President Trump Presents U.S. LNG Export As Leverage for Baltic Dependence on Russian Energy…

Posted on July 6, 2017 by

Earlier today President Trump spoke at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw Poland. Energy use via gas pipelines from Russia is a strong factor in the Baltic states political relationship.

President Trump presented the opportunity to create economic and political breathing room by affirming the U.S. willingness to export LNG (liquified natural gas) to the region.

“Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.”  (NBC article link)

  1. georgiafl says:
    July 6, 2017 at 5:50 pm

  2. fleporeblog says:
    July 6, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    One of our fellow Treepers said it best earlier today!

    treehouseron says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    President Trump is so hilarious. During the three seas initiative, he said, and I quote….

    “We are sitting on Massive Energy, and we are now Exporters of Energy… so… .whenever you need Energy, Just give us a call.”

    His reply was also great!

    treehouseron says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    He treats ‘energy’, like it’s McDonalds’ hamburgers.

    “We are sitting on tons of hamburgers… and we are now Exporters of hamburgers… so…. whenever you need Hamburgers, Just give us a call.”

  3. treehouseron says:
    July 6, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Best quote from the video is at 2:15, President Trump says

    “We are sitting on massive Energy… and we are now Exporters of Energy… so… whenever you need Energy, just give us a call”

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 6, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      Sorry for taking away from your post by posting your comments above. You absolutely nailed it! Even in the joint press conference with the Polish President he said gives us 15 minutes and we will have a deal signed. I LOVE HIM! He is so damn proud of getting us where we are with the Energy Revolution that we are currently feeling. He is making millions and billions of dollars for these companies. All he cares about is us and America. God bless him for bragging and telling them and the world that the US is open for sale when it comes to all forms of Energy!

      Vladimir Putin won’t be a happy camper tomorrow when he meets with our President. We can destroy them and their economy through the sale of energy.

  4. Irons says:
    July 6, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Miss Kolinda of Croatia looks at our president like she wants a piece of his action! 🙂

  5. daughnworks247 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Checkmate!!!!!!!!!!!!

  6. mikebrezzze says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I bet behind closed doors, Putin wears a pink pussy hat! If he doesn’t now, he damn sure will after Trump is through with his ass!

    • Oldschool says:
      July 6, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      “Never underestimate the power of a schnook”

    • joninmd22 says:
      July 6, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      No. Put in is another alpha male and they’ll negotiate some arrangement. But Russia’s got the weak hand here and Vlad had better not force President Trump to drop the hammer. Without foreign cash from oil and natural gas exports Russia will fold in short order.

    • SEJMON says:
      July 6, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      Sir…you do not know VVP at all. Never underestimate your “partners “/enemies(11/8/2016)…He is very smart guy which know American politics much better than majority of US ppl.

      • dbcaldave says:
        July 6, 2017 at 7:36 pm

        I’ve never seen Putin’s name shortened to initals.
        Jus curious, are you from Russia?

      • G. Combs says:
        July 6, 2017 at 7:44 pm

        Putin will play the long game.

        He is Russia First and will negotiate a good deal for his country.

        I am hoping like heck that after the closed door meeting Russia and the USA come out with a much better relationship. It was necessary to wait these last six months to kill off the “Russia Hacked the Election” crap and get the Arab alliance setup before this meeting.
        ……

        How ever President Trump just threw a HUGE spanner in the works in the Middle-east vs Russia energy tug of war.

        Soros must be really really ticked. (Hence Linda Sarsour calling for Jihad on President Trump.)

  7. treehouseron says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:04 pm

  8. NJF says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Love our Lion

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😎😎😎

  9. Vince says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    When President Obama travelled to another country, he apologized to that country. When President Trump travels to another country, he tries to sell them something.

  10. jnearen2013 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I haven’t felt pride in our leadership for 10 years. It feels SO good. The Lion, T-Rex, Wilburine, and Mad Dog just makes my heart swell. God I love these men.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      I know what you mean. And even then, I didn’t feel as much pride then as I do now. These are giants.

      • piper567 says:
        July 6, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        TRUMP said he would hire “killers”…not political hacks.
        I never thought I would so look forward to hearing these men speak lucidly and simply about subjects which, in the past, brought on sleep.
        Wilbur on Trade: gotta hear him!
        Mnuchin on Economy: Don’t miss!
        TRex on reaity: (sundance :Must Read!)
        and so forth.
        TRUMP created the anticipation during The Campaign, now he is delivering.
        Yes, Sylvia: Giants…Its so beyond the imagination considering the ideological driven past 8 yrs.
        And this is now, what, 6 months into the Second American Revolution?
        A friend texted me a minute ago re TRUMP’s Warsaw speech: TRUMP the Disruptor.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          July 6, 2017 at 8:09 pm

          I am laughing in delight because I feel that way, too. I can’t honestly remember ever listening to Commerce Secretaries and Treasury Secretaries before. I don’t know if I could name many, if any, of them. Bor-ing!!! But I am transfixed listening to Wilbur Ross and Steve Mnuchin. They make things understandable and interesting. They are fabulous. And of course T Rex!!! These are all really great men. What a blessing.

          • Minnie says:
            July 6, 2017 at 8:15 pm

            Agree, Sylvia!

            President Trump has renewed our faith and support in leadership.

            I draw a blank from the end of President Reagan (my first general election) term and 2015!!

            Now? I’m glued to the Treehouse, seriously so.

            Good thing it’s a good thing or I may need a 12-step program 😁

            Love you, all ❤️

  11. jnearen2013 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I haven’t felt pride in our leadership for 10 years. It feels SO good. The Lion, T-Rex, Wilburine, and Mad Dog just makes my heart swell. God I love these men.

  12. laurainnevada says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:25 pm

  13. MIKE says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Ha Ha…Looks like badVladimir Putin is gonna need some new Gazprom dates…

  14. sundance says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    • treehouseron says:
      July 6, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      She also has a long history, like President Trump, of winning constantly and never losing. Winners know Winners.

    • BebeTarget says:
      July 6, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Another example of God’s sense of humor and irony.

    • Minnie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      Phenomenal!!

      And we are witnessing history, the kind that will be memorialized.

      Regardless, I’m creating my own memoirs for future family generations.

      With the help of Sundance, Menagerie and all the Treepers, I’ve printed out numerous essays. Will soon find time to categorize and bind them 👍

  15. luke says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    It’s called taking Vlad’s market share. Russia had to know Trump would be a threat to export energy. Anyone that thinks Putin would rather deal with Trump as opposed to Clinton is insane….but I guess we know that.

  16. treehouseron says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    So, I’ve been noticing her last name is “Grabar”… but now I’ve been corrected, it’s “Grabar-Kit” arovic.

    Cannot make this stuff up.

  17. RC says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    There is the old adage about giving-versus-teaching a person to fish. Yes indeed, the US can sell Europe all the natural gas they may need for the next 10 years and beyond.

    But, President Trump might have also told the Three-Seas nations that they are sitting on huge SHALE DEPOSITS and offered to SELL them the FRACKING technology.

    Shale underlies 100% of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania; 60% of Serbia, Bulgaria and Slovenia, 50% of Ukraine, 30% of Poland. Talk about clean energy independence for the next 200 years !

  18. Sayit2016 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I think it was a good day for President Trump—tomorrow will be the same ; )

  19. lfhbrave says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I know I’m slow, just now realize it all makes sense why Rex T. was picked as SoS. POTUS planned this all along to use “Energy” as his potent weapon both in the U.S. domestic economy and international power plays at the very beginning of his administration. There is no one better suited than Rex T. to implement this strategy..

  20. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    LNG, and oil is not only fuel to power something else. It is feed stock for a lot of plastics, pharmaceuticals, and assorted other materials. The energy sector just may drive another renaissance… If nothing else, a bunch of other industries to get the fuel to the point where it is needed…

    • georgiafl says:
      July 6, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      ….and as we see today, can be a weapon against tyranny, blackmail, control and coercion.

      • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
        July 6, 2017 at 7:12 pm

        You know, you bring up a darn good point. Look at Valenzuela today… They sit on energy reserves that can drive OPEC into oblivion. In spite of that immense wealth, the tyrants who are in control of that country have driven it into despair and poverty. Only the people of Venezuela can determine the moment they will throw off the shackles of their oppressive leaders. Poland will have a choice of energy supplier. Germany is miffed because the elite know their people have a choice. Russia is miffed because they may lose a means to control others. Fascinating times to be witness to…

  22. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I hate that Trump will be in Hamburg on 7/7. Muslim extremists have called for terror attacks on that date and Hamburg is over 40% Muslim. I believe some of th 9/11 hijackers came through This cell. Plus the wacky leftists are already setting it ablaze.

    That commie mayor Deblasio has rushed there to protest and do his globalist handlers bidding.

    I don’t like it one bit even though I so enjoyed the Poland visits and speech thus AM.

    Lord protect our President. Bind any band that is raised against him and his family. Amen.

    • G. Combs says:
      July 6, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      You are not the only one who wants our President back safe at home.

      All those world leaders in one place???

      CAN YOU SAY TARGET!

      And I do not trust mussie loving Merkel one little bit when it comes to making sure there are no terrorist sleeper cells within the people providing security.

      PRAY FOLKS!

  23. georgiafl says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Meanwhile back home – BOOM!!!

  24. wheatietoo says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I love how he was pitching our US products in his statement.
    Haaaa.
    So very cool.

    He was basically saying…
    ‘We want you to prosper and we will help with that, however we can. We hope that you will buy some of our fine products when you can.’

    We’ve never had this before: a President who is promoting our country on the world stage.

  25. Bl says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I love Trump to death, but I’m tired of this ‘let’s stick it to Putin’ narrative. There are far more dangerous leaders in that room.

    • K2P2 Ribbing says:
      July 6, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      I think you’re missing the point! President Trump is talking to those who are under Putin’s thumb because Putin controls the oil and gas flow into their countries (as well as the price). So actually, Trump’s not so much trying to “stick it to Putin” as he is trying to “Make America Great Again”!

      Comprende?

    • SEJMON says:
      July 6, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      B1 …agree with you just looks in Congress.-globalists ,rinos, neocons ,uni-party clowns ,demoncrats .Like him or not PDJT will have to deal with VVP with any major world issues…

      • G. Combs says:
        July 6, 2017 at 8:04 pm

        That is why I am hoping Putin and Trump strike a great deal and unite AGAINST their common enemy the globalists.

        Both have degrees in economics and both are Christian Nationalists who love their countries. Trump has repeatedly said he wants Win-Win deals because he knows those are the long lasting deals. Since both understand economics they both understand that mutually beneficial commerce make BOTH countries/peoples wealthier.

        Most of the ‘Putin is evil’ crap is coming from our very slanted media (PRO George Soro). Is he an ‘Angel’ of course not but he has been very good for his country and has handled crisis calmly and delicately.

        • Minnie says:
          July 6, 2017 at 8:27 pm

          “Is he an angel, of course not”

          By comparison to Fat Boy, I agree.

          Mr. President is a genius and he acts in the best interests of America because he LOVES our country.

  26. Aintree77 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    It was a great speech and Poland was the perfect first stop before meeting G20 leaders like open borders Merkel.

    I wonder how many young Westerners knew about the appalling hardships and brutal dictatorial regimes that the Polish people had to endure and overcome to be the free and independent nation they are today. If they listened to President Trump’s speech they learned much about it.
    I have believed the world needed a Trump presidency before he was elected and his words today confirm that belief IMO. Here are 2 of the best quotes:

    “And so, I am here today not just to visit an old ally, but to hold it up as an example for others who seek freedom and who wish to summon the courage and the will to defend our civilization…”
    “…Just as Poland could not be broken, I declare today for the world to hear that the West will never, ever be broken. Our values will prevail. Our people will thrive. And our civilization will triumph.”

    Quite a different and saner message than Frau Merkel’s.

  27. Donna of Oregon says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Every time our President is on the world stage the shackles of Progressive oppression are loosened. The world breathes a sigh of relief.

  28. Scotty19541 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I know this is off topic but I had to share!
    Infowars Announces CNN Is Fake News Contest – 200K in Cash Prizes!
    LOLOLOL

  29. treehouseron says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    The whole deal with Russia is, President Trump isn’t trying to instigate Putin. He’s not going to be combative with Putin. They’ll get along great… we’ll make deals with Russia, all of this will be win win for both sides.

    However…. like all Alpha Males, he threw a little check @ Putin today by stealing away one of their little Natural Gas contracts. This is Big-League stuff, Putin plays the same games and will not be offended by this.

    View post on imgur.com

  30. john lorenz says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    we become a natural gas alternative for Europe and control world oil supply with Saudis and Russia and Iran could be hurting.

