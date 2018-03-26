India Invests $500 Million In Two U.S. Steel Operations…

The passage of the defense spending portion of the Omnibus bill ultimately means there will be increased demand for U.S. steel and aluminum within new defense equipment. The contracts within the procurement process will predictably require the use of U.S. parts.
Add the increase in defense spending with the pending global tariffs on steel imports, and the environment is created for foreign investment in domestic steel and metal manufacturing…. Then add into the mix the geopolitical economic relationship developed between India’s Prime Minister Modi and President Trump… And you discover the backdrop for this announcement from India owned JSW Steel:
(Reuters) – India’s JSW Steel Ltd said on Monday it would spend $500 million to build out its U.S. operations in Texas, amid heightened global trade tensions following U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to pursue steep import tariffs.
The company has signed an agreement with the Texas governor’s office, under which the governor has approved a grant worth $3.4 million to the company’s unit, the steelmaker said in a statement here.
The unit, JSW USA, sells high-quality carbon plates to the energy, petrochemicals, defense and other heavy equipment industries.
The company will use $150 million of the funds to improve and modernize its plant in Baytown, Texas, while the rest will fund a new facility, it said. (read more)
.
Remember, a key part of MAGAnomics is changing the investment dynamic where the ‘best play’ is to invest in the U.S.
The entire landscape of modern geopolitics is an assembly of various nations specifically focused on their economic interests. Fundamentally, the economics of a nation is the cornerstone for their ability to hold, advance, influence and present their ideology.
Without the underlying economic capability to provide sustainability and stability, the nation, any nation, cannot maintain itself regardless of the underlying political outlook. In short, as the old verse presents: “money makes the world go ’round“. Everything boiled down to it’s essential core – is about economics.
The shock to the system of modern multinational financial interests was created by an earthquake known as Trump; which created a seismic shift via the 2016 U.S. presidential election outcome.
The tectonic political and economic shift was so unsettling to the global elites -who created a decades-long system of global financial interests- they have been thrashing around desperate to regain footing ever since.
All modern political alliances are based on this economic reality, and every single action taken by every member within each grouping is based on their affiliated and interconnected self-interest in the underlying economic equation.
At first, every nation positioned themselves to push-back against a realignment in geopolitical power based on the nationalistic economic shifting created by U.S. President Donald J. Trump. However, as time progresses, and the clear strategy of President Trump begins to take shape, allies and adversaries have begun to accept that POTUS Trump is not going to retreat. Access to a $20 trillion U.S. market is the biggest economic leverage in the world.
It doesn’t matter which continent you point to. If you pull back to the larger view and overlay the economic maneuvering you will find the reason behind the strategic relationship always revolves around economics. War or peace, it’s all about the economics within the equation.
If you scale market economies on a linear continuum according to freedom (size of government in their economic market), and line up the individual nations as flags according to their political outlook on the same linear scale, you will quickly see how the groups cluster in both political ideology and similar economics. [Big government communist nations cluster together; big government socialist nations cluster together; and smaller government fair markets cluster together.] It has always been thus.
The scale of market freedom, in direct proportion to the wealth of the individual within each nation, is the one constant in an ever changing universe.
This is the essential issue with global trade agreements which seek to enjoin free/fair market nations within larger trade deals that also encompass more socialistic political forms of governance. It simply doesn’t work. Generally speaking the free/fair market nations get screwed because they are forced to acquiesce to the insufferable dictates -and rules- of the big government institutional nations. (TTIP and TPP examples)
President Trump has assembled economic SME’s (Subject Matter Experts)to deal with this geopolitical dynamic. Each person specifically skilled to navigate this complex network of internal interests. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, AG Secretary Sonny Perdue, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and more recently Trade Adviser Peter Navarro.
Each cabinet member has a role within the larger dynamic that is a policy of economic patriotism benefiting the U.S.A.
New trade deals are being negotiated; NAFTA (Canada and Mexico), Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN nations, and then China and the EU [with U.K. coming as soon as Brexit negotiations are complete].
All of the currently visible political alliances, like those witnessed within the G20, are based on their positioning for these upcoming trade deals. Every supportive or antagonistic expression by each of these nation states is directly tied to their positioning for trade leverage and negotiation with the U.S.
The MSM will sell visible and spoken differences of opinion, differences of political ideologies, and newly formed alliances around a narrative of nations being anti-Trump. The media like to focus on the cult of personality to create their discussion segments; but that’s nowhere near the full measure of what’s behind international alliances. The actual motives are the underlying economic determinations within each nation.
It has been so long since U.S. economic power was used to the benefit of the U.S., there’s an entire generation that has no concept of this underlying reasoning for national friendliness, or lack thereof, toward each other. We have given away so much national economic wealth many people have forgotten how to accumulate or compete for it.
The ‘We-Are-The-World‘ type leftist globalism (fair share economics) has been pushed for so long, that many people have completely forgotten what it looks like when nations look out for their own unique economic best interests, and actually strive to achieve them.
Heck, many younger Americans may never have seen the competition at all.
Economic competition, territorial economics, is what drives each nation to excel and innovate. The unexpected aspect, buried by almost all media, is how President Trump is empowering all nations to reevaluate their trade status by confronting a global trade system that was diminishing sovereignty.
And the WINNING is the best part of M.A.G.A !
India, which will surpass China as the leading country in Asia in a few decades, just when the Chinese thought it was gonna be their personal possession. AWWWWW haha
LikeLiked by 11 people
It has been a joy to watch PDJT lay the foundation for over a year towards balanced global economics. Some of the building stage will be fast and other areas will need special skills. No shoddy work for our Lion.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Sing out loud! TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sing out Proud!!! 🎶🎵TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP!!!!!🎶🎵
LikeLiked by 1 person
fantastic! Increase in Domestic steel, increasing friendliness with India, increasing economic activity in Texas! It’s a MAGA world, friends. Love it.
“Oh, but Trump got rolled on the budget bill. I’m no longer with him!” Uh huh.
Let’s win the damn war against the left first, and then we can fight lesser battles.
Stuff like this just reinforce how much I love the man.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great Location, close to the Border. Winning MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would have preferred modernizing the Pittsburgh, PA plants that were shut down to better lock in that blue/purple state in future elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This paragraph brought me goosebumps because it is part of our President’s four part plan!
ENERGY!
“Access to natural gas at extremely economical prices and the abundant availability of scrap steel in Texas make conditions very conducive for manufacturing through the Electric Arc Furnace Route,” said Parth Jindal, director of JSW USA and son of JSW group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal.
1) Deregulation
2) Energy
3) Tax Reform Bill
4) Trade Deals
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sooner or later, all the naysayers of President Trump will have to admit that the USA is going back to its roots and getting stronger. They may not admit it publically but deep down they will all know it is true. I love MY PRESIDENT!
LikeLiked by 13 people
me too
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is already happening! CNN are vomiting 🤮 all over the place because Stormy Daniels is blowing up in their faces! Latest CNN BS Poll has our President at 42%. Up from 35% in February! Once I took a closer look at their bias, I realized something that made them all sick 🤒 to their stomachs!
LikeLiked by 5 people
CNN should have stuck to their downed airliner story……Stormy is sinking them fast……wait…….never mind….😎
LikeLiked by 6 people
Flotation devices to the rescue!
LikeLiked by 4 people
In my parents’ day, they used to call a float vest “Mae West”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sylvia, if by “flotation devices” you mean “boat anchors”, well I’m all for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli
LikeLike
texastrumper – the left will recognize it and there are many more who will also realize the many fruits that a strong US economy will produce. When they go to the polls, do you believe that they will vote for anything less than MAGA?
The last four administrations have had the “foot of the man” on the necks of the middle class, especially the last administration. Time to throw those bastards off of us and start enjoying economic freedom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Sooner or later, all the naysayers of President Trump will have to admit that the USA is going back to its roots and getting stronger.”
____
The thing is…they don’t want the US to get stronger.
The Globalists don’t want this to happen.
So their puppets in the enemedia have been instructed to “destroy Trump” by any means necessary.
That’s why they won’t admit that PDJT is doing great things which actually help the country…oh, they see it, but they are forbidden from reporting on any of it.
LikeLike
It looks like Canada and Mexico along with EU is exempt from steel and alminium tariffs. Hmm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
for NOW……hmmm
LikeLiked by 3 people
BIG caveat! As of May 1, their exemption expires and the tariffs will commence immediately. Better get those deals done and signed quickly.
LikeLiked by 6 people
From a previous thread:
Our President isn’t playing around! 2018 is the year to get our trade imbalances with many countries around the world taken care of. Those countries that got an exemption from the tariffs on steel and aluminum only have until May 1st before the tariffs are applied to them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This news about South Korea (their steel stocks rose) and now India – sure blows a hole in all these financial pundits on TV. Did ya’ see our stock market today.?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Red, It all depends on how reasonable, flexible and negotiable they are in creating reciprocal agreements.
LikeLike
THIS is why we all stay on the Trump Train. It’s about the economy, dontcha know! And happy for Baytown and Texas👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
That Economic Train 🚂 is a thing of beauty!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s why President Trump is a master businessman – he enjoys making business a win-win for both sides. Gonna make it great for America – but, not going to ‘rape’ the other side. I believe he would walk away if that was the only equation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
World: What is that giant sucking sound….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sucks to be China these days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How right Perot really was, nice to see some vindication.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Monica?
LikeLike
Korus many have had an extra sweetener put in the mix by SK.
South Korea may agree to pay more for U.S. troops as part of the new trade deal signed.
http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/news/2018/03/27/0200000000AEN20180327000400315.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, about time!!! I was born about 3 weeks before the Korean War ended in 1953. Wonder if we were at the same original reimbursement rate….
LikeLike
Pretty soon CNN will have to arrange a David Hogg-Stormy Daniels wedding to get any ratings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s still Monday and we have ANOTHER win!
Some heads are spinning. Many are going splodey.
This is what happens when cooler heads prevail.
Stay MAGA my friends!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“spodey”
What a great word!
I would suggest that you put it into UrbanDictionary, but those Libtard Commies would never accept it, because only the Liberal Heads explode.
We Conservatives keep our cool. At All Times.
LikeLike
oops! I meant “Splodey” like you had!
LikeLike
Heheh.
The term “splodey head” has been in the Treehouse vernacular for a long time.
One example:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/05/29/splodey-head-alert-oregon-poll-donald-trump-53-hillary-clinton-26-independents/
LikeLike
Excellent analysis by Sundance , as usual . Now about Free trade vs. fair trade : If someone picks your pocket , it’s free trade for them but unfair to you . We have been getting our pockets picked since NAFTA , Fair trade , not Free trade . Reciprocity is healthy in every kind of relationship , but especially among nations . You go , Pres. Trump . MAGA forever .
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of my great mentors told me “when the ‘best and brightest minds’ have tried to solve a problem, and failed, never redo what they tried. Do something different! If that doesn’t solve the problem, do something even more different.”
We solved many technological problems using that approach.
PDJT is using the same approach. If it isn’t working, smash it and build something from the pieces.
Only I credit Trump (and his assembled team) with incredible wisdom to have put an AWESOME strategy in gear from the very beginning!
God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What if, what if, what if…always use that in dreaming. And dreaming is never a silly question!
LikeLike
“It has been so long since U.S. economic power was used to the benefit of the U.S., there’s an entire generation that has no concept of this underlying reasoning for national friendliness, or lack thereof, toward each other.”
My four children are 27-33 and they have no clue of what those of us older folks have seen through the 1960’s today. today with PDJT they will be able to see the resurgence that those of us that lived through Jimmy Carter and then Ronald Reagan experienced. Except this time, the comeback will be even more pronounced because we did not have 30 years of traitors selling out our country for filthy lucres sake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice
LikeLike
The downside : Thanks to traIgor’s in the United States Congress the plant will be staffed entirely by H2-b visa workers from : you guessed it : India
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe. There was some inclusion of a H2-b increase in the Omnibus early on but don’t know if it survived in the final bill. I also wonder if Gov Abbot may have some control on the matter.
LikeLike
The Hallelujah KorUS!!!!!!
LikeLike
SD – “It has been so long since U.S. economic power was used to the benefit of the U.S., there’s an entire generation that has no concept of this underlying reasoning for national friendliness, or lack thereof, toward each other. We have given away so much national economic wealth many people have forgotten how to accumulate or compete for it.”
Spot on!!!!!
Every chance I get I preach “you are now going to experience a “real American economy”” Most are under 50 and did not experience the late ’80’s boom and most have no understanding of what unbridled fundamental free enterprise is about. The Post Modern Marxists have dumbed down all facets of “Free Will Economic Enlightenment” (Hayek, Friedman, Thomas Sowell)
FA Hayek – “A claim for equality of material position can be met only by a government with totalitarian powers.”
LikeLike
That is a serious hug Modi gave Trump. Poor Trudeau, the commie, barely got a handshake. KILL NAFTA!
LikeLike