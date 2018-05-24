President Trump Cancels June 12th Summit With North Korea – Awaits China’s Next Move…

President Trump has made the decision to withdraw from the scheduled June 12th summit with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. [Copy of letter below]
Ultimately the decision to withdraw is an outcome of changes in posture initiated strategically by China and Chairman Xi Jinping. China hoping to leverage a U.S. trade outcome by playing the strings on DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un.
The timing of the meetings between China and DPRK, mirrors the changes in posture by the DPRK and reflects a transparency. Communist Beijing is engaging with the Trump administration in traditional dragon-mode their zero-sum outlook. In response, President Trump drops the Panda approach and confronts the manipulation directly.
Likely President Trump will immediately increase sanction enforcement and reposition again for a pending naval blockade.
That next move is for one man and one man only to answer! Chairman Xi from China. Rocket Man is literally crying inconsolably in his bedroom. He is sick and tired of being a puppet to the Chinese but there is nothing that he can do to stop it.
Our President is about to show China what the ARROWS look like. The 232 on cars and vehicles (and hopefully parts) is going to be crippling for China as well as Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the European Union (specifically Germany).
Corporations are turning towards the RINOs to stop it! They are threatening legislation. It is ALL kabuki theater. Their is NO way the RINOs can stop our President. He has complete power when it comes to 232 tariffs. Good luck telling the American people that you are looking to the courts to put an injunction on our President’s tariffs on automobiles and parts.
GM, Ford, Chrysler etc. can scream all they want that what the President is doing will not help them. Once again they and the RINOs fail to understand AMERICA FIRST.
Our President lives by that motto. His only concern is the people of this country.
They have a little less than a year to start expanding and building factories in the US in order to circumvent the tariffs. If they decide to wait it out, oh well, they will learn the hard way.
Our President is going to show China it means business at the end of this month when the countries that have been exempt from the steel and aluminum tariffs no longer have that exemption. Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and the European Union can kiss it goodbye. The only country that will have the exemption is South Korea because they negotiated a new KORUS with us.
China will see that our President is not afraid of anybody. Including are so called allies and countries that are adjacent to us.
Our President is also going to push forward with the 301 tariffs on $150 Billion dollars of Chinese goods. As soon as China reciprocates, our President will call for an additional $150 billion dollars of tariffs. The problem for China is that they have nothing left to put tariffs on.
China better tell the Brazilians to produce much more soy because their people will starve to death based on their own stupidity.
Chairman Xi is going to pay like it is nobody’s business. You FU……K with the EAGLE and you will feel every single ARROW!
Smart move… Bet NK, I mean China, never saw this coming!
China started saber rattling when they started parking J-20s near the Taiwan straights. Their recent major naval show was countered by the appointment of the new SK Ambassador. The game is afoot.
My guess is that they only wanted to be sure that Trump was not Obama.
Now they know. When Trump ratchets up the trade sanctions again, China will re calibrate.
Bingo. It’s all brinksmanship. We’ll see what happens. Bottom line is that the Chinese govt needs us as an export market way more than we need them. They’ll compromise reasonably, when they see that is their least-bad option.
Agreed Everywhereguy. NK, I mean China, will alter their behavior only when they are forced to alter their behavior.
They boycott soybeans, Trump asks every American family to add soybeans to their pantry. #BusgBroccolli
That is a great Eagle vs Dragon
ART OF THE DEAL
🙂
Little Kim outsmart himself did he?
Anyone know how to write WTF in NK? Just axe N.
세계 태권도 연맹
or
대체 뭐야
daeche mwoya
In some bad Kim Chee……
Wow Ziiggii, I am impressed 🙂
Early in my career, ready to walk into a contract negotiation with my attorney, I was surprised when he pulled me aside and said, “We aren’t going into that room unless you are prepared to walk out without a deal.”
When I asked what he meant, he explained not only would we walk if our predetermined dealbreakers were not met, but we needed to be prepared for any last minute snafus that could not be resolved.
“You never want to be in a position where ‘making a deal’ becomes more important than the terms of the deal.”
He was an attorney I used repeatedly.
It is such a pleasure to watch President Trump & his Wolverines work for us.
Does he actually have any agency? He seemed pretty delighted at the prospect of peace. He was dancing and making noodle jokes.
I think he’s just a puppet as others have suggested.
Lil Kim had nothing to do with it. Xi pulled his strings in order to see what Trump would do or not.
Now he knows he’s not dealing with Obama.
Bingo!
The Daily Caller posits that it was the South Korean’s playing both sides…. 😏
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/24/it-sounds-like-someone-may-have-duped-trump-and-kim-jong-un-into-a-summit/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=atdailycaller
yet no where in that article do they mention the multiple trips / meetings Pompeo made to speak with Kim directly
When has the media ever let the truth get in the way of a good story?
“When has the media ever let the truth get in the way of a good
storyPUN?”
Their agenda is never to inform and anyone who has ever watched local news knows that the God that they worship is the Pun. Interestingly, the term pundit is a portmanteau of “pun” and “idiot”, according to to several sources who would have knowledge of this matter.
Not for nothing, but when I ask myself who could be bought by the globalists to screw this prospect of peace & better trade with China, it is SoKo Moon who comes to mind. I am sure President Trump & Secretaries Pompeo & Ross got it covered.
The current SK leadership certainly could not be described as “hard line” 🙂
But in a way, their eagerness to cuddle up with Kim makes it harder for Kim to use SK as one of the problems to getting something done.
South Korea came to the WH and told Trump that Rocket Man wanted to denuclearize.
A rare missed critical link by Sundance.
Step One. The day prior, PT directed his trade leaders to look into “possible” trade / tariff violations, specifically in the auto sector.
Step Two. Cancels summit.
I found the qualifying statement interedting … i.e. summit happens, those violations will be overlooked – for now.
The Arrows or the Olive Branch.
Whatever happens is infinitely preferable to the long standing tradition of treaties that are just polite fictions while the corruption continues unabated.
Everyone I listen to outside of here does not even seem to realize that their core beliefs are based on these polite fictions.
I prefer reality.
I expected our VSGPDJT to do this very thing if things were not going as he wanted them to. He walks away when it is prudent to walk away. He will compromise to get a deal done, but he is NOT chasing the Chinese, the North Koreans, or the Nobel Peace Prize. “Peace is the prize.”
WEll put.
“prudent to walk away”
And also to maintain the sense of advantage and control.
Who’s in control here?! Why, that would be me.
Trump is a master of timing. The peace summit will play much better around October 6th, just in time for MidTerms.
How refreshing to have a leader in charge.
Agree… and a leader that dearly loves his country! It’s been awhile.
Watched this live. Smart move. I’m almost positive the MSM thought he would start begging Kim for a sit-down. Kim probably thought that himself.
Also, when he brought up the newly freed hostages, several times. Brilliant.
They all thought by dangling the prospect of the Nobel peace prize, Trump would take anything he could get. Silly fools.
My simpleton layman’s view: NoKo, in coordination with China, was embarking on a “we’re going to cancel!” string-along. Trump says: “Here’s the deal… I’m going to do us all a favor…” Trump controls the narrative. It’s classic “I quit! Too late, I already fired you 10 seconds ago!”.
Trump should say he thought KJU was going to get the Nobel Peace Prize.
China reading too much fake news.
It’s amazing – the description is 180 degrees wrong, but shows Mrs. Hemingway has the astuteness to recognize a petty narcissistic desperation to make and preserve “muh legacy” which she was totally blind to during the Obama years. BTW, she described Obama/Kerry attitude vis-à-vis the Iran nuclear deal PERFECTLY.
CORRECTION: WaPo, not Mollie Hemingway.
Peter Zeihan’s take on US negotiation stance with China. And it is pretty brutal = Good.
https://mailchi.mp/zeihan/this-is-how-the-world-ends-part-iii?e=bf23fad182
No BS; just the facts. Now if Barry O could have been prevailed upon to send such a letter, he undoubtedly would have insisted on sending it along with a planeload of cash.
While not 100% convinced that it was intentional, I find the timing between moves in East Asia and the Middle East interesting.
As soon there was some positive movements regarding North Korea, we saw a) the shredding of the Iranian nuclear deal and b) the opening of the American Embassy in Jerusalem. In essence, while the Asian pot was cooling, we let the Middle East one boil over a little.
Now with much of the immediate surface tension released in the Middle East, we’re back to confronting East Asia.
Any American businessman who has done business in China will till you that it’s SOP during negotiations for the Chinese to walk from a deal to pressure a better deal. I’ve seen the Chinese pull the “other better offer from a third party” routine that often does not exist to get a better price. The Chinese are masters at the art of war and business. They’ve been at it for centuries. Fortunately for the West, President Trump is a great deal maker who holds at lease a flush if not a full house in his hand. This is going to be entertaining to watch the deal get done and Kim disarms.
My Chinese American President was always changing his mind… chaotic… no master negotiator, and he had a PhD… an Israeli businessman ran circles around him.
The bottom line was always Saving Face. Always. Then, your idea would become their idea… 2 months later, which they took credit for.
And cheated wherever possible.
President Trump is a strong leader, a true boss. It is refreshing and comforting to know that for the first time in decades, We the People have a leader that is FOR We the People. Not in it for the money or Muh Legacy.
The media, D-Rats, Rinos and the traitors in the FBI, DOI and Mueller’s illegal attack on the elected government of the USA are like the Lilliputians attacking Gulliver. If they keep it up, President Trump is going to stomp them into goo. And I can’t wait for him to do so!
HIs get it done style is driving the “professional politicians” nuts.
They have spent their lives fine tuning their political skills under an old paradigm.
Now PT has moved their cheese and they are lost and angry. The are knots on a log pretending to be the tree trunk.
‘But….but….but….we never did it this way before……just be nice…can’t we all just get a trophy?”
Pffft…..
We have the strongest economy, all the natural resources we need, the strongest military, and the greatest world leader………..
We’ve got what they want……now make them pay…………or just walk away and let them hangin……
“What difference does it really make”
“Likely President Trump will immediately increase sanction enforcement and reposition again for a pending naval blockade.”
Pending naval blockade?? I had no idea this had come up.
remember all those Navy “mishaps” last year in the Western Pacific….?
they weren’t just simple “accidents”
Jay Sekulow’s group also posited that Kim may have been afraid of loosing his grip while out of country; maybe not even able to return home to DPRK… I’ll find the replay of his show today.
https://aclj.org/national-security/breaking-president-trump-cancels-north-korea-summit
Stay the course POTOS Trump. Do not cave to the special interests. Caving to them is not going to get you another term or a R win in Nov. Stay the course. Thx
“If you change your mind … please do not hesitate to call or write.”
BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Good one.
Pres. Trumps letter is a classic in use of the understatement.
This is no big deal at all. Be lost in a news cycle or two. Totally right thing to walk from the summit. Long, long history of “Soviet style” negotiations where West gives up too much because of wanting to look good politically (and commies exploit this). Really, even in terms of PR, nobody will notice in a little while.
Severely harshes my mellow to see Never Trumper Mia Love standing up there–she is open borders advocate to keep cheap immigrant labor flowing in to the money grubbers she is loyal too.
Talons dug deep in the throat of the Dragon. Excellent symbolism. Stable genius. Never been prouder to be an American. And little rocket man can lay on the floor, kicking and screaming all he wants. He is irrelevant.
Why did John Bolton flap his stupid gums a week ago by saying that the potential agreement with North Korea would follow the Libyan model where Ghadaffi gave up his nuclear program and was later deposed. Was he trying to sabotage the deal? What a stupid thing to say at such a critical moment in the proceedings. Why do so many regard Bolton as some kind of genius – I certainly don’t see it.
Kim is disconsolate because he has to postpone his sleepover at Dennis’s house. They don’t know what it is like to encounter a president who is willing to walk away. Not since Reagan. Fact of it is, there aren’t many businessmen who have the balls to do it either. Holy smoke, am I enjoying watching this!!!
