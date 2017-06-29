EU Political Elites Worried President Trump May Form Alliance With Poland…

President Trump is scheduled to visit Poland on July 6th prior to the upcoming G20 Summit in Germany. According to a new Reuters report several top-level EU politicians are concerned Polish leadership and President Trump might just get along swimmingly.
2016: “I pledge to you a Trump Administration will be a true friend to Poland and to all Polish Americans.” ~ Donald Trump
Poland is one of the few EU countries that actually spends the agreed upon amount of 2% GDP for NATO defense. One of the concerns amid the non-compliant EU nations, is that the visit will present another opportunity for vulgarian President Trump to embarrass the superior EU intellectuals over their ongoing lack of financial support; while simultaneously engaging in fellowship with like-minded vulgarian poles.
(Reuters) […] Brussels diplomats view the July 6 gathering, dubbed the Three Seas summit because the countries involved border the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas, as a Polish bid to carve out influence outside the European Union with which the nationalist government has repeatedly clashed.
[…] Most diplomats in Brussels dismiss the importance of the Three Seas project, co-hosted by Croatia, but are wary over Trump’s high-profile visit to participate in a project one senior EU official called Poland’s push towards “self-ghettoisation”.
“One cannot but feel a bit suspicious if it isn’t an attempt to break up European unity,” another EU diplomat said about the Three Seas project.
Within the Reuters report outlining the concerns from within Brussels, a few specific quotes provide a particular resonance of the inherent snobbery and elitism:
[…] “We encourage Mr Trump to get out and travel as much as he can. He needs to understand Europe and he can do that by getting out and speaking to people, to European leaders,” said one European official, who declined to be named.
“(But) he can’t do deals with individual countries over the head of the European Union,” he said. “In Hamburg, he will hear different arguments, we can clear up anything that has been misconstrued.” (more)
How typically condescending of the “unnamed” EU official?
How dare President Donald Trump talk to leaders of European countries without the expressed permission of the magnanimous Brussels proletariat?
Good heavens man, the unimaginable horror of it…
[…] Underscoring Warsaw’s mistrust towards the EU, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo recently called an EU quotas policy for relocation of refugees from the Middle East “a madness of Brussels elites”, in a speech in parliament.
In turn, EU leaders delivered a snub to Poland’s government by steamrolling its objections and reappointing former Polish premier Donald Tusk to chair summits. Szydlo, acting on orders from party boss and long-time Tusk adversary Jaroslaw Kaczynski, had vowed to stop him securing a second 30-month term.
Warsaw portrayed the issue as one of fundamental principle, in which vital national interests had been ignored by a Brussels machine dominated by “German diktat”. Its crushing defeat showed how far the biggest of the ex-communist states that joined the EU after the Cold War appears isolated, even in Eastern Europe.
Deeply distrustful of Moscow, Poland hopes Trump, who once called NATO “obsolete”, will reconfirm his commitment to the alliance’s military build-up in eastern Europe, a deterrence policy against Russia, and possibly promise more.
The United States has about 900 troops on Polish soil as part of a rotating NATO contingent in eastern Europe. (read more)
Poland is a proud and strong Christian nation filled with nationalists and patriots. And President Trump is rightly affording Poland global recognition for being on the leading edge of the right side of history! WATCH:
I want a V4/US alliance more than I want my legs to work into old age.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would help us win the war against communism / lslamic Caliphate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does europe really think Donald Trump can be persuaded to back their suicide pact? He calls it the invasion for a reason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The snobs don’t know the force of sheer will coming in their direction:) of course he will support and form an alliance with Poland. This is all so amazing. Christmas everyday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I honestly believe that even after Trump’s second term (unless he shows greater resolve than I expect he will), it will take until there is an actual Muslim uprising/Civil War in the streets for Europe to elect leaders willing to reclaim their national identity. He is (to his great, but unfortunately insufficient, credit) too diplomatic and forgiving for Europe’s own good. Hit NATO and the EU where it hurts: withdraw funding until they unconditionally renounce the population invasion and dissolution of national sovereignty supported by supra-national strong-arming!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! That video is powerful! Pass it on!
LikeLike
Time to melt the butter and grind the salt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, no more popcorn. I’m trying to lose weight here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good stuff.
I have the feeling that the president may get along quite well with a number of Eastern European countries, including Poland.
Sorry EU, you’re time has passed. Just ask Britain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. The EU was never designed to have proper limits on its power, and here we are.
The European Union was fine in “sneaky” mode, because they only did stuff people liked. But once they got enough power to do stuff people didn’t like, they made the deadly mistake of doing stuff people didn’t like.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Migration is making voters mad distrustful of the EU.
Rape, murder, cars burning, stabbings, bombings, murder by vehicle, seizing hotels and houses for migrants tends to make the electorate angry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen, Wolf.
Time for the sun to set on the EU and its nefarious actors.
LikeLike
LOL.. Very funny but poignant comment. Kudos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“One cannot but feel a bit suspicious if it isn’t an attempt to break up European unity,” another EU diplomat said about the Three Seas project.
“Europe” doesn’t realize that “Europe” is doing a wonderful job breaking up European unity all by itself.
LikeLiked by 7 people
EU Elites have no love or sense of protectiveness for their own people.
Same with Obama.
Open borders allowing flow of barbarians is proof of that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonderful.
The Poles are a valiant people.
Therefore they would not have much in common culturally with the French, who have an unblemished record of the appeasement of occupying Nazi’s to occupying Muslims.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The French actually surrendered to the Vikings as soon as Viking ships were spotted heading up the river.
What’s happening in Europe now is even worse because they are sending boats out to “rescue” the invaders and bring them to their shores.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How ironic that the people who have been stereotyped as being dumb (polish jokes) turned out to be the only Europeans with any sense. It may have something to do with having been invaded before and having seen many of their countrymen led to the slaughter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They who laugh last don’t let themselves go extinct, like EU.
LikeLike
The EU is governed by unelected bureaucrats with a plan to regulate all European lives and the shape of carrots.
If PTrump wants to see the EU apparatchiks run screaming from the room he really should open talks with the Czechs and Hungarians as well.
So much fun to be had if you’re the Pres.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Czechs: Here’s to 1938, Frau Merkel….
Poles: We’re not Danzing to EUr tune Angela.
Hungary: “You can have our share” (of ME migrants)
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see what you did there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant Mike!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almost NONE of the European leaders have children.
Someone posted a chart a couple of days ago. I can’t find it.
Having children tends to make people responsible and concerned for the future.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gatestone Institute on Europe’s childless leaders: https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10306/childless-europe
LikeLiked by 4 people
YES PLEASE
Kick the EU betrayers in the soft, cosmopolitan butts, Trump! Do not let them get away with favoring mass invasion and democratic usurption!
LikeLike
I wonder if the EU natives will suspect something has gone wrong when the caliphate starts to implode the old cathedrals…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We encourage Mr Trump to get out and travel as much as he can. He needs to understand Europe and he can do that by getting out and speaking to people, to European leaders,” said one European official, who declined to be named.”
You know, I’m pretty offended by that. It is a good thing for this country that I am not in charge of drone warfare or firing off cruise missiles or something because I’d be shrieking FIRE IN THE HOLE or whatever about now, and tomorrow Brussels would be full of people with brooms and dustpans sweeping up whatever is left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It would be hilarious if Trump had wildly popular EU rallies that started to broadcast the real, politically incorrect news without PC censorship.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phew….that’s lateral thinking, you dog.
Terrorise the European socialist state with Trump rallies in eastern Europe.
Delicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The European Union [EU] cartel project circa 1995 is royally fecked, currently up 5hit creek without a foreseeable multi-billion failed Euro bailout in sight.
This is what happens to undemocratic political cartels.
Incompetent clowns masquerading as informed legislators have failed the region and will never be held to account.
No leadership, no avenue to correct a failed structure and numerous failed policy decisions.
I don’t agree with everything Sir Nigel of the Farage states but the laddie is correct with reference to the dysfunctional EU project.
LikeLiked by 2 people
EU = Failed Experiment
Due to corruption, socialism, oligarchy – the migration is the final blow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The countries that agreed to it may have thought of it as an “experiment”…but for the globalists who talked them into it, it was a Plan.
It started out as a ‘Trade Agreement’.
Then rather quickly morphed into what it is now.
Beware of ‘trade agreements’ which require that you surrender your sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TPP was such an agreement. Most of it was about global control.
CHILLING: “Only five of the 29 chapters are about traditional trade. The others are about regulating the Internet and what Internet—Internet service providers have to collect information.
They have to hand it over to companies under certain circumstances. It’s about regulating labor, what labor conditions can be applied, regulating, whether you can favor local industry, regulating the hospital healthcare system, privatization of hospitals.
So, essentially, every aspect of the modern economy, even banking services, are in the TPP.”
http://www.democracynow.org/2015/5/27/julian_assange_on_the_trans_pacific
Thank GOD for Trump!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, exactly.
It was an evil plan…disguised as a ‘Trade Agreement’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t agree with everything Sir Nigel of the Farage states
Silly you.
Eventually it will become just….obvious.
LikeLike
Britain’s exit could leave EU with a 20 billion a year hole in their budget, according to EU commission
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was the UK’s sole value to the EU. The best thing that can happen is that the UK just break the treaty and walk away leaving the EU flopping like a fish out of water.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sir Nigel of the Farage.
‘EU Army to face Russia? Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Juncker?’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guy Verhofstadt heckling Nigel as per usual – as the obnoxious Belgian is now leading the EU’s Brexit negotiations, we really should appoint Nigel for the same role on our side.
LikeLike
Who do they plan to use as an army – their imported Islamic barbarian hordes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sir Nigel of the Farage leaves Polish MEP silent at the EU Parliament!
Donald Tusk is now President of the European Council and clearly a total feckin incompetent of epic proportions, who can’t even reply to reasonable questions or debate.
Total EU crackpot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A couple of quotes from the part of the AP article posted here.
“… are wary over Trump’s high-profile visit to participate in a project one senior EU official called Poland’s push towards “self-ghettoisation”.” Obviously this EU official has not seen the pics and video from Paris or other areas where they have allowed the moslem invaders to flourish.
“Its crushing defeat showed how far the biggest of the ex-communist states that joined the EU after the Cold War appears isolated, even in Eastern Europe.” I seem to recall nearly all of Eastern Europe moving away from the controls of the EU.
Me thinks that Brussels is the EU’s swamp version of Wash, DC.
One of the consequences of walking in the park is that you may step in a pile of “EU”. So be careful.
LikeLike
“We are convinced that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, an existential challenge,” [Merkel] told the German parliament.
Meanwhile, Macron’s PM tried last week to free up pesticides for Monsanto which environmentalists decry kills honey bees. Macron: Make Pesticides Great Again
It’s all about increasing power for the EU elites, not what’s good for countries and their people.
LikeLike
Essential oils (Eucalyptus, Keffir Lime, etc. make great pesticides and repellents)
LikeLike
Macron’s PM’s claim for re-releasing the pesticide from the ban is there is no alternatives to select from. So he lied, no surprise.
LikeLike
Poland is aware. They will not let Merkel and Macron push them around.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Many Poles have lived as ex Pats in EU Countries, and have seen first-hand what Islamic immigration and terrorism have done.
Poland is smart for resisting the EUs Human Trafficking of Muslims and other Third World offal.
Trump Admin should worked unilaterally with each EU member
LikeLike
Published on May 5, 2017
‘Yanis Varoufakis blows the lid on International Monetary Fund [IMF] & Europe’s hidden agenda’
LikeLike
Maybe President Trump could encourage some of the Poles in UK to return to their mother country if its so great there. They are putting huge strain on our NHS and our benefits system
.Just because they are Christian and Nationalist doesnt mean they can move en masse to another country and put services under extreme pressure. They also have no allegiance to the UK and don’t integrate or speak English unless they really have to.
We have suffered mass immigration from all sides but dont make a distinction based on race or religion. The numbers are too many from everywhere.
LikeLike
You forgot.
The UK electorate has always voted for parties that have de facto open borders policies.
Conservatives, Labour and Lib Dems all agree you deserve open borders.
You agreed by voting for them.
Now you’re getting it good and hard .
Excellent therapy.
LikeLike
@DebbieUK
Fair comment.
However, with regard to the English speaking issue…. any classes or schools we can attend ?
LikeLike
Can someone remind me what happened during Obama’s reign with Poland? I recall he snubbed Poland in some unfair fashion and they were very upset.
LikeLike