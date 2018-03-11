President Trump’s Economic Approach Toward National Security Wins – U.S. Media Ignore…

It must be pointed out; it is up to us to do so. The corporate media are hopelessly deficient in their coverage and explanations of how strategic objectives for national security are being delivered through a geopolitical Trump Doctrine via economic leverage. The results are stunningly effective, yet few have noticed and even fewer seem willing to articulate; perhaps their inability is because they simply just don’t get it.
It must be said, the U.S. is a long way from success in the goal of a denuclearized Korean peninsular; however, where we are today is closer to achieving that goal than ever before. And ultimately where we are is entirely because of President Trump’s strategic economic approach toward national security. The U.S., heck the entire world, is positioned for a BIGLY security victory; and the anti-Trump media apparatchik continues to ignore how we got here.
What President Trump was able to do with the approach he took with North Korea is jaw-droppingly smart. Stunningly so. Economic leverage works. We have been led by “stupid people” who never applied economic leverage in a way that would ultimately matter to secure the best interests of the United States.
President Trump and his team did. And they are winning… and as a consequence, we are winning…. and the ‘Deep State’ institutions along with their media cohorts are desperate to stop the American electorate from seeing and understanding the path to victory.
The professional global policy think-tanks will never give President Trump credit for securing a national security victory, via strategic policy initiatives that are fundamentally against the 50+ year worldview of U.S. foreign policy “experts”, ie. elites.
President Trump, his strategic economic policy and national security team has done something every think tank said was impossible. Look at the narrative from the pundits and policy officials in the past year. At the beginning of 2017 the ‘experts‘ all said China and Russia would be thorns in the Trump approach toward North Korea and they could not be moved. In essence, they said President Trump would never succeed.
But Trump did succeed.
Bigly.
“The impossible is just the starting point”.
What CTH wants to emphasize here is how the ‘Deep State’, and their media co-horts, are positioned against the Trump administration, and by extension against the America people, regardless of the scale of accomplishment – no matter what. Bastards.
Again, for emphasis, here’s how President Trump did it. Here’s how Trump pulled it off:
♦ First, any review of the enhanced sanctions against N-Korea should be incorporated with the larger issue of policy toward the DPRK’s enabler, China. From the outset President Trump, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Ross positioned a severely consequential trade reset between the U.S. and China.
♦Second: The enhanced U.S. energy export initiatives, in conjunction with lower oil prices, an outcome of U.S. energy policy and a mutually beneficial relationship between President Trump and Arab states in the GCC, severely weakened the economic position of Russia.
Russia’s energy export economy is dependent on energy prices remaining high. President Trump brilliantly worked the geopolitical economic relationships to leverage influence over a large portion of the Russian economy.
♦Third: By focusing on the utilization of economic influence over Russia and China, President Trump set the stage for U.S. led United Nations sanctions that would isolate Kim Jong-Un and cut off his previously utilized financial escape routes.
♦Fourth: While no-one was paying attention to the real end-goal; President Trump instructed Defense Secretary James Mattis to send the largest ever U.S. naval fleet into Southeast Asia in preparation for a naval blockade around North Korea. The U.S. military is not the leverage, the military helps create leverage. The leverage itself is economic. Financial interests are always the best leverage to use because inherent within the fundamental principles of economics is “self-interest”.
Each of these four elements was independent; each of these moves was a long-term strategy; each of these four elements built upon the step that preceded it. When we combine these four strategic points we discover the leverage President Trump created (economic), and the enforcement mechanism he deployed to ensure success (sanctions).
President Trump began by creating a situation where China and Russia’s best economic interests were enmeshed with supporting U.S. sanctions against the DPRK. The Bear (Russia) and Red Dragon (China) were drawn into an economic battle space controlled by entirely the Eagle (Trump-USA).
We have often noted that President Trump is seemingly one man, yet he finds a way to surround multiple enemies simultaneously. China, Russia and North Korea is one such visible example.
Ultimately President Trump offered a ‘better’ trade outcome (definitions variable, yet all defined by him) for China if they complied with Nikki Haley’s sanctions. Similarly President Trump positioned negotiations with Russia on ‘better’ or “more favorable’ terms (again, definitions variable) for U.S. energy shipments to Eastern Europe, if Russia complied with Nikki Haley’s sanctions.
You might remember President Trump visited Poland and the Three Seas Summit (Baltic, Black and Adriatic Sea States), on the sideline of his engagements with France (Emmanuel Macron) and the G20 members. President Trump and Wilbur Ross established economic relationships and agreements for energy export between the U.S. and Eastern Europe. In essence, Russia’s exploitative energy influence over the EU was diminished.
Immediately after taking office President Trump began establishing a positive relationship between his administration and the Mid-East Gulf Cooperation Council. This set the cornerstone for the larger geo-strategic economics. Add the EU positioning to the relationship with Trump and the GCC and you see the leverage needed over Russia on issues unrelated to the EU, vis-a-vis North Korea. Trump’s foresight on this was incredible.
The Outcome – China and Russia holstered their U.N. Security Council veto power, and actually supported sanctions against N-Korea because it was in their economic interests not to oppose the U.S. led sanctions. Brilliant strategy.
To complement the August 2017 U.N. sanctions, in September President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin structured an executive order in such a way that the downstream consequences from any economic engagement with the DPRK effectively cuts off that entity or nation from engaging in ANY commerce or economic activity with the United States. The result was immediate: Beijing took action with their central bank instructions and told all institutions to stop engaging in any financial transactions with North Korea.
Five days later President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin used the newly constructed sanctions authority to punish eight North Korean banks and 26 bank workers living abroad.
The Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) sanctions {deep dive} relied on the executive order President Trump signed to target North Korea’s access to the international banking system. The Trump/Mnuchin action came as as a separate outcome from the United Nations sanctions package targeting North Korea.
When it comes to the use of economic leverage to create U.S. national security outcomes, well, we are learning at the knee of an economic master player. The media will now do everything they can to stop people from realizing how effective President Trump is…
…”complicated business folks,…. complicated business”…
PDJT – a “master” at work. Too bad he’s having to go it alone. Thanks for nothing Mitch.
President Trump is a High IQ individual. Hence his many accomplishments while the Eunuch Party inhabitants of Congress make noises about doing things they really can’t.
Can’t or won’t. Perhaps a little of both.
I actually believe that PDJT runs circles around Congress as well as NK and its allies. They think in two dimensions. They will need four to appreciate the strategy.
PDJT is not alone…..he has us!
Yes. PDJT has millions of supporters. He is the only one stating what the rest of us are thinking. The corrupt Main Stream Media, the Corrupt .01%- self-important elitists, and their corrupt political puppets, would rather see this country fail, than admit it is they that greased the skids for the decline of America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He also has all the talented and brilliant people he has placed in his administration – especially his Cabinet.
Let’s put the pressure on and get help for the master – PDJT – educate the people http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/03/11/michael-pillsbury-tariffs-are-just-a-pin-prick-compared-to-whats-needed-to-halt-chinas-predatory-policies/
He has his wilburines!
Folkes, the ole’ timers – Mitch, Ryan, RINOs, DEMS, lobbyists – they are no help. They don’t really know how to help. They don’t believe in MAGA. There’s no money in it for them.
POTUS has the winners he’s needs or he will pick them up in ’18 & ’20. Attrition is the soup of the day. The losers will fall away. We won’t need them. They’ve had their days and left us the worse for it.
Our President has shown his cards and continues to do so!
This picture SD referenced the other day tells a good chunk of the story:
We at CTH all knew that the cup salute between Mad Dog and Wilburine was about our President’s Doctrine of combining Economics with National Security. I actually think that many people in the MSM and elsewhere are just plain dumb to realize it. These people are told what to think and say.
Our President may not get the recognition in the here and now but historians will be talking about everything he accomplished during his 8 years for decades to come.
I actually think North Korea 🇰🇵 blinked the other day. I also heard Sarah tell the WHORES that our President will not meet with a Rocket 🚀 Man unless there is actual verifiable proof that they started to denuclearize. If you play this out in our President’s favor, there will be no need for the Korean War to continue at the end of it. Our President has the opportunity to finally end the Korean War. 10+ admirations failed where he may ultimately succeed.
This also will allow our President nearly 6 years to destroy the Mullahs in Iran 🇮🇷! Unlike North Korea 🇰🇵, the people of Iran 🇮🇷 have and will continue to stand up to the government. Our President and his team have laid many seeds in the ME. We have the GCC and Israel 🇮🇱 ready, willing and able when the time comes. They are already confronting Iran 🇮🇷 in Syria 🇸🇾, Lebanon 🇱🇧, Yemen 🇾🇪 and elsewhere.
The EU will have a decision to make in the near future. Back Iran 🇮🇷 against us or throw the Iran Nuclear Deal where it belongs. Russia 🇷🇺 will also have to decide what is more important. Again this comes back to Tariffs, Trade and Energy.
There is every possible chance that by the time our FLOTUS and President get into Marine 1 one last time, North Korea 🇰🇵 and Iran 🇮🇷 will be a thing of the past. Asia and the ME are areas that are continuing to takeoff.
Our President will leave Europe to its own demise. At some point a Trumpism President will have to deal with them!
The president seems to be cognizant of the last 40 years, but especially the last 25 years, dominated by Dem presidencies and the hapless, fightless (against Dems at least) G.W. Bush.
In the past 40-45 years, bad decisions by unions, businesses, and governments (local, state, federal) along with various other trends (e.g. automation) have brought us to the brink.
One of the worst was the Clinton Administration’s give-aways in the 1990’s, letting greedy companies sell our technology to the Chinese:
“Putting aside stubborn differences on human rights and democratic reform, President Bill Clinton and Chinese President Jiang Zemin today announced a pact aimed at halting the spread of nuclear weapons and giving China access to U.S. nuclear power plant technology.
After 2 1/2 hours of talks with the Chinese leader, Clinton told a news conference he intends to certify China as not exporting nuclear technology for weapons development by other countries, a move that also clears the way for U.S. companies to sell nuclear power technology to the Chinese.
“This agreement is a win-win-win,” Clinton said. “It serves America’s national security, environmental and economic interests … It is the right thing to do for America.”
See:
http://www.cnn.com/ALLPOLITICS/1997/10/29/china.summit/
“NO!!!” I screamed at the time. (Imagine Charlton Heston’s cry at the end of Planet of the Apes.) Sure, let’s put aside that China is at heart a Communist slave-state, no matter how capitalistic it might seem to those slavering to make a quick buck at the expense of “free-trading” America into a corner of mediocrity and blackmail.
See:
http://www.cnn.com/ALLPOLITICS/1997/10/29/china.summit/%5Dhttp://www.cnn.com/ALLPOLITICS/1997/10/29/china.summit/
And then we had missile technology transfers at the same time when the Pentagon had determined that previous Chinese access to our technology “had increased the accuracy of China’s ballistic missile arsenal” !!! See the article below:
And then we have the MAObama years, where Shrillary Clinton and the Teach-Racist-America-a-Lesson resident of the White House transferred American military technology to Russia:
“Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in March 2009. Meeting in her hotel’s Salon Panorama in Geneva, she presented him with a small gift box containing a bright red button symbolizing the Obama administration’s desire to “reset” the relationship between the two governments.
Thus began an effort to transfer American technology to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s own “Silicon Valley,” called Skolkovo. In a report released in late July by the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) entitled From Russia With Money, authors Stephen Bannon and Peter Schweitzer reviewed the long sordid history of the technology transfer from companies such as Google, Intel, and Cisco of hi-tech technology with useful military applications. The report quoted warnings from the FBI and the U.S. Army Foreign Military Studies Program at Fort Leavenworth that the transfer would work against American interests. Warned the U.S. Army:
[The “reset” would serve as] a vehicle for world-wide technology transfers to Russia in the areas of information technology, biomedicine, energy, satellite and space technology, and nuclear technology.
It was clearly a “quid pro quo” arrangement: 17 of the 28 companies involved in the technology transfer gave millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation or to Bill Clinton for giving some speeches.”
See:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/crime/item/24301-john-podesta-s-payoff-for-helping-hillary-give-american-military-technology-to-russia-s-putin
Sundance knocks it out of the park AGAIN. PDJT’s approach to geopolitics is frankly mind blowing.
And of course most of the media won’t report on it unless they can find a way to spin it negatively against the President, but mostly (in my opinion) it is because as Sundance said above “perhaps their inability is because they simply just don’t get it.” I’m convinced that is a large part of the reason. Heck, despite Sundance’s repeated and detailed explanations I only halfway understand it.
I was really young when President Reagan was elected. While naturally somewhat conservative AND distrustful of the media even then still the relentless media drumbeat of “he’s an idiot and a warmonger” worried me sick. I voted for him, but was scared. What if they were right? And it wasn’t until YEARS later that President Reagan received any credit for ending the USSR through economic warfare, and that was a lot easier to understand.
What PDJT does is miles and worlds beyond what President Reagan did to the Soviet Union. PDJT is amazing. I know he has picked some tough and brilliant guys to help him, but these are his ideas, his vision. You want to talk about 3D chess? It is all right there in the way he plays the geopolitical economic warfare game. It is just stunning.
Where do you think China is headed, now that XI is dictator err emperor err lifetime “president?” I think they are scared of POTUS and dont want the same uprising there but at what cost? Is he going to eventually treat them like Mao especially when our economy creates that vast sucking sound from theirs? Or lash out if they have the ability with their military?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Xi and the global masterminds are in cahoots. Each benefit from each other, now strongly against Our President/us
What A Man we have in Our President!
And what a Team he has to support his advance against Our foe!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the EAGLE vs. the DRAGON. The EAGLE has the greatest threat that the Dragon has ever faced. The 301 on Intellectual Property (IP). This action nearly a year ago set the tone between us and China 🇨🇳.
The Chinese are good & disciplined workers. However, they lack the creativity that we have. If they can’t steal our IP, they are screwed! Plus our President can use the outcome of the 301 to drop tariffs across the board with all Chinese products.
Don’t forget that India 🇮🇳 is patiently waiting knowing that they would be the one that picks up a large portion of trade with us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia, he’s had 35+ years to plan his strategy. He watched and waited until it was inevitable his services were needed. Also it doesn’t hurt that he is a genius. Truly, the master.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes Yes YES Sylvia ..
Let me hug you ❤️ 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reagan may have accomplished more had he not been forced to take that weakling GHW Bush as a running mate to appease the GOP establishment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ronald Reagan was not suppose to win the nomination. The GOPe did not make the same mistake twice, witness what was done to Ron Paul in the primary in which he competed. DJT was able to hijack the party as an outsider, because he knew a 3rd party candidacy was not a viable option.
GHW Bush is a New World Order power player. He just appeared tired when it was time to bow out for wonder boy WJC, who was also groomed by the CIA and put on “the short list for the job” according to:
Argues that Presidents Clinton and Bush are under the influence of the CIA and that the agency worked to insure Clinton’s election
LikeLiked by 1 person
Compromised is a must read! The Clinton’s and the Bush families are so dirty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Boss says:
“Reagan may have accomplished more had he not been forced to take that weakling GHW Bush as a running mate to appease the GOP establishment.”
___________________________________________
President rump has Pence who never defends him and when he stands next to him he looks as if he is there for a photo and ready to replace POTUS. I see it more and more.
I think most Presidents have a lesser VP who things he is more.
Pence did not accomplish much working with the senate to further POTUS agenda. He is friends with the wrong people.
Correction: President Trump. My T seems to stick occasionally .
The fact that POTUS and his amazing team had a plan and implemented it in such short order is mind blowing. I am having a difficult time keeping up with Sundance explaining it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The very first time I voted was for Ronald Reagan in 1980. I listened to the man, not the media, even way back then.
> President Trump “has picked some tough and brilliant guys to help him, but these are his ideas, his vision.”
Well said, Sylvia.
That made me think about team sports. Sure, you try to get players with great skills, but it takes an awesome coach to put together a game plan and call the shots that lead the team to victory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
8 years, so little time.
But with that elapse, nation’s directions, and puppet master’s lives will be constrained
President Trump is an amazing man. I have a feeling that he has spent most of his life studying to be President; studying past administrations and world history. I also feel he has studied American history and knows exactly what the enemies of We the People are trying to pull. They will be stopped!
BTW, I agree with President Trump that Chuck Toad is an SOB!
Obama to Trump: ‘What magic wand do you have?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Let’s play it again…and keep it at handy reference to send off to the skeptics still on your email, Twitter, FB list….
Thanks so much for that video Lucille.
I had forgotten how really stupid Barack Obama is.
I never forget. His sneering tone is like a thousand nails on a chalkboard. Mostly I’m still stunned at how so many people fell for him and still think he is something special. He’s not, just another scam artist politician – a creepy one at that.
Trump: The same one you had in your hand and NEVER used. It’s called LEADERSHIP, LOVE OF COUNTRY AND PUTTING AMERICA FIRST.
MAGA dumba**
Obama to Trump: ‘What magic wand do you have?’
Trump to Obama: “Something you don’t have, a Very Intelligent Genius Brain.”
In a way it is funny that everybody assigns the human being called Donald Trump his native high intelligence as the reason for his success as a president but nobody seems to appreciate that high intelligence is not sufficient to explain his extraordinary success as throughout history there have been numerous highly intelligent leaders who were still miserable failures.
What makes President Trump highly successful, in addition to his evident high intelligence, it is his BASIC and UNUSUAL honesty which oozes from every statement he makes and everyone of his actions. It is his undeniable honesty that make people respond to him the way they do during his rallies, vote for him in the numbers they did and continue to support him in spite of the continuous barrage of negative GARBGE from the fake media.
THE REVOLUTION WON’T BE TELEVISED
I think it will. On twitter, instagram, snap chat.
There won’t be some arrogant piss ant suit wearing nimrod claiming they know what’s going on.
No the civil war will be broadcast by the participants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love that! Gil-Scott Heron!
Hitting the forward button . We gotta get the word out!
Let’s see how the Stock Market reacts to Todd as the son of a bitch
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Right there with you, billrla!!
Did that about 20 years ago, 100% internet with a LOT of verifying.
You’re not alone. More and more people are getting their info online from sites/people that have a proven track record for accuracy. Talking heads on TV are so yesterday…. There is no there there. I have a hard time even watching FOX anymore. So I don’t!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No TV or print “news” or opinion unless lined by a trusted source. I’ve always hated TV news but now it is truly intolerable.
I do follow a few people like Thomas Wictor on Twatter. Aside from that, it’s just the Treehouse and the_Donald.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the 2 T’s..Twaddle, and Twatter..stealing those if it is OK
Best advice billrla, I do the same avoidance to savor the joy of this Presidency and Cabinet’s Americanism. God Bless!
The President should demand the return of the USS Pueblo as a show good faith on the part of North Korea prior to the meeting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Pueblo_(AGER-2)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t know whether to spit or cry after reading your link.
I vaguely remember the Pueblo incident. I believe I was in high school at the time
Thanks
And the release of our three citizens being held captive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And massive reparations to the Warmbier family.
Chuck was his usual arrogant self to one of the steelworkers. The rest got angry so during the signing, Trump made his comments about Chuck so as to show the Steelworkers whose side he was on. They got a good laugh over it. Chuck: you’re not that popular with real MEN. Just the usual cucks and never trumpers besides of course your liberal pals. Maybe you ought to look at who has to watch your show and what the real demographics are. The cocktail circuit in DC isn’t that large an audience so guess who controls your ratings?
We told you you weren’t gonna like the new rules. Oh, New Rules? They’re the rules liberals use while expecting us normals to go along and get screwed. No More. We’re playing by you’re rules. Ain’t it grand?
LikeLiked by 6 people
This situation will mature into peacetime on the Korean peninsula. The Nork army will switch from threatening the south to protecting their northern border. The two Koreas will be soon discussing how best to integrate NK into South Korea. I’m sure Mr Trump can help.
Losing the DPRK does not have to be viewed as a loss by China. China doesn’t think of Koreans as Chinese people. A buffer state between China and South Korea is not necessary in tomorrow’s fair-trade world, where neither Korea, China nor Japan will exfiltrate the wealth of the USA.
ZorroRides
The beauty of a man who understands that “impossible” is just a word. That he so enjoys the challenges only adds to his appeal. Thank you, President Trump.
Great article! I cant figure out what DPRK is though.
Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea
LikeLike
thank you!
It’s perfect Commie-Speak; neither Democratic, nor the People’s or a Republic and not all of Korea.
Where President Trump’s going with his New Campaign Slogan:
• Keep America GOOD
• Keep America GENEROUS
• Keep America GROWING
Keep America GREAT!
Other leaders trust President Trump…he keeps his word…look at campaign, he stood by Corey, vanquished Bush in SC, Rubio in Florida, Cruz in Indiana, Crooked in rust belt, kept promise on ISIS, and Jerusalem!
Brute Force strengthen’s President Trump’s will.
The American Electorate is that force
Brilliant analysis again by Sundance. Trump and his team are accomplishing miracles. Almost all the analyst’s, think tanks, and talking heads are almost irrelevant. They don’t get it which just makes it easier for Trump to be many steps ahead of them. I started reading here right after Xmas as there was a link here to a video my brother mentioned the Star of Jesus. Been here hours per day since. Did a donation yesterday, with more planned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great article
All of the past ad.ins just threw more money around, to everybody! Every dollar of foreign aid should be examined and evaluated for its value. If we’re not getting what we want cut it off. Close the bases too, let them defend themselves.
“We have been led by “stupid people” who never applied economic leverage in a way that would ultimately matter to secure the best interests of the United States.”
The ironic quotes around “stupid people” are important. The globalist sympathizers within our government were not stupid. They were knowingly corrupt and treasonous.
Sundance, great (as always) summary of our Lion’s vision and accomplishments. Thank-you sir!
The US TAYPAYER has paid over 5 Billion to NOKO and hundred of millions in incentives over the years S Korea has paid millions as well as other countries, and for decades NOKO has been threatening the US and surrounding neighbors with intimidation and fear. What does the US Taxpaper have to show for this ?
NOKO’s situation was self made. Our President was very clear when he said NOKO would “pay dearly” with another round of strict sanctions. It will cost NOKO a BILLION DOLLARS in money they do not have since the following sanctions are in place.
The world better figure out that President Trump didn’t stutter- he meant. it.
Trumps ” strategic” plan was to say NO MORE and stick to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At large, most definitely in charge. PDJT. The man .
Great article. You had me at “Bastards”.
I would suggest that perhaps PRC was not being quick enough about squashing DPRK for Trump, so he announced the tariffs. Note that in less than 10 days after the tariff announcement, DPRK surrendered.
Here in Wisconsin, we have another example of “winning bigly” with a Foxconn plant to open and employ ~12,000 people. The owner of Foxconn is not stupid. He knew that Trump meant what he said about “US manufacture.” So the Foxconn announcement was made about 90 days after Inauguration. Nota Bene: this is an unbelievable time-line–90 days!! Usually, state-level “economic development” people take 90 days to arrange a lunch with a prospect……
Not to worry – Elizabeth Warren is on Bret Baier describing all the strategy and verification steps that must be in place to deal with NoKo successfully.
What would we do without foreign policy expertise like this?
… and she wouldn’t shut up when it was time to move to the next topic, host had to talk over her.
Oh, and it’s not Baier, it’s one of the other manly talking heads, John Roberts(?) maybe?
oh, and she triples down on her injun ancestry at the end, didn’t catch it all, I was writing email and had tuned her out mentally
The gall of vomit inducing Susan Rice
“Stupid people”
Is Sundance reading Q posts? Perhaps, but if not he should: Qanonposts.com. not straightforward but fascinating nonetheless.
]https://youtu.be/-UvgCwOmD80
The media will never give President Trump any credit for anything.
That being said, remember that he is a student of Sun Tzu and The Art of War, and therefore well-versed in the Oriental way of thinking. He is not playing n-dimensional chess. He is playing Go, and he is confining the crane to its nest.
Many in the MSM are saying that President Trump is “not up to” or “inadequate” to negotiate with Kimchi Johnny Un-Icorn. The gasps were audible when Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said “Of course President Trump will lead the team negotiating with North Korea.”
We all know how great PDJT is, but little has been said about how inexperienced Little Kimchi actually is. He is about 1/3 PDJT’s age and experience.
He has never negotiated with any of his subjects; he simply shoots them with huge artillery gun.
He has never negotiated with his sponsor, China; he simply agrees to whatever they tell him.
Little Kimchi has feeble skills, long atrophied by non-engagement. His best efforts in international negotiations are accomplished by his Generals (that he routinely kills) which have not transferred their skills to Little Kimchi.
I sincerely hope that these negotiations are televised, or videos released of the event. I predict a petulant Little Kimchi throwing repeated tantrums as the MUCH MORE EXPERIENCED PDJT runs circles around the inbred short fat man-boy.
It will make for great comedy!
Wonderful article! I will go back and read it again and again. I think PDJT has been totally focused on his economic leverage strategy. His plan will take care of a whole slew of problems. I think it is close to criminal his brilliance is being ignored by almost everyone in the media. So grateful for Sundance!
But MSNBC told me Donald doesn’t have a plan. He can’t go in without a plan. He’ll be all bumbling and foolish. And Little Kim will chew him out. And then there will a nuclear war and all will perish
Back last fall my husband and grown son (both military) were in deep discussion about the “what if’s of NK and their threat to bomb this country.” I walked in and told them there would be no war and read them the above quote from Sundance….”China controls the DPRK and when Trump defeats China on the economic issues, China will safe face by giving up DPRK’s nukes in order to get a better trade/economic outcome.” Read them the entire paragraph/quote.
Sundance is to be given so much credit for having such great foresight and understanding of how our President Trump thinks and operates. I am not so great at political input but love sitting here and reading what everyone brings to Sundance’s table.
I do go out and quote what I learn here and try to explain to others. I can spread the word and direct them to TCTH and that is my job and I take it seriously. People are hungry for the truth and this is certainly a refuge for all. However, I do make sure I inform anyone I have directed here that this is a no B.S. site and be ready to back up and provide evidence of what you share and also there is zero tolerance for trolling.
