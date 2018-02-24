Tying All The Loose Threads Together – DOJ, FBI, DoS, White House: “Operation Latitude”…

There are so many threads of information surrounding the 2016 operation to conduct political surveillance on the Trump campaign by various officials and offices within corrupt structures of government it’s easy to get lost. However, if we take all the various bits of information and placing them together a more clear picture emerges.
The {Go Deep Threads} look like this: The FISA-702(17) ‘About Queries’; the political opposition research of Fusion-GPS and Glenn Simpson; the DOJ officials and FBI officials; Bruce and Nellie Ohr; the U.S. State Department and U.N Ambassador Samantha Power; the Clinton-Steele Dossier and Christopher Steele; the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant; and the unmasking by former Senior White House officials: Lisa Monaco and Susan Rice.
Here’s the basic overview of how all those threads come together to paint a picture.
The FBI group was participating in a plan to exonerate Hillary Clinton. That same FBI group was simultaneously conducting opposition research on candidate Donald Trump and the larger construct of his campaign team. Those FBI officials were allied by entities outside official government structures. The ‘outside group’ were “contractors”. It is likely one of the contractors was Fusion-GPS or entities in contact with Fusion-GPS. {Go Deep}
The contractors were using FBI intelligence databases to conduct opposition research “searches” on Trump campaign officials. This is where the use of FISA-702(16)(17) “To/From” and “About” queries comes in. {Go Deep} This FISA abuse was the allowed but unofficial process identified in early 2016 by NSA internal auditors.
This is where NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers steps in on April 18th, 2016, and stops the FBI contractors from having any further access. {Go Deep}
No longer having access to the FBI intelligence database the group needed a workaround. That’s where DOJ official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr come into play. {Go Deep}
The DOJ side of the operation was conducted within the National Security Division (John P Carlin head). {Go Deep} The DOJ-NSD could use the NSA/FBI database and pass information to, and receive information from, Nellie Ohr. Nellie was hired by Fusion-GPS immediately after Admiral Rogers shut down the FBI ‘contractor’ use of the system. Nellie would be the go-between.
The problem was that any information from within the FISA searches could not be directly used by the FBI because they would likely have to explain how they gained it and all search queries were illegal. This is where Fusion-GPS hires the retired British MI6 officer Christopher Steele. The FBI needed to launder the intelligence product:
Chris Steele would be the laundry for the intelligence information pulled from the U.S. system. Unauthorized FISA-702(16)(17) results were passed on to Christopher Steele, likely by Nellie Ohr. Steele would then wash the intelligence product, repackage it into what became known as his “Dossier”, and pass it back to the FBI ‘small group’ as evidence for use in their counterintelligence operation which began in July 2016 [ intentionally without congressional oversight {Go Deep}].
Evidence of this laundry process is found in a significant “search query” result that was actually a mistake. The faulty intelligence mistake was the travel history of Michael Cohen, a long-time Trump lawyer. The FISA search turned up a Michael Cohen traveling to Prague. It was the wrong Michael Cohen. However, that mistaken result was passed on to Chris Steele and it made its way into the dossier. Absent of a FISA search, there’s no other way Christopher Steele could identify a random “Michael Cohen” traveling to Prague.
The Cohen mistake created a trail from Chris Steele to the FISA database. {Go Deep}
All of the unauthorized FISA-702 search queries, “To From”(16) and/or “About”(17), of the NSA/FBI database were returning results. Those results were “raw intelligence”.
That raw intelligence needed “unmasking”, that’s where the Department of State (DoS) comes in. The U.N. Ambassador is part of the DoS. Samantha Power stated she wasn’t doing the daily “unmasking” identified by the House Intelligence Committee investigation {Go Deep}. Someone, or a group of people, within the State Department, were doing unmasking requests – presumably using Ms. Power’s authority.
The collaborative process by officials within the State Department, as outlined and supported by Senator Chuck Grassley and his investigation, explains why those officials were also communicating with Christopher Steele. {Go Deep}
The assembled but highly compartmentalized reports from the DOJ-NSD, FBI-Counterintelligence, Department of State, Office of National Intelligence (Clapper) and CIA (Brennan), was then constructed to become part of President Obama’s Daily Intelligence Briefing. That’s where National Security Adviser Susan Rice comes in and her frequent unmasking of the assembled intelligence product. {Go Deep}
The Obama PDB was then redistributed internally to more than three dozen administration officials who POTUS Obama allowed to access his PDB. This includes the heads of DOJ, DOJ-NSD, FBI, FBI-counterintel, CIA, DoS, ODNI, NSA and Pentagon.
The distribution of the PDB was how each disparate member of the administration, the larger intelligence apparatus, knew of the ongoing big picture without having to assemble together for direct discussion therein. That’s Lisa Monaco and “Operation Latitude”:
.
Additionally, remember this from the FBI?
January 31st, 2018, […] “With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”
FBI Asst. Director Michael Kortan (aka text message “Mike”), the head of the FBI Public Affairs Office was the one who wrote it. Kortan was part of the scheme team. FBI Director Christopher Wray fired him the following week. {Go Deep}
So now you know.
I’ll stop there, but hopefully that part helped…. a little, maybe.
Oh, Hi Adam!
Oh, the patience it takes.
Have faith ya’ll.
Brilliant way to tie this all together with the "Go Deep" links – thank you SD!!
Yes – love that little feature!
Yes it is…truly Brilliant. Thank you so much, Sundance!
Go Sundance go!!!!
I want to know why McCain is left out of this mess. If I remember he went to the UK to get the dossier and marched into Obama’s FBI during the campaign as a #NeverTrumper!
The only news I’ve seen is an “associate” pleading the 5th last week regarding his knowledge of the dossier.
Guess McCains hiding under an alleged brain tumor. Too ill to make appearance but not I’ll enough to cast a NO vote on every initiative put forth by President Trump to MAGA.
If McCain can’t come to DC take the testimony in Arizona.
If this all blows over McCain will experience a medical miracle. If he dies he’ll be hailed as one of the greatest Senators of all time – I’m not even gonna touch his time at the Hanoi Hilton.
Lucifer will decide to inject enough morphine when the time comes. He will take himself out. That day is getting closer and closer to happening. Our President may have decided to push the son of the Devil by bringing up that 1 vote at CPAC.
Yes opioids are great when death is upon one.
McCain is hiding behind his "terminal illness".
LikeLiked by 1 person
More like – McCain hiding behind his "FAKE terminal illness."
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well I think more like his illness is hidden by him. Either way, God bless him.
And do the judging.
You know, the one that really counts.
Not2worryluv, my guess is that you are an Arizonian who so desperately wishes that your disgustingly criminal Senator (unusual even in the whole batch of GOPe criminals) gets implicated in this whole mess and, finally, finally, loses his status and prestige, even if he can't go to jail. No hero's or statesman's death is his due. Finally, at long last, the comeuppance you, we, have been waiting for. If Sundance can oblige, I'm sure he will. At this point he is not DOJ, FBI, DoS, or "White House," I think.
I want to know why McCain is left out of this mess.
Because McCain is the biggest Nothing-burger in the story.
He came late into the story. The first Steele memo is dated June 2016.
The only importance of McCain is if he was the sole source of the December 2016 post-election memo. The only one whose payment is unclear. And why did “Steele” supposedly write it? It served no election purpose.
Perhaps as "additional information" for the FISA renewal to bolster the original dossier?
Further evidence to support the previous surveillance and future stuff.
Do you want to take a trip to urinate on his grave sometime in the future?
So it seems Christopher Wray is cleaning out his house! The days of talking on behalf of the entire FBI are over. Mr. Kortan was shown the door!
Yes – a great reminder of who really is on our side!
Now, if he can find who murdered NICS behind closed doors, we can blast open the satanic Allowed Event model!
I still don't trust Wray.
Q says “trust Wray”. Of course, if you think ‘Q’ is BS then there’s that. Q also says “trust Sessions” but POTUS sounded pretty impatient with AG Sessions on Jude Jeannine tonight.
Q is not saying anything about those two that Sundance isn’t saying, so there’s that too.
Yes trust Wray and Sessions.
Who is the head of the FBI now? Wray is.
But what if we can’t trust him anymore? Oh, we aren’t there yet, so, party on.
I suspect some of the “players” have a public position where they do and say some things to keep the black hats off kilter and the media hounds at bay by keeping the true conservative base incessantly sniping at them.
Their “private position” is MAGA.
At a dinner right after GWB left office, I was with a CEO and mentioned that i was not happy that GWB would not sell some “bunker buster” bombs to Israel, because BHO certainly was not. He replied that there rarely is a big decision going to be made where everyone is happy.
Most people are frustrated with Sessions but is Trump playing his part in all this as well? Good theater that the President shows he wants action (his base wants indictments NOW) but his A.G. appears inactive. Behind the scenes is a different story (I hope) so don't underestimate how well Trump and the white hats have played this to date.

IMO nothing huge happens until the I.G.'s report lands in a few weeks then we (the public) will finally see some pieces in motion.
IMO nothing huge happens until the I.G.’s report lands in a few weeks then we (the public) will finally see some pieces in motion.
Who's Adam?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sh….t for Brains!
Schiff
Shifty schiffter.
Schiff.
Adam Schitt, though my spelling could be off a bit… just sayin'.
Who's Adam? That would be the Marshall Applewhite Hale Bop Rider look-alike and barking moonbat from Governor Moonbeam's Mexifornia.
The USS Halibut's sensational tapping of a extremely high level Russian communication cable at the bottom of Sea of Okhotsk in the 1970's had nothing on Obama swamp tendencies.
587
Brilliant! Absolutely brilliant.
What a journey this has been.
Just wondering only DOJ, FBI or SP call indictment but these departments are only looking PTrump's fake collusion and opening before election files. Who is investigating previous administration and Hillary? Nobody means no indictment. It seems Session would like to move forward and no need to talk previous administration as in our politics we never investigate previous administrations.
Well, there's the IG. And there is currently an FBI investigation (in Arkansas) on the Clinton Foundation. It's out of Washington, so nobody is talking about it – yet.
I am following this very closely, please keep the information flowing. I the fab five have flipped and all of their testimony is captured in the I.G. report then then the game is up. But who will be captured in the net, Rice, Clapper, Power, Brennan, Comey, what will they with the traitors?

Then there is Obummer!
Then there is Obummer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These crooks will have to be tried in a military court down in Gitmo. For their crimes against the nation no normal jury trial would be appropriate. Move over Abdul & Muhamed, you've got company coming down to your Caribbean beach house..
If wishes were horses…..but nice fantasy.
British citizen covertly interfering with an American election. Said foreign national linked to various American democrat campaign personnel and political operatives inside the previous Administration. They are now looking over their shoulders. Someone is coming for them and it won’t be the Keystone Kops.
“I therefore determine that serious human rights abuses and CORRUPTION around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States and I HEREBY DECLARE A NATIONAL EMERGENCY to deal with that threat.” – President Donald J. Trump. December 21, 2017.
They were allowing David Brock and his group to access all of the DATA as well… it is in one of the WIKILEAKS emails or TXTS. Brock states they have access to the NSA data including where it originates, who is originating it, where it is being broadcast from and the fact that it all appears organic which they are having a hard time believing… that it is not BOT generated.
Nicely tied package Sundance, most excellent…Mickey always has perfect timing, too! Thank you SO much.
Thank you for tying this all together in digestible sizes.
Even for me, having followed this from the beginning find myself overwhelmed, so it’s easy to imagine how hard it must be for those just starting to pay attention to get a handle on the depth of corruption.
Lisa Monaco?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mentioned Lisa Monaco this morning after posting the clip of Chris Farrell on Lou Dobbs show last night, hosted by David Asman.
I had not heard the name before anywhere and would like to know what part of the secret society she was, who she coordinated with and just what type of coordination she performed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe SD should just start a chart of those who were NOT in on the frame job against President Trump.
Just viewed a wikipedia. Janet Reno, Harvard and Chicago University. Usual suspect.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisa_Monaco
Fle, thanks for the clips of Cat's observations. Great stuff. She is one of the best at understanding, questioning and even analyzing what she is investigating.

Glasses and hair back make her look smart too.
Glasses and hair back make her look smart too.
Great job, SD. It helps enormously to have these ongoing summaries as more facts are uncovered. I wondered who that third woman is when you first posted the photo of them on the couch. Good to see Lisa Monaco named and fingered for her role.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is Lisa Monaco just now get the sunlight shined on her?
More will be revealed I think.
Yes, she has not been mentioned before. I wonder if she was one who used Amanda Power's name for unmasking?
Fof BW , who is Lisa Monaco? Is this the same as Elizabeth Monaco from the CFTC during the 1990's? Somebody have an answer?
Upthread. Lisa was Homeland Security Secretary. Not sure why she would have been unmasking under Samantha Power, but then everyone seemed to have a role in this play.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisa_Monaco
LikeLike
Notice: Leslie Calwell's name. Is this a connection too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Arthur Andersen was cooking the books for Enron from day 1. That's what they were hired to do. Having them go under was a necessity to cover the real purpose of Enron's existence.
Being overturned 9-0 is quite a feat.
Lisa Monaco – Wikipedia – is an American federal prosecutor who was the United States Homeland Security Advisor to President Barack Obama; the chief counter terrorism advisor to the President, and a statutory member of the United States Homeland Security Council.
So she was homeland security director under president Trump, as Chris Farrell says @ 2:20 into the Lou Dobbs clip?
The transcript of the interview corrects his mistake…should be Obama. Should be posted om TGP.
Leslie Caldwell Is Obama’s Nominee To Head DOJ’s Criminal Division
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/ryan-j-reilly/leslie-caldwell-doj-criminal-division_b_3943612.html
Confirmed as AAG, Ms. Caldwell had built a formidable national reputation in high-profile federal criminal matters.
Left to right Samantha Power, Bozo, Lisa, Rice. Rice said she didn't unmask. Rice may be implying Lisa used her name to unmask. Nearly impossible as there are too many security hoops to jump through.
It was Power who said she didn't unmask but may have implied that Lisa used her name to unmask.

Also apologize for the multiple posts.
That raw intelligence needed "unmasking", that's where the Department of State (DoS) comes in. The U.N. Ambassador is part of the DoS. Samantha Power stated she wasn't doing the daily "unmasking" identified by the House Intelligence Committee investigation {Go Deep}. Someone, or a group of people, within the State Department, were doing unmasking requests – presumably using Ms. Power
I am wondering if Curtis Ried was the abuser of Power’s access. Ried is the heavily Obama-connected UN diplomatic brat who was copied on the infamous final Rice email that I suspect he delivered to Obama. I have come to suspect that he was a personal Obama courier, which seems to be one of a set of jobs that over Obama’s lifetime have always fallen to members of the gaystapo. It would also be a way for Obama to look at stuff “off the books”.
No proof, but I think he’s interesting for this, and I would not trust any Susan Rice answers as far as he’s concerned.
How did they or he come by that authority?
Assumption.
There are going to be a lot of lies here, but I’m thinking she gave her credentials to others and said “I don’t want to know about it”. The reason I think she’s covering for Ried is to cover for Obama. EVERYBODY covers for Obama.
Well, until someone gets told they have the right to remain silent.
Gotta lot of security wickets to get through to do unmasking. It may be near impossible to “impersonate”. Could Power have done the unmasking and passed the info off to Ried to be given to Bozo?
Man, is all this garbage the result of WAY, WAY, WAY too much freakin’ “government” or what!?
We the (sane) People must join in and become “government” ourselves, like it is supposed to be and like one Donald J. Trump (now President, btw lol) did.
Our time has come, let us not let an actual crisis “go to waste”… 😉
I agree. Time to “burn this sucker down” with TRUTH and SUNLIGHT until every RAT scurries for its burrow.
Empty buildings in Washington, serving as monuments like old Soviet buildings. We can dream!
Chain gang perp walks. Count me in.
Hold it, THC…we are SUPPOSED to be the government! Yes, let’s stick a crisis to the enemy!
There were some good Curtis Ried links on one of the threads a week or two ago that connected him to three of the women high in the Obama cesspool of corruption.
I thought Curtis Ried was IT?
I too have always wondered why she copied him on her little CYA email. Why copy some former aide to her on what she claimed Obama ordered everybody to do?
The other question I have now is that if intel was gathered and then laundered through Steele, does that suggest what Steele has in his dossier can be confirmed as true? I have always understood his dossier had never been confirmed, or that most of it had never been confirmed.
Isn’t it interesting how this guy worked for State Dept. under Hillary, worked for Susan Rice when she was UN Ambassador and then worked for Susan Rice when she was National Security Adviser for Pres. Obama. Why was he copied on the “memo to self?” I think the FBI needs to have a conversation with Curtis and ask about the “memo to self”, unmasking, and maybe he wants to consult a lawyer before answering any questions.
If Curtis was an IT assistant, Rice either copied him to catalog her email or he was instructed to send it to others as instructions to start hiding their sources and communication chains but keep the surveillance going somehow.
Thank you so much Sundance. I was a bit foggy on how the 702 searches tied into the dossier. I am clear now. You are the MAN!
“Evidence of this laundry process is found in a significant “search query” result that was actually a mistake. The faulty intelligence mistake was the travel history of Michael Cohen, a long-time Trump lawyer. The FISA search turned up a Michael Cohen traveling to Prague. It was the wrong Michael Cohen. However, that mistaken result was passed on to Chris Steele and it made its way into the dossier. Absent of a FISA search, there’s no other way Christopher Steele could identify a random “Michael Cohen” traveling to Prague.”
THIS! All by itself, this is evidence of “small group cabal” in the generation of the Steele dossier. No way this comes from Steele’s alleged Russian sources. Would love to sping this question on Schiff or any of the Dem apologists: If the FISA process was not absued, how did the Cohen allegation wind up in the Steele dossier.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whether this goes to a military tribunal and/or a RICO case, let’s have the patience to let our people do their jobs and stop harping on them that WE WANT RESULTS.
It is a hard enough task with the BHO/HRC embedded holdovers, deep state and 95% media opposition.
This framework through which the information passed, would now explain the need for Nellie Ohr to acquire a HAM radio license. (You can Google Nellie Ohr Ham Radio and gomstrait to the application. The timing of thr license is also interesting.) HAM radio could have been used to send data by burst to Steele.
As far as I know, NSA is not capturing and storing HAM transmissions like almost everything else.
“Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn’t.” – Mark Twain
Excellent work again Sundance thank you. A couple of tweaks (Rogers as the hero) a couple deaths (Arkansides, Seth Rich) and its ready for Hollywood. When I explain it to newbies I start with the Cohen mistake (I dont think this has been highlighted enough anywhere) as this is what makes it seem possible to the average Joe the little fact-thread that pulls the whole thing undone.
“Evidence of this laundry process is found in a significant “search query” result that was actually a mistake. The faulty intelligence mistake was the travel history of Michael Cohen, a long-time Trump lawyer. The FISA search turned up a Michael Cohen traveling to Prague. It was the wrong Michael Cohen. However, that mistaken result was passed on to Chris Steele and it made its way into the dossier. Absent of a FISA search, there’s no other way Christopher Steele could identify a random “Michael Cohen” traveling to Prague.”
I believe Sundance has the core of what happened here.
In my view, the Michael Cohen “trip” to Prague is the Rosetta Stone that will be the key to understanding and explaining the whole Trump-Russia lie narrative.
How the Michael Cohen trip was fabricated will link the phony Steele Dossier to FBI / DOJ misconduct in a way that no amount of leftist media spin and DC Swamp distractions can cover up.
It’s fun here tonight. It isn’t always like this.
I guess me must be winning then.
The final win. Down with the Obama/Hillary people. Off to prison they march.
Just give it a bit more time. The longer we wait, the sweeter it will be.
There are rumblings of the HRC email issue resulting in some of our assets being killed in China around 2010, I think.
Wasn’t it in an email to Donna Brasil that Mrs. Clinton wrote something along the lines of “if I go down, you (or we) all go down” or “we will all hang”.
Let’s give her what she asked for. Justice was swift for Timothy McVeigh. No ten years of appeals and 20 years on death row.
Romans 13:1 Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.
2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.
3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same:
4 For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
Swords are not used for caning or lashes.
Oh Mickey, you’re so fine
You’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey,
Hey Mickey…😂
https://constitution.com/espionage-obama-team-almost-stole-american-presidency/
Wow! This article is from April 2017. Sundance, is that you? Talk about tying up all the loose threads!
WOW That was well worth the read, and is STILL a very timely piece. Thanks, GDA !
It certainly helps withstand the agony of waiting to be in the Treeper branches with those who see the necessity of getting all ducks in a row before pulling the trigger.
Bill Robinson’s April 2017 article on Constitution.com certainly summarized very accurately most of information that has only recently hit the broader online conservative media. I wasn’t reading that site or CTH last year so despite reading many other conservative leaning news sites, I was still very unaware of many of the details and the breadth and depth of the corruption. There are so many conservative news and opinion websites that most people like me just don’t have enough hours in the day to read them all. And Fox News was very late to talk about these details so few of their viewers knew in depth about the true scandal.
Sundance: Good work as usual.
I do have some additional questions.
1) Is it possible that the vast majority of the leaks about Trump came from material in the PDB leaked by one or more of the 30 people who had access?
2) Are the people who Nunes sent his 10 questions to more likely to have seen the dossier material as it was being created by the FBI/Blumenthal/Russians and appearing in the PDB?
3) The receiptients of the Nunes questionnaire might be able to say they heard about the dossier when it was published in BuzzFeed, but they had seen all of the items in the dossier much earlier in the PDB?!?
4) Do you think the Flynn conversation with the Russian ambassador was covered in the PDB?
SD keeps refining the story. Pouring over the details. Noticing new or discrepant information. Firming up the the narrative arc. Making the less-than-obvious connections that become glaringly obvious once they are all laid out. Nice and neat. And every single effing time I read one of these summation pieces – even though we all know the basics of where the story is going – I come away surprised. Actually, the British have a better term: gobsmacked. I come away gobsmacked. It is such a horrible, awful, evil tale of deceit and corruption that it just takes my breath away. Every. Effing. Time.
Kudos, SD. Keep on truckin’.
IMO our side has systematically, though slower than some like, decapitated the leaders of the coup (ie, DOJ FBI leaderships) making it easier to mop up lower escelons of complicit folks. Now they can confront and root out remaining villains.
Some wandering thoughts about America and its good fortune in so often coming up with just the right man, in this case Trump, when a real crisis threatens, as with the Obama subversion of both the rule of law and the constitution.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/02/23/its-the-parts-that-make-the-whole-and-its-greater-than-the-sum/
Pointman
Great work as always.
It was news to me that Kortan had written the FBI’s response to releasing the Gowdy/Nune’s memo. That explains a lot but at some point Wray needs to just tap out, admit his organization’s leadership is going to be rebuilt.
