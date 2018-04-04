Very Important Economic Confrontation: Neil Cavuto -vs- Larry Kudlow…

Neil Cavuto is the defender of multinational Wall Street interests. Cavuto’s boss, Rupert Murdoch has a well known insider nickname: “Mr. Wall Street”… The Murdoch operations (Fox News and Wall Street Journal among them) are ideological advocates for multinational corporations and historic globalist trade practices; to the detriment of the U.S. middle-class. Cavuto and Murdoch are aligned with U.S. Chamber of Commerce President, Tom Donohue, in all things related to Big Multinational Trade.
In this interview there is a very apropos example of the twisted disconnect evident in the multinational corporate media perspective. Please watch the part that begins around 04:55 and listen closely to Cavuto:
…”and we’re really seeing the effect on the folks who have to pay the bills for this sort of thing … we’re already seeing soybean prices coming down; we’re seeing pork related prices coming down … folks are taking it on the chin, what are you telling them?”… etc.
There it is. Did you catch it?
In discussing futures Cavuto sounds the alarm for “Soybean prices coming down.” “Pork prices coming down”; and “the folks “taking it on the chin.”
Now, think. What Neil Cavuto is saying is that U.S. food futures prices are forecast to come down. In that scenario who exactly is taking it on the chin?
Who is it that Neil Cavuto sees losing out in his position? It’s not the family going to the grocery store… they will see lower prices… so who are these “folks” losing out?
There it is.
Right there.
It’s easy to miss the gaslighting because it is so commonplace. Cavuto doesn’t even see himself doing it.
This is the twisted and controlled market being discussed.
Neil Cavuto is not calling for ‘free markets’, he is advocating for ‘controlled markets’, and his anxiety is because the “folks” he references as “losers” are the Multinational Corporations and Big-AG who control the Pork and Soybean market.
Cavuto’s ‘consumers’, those he is advocating for, are Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Monsanto, Cargill, Unilever, Nestle’ and ConAgra. Those are the names of Cavuto’s folks that he sees as “taking it on the chin.” He is NOT, repeat NOT, talking about people who shop at supermarkets and grocery stores, ie. the middle-class.
I cannot emphasize this enough… once you know how to spot this economic disconnect in the arguments by advocates for multinational corporations you can never go back to a time when you don’t see it.
This is the most important economic lesson that most Americans simply do not comprehend. We are in an abusive relationship, and most U.S. consumers don’t even know about it.
If the U.S. were to exit NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), the price you pay for most foodstuff at the grocery store would drop 10% in the first quarter and likely drop 20% or more by the end of the first year. Here’s why:
Approximately a decade ago the U.S. Dept of Agriculture stopped using U.S. consumer food prices within the reported CORE measures of inflation. The food sector joined the ranks of fuel and energy prices in no longer being measured to track core inflation and backdrop Fed monetary policy. Not coincidentally this was simultaneous to U.S. consumers seeing massive inflation in the same highly consumable sector.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When you understand how trade works in the modern era you will understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar. Global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs and industries of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA being renegotiated, likely to exit; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations [Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Monsanto, Cargill, Unilever, Nestle’, ConAgra etc] get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto, ADM, ConAgra says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
Remember the example of China purchasing Smithfield foods? In these examples the state-run economic operation of China operates like a corporation. [More Here]
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
Fox globalist propaganda news hour. Someone should pop Cavuto on the chin. Smug little punk.
Johnny: Apparently, someone other than Neil does the food shopping at the Cavuto residence.
Tom Effing Donahue. That’s who’s gonna take on the chin, Neil Effing Cavuto.
SD, EXCELLENT spot on!!! Thank you!
Yes , excellent as always .
We have had at least 30 years of Crony Capitalism, whether the Bushies or Billy Jeff Clinton or MAObama were in the White House, whether the Dems or the RINO’s were in control of Congress or not.
What we have not had for decades is true free-market capitalism: you can probably trace that back to FDR or even Woodrow Wilson to varying degrees. To be sure, unfettered capitalism needs checks and balances, but strangling the markets and picking winners and losers (Crony Capitalism) are not the same thing.
And now we have two generations voting who think the present “system” is capitalism, when it is a deformed replicant of capitalism. It is no wonder they think Socialism is not all that bad!
The term “Crony Capitalism” was created by the Left to demonize capitalism.
Capitalism is pro-consumer.
Under capitalism…the consumer gets lots of choices and gets to decide which are the best products & services.
Capitalism is a merit-based system.
Cronyism is anti-consumer.
With cronyism…choices are take away from consumers, about which products & services are the best, due to backroom deals and favoritism towards certain businesses.
Cronyism is basically…corruption.
It is not the fault of Capitalism that cronyism exists.
Cronyism takes place even more under Socialism and Communism.
You are right, Ausonius, that it is the slow creep of socialism into our system of capitalism that has put hobbles on it and is strangling it.
But a better term for it is…Crony Corruption…or Crony Socialism.
Let’s not help the Left to demonize capitalism by using their term which was designed to make people think that “capitalism is bad”.
Bill & Hill…the patron saints of crony cronyism.
Nepotism, cronyism, and rascalism! 🙂
Okay. In a war of words here are the two sides. Crony capitalism (only because the economically ignorant only know that term) versus the socialists (or Communists—interchangeable).
I watched the first part of this interview and became so disillusioned listening to Neil Commuto that I switched to a more intellectual program—Judge Judy. She, at least, makes sense!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay. In a war of words here are the two sides. Crony capitalism (only because the economically ignorant only know that term) versus the socialists (or Communists—interchangeable).
I watched the first part of this interview and became so disillusioned listening to Neil Commuto that I switched to a more intellectual program—Judge Judy. She, at least, makes sense!!
This one is going to be forwarded to a LOT of people on my e-mail address book, with several little quotes to prompt them the read the whole thing.
Thank you
Mr. Cavuto its because your people arent us and TRUMP is. Its America first, not corporations!
“Cavuto doesn’t know what happened but he has had a “devil of a time” getting to Trump since then. Eventually, the Trump campaign sent an email informing Fox Business that: “Neil does not treat Mr. Trump properly and he will not do the show.”
“Donald Trump and his followers, whether they’re tweeting directly or retweeting, I still don’t quite understand how this stuff works, but they will hear something on the show [and take it] out of context,” Cavuto said. “Or simply assume from an interview [sound bite] that it was all negative. But Trump doesn’t want to bother with us.”
https://www.thewrap.com/why-donald-trump-is-boycotting-fox-business-host-neil-cavuto/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad to hear it!
I am glad that Pres Trump is boycotting the crapweasel known as Cavuto.
He thinks he is a sly one, he does, that Cavuto.
But we see through his little passive aggressive jabs at PDJT.
He’s been doing it for 2 years!
I do really love him saying lower prices are a problem to scare us as if it’s a bad thing. Let it drop.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I cannot stand Cavuto and his sidekick Charlie Gasbag. Cavuto tries to act like his doing fair reporting and questioning, but it is always geared towards Wall Street and the GOPe and undercuts Trump and his supporters.
I like to call him Charlie “full of gas” Parino!
Let’s send him Beano…think he’ll get the hint ?
So if we’re going to talk soy bean prices and pork prices, won’t we need to talk about government subsidies to farmers? No one ever wants to do that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With farm price subsidies the price floor becomes the price ceiling as it applies to the farmer. It is the multinational “Big Club” Corporations who are actually being subsidized.
The farmer gets enough with the government subsidy to remain in business and not the true supply/demand market price which would be controlled by production, Open market growing decisions determining production and not government subsidized crop production determining growing decisions
Well, they should be talking about that…you do understand that farmers have not been free since the 1950’s, right?
Government has been in control of farmers and what they produce for a very long time.
I’ve seen many farmers’ businesses destroyed by the United States Government over my lifetime; my Dad was just one of many.
It’s a damn shame and I pray one day the evil in our government will be exposed and that they pay dearly for robbing and raping the American family farmers.
We used to be able to take care of our own and now it’s more important to take care of the world.
How many generations of American farmer families must be destroyed by the USA government so WE can hand out food to third world countries and how many generations of Americans do we have to sacrifice to TEACH people in third world countries how to feed their own people?
I am 69 years old, and since I was a small child, we have been teaching, giving and helping third world countries how to grow food and clean their bodies and clothes…come on now….this just doesn’t make any damn sense!!!!
We don’t give to any institution anymore, we take care of our own and that is the MOTTO of our family for many years now.
It’s all contrived, political, BS!!!!!
Ah yes, the agricultural ghetto.
Glad you posted this again Sundance. Wonderful synopsis.
Was having some battles trying to explain this.
Thanks again.
Kudlow is perfect for the job. He’s going to call BS when he hears it, and keep MAGA momentum going.
They are once again trying to peel of PDJT’s base. They are trying to convince farmers and people in rural areas this will hurt them. China doesn’t care about higher food prices for their people, they only care about beating PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s sounds like these big AG corporations are keeping more people on the dole, by design. This is criminal what they are doing.
Did I hear that right? People/consumers are starting to take it on the chin… because prices are starting to come down? Talk about a Freudian slip. Cavuto should have simply stated, “I’m the lap dog for my boss and this is just a ventriloquist act.” Sundance, you nailed it. Yet again. I think Cavuto should check to see if his corporate masters have inserted any devices in his brain cage. I have to leave now so I can find a store with the highest prices for groceries.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lets not insult ventriloquist dummies .
Thank you for this excellent article! I sort of knew the big picture on how globalism was negatively affecting us, and now I understand the details.
Cavuto’s an embarrassment. He needs to go back and OWN, not manage, a few fish and chips restaurants through several market cycles before he becomes a mouthpiece who wastes on-air-time that should be used to educate, not pontificate.
Amen. Amen. Amen to everything you write. Thank you for being everything you are. So many of us cannot ever thank you enough-only to spread the word and keep up the good fight. I normally just read and don’t comment. I feel I can speak for many of us: thank you for you and all you do. God speed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
At the very end (about 8:43) Cavuto laments that “in the future tariffs on are on the table,” and this regarding the U.S. actions, but says nothing about China or any of the other country’s unfair tariffs. Reminds of the song about true colors shining through.
Excellent, Sundance, thank you.
Behold the mighty lemon 🍋
Under your remarkable tutelage (and Flep’s contributions, as well 👍) I have gained more insight and knowledge on economics than at any prior time in my life.
Thank you!
As for the repugnant globalists, they will need to adjust, just as every hardworking, often struggling, American learned to do during lean times.
They will wake sooner or later but for now our magnificent President’s goals for economic prosperity apply to ALL Americans, even the globalist punks.
Even them!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
This reminds me of the “spoon” scene from The Matrix.
These multinational companies own the board, the dice, cards, even the pieces.
They’ve spent TRILLIONS over a generation, to convince 320 million Americans that a system (True Capitalism) even exists.
So true !
Larry Kudlow needs to get up to speed really fast on Pres Trump’s thinking on how to make foreign trade benefit main street. Otherwise, I see him ending up as business media’s favorite punching bag 😦
Sundance, you are so right that the average American out there has not idea. The youngest generation has never seen how main street America First economy at work.
It is going to talk a long well thought out communications effort to over come this knowledge deficit.
I do believe can be achieved with some divine guidance.
Thank you little Neil Cavuto for being so stupid as to enlighten us to a better understanding of what COC, corporations and globalists not only think of us but what they are and have been doing to us for years. Now go into your “Fox Hole”.
Excellent but you should have finished the sentence with….
Now go into your “Fox Hole” , A** Hole .
Oh wow wow wow wow. This dissects the inner workings of “The Elephant in the Room” first explained by Peggy Noonan (WSJ paywall article I can’t see) but the written about by R.R. Reno in First Things: https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2016/08/the-elephant-in-the-room.
Tell me these aren’t describing the exact same dynamic! SUndance, if you haven’t read this I *highly* recommend you do. It goes hand in hand with what you explain. FYI I first heard about the “elephant” from Archbishop Chaput who even referred to it and it’s relevance in one of his own online articles.
How in the World can anyone like Neil Cavuto? Even if you agree with Neil Cavuto, what is there to like?
Yes! This why cashews cost $16 a pound and 8oz bags of chips are now 5oz!!
Oh no!!!! The poor little multinational ag companies who just received a permanent 40% federal income tax decrease MIGHT in the future get a little less for their soybeans? Their corn? Their wheat?
Cram it Cavuto! You think maybe people will buy more of these commodities if the price is lower in the future? Ever hear of price elasticity?
I say again. Cram it Cavuto! Loser!
Cavuto admitted the big boys are taking it on the chin. Good! The price of bacon in the past month has dropped from $50 per 15lbs case to about $37.per case, almost a 24% drop in price…
I own a restaurant and follow prices closely. Beef is next to drop in price, you watch! The cost of beef right now is stupid high. To buy a good steak at the supermarket costs about $16-18 per pound! A top round goes for about $2.60 per pound at Restaurant Depot, way too expensive!
All the talk about farmers getting hurt is nonsense. Many farmers have been getting screwed for the past 30 years. Under NAFTA, many farmers are not independent brokers capable of negotiating their own price in a free market system…and they become dependent upon government assistance (and corruption) in order to maintain a profit. See how that works?
That is all coming to an abrupt end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank God !
Raman noodles are making me fat .
The United States is the bread basket of the world with out America’s contribution in Agriculture many people in the world would starve! Remind me which day is Farmers appreciation day again?
Pretty astonishing to hear Cavuto say that! Apparently they are not thinking any more at Fox.
California is the bread basket of the world and the Globalists have been poisioning wells and stealing lively hoods for decades. They want the food , the oil, the lumber, the gold, the silver, the fisheries and the tourism.
I am a hold out…
Yeaterday a horse border from New Hamphshire stated that the motto of her state was live free or die…The Vet, attending her horse responded that Moonbeam wants to emblazion on Ca license plates…
Ca. Born free: taxed to death!
So flip Sundance’s insight around:
It’s like China decided to ingratiate themselves by driving soybean prices down in America and taking an Export-Tariff bite from Big Ag profits too!
Like Mexico and Canada, there is no upside to China addressing this abominable trade imbalance much less technology theft and extortion (2 separate issues). So I don’t see a “win-win” in any of these scenarios. The only option is a war of attrition and who has more to lose at this time. Corporate tax cuts gave Trump the leeway in these wars.
Multi-national corporations or more accurately, organized crime. Since they have been establishing their monopolies, they have created a world-wide depression while soaking the American people with artificially high prices. I see it every time I go to the store. Look at the price of lumber and plywood. It keeps going up. Same with food. Where does the money go? Not to the producers, it’s the criminal organization called multi-national corporations.
Crap goods at outrageous prices. In a real economy, those producing overpriced crap would go out of business. In a monopoly? Well, we see all that’s required is buying politicians. Pay them enough money where they don’t care how much something costs. That for the “little” people.
I hope that President Trump goes all Andrew Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt on these criminals. Break up the CoC, stop foreign money influence in politics and break up the TOO BIG TO FAIL companies that never should have gotten that big and wouldn’t have if they had to compete on their merits (They have none.)
Terrific post.
Just think of the DOJ capabilities that will be built during Swamp Draining.
Perfect warm-up for Globalist Breakups.
Remember John Gotti said ” One day you’ll miss John Gotti “.
Multi national corporations , Washington DC creeps ….
they’re all organized crime and
make the old Mafiosos look like angels .
Sundance…
You continue to tear the sheeps clothing off the wolfs!
Bravo!
Niel Cavuto does not like what Trump is doing… but he likes the end result (eg S. Korea trade deal).
On the other hand, Niel likes what previous administrations did, he just doesn’t like the results.
Maybe Niel should rethink his likes and dislikes that are based on confusing method (negotiation tactics) with results (negotiated agreements) .
By the way, I don’t think China will be as easy as S. Korea. China will wait out Trump’s 2 terms. Democracies can’t follow a multi decade strategy, and politicians are easily bought.
Many thanks Sundance for pointing this out to the world. I was just getting ready to run errands today when Cavuto was coming on as Varney was ending his show this morning on Fox Business and I caught a glimpse of his outrage and pulling out the scary rabbit that he carries with him when it comes to anything Trumpian.
I was pissed as I hurriedly walked out and said to myself, “Damn, I wish someone would explain this BS outrage to the people all around the world…” and then tried to focus on my daily tasks at hand.
And now, I see you did it Sundance.
I pray this goes viral and Cavuto gets the message that not all of us are scared and we do know that we have never had free trade, especially with C.H.I.N.A….!!!!!
And we know that for many decades food prices are not included in the GDP, for the very reason of globalists inflated costs and prices to the US consumer.
Some of us know what’s going on AND I double my angst towards Charlie Gas(bag)parino…or whateverhisnameis………..
End of rant and
Thank you very much.
Keep doing what you do so very well, please.
Cavuto is a lower form of Shep.
and Shep is a lower form of MadCow .
Cavuto and his crew are still having a hard time wrapping their heads around the concept that there is a President in charge of the US Government Executive who does not see his job as looking for Wall Street but that his job is to look out for the voters on Main Street and secure the Economic Future of the USA.
The Wall Street folks are important but their reporters on all business channel have problems separating the roles and objectives of the government and Wall Street. Its fascinating listening to Cavuot and his crew because during the election they were all on board for this separation and actually understood it. Now that President Trump is in office and keeping his promises they have issues with it.
The only people at Fox who actually understand and properly report are Charles Payne, Liz Klaman, Liz MacDonald and Stuart Varney. I like Maria Bartiromo but at times she has problems deciding which side she wants to support. Yet, every now and again Fox management even reins in these folks forcing them to spew globalization is good.
It is going to take me a few more readings to absorb this – but I will tell you that I have lived the entire before and after NAFTA. Buying groceries used to be easy, but these days, I find it harder than ever to afford to provide the same quality of food that I had for the first 4 decades of my life. The prices of fresh produce are ridiculous. I spent 20 years fighting for Republicans, and I feel almost regretful. They truly don’t care about the voters. It wasn’t until Obama’s 2nd term when this became clear in my thick head.
Of course Cavuto is trying to imply the farmer is the one being hurt. Small farmers have difficulty competing with the corporate farms, and they -small farmers- are the ones innovating how to market their meat and produce. Fresh, advertised as organic (if selling under iirc $5000), or grown, fed without pesticides, or “pastured”. Sundance is correct about the corporate/globalist farmers – they will hurt.
If there’s too much pork, the prices will drop. I have wondered why the price of pork didn’t drop after a lot of pigs got sick a few years ago, and a bunch had to be slaughtered, making the price drop temporarily, and then go up when there was a shortage until the next round of pigs could be brought into production. However, the price of pork never really did drop, and after finding out that China owns 25% of pork production, and imports pork, I now understand why.
Really looking forward to a drop in the RIDICULOUS price for a pound of bacon. Why so high? Here’s a 2015 article which illustrates EXACTLY what Sundance wrote about above:
Bacon Is About to Get More Expensive
https://www.motherjones.com/food/2015/07/bacon-jbs-cargill-pork/
And to stop Trump, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised that they will willingly allow a systemic crash which WILL be blamed entirely on Trump. We’re LONG overdue in the business cycle for a recession anyway. The Fed is raising rates ostensibly to “unwind QE”, but IMO and the opinion of others to give them plunge protection ammo via rate lowering for the next crash which isn’t possible if rates are left near zero as they have been.
Rupert “Wall Street” Murdoch, and his idiot wannabe EUweenies sons, running Fox…
What could go wrong?
I watched WSJ go from a trusted objective news source to a faintly pink echo of the NYT under the Murdochs….coincidentally cancelled my subscription today- no need to spend $450/yr for agitprop.
$450 a year for toilet paper! Oh my…
Money well spent !
Larry Kudlow will go down in history as the man who helped President Trump transform the American economy from Wall Street to Main Street.
BACK to The Future
You are a very informed and smart man or I am quite ignorant – I suspect both. Thank you…like most of your posts – brilliant and scary.
