Tom Donohue Warns President Trump Against Trade Action Toward China…

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue is warning President Trump not to take any trade action against China or he will unleash his purchased control agents within congress and financial media to destroy his presidency.
Donohue takes-in hundreds of millions in payments from multinational corporations who hold a vested interest in keeping the U.S. manufacturing economy subservient to China. The U.S. CoC then turns those corporate funds into lobbyist payments to DC politicians for legislative action that benefits their Chinese trade deals. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the #1 lobbyist in DC; there are trillions at stake.
Wall Street’s famous CONservative mouthpieces then take their cues from Donohue and decry any Trump trade policy that might impact their multinational benefactors. They hide behind catch phrases like “free trade”, or “free markets”. However, what they are really hiding is the truth, there is no free market – it is a controlled market. It’s a circle of trade and economic propaganda driven by the most well known guests that appear on Fox News. Ben Shapiro is one such example; there are hundreds more.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the most influential U.S. business lobbying group warned the Trump administration that unilateral tariffs on Chinese goods could lead to a destructive trade war that will hurt American consumers and U.S. economic growth.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Donohue said in a statement on Thursday that such tariffs, associated with a probe of China’s intellectual property practices, would be “damaging taxes on American consumers.”
His comments came after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that Trump would in coming weeks get options to address China’s “theft and forced transfer” of American intellectual property as part of the investigation under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Trump was considering tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese information technology, telecommunications and consumer products, along with U.S. investment restrictions for Chinese companies.
Donohue said the Trump administration was right to focus on the negative economic impact of China’s industrial policies and unfair trade practices, but said tariffs were the wrong approach to dealing with these.
“Tariffs of $30 billion a year would wipe out over a third of the savings American families received from the doubling of the standard deduction in tax reform,” Donohue said. “If the tariffs reach $60 billion, which has been rumored, the impact would be even more devastating.”
He urged the administration not to proceed with such a plan.
“Tariffs could lead to a destructive trade war with serious consequences for U.S. economic growth and job creation,” hurting consumers, businesses, farmers and ranchers.
In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Donohue’s comments were correct, adding that recently more and more American intellectuals had made their rational voices heard. (read more)
We have consistently stated the #1 reason for opposition to President Trump is financial (ie. economic); “There are Trillions at stake“.
Everyone admits the past 40+ years of U.S. trade deals have resulted in the massive export of U.S. wealth via jobs and manufacturing gains within other nations. The financial beneficiaries of those prior trade positions were: Wall Street, multinational corporations and multinational banks.
The losers of all prior trade priorities was the U.S. middle-class. This point is inarguable, just look around. Stop the nonsense and quit listening to those who control the markets.
So ask yourself, friends and family this very important question:
If prior U.S. trade policies resulted in the export and redistribution of U.S. wealth… What happens when you reverse the process?
In the answer to that question you discover the opposition to U.S. President Trump.
For those who follow closely the strongest argument against the U.S. trade and economic policies of the past 30 years has been the outcome. We don’t need to guess what the pro’s and con’s of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce position is, we are living them. We don’t need to guess what the Wall Street economy delivers, we are living through them.
For the past 30 years the U.S. has lost jobs, wages have been depressed, and the middle-class has suffered through the implementation of economic trade policy that destroyed the U.S. manufacturing base. None of this is in question – the results stare us in the face – yet the Wall Street and multinational corporate club(s) [U.S. CoC chief among them] now demand a continuance of the same.
The economic and trade policies of the Trump administration are adverse to those interests. As we have shared for several years, candidate Trump, now President Trump is an existential threat to the multinational program.
All opposition to President Trump is about the underlying financial and economic policy of America-First. There are trillions at stake.
Those who have read here will note the media are generally oblivious to America-First economic policies; this includes the financial media.
As an example is the misleading information about how Steel/Aluminum tariffs would work. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated clearly exactly how the Steel and Aluminum policy would be carried out; yet for the financial media they claim the action would be something entirely different. The level of intellectual dishonesty is off-the-charts.
The truth is: •Point #1 – the media don’t want to know any alternative; they are committed to retaining all prior policy. •Point #2 – there’s almost no-one within the professional economic punditry class who have ever given thought to what happens during the space between two fundamentally different economic policies as executed.
What happens in the space between taking the U.S. economy off the path of ‘service-driven-globalism’, and reasserting the economy back to a balanced ‘production-based national economy’? None of the key participants within the larger discussion have ever contemplated this dynamic.
CTH is one of the few, perhaps the only source, who has gamed-out MAGAnomics.
Allow me to re-emphasize:
All opposition to President Trump stems from the underlying financial and economic policy. All opposition is about money!
When you ask the “why” question five times you end up discovering the financial motive for all opposition. It doesn’t matter who the group is; the opposition is ultimately about money. There are trillions at stake.
When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.
U.S. stocks, centered around U.S. domestic companies, will go up. U.S. stocks, centered around multinational companies, will go down.
As Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer and U.S. President Trump have previously affirmed, they are going to restore the U.S. manufacturing and production economy -OR- lose office trying.
The U.S. Steel and Aluminum tariffs are just one component of the larger economic issue. Bringing back U.S. production on those sectors is vital to the infrastructure of a manufacturing and production economy.
Additional steps will come from exits of NAFTA and renegotiated trade deals with ASEAN nations, China and Europe. We either have a stable broad-base economy, or we follow the former path and eventually lose the country.
On the specifics of inflation, we have discussed this issue at great length. As stated three years ago, inflation will happen within this cycle –especially in the space between the policy as constructed– however, it will not affect the larger economic restoration because the growth of U.S. wages will exceed the rising prices of durable goods…. AND simultaneously energy prices and high-consumable goods’ prices (food, fuel) will drop. [Exit NAFTA and U.S. food prices will drop 25% within a year]
In this transitional phase (the space between) wage growth will remain ahead of aggregate inflation. No former economic models have any way to measure or gauge this dynamic. We have never been between two entirely different sets of economic policy before. No amount of immediate fed monetary policy will effect what happens on Main Street in this “space between” the two economies.
Reminds me of the “it is ok to punch a nazi” meme in that it just seems that this guy’s face was made for punching. I could be biased but seems to me it would be ok to “punch a CoC leader advocating for China” in the face.
Looks like Ted Knight in “Caddyshack”
oh man I knew i recognized that face from somewhere… ted knights face was so punchable in that movie
We need side-by-side Memes of Ted and Tom Donahue to demean and polarize him.
Working on it. Until then, you have this!
And this!
Killing it!
My only comment on anything Donahur is “that prick”.
The guy is 80 years old now. Why can’t these old guys and girls give it up and go home and enjoy what days they have left. Power absolutely corrupts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Power absolutely corrupts.”
You answered your own question. That is why these people that have more money than they could ever spend never stop lusting.
As Jamie Colby says on her FBN show “Strange Inheritance” – “You can’t take it with you”.
Matthew 16:26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?
Donohue (CoC) is the epicenter of the corruption that completely degrades our form of government & destroys the quality of life we’ve built for ourselves
He’s the wolf that infiltrates our government houses & pays off the weasels we elect to look out for us
It’s an absolute treachery of the American way & the faith we the people put into our government, business & civic leaders
This must be exposed for what it is, & these people must pay with prosecutions & prison time
It galls me to no end. The CoC & our government is nothing more than a racket filled with pimps, prostitutes & miscreants
THIS. A thousand times this. /\ /\ /\.
NSA revelations of Tom Donahue’s treachery would be timely.
Donahue threatened President Trump with destruction. I think something needs to be done about this creep!
“It’s an absolute treachery of the American way & the faith we the people put into our government, business & civic leaders”
That point is extremely interesting because it shows how we have failed as American citizens. America’s founders warned over and over and over again that government cannot be trusted and must be carefully watched and held accountable. Instead of listening to the founders we’ve fallen into the trap of trusting those who run our government. America’s problems are the result of we the people failing in our responsibilities. Our failings have allowed this mess to happen and it is up to us to not only take our government back, but to train up our children and grandchildren to take over the responsibility from us and continue the fight. This is a generations long process and Americans need to understand we can NEVER stop guarding our liberties. Frankly, we’re lucky we haven’t lost more of our freedoms over the years and very fortunate that we’re blessed to have been given Donald Trump to help start the process of returning America to its founding principles. We won’t get there any time soon, not even in a decade or two. This is a very long term process but we’ve been given the chance and it’s up to us not to drop the ball.
FU donohue
could someone tell me why we have to have such a long, drawn out process to negotiate NAFTA and these other trade deals? It is so agonizing. Could not some definitive decisions be made and put in place more quickly?
Because Mexico, Canada, and the rest, don’t want fairness. They still want to screw the USA, and they are so spoiled by it, they think that is fair.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and in today’s world everything must be absolutely FAIR!
Except it really never isn’t so we continue the madness
Only the things we can control, like trade with other countries.
Bite your tongue! Such harracy!
s/ of course!
Since NAFTA is a law, not a treaty, CONgress could in theory pass a new law overriding President Trump if he takes official action to terminate NAFTA. The long drawn out process is needed politically to not give the US CoC swamp critters in CONgress the excuse needed to get enough votes to block President Trump. He is executing a long term plan to get what he wants despite opposition from the US CoC etc. Trillions are at stake after all…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for the explanation!
I highly recommend a book to read titled “Start With No” by Jim Camp. He covers everything about the negotiation process, how the pros do it, and how to win. Great read and gives wonderful insight into great negotiators strategies, style of thinking, and handling adversaries in the board room in the heat of battle.
More complex negotiations can take 18-24 months or more to successfully complete because of the hundreds or thousands of small negotiations that each side must individually and finally agree upon. Each little negotiation may take minutes, hours, days, weeks, adding up to a final deal — everything consumes time.
“Donohue said the Trump administration was right to focus on the negative economic impact of China’s industrial policies and unfair trade practices, but said tariffs were the wrong approach to dealing with these. ”
“..Donohue said in a statement on Thursday that such tariffs, associated with a probe of China’s intellectual property practices, would be “damaging taxes on American consumers.” ”
So Tommy agrees with the focus, admits to China’s intellectual theft, advises against POTUS Trump’s plan, doesn’t want to probe that theft, but doesn’t propose an alternative plan of his own. Have I got that right??
T R A I T O R. Have I got that spelled right??
“the most influential U.S. business lobbying group ”
All you need to know to identify THE enemy of ordinary American citizens.
He is adopting the GOP stance of agreeing that it’s wrong, but remaining unwilling to do anything about it.
When I was working we called that a “Too tough problem”! Of course that was just to get everyone riled up to solve it!
Over the target
I really hate Donohue. He is an enemy of the Middle class. I. Really. HATE. Him.
LikeLiked by 10 people
More than an enemy of just the middle class, he and the CoC are enemies of America.
Top Rodent !
Rodents are insulted, but are willing to lend their reputation in this cause.
Why is it that I think the CoC and Donahue are going to become frequent topics in Trump’s Tweets.
The man has the gall to threaten Trump? What an !D!OT. Or, most likely, he’s desperate.
Just remember wild animals get very dangerous when cornered.
lokiscout – That’s an excellent point. If people read Sundance’s article carefully (which clearly many commenters here have not), they would realize that this is so much bigger than most understand. Donahue and the CoC are fighting for control of trillions of dollars and they will stop at nothing to achieve their goal. And, as Sundance pointed out, Trump and his administration are fighting that but in a short statement in the middle of the his point, Sundance mentioned that Trump his administration will fight to the point where they win or lose their jobs. That’s an important point. Even Sundance recognizes, like few here seem to, that there’s no guarantee Trump will win. He is fighting a battle bigger than can be imagined and there is a chance he could lose, but he’s willing to go down trying. It is not inevitable that Trump will win. That’s why these midterm elections are critical and it’s already getting almost too late to get any traction in them if we don’t get good candidates running immediately.
What do RATS do when cornered? 😉
I turn my Schnauzer loose on them!
Heh, I’m thinking a cornered lion might be a tad more, uh, ferocious and effective than a cornered rat. Just sayin’ Mr. Donohue…do you think of yourself as the rat, or the lion?
Right now I would suggest an Effalump maneuver; STOMP! We now have both RICO laws and military tribunals in place. Why not put a skirt on our Effalump and make it a dance. Prolly needs lotsa steps to get them all!!
I don’t know about the rest f you but sometimes for me it takes awhile and some thought for things to sink in. I finally realized in the last few days looking at our improved economy, consumer confidence, folks spending more and the GDP numbers since the tax break went into effect that once again we are getting the short end. Something between a third and a half of the greatly increased consumer spending is on imported products. The net result is something between a third and a half of our tax break is again being sucked overseas to foreign markets. One of the historical benefits of tax reductions has been increased tax revenues offsetting tax rates. But due to our dependence on imports this increased tax revenue will be minimal at best. Some claim we get a big subsidy from foreign governments when they subsidize their manufacturers and provide us with a cheaper product to buy (Think China and steel). How magnanimous of them! Looks to me that when we buy these imported goods we are sending our hard earned money to these foreign countries where it can be taxed by them. So in effect we provide their working class with jobs and better standard of living and increase their tax base. So they can afford even more subsidies to undercut our domestic producers and at the same time build up their militaries to challenge our national security (in the case of China). Europe isn’t so much a military threat but we are providing them with the means to finance their Socialist societies. To paraphrase Thatcher, “Socialism is great until you run out of United States money to support it!”
While Russia takes a confrontational political / militaristic approach, arms races, space gaps etc China could care less about our politics but slowly sucks us dry economically while building a military that will insure when they have bankrupted us no one else will be able to challenge them for the spoils.
Am I starting to get the picture?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes.
Thanks SD! Maybe you could repost your Econ 101 again about the price of Lemons. Each time you do I get just a little more out of it.
You Got It! It’s a vicious circle. We are already in a trade war. We’ve been in one for decades. We’ve been raped and pillaged, then raped and pillaged again…
And all those diversified immigrants here. All the bucks we give them, or they steal, or they get from jobs they stole from citizens, that money goes to other countries too.
If it weren’t for President TRUMP we wouldn’t be energy independent either. How many decades were we promised that, and how many wars did we get into because we were’t?
We chose to pay $3 more per square for flooring to buy American-made. The total difference was significant; the Chinese wood looked a bit more beautiful, and looked like the same quality, but we wanted to be sure that the warranty (25 years) was worth something as well as choosing to buy American and choosing to pay more.
Trump. Don’t. Scare.
I voted for Trump because of sheet like this! You won’t hear from me much, if ever again, but i am pissed and waiting in the wings…
Kerry and Biden estates hardest hit.
https://nypost.com/2018/03/15/inside-the-shady-private-equity-firm-run-by-kerry-and-bidens-kids/
There is so much wrong with Shapiro’s “arguments” in that clip – starts at 23:26. What an ass. Not worth the time to deconstruct, except to ask – Shapiro says there is no basis for tariffs in national defense. Does ISIS use Chinese steel in those decapitation vids? Does China use the same steel on their ships and planes that they send us to use on our bridges and walkways?
As for Donahue – many threats, but no solutions. Where are Donahue’s solutions?
Does Donahue realize that threats do not work on Economic Titan Billionaires?
That Our President also has a pen and a phone? (and us)
The Chinese agree with Donahue, go figure – and we are supposed to be persuaded to agree with Donahue? They really think we think China is on our side?? Give me a break.
I know. I chuckled. Like we care what they think.
US CoC = US Cheerleaders of China
I view the so called US. CoC as nothing more than a money laundering operation for foreign entities to buy US politicians and influence US policy.
I would like to see Donahue and the CoC investigated. See their finances examined by forensic accountants with an electron microscope. See which foreign countries are paying them and which US politicians are being bought.
Then, prosecute all of them! Bribery of public officials is illegal. The briber and the bribee can be prosecuted and they should be. Accepting money from a foreign government is seriously illegal. Jimmy Carter started the grand tradition using his nitwit brother as the middle east bagman. Clintoon made it an art form turning over our best technology to the Chicoms for money. No one really knows what all HilLIARy sold to other countries in addition to 20% of the US uranium supply. She did get a lot of covert operatives killed so that may have been part of it.
A lot of these jackass politicians would shut up really quick if a serious investigation into their contributions and business dealings was conducted; I would love to see Lyin’ Ryans lefty wife lobbyist wife investigated. Investigate Soros, his numerous NGOs and the CoC. That’s who is buying the politicians on behalf of foreign interests and countries. Cut off their cash now!
Corruption EO. BOOM.
The actions of Donahue leading the COC remind me of the AARP during the Obama care debacle. It is easier to buy off the head of these organizations with promises of large donations than it is to grow membership with those you are supposedly representing. It seems to me, however, that the weakness for Donahue’s COC and the AARP is the flip side of that coin. While the can get legislation past that, in effect, screws their members, and benefits the CEO with a big boost in salary, they lose in the long game. Obama care crashed, as we all knew it would, and so did the AARP’s reputation and membership. The things the AARP set themselves up to gain from the passage of Obamacare are no longer the place to be. Likewise, the COC can take action to help pass legislation to benefit a few (as well as the CEO’s bottom line) but – because he is screwing the majority of the businesses that make up the COC, he’s slowly poisoning the the goose that laid his golden eggs. Sadly, these CEO’s gain personal profit, it is the organizations they represent that are damaged.
“The level of intellectual dishonesty is off-the-charts.”
The MAGA agenda must proceed no matter how loud the opposition howls, the sound will be deafening.
All these traitors know once the economy starts to take off and the American people see the results for themselves, they are screwed.
It would not surprise me if a bill countering the economic MAGA agenda is being drafted right now, to be slapped on the President’s desk just like that ill-advised Russian “sanctions” bill that the President chose to sign and not veto.
I had wondered about him doing neither with that bill – not signing it and not vetoing it.
I wondered about that too. I believe it wasn’t worth our President’s time, it would be a distraction from the war. How many times has President Trump ‘taken things of the table’? Besides, it is clearly unconstitutional,
Ok. Us Treepers have been made acutely aware of these facts.
So the question is : what does (can) Trump do against “the enemy within” ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
For me, the basic question –is it better to have people in jobs doing meaningful work, having improved self esteem, contributing to their community etc. or being on food stamps ? It is that simple.
That doesn’t mean you have to have a fortress economy but as the President says everything has to be fair as possible. The ideal will never be achieved ( that is not reality) but if one country subsidises a product to the detriment of the other then the the latter is entitled to try to redress the imbalance –ie. the Chinese steel situation.
Hey folks, I just went to the National Office of the Chamber of Commerce, selected “CONTACT US” and there were several Regional numbers/addresses available. I called the Regional office for my state and left a voice message telling my representative to tell Mr. Tom Donohue to quit threatening our president. I told him that we were onto their scheme and it won’t work any longer. Below is a link to all of the Regional Offices. I would encourage my fellow branch dwellers here in the Tree House to pick up your phones and bombard them with messages this weekend. I think that should send a pretty clear message to Mr. Donohue.
Tee hee hee! 🙂
https://www.uschamber.com/regional-offices-us-chamber-commerce
“Donohue said the Trump administration was right to focus on the negative economic impact of China’s industrial policies and unfair trade practices, but said tariffs were the wrong approach to dealing with these.”
Okay, Donohue, what is the right approach to combatting Chinese unfair practices and intellectual property theft? You and your crones have run DC for decades, so please tell me what the f—- your Gang has been doing rightly to combat Chinese economic aggression?
It is absolutely a fight for survival of the United States of America and guess what? President Donald Trump, his team and we American Patriots are going to WIN. Tom Donohue,can only throw tantrums. The Storm is coming. Check out a Dilley Drop at thethreadreader.com/hashtag/TheStorm. Says Mueller is a Marine called back to duty. Blew my mind.
Can’t you just see President Trump shaking in his boots? LOL! It makes me laugh.
Who died and appointed the CofC God?? I don’t think so. Those snakes need to be removed.
