POTUS Trump Frames Stunning Win on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs – Announcement Coming 3:30pm Today…

I have never witnessed an economic policy initiative positioned, framed and delivered with this much success. A few points must be noted for emphasis.
♦ First, at 3:30pm today President Trump will announce the final end-policy on his Steel and Aluminum tariffs. It is going to happen; and the final outline will be extraordinarily effective – in part because the opposition to the policy walked directly into the hands of a deal-maker who knows how to position the opponent’s demands to increase his own strength.
After President Trump’s lead trade policy advocate, Peter Navarro, stated yesterday the steel and aluminum tariff announcement would be coming today, the opposition immediately increased their calls for modifications.
While the White House trade lawyers were working through the day and night constructing the legalese, Fox News Ed Henry stated late last night there might be a delay….
But the media again displayed how they don’t understand this President.
When Trump establishes a goal that is a top priority for his personal MAGAnomic agenda – he will not accept roadblocks. As such, today the announcement is proceeding according to the timeline set by Trump, no-one else.
This trade specific issue, and many more soon to follow, are important to this president. This is President Trump’s subject area of specific expertise. These trade policies are the issues he has been discussing for over thirty years.
♦ Secondly, the target of the tariffs is China. The specific target has always been China; and POTUS Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, USTR Robert Lighthizer and Trade Policy Adviser Peter Navarro know to hit their target they have to get past the hurdle of trans-shipments of Steel to proxy nations by China to avoid the tariff.
So what does POTUS Trump do…. he takes the position of the tariff opponents and amplifies it. Trump’s trade policy opponents, realizing something was going to happen regardless of their opposition, started demanding “targeted tariffs”; that is, tariffs applied against target nations. POTUS Trump brilliantly spins their position and says: ok, let’s target by granting “exceptions” to the tariffs.
What POTUS will announce is “targeted exemptions” to the trade tariffs on Steel and Aluminum. Not “targeted tariffs”, but rather “targeted exemptions”.
The exemption approach puts more power in the hands of Team ‘America-First’ than targeting the steel dumpers directly. Team Trump will reward good behavior.
Any nation that acts like a Chinese proxy in the trans-shipment problem will not get relief from the tariffs. However, the nations that manufacture and trade honestly will be granted tariff relief. This allows Team Trump to evaluate the origin of the Steel used by countries that want to import their finished goods into the U.S. If they are using Chinese Steel, the tariff applies. If they are using their own manufactured steel, there is no tariff.
See how brilliantly that works?
By taking the position of his opposition and modifying it to enhance his own policy, POTUS has gained leverage. The U.S.A. now holds the strength of enforcement based on American determination of origin of their material. If the producing nation doesn’t follow the Trump rules, they will pay the tariff. In essence, Trump is helping all manufacturing nations by positioning the United States as the “steel compliance office”. We will determine who is using Chinese Steel and who is not.
This also gives Trump, Ross and Lighthizer massive leverage against China. No country will want to lose access to the U.S. market by engaging in the sketchy trans-shipping arrangement with China. POTUS Trump holds all the cards.
This approach also puts Mexico and Canada (NAFTA) on notice that if they use Chinese steel they will face a tariff despite our NAFTA agreement. Again, more leverage.
Brilliantly played….
And now you understand this moment:
yet some still don’t seem to see the brilliance coming. Go figure. Pro tip…the louder the howler monkeys are in opposition, the more likely it is to happen and the better the result will be.
I’m with you Kathyca – can’t see it yet! And, I believe a whole lot of people (like me) can’t really follow nor understand this complicated process – so, I’ll wait & see.
You might want to read: Why the ‘Local Multiplier Effect’ Always Counts
This is the WHY of bringing back manufacturing and booting out illegals that send massive amounts of US $$$ to Mexico.
As Sundance has explained elsewhere. Mexico and Canada assemble Chinese made parts into cars and other products and then label them as Made in Canada or Mexico even though the raw materials and most of the labor was done in China.
For example China makes the engine, transmission, drive shaft, wheels doors, hood, body…. and ships the pieces to Mexico. Mexicans put the pieces together and call the car ‘Made in Mexico’ even though 90% of the value was done in China and only 10% in Mexico.
The Result is a major trade inbalance with China that is even worse than reported.
This shows just how much in jobs and $$$ China has sucked out of the USA and WHO was behind it.
1. China’s Tiananmen Square massacre takes place on Jun 04, 1989 and the USA placed sanctions on China
2. Bill Clinton presidential term: January 20, 1993 – January 20, 2001
3. China Bribed Clinton link to get full access to the US market and US technology including nuclear weapon and ballistic missile technology.
4. Since Clinton helped China enter the World Trade Organization, the Chinese economy has INCREASED TEN FOLD!!!! while the US economy has not even managed to double. As Sundance says our wealth, factories and technology has been DELIBERATELY exported to China.
This is the interactive chart for China’s GDP google link
YEAR —— GDP in Trillions (current US$)
1980 — 0.191
1985 — 0.309
1987 — 0.273
1989 USA imposes sanctions – Tiananmen Sq
1990 — 0.361
1994 Clinton extend to China’s most-favored-nation status
1995 — 0.734
2000 — 1.2
2001 Clinton helps China enters WTO
2005 — 2.3
2010 — 6.1
2015 — 11.1
2016 — 11.2
4. More important China’s GDP PER PERSON takes off. google link
YEAR —— GDP per capita (current US$)
1980 —- 194.81 USD
1982 —- 203.34
1885 —- 294.46
1987—- 251.81
1993 —- 377.39
1995 —- 609.66
2000 —- 959.37
2005 —- 1,753.42
2007 —- 2,695.37
2010 —- 4,560.51
2012 —- 6,337.88
2014 —- 7,683.5
2016 —- 8,123.18
Actually, I don’t know that the example of China is correct when it comes to cars.
I know that Honda doesn’t bring stuff from China. The bodies are stamped in Mexico and many of the parts come from North America.
Honda is a Japanese brand and given the dislike between Japan and China, I would expect in that case it is Japan making the engines and transmissions in Japan and shipping them to Mexico. Also those body parts are likely fabricated from CHINESE steel and aluminium, Japan not being a big exporter of steel.(Just 9 percent of all steel exported globally. )
The GDP numbers are for China, sorry I didn’t label them.
Also my example is not from any data just an exagerated example of why we need specifics on what ‘made in’ actually means. I think Sundance mentioned a minimum of 85% of a car made in the country of origin IIRC.
That is NOT where these talks are headed.
Ambassador Lighthizer: “….I would like to comment on two proposals by the Canadians, one of which has been in the press quite a bit, and that is a presumed compromise on rules of origin.
We find that the automobile rules of origin idea that was presented, when analyzed, may actually lead to less regional content than we have now and fewer jobs in the United States, Canada, and likely Mexico. So this is the opposite of what we are trying to do.
In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada]. This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” ….” https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/30/nafta-round-6-ustr-robert-lighthizer-highlights-canadas-deceptive-negotiation-approach/
Sundance has several NAFTA articles this is a good one.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/26/exiting-nafta-the-myth-of-global-markets/
kathyca, Trump has been in business and very successfully for years and knows how, when, where, and why and that confounds democrats, republicans, and corporations, and businesses who all think they will be shafted. Well, in sense that is true but America will get factories back here, make Made in America a wanted product due to quality and workmanship (as it was when I was growing up), and Trump could also consider a VAT on the rich as was used also when I was growing up. In other words, we will now have our cake and eating it! Get used to, you who grumble, complain and try to bring Trump and America to your level.
Yes, Kathyca, the C of C puppets will certainly unmask themselves “bigly” on this one. Heh heh
Lol. Charles Payne basically said the same thing last night. Made me smile.
At seven this morning they news as all doom and gloom for the markets, using “trade war” as the reason. Hmmm, manufactured news trying to manufacture the outcome, perhaps?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drinks on the house!!!!!!
USA! USA! USA! USA!
*jumps on coffee table waving flag*
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Thank you Mister President!!!
Wilburiiiiines!!!!!!!
I shared this on another post and will share it again here because SD is absolutely right! This has and always will be the EAGLE versus the DRAGON. The EAGLE has the greatest threat to the Dragon that he and his country ever faced. The 301 case on Intellectual Property.
The Chinese are very good and disciplined workers. However, they lack the creativity that the USA has as well as a country like India has. If they can’t steal our Intellectual Property, they are screwed!
My ex-wife is Chinese, I lived with the Chinese culture for 6 years and I can see how they lose on the creative aspect of well, EVERYTHING. They cannot make executive decisions on even the most basic level. Their culture is all about “face-saving” so nobody, I mean NOBODY, from a dishwasher to a CEO, will take a chance and make a damn decision on their own for fear of the societal backlash in case they are wrong. This impacts on everything they do, from picking a restaurant for dinner, choosing a college, to hell, even driving a car. Driving a car is nothing but continuous executive decisions and they simply cannot make them. They need to bring others in on the decision so they can deflect blame if they make a poor decision. This is not a good way to drive and consequently they are really crappy drivers!
Not tired of winning. More please.
The very idea that saving $0.005 per can of beer is worth leaving the US without a NATIONAL steel and aluminum industry was sheer lunacy.
The lunatics are calling the one sane person, who happens to be the President, a lunatic.
Go figure.
My father told me if I wanted to be comfortable in life, to invest in hospitals, funeral parlors, or buy a bar.
In that people will always get sick. People will always die. And people will always spend their very last penny on a drink. No matter how expensive the drink is. 😎
The enemedia goal was to turn the deplorable rednecks against Pres Trump by claiming that their beer and candy would be more expensive. This deplorable redneck buys American whenever possible and the possible incremental additional cost doesn’t deter this decision. Apparently I’m not alone.
My face hurts from grinning.
Please POTUS, stop all this winning! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
😁😁😁😁 #MAGA #AmericaFirst
Rub your cheeks, we are not tired of WINNING!
It truly is brilliance in government. Something I thought I would never see.
And even the so-called smart class is missing things that we Treepers know (thank you Sundance). For example. Over at Powerline they are waxing on about why Cohen left. They completely miss the mark, and don’t realize Cohen was around for a specific job – Tax reform and regulation reform. Once that box was ticked off, there was no need to keep Cohen. Again, another simple insight that Sundance put light on and we all are that much smarter and ahead of the herd.
Thanks for all your work on trade; I can only imagine the hours or research and fact checking that goes into each thread. Much appreciated.
Let’s just stop for a microsecond and have a look at how far we have come since osama & Co., was sent packing..Let’s just stop and look the team of wankers we’ve had to live with for those horrendous eight years….compare and contrast to our team under PDJT…
‘Just for a second…Onward Christian soldiers…
I’m thinking of the people like Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton, the Cuomos…
They’ve been in public life around the same amount of time Donald Trump has been thinking about these issues. They sat and watched the changes, for the worse. It never occurred them to question why?
Yet they, and all their fellow sit-arounders, suddenly leap into action with their criticism. Don’t do that! You’ll ruin everything!
It’s already ruined. There’s a good chance he’ll fix it.
Bendix. Truth is, they weren’t sitting around watching the changes. They were busy manipulating these things as fast as their evil little hearts and minds could go.
All of these globalists/Marxists are now choking on their own spit as they watch so much of their work being sucked down that swampy drain.
They sat around and did nothing because that is precisely what they were PAID to do, Bendix. They represent THEMSELVES, NOT their constituents.
Yep….and what is truly out right humorous is they thought it would never end.
Now…..look at them….and the true irony is Hillary…”What Happened”?
>It never occurred them to question why?<
Their's were not to question why.
Their's were but to watch us die.
Incoming. Duck!
I love him, and long overdue for Paul Ryan to resign!
The fact that the left and the RINOS think he is stupid is a sign of their arrogance and downfall. At some point, they will have to acknowledge what we all see…that is incredibly strategic and a masterful negotiator.
It’s more likely that someone like Paul Ryan is being paid to fight PT on trade than it is that Ryan thinks PT is stupid,
We should brace ourselves because there will likely be a short term negative impact in some business sectors. They’ll be screaming “we told ya so” and the media will be all over it.I say, “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!”
SO is that Mattis cheering Ross because he knows getting our armed forces supplied with American made steel is not only a positive for national security but is that a slight admission to the rumors going around that faulty steel was knowingly and used by our armed forces?
Jim: Remember when I asked you, if you could, please find a way that our boys and girls don’t have to die in North Korea?
Wilburine: Yes, I do.
Jim: Thanks Wilbur
Wilbuine: Not a problem.
China’s reaction will be interesting……….Panda or Red Dragon rising…….
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/?utm_source=link
Live | The White House – 03/08/2018
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
3:30 PM EST
President Trump Signs the Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum Imports
Yes,Yes,Yes !!!! I agree Sundance,President Trump is doing a great job on the trade deals ! He can make things happen for the good of our country! The liberal press and the liberals in our government can’t stand it,but that’s just too bad !!! President Trump is winning for all of us !!!!!!
Guess they shoulda been paying more attention in class instead of chasing prostitutes to Bangkok.
Its kind of like what candidate Trump did with the term, Fake News. It was designed by Google and Hillary (per Cheryl Atkisson Ted Talk on Fake News) to destroy him, but he took it away from them and used it against them and did it So brilliantly that he is credited with the term.
I’m watching this…WOW! A President with balls. I never thought I’d see the day. This whole thing is bringing me to tears. WOW! WOW! WOW!
What a great speech from a great great man!!
Did I hear that correctly? Right after Wilburine and Maddog toast. “Do you miss Gary yet? Hahaha. Standing on the lawn at the White House. Hahaha”
As stated by Sundance, “These trade policies are the issues he has been discussing for over thirty years.”
30 years. For nearly half of his life he has been waiting for this day. Congratulations, President Trump!
Love the “cheers” between Mattis and Ross. An exquisite moment!
