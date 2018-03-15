“UniParty At Work – Paul Ryan SuperPac Campaigned to Elect Democrat Conor Lamb…”

It’s well known that Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan doesn’t want to be in an actual leadership position; and it’s also well known -enhanced by the campaign, and victory, of Donald Trump- that Republicans did not want to win the majority position and face having to reveal their true UniParty agenda.
The evidence of this UniParty positioning has been staring the electorate in the face, repeatedly and brutally, since candidate Donald Trump actually campaigned on key tenets of the Republican party and found himself being openly opposed by GOP leadership.
Now, a stunning discovery surfaces of Paul Ryan’s Congressional Leadership SuperPAC, congressionalleadershipfund.org, actually campaigning for the Democrat, Conor Lamb, in the recent PA18 congressional race.
As evidenced by Big League Politics the Paul Ryan SuperPAC sent a mailer to Pennsylvania CD-18 voters touting Lamb’s favorable position on gun ownership rights:
Now, there will be some who think this is just a bone-headed move by Paul Ryan because the Democrats already held a +50,000 registration advantage in the district and the SuperPAC didn’t know this mailer would actually end up supporting Lamb. However, as mentioned, there’s a history here that tells us “a mistake” is likely not the case.
The real motive, based on an honest review of history, is the professional UniParty apparatus knew that Democrat Conor Lamb needed a lift to offset the cross party voting that was reflected in the district voting (by over 20 points) for Donald Trump in 2016.
The DC Republican apparatus is quite comfortable losing their majority position so long as they are not forced to support Trump policies which are entirely against their financial interests. [How Mitch McConnell Crushed The Tea-Party]
Even before candidate Trump entered the 2016 presidential race, the agenda was visible for anyone who was willing to admit it. In 2014 the same Republican leadership paid Democrats to vote against the Republican primary winner of the Mississippi Senate race (Cochran -vs- McDaniel) simply because Mitch McConnell didn’t like the idea of having an actual Republican in the seat.
Remember, this is the GOP wing of the UniParty who operate on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce {DEEP DIVE} and support: comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty; lax border security to allow cheap labor; Omnibus spending as reflected in their Obama budget-fulfillment votes; the retention of ObamaCare as mandated by the U.S. CoC; the expansion of federal common core education standards; the Wall Street trade agenda to include TPP. All of these “DC-Republican” positions are opposed by the current Republican President and the majority of Republican voters.
Enhancing and emphasizing my argument that this mailer as a deliberate effort to elect a Democrat, I would remind everyone of a few brutally obvious points: ♦the Republican controlled senate voted unanimously to block any Trump recess appointments (summer 2017); ♦and also the reality that both the House and Senate had no legislative constructs prepared for a Trump victory in January/February 2017; ♦and top off the cake of duplicity with the fact it was Republican controlled House and Senate committees who willingly opened ridiculous investigations against their own elected president claiming a ‘Vast Planetary Russian Collusion Conspiracy’.
In short, both Republicans and Democrats want the threat of Donald Trump removed.
There is no desire on the part of Paul Ryan/Kevin McCarthy or Mitch McConnell/John Cornyn to actually win seats in 2018. These GOP “leaders” would just as soon lose their majority position so they can go back to the comfortable indulgences of remaining in leadership in the minority status.
In the minority the leadership of the GOP are no longer threatened by President Trump and can hide behind the smokescreen of loyal opposition.
Substantively nothing changes, and the GOP leaders are just as well compensated in the minority by the lobbyist industry within DC.
The only threat to the financial interests of the GOP is President Donald Trump remaining in office and having to actually face carrying out a conservative Trump agenda in 2019 and 2020. That Trump agenda is entirely against their “establishment republican” interests.
The Paul Ryan mailer to elect a Democrat is just another example of how corrupt the entire UniParty political apparatus is within Washington DC.
That truism is entirely why this MAGA graphic, from 2015, remains accurate:
Koch, Ryan, Koch, McConnell, Murdoch
Even I’m shocked to hear the news, but yes Paul Weasel Ryan would do such a thing.
Kinda wish they’d left him in the center of Saudi Arabia.
People were not supposed to notice. Let’s see if any journalist can get him in front of a camera and ask him why. But then again, this is a “SuperPAC” and Ryan has nothing to do with it right?
The shadowy nature of SuperPACs need to end.
The CLF will reply as follows:
We spent over $3 million producing and placing TV ads opposing Conor Lamb. Ads can be viewed on our website. Expenditures are reported to the FEC.
And the follow up question is:
We’ve looked at the FEC site and the CLF has reported exactly $0 in direct mail expenses supporting Conor Lamb. There’s no doubt this piece presents Conor Lamb in a favorable light to 2A voters. So how exactly does this piece qualify as “opposition”?
What did the RNC know and when did they know it?
Sickening…
Reprehensible. And what about the ever spreading infestation of these corporate entities?
These faceless non-voting “alien non-human persons” should be banned from involvement in our elections. If it can’t walk into a voting booth and cast a lawful vote, why should we allow it to tamper with our election processes?
But also I think Trump missed a crucial rhetorical opportunity to clench a victory for Siccone.
He touched on how Conor Lamb would never vote with Trump; that if elected, Lamb would wuss out on MAGA values and vote like his Democrat bosses told him to vote.
Trump soft pedaled an important truth. I wish Trump would have hammered on the willful and calculated dishonesty of Lamb feigning support for Trump and MAGA values. He should called Lamb out; called him a coward and a phony who was just telling good people the lies that Democrats tell and repeat every day without remorse or shame.
How do we know this is true?
If Lamb had any commitment to, belief in, or real support for MAGA values then Lamb would change political parties just like other Democrats have had to do. But no. Not the poor little lamb who has gone astray, hoping others, not he, will have to pay.
I hope Siccone ultimately prevails when the absentee ballots are counted, and if he doesn’t, I hope he hangs tough and sues for a recount.
What can we do to stop this?
1. Pack up, go home, turn out the lights and cry
Or
2. Fight with all your heart, tell everyone the facts and double down on the corruption and win!
The only effective way to stop this is getting involved at the LOCAL level.
This mailer should be verified as actually being sent by the Congressional Leadership Fund & if that’s the case then MAGA supporters need to burn down the White House & National Republican Committee phone lines to make sure that this clear example of backstabbing does not get swept under the rug so to speak. Hopefully President Trump is aware that the backstabbing attempts continue & will counterpunch forcefully before November.
You can also contact the CLF at: https://www.congressionalleadershipfund.org/contact/
How bout we just Abolish this entire Federal Govenment and start over per the Constitution!
This story falls under my “bury head in sand and hope it’s not true”
That’s way better than my response! And thanks for the laugh! 🙂
I’ll ask again what I ask every time the Uniparty comes up.
What can Trump or Trump’s supporters do to counter their sabotage?
This crap is nauseating.
This doesnt surprise me. For those who question Rush he has been saying this for years. Rush just never explained it clearly.
SD, thanks for explaining the GOP minority position so clearly.
I have greatly enjoyed Rush over the years . . . but the other day, he touted Bret Baier as this great guy and I just don’t get that . . . Bret Baier was revealed to this household as a total swamp critter back on August 6, 2015 when he asked the opening question of that first debate of the Republican presidential candidates.
What is this touting of Bret Baier all about?
Is a class action lawsuit possible for those of us that donate money to support the republicans?
To me it’s fraud hoisted upon those of us donating money…
Does the head of the RNC have an explanation?
I keep getting the impression that the Republican Party really doesn’t want to have the majority – they want to do everything they can to block OUR President.
Just sending email to my Congressman/Senator both are Rep. I’m about to blow a gasket with these azz hats…..
Yes. Look at how they defrauded Bernie Sanders supporters. These predatory national parties and uniparty syndicate insiders are perhaps more vulnerable to a RICO action. At some point these non-human alien persons (corporate entities) may effectively become 5th Column agents of domestic and foreign intersts actively plotting against the Constitution and our nation, doing so with evident criminal intent and in a manner consistent with that of an ongoing criminal enterprise.
But also remember Grandpa’s advice.
“Mighty hard to hang a horse thief with a horse thief judge.”
There can only one. The Highlander. YouTube is blocking it. Freedom of Speech.
They will do A-N-Y-T-H-I-N-G to advance their Anti-American agenda! Stick a fork in them.
Is that a faint glow I am seeing coming from the Old North Church??
Are we sure it is not photoshopped?
Wow! I thought he had already participated in some sort of reconciliation. That is clearly not true!
New Speaker.
New speaker will help a little but will not fix “♦the Republican controlled senate voted unanimously to block any Trump recess appointments (summer 2017);” The only effective help would be getting involved at the LOCAL level.
THIS is a stunning revelation! PROOF! Interest does not lie with, ‘We The People’.
Can a complaint be filed with the RNC, the FEC?
Okay. I understand more clearly now. I missed the link to the campaign ad mailer. Politics suck.
So.what do we do about this? I supported Paul Nehlen with financial support in his primary bid against quisling Ryan in 2016. But as I do not live in Wisconsin, and as the Republican voters in Ryan’s district are apparently very low information voters, what can I individually and we collectively do about this? This is beyond sickening. It is so contemptible, and so infuriating, that I could just spit nails. Even the GOPe should be mortified about this, and yet they obviously are not. Ryan should actually and LITERALLY be tarred and feathered and ridden out of DC on a rail, and.dumped in the Anacostia River. And then his house should be burned down.
So again, what do we do, really? While treason against the United States is a black letter crime, treason against one’s political party and one’s constituents is not. So what leverage, if any, can be brought to bear against this execrable Communist masquerading as a Republican?
CONNER MCLOUD There can only be one!
Are you telling me the Washington Generals really AREN’T trying to beat the Harlem Globetrotters???
Dang, y’all!
We need to make their Quisling betrayal crystal clear and get actual PATRIOTS into office.
The war on the Left and their minions is the War on Evil: we’re in it, folks, until the Second Coming of our Lord and Savior.
CONNER MCLOUD There can only be one!
Ugh, that’ll give me nightmares, right before going to bed!
This is why I will not donate to the RNC, NRCC, NSCC or any PAC. I will only donate to the individual candidates.
I do that also but if they are going against us there has to be something we can do about besides just getting the word out to other R’S. I’m so ready to burn it down!
I hope it wasn’t an intentional act by a Republican PAC to help the Dem candidate.
It should be said, that it isn’t uncommon for one party to send literature to the opposing party voters on their candidate. It is usually done to give info to hurt the candidate and cause voters to turn against them (or at least not be enthusiastic to vote).
Like I said in a different thread….
They may have thought Lamb’s anti gun control stance was unpopular in that district. The Washington Post article said this literature was meant to hurt Lamb (not help him). However, since he ran openly as a pro 2nd amendment candidate….
You have to question what they based this political strategy on.
Either Sundance is correct, or maybe it did bother some Dems but just not enough, or this PAC made a stupid strategy decision.
I’d sure like to know.
I’m not as cynical as some of you are. It has been my long standing opinion that the GOP besides being too weak to implement meaningful policy changes and being unable to defend their political goals against dem attacks….. is truly just simply the party of stupid sometimes.
It is also true they have played dirty politics against non establishment Republican candidates. So, I don’t know.
Interesting spin on the intention angle. Worth considering. But we have seen far worse than this in the past as pointed out. I suppose some answer could be had by determining who the targets of the advertising. After all, if it were sent to Democrat voters on the list, then yes. If it were sent to Republican voters on the list, then no.
This isn’t broadcast media — it’s a mailer campaign.
Daniel, see Invisible Mikey’s post below on the flyer strategy they used (different flyers to repub voters vs dem voters).
I live in southeast PA and see this type of political stuff every election. It will look like something positive on a conservative candidate, but will tell you something you don’t like about them in a major spin format. You’ll look at the fine print and see it was paid for by a liberal PAC.
“UniParty At Work – Paul Ryan SuperPac Campaigned to Elect Democrat Conor Lamb…”
Rep. Nunes ought to open a Congressional investigation into THIS.
Ryan is sufficiently entrenched in his NeverTrumper mindset and he has all the support he needs in his home district and among the RINO/deep state members of the House that he can act with impunity to undermine the President. He has repeatedly been outed as a confederate of the Trump resistance, and that will not change.
The President is powerless to do anything but live with it. The same is true for McConnell.
This is a dagger to my heart. It simply means the rot is far too deep to EVER be eliminated. It matters not what happens with all this is going on with the FBI…DOJ et al…its all an incredible scam. The United States as we knew it is no more. And never will be again. The corruption is incredible. And there is no way to end it.
We already expanded knowledge of this story on yesterday’s Presidential thread beyond the scope of this post. This is a rare occurrence.
The Big League Politics story was a half-truth, evidenced by a link in their re-tread reporting. In the body of their Mar. 14th article is the statement “Here’s the shocking mailer.” The word “mailer” is not a link to the mailer, but is instead a link to WaPo’s Mar. 1st article about CLF’s dirty trick attempt:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/powerpost/wp/2018/03/01/republican-super-pac-warns-democratic-voters-that-their-candidate-supports-gun-rights/
This more comprehensive original source explains that while CLF sent the misleading “He supports gun rights!” Mailer to registered Democrat voters, they were simultaneously sending out another door-hanger with a “He’s coming for your guns, and he loves Pelosi” message. They sent this message to registered Republicans.
CLF was lying to both groups of voters, hoping to negatively impact Lamb’s campaign no matter who took the bait. Lamb’s actual position was in the middle of both these lies. He is not in favor of assault weapons bans. He still owns and uses guns. He is, however, in favor of expanded background checks and other gun control aspects. He also said he does not automatically back Pelosi continuing as party leader.
Lamb’s campaign was able to out-message Saccone’s on this and other issues, but there were many contributing factors to his narrow upset beyond Uniparty shenanigans. In short, he campaigned harder, was more charismatic, represented positive change better to local residents, and reflected the district’s hopes and local legislative goals better than Saccone. Lamb had been a prosecutor, and he built his case and convinced the “jury” of voters. What the President’s last-minute attempts to help Saccone did was to prevent an even bigger loss. His efforts narrowed the gap, even though it was too little too late.
I don’t personally think this special election was a referendum on POTUS as much as an example of the “all politics is local” axiom.
Hmmmm, so you are implying Sundance is wrong with the assertion that Ryan’s PAC sent the mailer? Sure sounds that way. Let’s see what you got.
Hmmmm, so you independently confirmed Ryan’s PAC did send the mailer. Sundance and others are in fact correct.
Then you pivot and change the subject to evaluating whether the (D)ummycrat phony is actually a bona fide gun grabber or not and a no big deal rationalization for the election of an obvious snake. You are so transparent, Mikey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I said was that the source SD relied on, the Big League Politics story, was not original, and that it was a half-truth, since it did not mention the opposite-message mailer sent to Republicans.
Don’t believe me. Go to the source, the Mar. 14th BLP article. Check the link that says “Here’s the mailer”. Does it go to a two-week old WaPo article, or not? Does that article talk about not one but TWO different mailers, or not? Why didn’t Big League Politics report that?
I’m not generating this story. I only back-tracked the links provided, as I normally do for every controversial article. I made the assertion previously that much of “fake news” is just inept re-reporting, inaccurate paraphrasing from earlier reporting by others.
You’re entitled to disagree with my opinion about why Lamb beat Saccone, as is anyone. I think for Republicans to gain seats, they must field the better candidates. I was not aware that is a radical opinion.
I was about to repost Mike’s post from 14th, but saw this first.
All due respect to General Sundance, but this one does stink of poorly executed dirty tricks.
Maybe CLF didn’t realize that most voters in that district support the 2A, no matter which party’s candidate they vote for. It was one of the ways Lamb reflected his own district.
I should add that i believe General Sundance is 100% in the big picture, but that WashingtonCompost article from Mar 1st spells it out along with quotes from TCLF depending their multiple message mailers to different mailing lists. (Dims vs. Reps.) . OTOH, maybe there is good reason to use the opportunity to push back at the uniparty.
I hope the rumors are true that Paul Ryan isn’t running for re-election.
Hillary, Podesta and DNC’s Circle of Emails
https://clinton.media.mit.edu/
The uniparty is Deep State…
Funny thing about the election in PA – Conor Lamb may have won. But the Democrats lost… lots of people are saying that Lamb follows Trump’s agenda. Time will tell.
What can we do? Fill the vacant seats with pro-Trumpers. Primary Paul Ryan with a pro-Trumper. McConnell? He’s so old and ineffective, if we can’t beat him in a primary at least we can remove him as ML after the Nov election if we get enough pro-Trumpers in
I would like to see a breakdown in the expenditures for all of the official Republican groups.
According to the FEC filings, there was a ton of GOP money spent in this election.
Congressional Leadership Fund (Ryan) – $3,5 million
National Republican Campaign Committee – $3,5 million
RNC – $1.2+ million
To where did that money go? Was it mostly pro-Saccone?
Well then….https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/974117989925736449
LikeLike
Despicable. The GOP makes me sick to my stomach.
There is no Trump Party.
There’s your problem.
Many Republicans want a return to donor politics as usual and they know a Democrat President is the fastest way to achieve that.
You thought what else?
ANYONE that believes justice will ever be served to the crooks and scum that are the US government are total morons. Virtually EVERY person elected to the House or Senate very quickly become worth MILLIONS of dollars. Regardless of prior financial standing they all get rich. Maxine Watters is exhibit A. Does this not strike anyone as felonious? Face it people…..we are just a huge group of purses and wallets to be fleeced in every possible way. This country will go the way of every other empire thru history…..the powerful will rule until the country is ruined. And i think we all know the country is already ruined. There is no solution…..no salvation…just more of what we have been fed for decades. I am 59 years old. I am glad i will not be alive to see what is coming in the years to come.
