BREAKING – White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Discusses Canada and Mexico Steel and Aluminum Exemption During NAFTA Negotiations…

Important stuff in this ‘straight talk’ interview. Buckets of ‘breaking’ stuff to unpack.
First, per Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, the Steel and Aluminum tariffs will be announced tomorrow. Second, Mexico and Canada will be given an exemption from those tariffs while NAFTA is being renegotiated. WATCH:
.
The exemption will give U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer increased leverage in his efforts to close the NAFTA loophole. Closing the NAFTA “fatal flaw” is the essential “Option 1” that we have discussed previously several times. It would be against the interests of Canada and Mexico to ever agree to close the loophole. However, the steel and aluminum tariffs add a bit of financial incentive not previously in the equation.
It is still highly doubtful the amount of money in the steel and aluminum tariff aspect is close to enough to get Canada and Mexico to agree to close the backdoor loophole. However, any amount is more than was there before…. so the possibility of “option 1” increases a smidge.
THE LOOPHOLE – NAFTA’s FATAL FLAW: Why deal with the U.S. when you can just deal with Mexico, and use NAFTA rules to ship your product directly into the U.S. market?
This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.
This loophole was the primary reason for U.S. manufacturers to relocate operations to Mexico. Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using parts imported from Asia/China. The labor factor was not as big a part of the overall cost consideration as cheaper parts and imported raw materials.
If you understand the reason why U.S. companies benefited from those moves, you can begin to understand if the U.S. was going to remain inside NAFTA President Trump would have remained engaged in TPP.
As soon as President Trump withdrew from TPP the problem with the Canada and Mexico loophole grew. All corporations from TPP nations would now have an option to exploit the same NAFTA loophole.
Why ship directly to the U.S., or manufacturer inside the U.S., when you could just assemble in Mexico and Canada and use NAFTA to bring your products to the ultimate goal, the massive U.S. market?
From the POTUS Trump position, NAFTA always came down to two options:
Option #1 – renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement to eliminate the loopholes. That would require Canada and Mexico to agree to very specific rules put into the agreement by the U.S. that would remove the ability of third-party nations to exploit the current trade loophole. Essentially the U.S. rules would be structured around removing any profit motive with regard to building in Canada or Mexico and shipping into the U.S.
Canada and Mexico would have to agree to those rules; the goal of the rules would be to stop third-party nations from exploiting NAFTA. The problem in this option is the exploitation of NAFTA currently benefits Canada and Mexico. It is against their interests to remove it. Knowing it was against their interests President Trump never thought it was likely Canada or Mexico would ever agree. But he was willing to explore and find out.
Option #2 – Exit NAFTA. And subsequently deal with Canada and Mexico individually with structured trade agreements about their imports. Canada and Mexico could do as they please, but each U.S. bi-lateral trade agreement would be written with language removing the aforementioned cost-benefit-analysis to third-party countries (same as in option #1.)
All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue is always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico. [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.]
Additionally, with Canada now joining TPP it has become impossible for the U.S. to remain in NAFTA and simultaneously conduct trade negotiations with TPP nations.
EXAMPLE: If the U.S. remained in NAFTA all TPP nations would engage in trade discussion knowing there was a Canadian and/or Mexican option to gain access to the U.S. market. Therefore, despite the size of our market, we could never negotiate a better trade agreement than the deal existing between Canada, Mexico and their TPP partner nations.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer well understand this structural problem. ONLY Trump, Ross, Mnuchin and Lighthizer are willing to confront this problem. If Trump had lost the election, Clinton would have joined the multinationals and U.S. workers would have suffered greatly.
Tthe issue of Canada and Mexico making trade agreements with other nations (especially China), while brokering/leveraging their NAFTA position with the U.S. as a strategic part of those agreements, is a serious issue that cannot adequately be resolved while the U.S. remains connected to NAFTA.
At the conclusion of Round #6, this was the direct issue at the heart of a very frustrated U.S.T.R. Lighthizer’s strongly worded response to Canada:
[…] In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada]. This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” We did not make it, though. Obviously, this is unacceptable to us, and my guess is it is to the Mexican side also. (read full remarks)
Lastly, don’t forget we still have two big trade options that can easily replace any trade issues with Canada and Mexico. ♦First, the U.K. is exiting the European Union. Brexit provides an opportunity for team Trump to negotiate both enhanced exports and replacement imports. Second, Trump has favorably positioned a very strong U.S. relationship with India (PM Modi), and T-Rex has expanded the Indo-Pacific region to complement diplomatic interests with MAGAnomics.
We could drop half our favorable trade deals with Canada and Mexico and easily make them up with new trade deals with the U.K. and India. This reality is part of the dynamic POTUS Trump has been positioning as a counter-weight to an economic and geopolitical confrontation with China. All of those trade seeds have the potential to deliver a replacement harvest.
Manufactured goods such as cars are assembled from subasseblies like engines, headlights, which are themselves manufactured by assembling smaller parts and raw materials such as steel. If the exemption allowed low tariffs for the raw steele stock, it would encourage the middlemen parts manufactures to relocate into NAFTA countries rather than import value added subassemblies from China.
……. except if NAFTA is gone.
Timing, it’s all about the timing.
And keep in mind, Trump only has to win ONE “trade war”, the other countries will fold asap.
Tighten up, we can do this.
Justin had threatened to impose tariffs on the USA. He changed his mind today. Maybe his advisors are starting to understand.
I saw this interview and I’m looking at Navarro for every twitch of his brow.
Meanwhile, I have Trump voice running in my head, “I know them all. I know the killers. The people you won’t like. The good ones, the bad ones.”
Yeah, Navarro is a killer.
God Bless him.
I love him.
Navarro gets bonus points for not losing his cool and punching rude Chrissy Wallace on Sunday.
Lol snarky, i took away points for NOT punching chrissy
If he had, the MSM would be still be calling for his head (instead of focusing on porn stars and Sessions.)
What??? Sessions was involved with a porn star???
apparently CNN is wall-to-wall Stormy Daniels or the Russian hooker in Thailand. Sessions POed the rest of the liberal establishment by taking on sanctuary cities & states…
Horny CNN. They’re more interested in hookers than economics.
OH!
So that explains it, Sunshine — Must be all those advanced cases of syphilis that explains their collective dementia
I’d be optimistically cautious of Navarro. Very very cautious.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/03/does_president_trump_know_what_a_radical_environmentalist_he_picked_in_peter_navarro.html
I just read the article and it is very interesting. It does seem odd that Navarro is working with President Trump to do this. Colin Flaherty is someone I trust. Navarro must be bringing something to the table that is needed and I would think that President Trump is cautious about him. It is interesting that General Kelly demoted him. Wonder why? Navarro may end up resigning soon also.
Navarro’s portfolio is trade, not running the EPA. Besides, Navarro can plug, rightfully so, the joys of trading partners adhering to US standards re pollution… That would be another whack at China.
Very interesting backstory on Navarro.
Hmmmm.
Reserve opinion.
Just shoot it dead already!!
That’s kind of what I am thinking…I’m not diplomat…
Option #2, Option #2, Option #2, Option #2, Option #2, Option #2!
As for Navarro – I tried to see something wolverine about him but…
he strikes me as a Scaramucci type of guy. Fast talking and easily distracted. Wallace easily knocked him off message.
FINALLY, an American President who knows the true value and strength of the American worker, industry and market–and is ready, willing and able to repair, rebuild and defend them. Alleluia–let’s get back to work, America.
Hmmmm … maple syrup from India and tequila from the UK. Seriously. NAFTA is toast. We’re just making the imposition of the Mexico/Canada tariffs coincide with our exit, a little fart in the elevator as we get off.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stunning analogy.
Hahahahahaha! Great analogy – trapper.
Maybe President Trump should write a book. Maybe call it “The Art of the Deal,” or something. Oh, wait. He did.
The business of America is business. Thank God we finally have a(nother) President who understands that. A man after Calvin Coolidge’s own heart, and with international diplomacy acumen to boot.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bill Clinton sold the American worker cheap . President Trump and crew are redeeming Americas manufactoring back from China / you want to know what Rapist Bill cost America ? Just look at China before NAFTA . Look at China now ! Look at America manufactoring now but keep one thing in mind one piece of heavy equipment compared against what ?? . We lost our manufactoring base we got nothing in return this is the plan of globalist /NWO / banksters and RINOS -& Marxist . I want it all back and im willing to suffer if need be to get it back for my grandsons and great grandsons
That’s a wonderful sentiment W.R.
Great stuff. Intelligent Canadians understand that what your President is doing for you folks. Will ultimately benefit Canada, and maybe Mexico too.
Thank you for sharing him with us.
As per usual, Canada will follow the USA (in our own Canadian way) in about 5-10 years. It’s the waiting that’s gonna hurt.
As a Canadian, I’m hoping for the downfall of my country. Those who voted for the idiot teenager are those who will suffer the most.
I think change will come sooner than later. Soon, elections in Ontario (a guy like Trump, his name is Ford, aka the Ford Nation). Next year, elections in Canada. Polls (???) everywhere indicated a strong wave of change toward the center-right and right.
Sunshine. I hope so.
If you are on Ontario, it’s you folks that decide which way the country is going. Doesn’t just the way one highway corridor decide which party wins. The 905 or something?
We have little chance out here in B.C. As we are the California of Canada.
We’ll keep trying though..
You are correct. And to add insult to injury, recall that it was those darn Republicans who put NAFTA through Congress. And Rush Limbaugh – back then a loyal GOP supporter – gave it full-throated support for months. I always disagreed vehemently with him on that and wrote him several times. Since then he has admitted at least twice (that I heard on air) that it wasn’t a good move.
Here’s a pull from a WaPooh article (I usually refrain from quoting them but the facts do check out elsewhere too)
“Bush(41) had viewed NAFTA as a political opportunity, an achievement for his reelection campaign. He initialed the deal on Aug. 12, 1992, before the GOP convention, and then formally signed it in December 1992, after he had lost the election to Clinton.
….
So Clinton did not negotiate NAFTA, nor did he sign it. But he did put his political prestige on the line to get it approved by Congress — even as two top Democrats, House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt (Mo.) and House Majority Whip David Bonior (Mich.), opposed it. In the House, NAFTA passed 234-200; 132 Republicans and 102 Democrats voted in favor of it. The Senate approved NAFTA 61-38, with the backing of 34 Republicans and 27 Democrats.
In both the House and the Senate, more Democrats voted against NAFTA than for it — a signal that the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party was strong even then. Clinton held a signing ceremony for the implementing legislation on Dec. 3, 1993, flanked by former presidents and congressional leaders of both parties. But that’s not the same as negotiating and signing the treaty with Mexico and Canada. The trade agreement went into effect on Jan. 1, 1994.”
Ref: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/05/09/history-lesson-more-republicans-than-democrats-supported-nafta/?utm_term=.8d0d04be482e
Excellent analysis and spot on. Thanks!
This is what that TRAITOR Bill Clinton did!
1. China’s Tiananmen Square massacre takes place on Jun 04, 1989 and the USA placed sanctions on China
2. Bill Clinton presidential term: January 20, 1993 – January 20, 2001
3. China Bribed Clinton link to get full access to the US market and US technology including nuclear weapon and ballistic missile technology.
4. This is the interactive chart for China’s GDP google link
CHINA
YEAR —— GDP in Trillions (current US$)
1980 — 0.191
1985 — 0.309
1987 — 0.273
1989 USA imposes sanctions – Tiananmen Sq
1990 — 0.361
1994 Clinton extend to China’s most-favored-nation status
1995 — 0.734
2000 — 1.2
2001 Clinton helps China enters WTO
2005 — 2.3
2010 — 6.1
2015 — 11.1
2016 — 11.2
4. More important China’s GDP PER PERSON takes off. google link
CHINA
YEAR —— GDP per capita (current US$)
1980 —- 194.81 USD
1982 —- 203.34
1885 —- 294.46
1987—- 251.81
1993 —- 377.39
1995 —- 609.66
2000 —- 959.37
2005 —- 1,753.42
2007 —- 2,695.37
2010 —- 4,560.51
2012 —- 6,337.88
2014 —- 7,683.5
2016 —- 8,123.18
or
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQzVcCX-wtJAoVq_wPybu7aXrLzgal0ecdSe_0AbLVfiXU6Je8D0w-he7SA
Notice India and China’s economies takes off as US technology and manufacturing are exported and the US economy becomes stagnant.
Here is an excellent and thorough article on protectionism and tariffs (which may be a key to balancing budget and reducing the obscene debt accrued during Ø’s obscene tenure.
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/03/protectionism-is-a-good-thing-and-has-been-the-historic-position-of-the-republican-party/
After reading the article, I get the idea that “free trade” is like “dreamers”.
– – A PR scam: Trade *war* vs *Free* trade”. A branding coup.
At least somebody at the NYT must know better. But, as the author noted at the end of the article, the NYT covered for Stalin, too.
Sorry- I think I double-posted.
U.K., India, Indo-Pacific.
There is another, a yuge market, even yuger in a few years, and, judging from T-Rex’s speech yesterday at George Mason, trade is high on the list of topics, as well as transportation and infrastructure.
T-Rex is there as we speak. And our terms are much, much better than China’s terms.
Africa.
NAFTA – Pffft Who needs it?
Charles Payne is fantastic! Peter Navarro is getting much better with each passing interview. I love the way he handled that WAPO BS. To be honest, I would do anything to be in the WH under our President. Urinals would never look as good 😉!
Charles was referencing this about Mexico 🇲🇽:
I agree. Payne did an excellent job interviewing Navarro and Navarro was great. Here we see what the media should be doing! Having an intelligent conversation and bringing up all facets of an issue without dragging everything down with gotcha questions, agendas, interruptions, and arguments like we see so many times, even on FOX! This was really refreshing. I had a positive view of Payne before but this just raised it.
There will be no tradewar half a fish is better than no fish at all
We have already been in a trade war.
It has been waging against us for years…and our leaders have just been standing by, letting us get creamed.
“….our leaders have just been standing by, letting us get creamed.”
No ‘our’ leaders ACTIVELY sold us into poverty for thirty pieces of silver. They belong in Dante’s ninth he11 with the rest of the traitors.
Mexico and Canada have not proven themselves to be ‘honest’ trading partners.
So how can we trust them if we simply “renegotiate” NAFTA?
This is the problem that I see going forward with Option #1…how do we trust them to do what they agree to do?
Let’s just Exit NAFTA and be done with it.
Drones that strike the palaces of their Presidents if we catch any funny business going on!
Canada will never make a deal due to their SJW negotiator asking for LGBQTXYZ considerations and other cray cray ideas.
Scott Adams on steel tariffs, trade policy, and why Trump is possibly the only person who understands it all. (except Navarro, Ross, Mnuchin, Lightizer, etc.)
Last half is a good idea for a solution to unifying the Koreas.
Worth a listen.
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1BRJjroNLNWJw
The Canadian and Mexican NAFTA negotiators – and the leaders of those countries in their own Election Years – will OWN the OUTCOME, including the tariffs on Steel and Aluminum industries if they WON’T cut a deal.
As usual, President Trump just transferred OWNERSHIP!
Masterful Leverage.
You know, one would assume that any average minded human being would question the simple question of LOGIC in these matters. For instance – how can it be cost effective to make a HEAVY product (like steel), shipped thousands of miles away to it’s destination versus making the same HEAVY product and only having to ship it a few miles or a hundred miles….? The Greenies alone should be protesting about all the Pollution these ships are causing…(thousands of gallons of fossil fuels each hour burned)…There is a reason WATER (much lighter than steel), is not poured into super tankers and shipped….think about that…
Remember how the NeoCons positioned the US Asia Pivot and their dream of Middle East conquest…it’s been one disaster after another…the NeoCons “abandoned” South America and let the narcotraffickers and Chinese move in too…President Trump and his Team of Patriots have moved us in one year from paper tiger to powerful Lion!! There are a myriad of possibilities…if not for the Fools in Congress the three seas agreement could’ve reduced the tensions with Russia and they’d be more cooperation!
The last, and unnecessary — quoted from WaPo, question was insulting and hurt Mr. Navarro’s feelings.
(Badly done indeed, Charles).
Trade *war* _vs. _*Free* trade.
A branding achievement like “Dreamers” vs. “Illegal aliens”.
A steep slope of disinfo for us to climb. Dumbing-down and peddling poison with attractive brand names. That’s the genuine, serious “meddling” that’s affected the U.S. populace for decades.
Sorry, I double-posted…
double-posted…
I trust President Trump. He is coming through for the American worker. God bless President Trump.
Trump will be using the tariffs to get what he wants out of NAFTA. 🙂
Free trade is great as long as it is FAIR. A lot of talk about free trade but not much implementation of actual fair trade.
Reminds me of the banking collapse in 2008. “Free markets, free markets, free markets,,,,crash, hey we need a trillion dollar bailout.” – free markets out the window. A lot of these “free trade”, “free market” people are complete frauds when it comes down to it.
People like myself who believe in actual free markets and free trade should be the most disgusted by these frauds who have gone down this road over the last 40 years.
Fox News is a perfect example of these frauds. I don’t know if it is old fashioned greed or the system was was intentionally subverted from within but the frauds need to be rooted out.
Lenin explained Fox News perfectly.
Heads will be splody tomorrow in never Trump land.
They kept saying, “he won’t impose tariffs, he’s just negotiating. “
Lol. Gonna be a good day.
Americanism = Winners gonna Win.
What is more beneficial, both politically and economically — to “renegotiate” and “compromise” or get out and try to negotiate a bilateral deal? What outcome is most desirable? What outcome is most probable? Judging by what Navarro said, I think I see another round of pointless negotiations on the horizon. Canada and Mexico will have a strong incentive to drag this out as long as possible if their tariffs are forfeited while the negotiations are under way. Is Trump just taking the lumps out before cutting the cord?
