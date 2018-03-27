Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Talks KORUS, Tariffs, China, EU, NAFTA and Census With Maria Bartiromo…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Fox Business News for an extensive interview with Maria Bartiromo. The interview covers a wide spectrum of important topics attached to the U.S. economy and ongoing trade deals. Two great video segments for the interview will get you up to speed on ongoing initiatives:
♦Segment #1 outlines the upcoming announcement of KORUS, the South Korea and U.S. trade deal. Additionally, Secretary Ross discusses the steel and aluminum tariffs and how they enmesh in the larger objective of the ongoing trade negotiations with China:
♦Segment #2 outlines more on the aluminum and steel tariffs; ongoing trade talks with Europe; efforts to renegotiate NAFTA, and the possibility of a deal being reached; Saudi Arabian investment in the U.S. and the Commerce Department plans to bring back a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.
Worth noting the reaction to Maria Bartiromo at 02:45 of the video centered around the question of the “lefty winning in Mexico“, etc. It would appear, based on hidden grinning, the trade team is anticipating a socialist victory in the Mexican election which would likely end up with Mexico wanting to cancel NAFTA due to loggerheads with the U.S.
It is additionally likely Canada’s Chrystina Freeland would lose her NAFTA cohort Mexican Foreign Minister Ildefonso Guajardo. Through seven rounds of NAFTA talks Freeland and Guarjardo have tag-teamed against Ambassador Robert Lighthizer (U.S.).
Our Wilburine is absolutely right!
I have had a few folks wonder why I am going along with the Federal Reserves’ prediction of real GDP coming in at an annual rate of 2.7% for 2018. I have been very bullish on all things that are related to our President’s agenda. However, I have learned a valuable lesson when it comes to GDP. Our Economy is absolutely booming. There is no questioning that. Consumer Confidence, Small Business Confidence etc. are at all-time highs. Americans are willing to spend more. We saw that during the Christmas Season.
However, what I described above drives the import versus export wedge even wider (NEGATIVE). Keep in mind that the deficit from imports versus exports is completely subtracted from real GDP.
The 4th Quarter is a perfect example. Christmas shopping was off the charts compared to the previous year. Up nearly 6%. Yet the initial GDP came in at 2.6% on January 26th. On February 28th it was revised down to 2.5%. Tomorrow will be the final revision. I anticipate it staying the same.
Charles Payne and Sarah Sanders shared a tweet each that shows who benefited based on Americans spending more money.
If Canada keeps up the rate from January, the 2018 deficit with them will be $43.2 billion dollars!
The GREAT news is that Our President and his Killers absolutely understand what I described. That is why 2018 will be completely dedicated to shrinking the gap between imports versus exports. That will happen through new bilateral trade deals (KORUS yesterday), tariffs (see Charles’ tweet below) and the third component, which is the most important is countries building factories and making devices in our country. Sundance shared what India plans on doing with their $500 million dollar investment in a thread last night (see below).
India Invests $500 Million In Two U.S. Steel Operations…
Charles Payne just shared the tweet below about what China is planning on doing for the first time!
Another person shared the following graph below! We are truly on the cusp of an Energy Explosion that will rock the entire world. We currently have only 1 LNG Terminal in the USA. Look what will happen prior to 2020:
The Department of Energy shared this tweet earlier today. If we are at 4x the amount of LNG exports from the previous year, just think where we will be in 2020!
Folks we are absolutely WINNING! By 2019 and 2020, we will see real GDP annual rates that will blow the lid off of the naysayers.
Sit back and enjoy the ride!
Fleporeblog, thank you for putting together this great information!!!
Wow, beautiful mmmmmegapost! 😀
Great job, Felice. Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could get you a ‘man from Main Street’ interview with Maria & Wilburine? What fun.
I bet Maria thoroughly enjoys these interviews with men/women who know their subject matter and can point to factually optimistic reasons why we are on the Train to # MAGA.
FABULOUS!!!! Trump waved his “magic wand”!*
1. Any idea how that affects GDP?
2. How the increased production affects jobs and do we collect any export taxes that help the budget?
3. Don’t we have substantial NG reserves?? (Thank you, fracking!)
*Obama quote
Magic wand = business acumen +American know-how+Capitalism
Fle, Key point on GDP growth vs imports. Trade deals are required to move GDP rate where it needs to be. Thanks!
Trump always sets up the win – win situation, whereby whatever happens he can turn the result into winning. Not so for the ‘Globalists’. ‘Globalists’ seem to be in the lose – lose mode.
Take for example, Soros pushes leftist in Mexico thinking that will drive illegal immigration into the US. Then pushes DhimmiRat favorable Omnibus bill with no wall funding.
Trump turns Omnibus into a wall funding opportunity, choking off illegal immigration. Socialist win in Mexico pushes business to accelerate return to America. And as Sundance points out, it signals breakdown of NAFTA, again a win – win for America trade negotiations.
Here’s an interesting article:
All of the Reasons Why Trump Can Win a Trade War with China
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/all-the-reasons-why-trump-can-win-trade-war-china-25094
Trump hasn’t even gone to war yet.
Trade war. Not on anyone’s life.
All Trump has done is tell everyone where he stands.
Don’t expect the other side not to do anything less.
Bellicosity does not actually always mean anger.
In this case it is based on competitiveness.
Trump’s “reciprocity” has to allow them to talk tuff as well.
Thats followed by negotiations.
A free market is based on the equalization of both parties.
If this succeeds then Trump won a war without actual war.
Sun Tzu The Art of War.
Trump The Art of the Deal
I appreciate Sundance’s economic reports and analysis. Fleps reports in the comments are also valuable. Economics is one of those topics that affects everyone but most people have no clue how it works. Thus, the economic mess the USA was in when President Trump took office.
For over 30 years, we’ve had Forrest Gump and his clones selling out the USA economically while, like parasites, enriching themselves too stupid to realize they are killing the host. With President Trump, we now have a true genius with a brilliant economic team working to repair the damage that has sent the USA plunging towards third world status. HilLIARy would have finished off the USA as we know it. The stupid D-Rats with rino assistance are trying to continue the destruction. I cannot see how any thinking person could ever vote for a person who aligns themselves with the D-Rats.
There’s the money for the wall right there in the trade deficit with Mexico. See Mexico will pay for the wall by the loss of their trade surplus. Bwahahaha.
Why do you start a trade war?
Cuz the other side is cheating.
Why do you stop a trade war?
When the other side quits cheating.
I swear, pundits will never understand President Trump.
BOOM.
Census stuff is great. THIS is how science works – you know all the pitfalls – are HONEST and not political about them, and seek the BEST way forward. It’s very clear that they understand all the dynamics of CHANGING from the Obama-era approach to the Trump-era approach, and they will actually get some FACTS by doing so – THAT is brilliant and very scientific thinking. One great concept that shows Wilbur is on top of this – there are always people who don’t answer – WHO ARE THEY? Oh, you KNOW Obama understood this. You KNOW he understood this.
Our Alaska (Trans Alaska Pipe Line) pipeline is running at only 25 % or so, once ANWR goes on line we ll be back up to 75-80%…..Much of it exported to the Pacific rim countries and Kalifornica..
