Details of McCabe’s False Statements Surfacing – Strong Likelihood Those Lies Show Origin Strzok and Page Text Messages…

Giving credence to the reason why Inspector General Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor Huber don’t want to release unredacted investigative information to a leaky congress, a report surfaces via anonymous sources to CNN.
The leaked information comes after the DOJ released the substance behind the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Previously, Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred McCabe’s false statements to the OPR; the OPR reviewed, investigated and then recommended McCabe’s termination to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions fired him.
Congress was recently provided information from within the IG referral and OPR report. Those details are now leaked, with an accompanying narrative, to CNN.
I’m skipping most of the narrative outline because, well, it’s an editorial narrative. However, at the bottom of the CNN narrative there’s an important series of dates which highlight the larger issue with McCabe. What happened becomes obvious.
Here’s the key paragraph(s) [I’m inserting some info to make the picture more clear for those who are not following closely]:
Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, told Fox News [LINK] that the OPR report shows McCabe had lied four times: to internal federal investigators, Comey and twice to the inspector general.
The OPR report states that McCabe was interviewed last May [2017] by the FBI’s investigative division about the Journal story where he denied approving of FBI officials speaking to the Wall Street Journal [LINK], according to the source briefed on the report.
A couple months later, McCabe denied the matter again to the inspector general. But he followed up with the inspector general in August 2017 to declare he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper, the source said.
In his statement following his firing, McCabe said that “when I thought my answers were misunderstood, I contacted investigators to correct them.”
McCabe was then subsequently re-interviewed in August [2017] by the FBI’s investigative division, and again on November 29, 2017, by the Justice Department’s inspector general. (link)
OK, well, if you’ve followed along closely you can see exactly how busted McCabe is and why he is so busted.
McCabe was was interviewed about the leaks in May 2017. He denied. Notice what comes next… “a couple of months later” he was interviewed by IG Horowitz. And he again denied. Now think! That conversation would be around July of 2017. What happened right after/amid this period? Answer: Horowitz gained the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages.
•May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story (to FBI).
•July(ish) 2017 McCabe denies again (to Horowitz).
•August 2017 Horowitz gets Strzok/Page text messages. Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story.
•August 2017: After Horowitz gets the proof McCabe was lying – McCabe follows up on the two denials saying “he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper”.
•August 2017: FBI re-interviews McCabe based on new admissions.
•November 29th 2017: One day before SC Mueller indicts Michael Flynn, IG Horowitz interviews McCabe again. Apparently this time McCabe admitted to constructing the leak.
Gee, is it any wonder why the ‘good guys’ inside the FBI system were pissed off?
♦Think about it…. McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on November 29th. On November 30th, Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI. On December 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea. On December 2nd *some entity* within the process hits back against the corrupt insiders (around McCabe) and begins blasting out information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr… That’s where most people began to take notice.
Additionally, think about the time-frame knowing IG Horowitz informed SC Mueller about Strzok and Page and the potential criminal conduct outlined within their text messages.
In between the time McCabe lied to the FBI (May ’17), and then lied to Horowitz (July ’17), and then attempted to clean up his lie (Aug ’17), and then McCabe’s November 29th re-interview with Horowitz…. Prosecutor John Huber was brought on board.
You can read the full CNN article HERE with spin about McCabe’s false statements.
However, the context above is the most important part because it expands the story to highlight the motive for everything that was/is happening, and WHY.
*Footnote* Now, let’s take this timeline and information and add it to what we already know about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Apply Occam’s razor.
I would almost guarantee you Page was questioned about the WSJ article and she told the truth. However, her story conflicted with McCabe. So to prove her side of the story, Page provided the text messages in July 2017 to investigators. That’s where the “Page was already disenfranchised with the SC Mueller assignment” and the “removed earlier” aspect comes from.
Andrew McCabe lied in May and July. Lisa Page gave a statement that conflicted with McCabe and used the text messages to back up her side. That’s how IG Horowitz gained the original access to the Page/Strzok messages. The rest is history.
Last point. Given the sensitivity of the issues and the severity of the conduct that ultimately evidenced (highlighted by the appointment of Huber), the story of Strzok and Page having an “affair” was used as cover. Strzok and Page may have had a sexual encounter [I doubt it and also don’t care about that part] but the investigative entities needed a cover story for text message control and redactions while a criminal investigation was ongoing.
Watch….
” the story of Strzok and Page having an “affair” was used as cover. ”
I had a feeling that was the case, mentioning it here several times over the months.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Except I thought the cover was coming from Strzok and Page because of the 300 texts per day, NOT the DOJ investigation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. The “affair” was touted as liaison cover for their illegal activities
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought it was due to that sort of allegation /rumor is made a Lot against male/female in law enforcement working together, proof or not.
LikeLike
Great work Sundance! Now I’m beginning to image all the other cover stories that might be floating around.
How do you catch a criminal in the act? Give them enough rope!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Awesome write up.
The conspirators are the egotistical people we thought they were.
LikeLiked by 14 people
SD, but now seeing Mueller knew about several of the FBI people, hired them to work in finding a Russian connection, and he is still working against Trump and America? Also knew about the FISA phony, and nothing done to remove him? Time that hopefully Sessions is going to remove him pronto, and hopefully along with him, Rosenstein whose is also involved in the FISA garbage. Maybe Sessions feels needs more documentation on both to remove them, but it has become clear they should no longer be working in the Justice Department at all.
LikeLike
Let me offer a much more Maciavellian theory. Mueller’s written (mandatory) charter from Rosenstein is available on line. 1. Trump campaign/Russia collusion. Aint there per Nunes committee closure. 2. Matters flowing directly therefrom. 13 Russians in St. Peterberg, yes. Manafort in Ukraine before Trump came down the escalator, no way. Outside his SC jurisdiction per written charter per special counsel law. 3. Collateral matters such as perjury or coverup related to first two. Likely not relevant since there is no there, there, to cover up. Ok, what Manafort proves is Mueller HAS overreached, and his team is acting politically. Manafort will likely escape the Mueller indictment on those grounds alone. And the statue of limitations on tax evasion is IIRC 5 years. Not 7.
Now, what do you as Trump or Sessions do? Fire Mueller bad political move. Orders of magnitude worse than Comey firing that triggered Mueller. But Mueller is an empty paper bag, irrelevant despite all the MSM/HRC/ dems like Schiff noise. So ignore Mueller.
Leave Mueller in place as a MSM dod whistle, and silently, quietly go after all the real bad guys. First ‘disclosure’ of this is McCabe firing and him lawyering up bia GoFundMe. Just a week later, Sessions letter to Goodlatte, Grassley, and Gowdy—no special counsel, I have had a flyover country US District attorney appointed by Obama and reappointed by Trump working on this together with the IG for many months. Now all thenperps are on notice. But it is too late. We are close tomyhe public Big Ugly. The closer to the midterms this legal explosion comes, the bigger the pro Trump impact.
So, ‘Patience, Grasshopper’.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good read, Rud.
I don’t even care that your phone can’t spell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hadn’t noticed… 😎
LikeLike
Very nicely expressed ristvan…
just a friendly aside…my eyes are old and a space between long portions of text gives them a wee rest, makes my reading experience much more enjoyable…:0)
LikeLike
Or does he have any hidden bombshells beyond coffee boy and snaring British writers?
LikeLike
Let the jail sentences begin!
LikeLike
Dangling at the end of a rope is my expectation, nothing less. This is MAJOR treason!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely rises to that level if the dots connect the way SD is connecting them.
LikeLike
It is going to happen!
LikeLiked by 15 people
The look on his face conveys all the disgust and real righteous indignation felt by every honest patriotic American. She looks like a laughing hyena
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump looked into the face of evil.
He still choose to engage and fight for America.
Heavenly Father continue to give our President the strength, courage and wisdom to continue the fight for America’s very soul.
In Your name I pray.
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🙏🛐
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen
LikeLike
Remember PT said to shillary at one of the pre election debates “ if I was president you would be in jail”. That was a campaign promise. She is not getting away Scott free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you flep , for this ‘reminder’ photo. I remember that night watching how disrespectful the hiLIARy was to candidate Trump. He greeted her in the seats with respect and cordiality, and she arrogantly dismissed his presence, thinking assuredly her presidency was in the bag. Her behavior that night really showed her true colors.
LikeLike
God bless you, Sundance!
This country is blessed by PDJT and his entire administration. God’s blessing to an undeserving nation.
We at the Treehouse are blessed by your wisdom, insight, attention to detail and depth of understanding.
What did we as Americans and inhabitants of the Treehouse ever do to deserve all of this?
LikeLiked by 19 people
IK,R! Sundance has been my Supreme Educator. I trust his work, which is saying a lot for me. He’s told us where he missed the mark, maybe twice where he’s a little off. What a Godsend we have in Sundance.
Wow, it’s been awhile since I’ve shown my appreciation. Better do that right know.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We believed in SD, our President and each other!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I dunno why, but I suddenly flashed on Evelyn Farkas:
“Yeah. Well that’s why you have the leaking, people are worried.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I suddenly flashed on Evelyn Farkas”
Perhaps because she is the gift that keeps on giving, even without saying a word on air anymore. That interview was PRICELESS and really got the ball rolling for those that were paying attention.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And where has she been since that interview? I sometimes wonder if she has also turned witness for the prosecution to avoid some jail time. If so, I hope she is naming names about “their friends on The Hill” that were receiving the leaked information.
LikeLike
She works a contributor for MSNBC. Shocking isn’t it?
LikeLike
Funny, I did too Wheatie. And mad Maxine. Both bragging about the data that was available while Obama ran the show.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Haven’t had a chance to say Happy Easter to you Wheatie…lots of trolls about
So please, I hope you and your family have a safe and joyful Easterz😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, Gunny…and Happy Easter to you as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haaa…those eyes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn misspelled your name! Had to repost:
LikeLiked by 1 person
She also has “Marty Feldman Eyes”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Classic symptom of hyperthyroidism. For some reason people whose thyroid is running overtime develop an extra pad of fat behind the eyeballs giving them that bug eyed look.
LikeLike
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/12/12/peter-strzok-fbi-agent-removed-muellers-russia-probe-called-trump/946913001/
LikeLike
Major CTH violation of dropping a link without a paragraph explaining it’s purpose.
Warning #1
LikeLiked by 4 people
FOR ABOVE:
Peter Strzok, a counter-intelligence agent who also helped run the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, expressed a clear preference for the Democratic candidate while leveling expletive-laden insults against Republicans. The GOP, he said in one exchange, “needs to pull their head out of their ass.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good recovery,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Warning still stands though!
LikeLike
Sundance, you deserve an Oscar, an Emmy, a Nobel peace prize and a Pulitzer. Hell, you deserve the Heisman Trophy and an Olympic gold. You have kicked ass and left other people to take the names. We are not worthy in the words of Wayne’s World. You sir ma’am or group are true American Bad-asses. I hope Trump reaches out and sucks you into the admin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many Bad Ducks are going to be lined up before they are knocked over? My guess would be six months before that happens.
LikeLike
vexedmi, I think it is going to be doing sooner so as to affect the election in November, so hold on as we fly to where we want to be! Seeing all seditionists/traitors in prison and walked to the gallows. Don’t want in jail or prison because they can still run a show to the outside.
LikeLike
The Dems are probably going to claim that this is all a “political prosecution” anyway…so actually it’s better if it starts right away.
The closer to the election it happens, the more the Dems will say “it’s being done to affect the election”…and try to dismiss it as being all political.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“walked to the gallows.”
(Insert Led Zeppelin “Gallows Pole” song here)
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Steele actually got anything from the Russians is also cover. Steele was paid $160,000 to add “British 007” credence for the DNC/DOJ/FBI manufactured dirty dossier. Nothing, absolutely nothing in that slander needed a “Russian source”. It was all lame and shame in the frame.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep. Constructed by Ohr, Rhodes, perhaps a dash of Bob Creamer, and a few other sickos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FusionGPS was paid $12 million or so if I understand that correctly. Steele was paid $160,000. Where did the rest go? Why isn’t anyone asking or answering that question?
LikeLiked by 1 person
But without the Bond girls
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok was relieved by Mueller in Aug 2017. Then he was sent to HR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t imagine McCabe working through and coordinating all this illegal activity without having prior approval from at least one (and likely many more) highly placed and powerful government officials. And to think that this is just the first revelation, helps to understand why this package is being unwrapped slowly.
LikeLiked by 6 people
as a retired big city homicide detective I am humbled by Sundance’s investigative work..he had me at trayvar martin and hasn’t let up..
LikeLiked by 18 people
Sundance, how do you do it? Seriously, there must be thousands of “journalist” who would give anything to be breaking this story down. How can you see it, explain it to hundreds here, but for some reason or some how the rest of the population is clueless about the scope of the conspiracy. Again, I am in awe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“how the rest of the population is clueless about the scope of the conspiracy.”
It is the job of the MSM to keep them clueless. Clueless people can be manipulated, if necessary, at the appropriate time. That is what the current Obama/Holder “community organizing” operation and the BHO Netflix gig is for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS little flurry of fisticuffs is FASCINATING.
Think about it…. McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on November 29th. On November 30th, Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI. On December 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea. On December 2nd *some entity* within the process hits back against the corrupt insiders (around McCabe) and begins blasting out information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr… That’s where most people began to take notice.
It sure looks like they JUMPED on Flynn in response to McCabe. Not sure there is a connection, but it sure looks like it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Well yeah, the scheme team hates Gen Flynn.
Wasn’t it McCabe who said…”First we f-k Flynn, then we f-k Trump.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
If done in 30 from q means charges thrown out within a month Ill be happy. Flynn shouldnt be losing his house while traitor mccabe gets a donated legal fund.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ain’t it the truth? I hope there is some justice some day, where the truly innocent are vindicated and the guilty suffer real consequences, if not criminal charges. Most of all, I want the Dems to be humiliated by this utterly shameful, corrupt, unAmerican display– all of it– pre and post election!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I hope there is some justice some day, where the truly innocent are vindicated and the guilty suffer real consequences, if not criminal charges”
There will be
2Corinthians 5:10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.
1Corinthinians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All’s well that ends well. Mr Flin will write a best seller about all of this and end up a rich man. Well deserved to in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Flynn”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there anyway/chance that those donating to the McCabe GoFundMe Fund can be charged with aiding and abetting a felon? That would be the ultimate justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure Sundance may know, but I want to know who “some entity” is. This is like a spy novel I have been reading forever. I want the book to end so I can start reading the sequel!
LikeLiked by 4 people
other way around. jumped on mccabe in response to the attack on flynn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m believe I’m looking at he round before the one you’re looking at. 😉
LikeLike
The insurance policy ball got rolling?
LikeLike
If Mueller found out McCabe admitted lying, and this motivated him to rush a Flynn plea (It DID seem rushed. I even said so at the time. There were even misspellings & mistakes in the court dox as I recall) that would mean that while Mueller was going all Tony Soprano on General Flynn, General Flynn was the one who was truly in a position to go all Tony Soprano on Mueller AND HAD HE KNOWN may well have NEVER SIGNED. “Nice coup you’re running there, Bob. Shame if something happened to it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huber was brought on board in mid-late July 2017. That guess is based on Mccabes’ abrupt walk back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m heading to the sports bar (they have Yuengling on tap) for the Loyola-Chicago/Michigan game. Got a bottle of red pills in my pocket (never go anywhere without that little bottle). Wearing my Acme Oyster House tee. Kind of light on my feet, a twinkle in my eye.
Wish me good hunting Treepers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good Hunting, Y/O. Hope ya bag the limit!
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
on june 23, Lisa Page tells Peter Strzok, “don’t ever text me again”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neil Sedaka..”Breaking Up Is Hard To Do”….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imho… A documented “Legal” red line.
Or if Strzok didnt know the jig was up…
Hey, the jig is up!!
LikeLike
…..because I already have all the evidence I need to hang you.
LikeLike
Yep… 👍 “I’ve danced for my dinner…
“Y’all” are on your own!!”
Buh Bye….
LikeLike
Good observation. We now have a pretty good idea when Page offered up her text messages to investigators. My guess would be on or about June 23.
The timing is interesting, though. Page gave up her texts on or about June 23. McCabe interviewed by Horowitz about the same time.
LikeLike
I can’t remember all of the nuance with the “lost text’s” in terms of dates, but does the “losing” them coincide with a sting against McCabe to which they were never “lost”?
LikeLike
If Mueller’s prosecution of Flynn is thrown by Judge Sullivan based on corruption, hard to believe Mueller investigation won’t be shut down. Remember, no precedent for such SC corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump won’t have to fire Mueller, the Judge will. VSG, very!
LikeLike
That would sooo Sweeeet
HA!!😆
LikeLike
No precedent for such a corrupt Administration…from top to bottom, the O-Administration was a Crime Syndicate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well it certainly was the worst we have seen, that is for certain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not a smidgen! What a joke elephant ears was!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the worst we have seen”
And the dirt keeps spilling out. Very recently FascistBook recently had some “survey” about pedophilia or something and when confronted claimed it was a “mistake”? …
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/31/1423/
“In an interview for: “The Steve Malzberg Show” on Newsmax TV, Tom DeLay said: (Scroll down for the video)
“We’ve … found a secret memo coming out of the Justice Department. They’re now going to go after 12 new perversions. Things like bestiality, polygamy, having sex with little boys and making that legal,”
“Not only that, but they have a whole list of strategies to go after the churches, the pastors and any businesses that try to assert their religious liberty. This is coming, and it’s coming like a tidal wave.”
You may recall Rep.Tom DeLay (R-TX) was falsely accused of corruption by a DA in Texas and it took him 7 years and over 1 million dollars to clear his name. Now you see why George Soros is buying DA offices all over the country?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Stalinesque.
We were being set up for totalitarianism of that I am certain. It was why I bought a yacht in 2010.
LikeLike
“we have seen” Bet the ranch, this is tip of the iceberg. Business as usual.
Trump election gave white hats an opportunity. Belief, a bridge too far was pedophilia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. I suspect that was far worse than we know at this point.
If Clinton had won it would have been the end of America as we know it.
LikeLike
All the text messages we’ve seen have labelled texts received by Page as the “Inbox”. The fact that we’re viewing the text messages from Page’s point of view supports the inference that it was Page’s texts that were originally under review.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The clear signal of corrupt intent was McCabe’s refusal to recuse from the Clinton investigation.
Why would one not recuse, given numerous optical and substantive bases for recusing oneself, unless you wanted to direct the outcome. After all, it isn’t like the FBI has a shortage of things to work on.
I was having dinner with a (democrat appointed) U.S. Attorney in October of 2016, and I brought up what seemed, even at the time, McCabe’s outrageous refusal to recuse. He reluctantly agreed that it didn’t look right, and my U.S. Attorney-friend stated he would have recused himself, if he was in McCabe’s position. He tried to demure by saying it was a “judgment call”.
I knew then that things were rotten to the core in Denmark. I had the joyous occasion to remind him of that conversation (from 17 months ago) on the very day McCabe got fired.
It was really enjoyable!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“The clear signal of corrupt intent was McCabe’s refusal to recuse from the Clinton investigation.”
Why did McCabe not recuse himself? IMHO, because there was a “pot of gold” waiting for him (and Comey) at one end of the rainbow: the wicked witch of Chautauqua being elected POTUS.
Fortunately, that day there was no rain and no sun when the results were out. It was a MAGA day!
LikeLike
“clear signal of corrupt intent ”
Another major factor was the insistence that the Klinton email case be run out of HQ, when normal procedures would dictate that a field office would handle the “matter”.
LikeLike
Text messages are usually kept by the phone carrier at least a year. That’s what nailed these FBI officials! They are all going down hard!
LikeLike
That was my question. SD offers a plausible explanation that the texts came from Page.
But shouldn’t a worldwide leader in security and investigation have at least 1) an easily accessible storage system, and 2) a back up to #1.
I know even 50-person offices have, for example, email goes to the user; there is then typically an “email server”; as well as a copy of every email sent to the administrator. Then, offices with any kind of know-how backup information to the “cloud” and / or take a backup copy offsite every week or month. (Many may use an automatic system.)
SD theory of the affair being a deflection is provocative. Ergo, if they’re not canoddling x times per month, no lovey dovey or rendezvous chat … which means 3x the characters (texts) for plotting and scheming. 300 a day? … Secret society?
Any guess when IQ report hits?
I suggest Russian caviar!
LikeLike
“which means 3x the characters (texts) for plotting and scheming. 300 a day”
Due to the number of texts, I think that at least some of the time they were using voice-to-text apps. If not, when did they do any other work? Neither one of them have skinny nimble teenage fingers/thumbs anymore.
LikeLike
That was true 10+ years ago, but hasn’t been true in recent years. The volume of text messages these days due to smartphones is so high carrier retention is about 3 days at the longest, with many carriers not retaining the messages at all. Of course with issued government phones it wouldn’t be surprising to see backup systems in place, and once the phone itself is in the government’s possession they can recover the text messages.
LikeLike
Why would you quote anything from CNN. The fake news network.
LikeLike
Sundance posting the mouse is implying that a trap is being set. Or that it was already set?
LikeLike
It was set! McCabe had absolutely no reason to be truthful in May and July! In his stupid mind the insurance plan was set in motion in May. It was just a matter of time before our President was going to exit stage right.
He and the rest of the POS never believed that within their “small group” one or more of them would turn. He also didn’t realize that Lisa Page and Peter Strzok left a goldmine of texts back and forth on FBI issued phones that detailed absolutely everything.
Just imagine what their lives are like today. They can lie and add additional charges. They don’t know what the Prosecutor and his team know. That has to be eating them alive. They are completely naked for the world to see!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t like the leaking. I hope they don’t give the Traitors any more inside info than they absolutely have to.
LikeLike
Has there been any legal issue of this scope and magnitude in 50, 60, 100 years?
Modern electronics give gumshoes a detailed, contemporaneous, chronological evidence chain likely never before available! How stupid, at least of lughead Strzok and Page. Like teenagers, texting in the cab, at break, on the head, 24/7. The sheer arrogance. And they’re FBI!!!!! The paralegals will be worked to death (and invaluable), but it nay make some aspects much easier to construct.
And Bubba and wife. There has to be a rich money trail. I wonder if there are any Kennedy-esque offshore accounts?
LikeLike
“if there are any Kennedy-esque offshore accounts?”
You can count on it. As well as perhaps a few more overseas jaunts to scope out some non-extradition countries under the guise of a “vacation”.
LikeLike
I read in a quite a few places. Twitter, Reddit, a bunch of blogs with a commentariot like CTH. I’ve noticed a common state that those who can conceptualize this whole sordid affair have reached. Simply put, “We get it, and we are pissed.”
So now we’re all in this holding pattern, filling in the details as new snippets of info appear. Trying to explain it all to our friends and family, without overreaching and coming off like a conspiri-tard. It’s a strange time and a stressful one.
This is calm before the storm. Too many people know what’s up and the bad guys are ramping up to what feels like pre November 2017 levels of agitprop and unrest. They continue to exhibit shameless levels of hubris, with their toy NSA and Netflix shenanigans, even though they are caught dead to rights, having broken dozens of laws each. They are acting like it is business as usual, but the world has shifted very far in 18 months.
The President has his blank check as of last Saturday. Sessions has his bow drawn back as far as it goes. The interim “pacifier” cabinet has been replaced by team America. Our ally MBS is unifying the coalition.
I think it’s go time.
Thanks to Sundance and everyone else here. I love you weirdos.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
dirka, dirka, Team America, F#%K Yea!
LikeLike
Sounds like Dan Conry
LikeLike
IG Report ETA?
FYI. Sara Carter said on Hannity about a month back, her sources said we only have “about 15% of the story”.
Aside. I recall from several years ago that Cheryl Mills (never mentioned) had a phony, non-gov email account. Plus Hillary and Barry. How many others? This doesn’t sound like an accident, but by design. Isn’t that a felony?
LikeLike
Remember why Special Counsel moved on Flynn! Special Counsel procured Presidential Transition documents!! This was an egregious violation of our most important elected position!!! The most powerful man in the world is the President of the United States because he was elected by the American People and won the majority of the Electoral Votes in our Constitutional Republic!!! Congress should bow their heads in shame as they have allowed this violation monstrosity to continue…SICK! Special Counsel needed someone’s head on a platter…END THE WITCHHUNT NOW!
LikeLike
The Special Counsel is guilty of the same thing the small group is, kinda.
LikeLike
Worse!
LikeLike
Something about a blind squirrel……
LikeLike
Kudos Sundance ! Another dinger ! ( Hey baseball’s started ) I pray you and yours have a wonderful Easter !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can state as a fact I never told anyone they could speak with the media, although I may have. I for sure never told them they could talk to the media, although I may have said they could chat with them. There was never any leaking, as nothing was wet, although it may have been damp
I always did what I thought was right, although who’s to say what’s right?
I loved my job, & love means never having to say you’re sorry
I hope this clears things up
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks
LikeLike
Strange that while we are finding out more about McCabe that we are also finding out so little about Comey who we know is every bit as corrupt if not more than McCabe. Comey also seems to have zero fear of anything happening to him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
If we are lucky maybe they will take each other down for us, that would be nice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There we go,
pit the cretins against each other.
Make their supporters choose sides, and sit back with popcorn.
This is going to be worth the wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope they have enough busses. Lots will be thrown under.
LikeLike
From the link above:
Sounds like McCabe has the goods on Comey……………
McCabe’s attorney was firm in his client’s stance:
“One thing is clear: Mr. McCabe never misled Director Comey. Director Comey’s memory of these interactions was equivocal and speculative, while Mr. McCabe’s recollection is clear, unequivocal and supported by documentary evidence. Director Comey has no specific recollection of what Mr. McCabe told him, while Mr. McCabe remembers the two discussed the article before and after its publication.”
For Comey’s part, he’s already gone on record that he could not recall McCabe having informed him about any such talks with media. At this point, it’s impossible to conclude whether any real wrongdoing took place, but it’s equally impossible to discount Bromwich’s remarks. There’s the typical lawyer-on-behalf-of-client boasting, and then there’s the phrase that’s chilling when it has potential to harm: “supported by documentary evidence.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
These 2 stooges will take each other down…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like McCabe is preparing for a big court fight. There is no way Sessions/DOJ would have fired McCabe with the “torch” threat MCCabe is reported to have made if they weren’t white hats. Comey vs McCabe – will be an epic fight. Time to invest in popcorn stock.
https://theintercept.com/2018/03/31/the-500000-gofundme-charity-campaign-for-wealthy-ex-fbi-official-andrew-mccabe-is-obscene/
LikeLiked by 1 person
How dare you disparage The Stooges by comparing them to Comey & McCabe!
Calling them The Wet Bandits would be much more appropriate, since they are on the same level intellectually.
LikeLike
This will be the best real crime reality TV ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trey Gowdy said Comey made McCabe look like a choirboy but I’m beginning to think that McCabe is so dirty that Comey may start looking like the choirboy.
Maybe they will prosecute Comey last to give all the dirt time to come out via of all the others testimony. Let the fear start creeping up on him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Comey plea bargained. We will just have to wait and see.
LikeLike
Sundance, your reporting on this is FAR superior to the confusing and vague CNN story! Reading that link, I thought, “Man, these guys have a LOT of catching up to do!” It reminds me of the Bengahzi story–everyone who followed alternative news and Fox knew what was happening while the MSM sheep where completely clueless. So when Hillary was called to testify, the MSM had to play catch-up. And you know, it’s kinda funny how all this actually can be traced back to Bengahzi!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was the theft of Libyan gold reserves. My Precious so to speak. These are people without a lick of ethics and morality.
LikeLike
So Mueller found out then rushed Flynn plea? Why?👉🏻 “McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on Nov 29th. On Nov 30th Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI. On Dec 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea.”
And if Mueller found out McCabe admitted lying, and this motivated him to rush a Flynn plea (It DID seem rushed. I even said so at the time. There were even misspellings & mistakes in the court dox as I recall) that would mean that while Mueller was going all Tony Soprano on General Flynn, General Flynn was the one who was truly in a position to go all Tony Soprano on Mueller AND HAD HE KNOWN may well have NEVER SIGNED. “Nice coup you’re running there, Bob. Shame if something happened to it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Presidential Transition documents! Special Counsel got them illegally!!! The witchhunt was about to end, but then the plea!
LikeLike
As I recall Mueller knew about the texts from the IG. The texts regarding Strzok being friends with the Judge Flynn pled guilty to and probably involved in the fisa are incredibly disturbing too. It looks like the Mueller knew that too. If the IG gave copies of all the texts to Mueller it could be embarrassing they still went through with the sentencing. Maybe that was a sting and they had to let Flynn plead guilty to nail the bad guys.
LikeLike
A one stop shop in Mueller’s investigation concerning unsealed indictments thus far. Includes indictments, informations, statement of offense & plea agreements.
https://www.justice.gov/sco
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does any of this matter if the whole system is totally corrupt with Jeff Sessions at the center of the Uranium One corruption?
Will the AG allow justice to be served on McCabe or anyone else if it eventually leads back to him as a key senator on the committees that allowed Uranium One to be approved by CIFIUS?
LikeLike
The original investigation into Leaker announced August 4, 2017.
Leakers in Congress and White House Ensnared as Investigation Expands
http://mb.ntd.tv/2017/08/04/sessions-says-u-s-has-ramped-up-investigations-of-classified-leaks/
To deal with the exploding number of leaks, the FBI created a new counterintelligence unit. Sessions also assigned FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to actively monitor progress in the active investigations.
Known as America’s top spy catcher, William Evanina. Was nominated by Pres. Trump in Feb. 2018. The article below makes me think that this is why Sessions continues to say “outside” when referring to investigations. (Play on words).
Candidate for FBI Post May Not Be Qualified
William Evanina still gets his paychecks for the Justice Department, but he works outside the agency – prompting some confusion on Capitol Hill.
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2017-05-11/candidate-for-fbi-acting-director-may-not-meet-minimum-requirements
LikeLike
Before I start getting as giddy as most here over some supposed Grand Jury work going on, somebody tell me who is on that committee that TOLD Sessions to appoint Huber. If Rosenstein was in charge, then might as well have a congressional committee doing all that. If so, then let’s guess the outcome, the cooperating principals will all get immunity and a few lower level bums will get some lesser level charges.
LikeLike
So what induced McCabe to finally come clean about authorizing the leaks? Why not keep denying? Did he know the jig was up when Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team? Or could he sense a change in behavior from Page/Strzok, or both? Or something/someone else tipped him off? Or was he confronted with the texts?
LikeLike