Details of McCabe’s False Statements Surfacing – Strong Likelihood Those Lies Show Origin Strzok and Page Text Messages…

Posted on March 31, 2018

Giving credence to the reason why Inspector General Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor Huber don’t want to release unredacted investigative information to a leaky congress, a report surfaces via anonymous sources to CNN.

The leaked information comes after the DOJ released the substance behind the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.   Previously, Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred McCabe’s false statements to the OPR; the OPR reviewed, investigated and then recommended McCabe’s termination to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  Sessions fired him.

Congress was recently provided information from within the IG referral and OPR report.  Those details are now leaked, with an accompanying narrative, to CNN.

I’m skipping most of the narrative outline because, well, it’s an editorial narrative. However, at the bottom of the CNN narrative there’s an important series of dates which highlight the larger issue with McCabe.  What happened becomes obvious.

Here’s the key paragraph(s) [I’m inserting some info to make the picture more clear for those who are not following closely]:

 

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, told Fox News [LINK] that the OPR report shows McCabe had lied four times: to internal federal investigators, Comey and twice to the inspector general.

The OPR report states that McCabe was interviewed last May [2017] by the FBI’s investigative division about the Journal story where he denied approving of FBI officials speaking to the Wall Street Journal [LINK], according to the source briefed on the report.

A couple months later, McCabe denied the matter again to the inspector general. But he followed up with the inspector general in August 2017 to declare he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper, the source said.

In his statement following his firing, McCabe said that “when I thought my answers were misunderstood, I contacted investigators to correct them.”

McCabe was then subsequently re-interviewed in August [2017] by the FBI’s investigative division, and again on November 29, 2017, by the Justice Department’s inspector general. (link)

OK, well, if you’ve followed along closely you can see exactly how busted McCabe is and why he is so busted.

McCabe was was interviewed about the leaks in May 2017.  He denied.  Notice what comes next… “a couple of months later” he was interviewed by IG Horowitz.  And he again denied.  Now think!  That conversation would be around July of 2017.  What happened right after/amid this period?  Answer: Horowitz gained the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages.

•May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story (to FBI).

•July(ish) 2017 McCabe denies again (to Horowitz).

•August 2017 Horowitz gets Strzok/Page text messages. Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story.

•August 2017: After Horowitz gets the proof McCabe was lying – McCabe follows up on the two denials saying “he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper”.

•August 2017:  FBI re-interviews McCabe based on new admissions.

•November 29th 2017: One day before SC Mueller indicts Michael Flynn, IG Horowitz interviews McCabe again.  Apparently this time McCabe admitted to constructing the leak.

Gee, is it any wonder why the ‘good guys’ inside the FBI system were pissed off?

♦Think about it…. McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on November 29th.  On November 30th, Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI.  On December 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea.  On December 2nd *some entity* within the process hits back against the corrupt insiders (around McCabe) and begins blasting out information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr…  That’s where most people began to take notice.

Additionally, think about the time-frame knowing IG Horowitz informed SC Mueller about Strzok and Page and the potential criminal conduct outlined within their text messages.

In between the time McCabe lied to the FBI (May ’17), and then lied to Horowitz (July ’17), and then attempted to clean up his lie (Aug ’17), and then McCabe’s November 29th re-interview with Horowitz…. Prosecutor John Huber was brought on board.

You can read the full CNN article HERE with spin about McCabe’s false statements.

However, the context above is the most important part because it expands the story to highlight the motive for everything that was/is happening, and WHY.

*Footnote*  Now, let’s take this timeline and information and add it to what we already know about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.  Apply Occam’s razor.

I would almost guarantee you Page was questioned about the WSJ article and she told the truth.  However, her story conflicted with McCabe.  So to prove her side of the story, Page provided the text messages in July 2017 to investigators.   That’s where the “Page was already disenfranchised with the SC Mueller assignment” and the “removed earlier” aspect comes from.

Andrew McCabe lied in May and July.  Lisa Page gave a statement that conflicted with McCabe and used the text messages to back up her side.  That’s how IG Horowitz gained the original access to the Page/Strzok messages.  The rest is history.

Last point.  Given the sensitivity of the issues and the severity of the conduct that ultimately evidenced (highlighted by the appointment of Huber), the story of Strzok and Page having an “affair” was used as cover.  Strzok and Page may have had a sexual encounter [I doubt it and also don’t care about that part] but the investigative entities needed a cover story for text message control and redactions while a criminal investigation was ongoing.

Watch….

136 Responses to Details of McCabe’s False Statements Surfacing – Strong Likelihood Those Lies Show Origin Strzok and Page Text Messages…

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    ” the story of Strzok and Page having an “affair” was used as cover. ”

    I had a feeling that was the case, mentioning it here several times over the months.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. f.fernandez says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Awesome write up.

    The conspirators are the egotistical people we thought they were.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      SD, but now seeing Mueller knew about several of the FBI people, hired them to work in finding a Russian connection, and he is still working against Trump and America? Also knew about the FISA phony, and nothing done to remove him? Time that hopefully Sessions is going to remove him pronto, and hopefully along with him, Rosenstein whose is also involved in the FISA garbage. Maybe Sessions feels needs more documentation on both to remove them, but it has become clear they should no longer be working in the Justice Department at all.

      Like

      Reply
      • ristvan says:
        March 31, 2018 at 5:51 pm

        Let me offer a much more Maciavellian theory. Mueller’s written (mandatory) charter from Rosenstein is available on line. 1. Trump campaign/Russia collusion. Aint there per Nunes committee closure. 2. Matters flowing directly therefrom. 13 Russians in St. Peterberg, yes. Manafort in Ukraine before Trump came down the escalator, no way. Outside his SC jurisdiction per written charter per special counsel law. 3. Collateral matters such as perjury or coverup related to first two. Likely not relevant since there is no there, there, to cover up. Ok, what Manafort proves is Mueller HAS overreached, and his team is acting politically. Manafort will likely escape the Mueller indictment on those grounds alone. And the statue of limitations on tax evasion is IIRC 5 years. Not 7.
        Now, what do you as Trump or Sessions do? Fire Mueller bad political move. Orders of magnitude worse than Comey firing that triggered Mueller. But Mueller is an empty paper bag, irrelevant despite all the MSM/HRC/ dems like Schiff noise. So ignore Mueller.
        Leave Mueller in place as a MSM dod whistle, and silently, quietly go after all the real bad guys. First ‘disclosure’ of this is McCabe firing and him lawyering up bia GoFundMe. Just a week later, Sessions letter to Goodlatte, Grassley, and Gowdy—no special counsel, I have had a flyover country US District attorney appointed by Obama and reappointed by Trump working on this together with the IG for many months. Now all thenperps are on notice. But it is too late. We are close tomyhe public Big Ugly. The closer to the midterms this legal explosion comes, the bigger the pro Trump impact.
        So, ‘Patience, Grasshopper’.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:10 pm

        Or does he have any hidden bombshells beyond coffee boy and snaring British writers?

        Like

        Reply
  3. Craft Eccentric says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Let the jail sentences begin!

    Like

    Reply
    • Bud Klatsch says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Dangling at the end of a rope is my expectation, nothing less. This is MAJOR treason!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      It is going to happen!

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • tuskyou says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        The look on his face conveys all the disgust and real righteous indignation felt by every honest patriotic American. She looks like a laughing hyena

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Cisco says:
          March 31, 2018 at 6:36 pm

          President Trump looked into the face of evil.
          He still choose to engage and fight for America.
          Heavenly Father continue to give our President the strength, courage and wisdom to continue the fight for America’s very soul.
          In Your name I pray.
          🛐🙏✝🙏✡🙏🛐

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
      • Howard Cosell says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:29 pm

        Remember PT said to shillary at one of the pre election debates “ if I was president you would be in jail”. That was a campaign promise. She is not getting away Scott free.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • slowcobra says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:35 pm

        Thank you flep , for this ‘reminder’ photo. I remember that night watching how disrespectful the hiLIARy was to candidate Trump. He greeted her in the seats with respect and cordiality, and she arrogantly dismissed his presence, thinking assuredly her presidency was in the bag. Her behavior that night really showed her true colors.

        Like

        Reply
  4. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    God bless you, Sundance!

    This country is blessed by PDJT and his entire administration. God’s blessing to an undeserving nation.

    We at the Treehouse are blessed by your wisdom, insight, attention to detail and depth of understanding.

    What did we as Americans and inhabitants of the Treehouse ever do to deserve all of this?

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    I dunno why, but I suddenly flashed on Evelyn Farkas:

    “Yeah. Well that’s why you have the leaking, people are worried.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Major CTH violation of dropping a link without a paragraph explaining it’s purpose.

      Warning #1

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Stormyeyes says:
        March 31, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        FOR ABOVE:

        Peter Strzok, a counter-intelligence agent who also helped run the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, expressed a clear preference for the Democratic candidate while leveling expletive-laden insults against Republicans. The GOP, he said in one exchange, “needs to pull their head out of their ass.”

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Hoosier says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:15 pm

        Sundance, you deserve an Oscar, an Emmy, a Nobel peace prize and a Pulitzer. Hell, you deserve the Heisman Trophy and an Olympic gold. You have kicked ass and left other people to take the names. We are not worthy in the words of Wayne’s World. You sir ma’am or group are true American Bad-asses. I hope Trump reaches out and sucks you into the admin.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  7. vexedmi says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    How many Bad Ducks are going to be lined up before they are knocked over? My guess would be six months before that happens.

    Like

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      vexedmi, I think it is going to be doing sooner so as to affect the election in November, so hold on as we fly to where we want to be! Seeing all seditionists/traitors in prison and walked to the gallows. Don’t want in jail or prison because they can still run a show to the outside.

      Like

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        March 31, 2018 at 5:50 pm

        The Dems are probably going to claim that this is all a “political prosecution” anyway…so actually it’s better if it starts right away.

        The closer to the election it happens, the more the Dems will say “it’s being done to affect the election”…and try to dismiss it as being all political.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:35 pm

        “walked to the gallows.”

        (Insert Led Zeppelin “Gallows Pole” song here)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. Orville R. Bacher says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    That Steele actually got anything from the Russians is also cover. Steele was paid $160,000 to add “British 007” credence for the DNC/DOJ/FBI manufactured dirty dossier. Nothing, absolutely nothing in that slander needed a “Russian source”. It was all lame and shame in the frame.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Stormyeyes says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Strzok was relieved by Mueller in Aug 2017. Then he was sent to HR.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Bethany Beach says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Can’t imagine McCabe working through and coordinating all this illegal activity without having prior approval from at least one (and likely many more) highly placed and powerful government officials. And to think that this is just the first revelation, helps to understand why this package is being unwrapped slowly.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Shadmoll says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    as a retired big city homicide detective I am humbled by Sundance’s investigative work..he had me at trayvar martin and hasn’t let up..

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  12. DanO64 says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Sundance, how do you do it? Seriously, there must be thousands of “journalist” who would give anything to be breaking this story down. How can you see it, explain it to hundreds here, but for some reason or some how the rest of the population is clueless about the scope of the conspiracy. Again, I am in awe.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      “how the rest of the population is clueless about the scope of the conspiracy.”

      It is the job of the MSM to keep them clueless. Clueless people can be manipulated, if necessary, at the appropriate time. That is what the current Obama/Holder “community organizing” operation and the BHO Netflix gig is for.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    THIS little flurry of fisticuffs is FASCINATING.

    Think about it…. McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on November 29th. On November 30th, Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI. On December 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea. On December 2nd *some entity* within the process hits back against the corrupt insiders (around McCabe) and begins blasting out information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr… That’s where most people began to take notice.

    It sure looks like they JUMPED on Flynn in response to McCabe. Not sure there is a connection, but it sure looks like it.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      Well yeah, the scheme team hates Gen Flynn.

      Wasn’t it McCabe who said…”First we f-k Flynn, then we f-k Trump.”

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        March 31, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        If done in 30 from q means charges thrown out within a month Ill be happy. Flynn shouldnt be losing his house while traitor mccabe gets a donated legal fund.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • Convert says:
          March 31, 2018 at 5:56 pm

          Ain’t it the truth? I hope there is some justice some day, where the truly innocent are vindicated and the guilty suffer real consequences, if not criminal charges. Most of all, I want the Dems to be humiliated by this utterly shameful, corrupt, unAmerican display– all of it– pre and post election!

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Deplorable_Infidel says:
            March 31, 2018 at 6:04 pm

            “I hope there is some justice some day, where the truly innocent are vindicated and the guilty suffer real consequences, if not criminal charges”

            There will be

            2Corinthians 5:10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.

            1Corinthinians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
            3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

            Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • lawrencepaul1 says:
          March 31, 2018 at 5:59 pm

          All’s well that ends well. Mr Flin will write a best seller about all of this and end up a rich man. Well deserved to in my opinion.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • Silent Entity says:
          March 31, 2018 at 6:44 pm

          Is there anyway/chance that those donating to the McCabe GoFundMe Fund can be charged with aiding and abetting a felon? That would be the ultimate justice.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • texastrumper says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      I am sure Sundance may know, but I want to know who “some entity” is. This is like a spy novel I have been reading forever. I want the book to end so I can start reading the sequel!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • formerdem says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      other way around. jumped on mccabe in response to the attack on flynn.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      The insurance policy ball got rolling?

      Like

      Reply
    • Annie🧐99%Swamp=100dUp (@bloodless_coup) says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      If Mueller found out McCabe admitted lying, and this motivated him to rush a Flynn plea (It DID seem rushed. I even said so at the time. There were even misspellings & mistakes in the court dox as I recall) that would mean that while Mueller was going all Tony Soprano on General Flynn, General Flynn was the one who was truly in a position to go all Tony Soprano on Mueller AND HAD HE KNOWN may well have NEVER SIGNED. “Nice coup you’re running there, Bob. Shame if something happened to it.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. MIKE says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Huber was brought on board in mid-late July 2017. That guess is based on Mccabes’ abrupt walk back.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Y/O, says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    I’m heading to the sports bar (they have Yuengling on tap) for the Loyola-Chicago/Michigan game. Got a bottle of red pills in my pocket (never go anywhere without that little bottle). Wearing my Acme Oyster House tee. Kind of light on my feet, a twinkle in my eye.

    Wish me good hunting Treepers.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. Stormyeyes says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    on june 23, Lisa Page tells Peter Strzok, “don’t ever text me again”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Eric C. says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    I can’t remember all of the nuance with the “lost text’s” in terms of dates, but does the “losing” them coincide with a sting against McCabe to which they were never “lost”?

    Like

    Reply
  18. truthbomb says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    If Mueller’s prosecution of Flynn is thrown by Judge Sullivan based on corruption, hard to believe Mueller investigation won’t be shut down. Remember, no precedent for such SC corruption.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • DanO64 says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      President Trump won’t have to fire Mueller, the Judge will. VSG, very!

      Like

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      No precedent for such a corrupt Administration…from top to bottom, the O-Administration was a Crime Syndicate.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • lawrencepaul1 says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:02 pm

        Well it certainly was the worst we have seen, that is for certain.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
          March 31, 2018 at 6:24 pm

          Not a smidgen! What a joke elephant ears was!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          March 31, 2018 at 6:45 pm

          “the worst we have seen”

          And the dirt keeps spilling out. Very recently FascistBook recently had some “survey” about pedophilia or something and when confronted claimed it was a “mistake”? …

          https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/31/1423/

          “In an interview for: “The Steve Malzberg Show” on Newsmax TV, Tom DeLay said: (Scroll down for the video)
          “We’ve … found a secret memo coming out of the Justice Department. They’re now going to go after 12 new perversions. Things like bestiality, polygamy, having sex with little boys and making that legal,”
          “Not only that, but they have a whole list of strategies to go after the churches, the pastors and any businesses that try to assert their religious liberty. This is coming, and it’s coming like a tidal wave.”

          You may recall Rep.Tom DeLay (R-TX) was falsely accused of corruption by a DA in Texas and it took him 7 years and over 1 million dollars to clear his name. Now you see why George Soros is buying DA offices all over the country?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • lawrencepaul1 says:
            March 31, 2018 at 6:52 pm

            It was Stalinesque.
            We were being set up for totalitarianism of that I am certain. It was why I bought a yacht in 2010.

            Like

            Reply
        • Charlie says:
          March 31, 2018 at 6:59 pm

          “we have seen” Bet the ranch, this is tip of the iceberg. Business as usual.
          Trump election gave white hats an opportunity. Belief, a bridge too far was pedophilia.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • lawrencepaul1 says:
            March 31, 2018 at 7:03 pm

            Indeed. I suspect that was far worse than we know at this point.
            If Clinton had won it would have been the end of America as we know it.

            Like

            Reply
  19. ThunderStrzok (@GTS_Watch) says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    All the text messages we’ve seen have labelled texts received by Page as the “Inbox”. The fact that we’re viewing the text messages from Page’s point of view supports the inference that it was Page’s texts that were originally under review.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. PuttingOnItsShoes says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    The clear signal of corrupt intent was McCabe’s refusal to recuse from the Clinton investigation.

    Why would one not recuse, given numerous optical and substantive bases for recusing oneself, unless you wanted to direct the outcome. After all, it isn’t like the FBI has a shortage of things to work on.

    I was having dinner with a (democrat appointed) U.S. Attorney in October of 2016, and I brought up what seemed, even at the time, McCabe’s outrageous refusal to recuse. He reluctantly agreed that it didn’t look right, and my U.S. Attorney-friend stated he would have recused himself, if he was in McCabe’s position. He tried to demure by saying it was a “judgment call”.

    I knew then that things were rotten to the core in Denmark. I had the joyous occasion to remind him of that conversation (from 17 months ago) on the very day McCabe got fired.

    It was really enjoyable!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Bert Darrell says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      “The clear signal of corrupt intent was McCabe’s refusal to recuse from the Clinton investigation.”

      Why did McCabe not recuse himself? IMHO, because there was a “pot of gold” waiting for him (and Comey) at one end of the rainbow: the wicked witch of Chautauqua being elected POTUS.

      Fortunately, that day there was no rain and no sun when the results were out. It was a MAGA day!

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      “clear signal of corrupt intent ”

      Another major factor was the insistence that the Klinton email case be run out of HQ, when normal procedures would dictate that a field office would handle the “matter”.

      Like

      Reply
  21. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Text messages are usually kept by the phone carrier at least a year. That’s what nailed these FBI officials! They are all going down hard!

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      That was my question. SD offers a plausible explanation that the texts came from Page.

      But shouldn’t a worldwide leader in security and investigation have at least 1) an easily accessible storage system, and 2) a back up to #1.

      I know even 50-person offices have, for example, email goes to the user; there is then typically an “email server”; as well as a copy of every email sent to the administrator. Then, offices with any kind of know-how backup information to the “cloud” and / or take a backup copy offsite every week or month. (Many may use an automatic system.)

      SD theory of the affair being a deflection is provocative. Ergo, if they’re not canoddling x times per month, no lovey dovey or rendezvous chat … which means 3x the characters (texts) for plotting and scheming. 300 a day? … Secret society?

      Any guess when IQ report hits?

      I suggest Russian caviar!

      Like

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:55 pm

        “which means 3x the characters (texts) for plotting and scheming. 300 a day”

        Due to the number of texts, I think that at least some of the time they were using voice-to-text apps. If not, when did they do any other work? Neither one of them have skinny nimble teenage fingers/thumbs anymore.

        Like

        Reply
    • Eric says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      That was true 10+ years ago, but hasn’t been true in recent years. The volume of text messages these days due to smartphones is so high carrier retention is about 3 days at the longest, with many carriers not retaining the messages at all. Of course with issued government phones it wouldn’t be surprising to see backup systems in place, and once the phone itself is in the government’s possession they can recover the text messages.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Itbj2 says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Why would you quote anything from CNN. The fake news network.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Mercenary says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Sundance posting the mouse is implying that a trap is being set. Or that it was already set?

    Like

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:02 pm

      It was set! McCabe had absolutely no reason to be truthful in May and July! In his stupid mind the insurance plan was set in motion in May. It was just a matter of time before our President was going to exit stage right.

      He and the rest of the POS never believed that within their “small group” one or more of them would turn. He also didn’t realize that Lisa Page and Peter Strzok left a goldmine of texts back and forth on FBI issued phones that detailed absolutely everything.

      Just imagine what their lives are like today. They can lie and add additional charges. They don’t know what the Prosecutor and his team know. That has to be eating them alive. They are completely naked for the world to see!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Mercenary says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        I don’t like the leaking. I hope they don’t give the Traitors any more inside info than they absolutely have to.

        Like

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        March 31, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        Has there been any legal issue of this scope and magnitude in 50, 60, 100 years?

        Modern electronics give gumshoes a detailed, contemporaneous, chronological evidence chain likely never before available! How stupid, at least of lughead Strzok and Page. Like teenagers, texting in the cab, at break, on the head, 24/7. The sheer arrogance. And they’re FBI!!!!! The paralegals will be worked to death (and invaluable), but it nay make some aspects much easier to construct.

        And Bubba and wife. There has to be a rich money trail. I wonder if there are any Kennedy-esque offshore accounts?

        Like

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          March 31, 2018 at 6:58 pm

          “if there are any Kennedy-esque offshore accounts?”

          You can count on it. As well as perhaps a few more overseas jaunts to scope out some non-extradition countries under the guise of a “vacation”.

          Like

          Reply
  24. WesternWhere says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    I read in a quite a few places. Twitter, Reddit, a bunch of blogs with a commentariot like CTH. I’ve noticed a common state that those who can conceptualize this whole sordid affair have reached. Simply put, “We get it, and we are pissed.”

    So now we’re all in this holding pattern, filling in the details as new snippets of info appear. Trying to explain it all to our friends and family, without overreaching and coming off like a conspiri-tard. It’s a strange time and a stressful one.

    This is calm before the storm. Too many people know what’s up and the bad guys are ramping up to what feels like pre November 2017 levels of agitprop and unrest. They continue to exhibit shameless levels of hubris, with their toy NSA and Netflix shenanigans, even though they are caught dead to rights, having broken dozens of laws each. They are acting like it is business as usual, but the world has shifted very far in 18 months.

    The President has his blank check as of last Saturday. Sessions has his bow drawn back as far as it goes. The interim “pacifier” cabinet has been replaced by team America. Our ally MBS is unifying the coalition.

    I think it’s go time.

    Thanks to Sundance and everyone else here. I love you weirdos.

    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • DanO64 says:
      March 31, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      dirka, dirka, Team America, F#%K Yea!

      Like

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      IG Report ETA?

      FYI. Sara Carter said on Hannity about a month back, her sources said we only have “about 15% of the story”.

      Aside. I recall from several years ago that Cheryl Mills (never mentioned) had a phony, non-gov email account. Plus Hillary and Barry. How many others? This doesn’t sound like an accident, but by design. Isn’t that a felony?

      Like

      Reply
  25. Publius2016 says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Remember why Special Counsel moved on Flynn! Special Counsel procured Presidential Transition documents!! This was an egregious violation of our most important elected position!!! The most powerful man in the world is the President of the United States because he was elected by the American People and won the majority of the Electoral Votes in our Constitutional Republic!!! Congress should bow their heads in shame as they have allowed this violation monstrosity to continue…SICK! Special Counsel needed someone’s head on a platter…END THE WITCHHUNT NOW!

    Like

    Reply
  26. DanO64 says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Something about a blind squirrel……

    Like

    Reply
  27. millwright says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Kudos Sundance ! Another dinger ! ( Hey baseball’s started ) I pray you and yours have a wonderful Easter !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    I can state as a fact I never told anyone they could speak with the media, although I may have. I for sure never told them they could talk to the media, although I may have said they could chat with them. There was never any leaking, as nothing was wet, although it may have been damp

    I always did what I thought was right, although who’s to say what’s right?

    I loved my job, & love means never having to say you’re sorry

    I hope this clears things up

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. red6242 says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Strange that while we are finding out more about McCabe that we are also finding out so little about Comey who we know is every bit as corrupt if not more than McCabe. Comey also seems to have zero fear of anything happening to him.

    Like

    Reply
  31. CA M says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Sundance, your reporting on this is FAR superior to the confusing and vague CNN story! Reading that link, I thought, “Man, these guys have a LOT of catching up to do!” It reminds me of the Bengahzi story–everyone who followed alternative news and Fox knew what was happening while the MSM sheep where completely clueless. So when Hillary was called to testify, the MSM had to play catch-up. And you know, it’s kinda funny how all this actually can be traced back to Bengahzi!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Hoosier says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      It was the theft of Libyan gold reserves. My Precious so to speak. These are people without a lick of ethics and morality.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Annie🧐99%Swamp=100dUp (@bloodless_coup) says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    So Mueller found out then rushed Flynn plea? Why?👉🏻 “McCabe admits to lying to the FBI on Nov 29th. On Nov 30th Flynn is forced to sign a sketchy guilty plea for *presumably* lying to the FBI. On Dec 1st the media pushes the Flynn lying guilty plea.”

    And if Mueller found out McCabe admitted lying, and this motivated him to rush a Flynn plea (It DID seem rushed. I even said so at the time. There were even misspellings & mistakes in the court dox as I recall) that would mean that while Mueller was going all Tony Soprano on General Flynn, General Flynn was the one who was truly in a position to go all Tony Soprano on Mueller AND HAD HE KNOWN may well have NEVER SIGNED. “Nice coup you’re running there, Bob. Shame if something happened to it.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      Presidential Transition documents! Special Counsel got them illegally!!! The witchhunt was about to end, but then the plea!

      Like

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      March 31, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      As I recall Mueller knew about the texts from the IG. The texts regarding Strzok being friends with the Judge Flynn pled guilty to and probably involved in the fisa are incredibly disturbing too. It looks like the Mueller knew that too. If the IG gave copies of all the texts to Mueller it could be embarrassing they still went through with the sentencing. Maybe that was a sting and they had to let Flynn plead guilty to nail the bad guys.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Cathy M. says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    A one stop shop in Mueller’s investigation concerning unsealed indictments thus far. Includes indictments, informations, statement of offense & plea agreements.
    https://www.justice.gov/sco

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Bubba says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Does any of this matter if the whole system is totally corrupt with Jeff Sessions at the center of the Uranium One corruption?

    Will the AG allow justice to be served on McCabe or anyone else if it eventually leads back to him as a key senator on the committees that allowed Uranium One to be approved by CIFIUS?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    The original investigation into Leaker announced August 4, 2017.

    Leakers in Congress and White House Ensnared as Investigation Expands
    http://mb.ntd.tv/2017/08/04/sessions-says-u-s-has-ramped-up-investigations-of-classified-leaks/

    To deal with the exploding number of leaks, the FBI created a new counterintelligence unit. Sessions also assigned FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to actively monitor progress in the active investigations.

    Known as America’s top spy catcher, William Evanina. Was nominated by Pres. Trump in Feb. 2018. The article below makes me think that this is why Sessions continues to say “outside” when referring to investigations. (Play on words).

    Candidate for FBI Post May Not Be Qualified
    William Evanina still gets his paychecks for the Justice Department, but he works outside the agency – prompting some confusion on Capitol Hill.

    https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2017-05-11/candidate-for-fbi-acting-director-may-not-meet-minimum-requirements

    Like

    Reply
  36. Oldskool says:
    March 31, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Before I start getting as giddy as most here over some supposed Grand Jury work going on, somebody tell me who is on that committee that TOLD Sessions to appoint Huber. If Rosenstein was in charge, then might as well have a congressional committee doing all that. If so, then let’s guess the outcome, the cooperating principals will all get immunity and a few lower level bums will get some lesser level charges.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Karl Kastner says:
    March 31, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    So what induced McCabe to finally come clean about authorizing the leaks? Why not keep denying? Did he know the jig was up when Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team? Or could he sense a change in behavior from Page/Strzok, or both? Or something/someone else tipped him off? Or was he confronted with the texts?

    Like

    Reply

