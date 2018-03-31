Details of McCabe’s False Statements Surfacing – Strong Likelihood Those Lies Show Origin Strzok and Page Text Messages…

Giving credence to the reason why Inspector General Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor Huber don’t want to release unredacted investigative information to a leaky congress, a report surfaces via anonymous sources to CNN.

The leaked information comes after the DOJ released the substance behind the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Previously, Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred McCabe’s false statements to the OPR; the OPR reviewed, investigated and then recommended McCabe’s termination to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions fired him.

Congress was recently provided information from within the IG referral and OPR report. Those details are now leaked, with an accompanying narrative, to CNN.

I’m skipping most of the narrative outline because, well, it’s an editorial narrative. However, at the bottom of the CNN narrative there’s an important series of dates which highlight the larger issue with McCabe. What happened becomes obvious.

Here’s the key paragraph(s) [I’m inserting some info to make the picture more clear for those who are not following closely]:

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, told Fox News [LINK] that the OPR report shows McCabe had lied four times: to internal federal investigators, Comey and twice to the inspector general. The OPR report states that McCabe was interviewed last May [2017] by the FBI’s investigative division about the Journal story where he denied approving of FBI officials speaking to the Wall Street Journal [LINK], according to the source briefed on the report. A couple months later, McCabe denied the matter again to the inspector general. But he followed up with the inspector general in August 2017 to declare he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper, the source said. In his statement following his firing, McCabe said that “when I thought my answers were misunderstood, I contacted investigators to correct them.” McCabe was then subsequently re-interviewed in August [2017] by the FBI’s investigative division, and again on November 29, 2017, by the Justice Department’s inspector general. (link)

OK, well, if you’ve followed along closely you can see exactly how busted McCabe is and why he is so busted.

McCabe was was interviewed about the leaks in May 2017. He denied. Notice what comes next… “a couple of months later” he was interviewed by IG Horowitz. And he again denied. Now think! That conversation would be around July of 2017. What happened right after/amid this period? Answer: Horowitz gained the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages.

•May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story (to FBI).

•July(ish) 2017 McCabe denies again (to Horowitz).

•August 2017 Horowitz gets Strzok/Page text messages. Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story.

•August 2017: After Horowitz gets the proof McCabe was lying – McCabe follows up on the two denials saying “he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper”.

•August 2017: FBI re-interviews McCabe based on new admissions.

•November 29th 2017: One day before SC Mueller indicts Michael Flynn, IG Horowitz interviews McCabe again. Apparently this time McCabe admitted to constructing the leak.

Gee, is it any wonder why the ‘good guys’ inside the FBI system were pissed off?

♦Think about it…. McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on November 29th. On November 30th, Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI. On December 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea. On December 2nd *some entity* within the process hits back against the corrupt insiders (around McCabe) and begins blasting out information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr… That’s where most people began to take notice.

Additionally, think about the time-frame knowing IG Horowitz informed SC Mueller about Strzok and Page and the potential criminal conduct outlined within their text messages.

In between the time McCabe lied to the FBI (May ’17), and then lied to Horowitz (July ’17), and then attempted to clean up his lie (Aug ’17), and then McCabe’s November 29th re-interview with Horowitz…. Prosecutor John Huber was brought on board.

You can read the full CNN article HERE with spin about McCabe’s false statements.

However, the context above is the most important part because it expands the story to highlight the motive for everything that was/is happening, and WHY.

*Footnote* Now, let’s take this timeline and information and add it to what we already know about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Apply Occam’s razor.

I would almost guarantee you Page was questioned about the WSJ article and she told the truth. However, her story conflicted with McCabe. So to prove her side of the story, Page provided the text messages in July 2017 to investigators. That’s where the “Page was already disenfranchised with the SC Mueller assignment” and the “removed earlier” aspect comes from.

Andrew McCabe lied in May and July. Lisa Page gave a statement that conflicted with McCabe and used the text messages to back up her side. That’s how IG Horowitz gained the original access to the Page/Strzok messages. The rest is history.

Last point. Given the sensitivity of the issues and the severity of the conduct that ultimately evidenced (highlighted by the appointment of Huber), the story of Strzok and Page having an “affair” was used as cover. Strzok and Page may have had a sexual encounter [I doubt it and also don’t care about that part] but the investigative entities needed a cover story for text message control and redactions while a criminal investigation was ongoing.

Watch….

