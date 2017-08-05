Trump Leverage Succeeds: U.N. Security Council “Unanimous” Vote Sanctioning North Korea…

President Trump’s strategic approach using economic leverage to gain U.S. national security has established a very rare victory in the U.N. with unanimous support for Security Council sanctions against North Korea. Yes, China and Russia supported.
Remember, from Day #1 of his administration President Trump was faced with a threat from N-Korea. On his departure President Obama told the incoming new President Trump that North Korea would be his #1 Geopolitical national security challenge.
The MSM will likely never give President Trump credit for the remarkable long-term economic strategy he deployed to gain China and Russia’s support today.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday that could slash by a third the Asian state’s $3 billion annual export revenue over Pyongyang’s two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.
The U.S.-drafted resolution bans North Korean exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood. It also prohibits countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean laborers working abroad, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures.
The unanimously adopted resolution adds nine individuals and four entities to the U.N. blacklist, including North Korea’s primary foreign exchange bank, subjecting them to a global asset freeze and travel ban.
“We should not fool ourselves into thinking we have solved the problem. Not even close. The North Korean threat has not left us, it is rapidly growing more dangerous,” U.S Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said after the vote.
“Further action is required. The United States is taking and will continue to take prudent defensive measures to protect ourselves and our allies,” she said, adding that Washington would continue annual joint military exercises with South Korea. (read more)
With this resolution the baseline of behavior and economic activity is established.
There’s high probability to believe that China will violate these sanctions even though they voted to support them.
As such, President Trump has established the framework for unilateral punitive trade action against China if Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Ross, Secretary of State Tillerson identify any violations.
The upcoming bilateral ‘fair trade deals’ with China now have an additional groundwork for compliance with China’s future economic activity toward North Korea.
Here’s how Team Trump pulled it off:
♦First: The review of the enhanced sanctions against N-Korea should be incorporated with the larger issue of policy toward the DPRK’s enabler, China.
President Trump, Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross have positioned a severely consequential trade reset between the U.S. and China.
[Trump and Ross delayed an announcement on trade sanctions against China which was scheduled for Friday.]
♦Second: The enhanced U.S. energy export initiatives, in conjunction with lower oil prices, an outcome of U.S. energy policy and a mutually beneficial relationship between President Trump and Arab states in the GCC, have severely weakened the economic position of Russia.
Russia’s energy export economy is dependent on energy prices remaining high. President Trump has brilliantly worked the geopolitical economic relationships to leverage influence over a large portion of the Russian economy.
Combine these two points and you discover the leverage President Trump’s team has created.
It was a situation where China and Russia’s best economic interests are enmeshed with supporting U.S. sanctions against North Korea.
The Bear (Russia) and Red Dragon (China) were drawn into an economic battle space controlled by the Eagle (Trump-USA).
President Trump can offer a ‘better’ trade outcome (definitions variable) for China if they comply with Nikki Haley’s sanctions. Similarly President Trump can negotiate with Russia on ‘better’ or “more favorable’ terms (definitions variable) for U.S. energy shipments to Eastern Europe, again if Russia complies with Nikki Haley’s sanctions.
Previously, President Trump’s visit to Poland, and the Three Seas Summit (Baltic, Black and Adriatic Sea States), along with France and the G20 members, established economic relationships and agreements for energy export between the U.S. and Eastern Europe.
Add all this to the personal relationships developed between Trump and the Gulf Cooperation Council; then factor in the larger geo-strategic economic realm; and then overlay the leverage needed over Russia on issues unrelated to the EU,… and damn Trump’s foresight on this is incredible.
The Outcome – Now we see China and Russia holster their U.N. Security Council veto power, and actually support the sanctions against N-Korea because it is in their economic interests not to oppose the U.S. sanctions. Brilliant strategy:
When it comes to the use of economic leverage to create U.S. national security outcomes, well, we are learning at the knee of an economic master player.
Now for the next step.
LikeLike
SD 10/10
LikeLiked by 4 people
I admire PDJT for teeing this up and executing it brilliantly, and SD for seeing it coming.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank God the supporting countries acknowledge and condemn No. Korea’s blatant threats.
Only little fat man knows the truth behind them.
Thankfully Russia and China understand the severity of those threats, better safe than sorry.
When can we anticipate a coup inside of No. Korea?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably not soon. The Nork leaders know that they’ll get the bullet as well.
LikeLike
The NK rulers now have another reason to do what they have done for decades – kind of providing the fuel needed for “when a man’s heart is turned against a man, everything that man does becomes further cause to hate him.”
Obviously, I hope, I’m not arguing that they should be spared: it must be the end game that wiser heads than mine are counting on – that NK will implode, that increased sanctions will force China’s hand when NK comes howling to their doorstep.
The normal NK people have been considered irrelevant collateral damage for so long – it actually doesn’t have particular significance if this “makes things harder” for them. I’m guess most of them are past the point of having anything left to lose.
Ugly business. Really ugly.
It’s nice that the UN didn’t roll up in a ball and call us names like they usually do. Tells me that at some level they are glad there’s a Trump Bull in the china closet these days, even if they will never say so out loud.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Agreed, and unfortunately I think you just wrote the caption for this picture:
LikeLiked by 4 people
A picture speaks 1,000 words 😐
This is why I hope and pray Fat Man meets his end at the hands of those pitiful citizens.
I cannot comprehend the depth of despair they suffer from their “dear leader”.
May God have mercy on them, if they’re still alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recently I read a book that described life in the prison camps. I’ve also read an account by a rare escapee. I think it’s not something we can really understand to have a life like that because to us it’s a given that we have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And we have a loving God. They have no hope of what we’d consider common decency. We are very lucky to be born here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed we are
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m always amazed that this picture ever made it out ‘into the world’.
It is devastating to the narrative it ostensibly seeks to portray.
The only two people who are smiling are the psychopath dictator and his high ranking military officer.
Of the remaining people, the only ones who don’t look terrified are the three youngest children (one is hidden behind what looks like a five or six year old girl, held by the woman in pink).
The five women, and the five or six year old girl, convey varying degrees of fear, terror, abuse and hopelessness.
And these are the people who are best off in North Korea. Everyone else is doing much worse than these unfortunate people.
Not the kind of photo I would want the world to see, if I was Kim.
Unless it was his purpose, the intention of a psychopath, to display the terror he wields over even his own family.
.
LikeLike
I was just over at American Thinker where I read a decent article about Mueller and then I checked out the comments, as many as I could stand, and had to leave. What a bunch of juvenile blabber.
I’m so happy for the Treehouse and its intelligent comments that add value to the perceptive articles Sundance writes.
Thanks Everyone!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank Sundance and Adrem for “building a wall’ to keep the ‘illegals’ out.
LikeLike
They seem like such nice people.
I would bet that if the regime fell, and North Korea and South Korean could be united in a democracy, the result would be like West Germany and East Germany after the wall fell!
LikeLike
Sharon, pls do not take this the wrong way, b/c there is no comparison of Americans’ situation to the North Koreans’ situation.
What you said here – “The normal NK people have been considered irrelevant collateral damage for so long – it actually doesn’t have particular significance if this “makes things harder” for them.”
is just what our ruling Uniparty have said about us for around 30 yrs or more.
Lord willing, there is a Donald Trump somewhere lurking in the weeds of the North Korean ppl who is able to snatch the lifeline thrown to him and rises to make North Korea great again.
One suspects Our POTUS would be backing him all the way.
LikeLike
I am so proud of my President. I am also pleased with the job Ambassador Haley is doing. I wasn’t too sure about her when she was picked as the UN Ambassador.
LikeLiked by 8 people
and,as a bonus, she won’t be doing any unmasking.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or lobbying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m off to amuse myself by checking out how the MSM either ignores this, or in some way I can’t even imagine spins an anti-Trump spin on this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well they certainly won’t report it accurately b/c they aren’t knowledgeable enough to understand it (regardless of their lack of fealty to USA).
Fortunately, we have SD. And President Trump has a trio of wolverines. I rather like Nikki Haley in the role of Alpha Woman for the Good Guys.
LikeLiked by 9 people
👍
LikeLike
I am sure a report from the Obama White House will surface outlining the same process but it was not actioned due to obstruction from the GOP congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely fascinating stuff !!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more Trump succeeds on a World scale, the more small and petty the Libtard Democrats and their fellow Republican Rino’s seem in their destructive antics for removing Trump.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Indeed 👍
LikeLike
Politicians are being exposed for the ineffective non persons they are.
DJT is showing them up with his energy and hunger to move matters of importance forward. Meanwhile the charlatans posing as politicians look like tweedle dumb and tweedle Dee
LikeLiked by 10 people
The American citizens are becoming aware of politicians as never before in the history of the United States. The genie will never be put back in the bottle. Americans are becoming embolden with a new patriotism of hope and achievement. ……Yes, each and every one of us can now feel the joy for making a difference. There is no feeling like the feeling being an American.
LikeLiked by 5 people
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fangdog, you have hit the nail squarely on the head. So true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concur!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not really sure they are keeping up with P/T on a World scale, and if they are, if they even understand his methods.
LikeLike
The better POTUS Trump does, the more of a threat he is to their control scheme. Once the average Voter realizes that the reality they’ve been presented for multiple generations is just a series of scams, they’ll cross over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve seen several lifelong democrats cross over in my customer base, lakefront neighborhood, family.
Sometimes the steady grind of common sense and the delightful ring of truth prevail.
DRAIN IT
LikeLiked by 3 people
A smiling China will sidestep this with token compliance. NK is its plausibly deniable surrogate. Does useful work.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then the President will be able to punish china for violating sanctions they agreed to follow. It really will not be in China’s best interest to sidestep.
Does not mean they wont do it just means doing it at this point simply allows for the U.S to crack down on China. China covets preferred trade status and backing out on sanctions they agreed to is perfect reason to take said status away.
LikeLiked by 17 people
100%
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the concise explanation. I had wondered a bit about that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sundance, for breaking this down for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess they’ll have to increase production of counterfeit supernotes
LikeLike
Full stoppage of “mining exports” or even significant reduction…
Bottleneck
OVER supply
STOP the presses..
Now what will the People do?
Im Sure Glad Someone is Writin’
THIS STUFF down!!!
Thank You, Sundance and crew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is truly monumental because China and Russia have blocked just about every other sanction proposed against N. Korea. Stunning success for Team Trump. Art of the Deal, Baybee.
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not an unforeseeable event
That piece has most likely been considered, and placed on the Presidents board.
Looks Dusty? Prolly been standin round awhile! LOL😁
looks good in the papers. (or clay tablets) or..
Thanks, Sundance
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to bring out the worlds smallest violin and start playing cry me a river.
LikeLike
One thing I’m not understanding. Squeezing Russia economically re oil also squeezes the Middle East oil producers, which seem totally onboard with Trump. I’m not getting what they (Saudi Arabia etc.) have to gain from this.
LikeLike
$700B in self-defense weapons.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. Insurance against Iran and Turkey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And putting the wild dogs bag into their cages.
LikeLike
And a green light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Linda,
I have no idea what they gain, either.
If so my be so bold…
I will hazard a guess…
Dunno.
But it’s gonna be a doozy!!!!
LikeLike
Yep…
DOOZY!! 😁
LikeLike
Hi linda.
I think they are all having to accept a little less. They have abused us for so long, that they can only take the hit.
America is the new king at the table. It has the oil, the coal, the LNG, nuclear energy, and of course we have the best weaponry.
It is not about what they are to gain, but how much they will limit their loss. The USA becoming energy independent and also an exporter in so many fields, is a game changer. It is why our national debt has stopped rising.
Economic leverage is the ultimate tool. Trump is using it. Just like the lobbyists who leverage our politicians to make decisions in their interests, but not their voters interests. It’s called economic leverage, and no-one is immune, apparently. Trump is basically the top lobbyist for the USA on the world stage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, they see what Trump has done in getting others to work together. They saw how he vanquished his competition in the Campaign. Trump is a winner. They want to be on the winning side. They know how much chaos Obama, Hillary and their Muslim Brotherhood buddies have wrought on their neighborhood. They see how quickly Trump is cleaning it up and destroying ISIS. They see the people that have been devastated by war returning to their country and their homes which helps to stabilize the region.
They respect strength. They see it in Trump and want to be on his side. (At least now.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you!
LikeLike
YW!
LikeLike
Minnie, I just thought of another reason they would go along with Trump and not worry about the oil prices.
Since the election, over $4 trillion increase in equity (wealth) has been gained in the U.S. stock market alone.
You think the Saudis and other Gulf States might own a ‘few’ shares of that stock and the gains more than offset any potential losses they might have on oil?
Secretariat was a Triple Crown Winner.
Perhaps they see in the field of National Leaders that President Donald J. Trump is the ‘Secretariat’ of his time.
They want to stick with a sure winner!
LikeLike
We are not squeezing the Middle East…Our Shale production is going up and our Saudi imports are staying the same as we export oil…Different refineries process different types of oil..We have an excellent balancing act going on unlike when they destroyed our Shale a few years ago by pumping oil like crazy…
LikeLike
Saudi Arabia is increasing its efforts to compete with Russia in the European market.
Maybe they will try to make it up on volume?
LikeLike
Trump and his team remind me of that Farmers Insurance ad:
“WE KNOW A THING OR TWO BECAUSE WE’VE SEEN A THING OR TWO”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Fine effort on the part of Pres Trump. Unfortunately all these “noble” countries trade with Iran who has been a stalwart ally of North Korea, including mutual assistance on nuclear warfare technology.
The United Nations is a corrupt and worthless institution although it does produce much international harm, including involvement in child sex trafficking. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/9041974/What-the-UN-Doesnt-Want-You-to-Know.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance is on a roll!
LikeLike
With only 3 billion in exports per year, it seems the solution to the NORK problem would be to just buy the entire country and make Dennis Rodman the landlord.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is a solution I can live with.
LikeLike
I like simple solutions.
LikeLike
waltherppk, that is a solution that needs to be tried. A lot cheaper than nuclear war, or conventional for that matter.
Heck, if he were a DC politician, it is certain he could be bought!
LikeLike
You could call it an “Advance” on future loyalti.. Ummm. Royalties.
LikeLike
Yep, hand Dennis a dvd of idiocracy and send him over. I think he’s up to the job,
LikeLike
Sorry people this is not the real news – although it should be. I’ll keep saying this. Deep State has won. From everything I’ve been reading today on social media, Drudge etc they are on their way to take down the President – Republicans quietly leading that effort.
5-10 years from now we’ll be looking back and the decisive moment when it all came tumbling down was when Sessions recused and Rosenthein took over. They are doing zilch to reign in Mueller. The Friday press conference from Sessions was completely useless. Not looking good. And don’t get in a bubble like the other side did and dismiss this as as conspiracy theory. This is real.
Whether you like him or not Drudge has been spot on has a very unique pulse on what is in store. Ominous predictions of civil war on Drudge.
LikeLike
Wait till you see how it really unfolds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean like Neville Chamberlain?
LikeLike
What does Neville Chamberlain have to do with the conversation?
The comparison has no relation to what was said. Last I checked the President didn’t sign an agreement to allow another country to be annexed in exchange for promises that it wont happen again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have put time and energy and logic into an important argument, but it really interrupts this thread which is about North Korea. I wonder if you would be willing to repost this on the OT Presidential thread? That way it doesn’t take the discussion away far afield from the subject of this thread. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scientist—-2020 is a long way away—-President is not WEAK—-as to the shadow “wanna be’s—–“best laid plans of mice and men——-“
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you are right, Scientist. Sad that so often people can’t see the forest for the trees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again. Another day watching you contribute negatively on this site. Let’s be serious, you are not paying attention to Sundance, let alone investing in logical arguments. I’m sorry. It is just odd with such a wonderful post and such amazing news, you decide to digress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good he links the other side who i will not click on
LikeLike
Mitch “Scientist” McConnell is supposed to be on vacation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooh. Sharp slice. Did even feel it. Won’t know the damage till he sees the blood.
LikeLike
They’re trying to intimidate Trump.
Haven’t you noticed Trump doesn’t get intimidated?
We Deplorables don’t get intimidated either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
LikeLike
Your first mistake – reading Malevolent Slime Media
Your second mistake – believing it.
LikeLike
True.
LikeLike
For heavens sake scientist, stop going to Drudge for your information. That place is feeding you news that is often every bit as fake as CNN. Spend more time here reading and absorbing as much Sundance and other Treepers wisdom and you will find you have a much better perspective.
LikeLike
Curiousity, if Trump was so politically weak and occupied with muh Russia, wouldn’t the permanent seat counties be just like the US senate? Unless……. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know what? I think I get part of President Trump’s strategy in general – sing loudly and dance softly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great job Mr President
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant. Smart. Both President Trump and Sundance.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am seriously impressed. Not only at the achievement, but at the restructuring of global relations that brought it about, and the pace… the pace! What, like 8 months???
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, thanks to MSM I know all the world leaders are embarrassed by that clown PDJT and think he’s an idiot.
That’s probably why they all got behind his UN NK sanctions. Wait…does that make sense?
I’m so confused,
Mike
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM intellectual pygmies make daily deals with the devil for money and fame while NK and Iran play loose and fast with nuclear weapons rabidly designed for us. MSM tools… tools of destruction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Breathtaking……simply breathtaking……..NO WAR.
LikeLike
Perfect word, India Maria: breathtaking.
It would be breathtaking in and of itself, but nothing short of miraculous considering our President has to drag along the dead weight, the anvil, of Congress, leftists, globalists and media.
Our President has been studying this global situation for years, perhaps decades, and it shows. It’s beautiful to behold. Like buttah.
LikeLike
No veto, huh? Are you saying then that the Art of The Deal is better than the community organizer?
Somebody give me a
W
I
N
N
I
N
G
!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did this really happen? Not a peep on my other sites. Crickets out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine that, the MSM doesn’t want Americans to know that our POTUS kicks ass and winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this talk about sanctions on NK is just “feel good” nonsense and having an economic war with China over NK is stupid. Unless we are prepared to go to war at the expense of South Korea, we are going to have to accept, at least in the short term however awkwardly that might be, that NK will have nukes that can reach us.
History shows that pariah states (e.g., Taiwan, South Africa, Israel during the 1960s and 1970s) have been quite successful in rebuffing sanctions. But whether previous UN sanctions against NK have been fully implemented or not, or whether China has circumvented sanctions to support NK, these have little relation to the truth — sanctions did not make NK so miserably poor and are not keeping NK that way. The fact that only 20% of NK land is arable coupled with bad economic programs (communist-based central planning with emphasis on heavy industry at the expense of everything else) contribute much more to NK’s failure as a state than sanctions ever have done or ever will do; but poor economics has not slowed NK’s military build up. And they will most likely continue to do business with other pariah states like Iran.
If the US decides to up the ante with economic sanctions against China; again, I wonder what exactly do we think China can do? Over the last two decades, China has been normalizing relations with South Korea — a major source of friction between Beijing and Pyongyang. And while China would probably welcome a more stable leadership dynamic in NK, it is quite clear under current conditions that China does not want to see the NK regime collapse, whether from internal or external reasons. The reason is clear: the Chinese are frightened by the potential of massive numbers of NK refugees (in the millions) crossing into Manchuria — people for whom China would have difficulty caring and who could destabilize a strategic region of China. Perhaps this helps to explain why China has begun already to deploy so many troops to the border area.
I think China believes the US is effectively stymied from using military action against NK because of the proximity of Seoul to the DMZ. Seoul is the 16th largest city in the world (nearly 30 million people) and directly under the umbrella of NK’s most important, powerful, and hardened military weaponry — artillery. Preemptively eliminating NK artillery assets is impossible and failing to do so means heavy attacks on Seoul. Some military analytics I’ve seen anticipate more than 500,000 rounds of artillery would hit Seoul in the FIRST HOUR of a conflict. No city population is prepared and equipped to endure that kind of onslaught. I’m sure China believes the US will not allow Seoul to incur tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of casualties.
The only hope I see is for the US to offer to work with China, not against China, to develop a plan for mutually dealing with the potential human and economic fallout from a regime change in NK. We need to provide China assurance that we and the rest of the international community will assist China in dealing with any humanitarian consequences from a NK regime change. Then perhaps China would be willing to engage in a more indirect solution to NK (e.g., a Chinese-inspired coup-d’etat with a controlled nuclear disarmament outcome).
LikeLike
“I wonder what exactly do we think China can do?”
How about not supplying the missles and technology. You think NK is making them all from scratch?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tom Donohue, is that you?
Hi 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, good one! I just assumed it was a Chinese spy. We have gazillions of them in the US or so I have read. But I like your theory better!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about the theory that someone has a different point of view than SD based on 40+ years working on those issues?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait you really are Tom Donohue?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re sure entitled to your perspective. You are obviously well informed and you write well.
LikeLike
I’ve given you no reason to be snarky? I’ve laid out some cogent points for discussion; I assume you are prepared to discuss the issue.
Let’s hear your argument on how sanctions against pariah states work. I’ve given you clear examples of how they haven’t. Iran is certainly another contemporary example of sanctions failure. (Interestingly, many pariah states in what was once known as Fifth World states, deal with each other like South Africa did with Israel and Taiwan.)
Let’s hear your argument on how without Chinese assistance you manufacture regime change in NK that’s safe for South Korea. I’ve given you a position that the US is militarily stymied — what’s your counter point?
Let’s hear your argument on how working against China’s interest in the region helps us. I’ve given you a position that working with China to allay their fears is a more productive route to NK regime change than working against China.
LikeLike
My advice go to the bottom of the article I feel like you didn’t read judging by your response and click the China tag. SD has talked heavily about economic leverage that can be brought on China in past articles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fair enough. You have to look past the sanctions, past North Korea. Personally, I don’t think China can rein in Nork short of assassinating Kim. Not even sure they want to. The resolutions, the sanctions, the tightening of the vise around all who do business with Nork, is setting up a situation where America can tell the rest of the world to stay out of it when we finally, and I believe inevitably, launch a massive non-nuke attack on Nork.
Thus me question of a few days ago: how many bombers can America put in the air simultaneously, from all over the world, fueling mid air, and how much of Nork artillery could we take out before they could launch on Seoul? I think it’s coming. I don’t see any way around it. And I hope to God I am wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and the shorter answer to your question is that any American president who would permit Nork to develop the ability to land a nuke on America should be tried for treason. No American president should knowingly trade away Los Angeles to protect Seoul, and any American who advocates that position should, in my opinion, rethink it.
LikeLike
I could be snarky and say losing LA would solve a lot of our problems, but I won’t. I agree with you, if it comes down to them or us it has to be them. My point is simply that we need to work with the Chinese to keep it from coming down to that option. They have legitimate fears concerning NK and helping allay those fears could help China and us defeat NK.
LikeLike
See, that’s where I believe our assumptions diverge. I’m not convinced China really wants to rein in Kim. They talk nice, but then they increase their trade with Nork. That doesn’t fit with making an attempt to change Kim’s behavior. Instead, it fits with China talking out of both sides of their mouth. It would appear they are perfectly happy to let Kim torment America. So, to me, screw China. If you approach it that way, a confrontation between America and Nork is all but inevitable. In the end, I don’t believe there is anything anyone can do to rein in Kim. We shall see, and I do believe it will be a choice between artillery hitting Seoul or a nuke hitting LA. Again, I sure hope I am wrong.
LikeLike
I hope you’re wrong, too, Trapper. God help us all if it comes to that.
LikeLike
Part of the issue is how much artillery/rockets are hidden. So we could hit a lot of targets but there is no way Seoul does not get hit pretty hard. Not the 500,000 shells Doggy mentioned as that would assume huge logistical capabilities of NK and being able to fire without being fired on.
Just cannot see NK being able to fight for long without direct Chinese support. We will know soon enough as we will have no choice. With in a year I bet.
LikeLike
Omg!!!😀
LikeLike
I am sorry that you had to work that hard at being DEAD WRONG!
LikeLike
North Korea will never have the capability of landing a nuke on US soil so long as Trump is president. And I don’t care how he prevents it, up to and including nuking Pyongyang AND Beijing. Of course it will never come to that, but the way it will never come to that is for everyone to understand that we will not hesitate to go there to protect America from a rogue North Korea. WE will never surrender.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s easy to say “will not hesitate to go there to protect America from a rogue North Korea” but what does that look like? Are you suggesting that President Trump take military action and thereby condemn 30 million residents of Seoul, South Korea to devastation? I mean, you’re right, attacking NK is an option. I just think that working with China offers a better path to a solution than working against China. But hey, that’s just my opinion.
LikeLike
Would you prefer Nork have the ability to nuke Los Angeles?
LikeLike
“The only hope I see is for the US to offer to work with China, not against China…”
If you are a time traveler, it’s 2017. I believe you meant to land in 1957. Safe time travels.
LikeLike
When you think of how P/T took a mere few months to train this entire pack of wild dogs and make them all heel upon command is truly breathtaking.
Bravo Mr. President!
Thank you Sundance for explaining what I never would have figured out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
China will probably accept South China Sea sharding and balanced trade vs. “severely consequential trade reset”. PDJT is the Grand Master of Leverage. Right back at ya worthless pundits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s already international law and we’ve made it clear that we have no intention of abiding by any other arrangement. That is all there is for them to accept. The change in their behavior is their attempt at being less fv<ked… Finally a POTUS with a sack!
LikeLike
Team Trump turns yet opponent’s asset in a liability.
Keep the dog on the leash, Mr. Xi, or your country loses massively.
Under other Presidents, China wouldn’t bat an eye at flagrantly violating the new resolution.
As long as Trump is President, I suspect they’ll think twice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually half expect the ChiComs to test Trump at least once or twice, and then after getting a spanking or two will learn not mess around any more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sanctions never accomplish anything. We should put NK on double secret probation too.
LikeLike
Sundance has been predicting, then announcing these strategic economic moves of President Trump’s from day one. I can understand why the MSN hasn’t reported on any of it – they lack awareness of what’s happening or they’re too stupid to understand it and even those that do are ideologues who simply won’t. But I am curious, is anyone else writing about this besides Sundance? I admit my reading on geopolitics is limited, but a quick scan of recent articles all include descriptions of President Trump’s actions vis-a`-vis China and NK such as, “serial liar, dangerous, petulant”, well, you get the picture.
Isn’t there anyone else out there seeing and then, willing to report on what’s really going on? I mean, I know Sundance is in a class of his own. But there are usually at least a few people at least drawing the same conclusions, albeit in outlines and pencil, while Sundance’s writings are exquisite oil paintings. On this topic, it seems he is standing all alone. Pretty remarkable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Outstanding…
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about a “shout out” to Ambassador Haley for the yeoman’s work she must have been doing behind the scenes and out of sight to line up this vote for her, and our, president. Well done!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This should surprise no one. The man started his Presidency on 9 Nov 2016, regardless of when he was officially inaugurated. The only transition was between campaigning and governing, and that took less than 24 hours. He’s been at it ever since.
IF only others in D.C. (District of Corruption) cared as much, think what they could accomplish.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WOWoWOWoWOW! All I have to say – unprecedented in modern times. Trump is my hero 🙂
LikeLike