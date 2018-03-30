Deal or No Deal – There’s a Transparency Within Two Factions of DOJ and FBI Political “Small Group”…

It was Friday December 1st, 2017, when the media first hit the headlines announcing the guilty plea for former National Security Adviser General Mike Flynn. It was less than 24 hours later, Saturday December 2nd, when ‘a group’ within the DOJ hit back with announcements revealing the political bias of FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
Despite the transparency of timing the media ignored the relationship between the two events. However, people who were following the granular details -within the intelligence community conflict- accepted the IG releases would be used as fuel for congressional review and inquiry….. and that’s exactly what happened.
Unfortunately, the focus was so intense on what later became ‘dueling memos’ no-one paused to look at the granules against the bigger picture. Despite the media story pointing out Strzok and Page were removed from duties on the Special Counsel (Mueller) team in July and August 2017, no-one questioned what was happening between July/August 2017 and the December 2nd media release announcing their dispatch.
If anyone in January had begun cross referencing the Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley discoveries and their volumes of investigative interviews; against the backdrop of the IG information to Mueller in July ’17; they would have possibly connected the dots that outlined the appearance of a criminal review – and a transparent need for an authorized DOJ entity to construct rules for cooperation within the ongoing IG investigation.
We now know Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DAG Rod Rosenstein assigned federal prosecutor John W. Huber to that task. However, even without knowing his name, we always knew the existence of the parallel prosecutor because the fingerprints of his tasks were evident.
The IG couldn’t simultaneously report on his discovery of criminal conduct and yet construct the parameters for cooperation and compliance with his investigation. IG Horowitz doesn’t have that authority, that’s a federal prosecutors job.
So if people within the FBI and DOJ were cooperating with an internal investigation that was discovering criminal conduct, someone from within the DOJ had to be cutting the deals. Jeff Sessions told us yesterday that person is John Huber.
As a person familiar with such specific investigative measures shared:
“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”
If you stand back and look at all activity from July 2017 through March 2018 you can get a good feel for who is inside the “small group”, who is cooperating and who is not.
♦COOPERATING GROUP – FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page, DOJ Attorney Bruce Ohr, DOJ-NSD Deputy Asst. Attorney General George Toscas; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and Asst. FBI Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, are all still employed within the system. Strzok, Page, Ohr, and Baker have been removed from responsibilities, but there are still there. Bill Priestap is still in responsibility and still there.
♦NOT COOPERATING GROUP – FBI Communications Director Mike Kortan (quit), DOJ-NSD Deputy Asst. Attorney General David Laufman (quit), AG Loretta Lynch AAG Sally Yates, DOJ-NSD Asst Attorney General Mary McCord (quit), FBI Director James Comey (fired), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe (fired), FBI Director Chief-of-staff James Rybicki (quit).
AG Sessions, while responding to an irrelevant congressional request for a special counsel, told us yesterday that Huber is in charge of a “team” of prosecutors. Yet some weird and seemingly illogical reason, many people don’t seem to understand that.
There’s already a team of prosecutors reviewing all the evidence of criminality collected by Inspector General Horowitz. FULLSTOP.
There’s no need for a special counsel. Jonathan Turley understands this.
It is nonsensical to demand a Special Counsel when there has been a team of federal prosecutors reviewing the evidence for over six months. The outcome of their collective effort goes directly to federal indictments; there is simply no need for a special counsel.
Remember, the IG is looking at gross misconduct of official DOJ and FBI policy and practices. The prosecutor is looking at criminal misconduct from within those offices. The IG releases findings to the public, the prosecutor does not – until the courtroom. There is an overlap within the parallel of the IG and Prosecutor, but both have entirely different objectives.
There’s also evidence of an existing Grand Jury.
There are two types of federal grand juries: Under 18 US Code Sec. 3321 SEE HERE And Special Grand Juries under 18 US Code Sec 3331 SEE HERE
If you review Code Sec 3331 for special grand juries you’ll see that the criminal activity has to be “in the district”, and that special grand juries don’t have to be impaneled new. Existing ones can be used for new/different purposes. Section 158 of the US Attorneys manual is pretty much based on 3331: SEE HERE
The location of the grand jury is directly connected to the criminality behind the FBI and DOJ conduct. The location of the criminality determines the location of the Grand Jury.
Within the current IG Horowitz/Prosecutor Huber investigation there is a lot of varied criminality…. however there is one location where many of the criminal actions overlap…. that’s the location of the currently seated Grand Jury.
Slap my azz and make me laugh … all these media pundits that rely on leaks and retired or retiring congress-critters are asking for a special counsel…. Am I the only one that see’s the irony.?
Stay in the game – if ya’ got the nutz…
Asking for special counsel: Grassley, Goodlatte, Gowdy, Gaetz, Meadows, Jordan. Maybe more. You can glibly refer to them as “congress-critters” but they are among the few GOP members who are actually pursuing justice.
And Sessions is leaving the door open for a special counsel per his letter. He’s allowing Huber to make the decision. Don’t be surprised if we end up with one.
I think if they see indictments of some big hitters, they will back off. Otherwise, what’s the point of a SC if not to convict the wrongdoers? Heads need to roll, by someone…I don’t care who does it!
Ok… let me you in on a known secret – it’s called jurisdiction, gotta have it and secure it – before one proves to have cause – then you gotta have cause ‘harm’ – then you gotta be able to prove crimes of harm.
If one does not get jurisdiction, (you’re effed) there is no investigation or prosecution…
A congress-critter investigation does have limited jurisdiction, but no ability to prosecution. So, the great ploy before the TV by the critters, is nothing more than a political ad to take home to their constituents – hey I’m fightin’ for ya’…
Face time is way more fun than doing their primary job…legislating! I do have deep appreciation for Grassley, Nunez and Jordon.
And let’s hope it works for everyone of these guys except maybe Goodlat who isn’t running again. Good small group of “White Hats” we are lucky to have them.
Goodlatte on Fox just said Huber was step in right direction, but additional Special Counsel also needed eventually.
I hope Huber needs to use a wheelbarrow or maybe a forklift to bring all the indictments to the press conference in April, and then all this talk of another SC will be moot.
That was a good interview. I tried to post the video in another thread but was only able to provide the link. Here it is: http://video.foxnews.com/v/5761040452001/?#sp=show-clips
“needed eventually” because he is retiring… as Gowdy.
They know and will push the issue – but, they’re checking out of the long game.
As always your insight and understanding are wonderful. I hope Huber and the IG blow this swamp open like dynamite in a log jamb. My prayer is that righteousness will prevail at least one more time in this great nation. Thanks.
The one thing that critics have bashed on Sundance and CTH is the reasoning that Rod Rosenstein is a white hat. I have trouble coming to that conclusion as well because Rod did signed off of Carter Page wiretaps but he was on the Whitewater case against Bill Clinton yet his wife defended Bill Clinton in a civil lawsuit in late 90s. He gave Mueller unfettered power to do as he pleases against Trump and hasn’t stopped him in any way. What I’m saying is that we really don’t know what HAT he really is wearing. We may never know until all of this comes out but as I tried to defend CTH as being the on the lead of what’s going on, I get bashed because they say Rosenstein can’t be a good guy
Anyone who allows Mueller to continue the witch hunt is not a white hat, IMO. People’s lives are being destroyed by Mueller.
Anytime you voluntarily sign up to play in a DC team you forfeit your ‘life’. That’s the deep end of the pool where the really scary creatures swim.
I don’t believe that professional power players wear any particular hat, they keep a hatbox full for the appropriate occasion, if it’s convenient they’ll swap hats to save their heads. I never found I had friends working in the Beltway, just people I worked with.
I heard a Gowdy interview a few months back where he implied that the Rosey fisa request was done as part of the IG investigation in order to follow the trails of wrong doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go back and read that letter carefully from AG Sessions. Multiple lead prosecutors and multiple grand juries. One each for FISA abuses, for the Clinton sham investigation, for Uranium One, etc, etc, etc…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where does it say “multiple lead prosecutors”. He mentions a team of prosecutors led by Huber.
Maybe this one..?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Appoints Members to U.S. Attorney Committee
Monday, November 13, 2017
“I am pleased to announce the first members of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee under this administration. These U.S. Attorneys will play an important role in carrying out the Department of Justice’s mission to reduce violent crime, combat transnational criminal organizations, secure our southern border, end the devastating opioid crisis, and return to the rule of law,” said Attorney General Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trump campaign was in NY, this is where criminal spying occurred. Trump moved out of Trump Tower after Admiral Rogers informed him of spying.
Clinton Foundation has a primary office in NY.
The Clinton campaign was in NY.
Clinton is a resident of NY.
The original Clinton server was housed in NY.
A lot going on in NY, sooo……. I’m guessing Idaho (sarc)
Add: U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara of NY was FIRED … perhaps opening the way to an honest prosecutor for these cases.
I think the original conspiracy was agreed, hands were shaken, and plans were set in motion following a “chance” meeting, on a private jet, in Phoenix, AZ. Does that matter?
In fact, one could reasonably argue that *all* the crap we’ve been talking about officially started there. Lynch representing FBI, DoJ, the entire exec branch on one side; Bill Clinton representing HRC’s campaign and all it’s affiliated elements and vendors on the other. That meeting was “Patient Zero.”
I wonder if they can do the grand jury in upstate NY???? Otherwise…
BKR – Remember these names ~
Richard Moore
John Huber
Justin Herdman
Robert Higdon
Jeff Jensen
Jessie Liu
Joshua Minkler
Bryan Schroder
Robert Trent Shores
Research them … US Attorney’s in the game.
Where has Sessions focused on remaking courts with new Judges?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo – baby… good to see ya’ back.
Second that!
Intelius lists NYC as the only non-Utah known address-history item for Huber. I posted that yesterday and left people to draw their own conclusions. It would not shock me if Huber has been overseeing a federal grand jury in NYC since last fall.
If a person is suspected of multiple crimes committed in different districts, is it necessary to have separate grand juries for the multiple districts, or can a single grand jury investigate all of the suspected crimes as long as at least one of them was committed in their district? IANAL, and don’t have easy facility with legalese, so looking at the USC is likely not productive for me. The reason I ask the question should be fairly obvious in this discussion of where Huber has empaneled his grand jury with the understanding it isn’t in DC nor in Utah. If one of the crimes being investigated is the leaking of classified information to a news organization, then that GJ could be anywhere there’s a news company HQ or office. For example, CNN HQ is in Atlanta GA.
One of the possible reasons for Congressional Committee members to keep pounding the table for a SC is Sessions has kind of stolen their thunder. This kind of puts a damper on all their investigations and they won’t be taking credit for appointing the SC to get to the bottom of it all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…taking credit for getting a SC appointed, I should have said…
I think they’re frustrated because they think someone from the DOJ cannot effectively investigate the DOJ and FBI. Jordan specifically questioned whether or not Huber can investigate “his boss”, Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It does sound like a good reason but I’m not convinced they really believe that.
I mean they’ve spent of lot of “face time” on TV demanding a special council. Sessions drops this bomb and their reaction is “Well…..we still need a SC ’cause we said so…”
Could all them calling for special council be just them playing their roles? Keeping all occupied with fluff? If so, there are quite a number of people keeping very good secrets. I do like the timing of things. Huber renominated and approved about the same time as Stozk and Page…….left the Mueller team. Definitely fascinating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wondering if this is why the hoard headed for the southern border is suppose to be a distraction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the 1500ish Latin Americans presently being assisted by Mexico as they march thru Mexico in their voyage to Tijuana? That’s going to be a fun confrontation at the US border.
It’s worse than that…it is 1500 FAMILIES not just 1500 individuals. Sigh. I hope that tough talking ICE honcho that I see on TV occasionally has a plan for this.
I’m holding off on an enumeration as from the help the Mex government’s giving them I’m betting the group will accrtete members as it moves along.
The Mexicans have central Americans who’ve been stuck there on their way to the US and they can add some of them in. Ditto Mexicans who’ve got the pull to be included or cartel members looking for a move into the US.
This is going to be a MSM circus and Mexico will provide the band while the progs will provide the clowns. I’m wondering if they’ll just create a huge mass of mess at the border of rush it, trying to prod the US into reactive violence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh sure, go ahead and depress me further.
The only thing is I hope Homeland Security is ready for this mess, and that this makes everyone personally go to their Rep and Senator offices and chain themselves to the door and refuse to leave until they swear to support BUILDING THE WALL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m wondering how much solidarity the CA Fed Reps and Senators will show. The marchers are from Honduras, Gautemala, El Salvador and other countries south of Mexico and they’re heading into Mexican California. The California Mexican population’s reaction to the Salvadorans in the 80s is whast created MS-13 and I’m not seeing plans for mariachi bands playing El Kumbaya greeting them atthe border.
Let’s forget about DHS, they’re still busy trying to put out fires thery started, let’s see if the surenos greet their Latino hermanos with open arms or loaded arms.
OK….The key statement is: The Grand Jury resides where the crimes were committed. Now if a bank robbery was planned in a certain state but was not committed until the robbers received a phone call from the planners, in another state, where was the robbery’s committed? The actual crime of bank robbery.
Who are the ones cooperating: The group cooperating.
♦COOPERATING GROUP – FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page, DOJ Attorney Bruce Ohr, DOJ-NSD Deputy Asst. Attorney General George Toscas; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and Asst. FBI Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, are all still employed within the system. Strzok, Page, Ohr, and Baker have been removed from responsibilities, but there are still there. Bill Priestap is still in responsibility and still there.
Are not these the individuals who had the 3 step plan to complete? Correct me on the three steps if I may not remember correctly.
– Step one: Exonerate Hillary from the e-mail fiasco.
– Step two: Spy on the President. To do so would involve the getting FISA warrant and then commit the spying
– Step three: Insurance policy. I am having a brain freeze on this one…help me out…but
Step One: Where was Hillary’s crime committed? In her house in New York. The illegal server.
Step Two: Where was the spying committed: New York. Trump Tower
Step Three: Insurance Policy. This is where I had the brain freeze
But I do believe the key is the cooperating group, since they are talking. Determine what they were doing, then you have the “location of the Crime’
The location of the crime is not where they are calling from, but where the crime is committed.
I would say New York
Just saying…😎
Step Three was in Andy McCabe’s office in DC apparently between him and the two lovers?
When you commit a Federal crime the State where it occurred is not relevant. Just more convenient as that is most likely where the witnesses and evidence is located.
LikeLike
If you review Code Sec 3331 for special grand juries you’ll see that the criminal activity has to be “in the district”, and that special grand juries don’t have to be impaneled new. Existing ones can be used for new/different purposes. Section 158 of the US Attorneys manual is pretty much based on 3331: SEE HERE
The location of the grand jury is directly connected to the criminality behind the FBI and DOJ conduct. The location of the criminality determines the location of the Grand Jury.
Step 3… was setting up the Trump/Russia collusion theory
In that robbery scenario that phone call could be construed as an overt act in furtherance of the crime (bank robbery) and result in a conspiracy charge in the statte where it was placed, nevermind charges related to using interstate lines to plan/carry out the crime.
I’d like to know where the distal end of the Trump spying was, it could be in another state. That could result in more charges and Feds LOVE to pump up da’ charges. Ditto Hillary using her server to access classified information in DC from NY…the possibilities are legion though I’m betting it won’t get that far. I can recall poor schmos getting raked over the coals and their careers ruined for far lesser breaches…then agian the Clintons appear to have gotten away bwith far more serious crimes so…….
Why not Illinois? I think there is a fellow who runs a few foundations from there. Lived a while in DC… has lots of fans who wear pink pussy hats and cry easy.
LikeLike
Several possible reasons Huber chosen. First, obvious, a pretty much strict constitutionalist. Second, and perhaps most important for his task, he must have an absolute spotless life history given the intense rectal exam he will have to withstand. Is he Morman? I am not calling that out as anything of concern, but generally no drinking and I think no caffeine even. He will have to be an almost saint of a family man. No peccadillos. He probably was talked to quite a bit about what he was going to have to withstand. I’m sure Sessions did not drop his name haphazardly by accident. There were probably weeks of preparation to get him ready for the intensity his life was about to be subject to. His family, his children, his neighbors, etc. As much as no media anywhere need the “fab five”, he will have trucks on his front lawn from now on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This>>>>>>>>>>>https://www.justice.gov/usam/usam-9-11000-grand-jury#9-11.101
9-11.241 – Department of Justice Attorneys Authorized to Conduct Grand Jury Proceedings
“The authority for a United States Attorney to conduct grand jury proceedings is set forth in the statute establishing United States Attorney duties, 28 U.S.C. § 547. United States Attorneys are directed in that statute to “prosecute for all offenses against the United States.” Assistant United States Attorneys similarly derive their authority to conduct grand jury proceedings in the district of their appointment from their appointment statute, 28 U.S.C. § 542.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG that is hilarious!
Didn’t know Jeff had it it in him!
The entire bash sessions meme began with Jason Chaffetz blathering (lying) on fox news saying JS told him personally that he wouldn’t investigate Clinton foundation etc. and from their the likes of Greg Jarret, Judge Janine, Hannity all regurgitated it over and over and over as if it was fact. From there much of the Trump Train swallowed it whole and regurgitated it…. So much Crow is needed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is like signing to the choir Deborah…. LOL
Jason Chaffetz is all that needs to be said!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Singing not signing…
Time for bed!
Not here – Sessions always Sessions strong.
I remember that crap that Chaaetz spit out – just like the crap he spit out about ‘retiring’ and going home to be with his wife and family. Then he shows up THAT VERY weekend as a Fox ‘consultant’ and we know the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The rest for Jason Chaffetz is yet to come. I have to believe that.
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you for a voice of reason. Having a grand jury in Utah makes great sense. If there were to be a special counsel, the jury pool would come from DC, MD., or VA. Can you say jury nullification. Sessions is doing it right,
LikeLiked by 1 person
*headbang*
Unfortunately, Stringy, Sundance says the grand jury is NOT in Utah, but it isn’t in DC either. He knows where, and maybe if we all jump him and tickle him we can get him to tell us….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jump and tickle usually gets the job done. You’re right, Sylvia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Troll #88.
9-11.121 – Venue Limitations
A case should not be presented to a grand jury in a district unless venue for the offense lies in that district.
https://www.justice.gov/usam/usam-9-11000-grand-jury#9-11.101
IG Horowitz and US Attorney Huber are investigating DOJ and FBI misconduct relating to FISA Warrant abuses. I am not sure if Uranium One, the destruction of classified Clinton emails, and Clinton Foundation pay to play will be part of that investigations.
Don’t forget John Carlin in the “not cooperating” group….
I was wondering about John Carlin. Something tells me he might actually have a conscience. He resigned the day after he testified to the FISA Court about the FBI 702 violations. I have to give him some credit because he fell on the sword and admitted the wrongdoing and then resigned. After that, seems to have disappeared. There is some nobility in his character.
I think we will hear more from him when the 702 violations are revealed. Because he left the FBI in September 2016, it isn’t clear what he might have known about the “insurance policy.” But something tells me he will be a canary to the extent he knows anything.
If RICO can be applied, does Title 18 U.S. Section 1965 (Venue and Process) permit venue to be established in any U.S. District Court against a principal “in which such person resides, is found, has an agent, or transacts his affairs?” Can that become the locus for pursuing all crimes by that person committed elsewhere? And against all crimes committed by other persons who are connected with the crimes of the first person?
Did ‘Sleepy’ ( USAG Sessions) just pull off a legal coup under the noses of Congress ? At this point the only ‘excuse’ for a “Special Investigation” is to permit congressional bakers into the kitchen to don their mitts and mess with the bread ! There’s gotta be some serious phone traffic inside the Beltway regarding this mysterious Grand Jury allegedly impaneled in Utah. Certainly not the venue or jury pool congress critters or career bureaucrats would desire .
