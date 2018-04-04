August 2nd, 2017 DOJ Letter From Rod Rosenstein To Special Counsel Mueller Outlining Investigative Authorization…

When reviewing new information against the backdrop of existing information it is important not to get so caught up in the weeds that you miss the obvious. This is the important aspect to a new information release from Robert Mueller.
Overnight last night Special Counsel Robert Mueller released an attachment as part of a responsive court pleading. The attachment was a previously unknown letter from Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller outlining the specific authority of his investigative appointment. The letter from Rosenstein to Mueller is dated August 2nd, 2017.
There are several elements to break down, and one of the best ways to review the information is to first ask “why”?
- Question #1) Why did Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein deliver a non-public outline of investigative authority to Mueller on August 2nd, 2017?
- Question #2) Why would Robert Mueller be seeking a signed more specific outline of his investigative authority on August 2nd, 2017; a full three months after he was assigned the role of Special Counsel?
- Question #3) Why would Robert Mueller need to redact the content of an official outline of his investigative instructions from the Asst. Attorney General?
First, it is important to put the Rod Rosenstein releases into context.
On Wednesday May 17th, 2017 Rosenstein announced the following:
Notice no-where in this public announcement does AAG Rosenstein mention President Donald Trump.
Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein today announced the appointment of former Department of Justice official and FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III to serve as Special Counsel to oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related matters.
The “previously-confirmed FBI investigation … efforts” is apparently code-speak for the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign confirmed by FBI Director James Comey on March 20th, 2017 to congress.
The simultaneous release of investigative intent then includes a more specific and formal outline, which does include Donald Trump:
So there we have the three areas of direct authority: ¹Links or coordination between the Russian Government and the campaign of Donald Trump. ²Matters that may arise from the investigation of the Russian government and the campaign of Donald Trump. And ³other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a). [<- ie. ‘Jurisdiction‘]
So there’s the instructions to Robert Mueller and his team on May 17th, 2017.
Now, as we previously discussed: “Robert Mueller didn’t necessarily appoint or select a team of lawyers and investigators…. the previously assembled team of lawyers and investigators selected him.” The key player in that assembly was FBI Chief-Legal-Counsel and personal confidant to Robert Mueller, James Baker. (pictured right)
Remember, the “small group”, career officials inside the DOJ and FBI needed to continue their group effort after the election. Therefore they needed to stay assembled as a group; they needed to stay on task, to facilitate the original intent of their association. The Special Counsel was merely a way, an approach, a tool for this specific team to continue their efforts after the 2016 presidential election, nothing more – nothing less.
The team already existed. The objectives already existed. The only thing they needed was a willfully-blind leader and an excuse to continue their ideological efforts. Robert Mueller became their selected willfully-blind leader because the small group already knew him and they knew they could manipulate/use him.
Their ideological association is why the same people behind Phase 1 (Clinton Exoneration ’15, ’16), and Phase 2 (opposition research, counterintelligence and surveillance against Trump ’15, ’16, ’17), became the same people in Phase 3, the post-election vast Russian-Trump Collusion Conspiracy; also known as “The Insurance Policy”. In many ways Phase 3 was/is more of a continued opposition research endeavor, part of the “resistance” per se, with a good dose of self-preservation binding them all together.
Robert Mueller could technically shut down the official Special Counsel tomorrow and for the ‘small group’ nothing would change much. The ‘group’ shifts back out of government work and reconnects with Fusion GPS (or similar). They inform their media allies to change the official name of their tasks from ‘investigation’ back to ‘opposition research’. Sans Mueller all group tasks remain consistent, and three days from now it’s just another Friday.
If it is a paradigm shift to understand that Mueller didn’t select his team, but rather the team selected him…. then a similar paradigm shift will be found in the following motive behind Robert Mueller requesting Rosenstein to outline his investigation on August 2nd, 2017:
Mueller wasn’t asking Rosenstein to expand the focus of the endeavor; team Mueller was asking Rosenstein to NARROW the focus of their investigation.
Why would Team Mueller be asked to narrow the focus?
Because Inspector General Michael Horowitz just informed him/them of his discovery of the conspiracy behind the DOJ and FBI plan against Donald Trump.
On July 20th, 2017 IG Horowitz gets the Page/Strzok text messages. Horowitz informs Mueller there is evidence of a conspiracy evident within his team. That had to be an ‘oh, shit’ moment for the “small group”; and for Robert Mueller.
The investigation was going on for more than two months and the team was already moving on Paul Manafort. Quickly, the investigative team needs Rosenstein to narrow the investigation. The last thing the Special Counsel team needed, was an open door to investigate corrupt officials within their own ideological ranks. Lord knows where that would end-up.
On August 2nd, 2017, Rosenstein does exactly that.
Now, before getting to #3 (why the redacted memo from Mueller last night), and retaining the bigger picture, take a look at a few aspects that need to fall into place within this timeline.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was was interviewed about his media leaks in May 2017. He denied. Notice what comes next… “a couple of months later” he was interviewed by IG Horowitz. And he again denied. Now think! That conversation would be around July of 2017. What happened right after/amid this period? Answer: Horowitz gained the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages.
- •May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story (to FBI).
- •July 2017 McCabe denies again (to IG Horowitz).
- •July 20th, 2017 Horowitz gets Strzok/Page text messages. Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story and lied to FBI investigators and Inspector General.
- •August 2017: After Horowitz gets the proof McCabe was lying – McCabe follows up on the two denials saying “he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper”.
- •August 2017: FBI re-interviews McCabe based on new admissions.
- •November 29th 2017: One day before SC Mueller indicts Michael Flynn, IG Horowitz interviews McCabe again. Apparently this time McCabe admitted to constructing the leak.
Apply Occam’s razor.
Lisa Page is likely also questioned about the Wall Street Journal article and she told the truth. However, now her story conflicts with Andrew McCabe. So to prove her side of the story, Lisa Page provides the text messages July 20th, 2017 to investigators. That’s where the “Page was already disenfranchised with the SC Mueller assignment” and the “removed earlier” aspect comes from.
Andrew McCabe lied in May and July 2017. Lisa Page likely gave a statement that conflicted with McCabe and used the text messages to back up her side. That’s how IG Horowitz gained the original access to the Page/Strzok messages. The rest is history.
The ‘good guys’ inside the investigative FBI unit have a motive to be angry.
♦Think about it…. McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on November 29th, 2017. On November 30th, Michael Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI. On December 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea. On December 2nd *some entity* within the process hits back against the corrupt insiders (around McCabe) and begins blasting out information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr… That’s where most people began to take notice.
Additionally, think about the time-frame knowing IG Horowitz informed SC Mueller about Strzok and Page and the potential criminal conduct outlined within their text messages.
In between the time McCabe lied to the FBI (May ’17), and then lied to Horowitz (July ’17), and then attempted to clean up his lie (Aug ’17), and then McCabe’s November 29th re-interview with Horowitz…. Prosecutor John Huber was brought on board.
There’s obviously a history of White Hats and Black Hats inside the DOJ and FBI while the entire operation against Trump was taking place. There’s White Hats -vs- Black Hats playing out inside the intelligence apparatus (Rogers -vs- Clapper/Brennan). In 2017 there’s White Hats and Black Hats inside dueling investigative units (Horowitz -vs- Mueller). And with Huber added there’s now White Hats -vs- Black Hats as prosecutors.
So lets look at a few interpersonal and organizational dynamics for examples. [Forgive my plain-speak]. Taking some cues from inside the text messages already reviewed:
♦DOJ Attorney assigned to the FBI effort, Lisa Page, was willing to go along with the plans in 2015/2016 because she’s ideologically aligned with the political objectives to aid Hillary Clinton. However, after the election she ain’t stupid. By late spring she can see the writing on the wall… the intended outcome ain’t working. Nervous already, with McCabe lying about the media leaks in July, she’s had enough… she shoots down “Andy’s” lies and exits.
♦FBI Asst. Director in charge of counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, was already likely not comfy with the entire scheme, and his #2 Deputy FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok was too far out-of-bounds. Priestap likely never agreed to ‘Phase-3’. He’s also rich with a well-off spouse and too much to lose.
♦FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker did his earnest best to support the operation through Phase #1, Phase #2 and helped set up Phase #3… but after he found out congress was going to subpoena him, the next day something happened and FBI Director Christopher Wray removed him. The ‘something’ was likely Baker realizing Phase-3 wasn’t working, and began working toward self preservation.
♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok is just all around FUBAR. He’s busted all over the place… ‘where do I sign’? Halp.
♦Comey’s former Chief-of-Staff James Rybicki knew his goose was cooked as soon as he saw the Page/Strzok text messages surfacing in December 2017. But his loyalty to his former boss, and the actual physical risk to life and limb precluded his ability to help. He quit.
FBI Communications Director Michael Kortan was caught within the media leaks and also inside the spin machine from the Clinton investigation the ‘small group’ intentionally sunk and he sold as valid. Kortan decides to give the team the last help he can and releases an unauthorized FBI media statement in January, slamming the Nunes memo and undermining the official FBI position. It was his parting shot to attempt cover for the remaining crew. A few days later he was resigned by Director Wray.
On the Main Justice side:
♦DOJ-NSD Deputy Bruce Ohr was in too deep. Demoted twice in between a series of twelve, yes twelve, FBI investigative interviews… Obviously Bruce knew too much, and the collaboration/connection with his wife Nellie and Fusion GPS just put a massive target on his back. Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr connect the activity from the DOJ (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) together with Fusion GPS (Nellie’s 2016 employer, Glenn Simpson) and Christopher Steele (the recipient of the unwashed intelligence product).
Nellie and Bruce didn’t exactly have an option… no doubt that’s why all the FBI investigative interviews from Horowitz and Huber. Tick.Tock on the IG report.
♦DOJ-NSD Deputy AAG David Laufman sat in on the Clinton investigations and was part of the collaborative effort to construct the fraudulent FISA application. In his former position, Laufman would have been involved and hold knowledge of the FISA “Title-1” surveillance program initiated on target Carter Page and the “incidental” Trump campaign officials. Laufman would also have close contact with former Asst. Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr; husband of Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr. Laufman quit in February, 2018.
♦DOJ-NSD Asst. Attorney General John P. Carlin quit in October 2016 immediately after notifying the FISA court of the misuse of FISA(702)(16)(17) database search queries by contractors within the FBI and DOJ-NSD apparatus. Carlin admitted misrepresentations to the FISA court and then immediate resigned.
♦DOJ-NSD Principle Deputy Asst. Attorney General Mary McCord replaced John Carlin in October 2016 and assisted Sally Yates in Phase-3 along with the Flynn scheme. Mary McCord accompanied Yates to the White House. Three things happened right before McCord resigned at the DOJ-NSD in April 2017. First, Sally Yates was fired. Second, the #2 re-authorization of the Page surveillance warrant occurred; and Third, IG Michael Horowitz gained oversight over the DOJ-NSD.
Sally Yates had blocked OIG oversight over the DOJ-NSD for the previous years. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD. In April 2017 all of that changed.
Not coincidentally the first White Hat arrives at the DOJ-NSD leadership ranks when Dana Boente shows up, also in April 2017, from his prior position as U.S. AG for the Eastern District of Virginia. Boente acted as interim Attorney General after Yates was removed. Boente left Main Justice in October 2017 and in January joined Christopher Wray at the FBI as Chief Legal Counsel to replace the removed James Baker.
OK, so that’s a long and rather exhaustive summary of the key inside-players without going directly into the White House (Obama), CIA (Brennan) and ODNI (Clapper) roles.
Why is this pertinent to Robert Mueller and the August 2nd, 2017 request to Rod Rosenstein for a clarification/narrowing of investigative authority?
Because Mueller’s team, the small group of political officials and lawyers, know all of these people inside the DOJ apparatus. These are their peers, their comrades in ideology… this is their crew and social circle. The last thing their legal endeavors need is to be put in a position of intel or information about their brethren.
And for Team-Leader Robert Mueller, against the back-drop of this information; and with IG Horowitz giving him details about Page/Strzok messages; there’s a strong motive to ask for a signed letter from Rosenstein prior to continuing to investigate the President of the United States knowing President Donald Trump was also a target of this plan – and these details were going to surface at some point.
Lastly, and specifically about Rod Rosenstein, perhaps at a certain point in the spring and early summer 2017 he might have thought there was a substantive way for the assembly to carry out their plan. Perhaps he even believed the popular leftist narrative and thought there might be something to these ‘Trump-Russia-Collusion’ claims. Perhaps that’s why he directed the Muller investigative mandate in May 2017 to the exclusivity of President Donald Trump with no mention of any other campaign (Hillary Clinton) contact with Russian entities.
However, by August 2017 with full information coming from IG Horowitz about the likelihood of criminal conduct by FBI and DOJ officials; at the time Rosenstein wrote the more carefully detailed outline; he had to know the investigation into Trump was heading no-where.
This kind of ends the question of whether Rosie is black hat or white hat, doesn’t
It?
He worked very hard and was very proud of that bridge he built for the enemy. Until he wasn’t.
But did he fall on the detonator because he was done for or would he have done it anyway?
so hes a white hat along wit muller?
No he waivers between the two. Sort of listless imo
White hats and black hat thinking is way too simplistic imho. Trump, Sessions and Wray are white hats imho. Q says the same. The rest are either lost to evil or leveraged. The Art of War talks alot about the use of agents, double agents and even triple agents and the necessity of deception. Right now both the good guys and bad guys are engaged in disinformation. We’ll have to see how everything plays out. None of us can truly know who is who until Team Trump/Sessions start revealing info like Sessions did when we learned that Huber, who is more powerful than an SC, had been secretly working with IG Horowitz for 5 months. Thank God that caused the insufferable Sessions bashers to finally STFU.
Yup. He’s a run-of-the-mill piece of government shit. He’d never survive in the private sector, but here he is, positioned with tremendous power over 45. (Yes, yes, I know….but Sessions has got this. Fact is, though, the little piece of shit is still here.) It is just so disgusting….that balding, weasly, little maggot just gets to blindly go on his way. And for any of you government employee types on here, monitoring SD’s work, this is why us “normies” hate you. You do whatever you want, accountability is rare, and it takes a f#$%ing act of God to get rid of you. So, for all you little G-(insert stupid grade number here) maggots, remember this: there’s a reason you work in government…you’re not good enough for real jobs.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Many years ago when working for a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, at a dinner someone asked me my GS grade…
Though very young, even then, I knew that was an insult and did not respond.
Nothing has changed.
Rosenstein needs to be fired ASAP
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree. I knew Rosenstein was a black hat the day Dem senators voted overwhelmingly to confirm him for the DAG post when all other PDJT’s nominees were having a hard time being confirmed. Why AG Sessions supported Rosenstein is a mystery to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what I get out of this is that Rosenstein is your usual go with the flow bureaucrat that will go along with anything that keeps his bread buttered. Met a lot of them in a prior life. Ticket punchers. He needs to find a job that requires a little less ethical behavior.
LikeLiked by 9 people
In a standard legal environment, many of these characters might have functioned OK.
But they were operating under a cabal of psychopaths, and looking at 8 more years of the same, catering to them in order to save their jobs or their lives. None of them had courage to be whistleblowers and to do the right thing.
Think about it … during the Obama years, where could whistleblowers go? To the media? To their superiors?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. McCabe losing part of his retirement was the strongest message heard by these federal gov’t employees. MAGA!
particularly during the obama years whistleblowers went to jail, to maximum security, solitary confinement, naked as a jaybird, lights never off prison.
s/he’s running for the senate in maryland. https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=chelsea+manning+for+u.s.+senate&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
But, who runs them…calls the shots…got it started in the first place? The “small group” just isn’t an organic movement…that would faded away eventually. There has to be a leader, a manipulator…even someone with “funds” to sweeten the pot. Brennen?
Brennan you think? Right you are dear boy, right you are! That POS will be the one who hides the deepest in the forest, but just maybe the good guys will be able to smoke his ugly butt out into the sunlight!
That is a terrible excuse. It implies integrity yet for naught when the going gets rough. That is not integrity! That is no ethics! What it is, is indicative of a slimy weasel. Too, to violate one’s conscience is sin.
And it does not explain why the continuation of that behavior which had been under the previous administration.
TL;DR version:
Everyone involved in this ruse is pretty much f***ed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am having a hard time getting my head around the audacity of their actions. Stunning. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why? Obama requested or approved it and the small group expected generous rewards from the crooked one, who they were sure would be the next president. Corruption and treason all in one package.
Probably Mueller has something on Rosenstein. Mueller was FBI Director and Rosenstein was US DA forMaryland and the two worked together in the past on investigations that helped the Clintons. So after Manafort is arrested Mueller needs a cya memo.
They were both up to their neck in U1 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope Sundance goes here. The link to U1 is crucial.
Perhaps a little thing called Uranium 1?
It is reminding me of a certain scene from Clear and Present Danger:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Muelller is mentor to both Comey & Rosenstein. Mueller & Rosenstein have ties to Uranium One because they failed to tell Congress about their investigation into Russian bribes to US companies to set up acquiring US uranium & to get to the Clintons. [I believe Comey was working in the private sector in 2009, 2010] Rosenstein never had a white hat and this isn’t Mueller & Rosenstein trying to clean up the rot in the DOJ & FBI. If Mueller was “innocent” in this endeavor, he could have said at any time, my focus has been narrowed to “xyz” and it doesn’t involve the President. Once Rosenstein learned of the Page-Strzok text messages in July 2017, he needed to end the charade or issue the memo PUBLICLY. Rosenstein signed a FISA warrant renewal, knowing that Carter Page, Pres. Trump and the Trump campaign, the transition team & his staff did not collude with Russia. That’s a felony, just like it’s a felony for Comey to have signed at least 3 FISA apps based on an unverified dossier.
I’m sure everyone will say we had to keep up the charade so we could nail down all the participants in this 3-part play. The American people deserve a lot better than this and letting the press make all these wild accusations has helped bring our country to civil war.
Mueller still insists he wants to interview Pres. Trump, although he is no longer being investigated for doing something criminal. That’s a lie. Rosenstein is covering his exposure. What other secret memos are we going to find his name on?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Muller also never had/was a white hat…
Pray POTUS never ever talks to Muller!
Pure evil.
mj_inOC you forgot to use the phrase “in my opinion”. By the way, Mueller VOLUNTEERED to go to Viet Nam after college and joined the Marines which was a guarantee of being in battle. This was unheard of at the time. He was wounded in battle and a decorated officier. I’m rather surprised that you believe you know him so well that you can unequivocably state that he was NEVER a “white hat” and is “pure evil”. Jesus warned us about judging others. Perhaps you should heed His advice. Instead, I invite you to pray, enjoy the show and become involved in the elections. ALL Democrats must be defeated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a lot of respect and admiration for the US Marine Corps. Nevertheless, being a good Marine officer and being a raging sociopath are not mutually exclusive.
Speaking of secret memo’s, I’d like to peek at Mueller’s waiver of conflict of interest memo he received from Rosy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Better than LeCare. Thank you SD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the truth and it blows any spy novel or movie I’ve ever read or seen out of the water.
Think of the implications, we now know the plot of every movie in this genre for the next twenty years.
😮😮😮…Gee Whiz…whodaguesseddat.
3+ hours have passed… I’ve been anxiously awaiting the latest Sundance Quatrain… it’s long winded… convoluted.. and any point it makes is LOST in the verbiage.
Good gosh almighty. Give me a clue what all this means. Anybody?
Maybe you if you re-read again several times you might understand 😉 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
In other words, you don’t have a clue either?
LikeLiked by 5 people
At a minimum, Rosenstein and Mueller overlooked the text by Strzok mentioning that (paraphrased) that there was little/no evidence of Trump collusion.
Remember, that was coming from a guy tasked with counterintel.
Rosenstein and Mueller would only know what IG Horowitz revealed to them. I don’t think they knew all about Page and Strzok emails and its eventual impact.
There undoubtedly was enough alarming evidence of FBI bias against Trump, which should have triggered consideration about Trump’s righteousness about being framed. And being a victim. Instead, they proceeded with the opposite narrative.
LikeLike
The SC was a honey pot to lure in the Rats, give them a false sense of security and allow them and their networks to be monitored by Trumps team. Remember there are 27+ open investigations into criminal leaking for instance. The SC also was a great shiney object distraction which kept the media and the pussy hat crowd distracted from the real investigations so the good guys could work under the radar. Finally, the obsessive nature of the SC looking into every nook and cranny to find something has gone on so long that all but the cultists are sick of muh Russia now and realize it’s bs. This means Trumps exoneration will NOW be believable which is VITAL as we move into arrests and prosecutions of Democrats and possibly some Republicans. McCain and the Bush family are just as EVIL as Clinton. Anyway, wittingly or unwittingly Mueller was an asset to POTUS. My current bet is that Mueller returned to his Marine roots and accepted redemption. I’m guessing Rosenstein is in trouble. It will be fun to see how it plays out.
But luckily for me I do not realize I don’t have a clue, so I can think that I understand what SD proposes and continue to be happy 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, very clear, and logical… timeline and wisdom is key.
Thank you, sd, how great to know God and one is a majority.
“Give me a clue what all this means. Anybody?”
_______________
It was Colonel Mustard, in the Conservatory, with the lead pipe.
😉
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Give me a clue what all this means. Anybody?”
______________________
I’ll take a stab at a condensed version.
Mueller released a letter containing revealing info in response to a Manafort defense pleading. This letter exposes both Rosenstein and Mueller as black hats.
Lisa Page ratted out McCabe and turned over her texts with Strzok to prove her claims. When IG Horowitz obtained the Strzok / Page texts and could prove that McCabe had been lying to Horowitz, Horowitz brought the ‘small group conspiracy’ to Mueller’s attention. Mueller had to know already, of course, but Horowitz let Mueller know that Horowitz knew too, which forced Mueller to adapt.
Mueller needed the focus of his Special Counsel investigation narrowed, otherwise he has no excuse NOT to investigate and prosecute himself and everybody on his own team. Mueller needed instructions from a proper authority to focus his investigation AWAY from his own team’s conspiracy to commit Treason.
So Rosenstein conveniently provides Mueller with a letter narrowing Mueller’s investigative scope to everything on the planet EXCEPT the ‘small group conspiracy’ within his own team which is actually responsible for the entire ‘Muh Russia collusion’ fantasy that Mueller is supposed to be investigating.
This letter from Rosenstein was hidden from public knowledge until yesterday.
Now that the letter is out, and the light is shining directly on them, Rosenstein and Mueller are both revealed to be Black Hats.
The end.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Great summation Scott
Yes, the “cover-ups” have uncovered the cover-ups… boomerang!?
God also has a great sense of ironic humor… and infinite wisdom, and justice.
He is not mocked.
Interesting that Mueller is the one who got Rosenstein to provide written evidence. Also Mueller is the one making the evidence public. Q said Rosenstein was going to be in trouble this month. He said nothing about Mueller although in a much earlier post he led us to uncovering Mueller was a decorated marine officer and told us that was a significant piece of info. Q also said from the start to trust Sessions and Wray.
My take is that the original mandate was to investigate ALL things Russia, but then they realized it was becoming obvious that Team Clinton was the only group that was turning up, so the letter takes investigating her out of the equation by specifying Team Trump. Rosenstein was covering some butts. Similar MO to the October FISA warrant to validate the surveillance already conducted.
LikeLiked by 15 people
You got it. Apparently, some here prefer the one word or phrase, fortune cookie type musings of the ridiculous Q to clear, thought out and thoroughly explained analysis.
On another note, I had Chinese food tonight and my fortune cookie said I will soon be rewarded greatly for my efforts. Can anybody tell me what that means?
Sorry, that was a trick question. It means whatever I want it to mean.
Yep.
With all the knowledge (documented, truthful, and damning) that is now part of the public record due to the efforts of patriots like SD and select members of Congress, how Mueller, Rosenstein, et al. are still in positions of authority and allowed, knowingly by the President’s supporters, to continue their criminal charade is beyond my comprehension.
Collectively, it influences me to believe the conspiracy against both the President and the Republic is so massively broad, deep, and highly-placed that it can not excised without killing the host organ, and that will not be allowed to happen.
My pleasure in seeing the truth being revealed is equaled only by my doubt that justice will be impartially and fully administered to the guilty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree completely that the “Secret Letter” was to give Mueller permission to leave Hillary, et. al, alone for everything–Collusion with Russia, violation of election laws, money laundering.
Just the facts, Mame. Just the facts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought SD’s piece was very clear and well written, and I usually get cross eyed reading legalize. Can’t please everyone I suppose……
LikeLiked by 3 people
In other words: The team that worked on the Clinton emails ended up as Mueller’s staff.
Over the course of the spring of 2017, parallel investigations into 2016 began to point at members of Mueller’s staff, and at some point it is believed they got defensive. When that happened, the IG got access to the Page/Strzok texts, which pointed at McCabe, who lied under oath at least twice.
Because the “Investigate Russia” mandate was broad, Manafort is now being investigated for work in 2010-2014. Unfortunately, that is exactly the same time frame that (1) Clinton was Sec of State, (2) Manafort was working with Podesta to lobby Russia and (3) Clinton Foundation was pulling in a lot of money from the Ukraine.
Mueller, concerned that the Trump-Russia investigation going nowhere and that his staff may be compromised, asks for this letter above to be drafted. It is inferred that the letter was to “narrow the scope” of the investigation to keep Mueller’s staff from having to investigate Democrats involvement with Russia, before and after the 2016 election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here Molly, LakeLureLife sums it up pretty well above. “He (Rosenstein) worked very hard and was very proud of that bridge he built for the enemy. Until he wasn’t.” Black hat. The end
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read it in the morning with a cup of coffee. It is clearly written & flows well.
We may need to consider something else that may have caused that memo request by Mueller. Don’t forget much of that memo is redacted. Only the Manafort section is un-redacted.
Something else happened on July 20.
Trumps lawyer railed against reports that Mueller was investigating Trump family businesses. The lawyer told news outlets that Mueller did not have the authority to investigate Trump family businesses.
Here is some cut n paste from Bloomberg news report July 20 2017..
The link to the above https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-07-20/mueller-is-said-to-expand-probe-to-trump-business-transactions
The redacted portions of the RR memo could be telling Mueller that the Trump family businesses are/are not, fair game for Mueller, we don’t know. (I think he is saying fair game, go hard)
Manafort is small potatoes. The purpose of the memo is more than Manafort.
We need to see the redacted sections, at which point we can have a much clearer picture of the motives of RR.
I also think that Mueller can easily entrap Trump if he interviews Trump and asks about the vast business empire. Trump can’t recall everything and Mueller can easily find a “lie” or misrepresentation just like the FBI did with Flynn.
LikeLike
Golly Miss Molly…it’s the old game of “who do you know?” at play. Think back years ago with the Clintons in power. Trouble comes up…again…Bill zips up his pants and calls in his crew. He says “who do we have over at Justice and the FBI?”
Friends of friends…kinda like what Saul says in Breaking Bad…do you get it now?
“…at the time Rosenstein wrote the more carefully detailed outline; he had to know the investigation into Trump was heading no-where.”
____________________
Can you now superimpose black hats on the photos of Rosenstein and Mueller?
Black pussy-cat hats, like the pink ones worn by the feminazis, would be nice… and appropriate 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am still not sure that Rosenstein had any authority to expand the investigation to actions the DOJ had already known about in 2014. Those by definition are sessions’s domain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It’s what Mueller-Rosenstein DIDN’T do … correctly act upon hard evidence that the FBI was tilting the election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chicken Dinner for Coeur…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI, DOJ and White House were all tilting the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I agree 100%. I was only referring to the actual limited evidence that Horowitz provided on July 27th, 2017, regarding the bias of the “lovers” plus any details about their activities that Mueller might have been given.
“The FBI, DOJ and White House were all tilting the election.”
Well, Sundance said July 20, 2017 was a very significant day and to memorize the date, so I – like many here – searched for news headlines from back then.
I didn’t come across anything that was key to the track Sundance is on here, but I did come up with this lil’ nugget just for grins and giggles:
Obama’s secret plan to deploy the military on Election Day
July 20, 2017
https://nypost.com/2017/07/20/obamas-plan-to-deploy-armed-federal-agents-on-election-day/
The Obama administration was poised to send armed federal agents to polling places, deploy the military and launch full-scale counter-propaganda measures in case hackers disrupted the vote on Election Day, according to a report.
The 15-page playbook, produced in October, outlined the “enhanced measures” the government was prepared to take in the event of a “significant incident,” Time magazine reported Thursday, citing a copy of the document.
The playbook coordinated the responsibilities of the different government agencies — Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department and FBI — and dictated how they would “activate enhanced procedures and allocate the resources described in their enhanced coordination procedures to coordinate incident response activities.”
It would allow for stationing “armed federal law enforcement agents” at polling places and deploying “Active and Reserve” military forces and the National Guard “upon a request from a federal agency and the direction of the Secretary of Defense or the President.”
The plan also called for increased vigilance for three days after the election to “address any post-election cyber incidents (e.g., planted stories calling into question the results).”
Geez, too bad they didn’t activate the plan …
… because I seem to recall we had months upon months on end, or even a year or more, of “planted stories calling into question the results”
gnome sayin’?
I’m not sure how the investigation is narrowed as long a b. (ii) and (iii), “other matters” remains. Mueller has the authority to go after Hillary and Obama under his mandate, but has shown no inclination to do so despite the stinking mountain of evidence. He still looks like a partisan hack and a fool and its about to get worse. He’s proving why the special counsel law is a turkey.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think back to that congressional hearing and to me, his body language was all nervousness and irritability. Especially when he complained that the OIG had a staff of 500 while he basically had squat.
Then there were clues that maybe he started out dirty but turned into white hat… Plausible.
So now we’re back to him being a black hat.
Nice thing about deception in the art of war, outsiders and the enemy don’t know what’s really going on.
Think how petrified some in the swamp would be, if they had reason to believe that Rosenstein was flipped? The inner circle, including Comey, Holder among others had no way to directly communicate with Rosenstein and McCabe, hence the coded tweets.
All around, the truth will come out and the swamp is powerless to stop it. April is going to be a bad month for the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Rosenstein whined and was scolded by Goodlatte about the committee having oversight of the FISC, the look on his face was priceless. He was completely shot down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been saying that maybe Rosenstein is clean in all this, and that maybe Mueller will be fair in his investigation. Nope, its the foxes guarding the hen house. The corruption runs deep at the highest levels of DC. Rosenstein, Mueller and the special investigation need to be uncovered for what they are.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, we can only hope the “integrity and honor” we can espouse on our side was worth it.
All the way to the gallows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sooooo….since Mueller asked RR to narrow the focus of his investigation, not wanting his team to have to investigate the small group (their brethren) , knowing that the whole Trump collusion was a farce and a set up…means Mueller is no longer investigating Trump?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems to me that both Rosenstein and Mueller are OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE by refusing to investigate election tampering by their “small group” + Nellie in association with Russians via Steele via Fusion paid for by HRC and DNC.
LikeLiked by 7 people
May be that the narrowed focus on Trump campaign/Russia for Mueller puts AG Sessions in the driver’s seat regarding the non-Trump/Russia small group, HRC, DNC, Fusion, etc.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then he narrowed the huge investigation, still without a crime, providing an escape route for those who actually did commit crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep in mind this all began with an old slogan “Loose lips sinks ships!” from WWII where Miss Hillary did not care about government secrets and her “buds” then went out of their way to protect her when that nasty server problem was discovered.
how does sessions fit into all this? what about the recent sessions rosenstein “show of unity” dinner?
How does Sessions fit into this? Jeffrey B. Sessions III is the Attorney General of the U.S.A. He’s the chief prosecutor of all federal crimes. That’s where he fits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“how does sessions fit into all this? what about the recent sessions rosenstein “show of unity” dinner?”
___________________
We need a ‘hiding under a chair’ icon, lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Conspicuous by his absence. What an unimpressive figure.
Wow I did not expect this reply from you. /s
Not really seeing all that myself. It just seems like a slick and probably illegal way for Rosenstein to justify Mueller going out of the mandate without Sessions approval since that Manafort stuff had nothing to do with Russian Trump campaign coordination.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller has to go after Manafort for stuff FBI agents couldn’t get prosecuted in the past. I believe the reason why there wasn’t a prosecution of Manafort in the past was because Manafort was–off and on–a CIA asset. However, just as Mueller had to indict Russians to keep the Trump/Russia narrative breathing, he has to prosecute people close to the Trump campaign, including someone Trump despised and fired brutally as he fired Manafort. Mueller has to have prosecutions to use to pump up HIS base of support in the media and in the left-wing movement.
LikeLike
Sundance,
Another OUTSTANDING Job!
Of breaking this corruption down for us,
Keep up the good work!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry for indulging in a travel-in-time moment:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/13/december-13th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-328/comment-page-8/
“Look at the prissy prick.
Seeing a ball coming towards him would make him hide as if Kim Jong Un lobbied one of his medieval atomic bombs at him.
Rosenstein seems an extremely unsavory character. One of those bureaucrats who send you to the gas chambers with a robotic smile and glassy eyes on his creepily frozen face, while chirpily pretending he is just following orders.
He looks a lot like Joseph Goebbels in that respect.
(Preventative N. B.:
I am VERY pro-Israeli and I admire Jewish culture. I make this analogy specifically as regards Mr. Rosenstein personally. He is a disgraceful, cowardly, petty, lying little man. This reflects upon him and upon him only.)”
Being answered with a pure ad hominem, I answered:
“I have defended Israel and fought against anti-Semitism all my life, including on this very blog.
I will not pretend that Rod Rosenstein is anything – amply born by the facts – but a cowardly, snidely, snively, despicable, callous traitor, just because he may be Jewish.
If you have FACTS that show Rosenstein is an upright, brave, honest, trustworthy public servant, by all means, do not allow me to detain you from producing these facts. Thank you.”
and then:
“This is an amazing conservative outlet, incredibly moral and rational, in which anti-Semitism, gay-bashing, racial hatred etc. are never looked upon kindly by the majority.
That does not mean that we are in the Julius and Ethel Rosenberg Club – and for that matter, I strongly believe neither are you. Thank you, didn’t mean to pick an argument with you, but I had to respond.
Have a blessed day.”
All I got in return was more personal attacks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m a guy… but I have to admit… the only one out of the whole lot who seemed to have any sense at all was the Woman, lol. She went along with it for awhile, but as soon as stuff started getting illegal she bailed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In 2018, methinks Lisa Page=John Dean.
And now it begins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does she have kids? That might account for it.
That is a ton of info to absorb, although Sundance has previously presented most of it. So the summary here is that Mueller was a black hat, still is, but decided to focus on Manafort to avoid getting sucked into the toilet along with other Phase 3 conspirators. Rosy’s letter narrowing the investigative scope was his team’s transfer ticket off the ill-fated Trump Torpedo and onto the safer Manafort Torpedo. Rosy was equally complicit in the CYA moves.
And, as far as we yet know, Mueller has nothing yet criminal on DJT. However That doesn’t preclude him having other types of real or fabricated negative scuttlebutt on DJT that’s either not yet known by or known but not yet been published in the lapdog media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The way I take it is, Mueller asked to narrow the scope not necessarily so he’d be protected, but because he wanted to be able to turn a blind eye to the phase 1,2,3 stuff. Outside of his scope.
Also that would have been the time when Rosey realized that Mueller had nothing.
In other words, they’re all a bunch of clowns wasting YOUR money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I anticipate that Mueller will contrive, by whatever sinister and ludicrous means necessary, an obstruction of justice charge against the President, and I expect it will be issued very close to contemporaneously with the release of the IG report. Why? It will take something really bombastic to confuse the public and either divide or shift attention away from the reveal of the “Big Ugly.” Moreover, the msm will be fully supportive in sensationalizing the President’s high crime, which will further obfuscate the facts. The worst possible case will be facilitated if the Dems win the House.
I don’t like where this has been/is being allowed to go because of Mueller’s and Rosenstein’s seeming immunity from justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! Lots to unpack there. The insight that the team “picked” him. Seems to make more sense in that not only is Mueller a life-long Republican but also a veteran.
Which like law enforcement, tend to be a majority right leaning. Also, wouldn’t a Republican at least choose ONE Republican on his team?
Keep in mind that Rosenstein had a lot more political capital than the future AG Sessions (He skated though his conformation, when Sessions faced a lot of opposition) at the time.
A point to keep in mind, like SD noted, Huber has been at work for MONTHS and Rosenstein was one of the few people who would have been aware of this and yet NO LEAKS.
The only references to it were made by AG Sessions himself.
In fact, SD was one of the few if not the ONLY person in the media commenting on it.
I don’t believe all of the white hats have revealed themselves just yet.
“Secret operations are essential in war; upon them the army relies to make its EVERY move”
-Sun Tzu The Art of War
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s getting to be an insult to the Marines to keep bringing up Mueller’s service record. If anything, he has besmirched the military…along with John Kerry and John McCain.
Once we knew Rosenstein signed off on one of the FiSA requests he had to be a bad guy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I didn’t like Rosenstein from the beginning, and now I feel vindicated. But I’m still not understanding AG Session’s seeming to highly regard Rosenstein–so far I’ve been trusting Sessions.
I think I speak for the vast, vast majority of Americans when I say, No, we don’t respect any of these people. No, we don’t care about the hard working men and women at the FBI or CIA. No, we don’t buy the line that they’re dedicated professionals. No, we don’t differentiate between the rank and file and the corrupt management. No, we don’t see these people as civil servants. No, we don’t see these people as equal to or similar to the military.
Everytime I read some liberal writer saying that President Trump is disrespecting the ‘hard working men and women of the FBI” I want to vomit.
What kind of jerk would take a job, or want a job spying on Americans? Who in the hell says they want to grow up and work for the CIA?
I’m full on Alex Jones on that one. President Trump can say whatever, about whoever, he wants at the CIA, FBI, NSA, DOJ, or whatever the hell other organizations the government has with 0 oversight that we don’t even know about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the FBI was tasked with anti terrorism and spying is when they lost since of direction. Their former investigative role has suffered ever since.
The FBI has been charged with anti-terrorism and spying (counter-intelligence) at least as far back as WWII.
It looks like the bottom line is Rosey and the Mule are still on a quest to take down POTUS. Basically the only thing that stops this is 1) Trumps Fires people, 2) The IG gets off his butt and starts releasing reports. Politically Trump really can’t fire them, so he should call Sessions and tell him to start releasing it in smaller parts just to get the ball rolling!
What I don’t get is how all of us treepers can read SD’s posts each day, and we think we know how much crap is about to hit the fan, and yet absolutely no MSM media outlets have even HINTED at how badly their anti-Trump narrative is about to be destroyed. Are they really that insulated in their bubble, or are they just in total denial?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The members of the msm are neither in a bubble nor in denial. They are soldiers who are manning the front lines of the assault against the President. Truth is not a weapon in their arsenal, and either denying or contradicting it is an important mainstay of their strategy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So very true, Dallas Dan.
One reason why POTUS tweets.
Please God, I’m begging You: Wake up Americans to realize what dallasdan just said. +JMJ
Amen.
The media subscribes to professor Gruber’s belief that American voters are stupid. And Gruber may be partially right.
This was a great synopsis, Sundance. I appreciate your efforts to write from different aspects – timeframes, people, actions. Where one post might not sink in, another does.
This was a homerun on the comprehension scale for me.
My hope is Huber is reporting directly to Sessions, and Rosey is not in that loop. Need a ‘wall’ between Mueller answering to (scheming with) Rosey & what Huber & Horowitz are accomplishing, other than IG must report criminal activity to Mueller from someone on Mueller’s team.
We’re just getting started, folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“My hope is Huber is reporting directly to Sessions”
We can hope that but we have to also consider that Sessions’ honor and integrity may have extended his noble recusal to these matters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RR’s narrowed description to Mueller appears to mirror Session’s recusal (matters related to Trump campaign).
Two things are haunting me:
1 General Sundance never answered “Question #3) Why would Robert Mueller need to redact the content of an official outline of his investigative instructions from the Asst. Attorney General?”
2 What was under those two huge redactions???
LikeLiked by 4 people
A possible answer is Mueller seeks avoidance of Uranium 1 intel seeping into broad investigative ‘matters’. Rosenstein is happy to oblige. Since the official focus is Trump and the Russians, Mueller and his team can dismiss matters, leads and agents of Uranium 1.
We need a massive groundswell to demand the retractions be removed!
This reveal of the Rosenstein letter (narrowing the investigation) and coupled with the Mueller statement of ‘no criminal investigation’ of the President, is the beginning of the end.
I suspect by Friday, things will get rolling with the OIG report and/or criminal indictments of the major conspirators.
That I would couple with the end of the beginning.
A Special Counsel, I surmise will be appropriately named in due course to investigate the Clinton Crime family, the email illegal server and matters arising, U1 and pay to play worked out of the State Department and all the other collusion between the Crime cabal, and Putin. We may get a bonus with Benghazi, Fast and Furious and the King of Masks, a man called Zero.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it is true that, by this time, Trump is still not a target, then it means that all of the purported flippers haven’t delivered the goods.
Part of Trump’s problem is that he doesn’t have a party apparatus behind him. So we get this instead
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/04/rosenstein-memo-confirming-mueller-could-investigate-manafort-came-a-week-after-raid-on-manaforts-home/
That’s right…the raid on Manford’s house can before the authorization to investigate him.
Give me a name and i’ll find the crime. With the all the surveillance this is getting easier and easier
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
YO, suggestion: put down the drink, step away from the keyboard, and go to bed. You are making a fool of yourself.
Great work, Sundance.
I know how much work you’ve put into this, congratulations.
About that huge block of redaction on page 3 of Rosenstein’s scope letter…
Is that all allegations against Manafort?
It looks large enough to have more targets in there.
Mike Flynn?
Papadopoulous?
A section about the Russian troll farm and suspected hackers?
Allegations against Roger Stone and Julian Assange?
The Trump Tower meeting with Don Jr., et al?
The leaks about/from the Mueller team have mainly been about those aspects of the investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say the jury is still out. Although I like Coeur’s one line conclusion/summary, what if under the redactions are the full redirect of the investigation to where it SHOULD BE. Thought being that Mule and Rosey may have turn-coated to save their own hides.
SD has been pounding us about the unredacted evedence documents are available for congress review, but can not be removed from the SCIF without redaction because they are material evidence for an investigation is progress.
The language of “errors” and “system issues” and “complexity of the issues” really bothers me. Because we know from the Strzok and Page texts the attacks on President Trump were calculated moves, not errors. Letters and speeches, using this language to explain the FBI/DOJ participation in the Deep State attacks against President Trump are bald-faced lies by omission.
IMHO Rosenstein should have been asked to resign by Jeff Sessions the minute he learned that Rosenstein had signed the FISA warrant application on the fake dossier.. This newest memo by Rosenstein is just adding insult to injury.
AG Sessions knew about the FISC court from his takeover of the DOJ/FBI in February 2017. Sessions had to correspond with FISC over the memorandum written by Judge Collyer. He’s negotiated the fixes. It’s his job.
The FISA investigation should have already been done by Mr. Sessions. As soon as FISC was compromised by the fake dossier. There is no way that we, here at Conservative Treehouse, know more about the FISA abuse of a sitting President of the United States of America, than the Attorney General of the United States.
If we do know more, our Republic is doomed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is all about conspiracy inside of the conspiracy… OMG! God help us all! The truth must come out and the conspirators must be send in prison.
I sure hope we get to see all of the Rosenstein Memo…un-redacted…with nothing still blacked out.
It has to be pretty juicy stuff, or it wouldn’t be redacted.
I am still trying to figure out why Rosenstein was picked for that job.
Thanks, Sundance, for breaking this down!
And thanks for your continued work on this mess.
The one I want to see strung up the most, is Sally Yates.
Her insufferable attitude alone is reason enough.
All of these scheming crapweasels deserve the noose, though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wheatietoo,
I also don’t understand why Rosenstein is where he is.
Perhaps he is there to put him in the line of fire, and frying him is part of draining the swamp.
I hope so, mariner.
Let’s hope the frying begins soon!
“For additional matters that otherwise may have arisen or may arise directly from the investigation, you should consult my office for a determination of whether such matters should be within the scope of your authority.”
So everything Mueller did since last August to harass Trump’s family and business associates had to be explicitly authorized by Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two things still don’t make sense, and suggest there may be big pieces of the puzzle yet to fall into place.
The million dollar question is how on earth is Rosenstein still deputy AG, left in charge of the Special Counsel? His manifest conflicts of interest should have disqualified him ages ago. Given that Sessions in fact appears to know what he’s doing (e.g., the brilliantly executed Horowitz-Huber team), I have to think it’s by design. But I can’t figure out why.
Second question: why did Mueller only get the Rosenstein letter only AFTER acting on Manafort? SD (per usual) offers a key insight that Rosenstein’s Aug. 2 letter actually NARROWS Mueller’s focus. But it would have been just as possible and raised far less suspicion to get the letter prior to raiding Manafort’s house. The IG got the texts on July 20 and the Manafort house raid was July 27. Mueller could have made the same CYA request to Rosenstein beforehand. Pinning down the authority wouldn’t be an after thought for Mueller — it was always predictable or at least foreseeable that he would have to prove he acted within his scope of authority.
One thought: a suprise raid on M’s house, and an ex post facto authorization — was Mueller rushed to act on Manafort? Was he afraid if he went to Rosenstein beforehand the surprise raid might leak? Why was it a surprise, sunrise raid in the first place (Manafort was cooperating . . . does anything Mueller have suggest that raid was necessary?)?
Another thought: maybe Rosenstein was dragging his heels on authorization, resisting or disagreeing with something Mueller wanted. So, Mueller forced his hand (always easier to ask forgiveness than permission . . .).
I think another commenter suggested this, but it seems like those two got roped into to the small group debacle to clean up/play defense, on account of their Uranium One history (and who knows what else). It seems totally possible that Mueller (and likely others) have something on Rosenstein from U1.
Sessions, Horowitz, Huber KNOW Rosenstein is at least conflicted and almost certainly wrapped up in the corruption (he signed off on a dossier FISA warrant!). Why keep him in place to run the Mueller investigation? Why let him perpetuate “Muh Russia”? If the idea is to keep the black hats busy and distracted — that seems like an awfully risky gambit. I buy it that Sessions et al have a plan, but NO plan is so full-proof that it can’t lose control. Seems like something more there we aren’t seeing yet when it comes to Rosenstein’s role, both from the white hats’ and black hats’ perspective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Manafort raid was done to find anything that Manafort had on high level Dems that could be incriminating.
Even though he was ‘cooperating’, they wanted to see if he had something else.
If they found anything like that, I hope Manafort had it backed up somewhere.
Manafort couldn’t have had anything on PTrump…there wasn’t anything to find.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One other thing: remember when Tucker Carlson had a source fall in his lap from the Podesta Group — this was before Tony Podesta resigned (when he was alluded to in the Manafort indictment). So Tucker spent nearly a whole show on this Podesta lobbyist, who claimed he was interviewed by Mueller and reported that Manafort and Podesta were working hand-in-glove on the Ukraine stuff, and that Mueller seemed far more interested in Podesta’s potential shady dealings than any Trump connection. Carlson promised more to follow, after his crew vetted the info . . . but then, THAT WAS IT! I think there was one more brief follow up the next day, and then Carlson has never spoken of it again. Carlson doesn’t tend to peddle nonsense or fly-by-night theories . . .
The strange episode has kept me wondering what was there — and figuring it’ll surface, eventually. At the time it even planted the seed that maybe just maybe Mueller’s running the best sting in history (but alas, I doubt it).
And more on your theory — maybe Mueller himself didn’t even authorize the Manafort raid. Maybe it was one of the team, as you suggest desperate to find out what he has. So then Mueller has to clean it up by getting Rosenstein to issue the authorization after-the-fact . . . (and as SD explained, at the same time walling in the scope to keep it (cough) on point)
Excellent points by both of you! I have a bad feeling the redactions further incriminate M and RR by limiting the scope down to absurd micro-focus on Trump associates.
Until we know what those (very significant) redactions are, it could swing either way. But, history gives us many reasons to expect that it will not be a good swing.
Excellent synopsis of where we are after this latest tidbit was released by Mueller. The problem in trying to put all the pieces together is that it is like attempting to reconstruct what took place at a Liar’s Convention by talking to the attendees.
I see Mueller as a down-the-middle pro, hatless, who hasn’t been red-pilled but who possibly could be (some can, some can’t), so far into the established order that he is totally oblivious to the globalist/nationalist existential death match for America’s future, who probably sees PDJT as just another Bush, another non-lawyer with no understanding of the legal issues. He’s looking in the wrong places because he does not have a clue what was and is going on. Same goes for most of his team (the non-tainted members). I doubt any of them read here. He probably still thinks he’s looking for Russian collusion. Sad. He was always just window dressing, but he continues to carry the sack and wave a stick and diligently conduct his dogged pursuit of the slippery and elusive snipe. Useless to fire him because it wouldn’t change a thing.
You point out a very important color to this; Mule is the one that “released” this doc. Another good question is “who stood guard over the redactions?” Were the redactions legitimate to protect real investigations in progress, or CYA redactions like the FISA Judge omissions?
Why would anyone waste time watching movies on TV, when they could seat for have a front row seat for historical drama like this?
I need to shut down and sleep so I can work tomorrow, but could a few of you day treepers point out in page three, that the investigative work General Sundance continues to to is extremely important, takes a lot of time, and patriots need to keep pushing the donate button so General Sundance can stay focused on sorting all of these granular details out? SD is a gift from God, but everyone has bills to pay…
I’m still wondering how the Manafort Raid plays into all of this. This makes the Flynn Plea Deal and any hope of going after Trump an impossibility.
In addition, there’s one aspect here that Sundance DID NOT TOUCH, but NEEDS drawing attention to. Rosenstein is in charge of the Leaks Investigation, yet Mueller’s team is leaking like a sieve. How badly? Well, we’re unsure, but we know Rosenstein is on the hook for it.
Motive, they needed Clinton to win for two reasons.
One-Money
Two- They all knew that if Trump won, they would all be exposed to their crimes.
Mueller is the clean-up crew. IMO They needed the fake Russia investigation as a back door way to clean up the mess.
I hope this is a sting op. to catch them cleaning it up. Sessions already has all he needs on them.
Just my opinion.
“Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”
“She wasn’t supposed to lose.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… and even now, she won’t leave”
(just completing your couplet)
🙂 That scans perfectly
I think Rosy got caught with his ink on the FISA warrant application, and he’s cooperating in a slow-walk fashion. Trump, Sessions and Rosy know if Trump or Sessions fires Rosy, the media and low-info voters would go ballistic with impeachment talk and hinder Trump’s MAGA agenda. Mueller and WaPo are signaling that those times are coming to an end, and the table is being set for the IG report.
While I’m pondering… Fusion GPS was paid $10+ million by HRC/DNC to create and market the Steele dossier. Steele was paid $186 thousand by Fusion GPS (and FBI paid $50k as expense reimbursement).
What did Fusion GPS do with the rest of the $10+ million?
I’m quite used to getting things wrong so won’t be surprised if I get corrected on this.
RR needs to be gone. With the difficulty of getting people through the nomination process, a sideways transfer of a suitable replacement should be priority.
Like AG Sessions making him an offer he can’t refuse.
If he has anything to answer for it can be sorted out later, I just think he is, for whatever reason, not right for the job he’s supposed to be doing.
