Secretary Wilbur Ross Outlines The New Era in Trade Priorities After Steel and Aluminum Action…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears for an interview with Trish Regan immediately after President Trump signed the Presidential Proclamation to advance Steel and Aluminum tariffs to protect and expand American industry. [DEEP DIVE]
Ms. Regan is one of the financial business analysts who have slowly evolved away from the insufferable Wall Street/U.S. Chamber of Commerce ‘globalist’ viewpoints, which was/is entirely built upon a false premise. Thankfully Ms. Regan joins the ranks of economic patriots Charles Payne and Lou Dobbs. We’ll keep working on Maria Bartiromo.
In this interview Secretary Ross elevates the discussion beyond just Steel and Aluminum and begins to expand -and emphasize- the perimeter of an entirely new American approach toward trade, “reciprocity“. Indeed for the very first time in this interview Secretary Ross gives a preview into what will follow and how ‘reciprocity’ will be applied.
“President Trump is taking action today to protect both our national security and industries critical to our economy. The President’s decision regarding the steel and aluminum Section 232 reports are the result of a long and well-thought-out process led by the Commerce Department. Once again, President Trump is keeping his promises and standing up for American families, American businesses, and American workers.” ~ Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
The specific target has always been China; and POTUS Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, USTR Robert Lighthizer and Trade Policy Adviser Peter Navarro know to hit their target they have to get past the hurdle of trans-shipments of Steel to proxy nations by China to avoid the tariff.
So what does POTUS Trump do…. he takes the position of the tariff opponents and amplifies it. Trump’s trade policy opponents, realizing something was going to happen regardless of their opposition, started demanding “targeted tariffs”; that is, tariffs applied against target nations. POTUS Trump brilliantly spins their position and says: ok, let’s target by granting “exceptions” to the tariffs.
What POTUS will announce is “targeted exemptions” to the trade tariffs on Steel and Aluminum. Not “targeted tariffs”, but rather “targeted exemptions”.
The exemption approach puts more power in the hands of Team ‘America-First’ than targeting the steel dumpers directly. Team Trump will reward good behavior.
Any nation that acts like a Chinese proxy in the trans-shipment problem will not get relief from the tariffs. However, the nations that manufacture and trade honestly will be granted tariff relief. This allows Team Trump to evaluate the origin of the Steel used by countries that want to import their finished goods into the U.S. If they are using Chinese Steel, the tariff applies. If they are using their own manufactured steel, there is no tariff.
See how brilliantly that works?
By taking the position of his opposition and modifying it to enhance his own policy, POTUS has gained leverage. The U.S.A. now holds the strength of enforcement based on American determination of origin of their material. If the producing nation doesn’t follow the Trump rules, they will pay the tariff. In essence, Trump is helping all manufacturing nations by positioning the United States as the “steel compliance office”. We will determine who is using Chinese Steel and who is not.
This also gives Trump, Ross and Lighthizer massive leverage against China. No country will want to lose access to the U.S. market by engaging in the sketchy trans-shipping arrangement with China. POTUS Trump holds all the cards.
This approach also puts Mexico and Canada (NAFTA) on notice that if they use Chinese steel they will face a tariff despite our NAFTA agreement. Again, more leverage.
Brilliantly played….
Leverage is what happens when you put Superman in the Oval Office
LikeLiked by 18 people
When adults are in charge, you get results.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Honestly, they are Geniuses! Like our Founders…May we enjoy another 225 years!
LikeLiked by 7 people
when you put
SupermanBatman in the Oval Office
LikeLiked by 3 people
√ Faster than a speeding bullet.
√ More powerful than a locomotive.
√ Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.
Yep. Superman indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I worry a little about our Wilburine standing outside in the cold, doing these interviews.
Put a topcoat on, Mr. Secretary!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I know. I love that man and don’t want him to get chilled out there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He gives chills, he doesn’t get them!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bad to the Bone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s so tiny!
Precious Wilburine.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I just tried to find a small precious wolverine to show you, Wend, but they are really just not that cute looking…..LOL!
LikeLike
Hope this is helpful. I think I saw on Fox and Friends some time ago.
If the interview is at that west driveway as approached from Pennsylvania Ave, there is a three sided tent there. It appears that the interviewee is unprotected but they may be partially protected by the canopy. I’m guessing that there may be a heater in the tent as well. The video doesn’t reveal the presence of that canopy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m worried about Trish. Those studios can be chilly – especially her wearing that boat neck thingy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. What a busy day in the WH…………..glorious winning busy stuff !
LikeLiked by 10 people
Lou Dobbs is not in his chair; hope his health is ok……he hasn’t looked vigorous since his return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He got rather worked up last night…I was worried about him.
Yeah. I hope his health is okay.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lou is the real deal.I love that he hates Paul Ryan and the turtle. No one supports Trump more than Lou.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love my President, and I love his economic and trade guys. They are so good, I still pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming. To God be the glory, and thank you PDJT and Wilbur Ross (I love you Wilbur), Steve Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer, and Peter Navarro.
And thank you Sundance for explaining something in a way I can grasp where before I could only intuit what was going on. (Hope you are feeling better BTW).
LikeLiked by 15 people
Sundance does deserve much credit for herding us cats and giving us concise talking points!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Careful, careful, Sundance is recovering! Yet he keeps on the leading edge.
Thank You Sir❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he does! Herding cats, indeed!!!
LikeLike
Amen to that. That you, Sundance. All the best to you and yours!
LikeLike
When they played the clip of Trump signing the tariff documents I was thinking “I love my President!” What a courageous man he is and I’m so happy he has managed to put such a great team together. Ross is one of my top favorites.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just hold on with all that happy talk, Mister Secretary. The administration is in chaos. Trump can’t find any talent to hire. The economy is going to explode because he signed those tariffs. We’re all going to die. Omarosa is mad. Stormy Daniels wants to make a buck. Governor Brown is talking tough. What about these real problems Mister Secretary. Why is everybody in the administration so focused on the economy and our security? Did CNN approve any of this? How about the Washington Post. I saw Tom Friedman frowning on TV. You act like you don’t care. I need a beer
LikeLiked by 24 people
Thanks for the laugh!!! I needed that!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maxine wants an impeachement
And whatever happened with the Cowgirl from Florida?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rodeo Clown jumped in a barrel and hasn’t been seen since.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You omitted the mayor of Oakland. Must not forget her you racist, sexist xenophobe you….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t forget the Russian prostitute sitting in a Thailand jail holding all the cards to the future of the Trump presidency.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is it armageddon this time? Or we’re all going to die? Something like that. Meanwhile the stock market goes up. hahaha
LikeLike
Nah, we all died in 2000, Al Gore told us so.
LikeLike
Tom Friedman…HAHAHAHA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s all go get an ice cream cone. One scoop of course. When we finish, we can all go to Congress, sit in the gallery and scream “Peach 45”. After we lose our voices from screaming, we can go to the movies. I understand From Russia With Love is playing. After the movie, we can take a quick trip to the border in a Fast & Furious manner so we can wipe our computers clean, like with a cloth. Since there is now discussion of denuclearization, maybe we can grab some of the uranium and begin the sequel, Uranium Two!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can we bring our own popcorn to the movie, or do we have to buy theirs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite Bond film-Can’t go wrong with Lotte Lenya carrying knives in her boots.
Ian Fleming was a stone genius. I play bridge and the bridge sequence in “Moonraker” is my favorite of all times. 7 clubs!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in!
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT was great!
LikeLike
You’ve outdone yourself, Star.
President Trump should walk into the next presser to announce:
• This week’s wins.
• Star’s media moronics.
• “And these are their ‘smart’ ones.”
Mic drop.
LikeLike
“If they are using their own manufactured steel, there is no tariff.
See how brilliantly that works?”
Yes, WE do. However, the MSM and FOX pundits are leaving that little factoid out when their lips are moving in front of the cameras. Lying by omission to further their agenda. .
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just can’t watch FOX anymore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When husband watches Fox I always find I forgot to do something somewhere in the house. Can’t stand fox.
LikeLike
Tucker is doing some good stuff.
LikeLike
“This approach also puts Mexico and Canada (NAFTA) on notice that if they use Chinese steel they will face a tariff despite our NAFTA agreement.”
____
Can we do that, Sundance?
I’ve been wondering about that…I hope so.
The whole NAFTA agreement was so poorly written, I hope we just get out of it altogether.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA is not a problem in its own right. The real problem is China not spending any of that $800b trade deficit back in the US.
Trump isn’t a protectionist. He is using the tariff threat to force China to spend that $800b back in the USA instead of with the Arabs for oil or Brazilians for raw materials.
See my comment below please.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One way trade (to the tune of $800B) is not a benefit to the nation leaking the cash. That cash is lost to the economy. $800B less cash circulating. Fewer jobs, less tax etc etc.
In reciprocal trade, US buys $800b worth, then sells $800b worth. Not only do you have the cheaper goods, but the money comes back to keep circulating as if it didn’t leave the shores.
THAT IS WHAT FREE TRADE IS SUPPOSED TO BE.
In reciprocal trade, it doesn’t matter if the other nation subsidises their industries. That just means we get goods partly paid for by the tax payers of that nation.
That’s what great economists like Milton Friedman were talking about when he said it’s not a big problem if other nations subsidise. AS LONG AS THEY SPEND THE CASH BACK WITH YOU.
But the US dollar being a global reserve currency, the Chinese didn’t have to spend that money back in the USA. They use it to buy oil from the Arabs, raw minerals from Australia, Sth America and Africa.
Reciprocity is the key. NOT subsidies or tariffs.In reciprocal trade, the nation imposing tariffs or quotas is the loser…ALWAYS.
The opponents of Trumps tariffs only see the “tariffs bad” end of the equation. They are correct, tariffs are bad and so are quotas (with the exception of security sensitive goods). But not having reciprocal trade is the real killer.
Trump is using his negotiating skills to “force” China to spend more of that $800b trade deficit back in the US instead of elsewhere.
Once that happens, China can subsidise to it’s own detriment. They’ll be making goods cheaper for the American public at the expense of their own.
LikeLike
I disagree about govts subsidizing the industries in their countries.
It gives those industries a huge unfair advantage over our domestic industries, who are ‘on their own’.
Not only are our domestic industries on their own…they are having to operate under the Burden of taxes, mandated high wages and govt regulations.
It’s like the Olympics…where our athletes are having to compete with athletes from other countries who are completely supported by their govts, and have no other ‘job’, other than preparing for the Olympics.
Our athletes have jobs and have to get to the Olympics on their own.
‘Reciprocity’ doesn’t mean that we can completely dictate to other countries how they do business.
We cannot dictate to them where they buy their raw materials.
We can only provide incentives…and dis-incentives.
So, NO…we are not a “loser” for imposing tariffs.
The whole world has been waging a trade war against us, for decades.
Our President inherited this situation…and he is fighting back, for us, which is what all our previous presidents should have done.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I listen to NPR Market Place when I am in the car that time in the evening. Recently I heard them blathering on about tariffs and how we should buy where ever cheapest.
I screamed at the radio! (ineffective but it felt good)
Is it OK to buy slave labor products because they are cheaper?
Is it OK to buy from some of the worst polluters on earth?
Do they think the pollution respects a line on a map?
Is it OK to subsidize shortened miserable lives of people working under such hellish conditions?
!@#$%^&*()_
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly!
Leftists are such hypocrites.
The Left is all ‘for’ heaping every imaginable burden on our domestic businesses.
Then…they turn around and buy the cheaper products from foreign businesses which have no such burdens!
It’s outrageous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No kidding. When they go on about how we need illegals to pick produce and do the jobs Americans won’t do, I ask them why they support slavery for all intents and purposes. They should be ashamed of themselves to want an underclass so they can have cheap produce and housekeepers. The latest insult floating around Libby world is that conservatives are incredibly selfish because conservatives are against helping people with tax paid entitlements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if their minimum wage is below $15/hr?
LikeLike
Well said! Targeting certain vital industries with malice and forethought. Goes beyond financial into world domination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ll have to disagree.
If China wants to subsidise their toy makers (for example), American toy makers may be disadvantaged, but reciprocity means that money is spent in another industry in the US. Usually that means in another industry that’s more efficient. Good for the US. You want as much of your capitol deployed in the most efficient industries.
Just like you put your savings into the best return investments.
The economic arguments for and against tariffs have been fought and won decades ago. There is no valid argument for tariffs. The nation imposing tariffs always loses….always.
The problem for the nation at the receiving end of the subsidised goods is the reallocation of capitol and labor. In a nation of 300+ million people, someone will always be negatively affected. This is true with local competition as well.
If tariffs were good for the local economy, then states could impose tariffs (or similar constitutional mechanisms) to protect their state based industries.
But we all know America is richer for allowing states to trade freely among themselves. It’s no different with international (invisible borders) trade AS LONG AS THE MONEY COMES BACK.
Defense related goods and industries are exempt purely for defense reasons, not economic reasons.
America is better off with free and reciprocal trade. But the dollar being a reserve currency, trading partners use it to trade with other nations. That money leaves the US shores permanently reducing growth. (an $800b trade deficit is equal to 4.5% lower GDP ANNUALLY).
If that $800b was to come back each year, the US GDP would hit around 7-8% where it should be, considering how industrious and innovative the American people are and always have been.
At those rates of growth, you don’t need toy makers or spanner makers or mass produced clothing makers.
Using the threat of a trade war, and using a defense sensitive product like steel is a good negotiating tactic. The idea is to bring the deficit back to the US (just like Trump wanting companies to bring back their overseas profits back to the US by reducing the punitive taxes on overseas profits).
America isn’t going to get rich by making toys or hardware tools. She will get rich by producing and innovating in the tech industry. The American public is the highest educated in the World. They can and will do better than working in production lines.
(p.s. Low skilled immigration puts a spanner in the works. That wall at the Southern Border is just as important as these trade negotiations. The wall is a must).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree about the Wall.
But a lot of the other stuff you say is just…nonsense.
Like this little gem:
“The economic arguments for and against tariffs have been fought and won decades ago. There is no valid argument for tariffs. The nation imposing tariffs always loses….always.”
Tariffs have worked real well for all the other countries who are imposing them on us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nailed it again Wheatie!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If that was true, then all the other economies would be stronger than Americas.
The EU region has a bigger population than America. They have similar education levels and they have some massive industries.
Yet they are way behind America in the economic race. That’s because they subsidise inefficient industries and the farming sector.
Propping up inefficient industries is no way to get rich. This is not nonsense, it’s common sense.
You don’t make your own bricks, nor forge your own knives nor cut down your own timber.
Others more efficient than you do those things while you do what you’re good at.
You trade with shops every day. YOU HAVE A TRADE DEFICIT. But you also have a product that you couldn’t have produced yourself if you spent a years worth of income trying to do so.
Trade is trade despite invisible borders. RECIPROCITY is the key.
Protecting intellectual property is also a must. Other than that, you will not become rich basing your economy on low skill industries.
That doesn’t mean to say there should be no low skilled industries, but you shouldn’t hope to get rich relying on them.
LikeLike
Soros, you’ve completely missed the point.
Your comments ignore the following:
FIRST: This is all about National Security underpinning Presidential authority to impose tariffs, comprising economic security, unemployment security and critical materials & industries & technologies.
SECOND: Watch and learn what our Trade Policy foundations involve.
• Free trade
• Fair trade
• Reciprocity
LikeLike
You are so right wheatie! Subsidies and dumping are bad as they “unlevel” the playing field. As you so correctly analogize, true reciprocal trade means that I earn my gold medal in pole vaulting (while working part time at Domino’s) competing against my British counterpart (who works part time at Pizza-hut).
What is interesting to me is how PDJT is going to play out NAFTA. I’m sure the exemptions provided to CND and MEX today may have made them a bit giddy, but why do I think they both face Lucy yanking the ball in the near future! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would like to see Mexico stop importing precursor chemicals from China, and China stop selling them to the cartels. 80% of the precursors im Mexican meth are from China.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Them Chicoms are smart. They put formaldehyde in the mixture, so when you die you’re half embalmed…
LikeLiked by 1 person
One has to appreciated the way PDJT uses experts to work through the problem/choices/solution dilemmas he is facing, then goes on to the next topic. He accomplishes much in a short time considering how long some of these issues have been facing our country and eating away at our stability.
Congratulation to the administration for the inroads with North Korea! YUGE move!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump should really throw the entire system on its head by running as a Democrat in 2020. Could you imagine the autistic screeching from the left?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder who will be the Dem Nominee??? Harris Obama in whatever order…there is nowhere for them to go but more of the same insanity.
LikeLike
Hahaha, then that would be the first time I would temporarily vote Democrat. I just hope the other pro-PDJT voters would get the the joke and the last laugh.😂
LikeLike
That is why the GOPe are so pissed. PT is making them look bad. Won’t be able to use their old schemes any more
LikeLiked by 7 people
i’ve long thought “free trade” Republicans are willfully blind to the fact that it’s not a “free market” when your competitors use currency manipulation, dumping, slave labor, and stolen intellectual property.
“free trade” sounds good in theory, but it can’t work if places like china cheat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh Republicans are the most clear-eyed of all:
They’re the architects of RIGGED GLOBALIST MARKETS.
Dems are simply the useful tools for ILLEGAL LABOR to suppress wages.
LikeLike
In fact, President Trump should assail Democrat Leaders for being STUPID enough to import ILLEGALS to keep their Democrat Base underpaid or unemployed.
LikeLike
Wilber Ross is my favorite cabinet member. Hands down. When he speaks its mesmerizing and I don’t quite know why
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is a superstar in a room of superstars!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wilburine is one of the “Killers” that our President mentioned during the campaign that he would enlist. He is steamrolling the Media and the Globalists with facts and an America First logic that is very powerful. Absolute Superstar!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yoda.
Quiet power from one so tiny.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very true! I could watch the man speak forever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He makes the message understandable. He loves the POTUS and is not intimidated by anyone. I thought the cans were genius. Although his expression rarely changes, he obviously was happy tonight. Great interview.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wilburs eyes SPARKLE!
LikeLike
… with that subtle genius enthusiasm!
LikeLike
He is an amazingly intelligent guy. They all are in that immediate cabinet. Don’t discount TRex’s roll in all this either. They are all calm, steadfast, completely knowledgeable about what they are doing and why and can handle the press with a presence that shows the msm what dolts they are. These guys don’t have to do anything but explain their positions and the press is melted into a pile of blubber. It is all the most amazing thing to watch and I am thrilled it is happening during my lifetime. Honestly, I’m just blown away by these guys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It helps that they ALL have had to contend with the stilted cross border trading system as it’s been in place the last 40+ years. They know about rules of origin, regional content, tariff shifts, transshipment. Sounds in the weeds, but it’s essential to know this stuff if you want to run a successful international business. They all do and they all know what needs to be “fixed.” You learn this stuff on the ground – not at Hahhhvaad biz school.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recall reading there was only one plant remaining in the USA made a particular high strength metal essential for national security and they were hurting. Can anyone here point me to where I read it? Most likely here but keeping up with Sundance is like drinking from a fire hose! LOL
LikeLike
It was in the speech by one of the workers who were with President Trump when he signed the proclamation.
I haven’t seen it printed, but I heard it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a while ago. I haven’t had a quiet house yet to listen to all the video cited here.
LikeLike
I think that may have been Nucor Steel, Michael.
LikeLike
Don’t know the specific plant, but they produce the high-spec aluminum used for military aircraft.
LikeLike
I wonder if Wilbur Ross, known as a “killer” in trade and business and finance…ever would have guessed he would have a true and adoring fan club among deplorables?
I think he knows now, and I think he likes it too. JMO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was smiling before the interview. Right then, I knew it was going to be a great interview, as usual. He never disappoints!
LikeLiked by 2 people
FTA: “Ms. Regan is one of the financial business analysts who have slowly evolved away from the insufferable Wall Street/U.S. Chamber of Commerce ‘globalist’ viewpoints, which was/is entirely built upon a false premise. Thankfully Ms. Regan joins the ranks of economic patriots Charles Payne and Lou Dobbs. We’ll keep working on Maria Bartiromo.”
Trish’s whole demeanor has dramatically changed for the better. She seems so happy and at peace too. She is one of my faves now. As for Maria, she slipped the other day on her tariff interview with Navarro. And she (I think) had David Stockman on this AM to keep the rant going. I think Stockman was rather amateurish in his assessment. Maria is worth saving.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trish is one of the VERY few capable of insightful questions that open multiple paths for discovery, with follow-up questions to tap the how and why behind policies and practices.
Her style is entertainingly inviting.
Her results are amazingly enlightening.
Her open-minded approach continually enables her to take her game to new levels, while her peers wallow in their self-congratulating ignorance.
LikeLike
Another brilliant commentary by Sundance. This is what happens when you get the theoreticians out of policy making and hand it over to a cadre of highly successful businessmen. Tr;ump’s economic team may well be the most skilled in the entire history of the Republic. And I would love to see the editorial pages tomorrow of newspapers in western PA and eastern OH!
LikeLiked by 4 people
How can anyone not love Wilbur Ross? He is one of POTUS’ most brilliant picks. The globalist Koch brothers are totally disconnected from reality or as Sundance so eloquently puts it, main st vs. wall street.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain thinks he knows better than President Trump and Wilbur Ross. (No word of him stepping down on his site.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure John.
Whatever you say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is this guy kidding? Besides himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately not likely to be around to see it work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heavy doses of medication..possibly.
LikeLike
Things losers say!
LikeLike
We have arrived at a point where we can assume an opposite position from whatever McCain is espousing, without even knowing what issue is being addressed. Arizona ought to be ashamed of electing this guy.
LikeLike
McCain is so marinated in hatred…for us, for our President…that he is incapable of having any lucid thoughts.
LikeLike
Well Excuuuuusssse Meeeeeeeeeeee, John, I thought you were DEAD!
LikeLike
Lucifer, go back to your slow matriculation out of this life…👹
LikeLike
Kind of on the tariff thread. Lisa Mei Crowley via another twitter noted it looked like Trump formed a “Q” when he was at the podium talking announcing the tariffs. A large open handed sort of sweeping circle with a little tail. It could have been a capital Q. Even to include from our perspective (mirror image to him).
Who knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
LikeLike
MAGA!
John McNaughton painted this picture of President Trump and named it “Respect The Flag.” The painter says, “I painted President Trump picking up a shredded and trampled flag off the football field. He holds a wet cloth in his right hand, as he attempts to clean it. I respect America. I respect the flag, the anthem, and the President; because he doesn’t back down to those who do not.”
I hope this link works. It’s a wonderful painting!
https://gyazo.com/6da0866df1b8dfe59985f765fca27c2b
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trish Regan is smart, beautiful and listens without interrupting. A perfect woman!
LikeLike
My fellow alum … they didn’t have girls, not to mention hot coeds, when I was at Exeter.
“Regan was born in Hampton, New Hampshire on December 13, 1972. She attended high school at Phillips Exeter Academy. During her time in high school, Regan was awarded first place in the Harvard Musical Association’s competition.[citation needed] She was Miss New Hampshire and represented her home state in the Miss America 1994 pageant.[1][2] Regan went on to study voice in Graz, Austria, and at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston before enrolling at Columbia University. She graduated cum laude from Columbia with a B.A. in U.S. history in 2000.” Wiki
LikeLike
President Trump can now DOUBLE the Tariff on CHEATERS to compensate for EXEMPTING Fair and RECIPROCAL Trading Partners.
* “Any nation that acts like a Chinese proxy in the trans-shipment problem will not get relief from the tariffs.”
* President Trump very specifically noted that he had full authority to RAISE Tariffs as well as reducing them or granting exceptions.
“RECIPROCITY” now takes on a whole new meaning:
• You balance trade with us, we’ll agree to lower tariffs to ZERO as you do.
• You use tariffs against us to create a trade deficit, we’ll match them for access to our YUGE market.
• You abuse us, we’ll double the pain for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All one has to do – as I’m sure the Trump Admin has done – is just count the tonnage of all metal mined – and then the actual refineries for said material.
Canada exports equal to 16% of all imports to America – yet they do not have the capacity, nor mining operations or refineries to equal that number… Where you be getting the extras Trudeau? And the same goes for the sweating Mexico President…
Show us the mining operations and refineries.
LikeLike
Wilburine is likely to be REALLY good at this (with his twinkle-eyed smile) … given his experience in the steel and automotive industries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trade, climate, immigration, law enforcement, world peace … when will it ever end???
And, it’s only …Trump Administration Day #413.
Cannot . Be . Real. Political progress NEVER moves this fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You’re going to be SO tired of winning, you’ll beg me:
“Please, Mr. President, so much WINNING … I can’t TAKE it anymore.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump and crew…
Getting it done and making the media look like the losers they are!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they’re tantrums are causing severe self-injury.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely overlooked in Wilburine’s comments:
American capacity for steel and aluminum will SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND:
• The end to underpriced imports invites domestic producers to displace that volume by adding shifts to existing capacity or activating capacity that’s now mothballed.
• Activating underutilized capacity delivers YUGE incremental profits because fixed costs have already been absorbed by current volume.
• Producers can and will compete VERY aggressively on price to realize those margins.
Our surviving producers are FAR more efficient than foreign producers – and even more so if those producers get penalized as polluters.
• The tax cuts and above incremental profits from displacing imports will provide significant capital to expand and displace more imports.
• Companies that repatriate the $4 Trillion in overseas profits will provide a YUGE incremental pool of capital for capacity investments, either directly or indirectly by flooding the market with an excess supply of money.
• The first-year writeoff of capital investments in new capacity makes it YUGELY lucrative to expand capacity.
LikeLike
CNN talking head just said that May talks would be fine, but was worried that POTUS Trump would not be able to deal with Kim in person. Realy,. She said that. The penultimate deal-maker would not be able to negotiate with Rocket Man. Honest. She really said it.
LikeLike