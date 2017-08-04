Republican Senate Blocks President Trump From Recess Appointments…

And remember, there’s some people who think the “UniParty” isn’t real. Meanwhile, republicans led the way in the Senate to initiate a rules process blocking President Trump from recess appointments during the upcoming Senate break. The pro-forma session process requires all Senators to agree to the rules maneuver; they did.
There are over 100 Trump nominations awaiting confirmation from the Senate. The Senators will not return until after Labor Day.
WASHINGTON DC – […] Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), doing wrap up for the entire Senate, locked in nine “pro-forma” sessions — brief meetings that normally last roughly a minute.
The move, which requires the agreement of every senator, means the Senate will be in session every three business days throughout the August recess.
The Senate left D.C. on Thursday evening with most lawmakers not expected to return to Washington until after Labor Day.
Senators were scheduled to be in town through next week, but staffers and senators predicted they would wrap up a few remaining agenda items and leave Washington early. (read more)
They didn’t just declare war on Trump; they declared war on me. Let the games begin.
There is a move President Trump could make that would really piss them off. Call the Congress (both House) back into session. By law, congress has to return to the capital, if the fail to return they can be drug back (in handcuffs if need be) by United States Marshals. And then the President can force congress to confirm all his nominees or go into full recess and allow him his recess appointments which the US Constitution allows him to do. Either way you force the issue and score a win! Because if they are in Washington D.C. the cannot campaign and raise money. Muha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
This. They wanna f around, go for it.
That’s what I call a nuclear option!
Better yet just cut their health care subsidies.
Three if by government.
Very neat, thanks!
The President could put a big dent into the GOPe fundraising efforts if he wants, or at least scare the crap out of them. The national party is raking in millions of dollars using his image with their deceptive and misleading fundraising mailings, then using the money on the other end to defeat his policies.
Although he can’t stop them from doing it, he could make it an issue publicly, and request donors to direct their funds elsewhere.
Perhaps a group will start a national GOPe Primary Challenger’s Fund. I’d give.
How can Murkowski do this…on her own.
Wouldn’t she have to have McConnell’s permission?
Did he leave and give her his gavel?
I know the article says this move “requires the agreement of every senator”…but does that mean they all voted on it?
President Trump can’t drain the swamp alone, there’s too much slug. We have to shovel it out. We need a plan for the upcoming elections with everyone being on the same page on who to vote for in their state and spread the word all over the place. I see the Uniparty setting up the next elections in a couple of ways:
1) They will run candidates pretending to support Trump
2) They will run 3 candidates to split the vote and hope Democrats will help vote for their RINO
Sorry wheatie, I didn’t mean to post this under your thread.
It’s all good, Madeline. 🙂
We have to start a new party on the quick. The primary elections are EZ to rig.
See my comments below on this. There’s not enough time. Besides, they’ve made it difficult if not impossible to get on enough ballots to make a difference. Through the rats out of the party, and make THEM find a new party.
I swear, I hate them all. Filth.
It’s done by a parliamentary procedure known as a Unanimous Consent motion. If nobody objects to the motion, then no vote is required.
What if we just change the locks?
Amazing how simple a unamous vote can be so easily found.
#disgustedinNY
Isn’t that the truth? No problem getting 100% vote when it comes to hamstringing our president.
I’ll join you in your disgust, WSB. #disgustedinCA
This environment couldn’t be better for Trump to start a third party,actually, it would be a second party. We don’t have a party backing our president or backing the people. Republican senate blocking Trump recess spots. Can’t get 100 nominees confirmed. Both parties are criminals and I’m sick of all of them. Wouldn’t vote for any of them with exception of Freedom Caucus. And Pence is just as bad. Open borders guy in lockstep with the criminal establishment. I’m done wit all of them.
Call the Dimmies the party of little snakes
Call the Repubes the party of old snakes
Our New Party…Party of the forgotten mam
No, no and no. Starting a 3rd party would involve gaining ballot access in too many places, and the two parties have made that difficult if not impossible.
Based on precedent and past results, the Republican party already has access to all ballots everywhere. That automatic ballot access is priceless.
Keep the party but throw the rats and traitors overboard, and then sail on. Let them start a third party. Maybe they’ll even take the name UniParty….there’s a ring to it.
We takeover the GOP
Exactly. There’s no time for anything else. Every patriot should be on the phone today NOT just to his Senator or Congressman, but to his local party chairman asking about meeting dates and times.
Attend the local meetings. Get involved locally. Find out who runs the local Republican party and start cleaning house there.
If there are any of you S. Carolinians listening; please find an event with the ass Lindsay Graham and pay him a visit.
Throwing the rats and traitors overboard
sounds great, but only after we drive a stake thru their bleeding hearts
That’s what Macron did in France to huge success. I know France is different in terms on more than just 2 main political parties, but why does it have to be this way with just the two?
It’s amazing how naked the Republican Senate is rapidly becoming. They’re desperate. Brilliant move yesterday rolling out the immigration platform. Like Steve Miller said, huge majorities agree with those positions. You want to be the guy that leads the charge against it? That’s a Kamikaze mission. Trump is going to break them all. With the budget coming up, comes the ultimate leverage. Do they think he’ll shut it down? They know he’ll shut it down. Do you want to be running next year, having voted against repealing Obamacare, getting immigration under control, not lowering taxes on the middle class, and not producing a budget? Winning hasn’t even really started yet.
Yes, they will support him if it suits them. Don’t forget, however, that those two standing at the podium with him also voted to prevent him from recess appointments.
Checks and balances? Indeed! Who ARE these people? I demand to see the Wizard behind the curtain!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can someone remind me as to where the checks and balances were with OBAMA.
I think most of the checks went to the Clinton Foundation… the balances???
Were in the hundreds of millions if not billions.
Each day of the recess the President should tweet out a picture of an empty House and Senate chamber with the caption….”This is Congress at work.”
TBH I sometimes think we’re safer when they are out of town and not in session.
“…not in session.”
But that’s the thing, they are ‘technically’ in session.
Love the idea of PDJT tweeting out a picture, though.
Picture of an empty Senate chamber, with:
“This is the Senate in session. But where are they? They claim they are ‘in session'”
How can this not be obstruction. Every Senator voted on this? Does that mean we have no allies? Wow, these worthless politicians have proven they care nothing about their constituents or our country. Truly disgusting individuals who we are paying to come to work, accomplish nothing yet we continue to reward them with countless vacations and reelections. Get them all out.
Congress was telling the American people who’s boss in a couple of ways: First, not one republican senator voted to allow President Trump recess appointments; second, they had Murkowski, out of all people, wrap it up.
These people have lived in the WH bubble for so long they have no clue what’s going on in the real world other than what their media tells them. They are in for a very rude awakening.
The GOP senate is so desperate to stop Trump, they will destroy their own party.
Driving 100 mph on the freeway while looking directly in the rear view mirror! That’s our STUPID Party alright….
So, the Greatest Deliberative Body in The World engages in a petty trick to block the President while they go on a paid vacation to raise money for their reelections. Where was all this concern when Obama was in offfice?
They did the same to Obama,
The republicans did, not the dems.
Fox & Friends is leading with this story in ten minutes for those of you who can stomach it.
McConnell is de-facto admitting that he and his cronies are slow rolling Trump’s nominees, not the dims. Astonishing. This is panic stuff. The only play they have is to try to buy time. Other than that, they don’t have a plan. Steve Miller, boom. West Virginia rally, boom. They’re messing with the wrong guy.
These are the same slugs that gave Obama everything he wanted. Billions of $$ out the window to his pals. Crimes and treason were committed and they just sat there. We had better get some good candidates ready to run. Heard today that traitor Jeff Flake is in trouble as he should be.
I heard they also tried to block him from firing Mueller. Whether they accomplished it or not, I don’t know.
I know they got a record # of appointments through, FINALLY, and I was certain that to get that degree of participation from the DIMs, there must be some major funny business afoot. Cooperation from Congress usually means whatever they are doing is AGAINST THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE.
It is truly amazing how much they HATE US.
Taking a recess, when they have accomplished nothing. SHAME. SHAME. SHAME.
Trying, not tried. One of the idiots from my state, Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Chris Coons (D-DE) introduced yesterday “The Special Counsel Integrity Act”, basically the ability of Mueller to appeal removal in court. Needless to say I contacted the moron via email indicating he should have called it “The I Just Lost A Vote Act”. Jack ass.
Congress is in open rebellion against us, folks. All the masks have fallen. My colleagues, my family, my neighbors, we all speak in these terms now. What was once hard to reconcile is now taken for granted. The fools on the hill apparently have no idea what’s coming for them in 2018.
Tillis has been turned !
We are living in historic times. If any Republican ever said the Congress was powerless during the Obama Administration, then that Republican is either RINO or Nevertrumper. Big deal 65 people were approved yesterday to serve, there are still hundreds waiting in the wings. These are Patriots who have put their lives on hold so they could serve an America First! Agenda. Basically, it will take one year before President Trump’s Team of Patriots is in place; this is with Republican Majorities! As the Executive, President Trump will respond at the day and time of his choosing; remember, he hits back 10 times harder.
I can’t detest these politicians more. Their disdain for ‘regular’ people is so obvious, because they bow down to the altar of the Lobbyists who own them. GGRRRRR
Wait…McCain wasn’t in town.
If “every senator” had to be in “agreement” with this, then how did McCain vote on it?
Good question.
I was just wondering whether POTUS could beat them at their own game by firing Mueller tomorrow. Or today if the Senate is not in session today. If I’m correct, he has three days before they are back in session.
How this works to prevent any recess appointments…is that they have to stay in session.
So they are ‘technically’ in session, right now.
So as long as they meet again in three days, they will continue to be in session for the remainder of the month?
Yeah, and they don’t have to all ‘meet’ either…just a couple of them can go in, one of them gavels-in and the other makes motion to adjourn.
This is what they did to keep Obama from appointing a SCOTUS judge, last year.
Then POTUS should haul every single one of their behinds in even if he has to call in every US Marshal to do it. And demand they stay to work.
Yup! I agree.
And start tweeting out a picture of the empty Senate chamber…with the tweet — “Senate is in session. Where are they?”
Yes, Trump can ridicule and shame those dolts via tweet, every time an issue arises anywhere, about anything. He could also catch Murkowski gaveling in the “session”, I bet the people of Alaska want to see her hard at work for their benefit, tricking the country.
It’s done by a Unanimous Consent motion. If no Senator PRESENT objects, the motion is agreed to without a formal vote.
Thanks.
It’s a presumed yes. You only have to be present to vote no. Basically, they just ask if anyone objects, and if no one speaks up, it’s done. The fewer Senators present the better.
They can’t do the bidding of their masters without sunlight getting on them. This story needs repeating over and over and over again. Republican congress blocking president Trump. There is no more clear an indication. Of course the blocking of Obamacare repeal is a pretty clear indication for many, this is the most transparently clear of all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear God knows.
More will be revealed.
Keep praying!
Sundance, could this have been part of the deal for the massive number of appts confirmed yesterday? The approved more at once than they would have in session over August correct? They appear to treat POTUS as a child who can’t be trusted. Talk about projection!
We have to be smart in looking at primary candidates who can win statewide but want to MAGA. These losers need to go
Yeah, Trump got some appts confirmed by agreeing to this move which is all optics. He was never going to do recess appts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, if he can’t get anything done, he should campaign non-stop opposing every single one of them.
Unbelievable! I will no longer be known as a Republican as they sicken me! I am a Conservative, which the supposed Republicans can no longer say. They have foresaken us and THEY are the wolves.
And the “supposed” conservative caucus joined in to block the president.
Calling Rand Paul, Ted Cruz et al – could’t speak up to say “no”?
so its business as usual in DC
nothing can get done while they are there and nothing can get done when they are not there
we the people are so lucky to have such dedicated and hard workers on our side NOT
And they took off early too!
“Senators were scheduled to be in town through next week…”
They have their personal staff do all their paper work so what do they do besides show up for work half the time? No wonder they never retire.
Hmmm……not even any “token” nays on this from those Repubs up for re-election in 2018?!?!?! or does this “procedure” require a 100% vote?
YUP!
It’s the President’s Constitutional right to appoint recess appointments. Article 2 section 2.
The Constitution vests the power of recess appointments in the President. The only way to change that is to amend the Constitution. Senate “rules changes” don’t matter a damn.
Well I have to say, I love it! The American people can’t stand the Republican party anyway, so this is perfect for Trump to run in 2018 in support of pro-Trump, not pro-Republican Senators. And then in 2020 talk about running against a Do-Nothing Congress, of his OWN Party.
I can’t believe how stupid the Republicans are. Do they actually think the people like THEM more than The Trumpster???
Trump can then bash the GOP while running and looks completely independent, which is exactly what people want.
Yeah, it’s frustrating now, but just wait. The GOP is laying the ground for a huge Trump win in 2018 and 2020. Cant’ flipping wait to watch.
I have a small business which keeps me busy. My family, some of my neighbors and customer base now know about CTH. Any suggestions on how to further spread CTH?
Not one senator stood with Trump? I am so angry my teeth are grinding. God. Help us!
Fire. McConnell’s. Lobbyist. Wife. Now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I worry no more about Obama holdovers. It’s clear the biggest resistance to Trump and the voters’ agenda is the GOP.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend;
The enemy posing as my friend, is my most vile and despicable enemy.
It’s NOW our President and US.
We can’t depend on the hose or senate.
House
