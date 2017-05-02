The “UniParty” Congress Deserves No Quarter…

This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible. Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, right now, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.

But I tell you this: We will not go gently into their collectivist good night. Indeed, we make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from our November ’16 day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.

And perhaps when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.

With profound appreciation for your time and fellowship, and the most warm of regards.

Truly,

Sundance

  1. sassymemphisbelle says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Wolverines!

  2. Sentient says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Thanks, SD

  3. ALEX says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Thanks Sundance…I have danced the dance all day and your statement is the conclusion I came to about four hours ago…I’m not defending anything republican anymore and switching to Independent….I’m at War and I will only support President Trump…Enough is enough…

  4. Martha H says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:15 am

    We will comebock with our shields or on it!

  5. mikebrezzze says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Keep hammering on them Sundance, they’re so easy to read and predict, you got the bastards figured out!

  6. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:17 am

    We might not ‘win’ with full restoration of what this country once was, but we sure as heck can hinder the speed of the decline. It was at light speed the last 8 years, and was going full bore many years before that.

    We can still succeed. Trump is the beginning, and he finally is becoming unshackled from all of the “Muh Russia, impeach, resist” nonsense.

    America is the greatest civilization in world history.

    There is no backing out now.

    • deanbrh says:
      May 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

      “Sharing” Sundance’s opening on Facebook censors out the first photo. Please put it up, if you have a Facebook page, and see if you also are censored.

      Would you join me in a blizzard of blistering protests to Paul Ryan, for his lack of leadership and obstinate obstruction?

  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I thank God for allowing us one more chance to fix this great nation by allowing our Lion to roam the country.

  8. Weeper says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I am TRULY proud to stand with you as a CTH Deplorable!! MAGA!!

  9. RedBallExpress says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I like telling everyone I don’t care what Trump does. I hope he wrecks everything. I trust him and I don’t care.

  10. chiefworm says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

    No truer words have been spoken. Our task is to rip the country from the hands of the despicable, corrupt and incompetent representatives. They are not our betters and they must be reminded of this. There will be no civil war but a new revolution based upon the writings of our fore-fathers. We will learn, just as our fore-fathers did, on what ideas to place on paper and what protections to add to keep liberty safe from these evil and power hungry “persons”. Long live our Republic.

  11. Fe says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I proudly stand with CTH Deplorables and President Trump!

    #noquarter

    • FreedomFtr says:
      May 2, 2017 at 12:43 am

      In 1967 I raised my hand and swore an oath that I would defend Our Constitution from all Enemies both Foreign and DOMESTIC. And to this day No One has relieved me from that Duty. I was and always will be a Warrior till the day of my demise. God help us. God help America. The reset button must be pushed. Lock n Load my dear Patriots.

  12. Betty says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    If I may take this liberty –

    Truly,

    Sundance, Betty

  13. RC says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Thank you Sundance,

    Perhaps even President Trump did not appreciate just how corrupt our government has become; how every dis-functional administrative regulation; every negative tax and such was designed to benefit some small elite, some foreign nation and that all of these domestic job-killers would be defended by Capital Hill traitors, posing as patriots.

  14. AJ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I love that first figure about Trump being our murder weapon. I use it often at Brietbart, American Thinker, and Instapundit. I hope the sentiment reaches a few people.

  15. Big Jake says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Another shooting. This time in Dallas. I believe a fireman was the target (randomly).

    Please stop shooting the wrong people… Good grief.

  16. BabyBoomer says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    It is truly the fire in our bellies that stoke the Wolverine’s hearts. We hunger and thirst for righteousness. We are blessed as we will be filled. So it says in Matthew5:6. Thanks, Sundance, for your eloquence.

  17. Never Surrender! says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Good gosh that video speech by Trump in this thread was freaking amazing!!!
    I must have missed this one. Where and when was this speech?
    Wow!! I feel like wrapping myself in “Old Glory” after watching that.
    ❤️❤️

  18. TheHumanCondition says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:29 am

    #WAR

    It’s go time, and losing isn’t an option. Kill the fed and return to the constitutionally demanded gold and silver standard and globalism in America is dead. Let the banksters eat the debt they created for us… they can call it cake, if they like.

  19. keebler AC says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Small bites, Barron, small bites.

    Don’t gorge.

    It’s a continuing resolution from Obama’s remaining budget and significant advances were made early in T45’s promised agenda, as in border security jobs and necessary tools for border staff to carry out their job successfully. Funding was made available to put up temporary fences and deterrants until the wall can be funded. Within the CR, an insistence was made to not put any of the funding on the wall which T45 approved because a wall is nothing if it is not manned and interior recognizance of illegals as priority not carried out. It’s jobs for military to protect the US and personnel to man the border and remove intruders.

    The BPD disorder doesn’t just apply to leftists?

  20. Billy Dunn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:30 am

    America ,Land Of The Free …..Is worth dying for .
    I believe it is going to come to that, sooner rather than later.
    MAGA

  21. ginaswo says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

    {SALUTES sundance and AdRem}
    *hoists Trump banner and American flag high*

    And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
    From this day to the ending of the world,
    But we in it shall be remember’d;
    We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
    For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
    Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
    This day shall gentle his condition:
    And gentlemen in England now a-bed
    Shall think themselves accursed they were not here,
    And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
    That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day

  22. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Andrew Breitbart had it right, just say “so what” and plow on. We will never win the argument because they are just words. Diplomacy without muscle is worthless.

    We must win this battle because WE have become a corrupted Nation. The Congress is the collective representation of America. At home and abroad. Time to get tough and plow on!

  23. Pixie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Wholeheartedly agree.

  24. freeperjim says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Lyin’ Ryan the RINO TRAITOR is the source for Drudge headlines…

  25. ystathosgmailcom says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Give me liberty or give me death. Patrick Henry. I have a jeep liberty and his name is Patrick Henry. I stand with my deplorables fir truth, justice and freedom.
    SD, the knowledge I have learned here supersedes everything I have read or learned. My heartfelt thanks to you sir.

  26. MaineCoon says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:37 am

    There’s no turning back. I stand with President Trump and the Deplorables.

    Than you, Sundance

