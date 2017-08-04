Republican Senate Blocks President Trump From Recess Appointments…

And remember, there’s some people who think the “UniParty” isn’t real. Meanwhile, republicans led the way in the Senate to initiate a rules process blocking President Trump from recess appointments during the upcoming Senate break.   The pro-forma session process requires all Senators to agree to the rules maneuver; they did.

There are over 100 Trump nominations awaiting confirmation from the Senate.  The Senators will not return until after Labor Day.

WASHINGTON DC – […] Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), doing wrap up for the entire Senate, locked in nine “pro-forma” sessions — brief meetings that normally last roughly a minute.

The move, which requires the agreement of every senator, means the Senate will be in session every three business days throughout the August recess.

The Senate left D.C. on Thursday evening with most lawmakers not expected to return to Washington until after Labor Day.

Senators were scheduled to be in town through next week, but staffers and senators predicted they would wrap up a few remaining agenda items and leave Washington early. (read more)

  1. helix35 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:22 am

    They didn’t just declare war on Trump; they declared war on me. Let the games begin.

    • highground01 says:
      August 4, 2017 at 5:35 am

      There is a move President Trump could make that would really piss them off. Call the Congress (both House) back into session. By law, congress has to return to the capital, if the fail to return they can be drug back (in handcuffs if need be) by United States Marshals. And then the President can force congress to confirm all his nominees or go into full recess and allow him his recess appointments which the US Constitution allows him to do. Either way you force the issue and score a win! Because if they are in Washington D.C. the cannot campaign and raise money. Muha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!

    • Howie says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:02 am

      Three if by government.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:47 am

      The President could put a big dent into the GOPe fundraising efforts if he wants, or at least scare the crap out of them. The national party is raking in millions of dollars using his image with their deceptive and misleading fundraising mailings, then using the money on the other end to defeat his policies.

      Although he can’t stop them from doing it, he could make it an issue publicly, and request donors to direct their funds elsewhere.

      Perhaps a group will start a national GOPe Primary Challenger’s Fund. I’d give.

  2. wheatietoo says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:23 am

    How can Murkowski do this…on her own.

    Wouldn’t she have to have McConnell’s permission?
    Did he leave and give her his gavel?

  3. WSB says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:24 am

    What if we just change the locks?

    Amazing how simple a unamous vote can be so easily found.

    #disgustedinNY

  4. Cookie0 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:26 am

    This environment couldn’t be better for Trump to start a third party,actually, it would be a second party. We don’t have a party backing our president or backing the people. Republican senate blocking Trump recess spots. Can’t get 100 nominees confirmed. Both parties are criminals and I’m sick of all of them. Wouldn’t vote for any of them with exception of Freedom Caucus. And Pence is just as bad. Open borders guy in lockstep with the criminal establishment. I’m done wit all of them.

    • citizen817 says:
      August 4, 2017 at 5:42 am

      Call the Dimmies the party of little snakes
      Call the Repubes the party of old snakes
      Our New Party…Party of the forgotten mam

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      August 4, 2017 at 5:44 am

      No, no and no. Starting a 3rd party would involve gaining ballot access in too many places, and the two parties have made that difficult if not impossible.

      Based on precedent and past results, the Republican party already has access to all ballots everywhere. That automatic ballot access is priceless.

      Keep the party but throw the rats and traitors overboard, and then sail on. Let them start a third party. Maybe they’ll even take the name UniParty….there’s a ring to it.

    • Josh S says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:42 am

      That’s what Macron did in France to huge success. I know France is different in terms on more than just 2 main political parties, but why does it have to be this way with just the two?

  5. starfcker says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:38 am

    It’s amazing how naked the Republican Senate is rapidly becoming. They’re desperate. Brilliant move yesterday rolling out the immigration platform. Like Steve Miller said, huge majorities agree with those positions. You want to be the guy that leads the charge against it? That’s a Kamikaze mission. Trump is going to break them all. With the budget coming up, comes the ultimate leverage. Do they think he’ll shut it down? They know he’ll shut it down. Do you want to be running next year, having voted against repealing Obamacare, getting immigration under control, not lowering taxes on the middle class, and not producing a budget? Winning hasn’t even really started yet.

  6. Judith says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:38 am

    Checks and balances? Indeed! Who ARE these people? I demand to see the Wizard behind the curtain!

  7. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:40 am

    Each day of the recess the President should tweet out a picture of an empty House and Senate chamber with the caption….”This is Congress at work.”

    TBH I sometimes think we’re safer when they are out of town and not in session.

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:30 am

      “…not in session.”

      But that’s the thing, they are ‘technically’ in session.

      Love the idea of PDJT tweeting out a picture, though.

      Picture of an empty Senate chamber, with:
      “This is the Senate in session. But where are they? They claim they are ‘in session'”

      Like

  8. Abster says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:40 am

    How can this not be obstruction. Every Senator voted on this? Does that mean we have no allies? Wow, these worthless politicians have proven they care nothing about their constituents or our country. Truly disgusting individuals who we are paying to come to work, accomplish nothing yet we continue to reward them with countless vacations and reelections. Get them all out.

    • madelinesminion says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:27 am

      Congress was telling the American people who’s boss in a couple of ways: First, not one republican senator voted to allow President Trump recess appointments; second, they had Murkowski, out of all people, wrap it up.

      These people have lived in the WH bubble for so long they have no clue what’s going on in the real world other than what their media tells them. They are in for a very rude awakening.

  9. Danny Miller says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:41 am

    The GOP senate is so desperate to stop Trump, they will destroy their own party.

  10. Nunya Bidness says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:43 am

    So, the Greatest Deliberative Body in The World engages in a petty trick to block the President while they go on a paid vacation to raise money for their reelections. Where was all this concern when Obama was in offfice?

  11. distracted2 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:52 am

    Fox & Friends is leading with this story in ten minutes for those of you who can stomach it.

    • starfcker says:
      August 4, 2017 at 5:58 am

      McConnell is de-facto admitting that he and his cronies are slow rolling Trump’s nominees, not the dims. Astonishing. This is panic stuff. The only play they have is to try to buy time. Other than that, they don’t have a plan. Steve Miller, boom. West Virginia rally, boom. They’re messing with the wrong guy.

  12. shirley49 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:53 am

    These are the same slugs that gave Obama everything he wanted. Billions of $$ out the window to his pals. Crimes and treason were committed and they just sat there. We had better get some good candidates ready to run. Heard today that traitor Jeff Flake is in trouble as he should be.

  13. TwoLaine says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:53 am

    I heard they also tried to block him from firing Mueller. Whether they accomplished it or not, I don’t know.

    I know they got a record # of appointments through, FINALLY, and I was certain that to get that degree of participation from the DIMs, there must be some major funny business afoot. Cooperation from Congress usually means whatever they are doing is AGAINST THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE.

    It is truly amazing how much they HATE US.

    Taking a recess, when they have accomplished nothing. SHAME. SHAME. SHAME.

    • teekay says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:48 am

      Trying, not tried. One of the idiots from my state, Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Chris Coons (D-DE) introduced yesterday “The Special Counsel Integrity Act”, basically the ability of Mueller to appeal removal in court. Needless to say I contacted the moron via email indicating he should have called it “The I Just Lost A Vote Act”. Jack ass.

      Congress is in open rebellion against us, folks. All the masks have fallen. My colleagues, my family, my neighbors, we all speak in these terms now. What was once hard to reconcile is now taken for granted. The fools on the hill apparently have no idea what’s coming for them in 2018.

  14. Publius2016 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:00 am

    We are living in historic times. If any Republican ever said the Congress was powerless during the Obama Administration, then that Republican is either RINO or Nevertrumper. Big deal 65 people were approved yesterday to serve, there are still hundreds waiting in the wings. These are Patriots who have put their lives on hold so they could serve an America First! Agenda. Basically, it will take one year before President Trump’s Team of Patriots is in place; this is with Republican Majorities! As the Executive, President Trump will respond at the day and time of his choosing; remember, he hits back 10 times harder.

  15. independentalien says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:03 am

    I can’t detest these politicians more. Their disdain for ‘regular’ people is so obvious, because they bow down to the altar of the Lobbyists who own them. GGRRRRR

  16. wheatietoo says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:08 am

    Wait…McCain wasn’t in town.

    If “every senator” had to be in “agreement” with this, then how did McCain vote on it?

    • distracted2 says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:10 am

      Good question.

      I was just wondering whether POTUS could beat them at their own game by firing Mueller tomorrow. Or today if the Senate is not in session today. If I’m correct, he has three days before they are back in session.

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 4, 2017 at 6:17 am

        How this works to prevent any recess appointments…is that they have to stay in session.

        So they are ‘technically’ in session, right now.

        • distracted2 says:
          August 4, 2017 at 6:22 am

          So as long as they meet again in three days, they will continue to be in session for the remainder of the month?

          • wheatietoo says:
            August 4, 2017 at 6:25 am

            Yeah, and they don’t have to all ‘meet’ either…just a couple of them can go in, one of them gavels-in and the other makes motion to adjourn.

            This is what they did to keep Obama from appointing a SCOTUS judge, last year.

            • distracted2 says:
              August 4, 2017 at 6:29 am

              Then POTUS should haul every single one of their behinds in even if he has to call in every US Marshal to do it. And demand they stay to work.

              • wheatietoo says:
                August 4, 2017 at 6:32 am

                Yup! I agree.

                And start tweeting out a picture of the empty Senate chamber…with the tweet — “Senate is in session. Where are they?”

                • railer says:
                  August 4, 2017 at 7:01 am

                  Yes, Trump can ridicule and shame those dolts via tweet, every time an issue arises anywhere, about anything. He could also catch Murkowski gaveling in the “session”, I bet the people of Alaska want to see her hard at work for their benefit, tricking the country.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:27 am

      It’s done by a Unanimous Consent motion. If no Senator PRESENT objects, the motion is agreed to without a formal vote.

    • Aparition42 says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:47 am

      It’s a presumed yes. You only have to be present to vote no. Basically, they just ask if anyone objects, and if no one speaks up, it’s done. The fewer Senators present the better.

  17. Daniel says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:09 am

    They can’t do the bidding of their masters without sunlight getting on them. This story needs repeating over and over and over again. Republican congress blocking president Trump. There is no more clear an indication. Of course the blocking of Obamacare repeal is a pretty clear indication for many, this is the most transparently clear of all.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      August 4, 2017 at 6:59 am

      How do they dare to show their faces to the public – and how do they stand to look at themselves in the mirror?

      Dear God knows.

      More will be revealed.

      Keep praying!

  18. Luke from NJ says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Sundance, could this have been part of the deal for the massive number of appts confirmed yesterday? The approved more at once than they would have in session over August correct? They appear to treat POTUS as a child who can’t be trusted. Talk about projection!
    We have to be smart in looking at primary candidates who can win statewide but want to MAGA. These losers need to go

  19. frjas says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Here’s hoping Trump starts endorsing and campaigning for lots of vetted and proven primary challengers next cycle.

  20. skinsfan20677 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Unbelievable! I will no longer be known as a Republican as they sicken me! I am a Conservative, which the supposed Republicans can no longer say. They have foresaken us and THEY are the wolves.

  21. moe ham head says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:23 am

    so its business as usual in DC
    nothing can get done while they are there and nothing can get done when they are not there
    we the people are so lucky to have such dedicated and hard workers on our side NOT

    • madelinesminion says:
      August 4, 2017 at 7:00 am

      And they took off early too!

      “Senators were scheduled to be in town through next week…”

      They have their personal staff do all their paper work so what do they do besides show up for work half the time? No wonder they never retire.

  22. Greg says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Hmmm……not even any “token” nays on this from those Repubs up for re-election in 2018?!?!?! or does this “procedure” require a 100% vote?

  23. TwoLaine says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:39 am

    YUP!

  24. Patriot1 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:40 am

    It’s the President’s Constitutional right to appoint recess appointments. Article 2 section 2.

  25. Larry says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:42 am

    The Constitution vests the power of recess appointments in the President. The only way to change that is to amend the Constitution. Senate “rules changes” don’t matter a damn.

  26. Josh S says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:46 am

    Well I have to say, I love it! The American people can’t stand the Republican party anyway, so this is perfect for Trump to run in 2018 in support of pro-Trump, not pro-Republican Senators. And then in 2020 talk about running against a Do-Nothing Congress, of his OWN Party.

    I can’t believe how stupid the Republicans are. Do they actually think the people like THEM more than The Trumpster???
    Trump can then bash the GOP while running and looks completely independent, which is exactly what people want.
    Yeah, it’s frustrating now, but just wait. The GOP is laying the ground for a huge Trump win in 2018 and 2020. Cant’ flipping wait to watch.

  27. frank field says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:52 am

    I have a small business which keeps me busy. My family, some of my neighbors and customer base now know about CTH. Any suggestions on how to further spread CTH?

    Not one senator stood with Trump? I am so angry my teeth are grinding. God. Help us!

  28. JRD says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:58 am

    Fire. McConnell’s. Lobbyist. Wife. Now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  29. Liberty says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:59 am

    I worry no more about Obama holdovers. It’s clear the biggest resistance to Trump and the voters’ agenda is the GOP.

  30. hellinahandbasket says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:02 am

    The enemy of my enemy is my friend;
    The enemy posing as my friend, is my most vile and despicable enemy.

  31. Atticus says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:03 am

    It’s NOW our President and US.
    We can’t depend on the hose or senate.

  32. Atticus says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:03 am

    House

