Legislation and Lobbyists…

There are many people taking notice of modern politics for the first time in their lives. There is also some confusion noticed between two groups who talk above and around each other. Two groups communicating from two entirely different sets of understanding. Perhaps it is valuable to reset the larger frames of reference and provide clarity.
Many, heck, most people think when they vote for a federal politician -a representative- they are voting for a person who will go to Washington DC and write or enact legislation. This is the old-fashioned “schoolhouse rock” perspective based on decades past.
There is not a single congress person who writes legislation or laws.
In 2017 not a single member of the House of Representatives or Senator writes a law, or puts pen to paper to write out a legislative construct. This simply doesn’t happen.
Over the past several decades a system of constructing legislation has taken over Washington DC that more resembles a business operation than a legislative body. Here’s how it works right now.
Outside groups, often called “special interest groups”, are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs. These groups are often representing foreign governments, multinational corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their like-minded affiliation.
Sometimes the groups are social interest groups; activists like climate groups, environmental interests etc. The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.
The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests. They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their ‘business’ is getting legislation for their unique interests.
These groups are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs. In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress. Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.
Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.
Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed – they hand it off to the lobbyists. The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.
The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.
“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage. The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting. The event is called a junket when it involves travel.
Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort. The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.
The size of the indulgence within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of benefit within the bill the sponsoring business entity is pushing. If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit from the legislation they spend a lot on the indulgences.
Recap: Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.
The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire system is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
If your frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding you can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism. The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.
“we’ll have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc. ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009
“We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012
Now, think about this reality against the backdrop of the 2016 Presidential Election. The entire system within DC was not structurally set-up to receive a Donald Trump presidency.
If Hillary Clinton had won the election, her Oval Office desk would be filled with legislation passed by congress which she would be signing. Heck, she’d have writer’s cramp from all of the special interest legislation that would be flowing to her desk.
Why? Simply because the authors of the legislation, the special interest and lobbying groups, were spending millions to fund her campaign. President Hillary Clinton would be signing K-Street constructed special interest legislation to repay all of those donors/investors. Congress would be fast-tracking the passage because the same interest groups also fund the members of congress.
President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. The modern legislative machine was frozen in place.
The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump are not within the legislative constructs coming from the authors of the legislation. Congress has no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written are not in line with President Trump policy.
That’s why congress has not passed any substantive legislation for President Trump to sign. There was simply no entity within DC writing legislation that was in-line with President Trump’s economic and foreign policy agenda. Exactly the opposite is true. All of the DC legislative briefs and constructs were/are antithetical to Trump policy.
There were hundreds of file boxes filled with thousands of legislative constructs that became worthless when Donald Trump won the election.
Those legislative constructs (briefs) representing tens of millions of dollars worth of time and influence and are now just sitting there piled up in boxes under desks and in closets amid K-Street and the congressional offices.
Any current legislation must be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there’s no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.
Think about the larger ramifications within that truism.
That is also why there’s so much opposition.
No legislation provided by outside interests means no work for lobbyists who sell it. No work means no money. No money means no expense accounts. No expenses means politicians paying for their own indulgences etc. Politicians are not happy without their indulgences.
However, no K-Street expenditures -because of the futility of it- also means more money available for opposition and activist activity.
Lastly, when you understand this reality you begin to see the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and faux-legislation with a political agenda.
Remember, politicians don’t write laws – outside groups do.
If you asked a DC Senator or House Member to actually write a law they’d look back at you like a cow just licked them on the forehead. The politician would have no clue what you are asking them to do, and would immediately look to their staff as their closest reference point (the go-betweens) for outside lobbyist assistance.
This helps to understand when Mike Lee or Ted Cruz are “pitching” a “bill they’ve written”, it’s a gimmick -a ruse- a fundraising ploy, nothing more. That’s why the bills they talk about (ie. El Chappo, Clean Repeal etc.) never actually materialize…. they are raising campaign money, not legislation.
And that’s why Trump’s legislative inbox, based on election platform priority, was empty.
There was also that thing in Podesta’s emails…”uninformed and compliant”.
I think that was it.
Someone please correct me if I’m remembering it wrong.
Keeping us ignorant and in the dark about what is going on, has been an integral part of the evil Plan.
LikeLiked by 5 people
MF Podesta the molesta:
“Well, we all thought the big problem for our US democracy was Citizens
United/Koch Brothers big money in politics. Silly us; turns out that money
isn’t all that important if you can conflate entertainment with the
electoral process. Trump masters TV, TV so-called news picks up and repeats
and repeats to death this opinionated blowhard and his hairbrained ideas,
free-floating discontent attaches to a seeming strongman and we’re off and
running. JFK, Jr would be delighted by all this as his “George” magazine saw
celebrity politics coming. The magazine struggled as it was ahead of its
time but now looks prescient. George, of course, played the development
pretty lightly, basically for charm and gossip, like People, but what we are
dealing with now is dead serious. How does this get handled in the general?
Secretary Clinton is not an entertainer, and not a celebrity in the Trump,
Kardashian mold; what can she do to offset this? I’m certain the
poll-directed insiders are sure things will default to policy as soon as the
conventions are over, but I think not. And as I’ve mentioned, we’ve all
been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire
to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. The unawareness remains
strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidly. This problem demands
some serious, serious thinking – and not just poll driven,
demographically-inspired messaging.”
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/3599
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Gil!
“…conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry.”
That was it — ‘unaware and compliant’.
That’s how they want us, unaware and compliant.
In other words, easily fooled and easily led.
LikeLike
I believe it was pretty well explained in Legally Blonde! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
what we the people are dealing with, IS ONE BIG GIANT CORRUPTED, CRIMINAL, TREASONOUS ENTERPRISE CALLED GOVT.
and if WE THE PEOPLE DON’T HELP OUR PRESIDENT, IT’S GOING TO BE THE DOWNFALL OF ALL OF US.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Washington is basically at a standstill (except for those who choose to be activists and obstructionists) because congress is so inept, it no longer remembers how to do its’ job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s at a standstill by design.
They don’t want to have to do anything that might help Pres Trump.
So they keep coming up with new ways to waste time…to sabotage him and keep from passing any of the legislation that his supporters want.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They don’t want Trump to make waves and rock their boat!
The more waves he makes, the more it shows what’s really going on in our government. Something we weren’t supposed to figure out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well yeah…and worse than that:
He exposes them for the Frauds & Liars that they are.
They’ve been saying…”It can’t be done.”
PTrump says…”Sure it can.”
They say…”It has to be this way.”
PTrump says…”No it doesn’t.”
They say…”We need more of your money.”
He says…”No, we don’t.”
He makes them look bad.
That’s why they hate him and are trying to destroy him.
We cannot let them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Continue to pray for him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks this post by SD is why you are seeing all the sexual harassment coming out in Hollywood and now DC! There are trillions at stake.
All of this has one intended target 🎯! That is our President. They realize that he is getting stronger and stronger each and every day. The Economy is on its way and there is absolutely nothing that is going to stop it. Once the trade deals are renegotiated, you are talking about 4% to 5% GDP annually. The Senate is set up for Republicans to have 55 to 58 Republicans after 2018. There is nothing the current a Senate can do to stop that reality.
Come this summer he gets to replace another SC Justice when Kennedy retires. Ruth Ginsburb could literally pass away at any point. ISIS is being destroyed, North Korea 🇰🇵 is showing signs that the end is near. Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 is cleaning up their house which is destroying the money for terrorist and dirty politicians. Iran 🇮🇷 has been put on notice by our President and the GCC.
All of this guarantees another four years. The one thing they believe that can take him out is more allegations during the lead up to the 2020 reelection campaign. That is the ultimate target 🎯. Every one that has to pay is collateral damage.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, but hey. Anything the Drats come up with now (or the Repugs) is a lot of bovine fertilizer, because they went through the man’s sock drawer trying to find anything, Anything! that they could throw at him LAST year. Talk about extreme vetting! Also, Donaldus Magnus, like U.S. Grant, FIGHTS. Even though they’ve done their utmost to hamstring him, he still has a lot of power as the President. So we shall see what we shall see.
But it will come down to us, the American Citizens — only we have the power in the end to take our Nation back from the Looters and Tyrants.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They tried that before the last election—he countered that pretty well. He probably anticipates that and may try to get out head of it.
LikeLike
I think if that is the case they are wasting it by harping on it now. I am already pretty sick of hearing about “sexual” misconduct from 10 or more years ago. I am also pretty sure I am not the only one, and people will start to tune it out after awhile. I think they are doing it so we will tune out, so when the/more pedo’s start getting arrested we won’t be paying any attention.
Can someone please explain to me why these folks are always going on about sexual matters??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, can you make a list of ‘essential reading’ posts and maybe put that on the right side of the front page? When I want to school people on other blogs it would be nice to be able to point to a central location. Topics can be your summaries of: health care scam, tax reform scam, this article, the UniParty construct, the deep state construct, and on and on.
Thanks.
LikeLike
I am somewhat sceptical of many of the things that read in the media (but faithful to CTH long before Trump joined the race. But I stumbled upon this article (listed below) and it is very troubling. Do the writers at CTH have anything to say or refute this possibility of this $5 Trillion ‘slapdown’ (their words, not mine) coming in the next year. Will Mr. Trump ever get a break from this swamp madness?
http://dcwhispers.com/globalists-preparing-economic-shake-up-to-defeat-trump-in-2020/#TemmydfySDfGjLwy.97
LikeLike
A market correction will eventually occur. There’s no doubt about it.
And I’ve said for decades that the Stock Market is run on rumor mills, not facts!
If the Tax Cut bill goes through, and I imagine it will, it could depress real estate markets in those states with outrageous property taxes.
However, where there is no state taxes to deduct, it won’t affect them at all.
LikeLike
As you wrote months ago.. this gets fixed easy.
Trump hires people to write bills… he publishes them and pushed them into the Congress.
I wonder if he can posted them in an Uber Tweeter… or maybe just put a link in Tweeter to the White House’s web site with a copy of the proposed bills.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tom Donahue looks like one of those goblins Alex Jones is always talking about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or this guy:
LikeLike
LOL!
LikeLike
“THAT’S where all the white people are!!!”
Gadzooks, that photo is hilarious — I’m a honky myself, but really; I haven’t seen so much whitebread since I was last at the Club. 😉
Re legislation: yep, that’s about the size of it. Donaldus Magnus has ripped the mask off of ALL of Washington, and we are staring amazedly at our very own Phantom of the Opera Congress! Eeeeek! If he did Nothing else, this alone would be a huge public service to our nation. God bless the man.
LikeLike
Excellent article. One of the best, clearest, sharpest articles on sausage making I’ve ever seen. I will have to send this to everyone I know and maybe print out a few copies and leave them around town, in doctors and dentists waiting rooms, on the billboard at the library, etc.
LikeLike
If you look at the photo of Wienermobile Ryan, he’s got his thumb right on the breast of that young lady in the white shirt. When is this groper going to step down?
LikeLike
So informative and true, sd, as former senate judiciary subcommittee staffer. This is why Stephen Miller and team so valuable.
Re $5T attack in DC whispers before 2020, NOTHING will turn our Trump Train back… the swamp doesn’t understand God’s sovereignty.
Pray for them…
LikeLike
………..and then, once their bill is safely “passed” – it is eternally funded with an automatic increase of 4% every year.
LikeLike