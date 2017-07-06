President Trump Presents U.S. LNG Export As Leverage for Baltic Dependence on Russian Energy…

Earlier today President Trump spoke at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw Poland. Energy use via gas pipelines from Russia is a strong factor in the Baltic states political relationship.
President Trump presented the opportunity to create economic and political breathing room by affirming the U.S. willingness to export LNG (liquified natural gas) to the region.
“Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.” (NBC article link)
COVFEFE
Roaoaoar!
He doesn’t bluff. MAGA!
One of our fellow Treepers said it best earlier today!
treehouseron says:
July 6, 2017 at 12:04 pm
President Trump is so hilarious. During the three seas initiative, he said, and I quote….
“We are sitting on Massive Energy, and we are now Exporters of Energy… so… .whenever you need Energy, Just give us a call.”
His reply was also great!
treehouseron says:
July 6, 2017 at 12:29 pm
He treats ‘energy’, like it’s McDonalds’ hamburgers.
“We are sitting on tons of hamburgers… and we are now Exporters of hamburgers… so…. whenever you need Hamburgers, Just give us a call.”
Our lion has quite the mane. 😀
I saw that and was laughing for hours . He’s too too funny !! Everyone there is delighted to see him just look at their faces . They can’t stop smiling!!! Bigly
Best quote from the video is at 2:15, President Trump says
“We are sitting on massive Energy… and we are now Exporters of Energy… so… whenever you need Energy, just give us a call”
Sorry for taking away from your post by posting your comments above. You absolutely nailed it! Even in the joint press conference with the Polish President he said gives us 15 minutes and we will have a deal signed. I LOVE HIM! He is so damn proud of getting us where we are with the Energy Revolution that we are currently feeling. He is making millions and billions of dollars for these companies. All he cares about is us and America. God bless him for bragging and telling them and the world that the US is open for sale when it comes to all forms of Energy!
Vladimir Putin won’t be a happy camper tomorrow when he meets with our President. We can destroy them and their economy through the sale of energy.
As an American,would you buy ‘energy’ from your neighbor, or from someone in London?
Depends on the neighbor, his intentions/motives/deal and that of the one in London.
Not a neighbor with the propensity or prior history of invading one’s country and killing one’s citizens. Diversify.
An LNG terminal is a broad insurance policy. Worst case you could still bring LNG cargoes from Qatar or even the Pacific.
BOTH!
Never EVER single source!
It’s called LEVERAGE! It’s called “Let’s Make A Deal, Putin!”. Now we have the power to make good deals with Putin …….. from a position of strength. God Bless America and God Bless The Trump Family!
Miss Kolinda of Croatia looks at our president like she wants a piece of his action! 🙂
Her last name is “Grabar”.
All of this is proof that God Exists, and has a great sense of humor.
President Grabar has an American accent. Wonder if she came to the US for college?
Yes, she went to both high school and graduate school in the US of A!
“As a high school student, she entered a student exchange program and at 17 moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, subsequently graduating from Los Alamos High School in 1986.[…] In 2002–2003 she attended George Washington University as a Fulbright scholar.[14][15] She also received a Luksic Fellowship for the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and was a visiting scholar at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. (wikipedia)
Smart lady.
Check that. You’re right. She did attend college here.
And she has great taste in Foreign Leaders! I love the way she looks at PDJT.
Grad 1986. The taint was in all public universities, but not yet dogma.
I actually was really looking forward to listen to her speak. Regrettably she got caught off in the RSBN stream.our President also meet with her today. Below is a readout of the meeting from the WH.
Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting with President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia
President Donald J. Trump met today in Warsaw with President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia to discuss issues of mutual interest and ways to further deepen already strong United States-Croatia relations. Reaffirming our commitment to supporting stability and security in the western Balkans, President Trump urged President Grabar-Kitarovic to do everything possible to advance regional reconciliation. President Trump welcomed Croatia’s efforts to promote energy security and diversification, and expressed support for timely completion of the Krk Island liquefied natural gas facility.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/07/06/readout-president-donald-j-trumps-meeting-president-kolinda-grabar
No. But she was a high school exchange student in New Mexico:
“As a high school student, she entered a student exchange program and at 17 moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, subsequently graduating from Los Alamos High School in 1986.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kolinda_Grabar-Kitarovi%C4%87
Well, there you have it. See, she’s a Grabbar too!
it’s all good. Love our Pres, it’s a glorious day.
Real women are drawn to strong confident men especially if they have a sense of humor and have a bit of mischief in their eyes ; ) President Trump check, check and check….; )
That’s my definition of an Alpha Male.
OUR President is all that, and more!!
Gosh, we are blessed!
🇺🇸🚂❤️🚂🇺🇸
http://sandrarose.com/2017/05/ladies-man-president-croatia-flirts-president-trump-brussels/
From the article linked above:
Ladies’ Man: President of Croatia Flirts With President Trump in Brussels
He’s still got it. President Donald Trump still has what it takes to catch ladies’ eyes. Being the most powerful man in the world helps
Grateful we don’t have photos of Melania scowling at PDJT because an attractive woman gives him the eye, unlike Mandela’s funeral and those low rent former occupants of the WH. Shudder.
“Shudder” is right. Trying to do my best to try and unremember.
Yep:
Ohh yaa, she most definately wants a piece of the “Alpha”. She better hope FLOTUS doesn’t see thee looks.
I have a feeling Melania has seen this movie before and is quite capable of handling it. She strikes me as a strong and no nonsense woman.
I’m a guy. Let me explain what’s going on.
1. The president of Croatia is FINE. really fine. About as fine as you can get.
2. Melania is much, much finer.
Thanks THRon! That kind of puts it in perspective!!!
Indeed, Ron!
Thanks for that 😁
I believe our First Lady is graceful, elegant, strong AND confident.
At the end of the day, Mr. President leaves his slippers underneath her bed 👍
She is in AWE! She cannot help it.
My gosh, who can blame her?!
There’s really no other way to interpret that ‘Look’ she is giving him.
It’s like she was purring and wanting to rub up against him.
Who is that hag next to Macron?
Yes, she flipped her hair and waggled her earrings at Donald! Meow!!
You all are so funny with your posts! I am just laughing away!
😁😁
Love love love our Treehouse 😁
Checkmate!!!!!!!!!!!!
I bet behind closed doors, Putin wears a pink pussy hat! If he doesn’t now, he damn sure will after Trump is through with his ass!
“Never underestimate the power of a schnook”
~Artie Johnson~
I remember Boris saying it on Rocky and Bullwinkle. Seems I go back a bit farther!
Hahaha!!
No. Put in is another alpha male and they’ll negotiate some arrangement. But Russia’s got the weak hand here and Vlad had better not force President Trump to drop the hammer. Without foreign cash from oil and natural gas exports Russia will fold in short order.
Trump’s weapons all have pictures of dead presidents on them!
Sir…you do not know VVP at all. Never underestimate your “partners “/enemies(11/8/2016)…He is very smart guy which know American politics much better than majority of US ppl.
I’ve never seen Putin’s name shortened to initals.
Jus curious, are you from Russia?
Putin will play the long game.
He is Russia First and will negotiate a good deal for his country.
I am hoping like heck that after the closed door meeting Russia and the USA come out with a much better relationship. It was necessary to wait these last six months to kill off the “Russia Hacked the Election” crap and get the Arab alliance setup before this meeting.
……
How ever President Trump just threw a HUGE spanner in the works in the Middle-east vs Russia energy tug of war.
Soros must be really really ticked. (Hence Linda Sarsour calling for Jihad on President Trump.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love our Lion
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😎😎😎
When President Obama travelled to another country, he apologized to that country. When President Trump travels to another country, he tries to sell them something.
“he tries to sell them something.”
To sell them something good ; ) The best deals are win /win that is unless they are liberals then it is better to win/lose a lot. 😉
Obama tried to sell ’em something too. Only problem was, it was always a load of crap!
Similar examples: Ben Franklin. And Ho Chi Minh.
I haven’t felt pride in our leadership for 10 years. It feels SO good. The Lion, T-Rex, Wilburine, and Mad Dog just makes my heart swell. God I love these men.
I know what you mean. And even then, I didn’t feel as much pride then as I do now. These are giants.
TRUMP said he would hire “killers”…not political hacks.
I never thought I would so look forward to hearing these men speak lucidly and simply about subjects which, in the past, brought on sleep.
Wilbur on Trade: gotta hear him!
Mnuchin on Economy: Don’t miss!
TRex on reaity: (sundance :Must Read!)
and so forth.
TRUMP created the anticipation during The Campaign, now he is delivering.
Yes, Sylvia: Giants…Its so beyond the imagination considering the ideological driven past 8 yrs.
And this is now, what, 6 months into the Second American Revolution?
A friend texted me a minute ago re TRUMP’s Warsaw speech: TRUMP the Disruptor.
I am laughing in delight because I feel that way, too. I can’t honestly remember ever listening to Commerce Secretaries and Treasury Secretaries before. I don’t know if I could name many, if any, of them. Bor-ing!!! But I am transfixed listening to Wilbur Ross and Steve Mnuchin. They make things understandable and interesting. They are fabulous. And of course T Rex!!! These are all really great men. What a blessing.
Agree, Sylvia!
President Trump has renewed our faith and support in leadership.
I draw a blank from the end of President Reagan (my first general election) term and 2015!!
Now? I’m glued to the Treehouse, seriously so.
Good thing it’s a good thing or I may need a 12-step program 😁
Love you, all ❤️
Liked it twice.
**)
FullSizeRender.jpg
Ha Ha…Looks like badVladimir Putin is gonna need some new Gazprom dates…
She also has a long history, like President Trump, of winning constantly and never losing. Winners know Winners.
Another example of God’s sense of humor and irony.
Phenomenal!!
And we are witnessing history, the kind that will be memorialized.
Regardless, I’m creating my own memoirs for future family generations.
With the help of Sundance, Menagerie and all the Treepers, I’ve printed out numerous essays. Will soon find time to categorize and bind them 👍
It’s called taking Vlad’s market share. Russia had to know Trump would be a threat to export energy. Anyone that thinks Putin would rather deal with Trump as opposed to Clinton is insane….but I guess we know that.
But haven’t you heard? Russia… Russia…
Ask any Trump hater the most basic question: why would Putin prefer Trump over Hillary?
Watch their eyes start spinning around while they stutter and mumble!
So, I’ve been noticing her last name is “Grabar”… but now I’ve been corrected, it’s “Grabar-Kit” arovic.
Cannot make this stuff up.
There is the old adage about giving-versus-teaching a person to fish. Yes indeed, the US can sell Europe all the natural gas they may need for the next 10 years and beyond.
But, President Trump might have also told the Three-Seas nations that they are sitting on huge SHALE DEPOSITS and offered to SELL them the FRACKING technology.
Shale underlies 100% of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania; 60% of Serbia, Bulgaria and Slovenia, 50% of Ukraine, 30% of Poland. Talk about clean energy independence for the next 200 years !
If every country was energy independent, what would this world look like?
Wow, I didn’t know that. Thanks for the info!
Shale tests in Poland didn’t pan out. Was a couple years ago.
I think it was a good day for President Trump—tomorrow will be the same ; )
I know I’m slow, just now realize it all makes sense why Rex T. was picked as SoS. POTUS planned this all along to use “Energy” as his potent weapon both in the U.S. domestic economy and international power plays at the very beginning of his administration. There is no one better suited than Rex T. to implement this strategy..
Great point!
….a weapon to free our country and other nations as well!!!
The World has been on an ‘oil economy’ for a long time.
That is why it was brilliant when PDJT picked a seasoned oil man for his Sec of State.
T-Rex already had years of diplomacy under his belt, too…and was well known to world leaders around the globe.
You’re not slow but very insightful. WOW!! Now it all makes sense even further than it did last week . What a great adventure we get to watch everyday. So Amazing!!’
Yes, he’s a strategizing genius.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LNG, and oil is not only fuel to power something else. It is feed stock for a lot of plastics, pharmaceuticals, and assorted other materials. The energy sector just may drive another renaissance… If nothing else, a bunch of other industries to get the fuel to the point where it is needed…
….and as we see today, can be a weapon against tyranny, blackmail, control and coercion.
You know, you bring up a darn good point. Look at Valenzuela today… They sit on energy reserves that can drive OPEC into oblivion. In spite of that immense wealth, the tyrants who are in control of that country have driven it into despair and poverty. Only the people of Venezuela can determine the moment they will throw off the shackles of their oppressive leaders. Poland will have a choice of energy supplier. Germany is miffed because the elite know their people have a choice. Russia is miffed because they may lose a means to control others. Fascinating times to be witness to…
Excellent 👍
‘Mercian know how!
http://www.shell.com/energy-and-innovation/natural-gas/lng-for-transport.html
I hate that Trump will be in Hamburg on 7/7. Muslim extremists have called for terror attacks on that date and Hamburg is over 40% Muslim. I believe some of th 9/11 hijackers came through This cell. Plus the wacky leftists are already setting it ablaze.
That commie mayor Deblasio has rushed there to protest and do his globalist handlers bidding.
I don’t like it one bit even though I so enjoyed the Poland visits and speech thus AM.
Lord protect our President. Bind any band that is raised against him and his family. Amen.
You are not the only one who wants our President back safe at home.
All those world leaders in one place???
CAN YOU SAY TARGET!
And I do not trust mussie loving Merkel one little bit when it comes to making sure there are no terrorist sleeper cells within the people providing security.
PRAY FOLKS!
Meanwhile back home – BOOM!!!
Yes!
And tribal leaders are looking forward to getting juicy Royalties for production on tribal lands, as well.
Win-Win!!!!
I love how he was pitching our US products in his statement.
Haaaa.
So very cool.
He was basically saying…
‘We want you to prosper and we will help with that, however we can. We hope that you will buy some of our fine products when you can.’
We’ve never had this before: a President who is promoting our country on the world stage.
It’s glorious to behold ❤️
I seriously feel 10 years younger, today.
I love Trump to death, but I’m tired of this ‘let’s stick it to Putin’ narrative. There are far more dangerous leaders in that room.
I think you’re missing the point! President Trump is talking to those who are under Putin’s thumb because Putin controls the oil and gas flow into their countries (as well as the price). So actually, Trump’s not so much trying to “stick it to Putin” as he is trying to “Make America Great Again”!
Comprende?
B1 …agree with you just looks in Congress.-globalists ,rinos, neocons ,uni-party clowns ,demoncrats .Like him or not PDJT will have to deal with VVP with any major world issues…
That is why I am hoping Putin and Trump strike a great deal and unite AGAINST their common enemy the globalists.
Both have degrees in economics and both are Christian Nationalists who love their countries. Trump has repeatedly said he wants Win-Win deals because he knows those are the long lasting deals. Since both understand economics they both understand that mutually beneficial commerce make BOTH countries/peoples wealthier.
Most of the ‘Putin is evil’ crap is coming from our very slanted media (PRO George Soro). Is he an ‘Angel’ of course not but he has been very good for his country and has handled crisis calmly and delicately.
“Is he an angel, of course not”
By comparison to Fat Boy, I agree.
Mr. President is a genius and he acts in the best interests of America because he LOVES our country.
It was a great speech and Poland was the perfect first stop before meeting G20 leaders like open borders Merkel.
I wonder how many young Westerners knew about the appalling hardships and brutal dictatorial regimes that the Polish people had to endure and overcome to be the free and independent nation they are today. If they listened to President Trump’s speech they learned much about it.
I have believed the world needed a Trump presidency before he was elected and his words today confirm that belief IMO. Here are 2 of the best quotes:
“And so, I am here today not just to visit an old ally, but to hold it up as an example for others who seek freedom and who wish to summon the courage and the will to defend our civilization…”
“…Just as Poland could not be broken, I declare today for the world to hear that the West will never, ever be broken. Our values will prevail. Our people will thrive. And our civilization will triumph.”
Quite a different and saner message than Frau Merkel’s.
Every time our President is on the world stage the shackles of Progressive oppression are loosened. The world breathes a sigh of relief.
I know this is off topic but I had to share!
Infowars Announces CNN Is Fake News Contest – 200K in Cash Prizes!
LOLOLOL
The whole deal with Russia is, President Trump isn’t trying to instigate Putin. He’s not going to be combative with Putin. They’ll get along great… we’ll make deals with Russia, all of this will be win win for both sides.
However…. like all Alpha Males, he threw a little check @ Putin today by stealing away one of their little Natural Gas contracts. This is Big-League stuff, Putin plays the same games and will not be offended by this.
we become a natural gas alternative for Europe and control world oil supply with Saudis and Russia and Iran could be hurting.
