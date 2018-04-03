Concerns With Fraudulent Justice Department FISA Application Highlighted by New Page/Strzok Text Messages…

Sara Carter has a new ‘exclusive’ report from congressional sources who are sharing new text messages with her surrounding the timeline of the Justice Department’s National Security Division compiling the FISA Title-1 application that was eventually authorized to conduct FBI surveillance on Carter Page and the Trump Campaign.

A note of caution within the story as outlined by Carter, there’s some granular details -subject to interpretation- that she appears to be misconstruing. Additionally, it is important for emphasis to remember the Main Justice side of the scandal stems from rogue officials within the DOJ national Security Division [DOJ-NSD].

According to Carter, Peter Strzok was expressing frustration about the FISA application being challenged. DOJ Attorney Lisa Page, assigned to Andrew McCabe by the DOJ ‘small group’ leadership, was explaining to Strzok who, how and where the slowdown was coming from.

Sara Carter – […] Text messages obtained by investigators reveal that FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and his colleague Lisa Page were discussing the FBI’s difficulty in obtaining the warrant to spy on Carter Page, who worked for a short stint with the Trump campaign. The FBI obtained its first warrant to spy on Page on Oct. 19, 2016, and there would be three subsequent renewals every 90 days for the warrant on Mr. Page. […] In one of the September 2016 text message chains, Strzok tells Lisa Page about an argument that occurred with former DOJ prosecutor David Laufman. Laufman, who was then chief of the DOJ’s National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, oversaw the probe into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, as well as the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Laufman left the DOJ earlier this year citing personal reasons for leaving his post, according to news reports.

Here’s where Sara Carter gets “BOMBSHELL” sideways:

In the text message, Strzok complains that Laufman told him the hold-up for the application “EDVA is/was the delay.” The EDVA is the Eastern District of Virginia, a court that had issued several FISAs in the early days of the investigation, congressional investigators said. (read more)

There is no Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) within the FISA Court (See Here). I believe Sara Carter, and her congressional sources, are misinterpreting the text message; and/or Carter’s congressional sources are manipulating the messenger (more likely).

The slowdown from the “EDVA” does not pertain to a court. The slowdown text message “EDVA”, as outlined, pertains to a person, Dana Boente.

Dana Boente was the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Dana Boente was likely not ok with the entire sketchy presentation of the underlying evidence, the Clinton-Steele Dossier, assembled by Strzok and crew for the FISA application; and, in hindsight, Boente had every reason to be concerned about it.

Boente’s professional integrity would later be on display when President Trump selected him to run the DOJ in the interim phase when Attorney General Jeff Sessions was not yet confirmed and holdover Deputy AG Sally Yates was fired.

Washington (CNN) – The United States acting attorney general — for the next few days, at least — is a little-known, but longstanding federal prosecutor. Dana Boente, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in as acting attorney general at 9 p.m. Monday evening after President Donald Trump fired the former acting head, Sally Yates, for her unwillingness to defend the administration’s executive action on immigration. A few hours later, Boente issued a statement rescinding Yates’ order, instructing DOJ lawyers to “defend the lawful orders of our President.” Boente’s tenure as the head of the Justice Department will only last a few days, pending attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions’ approval by the Senate. But Boente has instantly been thrown into the winds of a revealing political storm just 10 days into his presidency. Boente has served the Justice Department for 31 years, according to his official biography, and has been the permanent US attorney for the Virginia court since December 2015. He served in the same role from October 2008 to September 2009, and as the US attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana from December 2012 to September 2013, at which point he was appointed to the acting US attorney role back in Virginia.

“I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed,” Boente said in a statement produced by the White House in announcing the appointment. “I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected.” (link)

After a short time as acting Attorney General Boente then took over the DOJ-NSD within Main Justice. However, he resigned in October of last year, and then in January 2018 he was hired for a very important role inside the FBI. Boente went to help another white hat, FBI Director Christopher Wray, fix the chaos.

Dana Boente is now the FBI Chief Legal Counsel (link)…. a very important role when you recognize the scale of the corruption involved, and that former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker was one of the ‘small group’ conspirators who was removed from his position.

Remember, Baker is holding down a chair somewhere within the FBI as investigative action by IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber continues.

Another key official still in place is Bill Priestap, FBI Deputy Director in charge of Counterintelligence Division, aka. Peter Strzok’s former boss. Priestap plays a part of this angle from his prior on-the-record statements to investigators that backs up the issue of the DOJ-NSD rushing to use a sketchy dossier to gain a fraudulent FISA warrant.

Remember this from inside the Nunes Memo:

It is not a matter of opinion if the FISA application was rushed in October of 2016, because it was rushed as admitted by Priestap and confirmed by the concerns of Dana Boente. The underlying evidence supporting the FISA Title-1 application, the Steele Dossier, was entirely uncorroborated.

Even on January 11th of 2017, three months after the DOJ-NSD used it for their fraudulent FISA application, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted the Clinton-Steele Dossier was still not vetted, and the intelligence community had not judged it to be reliable.

(LINK)

Hopefully everyone can see how tentacled the DOJ-NSD side of the conspiracy is. It’s the DOJ-NSD side that will likely lead to the White House; it’s also due to the issues within any investigation of the DOJ-NSD where a Special Prosecutor might be needed.

Example: The person who was in charge of the DOJ-NSD during the lead-up to the fraudulent and manipulated FISA application was John P Carlin. Carlin was Robert Mueller’s former chief-of-staff…. etc.

You can see how the conflicts quickly arise.

