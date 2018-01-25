Secretary Ross and Secretary Mnuchin Discuss World Trade During Davos World Economic Forum…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is attending Round Six of the NAFTA talks in Canada while President Trump, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin attend the Davos World Economic Forum and sit down for an interview with Maria Bartiromo. (Three Video Segments).
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 17 people
The lefts finest, aaaw beautiful, not!
LikeLike
O.T. Should be in open thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a beautiful poem. 🙂
LikeLike
Don’t you just love Wilburine?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hes, because he is RIGHT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. Concise, articulate, eminently reasonable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“They have to make up fiction.” Yes, they do. The only other alternative is for the enemedia and the previous admin to admit that they were wrong. They’re too arrogant. It will never happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s brilliant. He has a greater understanding of the economy than anyone I’ve seen yet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s (Wilburine & Munchies) the reason President Trump said “I don’t want poor people running our economy”
LikeLike
My Canadian Monopoly money is going to be worthless soon enough! I bet the idiot in charge of Canada will run for re-election blaming trump about the economic problems of Canada and it will work.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well… perhaps metro pajama boy Trudeau will stop pandering to the transgender community and get off his behind and start working for CANADIANS. We had the same problem the last 8 years — The PEOPLE of Canada have to WANT to MCGA ! It is not easy but it can be done. Where there is a will there is a way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has Justin From Canada expressed which pronouns it wants used yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
These they and them…. I have no idea what this even means— what do pronouns have to do with it….enlightenment please !
LikeLike
Princess Twinklesox is going to push the insanity envelope so far that regular Canadians will stoke up their own “Trump Train” and “power through” the lies to destroy the idiocy of the current government.
Canadians are smart. They just need to find their leader. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I feel their pain having lived in BC
LikeLike
It is a bit harder for Canada, as our Canadian Treepers have explained. They do not have the Electoral College. That is the only thing saving our votes here from being overwhelmed by the most populous states; our forefathers were so very prescient in that respect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who gives a rip what the MSN has to say at this point…..they are proven habitual liars. The President DOES get the credit for the bonus the companies are paying out BECAUSE of the POLICIES President Trump has put in place. This is a DIRECT result of those policies. Obama has NOTHING to do with this. What whores these people are over a past President that has nothing to point to for his 8 years in office except for Lies, treason, destruction and chaos.
I truly hate these people and what they have done to my country.
LikeLiked by 9 people
know thy enemy
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSN= Main Stream Nitwits
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wilbur Ross is absolutely right! I wrote this earlier in the Presidential Thread:
Today for me is as close to what I felt the day after the election. As many of you know, I live in Queens and work within the NYC DOE. I have been going around my office space asking folks to take a look at the check they either received today or will receive next week. They are all shocked! One woman is bringing home an extra $121.27 every 1st and 15th of the month. Another colleague who gets 26 checks a year got an extra $97.16 on his check.
The woman will be getting an extra $2,880 a year and the young man will be getting an extra $2,526.16 a year. I asked both if they saw a reduction in their state and local taxes (since they reside within NYC) and they said it was the same. I told them they can blame Bill DeBlasio and Andrew Coumo for that. But I said YOU BETTER THANK YOUR PRESIDENT for the extra money you will be getting every check from this day forward.
Steve from CO just emailed me and said he saw a $100 increase in his check today. Steve also gets 26 checks throughout the year. That is $2,600 more for him.
The DEMOCRATS are DEAD! There is absolutely nothing that will save them. Every single one of them voted against the Tax Reform Bill!
LikeLiked by 17 people
great approach, making it tangible for the people! We still have a fight on our hands though w/ the MSM and enemies of the state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They won’t be around when the checks are dispersed every week or every two weeks. Hundred million plus people will see it and feel it with their own eyes and in their own pockets. The MSM are just as DEAD as the Democrats!
LikeLiked by 4 people
True dat ! Seeing is believing !
LikeLiked by 2 people
I recommend taking the extra dollars seen in your paycheck and buying donuts/bagels/whatever for the people in your office in celebration of this gift that the President and the Republicans in Congress have given to the working citizens of the US. Not in a bragging, in your face way, but in a way to show that these tax cuts will not only help struggling families stabilize their finances and achieve their economic goals, but they will also allow individuals to be more generous with others, and be more generous with charities. That is where the story will go next, and you have already started to see that story poke it’s head up, and it is gaining momentum just like the bonuses. Like Trump said to the Boy Scouts, momentum is extremely important.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately for me, I saw a 25$ (wk, 100mo, 1200yr) decrease in my check due to rising insurance costs. I suppose it would of been wore. But It is what it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
mazziflol is that because of Obamacare?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure…who knows. I mean I pay for coverage through my employer. Costs went up. What else can I blame it on? Some have said that the rise in cost was because of the tax break and they needed to make up for it somewhere. What I can say for sure is bottom line, my check last week of December 2017 was larger than my same 40hr check in January 2018. Tax cut or not…me personally I took a hit. And I’m what would call middle class. Family of 4 (me my 3 children), single income, under 50k yr.
LikeLike
Find a couple of insurance agents who will locate a Healthcare ASSOCIATION Plan that works for you. They’re on the way!
LikeLike
I genuinely admire Wilbur Ross. He is on top of his game. Makes our country and the Trump Administration look great. Why? Because they are great!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ok, MSMer, Businesses had the last 8 years to give $1K YE bonus, but they didn’t do it UNTIL POTUS Trump got the tax cut reform passed! You got that, right?? Jake, explain it, if you can…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jake: bu bu bubu bubu bubububu Trump is a racist !
LikeLike
“If you go way back into ancient history, after WW2…” Ahh, I love some good deadpan snark! 😀 I can just imagine him oh-so-politely going “Sir, Madam, please list the nations less protectionist than the US” and their mouths just gaping as he smiles at them.
Wow. I would so not want Secretaries Ross and Mnuchin teaming up on me…!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Most of Maria’s questions are Media Talking Points – to be fair – some of her questions were intelligent and thoughtful – however, Secretary Ross is so adept at handling every question in a calm, quiet manner as he carefully corrects the misnomers and misconceptions – in addition – he makes the truth seem natural as well as obvious.
Any child can easily understand an if/then scenario – however, presenting financial facts in easy-to-understand terms takes finesse and alacrity.
Well done, Will! We are proud to have you on the Trump Team!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wilbur Ross makes the MSM look like total dopes. Wilbur Ross’ response to that final clip in the interview with him and Mnuchin with Maria B was priceless because this kind of growth would have NEVER happened with Obama or any president other than Trump. As Diamond and Silk have been saying lately, “suck it up buttercups!”. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alrighty!!! More Wilbur. Can never get enough of common sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilbur Ross was the only one who bailed Trump out when he declared Bankruptcy. Their friendship goes way back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has never declared bankruptcy…depending on market conditions, a small fraction of his business investments have underperformed at one time or another.
LikeLike
Ahh, the ole’ one two punch hopefully followed by the flying reverse round house kick to the head as a finishing move! What a combo! What a tag-team extravaganza! The Canadian PM is down, he’s down, oh my gawd, he’s on his knees, shaking his head, nope he’s down again. Meanwhile at our Globalist match in Switzerland, the crowd is stunned as Trump struts his stuff taunting the CEO’s before the magnificent duo of The Wilburine and Mnuchin The Honey Badger are entering the ring, growling and barring their teeth aggressively. Chatting America First, Make America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person