“Mike” is Out – Michael P Kortan Quits FBI…

Another longtime FBI official quits today. According to Fox News Catherine Herridge reporting, FBI Asst. Director Michael Kortan (aka text message “Mike”), the head of the FBI Public Affairs Office, has announced he is retiring.
Mike Kortan was previously exposed by FBI Agent Peter Strozok as having specific information that the investigation into Hillary Clinton was manipulated by the “small group”. “Mike’s” job was to sell the ruse as a valid investigation.
WASHINGTON – The longtime head of public affairs at the FBI — who was a confidant of former director James Comey — is planning to retire, Fox News has learned.
A notice went out this week for a retirement get-together for Michael Kortan scheduled for Feb. 15. Since 2009, Kortan has served as assistant director for public affairs, an influential job that controlled media access. He also served under former director Robert Mueller, now leading the Russia probe.
The FBI confirmed to Fox News that Kortan is retiring.
It’s unclear whether the retirement was long-planned or in any way precipitated by recent events. The FBI emphasized he was finishing 33 years of service. (read more)
Boy-o-boy this prior Peter Strzok tweet, as read by Bob Goodlatte on January 25th, is striking a nerve:
“Jim”, aka James Baker (FBI Chief Legal Counsel) was removed in January.
“Mike” aka Michael Kortan (FBI Asst. Director Public Affairs) quits today.
“Dave” aka David Laufman (DOJ – National Security Division, Deputy Asst. Attorney General in charge of counterintelligence) quit yesterday.
“Trisha” aka Trish Beth Anderson (Office of Legal Counsel, FBI)
At first, the context behind the September 10th, 2016, message was elusive, however it is now clear.
On September 2nd, 2016, during the (pre-election) apex of the FBI providing the documents behind their investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email, and the subsequent decision by FBI Director James Comey not to pursue criminal charges therein, the FBI released their investigative files:
September 2nd, 2016 FBI Press Release:
“Today the FBI is releasing a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server she used during her tenure. We also are releasing a factual summary of the FBI’s investigation into this matter.
We are making these materials available to the public in the interest of transparency and in response to numerous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Appropriate redactions have been made for classified information or other material exempt from disclosure under FOIA. Additional information related to this investigation that the FBI releases in the future will be placed on The Vault, the FBI’s electronic FOIA library.” (link)
The FBI was under pressure to release their investigative documents. On Sept 2nd, 2016 the release included the FBI investigative notes (FD-302’s) from the questions and answers during Hillary Clinton’s interview. This investigative release was big news at the time.
The 302’s are the specific FBI forms used to document interviews/interrogations. They detail questions asked and answers given as well as who was present during the interview.
Inside the September 2nd, 2016, FBI release were two files:
•One file was 47 pages (full pdf here) and includes a full summary of the Clinton email investigation.
•The second file is 11 pages (full pdf here) and is the actual FBI investigator notes during the Hillary Clinton interview.
This second file is the “FD-302” (embed at the bottom for reference). This is the 302 file FBI Agent Peter Strzok is referencing in the text message to Lisa Page. Remember, Peter Strzok was one of the FBI people who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton.
What FBI Agent Peter Strzok is admitting in the September 10th text message, is that there are details within the interview of Hillary Clinton that he (and others) intentionally withheld from the September 2nd, 2016, release.
Specifically, evidence withheld in the 302’s would be some of the FBI questions and some of the Hillary Clinton answers to those questions. In essence, the FBI held back actually releasing the full account of the interview.
According to the Strzok text message, the reason for withholding some of the details of the Hillary Clinton interview is because there are “very INFLAMMATORY things” within it; and once congress finds out what was withheld the details will “absolutely inflame” them.
Peter Strzok then goes on to say when/if the full FOIA is released, presumably post-election, Jim, Trisha, Dave and Mike are going to have to figure out how to deal with the discrepancy:
…”I’m sure Jim and Trisha and Dave and Mike are all considering how things like that will play out as they talk among themselves.”
“Jim” is likely James Baker, the Chief Legal Counsel for FBI Director James Comey.
“Trish” is likely Trisha Beth Anderson, Office of Legal Counsel for the FBI. [Anderson was hired for the DOJ, by AG Eric Holder, from Eric Holder’s law firm.]
“Dave” is likely David Laufman, National Security Division, Deputy Asst. Attorney General in charge of counterintelligence. [Sat in on Clinton interview]
and “Mike” is Michael P Kortan FBI Asst. Director, Office of Public Affairs.
So it would appear, James Baker and Trisha Anderson, the legal advisers at the top of the FBI leadership apparatus, were both aware the September 2nd, 2016, FOIA release was manipulated to conceal part of Hillary Clinton’s questions and answers.
Perhaps now we can better understand the importance of this specific text message as it was released by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
This message by Strzok shows a team of FBI officials intentionally conspiring to withhold “inflammatory” Clinton investigation evidence, from congress. And the decision-making goes directly to the very top leadership within the FBI.
Peter Strzok justifies his knowledge of the intentionally withheld 302 interview material by claiming: “because they weren’t relevant to understanding the focus of the investigation”. However, to evaluate the filter this investigative team are applying we only need to look at the wording of their public release which accompanied the material:
Today the FBI is releasing a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server she used during her tenure. (link)
They felt obligated only to release information about “classified” or “improperly stored or transmitted” information. That’s a rather disingenuous investigation.
There’s no mention of any FBI intent to investigate action or conduct undertaken by Hillary Clinton or her team to hide the use of classified or improperly stored information; or any intent to look at a cover-up, scrubbing, or conduct that happened AFTER it was discovered that she unlawfully used a personal e-mail server during her tenure.
We can see from the wording of the FBI public release, and the overlay of the text message from interviewer Peter Strzok, a deliberate effort to inquire into only the surface issues of classified information transmission and storage. There was no investigative intent to go beyond that, and no information released, intentionally, that might disclose any larger issues.
If the FBI was legitimately conducting an investigation, and providing the subsequent evidence from within that investigation, the FOIA would include all material relevant to the investigation, which would include all 302 (essentially Q&A) pages. However, the set of questions and answers the FBI released on Sept. 2nd 2016 was not the full set of Questions and Answers. They withheld something, likely “inflammatory”, per FBI Agent Strzok.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok is outlining in this text message a deliberate intent to shape the Clinton interview, and then a deliberative process of filtering out only those aspects of the interview that would support their pre-determined outcome, delivered only days later.
Additionally, FBI Agent Strzok is admitting that a group of FBI officials including himself, James Baker, Trisha Anderson, Lisa Page, and likely others (McCabe, Comey) conspired together to intentionally withhold information -derived from this interview- from congress and the American people.
REFERENCE and RESOURCES:
- FBI September 2nd, 2016, Press Release HERE
- FBI Investigative Outline released September 2nd, 2016, HERE
- FBI Investigators Notes (302’s) as Released Sept., 2nd, 2016, HERE
- Chairman Bob Goodlatte Interview Video – HERE
- September 2nd, 2016, CTH Article Discussing FBI Release HERE
File #1 of Document release – Investigation Summary:
File #2 – The Summary of Interview – The 302’s:
.
President Hillary was going to be so proud of them for their great work.
Then the MOAB MAGA bomb dropped!
Yup, the Strozk/Page texts discuss which 302’s they provided, and whether Powell’s was one of them. Thus, they didn’t provide them all.
We all know by now what the Obama crew had been up to which I had been salivating over “obstruction of justice” and worse charges for all these bums until listening to Rush today referring to a note he had received from Andrew McCarthy. His note mentions that “obstruction” is not applicable in counter intelligence investigations, which is all any of the “Russia” nonsense has ever been, since the President has the right to manage every thing that is going on with such investigations. It does come into play in criminal investigations, which has never been the case against Trump, so he said Mueller is barking up the wrong tree if that is what he is pursuing. So, still hoping for charges of Treason against the perpetrators or at least some level of conviction to end their pensions.
McCarthy is assuming there was good faith in the launching of such an investigation. Knowing what we know about these characters, there is virtually no way that is possible. The texts alone point to the motivation being to ensure HRC wins, not to thwart Russian involvement. Once Strzok or one of the other clods flip, they will sing that the whole operation was a fraud, a ginned-up way to destroy Trump.
And then we’ll find some docs supporting this too.
I think the American people will want more then just their pensions.
The Obama / Holder FBI Exit Form:
Dear Employee, please fill out form & leave at the front desk
Employee Name: Mike Kortan
Reason for Leaving: Treason, Sedation, Coup to Overthrow Government, Authorities Closing In On Me
Reference We can Check: Hillary Clinton
Do not write below this line
________________________
Approved
Please give us an address where we can send your lifetime pension checks, check for unused vacation days & your “Outstanding Service Award” trophy
alliwantissometruth: Thanks for the late afternoon chuckle. I have always enjoyed good gallows humor, and we are definitely talking gallows.
Or this one:
As always, should you or any of your FBI agents be caught, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This tape/disc will self-destruct in five/ten seconds. Good luck, Mike
“Treason, Sedation,”… that would be Hill-the-BEAST and Piglosi, who are always soused or drugged, or both… 🙂
Lol. On Dobbs show they’re talking about the Warner emails. Another one is busted!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I am so glad. He is my Senator and he is horrible. It is about time this snarky snake gets his due. He has gone after Trump on the Russian Collusion narrative for over a year with his mug in front of the cameras every chance he gets.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live in CT, maybe they’ll dig up stuff on them.
NJF: Looking high and low — whats this Warner email thang?
Hot off the press, I haven’t even read it yet. Ed Henry, Fox News.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/08/democratic-sen-mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-dossier-author-christopher-steele.html
OMG! How great! I hate that arrogant Ba$tard. Busted is right. Thanks!
unless Burr says now that he authorized Warner to make such entreaties, specifically unrecorded phone calls, Warner must resign forthwith from Committee and Senate.
If Burr comes forward and makes such a claim, he and Warner should resign from Committee forthwith. Maybe they can stay in Senate.
Wow. Surprised but not surprising. The longer this whole thing is going on, the Dems appear to be the party of Russian Collusion, projecting their crimes on Trump.
And Richard Burr in the thick of this new deception.
He is such a little toad.
He is my Senator and he is horrible; so is Tillis, the other corrupt sob from nc
Richard Burr is my senator and a total d*uche. Sorry for the potty mouth, but he makes me so mad, I could spit. I will work hard to get him primaried, unless God willing he “retires”.
Burr! What a disgusting dolt! I would love to drop kick his fat butt all over Washington, DC.
Here is Jim Jordan – he just talked about it tonight with Martha.
Thanks! I loved Rep. Jordan and how he held his tongue last night against that Democrat attorney. What a fool. I swear, the Dems have the most stupid ‘strategists’.
Rep. Jordan is really amazing in his ability to articulate truth.
?
Nick Short 🇺🇸
✔
@PoliticalShort
Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to dossier author Christopher Steele. More from @edhenry reporting http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/08/democratic-sen-mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-dossier-author-christopher-steele.html …
7:37 PM – Feb 8, 2018
So is Mueller really looking into russia? Talk about boomerang.
He may want to move there before long.
Gulag or Gitmo. Hobson’s choice…
Donald Trump Jr.✔
@DonaldJTrumpJr
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner texted with Russian oligarch lobbyist in effort to contact dossier author Christopher Steele http://fxn.ws/2nXIdM6 #FoxNews
7:49 PM – Feb 8, 2018
Sarah Carter and others have reported that Andrew McCabe required FBI agents to alter forms 302 that they had submitted. I have read elsewhere, and confirmed from my own sources, that FBI agents are required to retain the original, hand-written, notes made during an investigation. Thus, the form 302 that Sundance linked to above, or any form 302, may not accurately reflect the information that was discovered in an interview. Perhaps someone with a deeper understanding of FBI procedures can either confirm or deny this.
So, here’s another couple of admittedly ambiguous texts.
In reference to a NYTimes article, Page says, “Ugh, more of the same.”
Later in the same convo, she says, “The Roger Stone comments were scary as sh*t.”
Was she really scared about the election somehow being rigged? That’s what she’ll claim.
Isn’t it more likely that Stone’s comments scared her because of what he was REALLY saying, and I quote:
“’In an election in which Donald Trump has made it pretty clear that the Clintons are going to prison, I think they would do anything to make sure they win it, even steal it,’ Mr. Stone said. But, he added, ‘Trump cannot just lose and say, “They stole it.’ He has to have some tangible evidence — and that’s exactly what we’re trying to collect.’”
Heh, methinks it “scared the shit out of” her because she KNOWS that’s exactly what they were in the process of doing, and that Stone has said he’s determined to find out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What day did he make the Roger Stone comment?
The evening shows are just gearing up, it seems the gossip topic of the day is going to be attacking the White House staff and not these quiet departures from FBI & DOJ.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, I hope Pete and Lisa are still having fun and their fellow employees are giving them the attention that they so richly deserve.
I wonder if they have those texting appendages taped up to prevent further lapses, or if their devices were taken away and they are being given a “timeout” in the corner.
Well, there WAS a St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, if I recall. Maybe Kortan’s last day is a sign.
No one could have foretold these events. Just because emails and messages have been discovered doesn’t mean much when you consider who these people are. We got lucky. Obviously this would never have happened without Trump as president. No one could have predicted this as an outcome. Even Congress, or some of them have grown a pair or two.
A self draining sh1thole.
When we start seeing some of these rats heading for non-extradition states like Costa Rica, we’ll know that the dam is about to burst. Until then. . .
All the dirty schemers should have been put in HR stuffing envelopes by hand. And then sent to the parking lot to pick up every pebble out there.
Any idiot who thinks that Clinton is a competent woman capable of leading a country ought to read the document outlining her FBI interview on July 2.
Just wait until the corpses starting showing up. First was Seth Rich.
Question for the patriots here: do you think if Trump hadn’t been the clear front-runner and eventual winner of the GOP nomination that the FBI would have been as easy on Hillary as they were? Let’s say Bush had been the front-runner. Was the kid gloves treatment of Hillary pro-Hillary or anti-Trump, if you get what I mean/
Someone said the other characters may have played along with the swamp.
Trump wins. Comey threatens him and the gloves come off. No mercy.
Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has been leading a congressional investigation into President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele, according to text messages obtained exclusively by Fox News.
More on this: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/08/democratic-sen-mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-dossier-author-christopher-steele.html
Hahahah!! it’s just getting worse and worse for these stupid traitor Dems!
Who is the guy subbing on Dobb’s show? He’s great. At the end of his Jim Jordan segment tonight he asked why Mueller isn’t investigating the Dems for Russian collusion.
I haven’t watched it yet, but my guess – is it David Asman (spelling?) He has been doing it all week. Yes, he is usually pretty good.
Yes, David does a great job.
David Asman. He’s very good.
Sundance,
You want to see this one:
chillum has twitter thread – https://twitter.com/chiIIum/status/961740882897702912
All right then, another unheard of until now decides to jump out hoping to save his hide!
My question to those posters demanding instant gratification and instant prosecution of the low hanging fruit, how about we keep shaking the tree a bit longer and see what else shakes out? Just because they retire doesn’t mean their butts can’t be hauled back in to testify or be prosecuted for criminally prosecutable wrongdoing.
Enjoying the show! Pass the popcorn!
Under Executive Order December 21, 2017. Crimes of corruption will be handled under RICO laws. They won’t be able to hide.
Sundance is on top of it again.
Wow, dropping like flies.
IIRC agents complained to the IG that McCabe demanded they change their 302’s … big no-no. And that this why Wray had to sh1tcan his deputy. (This coincided with release of the Nunes memo, so maybe more than one reason.) Anyway, I wonder if these are the 302’s in question.
Do you think if Bush had been the clear front-runner and winner of the GOP nomination that they would have favored Clinton during that ridiculous email “investigation”? Was the kid gloves treatment of her pro-Clinton or anti-Trump? I don’t think Strzok was very happy with Clinton but he sure did hate Trump.
Is he wearing on of those boots yet?
Hotlanta Mike, you are too, too funny! And so busy. A million thanks for your time, attention and effort with the photos, cartoon and graphics. Brilliant!!
Honest I did not know that the FBI had hired Bahgdad Bob after the war. I swear I didn’t know!!!!
In my opinion the house cleaning is taking place one by one. Likely is that as each is presented with evidence internally they are told they are leaving the FBI and/or DOJ and are required to sign a Confidentiality and Cooperation Agreement that, if violated, will have tougher consequences than they would otherwise face. Leave under strict Confidentiality and Cooperation and their eventual punishment will be at the low end of the sentencing guidelines; violate the Confidentiality Cooperation and the DOJ will throw the book at them.
#ReleaseTheReport
Good catch! That’s so bad!
Security violation big time! Who let the phone in a SCIF! Weak SCIF if transmissions can get out. Sending ANYTHING electronic out of a SCIF without review/control is grounds for dismissal possible jail.
Any Questions!?
If a phone can be used inside a SCIF, is it really a SCIF?
I think they aren’t physically built to prevent phone transmissions. I think they are just locked and have the minimal equipment in them. I remember reading about Hillary wanting to take her phone into a SCIF and I think someone stopped her. I’ll try to find it.
OK, question 2. Was the SCIF changed to a weak situation during Comey’s or Mueller’s tenure?
Cause, boy…that would be a story.
Cell phone in a SCIF? Unbelievable! Even pagers were forbidden in any SCIF I was ever in. Either leave it with the guard or lock it up in a locker outside the door. More than once I had to backtrack and recover my (forgotten) phone after discovering an odd key in my pocket!
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner texted with Russian oligarch lobbyist in effort to contact dossier author Christopher Steele
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/08/democratic-sen-mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-dossier-author-christopher-steele.html
I just hope there is a Pulitzer out there for Sundance. Brilliant work!
Medal of Honor.
Wonder if these two latest departures have anything to do with the fact that the IG has provided the missing tranch of texts to DOJ for review/redaction prior to releasing to Congress. Escaping the ship before the next major exposure.
Take the time and READ the FBI 302 Interview report of Hitlery. The agts show her a very small # of e/m’s and basically thru out the interview she says she “can’t recall” or “was not aware” ( numerous times),NO showing her records /documents that would show she HAD knowlege etc. I lost count of the times predicated on info they had, the feds could have charged her with NUMEROUS counts of lying to fed agts. The “interview” in a word was a JOKE!
OAN reports Korton gets job at CNN as investigative analyst.
Apologies if this was posted already.
I thought it was lunch.
