EU Political Elites Worried President Trump May Form Alliance With Poland…

Posted on June 29, 2017 by

President Trump is scheduled to visit Poland on July 6th prior to the upcoming G20 Summit in Germany.   According to a new Reuters report several top-level EU politicians are concerned Polish leadership and President Trump might just get along swimmingly.

2016: “I pledge to you a Trump Administration will be a true friend to Poland and to all Polish Americans.”  ~ Donald Trump

Poland is one of the few EU countries that actually spends the agreed upon amount of 2% GDP for NATO defense.  One of the concerns amid the non-compliant EU nations, is that the visit will present another opportunity for vulgarian President Trump to embarrass the superior EU intellectuals over their ongoing lack of financial support; while simultaneously engaging in fellowship with like-minded vulgarian poles.

(Reuters) […] Brussels diplomats view the July 6 gathering, dubbed the Three Seas summit because the countries involved border the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas, as a Polish bid to carve out influence outside the European Union with which the nationalist government has repeatedly clashed.

[…]  Most diplomats in Brussels dismiss the importance of the Three Seas project, co-hosted by Croatia, but are wary over Trump’s high-profile visit to participate in a project one senior EU official called Poland’s push towards “self-ghettoisation”.

“One cannot but feel a bit suspicious if it isn’t an attempt to break up European unity,” another EU diplomat said about the Three Seas project.

Within the Reuters report outlining the concerns from within Brussels, a few specific quotes provide a particular resonance of the inherent snobbery and elitism:

[…] “We encourage Mr Trump to get out and travel as much as he can. He needs to understand Europe and he can do that by getting out and speaking to people, to European leaders,” said one European official, who declined to be named.

“(But) he can’t do deals with individual countries over the head of the European Union,” he said. “In Hamburg, he will hear different arguments, we can clear up anything that has been misconstrued.” (more)

How typically condescending of the “unnamed” EU official?

How dare President Donald Trump talk to leaders of European countries without the expressed permission of the magnanimous Brussels proletariat?

Good heavens man, the unimaginable horror of it…

[…]  Underscoring Warsaw’s mistrust towards the EU, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo recently called an EU quotas policy for relocation of refugees from the Middle East “a madness of Brussels elites”, in a speech in parliament.

In turn, EU leaders delivered a snub to Poland’s government by steamrolling its objections and reappointing former Polish premier Donald Tusk to chair summits. Szydlo, acting on orders from party boss and long-time Tusk adversary Jaroslaw Kaczynski, had vowed to stop him securing a second 30-month term.

Warsaw portrayed the issue as one of fundamental principle, in which vital national interests had been ignored by a Brussels machine dominated by “German diktat”. Its crushing defeat showed how far the biggest of the ex-communist states that joined the EU after the Cold War appears isolated, even in Eastern Europe.

Deeply distrustful of Moscow, Poland hopes Trump, who once called NATO “obsolete”, will reconfirm his commitment to the alliance’s military build-up in eastern Europe, a deterrence policy against Russia, and possibly promise more.

The United States has about 900 troops on Polish soil as part of a rotating NATO contingent in eastern Europe.  (read more)

Poland is a proud and strong Christian nation filled with nationalists and patriots. And President Trump is rightly affording Poland global recognition for being on the leading edge of the right side of history!  WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Christian Values, Cultural Marxism, European Union, media bias, NATO, Poland, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to EU Political Elites Worried President Trump May Form Alliance With Poland…

  1. Michael says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:59 am

    I want a V4/US alliance more than I want my legs to work into old age.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. starfcker says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:00 am

    Does europe really think Donald Trump can be persuaded to back their suicide pact? He calls it the invasion for a reason.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dr T says:
      June 29, 2017 at 3:15 am

      The snobs don’t know the force of sheer will coming in their direction:) of course he will support and form an alliance with Poland. This is all so amazing. Christmas everyday.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dizzy says:
        June 29, 2017 at 3:45 am

        I honestly believe that even after Trump’s second term (unless he shows greater resolve than I expect he will), it will take until there is an actual Muslim uprising/Civil War in the streets for Europe to elect leaders willing to reclaim their national identity. He is (to his great, but unfortunately insufficient, credit) too diplomatic and forgiving for Europe’s own good. Hit NATO and the EU where it hurts: withdraw funding until they unconditionally renounce the population invasion and dissolution of national sovereignty supported by supra-national strong-arming!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. SonFlower says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:05 am

    WOW! That video is powerful! Pass it on!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Lunatic Fringe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:06 am

    Time to melt the butter and grind the salt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Good stuff.

    I have the feeling that the president may get along quite well with a number of Eastern European countries, including Poland.

    Sorry EU, you’re time has passed. Just ask Britain.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:12 am

    “One cannot but feel a bit suspicious if it isn’t an attempt to break up European unity,” another EU diplomat said about the Three Seas project.

    “Europe” doesn’t realize that “Europe” is doing a wonderful job breaking up European unity all by itself.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:06 am

      EU Elites have no love or sense of protectiveness for their own people.

      Same with Obama.

      Open borders allowing flow of barbarians is proof of that.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  7. MOA says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:14 am

    Wonderful.
    The Poles are a valiant people.
    Therefore they would not have much in common culturally with the French, who have an unblemished record of the appeasement of occupying Nazi’s to occupying Muslims.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      June 29, 2017 at 3:24 am

      The French actually surrendered to the Vikings as soon as Viking ships were spotted heading up the river.
      What’s happening in Europe now is even worse because they are sending boats out to “rescue” the invaders and bring them to their shores.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  8. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:17 am

    How ironic that the people who have been stereotyped as being dumb (polish jokes) turned out to be the only Europeans with any sense. It may have something to do with having been invaded before and having seen many of their countrymen led to the slaughter.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. MOA says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:28 am

    The EU is governed by unelected bureaucrats with a plan to regulate all European lives and the shape of carrots.
    If PTrump wants to see the EU apparatchiks run screaming from the room he really should open talks with the Czechs and Hungarians as well.

    So much fun to be had if you’re the Pres.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Dizzy says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:38 am

    YES PLEASE

    Kick the EU betrayers in the soft, cosmopolitan butts, Trump! Do not let them get away with favoring mass invasion and democratic usurption!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:44 am

    “We encourage Mr Trump to get out and travel as much as he can. He needs to understand Europe and he can do that by getting out and speaking to people, to European leaders,” said one European official, who declined to be named.”

    You know, I’m pretty offended by that. It is a good thing for this country that I am not in charge of drone warfare or firing off cruise missiles or something because I’d be shrieking FIRE IN THE HOLE or whatever about now, and tomorrow Brussels would be full of people with brooms and dustpans sweeping up whatever is left.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Craig from Scotland says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:47 am

    The European Union [EU] cartel project circa 1995 is royally fecked, currently up 5hit creek without a foreseeable multi-billion failed Euro bailout in sight.
    This is what happens to undemocratic political cartels.
    Incompetent clowns masquerading as informed legislators have failed the region and will never be held to account.
    No leadership, no avenue to correct a failed structure and numerous failed policy decisions.

    I don’t agree with everything Sir Nigel of the Farage states but the laddie is correct with reference to the dysfunctional EU project.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:19 am

      EU = Failed Experiment

      Due to corruption, socialism, oligarchy – the migration is the final blow!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        June 29, 2017 at 4:34 am

        The countries that agreed to it may have thought of it as an “experiment”…but for the globalists who talked them into it, it was a Plan.

        It started out as a ‘Trade Agreement’.
        Then rather quickly morphed into what it is now.

        Beware of ‘trade agreements’ which require that you surrender your sovereignty.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • georgiafl says:
          June 29, 2017 at 4:37 am

          TPP was such an agreement. Most of it was about global control.

          CHILLING: “Only five of the 29 chapters are about traditional trade. The others are about regulating the Internet and what Internet—Internet service providers have to collect information.

          They have to hand it over to companies under certain circumstances. It’s about regulating labor, what labor conditions can be applied, regulating, whether you can favor local industry, regulating the hospital healthcare system, privatization of hospitals.

          So, essentially, every aspect of the modern economy, even banking services, are in the TPP.”

          http://www.democracynow.org/2015/5/27/julian_assange_on_the_trans_pacific

          Thank GOD for Trump!!!!!!!!!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • MOA says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:33 am

      I don’t agree with everything Sir Nigel of the Farage states

      Silly you.
      Eventually it will become just….obvious.

      Like

      Reply
  13. fedback says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:54 am

    Britain’s exit could leave EU with a 20 billion a year hole in their budget, according to EU commission

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MK Wood says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:22 am

      That was the UK’s sole value to the EU. The best thing that can happen is that the UK just break the treaty and walk away leaving the EU flopping like a fish out of water.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. Craig from Scotland says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:02 am


    Sir Nigel of the Farage.
    ‘EU Army to face Russia? Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Juncker?’

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • severance23 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:17 am

      Guy Verhofstadt heckling Nigel as per usual – as the obnoxious Belgian is now leading the EU’s Brexit negotiations, we really should appoint Nigel for the same role on our side.

      Like

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:24 am

      Who do they plan to use as an army – their imported Islamic barbarian hordes?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Craig from Scotland says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:13 am

    Sir Nigel of the Farage leaves Polish MEP silent at the EU Parliament!
    Donald Tusk is now President of the European Council and clearly a total feckin incompetent of epic proportions, who can’t even reply to reasonable questions or debate.
    Total EU crackpot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. MK Wood says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:19 am

    A couple of quotes from the part of the AP article posted here.

    “… are wary over Trump’s high-profile visit to participate in a project one senior EU official called Poland’s push towards “self-ghettoisation”.” Obviously this EU official has not seen the pics and video from Paris or other areas where they have allowed the moslem invaders to flourish.

    “Its crushing defeat showed how far the biggest of the ex-communist states that joined the EU after the Cold War appears isolated, even in Eastern Europe.” I seem to recall nearly all of Eastern Europe moving away from the controls of the EU.

    Me thinks that Brussels is the EU’s swamp version of Wash, DC.

    One of the consequences of walking in the park is that you may step in a pile of “EU”. So be careful.

    Like

    Reply
  17. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:21 am

    “We are convinced that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, an existential challenge,” [Merkel] told the German parliament.

    Meanwhile, Macron’s PM tried last week to free up pesticides for Monsanto which environmentalists decry kills honey bees. Macron: Make Pesticides Great Again

    It’s all about increasing power for the EU elites, not what’s good for countries and their people.

    Like

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:23 am

      Essential oils (Eucalyptus, Keffir Lime, etc. make great pesticides and repellents)

      Like

      Reply
      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        June 29, 2017 at 4:26 am

        Macron’s PM’s claim for re-releasing the pesticide from the ban is there is no alternatives to select from. So he lied, no surprise.

        Like

        Reply
  18. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:23 am

    Poland is aware. They will not let Merkel and Macron push them around.

    Like

    Reply
  19. flawesttexas says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:25 am

    Many Poles have lived as ex Pats in EU Countries, and have seen first-hand what Islamic immigration and terrorism have done.

    Poland is smart for resisting the EUs Human Trafficking of Muslims and other Third World offal.

    Trump Admin should worked unilaterally with each EU member

    Like

    Reply
  20. Craig from Scotland says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:37 am


    Published on May 5, 2017

    ‘Yanis Varoufakis blows the lid on International Monetary Fund [IMF] & Europe’s hidden agenda’

    Like

    Reply
  21. DebbieUK says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:42 am

    Maybe President Trump could encourage some of the Poles in UK to return to their mother country if its so great there. They are putting huge strain on our NHS and our benefits system

    .Just because they are Christian and Nationalist doesnt mean they can move en masse to another country and put services under extreme pressure. They also have no allegiance to the UK and don’t integrate or speak English unless they really have to.
    We have suffered mass immigration from all sides but dont make a distinction based on race or religion. The numbers are too many from everywhere.

    Like

    Reply
    • MOA says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:56 am

      You forgot.
      The UK electorate has always voted for parties that have de facto open borders policies.
      Conservatives, Labour and Lib Dems all agree you deserve open borders.
      You agreed by voting for them.
      Now you’re getting it good and hard .
      Excellent therapy.

      Like

      Reply
    • Craig from Scotland says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:56 am

      @DebbieUK

      Fair comment.
      However, with regard to the English speaking issue…. any classes or schools we can attend ?

      Like

      Reply
  22. nkmommy says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:55 am

    Can someone remind me what happened during Obama’s reign with Poland? I recall he snubbed Poland in some unfair fashion and they were very upset.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s