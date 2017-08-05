Trump Leverage Succeeds: U.N. Security Council “Unanimous” Vote Sanctioning North Korea…

Posted on August 5, 2017 by

President Trump’s strategic approach using economic leverage to gain U.S. national security has established a very rare victory in the U.N. with unanimous support for Security Council sanctions against North Korea.  Yes, China and Russia supported.

Remember, from Day #1 of his administration President Trump was faced with a threat from N-Korea.  On his departure President Obama told the incoming new President Trump that North Korea would be his #1 Geopolitical national security challenge.

The MSM will likely never give President Trump credit for the remarkable long-term economic strategy he deployed to gain China and Russia’s support today.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday that could slash by a third the Asian state’s $3 billion annual export revenue over Pyongyang’s two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

The U.S.-drafted resolution bans North Korean exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood. It also prohibits countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean laborers working abroad, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures.

The unanimously adopted resolution adds nine individuals and four entities to the U.N. blacklist, including North Korea’s primary foreign exchange bank, subjecting them to a global asset freeze and travel ban.

“We should not fool ourselves into thinking we have solved the problem. Not even close. The North Korean threat has not left us, it is rapidly growing more dangerous,” U.S Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said after the vote.

“Further action is required. The United States is taking and will continue to take prudent defensive measures to protect ourselves and our allies,” she said, adding that Washington would continue annual joint military exercises with South Korea.  (read more)

With this resolution the baseline of behavior and economic activity is established.

There’s high probability to believe that China will violate these sanctions even though they voted to support them.

As such, President Trump has established the framework for unilateral punitive trade action against China if Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Ross, Secretary of State Tillerson identify any violations.

The upcoming bilateral ‘fair trade deals’ with China now have an additional groundwork for compliance with China’s future economic activity toward North Korea.

Here’s how Team Trump pulled it off:

♦First: The review of the enhanced sanctions against N-Korea should be incorporated with the larger issue of policy toward the DPRK’s enabler, China.

President Trump, Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross have positioned a severely consequential trade reset between the U.S. and China.

[Trump and Ross delayed an announcement on trade sanctions against China which was scheduled for Friday.]

♦Second: The enhanced U.S. energy export initiatives, in conjunction with lower oil prices, an outcome of U.S. energy policy and a mutually beneficial relationship between President Trump and Arab states in the GCC, have severely weakened the economic position of Russia.

Russia’s energy export economy is dependent on energy prices remaining high. President Trump has brilliantly worked the geopolitical economic relationships to leverage influence over a large portion of the Russian economy.

Combine these two points and you discover the leverage President Trump’s team has created.

It was a situation where China and Russia’s best economic interests are enmeshed with supporting U.S. sanctions against North Korea.

The Bear (Russia) and Red Dragon (China) were drawn into an economic battle space controlled by the Eagle (Trump-USA).

President Trump can offer a ‘better’ trade outcome (definitions variable) for China if they comply with Nikki Haley’s sanctions. Similarly President Trump can negotiate with Russia on ‘better’ or “more favorable’ terms (definitions variable) for U.S. energy shipments to Eastern Europe, again if Russia complies with Nikki Haley’s sanctions.

Previously, President Trump’s visit to Poland, and the Three Seas Summit (Baltic, Black and Adriatic Sea States), along with France and the G20 members, established economic relationships and agreements for energy export between the U.S. and Eastern Europe.

Add all this to the personal relationships developed between Trump and the Gulf Cooperation Council; then factor in the larger geo-strategic economic realm; and then overlay the leverage needed over Russia on issues unrelated to the EU,… and damn Trump’s foresight on this is incredible.

The Outcome – Now we see China and Russia holster their U.N. Security Council veto power, and actually support the sanctions against N-Korea because it is in their economic interests not to oppose the U.S. sanctions. Brilliant strategy:

When it comes to the use of economic leverage to create U.S. national security outcomes, well, we are learning at the knee of an economic master player.

“complicated business folks,… complicated business”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, energy, European Union, France, G20, G7, India, media bias, Military, N Korea, New York, President Trump, Russia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Trade Deal, Ukraine, Uncategorized, United Nations, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

128 Responses to Trump Leverage Succeeds: U.N. Security Council “Unanimous” Vote Sanctioning North Korea…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Now for the next step.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I admire PDJT for teeing this up and executing it brilliantly, and SD for seeing it coming.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      Thank God the supporting countries acknowledge and condemn No. Korea’s blatant threats.

      Only little fat man knows the truth behind them.

      Thankfully Russia and China understand the severity of those threats, better safe than sorry.

      When can we anticipate a coup inside of No. Korea?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Sharon says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    The NK rulers now have another reason to do what they have done for decades – kind of providing the fuel needed for “when a man’s heart is turned against a man, everything that man does becomes further cause to hate him.”

    Obviously, I hope, I’m not arguing that they should be spared: it must be the end game that wiser heads than mine are counting on – that NK will implode, that increased sanctions will force China’s hand when NK comes howling to their doorstep.

    The normal NK people have been considered irrelevant collateral damage for so long – it actually doesn’t have particular significance if this “makes things harder” for them. I’m guess most of them are past the point of having anything left to lose.

    Ugly business. Really ugly.

    It’s nice that the UN didn’t roll up in a ball and call us names like they usually do. Tells me that at some level they are glad there’s a Trump Bull in the china closet these days, even if they will never say so out loud.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      Agreed, and unfortunately I think you just wrote the caption for this picture:

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        August 5, 2017 at 6:09 pm

        A picture speaks 1,000 words 😐

        This is why I hope and pray Fat Man meets his end at the hands of those pitiful citizens.

        I cannot comprehend the depth of despair they suffer from their “dear leader”.

        May God have mercy on them, if they’re still alive.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • margarite1 says:
          August 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm

          Recently I read a book that described life in the prison camps. I’ve also read an account by a rare escapee. I think it’s not something we can really understand to have a life like that because to us it’s a given that we have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And we have a loving God. They have no hope of what we’d consider common decency. We are very lucky to be born here.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • scott467 says:
        August 5, 2017 at 6:43 pm

        I’m always amazed that this picture ever made it out ‘into the world’.

        It is devastating to the narrative it ostensibly seeks to portray.

        The only two people who are smiling are the psychopath dictator and his high ranking military officer.

        Of the remaining people, the only ones who don’t look terrified are the three youngest children (one is hidden behind what looks like a five or six year old girl, held by the woman in pink).

        The five women, and the five or six year old girl, convey varying degrees of fear, terror, abuse and hopelessness.

        And these are the people who are best off in North Korea. Everyone else is doing much worse than these unfortunate people.

        Not the kind of photo I would want the world to see, if I was Kim.

        Unless it was his purpose, the intention of a psychopath, to display the terror he wields over even his own family.

        .

        Like

        Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      I was just over at American Thinker where I read a decent article about Mueller and then I checked out the comments, as many as I could stand, and had to leave. What a bunch of juvenile blabber.

      I’m so happy for the Treehouse and its intelligent comments that add value to the perceptive articles Sundance writes.

      Thanks Everyone!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Joe S says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      They seem like such nice people.

      I would bet that if the regime fell, and North Korea and South Korean could be united in a democracy, the result would be like West Germany and East Germany after the wall fell!

      Like

      Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      Sharon, pls do not take this the wrong way, b/c there is no comparison of Americans’ situation to the North Koreans’ situation.

      What you said here – “The normal NK people have been considered irrelevant collateral damage for so long – it actually doesn’t have particular significance if this “makes things harder” for them.”
      is just what our ruling Uniparty have said about us for around 30 yrs or more.

      Lord willing, there is a Donald Trump somewhere lurking in the weeds of the North Korean ppl who is able to snatch the lifeline thrown to him and rises to make North Korea great again.

      One suspects Our POTUS would be backing him all the way.

      Like

      Reply
  4. justme928 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    I am so proud of my President. I am also pleased with the job Ambassador Haley is doing. I wasn’t too sure about her when she was picked as the UN Ambassador.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. mimbler says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I’m off to amuse myself by checking out how the MSM either ignores this, or in some way I can’t even imagine spins an anti-Trump spin on this!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      Well they certainly won’t report it accurately b/c they aren’t knowledgeable enough to understand it (regardless of their lack of fealty to USA).

      Fortunately, we have SD. And President Trump has a trio of wolverines. I rather like Nikki Haley in the role of Alpha Woman for the Good Guys.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • kpm58 says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      I am sure a report from the Obama White House will surface outlining the same process but it was not actioned due to obstruction from the GOP congress.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Chuck says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Completely fascinating stuff !!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. fangdog says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The more Trump succeeds on a World scale, the more small and petty the Libtard Democrats and their fellow Republican Rino’s seem in their destructive antics for removing Trump.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. Abandoned says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    A smiling China will sidestep this with token compliance. NK is its plausibly deniable surrogate. Does useful work.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for breaking this down for us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. emet" says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Guess they’ll have to increase production of counterfeit supernotes

    Like

    Reply
  11. LafnH2O says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Full stoppage of “mining exports” or even significant reduction…

    Bottleneck
    OVER supply
    STOP the presses..
    Now what will the People do?

    Im Sure Glad Someone is Writin’
    THIS STUFF down!!!
    Thank You, Sundance and crew!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. BAMAFan says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    This is truly monumental because China and Russia have blocked just about every other sanction proposed against N. Korea. Stunning success for Team Trump. Art of the Deal, Baybee.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Linda says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    One thing I’m not understanding. Squeezing Russia economically re oil also squeezes the Middle East oil producers, which seem totally onboard with Trump. I’m not getting what they (Saudi Arabia etc.) have to gain from this.

    Like

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      $700B in self-defense weapons.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • LafnH2O says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      Linda,
      I have no idea what they gain, either.
      If so my be so bold…
      I will hazard a guess…
      Dunno.
      But it’s gonna be a doozy!!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • takeadeepbreath says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      Hi linda.

      I think they are all having to accept a little less. They have abused us for so long, that they can only take the hit.

      America is the new king at the table. It has the oil, the coal, the LNG, nuclear energy, and of course we have the best weaponry.

      It is not about what they are to gain, but how much they will limit their loss. The USA becoming energy independent and also an exporter in so many fields, is a game changer. It is why our national debt has stopped rising.

      Economic leverage is the ultimate tool. Trump is using it. Just like the lobbyists who leverage our politicians to make decisions in their interests, but not their voters interests. It’s called economic leverage, and no-one is immune, apparently. Trump is basically the top lobbyist for the USA on the world stage.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      IMO, they see what Trump has done in getting others to work together. They saw how he vanquished his competition in the Campaign. Trump is a winner. They want to be on the winning side. They know how much chaos Obama, Hillary and their Muslim Brotherhood buddies have wrought on their neighborhood. They see how quickly Trump is cleaning it up and destroying ISIS. They see the people that have been devastated by war returning to their country and their homes which helps to stabilize the region.

      They respect strength. They see it in Trump and want to be on his side. (At least now.)

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        August 5, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        Thank you!

        Like

        Reply
        • Phil aka Felipe says:
          August 5, 2017 at 6:22 pm

          YW!

          Like

          Reply
        • Phil aka Felipe says:
          August 5, 2017 at 6:36 pm

          Minnie, I just thought of another reason they would go along with Trump and not worry about the oil prices.

          Since the election, over $4 trillion increase in equity (wealth) has been gained in the U.S. stock market alone.

          You think the Saudis and other Gulf States might own a ‘few’ shares of that stock and the gains more than offset any potential losses they might have on oil?

          Secretariat was a Triple Crown Winner.

          Perhaps they see in the field of National Leaders that President Donald J. Trump is the ‘Secretariat’ of his time.

          They want to stick with a sure winner!

          Like

          Reply
    • ALEX says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      We are not squeezing the Middle East…Our Shale production is going up and our Saudi imports are staying the same as we export oil…Different refineries process different types of oil..We have an excellent balancing act going on unlike when they destroyed our Shale a few years ago by pumping oil like crazy…

      Like

      Reply
    • Joe S says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      Saudi Arabia is increasing its efforts to compete with Russia in the European market.

      Maybe they will try to make it up on volume?

      Like

      Reply
  15. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Trump and his team remind me of that Farmers Insurance ad:

    “WE KNOW A THING OR TWO BECAUSE WE’VE SEEN A THING OR TWO”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. mikeyboo says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Fine effort on the part of Pres Trump. Unfortunately all these “noble” countries trade with Iran who has been a stalwart ally of North Korea, including mutual assistance on nuclear warfare technology.
    The United Nations is a corrupt and worthless institution although it does produce much international harm, including involvement in child sex trafficking. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/9041974/What-the-UN-Doesnt-Want-You-to-Know.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. El Torito says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Sundance is on a roll!

    Like

    Reply
  18. waltherppk says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    With only 3 billion in exports per year, it seems the solution to the NORK problem would be to just buy the entire country and make Dennis Rodman the landlord.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Scientist says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Sorry people this is not the real news – although it should be. I’ll keep saying this. Deep State has won. From everything I’ve been reading today on social media, Drudge etc they are on their way to take down the President – Republicans quietly leading that effort.

    5-10 years from now we’ll be looking back and the decisive moment when it all came tumbling down was when Sessions recused and Rosenthein took over. They are doing zilch to reign in Mueller. The Friday press conference from Sessions was completely useless. Not looking good. And don’t get in a bubble like the other side did and dismiss this as as conspiracy theory. This is real.

    Whether you like him or not Drudge has been spot on has a very unique pulse on what is in store. Ominous predictions of civil war on Drudge.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Brant says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Curiousity, if Trump was so politically weak and occupied with muh Russia, wouldn’t the permanent seat counties be just like the US senate? Unless……. 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. reenahovermale says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    You know what? I think I get part of President Trump’s strategy in general – sing loudly and dance softly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. lav48erne says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Great job Mr President

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Kristin says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Brilliant. Smart. Both President Trump and Sundance.
    Thank you.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Charles says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I am seriously impressed. Not only at the achievement, but at the restructuring of global relations that brought it about, and the pace… the pace! What, like 8 months???

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      Yes, thanks to MSM I know all the world leaders are embarrassed by that clown PDJT and think he’s an idiot.
      That’s probably why they all got behind his UN NK sanctions. Wait…does that make sense?
      I’m so confused,
      Mike

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • JC says:
        August 5, 2017 at 5:38 pm

        MSM intellectual pygmies make daily deals with the devil for money and fame while NK and Iran play loose and fast with nuclear weapons rabidly designed for us. MSM tools… tools of destruction.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  25. India Maria says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Breathtaking……simply breathtaking……..NO WAR.

    Like

    Reply
    • JC says:
      August 5, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      Perfect word, India Maria: breathtaking.
      It would be breathtaking in and of itself, but nothing short of miraculous considering our President has to drag along the dead weight, the anvil, of Congress, leftists, globalists and media.

      Our President has been studying this global situation for years, perhaps decades, and it shows. It’s beautiful to behold. Like buttah.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    No veto, huh? Are you saying then that the Art of The Deal is better than the community organizer?

    Somebody give me a
    W
    I
    N
    N
    I
    N
    G
    !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. RF121 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Did this really happen? Not a peep on my other sites. Crickets out there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. DoggyDaddy says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    All this talk about sanctions on NK is just “feel good” nonsense and having an economic war with China over NK is stupid. Unless we are prepared to go to war at the expense of South Korea, we are going to have to accept, at least in the short term however awkwardly that might be, that NK will have nukes that can reach us.

    History shows that pariah states (e.g., Taiwan, South Africa, Israel during the 1960s and 1970s) have been quite successful in rebuffing sanctions. But whether previous UN sanctions against NK have been fully implemented or not, or whether China has circumvented sanctions to support NK, these have little relation to the truth — sanctions did not make NK so miserably poor and are not keeping NK that way. The fact that only 20% of NK land is arable coupled with bad economic programs (communist-based central planning with emphasis on heavy industry at the expense of everything else) contribute much more to NK’s failure as a state than sanctions ever have done or ever will do; but poor economics has not slowed NK’s military build up. And they will most likely continue to do business with other pariah states like Iran.

    If the US decides to up the ante with economic sanctions against China; again, I wonder what exactly do we think China can do? Over the last two decades, China has been normalizing relations with South Korea — a major source of friction between Beijing and Pyongyang. And while China would probably welcome a more stable leadership dynamic in NK, it is quite clear under current conditions that China does not want to see the NK regime collapse, whether from internal or external reasons. The reason is clear: the Chinese are frightened by the potential of massive numbers of NK refugees (in the millions) crossing into Manchuria — people for whom China would have difficulty caring and who could destabilize a strategic region of China. Perhaps this helps to explain why China has begun already to deploy so many troops to the border area.

    I think China believes the US is effectively stymied from using military action against NK because of the proximity of Seoul to the DMZ. Seoul is the 16th largest city in the world (nearly 30 million people) and directly under the umbrella of NK’s most important, powerful, and hardened military weaponry — artillery. Preemptively eliminating NK artillery assets is impossible and failing to do so means heavy attacks on Seoul. Some military analytics I’ve seen anticipate more than 500,000 rounds of artillery would hit Seoul in the FIRST HOUR of a conflict. No city population is prepared and equipped to endure that kind of onslaught. I’m sure China believes the US will not allow Seoul to incur tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of casualties.

    The only hope I see is for the US to offer to work with China, not against China, to develop a plan for mutually dealing with the potential human and economic fallout from a regime change in NK. We need to provide China assurance that we and the rest of the international community will assist China in dealing with any humanitarian consequences from a NK regime change. Then perhaps China would be willing to engage in a more indirect solution to NK (e.g., a Chinese-inspired coup-d’etat with a controlled nuclear disarmament outcome).

    Like

    Reply
    • RF121 says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      “I wonder what exactly do we think China can do?”

      How about not supplying the missles and technology. You think NK is making them all from scratch?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Tom Donohue, is that you?

      Hi 😀

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 5, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        Oh, good one! I just assumed it was a Chinese spy. We have gazillions of them in the US or so I have read. But I like your theory better!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • DoggyDaddy says:
        August 5, 2017 at 6:25 pm

        I’ve given you no reason to be snarky? I’ve laid out some cogent points for discussion; I assume you are prepared to discuss the issue.
        Let’s hear your argument on how sanctions against pariah states work. I’ve given you clear examples of how they haven’t. Iran is certainly another contemporary example of sanctions failure. (Interestingly, many pariah states in what was once known as Fifth World states, deal with each other like South Africa did with Israel and Taiwan.)
        Let’s hear your argument on how without Chinese assistance you manufacture regime change in NK that’s safe for South Korea. I’ve given you a position that the US is militarily stymied — what’s your counter point?
        Let’s hear your argument on how working against China’s interest in the region helps us. I’ve given you a position that working with China to allay their fears is a more productive route to NK regime change than working against China.

        Like

        Reply
        • andrewalinxs says:
          August 5, 2017 at 6:31 pm

          My advice go to the bottom of the article I feel like you didn’t read judging by your response and click the China tag. SD has talked heavily about economic leverage that can be brought on China in past articles.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • trapper says:
          August 5, 2017 at 6:42 pm

          Fair enough. You have to look past the sanctions, past North Korea. Personally, I don’t think China can rein in Nork short of assassinating Kim. Not even sure they want to. The resolutions, the sanctions, the tightening of the vise around all who do business with Nork, is setting up a situation where America can tell the rest of the world to stay out of it when we finally, and I believe inevitably, launch a massive non-nuke attack on Nork.

          Thus me question of a few days ago: how many bombers can America put in the air simultaneously, from all over the world, fueling mid air, and how much of Nork artillery could we take out before they could launch on Seoul? I think it’s coming. I don’t see any way around it. And I hope to God I am wrong.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • trapper says:
            August 5, 2017 at 6:46 pm

            Oh, and the shorter answer to your question is that any American president who would permit Nork to develop the ability to land a nuke on America should be tried for treason. No American president should knowingly trade away Los Angeles to protect Seoul, and any American who advocates that position should, in my opinion, rethink it.

            Like

            Reply
            • DoggyDaddy says:
              August 5, 2017 at 6:51 pm

              I could be snarky and say losing LA would solve a lot of our problems, but I won’t. I agree with you, if it comes down to them or us it has to be them. My point is simply that we need to work with the Chinese to keep it from coming down to that option. They have legitimate fears concerning NK and helping allay those fears could help China and us defeat NK.

              Like

              Reply
              • trapper says:
                August 5, 2017 at 7:01 pm

                See, that’s where I believe our assumptions diverge. I’m not convinced China really wants to rein in Kim. They talk nice, but then they increase their trade with Nork. That doesn’t fit with making an attempt to change Kim’s behavior. Instead, it fits with China talking out of both sides of their mouth. It would appear they are perfectly happy to let Kim torment America. So, to me, screw China. If you approach it that way, a confrontation between America and Nork is all but inevitable. In the end, I don’t believe there is anything anyone can do to rein in Kim. We shall see, and I do believe it will be a choice between artillery hitting Seoul or a nuke hitting LA. Again, I sure hope I am wrong.

                Like

                Reply
          • DoggyDaddy says:
            August 5, 2017 at 6:47 pm

            I hope you’re wrong, too, Trapper. God help us all if it comes to that.

            Like

            Reply
          • RF121 says:
            August 5, 2017 at 7:08 pm

            Part of the issue is how much artillery/rockets are hidden. So we could hit a lot of targets but there is no way Seoul does not get hit pretty hard. Not the 500,000 shells Doggy mentioned as that would assume huge logistical capabilities of NK and being able to fire without being fired on.

            Just cannot see NK being able to fight for long without direct Chinese support. We will know soon enough as we will have no choice. With in a year I bet.

            Like

            Reply
      • Bree says:
        August 5, 2017 at 6:31 pm

        Omg!!!😀

        Like

        Reply
    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      I am sorry that you had to work that hard at being DEAD WRONG!

      Like

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      North Korea will never have the capability of landing a nuke on US soil so long as Trump is president. And I don’t care how he prevents it, up to and including nuking Pyongyang AND Beijing. Of course it will never come to that, but the way it will never come to that is for everyone to understand that we will not hesitate to go there to protect America from a rogue North Korea. WE will never surrender.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • DoggyDaddy says:
        August 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

        It’s easy to say “will not hesitate to go there to protect America from a rogue North Korea” but what does that look like? Are you suggesting that President Trump take military action and thereby condemn 30 million residents of Seoul, South Korea to devastation? I mean, you’re right, attacking NK is an option. I just think that working with China offers a better path to a solution than working against China. But hey, that’s just my opinion.

        Like

        Reply
    • El Torito says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      “The only hope I see is for the US to offer to work with China, not against China…”

      If you are a time traveler, it’s 2017. I believe you meant to land in 1957. Safe time travels.

      Like

      Reply
  29. MaineCoon says:
    August 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    When you think of how P/T took a mere few months to train this entire pack of wild dogs and make them all heel upon command is truly breathtaking.

    Bravo Mr. President!

    Thank you Sundance for explaining what I never would have figured out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. filia.aurea says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    China will probably accept South China Sea sharding and balanced trade vs. “severely consequential trade reset”. PDJT is the Grand Master of Leverage. Right back at ya worthless pundits.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • El Torito says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      It’s already international law and we’ve made it clear that we have no intention of abiding by any other arrangement. That is all there is for them to accept. The change in their behavior is their attempt at being less fv<ked… Finally a POTUS with a sack!

      Like

      Reply
  31. keeler says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Team Trump turns yet opponent’s asset in a liability.

    Keep the dog on the leash, Mr. Xi, or your country loses massively.

    Under other Presidents, China wouldn’t bat an eye at flagrantly violating the new resolution.

    As long as Trump is President, I suspect they’ll think twice.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Bouchart says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Sanctions never accomplish anything. We should put NK on double secret probation too.

    Like

    Reply
  33. AmyB says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Sundance has been predicting, then announcing these strategic economic moves of President Trump’s from day one. I can understand why the MSN hasn’t reported on any of it – they lack awareness of what’s happening or they’re too stupid to understand it and even those that do are ideologues who simply won’t. But I am curious, is anyone else writing about this besides Sundance? I admit my reading on geopolitics is limited, but a quick scan of recent articles all include descriptions of President Trump’s actions vis-a`-vis China and NK such as, “serial liar, dangerous, petulant”, well, you get the picture.

    Isn’t there anyone else out there seeing and then, willing to report on what’s really going on? I mean, I know Sundance is in a class of his own. But there are usually at least a few people at least drawing the same conclusions, albeit in outlines and pencil, while Sundance’s writings are exquisite oil paintings. On this topic, it seems he is standing all alone. Pretty remarkable.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. ALEX says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Outstanding…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. trapper says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    How about a “shout out” to Ambassador Haley for the yeoman’s work she must have been doing behind the scenes and out of sight to line up this vote for her, and our, president. Well done!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. TwoLaine says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    This should surprise no one. The man started his Presidency on 9 Nov 2016, regardless of when he was officially inaugurated. The only transition was between campaigning and governing, and that took less than 24 hours. He’s been at it ever since.

    IF only others in D.C. (District of Corruption) cared as much, think what they could accomplish.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  37. JAS says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    WOWoWOWoWOW! All I have to say – unprecedented in modern times. Trump is my hero 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s