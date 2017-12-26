Exiting NAFTA – The Myth of Global Markets…

If the U.S. were to exit NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), the price you pay for most foodstuff at the grocery store would drop 10% in the first quarter and likely drop 20% or more by the end of the first year. Here’s why:
Approximately a decade ago the U.S. Dept of Agriculture stopped tracking, and reporting, U.S. consumer food prices. The food sector joined the ranks of fuel and energy in no longer being measured to track inflation and backdrop Fed monetary policy. Not coincidentally this was simultaneous to U.S. consumers seeing massive inflation in the same sector.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When you understand how trade works in the modern era you will understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar. Global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs and industries of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China, and against the backdrop of NAFTA being renegotiated, revisiting the economic influences within the import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter. There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. But most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is how the corporation maximizes it’s profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. harvest is abundant, they will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly BS.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, ore, then sells the finished good back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations). ‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
I am confident that President Trump, after studying this economic problem his entire life has developed a strategy and a team to beat the SOBs at their own game. My money is on President Trump!
And that picture of Donahue, all that's missing is clown makeup and a squeeze nose. President Trump has got this!
Every time I see that picture of Donohue, I think of the character Ted Baxter from the Mary Tyler Moore show. Yes . . . truly a clown.
You're absolutely right! He does remind me of Ted Baxter, LOL!
Oh, Bako, thank you. I've been wondering why he looks so familiar, and you nailed it.
And judge Smails from Caddyshack.
And stop allowing conglomerates in the first place! So much in business is owned by a few now and that needs to be stopped and, if possible, cause conglomerates to start removing/selling off/giving back businesses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Or what fascism favors, which is corporatism. This is quite similar to their economic set up. Large companies getting huge favors from big government.
Yes! "Break 'em up!" should be the battle cry. Monopolistic practices are at the root of the economic evils discussed here.
Wow, you conservatives are sure getting government-regulation-happy lately!
No, we want to see OLD laws ENFORCED!
“The Sherman Antitrust Act (Sherman Act, 26 Stat. 209, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1–7) is a landmark federal statute in the history of United States antitrust law (or “competition law”) passed by Congress in 1890 under the presidency of Benjamin Harrison.”
Starter-Kit Strategy: Convert American Trade to Bilateral Deals to make Cheating and Oligopoly Cartels more costly to Complicit Nation States than Free and Fair Market Competition.
• Develop America-First win-win Bilateral Trade Deals with Defense-Energy-Trade Allies, that raise the stakes for colluding with cartels to a “national existential level”.
• Sanction the hell out of Cheating and Unfair Trade Practices – for allies and opponents alike – with the impact of the world’s indispensable trading partner, swamping any gains with unaffordable losses that ripple across entire economies and constituencies.
• Seize the assets (under President Trump’s new EO) of Global Corporations involved in “Monopolistic Corruption” (predatory Pricing & Regulation to destroy competitors, predatory Distribution to loot consumers, and predatory Supply to starve customers that resist pay-to-play) and prosecute their leaders under RICO statutes.
I absolutely agree! Our President holds all the leverage when it comes to NAFTA! He has the power to terminate the deal by signing an EO that will commence the 6 month clock. He can and will impose tariffs to Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽. If our President allows the tariffs to remain at their current levels because of NAFTA, there won’t be as big of a shock to his EO to terminate it. Knowing our Lion 🦁 doesn’t care what the world thinks, I think he is going to go back to what life was like before NAFTA ever existed. This gives him all the leverage in the world to destroy Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 in bilateral deals.
What is going to be comical but also sad is the number of RINOs that will cry from the rooftops that our President committed Economic Suicide. They will be all on the side of Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦. Ironically, Bernie’s side of the Democrat Party will actually praise our President.
It has to be done! The useless Republican Senators did their job with the Tax Reform Bill. The only other major legislation that will be passed in 2018 is Infrastructure which will pull many Democrats over and will require 60 votes in the Senate. Our President doesn’t need these POS to push his agenda in 2018. He will need them in 2019 to finally Repeal and Replace Obamacare using Reconciliation. He will have 55 to 57 Republican Senators coming out of the November election.
These few paragraphs tell you exactly what our expectations are when it comes to the automotive sector in the NAFTA agreement. Our President made a promise to the Rust Belt States. In order to fulfill that promise he will either get these morons to agree (don’t see that happening) or he will kill the deal. The Rust Belt will celebrate the return to prosperity that will occur.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/12/trump-says-open-to-bilateral-canada-mexico-pacts-if-nafta-talks-fail.html
From the article linked above:
People briefed on U.S. proposals to be presented this week said Washington was seeking to sharply lift North American content threshold in car manufacturing.
The proposals call for North American content overall to rise to 85 percent from the current 62.5 percent. In addition, the United States wants to add a new 50 percent U.S.-specific content requirement, something that was not in the earlier agreements.
“These will be met with widespread opposition from Canada and Mexico. I think it’s just a bridge too far,” said Wendy Cutler, the Asia Society’s Washington policy director and former chief U.S. negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal canceled by Trump.
The U.S. side sees strengthening the rules of origin for the auto industry as a way to bring back some auto parts production, including electronics, from Asia. But Mexico strongly opposes a U.S.-specific content requirement, which would limit the growth of its own car industry.
The difficult issue of rules of origin will be addressed mostly at the end of the current talks, according to a schedule obtained by Reuters.
He's has many enemies worldwide. Many are ruthless. I hope and pray he is sorrounded by white hats in the SS. Need them more than ever
Well said
Well said
Political manipulation to hide facts? Say it ain't so.
NAFTA = NOT America First Trade Agreement
And our President Trump knows this!
Sounds good to me.
“FREE-MARKET” Capitalism vs. the Crony, State-Subsidized, Distorted-Market Capitalism of the last decades. For roughly a century “free-markets” have been disappearing in favor of government interference (i.e. intervention) to pick winners…and therefore also losers.
The rationale was to stabilize the “Boom-bust cycle” of the 19th century. But those were also due to assorted factors involving government policies of interference:
“If the policies of nonintervention prevailed—free trade, freely fluctuating wage rates, no form of social insurance, etc.—there would be no acute unemployment. Private charity would suffice to prevent the absolute destitution of the very restricted hard core of unemployables.”
See this summary for a quick primer on the “Business Cycle”:
https://fee.org/articles/boom-bust/
If a system is ‘State-Subsidized’…it is no longer capitalism.
Capitalism is merit-based, letting the consumer decide which products & services are best.
That’s why capitalism is the only pro-consumer system.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen! Keep in mind that "merit" is a dirty word among socialists! It means to them that somebody is better than someone else! Such an idea is "unmutual"!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if some prices go up as a result of Exiting NAFTA…it will be worth it in the long run, to tear up that dreadful deal.

One-on-one trade agreements are the only way to go.
One-on-one trade agreements are the only way to go.
There should be a CTH boot camp for stupid politicians and voters. Despite 30 years of Limbaugh and Fox News the republican voters are as dumb as a box of rocks.
"Because of 30 years of Limbaugh and Fox News" IMHO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. Limbaugh was the one who told me/us that NAFTA would be a good thing for the country. That was not a small mistake!
LikeLiked by 2 people
M. Mueller, you are exactly right about Rush telling his audience in the mid-1990's how great NAFTA was going to be for the country. He expounded on it in great detail one day, even using the phrase 'service-driven economy', or, 'service economy'; saying every country must go through all these 'phases' in their 'growth'. As, dumb as I was, at that time, I was screaming at the radio, that a country that sends all its industries and manufacturing jobs overseas will soon cease to exist as a great, powerful country!! Yikes! Sorry for the rant,

After that day, if listening to Rush, always took what he said with a grain-of-salt.
After that day, if listening to Rush, always took what he said with a grain-of-salt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have got that right, we can even nicely and logically point it out to them, they either can't understand, or don't want to know, or is is not what they want to hear, it is sad.
“Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).”
This to me is very important as it explains why the swamp is the way it is. These people have sold their hearts, minds and souls to the donors who feed them the cash. This will be a major point in the Big Ugly battle. Yes the Rinos were all smiles on the steps of the Capital most were there to show their smiling faces but their minds are on taking Trump out. Trump and Co. take them out and expose every one of them for the corrupt, anti-Americans, fakes they are. MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Solution: Freeze the assets of the top DEMOCRAT Play-for-Pay Committee Chairmen (from days of Democrat control) and Ranking members (during Republican control) in Congress – along with the CoC’s Tom Donahue for buying off Congress and funding the legislation authors of K-Street – and prosecute them under the RICO statute for Political Racketeering.
Republicans will get the message, keep their mouths shut and stop playing ball:
• No Republican can object to support & perpetuate Democrat Corruption.
• One Republican peep paints a bullseye on them for Investigation & Prosecution.
• The first Republican to whine must be expelled by the GOP to avoid branding the Party.
We only need 3-4 Takedowns!
and now a wee trip down memory lane..
I liked Ross, even voted for him. I was so disappointed when he dropped out of the race. The rumor was that the powers (probably Clintons) threatened his family.
What did we end up with? Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama. They sold our country and shipped off our jobs. Pitiful. Bush Sr undid Reagan’s plan…called it Voodoo-economics. I really don’t know why Reagan picked him as VP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bush was forced on Reagan
Unfortunately, every one benefits from this scheme except for middle class taxpayers and there are less and less of us every year to fight back.
My only hope is that Trump policies will start creating a bigger middle class that can take back our country from corrupt government cronies and education Marxism.
The success of MAGA will have to expand beyond the “middle class.” It also will take an upper-middle class who can do better with their intelligence in managerial or entrepreneurial efforts as well as a “lower-middle,” or what used to be called the “working,” class who can succeed through their labors better than under the current service economy.
For the latter, the alternative must be based on be workfare for the lower income individuals and with no payments to “children” outside of a working family – or any additional assistance (if this still exists) beyond two children.
We will no longer be talking about “the poor children” as leftists spout constantly, but about strengthening the family within a free-enterprise and limited-government system, with even-handed law enforcement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray for justice. Trust President Trump. God bless President Trump. God bless America.
Faith over Fear.
Contemplating all of this makes my head hurt. I hate these big multinational corps. I hate that you can’t buy anything American made or that nothing is American owned.
I was really happy to see that Triangle Tire, a Chinese owned company, announced they were going to open a factory in I think North Carolina and hire something like 8,000 workers. That is good news, it is. People need jobs.
And it is good news to have some Made in America tires! But don’t we have any American companies to buy American made tires from? That would be my preference. I don’t want to enrich China by buying their tires, you know?
I furrow my brow over the fact that everything that we need to sustain our lives is apparently owned by multinational corps. Like our food. So, if we don’t toe the line does that mean we don’t get any food?
What about all of our energy supply that we are going to be drilling and pumping and fracking and refining? But it is owned by multinational corporations? And if we don’t do as they say? What? Do they cut off our access to our own energy?
The main reason why ‘multinational corps’ are multinational, is because of taxes and regulations.
Companies are naturally going to avail themselves of the best tax treatment.
Regulations are costly to comply with and curb business activity.
So companies flee from over-regulated countries and designate their ‘headquarters’ in countries with the least regulation…and tax burden.
If we eliminated the Corporate Income Tax altogether…many ‘multinational corps’ would cease to become ‘multinational’ and become US Corporations.
The elimination of burdensome regulations by our President, is already making the US a more attractive place to do business.
Lowering the Corp Tax Rate to 21% is a good start towards enticing multinationals to locate their headquarters here.
We want to do Trade with other countries.
It brings revenue into the US.
“We fight for our US Companies.”
This has not been true…but under Pres Trump, it will be.
“Come to the US and be a US Corp — and we will fight for you.”
This is what we need to be doing, to build up our middle class and our economy.
Our President knows this.
I don’t worry about our Food Supply.
The US is the “breadbasket to the world”…remember that phrase?
We pay farmers to not farm their land.
We do this to keep the prices higher.
We need to re-think this policy.
I don’t worry about our Oil Supply, now that Pres Trump is in the White House.
The price of oil is about where it should be, to allow our domestic producers to make a profit and survive.
We’ve got New Refineries being built…which will keep our prices at the pump at affordable levels.
We haven’t had any new refineries in decades.
This is a Very Good Thing for consumers.
“I don’t worry about our Food Supply.”
Then you have not notice that our farmland is being sold to China and Japan!
My farrier reported that in his parents neighborhood in Oklahoma, the Japanese were going from farm to farm making offers.
“…The deal made Shuanghui, now the WH Group Limited, into one of the biggest foreign owners of U.S. agricultural land, according to an analysis of that same data.
That purchase was just a part of a continuing surge in foreign investment in American farmland and food that has raised concerns in Congress and among rural advocacy groups….
“The more control foreign interests have in our food system, the less control we have, obviously,” said Tim Gibbons, a director for the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, an advocacy organization based in Columbia. “I think it’s a national security concern.”
“When foreign entities buy farmland, my assumption is that we’re never going to get that farmland back,” added Gibbons. “They’re going to keep it forever.”
Indeed, over the past decade, foreign companies have been investing in agricultural land in the United States at a record pace, according to a Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting analysis of USDA data…”
http://investigatemidwest.org/2017/06/22/foreign-investment-into-u-s-farmland-on-the-rise/
Is Corporatocracy just another name for the myth of globalism?
What is the Corporatocracy?
https://dmlawfirm.com/what-is-the-corporatocracy/
Corporatocracy is a word John Perkinsinvented or at least popularized by American writer John Perkins, author of Confessions of an Economic Hitman, The Secret History of the American Empire, Hoodwinked and other books dealing with the unholy marriage of international bankers, multi-national corporations and governments throughout the world but primarily our own government, which is used by bankers and businesses to do their bidding.
Could this explain why the government punishes gas stations for price fixing at certain times but all sugar refiners now sell a four pound bag of sugar instead of the old five pound bag? Bleach now is sold on a downsized container on and on. When driving passed grain elevators in any part of the country you see massive supplies of harvested grain piled on the ground covered with tarps yet the food price is maintained. Same is true when farmers purchase input goods, fertilizer, herbicides, seeds the sellers have previously had a talk. Ever wonder how all utility companies came up with the “facilities charge” as commodity prices declined?
Time to breakup the big controllers, once called trust busting. Greed and corruption are preventing startups.
Where is the next Apple, Microsoft, Walmart etc?
More than likely years away due to Frank-Dodd, Common Core, City Political approvals for new business along with excessive fees, taxes, regulations, debt. Road blocks setup by the elite promoted by the low information voter.
IMHO, on President and his “Little Friends” along with the hand from above are capable and smart enough to end this assault against all people.
Those ‘smaller sizes’ that we are seeing at the grocery stores, were adopted to try and hide the higher prices of those commodities/products.
It only works for young people, who don’t remember the larger sizes.
I’ve notice that Keebler crackers has kept the same size box…but only fills it about two-thirds now.
I guess they think we don’t notice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or the big bottles of aspirin filled mostly with cotton……grrrrrrrr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just bought an expensive bottle of ‘Joint health’ It has boron and a couple other ingredients for ~$30 There were BARELY enough pills to cover the bottom of the 3 inch high bottle. GRRRrrrr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would dearly love to see that.
E.M. Smith (Chiefio) has a new post that dovetails with this article by Sundance.
Monopoly, Monopsony, Oligopoly, Collusion
E.M. has a degree in economics and since the blog is rather small, will answer questions.
BTW one of his regulars mentioned President Trump is looking into hardening our electrical system against EMP attack. Very welcome news.
Also Gallopingcamel, (a personal friend) has a very good comment:
“25 December 2017 at 5:29 am
Large organizations conspire with government to fix prices. For example, road freight, garbage collection, cement and much more cost five times more than they should in New York city from the 1960s through to the late 1980s owing to La Cosa Nostra (LCN). Rudi Guiliani and the FBI worked hard to solve this problem and today the LCN is less powerful than it used to be.
Before you get too complacent there are much worse examples of corruption today in terms of both the degree and the scale. The LCN pumped prices by a factor of two to a factor of ten. Some large companies today pump prices by factors of one hundred or more. Some of the worst offenders are part of an industry that is four times larger than the US military.
When something costs five or more times what the same thing costs in other countries you can be sure that corruption is influencing the market. Maybe the LCN is knee capping people who try to compete with them. Maybe corrupt bureaucrats at the FDA are closing down companies that try to compete with the companies that are putting their kids through college.
Take a look at this 2016 report:
https://www.managedcaremag.com/system/files/storypdfs/MC_1604_or_drugcosts.pdf
Things have continued to deteriorate since that report was published in April 2016. Take a look at Clobetasol Propionate which is not even close to being the worst example of price gouging:
Clobetasol Propionate 0.05% ointment, Price review, October 2017, 60 gram tubes
Vendor
Walmart (New Hope Commons)……..$249.05
Walmart (on-line, with coupon)…………$76.14
Canadian on-line pharmacy……………..$40.00
Oxford on-line pharmacy (UK)……………$9.99
Sfarma (Bogota, Colombia)……………….$7.94
US wholesale price, 2012………………….$0.90
Active ingredient (Wholesale = $1,250/kg) or $0.0375 per 60 gram tube of ointment
Questions
How can something cost 20 to 30 times more in the USA than elsewhere?
How can all seven FDA approved manufacturers raise prices 100 fold in 5 years?
How can anyone justify a retail price 6,000 times the active ingredient cost?”
NAFTA question….why are Minnesota pork farmers having issues with President Trump’s NAFTA stance? This smells of left-wing, globalist CoC, and Chinese. But why just pork and a focus on Canada and Mexico?
The Chinese have been buying into our pork markets. Obama admin let them. I know China went over to Mexico so it must be something very important to the Panda and CoC.
Terminating NAFTA Would Devastate American Agriculture: The View of a Hog Farmer
https://www.uschamber.com/series/modernizing-nafta/terminating-nafta-would-devastate-american-agriculture-the-view-hog-farmer
Minnesota farmers fear exit from NAFTA could cost them millions
By MARK STEIL Minnesota Public Radio News 6 hrs ago
http://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/news/article_3d471acf-ef4b-5fb3-9f19-4c55986b6e40.html
Scare tactics.
Whatever these companies did to survive and profit from NAFTA…can be undone.
China loves pork.
It is no wonder that they love the quality of pork produced here…and want to secure a steady supply of it.
There are deals to be made here that can be beneficial to both countries.
Our President knows this.
Secretary Sonny Perdue has been a very busy guy.
I think we will have happy farmers in the years to come.
“On May 29, 2013, WH Group Ltd., then known as Shuanghui Group or Shineway Group, the largest meat producer in China, announced the purchase of Smithfield Foods for $4.72 billion.”
Remember there are two sets of farmers. CORPORATE Farms like JB Swift, Tyson, Purdue… and small independent farmers. We are essentially enemies although many small farmers are ‘tenant farmers’ for the big boys. The corporation OWNS the buildings, the animals and the food. You get X dollars for raising each of their animals. (The bank probably owns the mortgage on your farm if you are unlucky.)
It is actually a modern version of the old serfdom system. I call what we have today ‘free-range slavery’
This is very well explained. It makes it so much easier to understand.
The chain-supermarket price of fresh produce and poultry has been out-of-control for quite some years. It can be imported or regionally produced, regardless of the season, very little changes in the price. Price competition is virtually nonexistent. Now, I understand.
A perfect example of this scam is milk. The policies and practices in place to regulate milk prices in this country would make a commie blush. The icing on the communist cake are the regulations that make it illegal for farmers to sell directly to consumers, bypassing the milk mafia. All in the name of “safety”, of course.
Awesome, Sundance….just awesome.
I’ve got to read that about nine more times…
An incredible outline rendered understandable by a neophyte if said neo wishes to learn….
Thank you.
I sense PDJT began studying and observing these things long ago as part of his education in worldly matters…
I, on the other hand, will soon attempt my first automatic transmission rebuild….Honda…..
MAGA
I remember back when Bill Clinton agreed to NAFTA and claimed how good it was for the country. The MSM showed on the evening national news programs how great it was that manufacturing workers were being re-trained for service jobs. I don’t remember if one politician or union head criticized the decision. I guess that some did, but there was no internet back then to disseminate truth. All of the politicians, and I am pretty sure that some union bosses, traded their birthright for a mess of pottage. May God bless our nation, and May God bless President Trump.
