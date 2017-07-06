President Trump Presents U.S. LNG Export As Leverage for Baltic Dependence on Russian Energy…

Earlier today President Trump spoke at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw Poland. Energy use via gas pipelines from Russia is a strong factor in the Baltic states political relationship.

President Trump presented the opportunity to create economic and political breathing room by affirming the U.S. willingness to export LNG (liquified natural gas) to the region.

“Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.” (NBC article link)

