The “UniParty” Congress Deserves No Quarter…

This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible. Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, right now, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.

But I tell you this: We will not go gently into their collectivist good night. Indeed, we make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from our November ’16 day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.

And perhaps when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.

With profound appreciation for your time and fellowship, and the most warm of regards.

Truly,

Sundance

