, is you have to be completely, 100% willing to WALK AWAY. If you have that ability, you will win nearly every time in the negotiation.
of course President Trump knows this much better than I do.
Not only is he going to threaten to walk away… believe me, as a small time, penny anny negotiator…. HE WILL WALK AWAY if he needs to.
He will do it. Absolutely. 100%. No question. Right now. Period. Point Blank.
What does President Trump know, that I know? Lots
1. They want money – North Korea definitely wants value from this
2. They have invested time in getting here – Like Sundance said, China just spent weeks likely coming up with this strategy
3. They have invested money in getting here (gas) – China is expending lots of what is important to them, leverage and capital, to make this opportunity happen
4. They likely don’t negotiate as often as I do – China has never met a negotiator like President Trump because THERE ARE NONE
5. They do not want this item – N. Korea and China know that these nukes are eventually going to get North Korea turned into GLASS, their usefullness is over.
6. It never entered their head that they would leave with this item – China never expected President Trump to say “Eh, so what?”
7. They learned their negotiating skills from American Pickers – China is used to negotiating with Obama groupies or Bushies. The amateurs.
8. I don’t need the item – President Trump does not need N. Korea to be successful
9. I will have other chances to buy the item – President Trump will have other opportunities for a peace agreement… or the HARD WAY which we could do too.
10. I only make money if I get the item for a really good price – President Trump only does great deals folks, he’s only going to get something out of this if N. Korea completely denuclearllzes
11. If I don’t get the item for a really good price, it doesn’t help me to buy it – President Trump famously said Hillary had lots of experience, but it was BAD EXPERIENCE. he is not one to take a deal just for the sake of a deal, if it sucks, he won’t do it. No deal is better than any deal.
Very interesting posts treehouseron particluarly when you carry it through in the NoKo scenario. Good practical lessons should one ever need to negotiate on a personal level.
12. I live by the credo that the only great deal is the BIGGEST deal: I’ll walk if I don’t get both a deal with North Korea and one with China … they’re the “Ultimate Package Deal”. This deal sets the bar for every other deal of my Presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This deal sets the bar for every other deal of my Presidency.”
[Yeah, they’re beginning to get the message.😎]
Treehouse Ron…👏👏
Yeah, President Trump sure talks like American is the only World Power in the world, again! Whereas, Obama gave the appearance we were a 3rd world country, and Obama’s open boarders policy and importing tons of 3rd world people flood into our country.
We have a puppet MSM that every hour of every day trashes our Country and our President!
Thank you President Trump for “leading through strength”, …. hopefully Trump’s polling numbers will go higher and higher as Trump continues to bypass MSM, Congress, and Corruption through his Tweets and Pressers. 🙂
Plus PResident Trump used the word ‘decimated’ about 5x in regards to Libyia stating that was what we meant to do, no protection for Gadaffi, but Kim would have protection…if we make a deal and if we don’t, well, decimation. The world remembers what Hag & Zero & Troupe did to Libyia. Shameful pictures. High stakes airwave negotitans in this presser.
Secretary of NATO seems like a dunce. He couldn’t bring himself to give POTUS full credit he deserved in bringing more $$$ into NATO for defense. Take a good look at POTUS snicker as he makes eye contact with someone else in the room. He didn’t hide his dislike of the Secretary’s inability to give him credit and thanks for his big part. Can’t blame him. Guy was a dance. Take a good look at how he crosses his legs..like Zero did. ICK.
Ugh — I agree with you. It made me grimace every time I looked at the NATO guy, sitting with his legs crossed like that. Men — Real Men — just don’t sit like that. That’s great and fine if you’re a woman . . . but he wasn’t. And on camera! Televised! Sitting next to POTUS Trump .. like a woman. Wow. Someone needs to have a little heart-to-heart with Mr. NATO guy, about how to sit, and how not-to-sit. In public, at least.
And to tell you Treepers the truth – from a MAGA supporting Norwegian. (because when the US prosper and change – Europe and the world come after). This imbesil idiot – Jens Stoltenberg – had as his biggest project to make Norway a multicultural country. Further as a Prime Minister and leader of the AP (“workers party” – not anymore – AP its the minority party for free gibs to all people not Norwegian) Stoltenberg the traitor was a main part in giving The Clinton Foundation a approx $120 000 000 from Norwegian taxpayers money. Stoltenberg got rewarded by the Clintons and their cabal – with the job as the NATO Secretary General. Stoltenberg is a globalist traitor – bought and payed for by the most evil people on the surface on the earth: Clintons. Ok – its late, I’m angry, I hate this traitor. You do not believe me? Stoltenberg and gang members in the AP party gave the Nobel Prize for Peace to Obama. Say no more. (I loved and enjoyed that The God Emperor – President Trump – gave the traitor of Norway and Europe – the Clintons puppet – little attention.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
So they basically just let go of all their assertions that the defecit was reasonable, and that it wasn’t something that needed correction.
That’s a good start for the first year. POTUS threw this number out sometime recently…can’t remember when. Too much to keep up with!
So China get 300 billion of US money rather than 500 billion. What say we take only 700 billion in the first year. China will now have a -200 billion. We need a ROI of our money.
China and Globalism…the play is to paper the world in Yuan to get fixed rates of return in hard assets for Communist Paper Money…Mnuchin leads discussions as without fixed exchanges China will devalue again and again because they have no limit for insatiable debt…Think Monopoly money…we’re being hollowed out each year with zero in savings…
Excluding Navarro from the upcoming discussions with China the nomination of another member of the Chao family to a high ranking position are troubling signs. I sure hope Sundance is correct in his assessment of the China situation.
My impression, when John Bolton talked about ‘the Libyan model’, was that he was referring to Khadify’s decision to give up his nuclear program in 2003 when he saw what was happening to Saddam in Iraq. He shipped everything to Oak Ridge, and in fact Amb. Bolton referenced Oak Ridge specifically in one of his recent interviews.
The President seems to think ‘the Libyan model’ refers to the disasterous ‘we came, he died’ policy of Obama and Clinton, which destroyed both Khadify and his country. And that in turn, judging from the conversation on Fox’s Special Report tonight, has spooked Kim in N. Korea. Maybe it’s time for a little clarification, folks. /LEJ
The Dragon behind the Panda mask must be fuming.
Most likely he pulled his samurai sword and took vengeance on a couple of advisers heads who agreed it would rattle Trumps cage. The dragon hadn’t puffed smoke instead of fire in decades…
Gotta love Trump and his brilliance!!
Reckon little Kim has been offered protection by SK and US? Me thinks so but he’s definitely terrified about now…
