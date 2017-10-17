Very Swampian – Trey Gowdy: Samantha Power Did Not Make Unmasking Requests Attributed to Her…

Hmmm… obtuse swampy defense surfaces. CTH smells the strong residue of UniParty Flak and Countermeasures. Unfortunately, not necessarily surprising.

During an interview with Fox News Brett Baier, the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, claims former Ambassador Samantha Power did not initiate all the unmasking incidents attributed to her.  [Video Prompted – just hit play]

[04:35 Video] Brett Baier: “You are also looking, and have talked to the former Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power. We reported that she requested or her officer requested 260 plus efforts to unmask, in other words, get who was talking about picked up in surveillance. How did she answer that question? Why so many?”

Trey Gowdy: “Well, I’ll tell you broadly, uh Brett, I think if she was on your show, she would say those attempt to unmask may have been attributed to her. But they greatly exceed, by an exponential factor, the requests that she actually made.  So that’s her testimony, uh, and, and she was pretty emphatic.  The surveillance community, the intelligence community, has assigned this number of requests to her – her perspective, her testimony is: ‘they may be under my name, but I did not make those requests‘.”

“So, we’ve got to get to the bottom of that; if there was someone else making requests on behalf of a principal in the intelligence community we need to know that because we are getting ready to reauthorize a program, that’s really important to the country, but also has a masking component to it.”

   

Suspicious cat remains increasingly suspicious.

225 Responses to Very Swampian – Trey Gowdy: Samantha Power Did Not Make Unmasking Requests Attributed to Her…

  1. Searkreb says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    I’m so tired of these people. Oh Lord please deliver us from these wicked rulers!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. freddiemacblog says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    they may be under my name, but I did not make those requests

    So, someone else used her login info? Presuming that’s true, she still isn’t off the hook. Standard security practice is to lock your computer and/or log off of systems when not in use. If she knowingly provided her login details to another person (not sure if that would be illegal, but very poor security), then who was it?

    This could go two ways: either the person who made the requests under her name had no authority/clearance for such activity, or this person had the authority/clearance BUT it would have been a political nightmare for that person to make such requests.

    Of course, the third option is that she’s a lying liar who lies.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      I’d go with your 3rd option.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Lucille says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:42 pm

        Absolutely! Trey Gowdy hasn’t read of her background, her dedicated leftism, her family connections? He’s got a “she said it so it must be true” kind of a mindset because? He was a respected prosecutor once and he doesn’t probe or get to the bottom of things any better than that? Guess he caught the Swamp Bug real good.

        Like

        Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      October 17, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      Option 3 is not an option at all, it was a requirement to serve in the Obama administration. However, that does not rule out the other 2 options.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Abster says:
      October 17, 2017 at 10:01 pm

      Every single one of them is a professional liar.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • listingstarboard says:
        October 17, 2017 at 10:15 pm

        Why is incompetence a reasonable explanation for Federal Government employees who “don’t know how” things happen under their name? From the Top to the bottom it is perfectly okay to screw up and feign ignorance when you work for the taxpayer.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • NewNonna!!! says:
      October 17, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      I offer a 4th option:

      SHE did not make the requests, but rather she MADE the requests because someone else didn’t want their name on it. In other words, another party ‘asked/pressured’ her to made the requests on his/her behalf.

      Anyone come to mind!?!?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • brcajun says:
      October 17, 2017 at 10:46 pm

      I worked in IT for 40 years and rule #! never leave your signin on and walk away for anything! I do not buy Sams statement not now or ever!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • pcmoreland says:
      October 17, 2017 at 10:46 pm

      This is actually the worst possible scenario. If true, it means that our most secure intelligence systems have either been hacked or can be manipulated by ‘someone’ either within or outside the incredibly small number of people who even have access to this information.

      The only legitimate response right now is a two step process:

      Step 1. Shut it down. Completely. Shut it down.
      Step 2. Bring those who were ‘unmasked’ out and allow them to use the Federal legal system to pursue those who broke their constitutional rights and send the abusers to prison.

      Trust in our government has been broken and the only way to get it back, is to exercise the evil from it, and to punish those responsible to the fullest application of the law. Now. Anything less, is cowardly and irresponsible.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      October 18, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Door #3. Go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.00.

      Like

      Reply
  3. colmdebhailis says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Since this was a closed session, Gowdy didn’t have a chance to do his “I’m a take no prisoners” prosecutor act before the kleig lights. Here, he folded without the kabuki. Gowdy subscribes to the Comey view: Obama officials never have the intent to commit crimes. They commit illegal acts, yes, but they can never be prosecuted.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Eric Kennedy says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I’ve never understood why some think Trey Gowdy is a good man. He’s been providing cover for the Dems for years. All bark, no bite.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Of course she is lying in some form or fashion , but they will never “find “ the mysterious person or persons who supposedly did the unmasking in her name . This is too easy , why not just coincide that the whole thing is just a kabuki farce and do something actually. meaningful like passing Trump’s agenda

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. sobriquet4u says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    So the Pod People really do exist. Gowdy just got snatched…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. starfcker says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    “they may be under my name, but I did not make those requests‘.” Sessions? Sessions? Sessions?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. scott467 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    The surveillance community, the intelligence community, has assigned this number of requests to her – her perspective, her testimony is: ‘they may be under my name, but I did not make those requests‘.”

    _________________

    A) there is no such thing as intelligence ‘community’, it’s a false word for a false pretense.

    B) if her testimony is that someone was making requests under her name, then she better be SCREAMING like a BANSHEE about WHO was using her name to make those requests;

    C) you don’t use someone else’s name at THAT LEVEL OF GOVERNMENT to make FRAUDULENT National Security inquiries WITHOUT higher level people KNOWING and APPROVING, making them COMPLICIT

    This isn’t a local Wal-Mart, this is the UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT at the HIGHEST LEVELS.

    Stop playing ‘dumb’, Sam Power (if she was any more masculine looking, her name would be SAMSON).

    These people ALL need to be charged with Treason, and then see who wants to turn against the other to save their own lives.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      The word ‘community’ has been so abused and misused that it has become DEVOID of meaning.

      It’s nothing more than a ‘prop’ to be inserted into a sentence for political purposes.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

      “C) you don’t use someone else’s name at THAT LEVEL OF GOVERNMENT to make FRAUDULENT National Security inquiries WITHOUT higher level people KNOWING and APPROVING, making them COMPLICIT”

      Unless, they are corrupt and have a long list of “suicides” attributed to your last name!

      http://www.arkancide.com/

      Like

      Reply
  9. colmdebhailis says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Testimony

    Samantha Powers: “I would take my laptop into the Oval Office, sign on with my credentials, hand my laptop to President Obama. The President would then work from intelligence reports and request several hundred names be unmasked”.

    Trey Gowdy : “Thank you, Ms Powers. We are satisfied that there was no intent to commit any crimes. In the future, if you should ever work in the Executive branch, you should have a more secure password of at least 20 letters, numbers and symbols. It is vitally important that classified information be secure. “

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Paco Loco says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Three branches of government, checks and balances, a free press….we’ve been had folks!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. cavt says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    All these congressional committee hearings are a joke–for show only.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. michael says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Another day another Trey hair do

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. geoffb5 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    This does not make it better, this means the whole “unmasking” scandal goes to more people and to ones given the “keys” to a locked box they were never supposed to have.

    So who gave them all the “keys?”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. free73735 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    I feel much better now that suspicious cat is checking things out!…..The swamp is much deeper and wider than I ever imagined it would be and seems like no end in sight. Course, those were the days of being naive and before Trump threw his hat in the ring & the scum started boiling up. I felt like there was a permanent tazer, with no off switch, stuck to me somewhere. Then I “accidentally” found this site, thank the Lord!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Trey Gowdy = Sanctimonious warlock.

    Boy, I noticed close to the end of the video, they both were trying hard not to smile/laugh?

    Did anybody catch that? Or is that my brain getting too sensitive?

    Was Trey given those questions ahead of time? His answers was a tad bit too perfect and glib.
    Trey Gowdy hates us. I never trusted him. Too slick for me.
    My fist is ready to meet his mouth.

    Ok, I’m going back to Open Thread to get cheered up again. Open thread is located in a Bigly Eagle nest at the top of TCTH’s Tree.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Wayne says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    In my company you are responsible for the security of your passwords and your computer. You get caught sharing such you are fired. I know because I do the firing. I do not trust Powers.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. Bendix says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    “Wasn’t me” was Hillary’s answer, when a New Hampshire reporter asked her straight out who was lying about her claims about a Youtube video, her or the Benghazi dead’s families.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. TomR,Worc,Ma,USA (tb032004) says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Unless someone gets prosecuted….. this is all theatre. Gowdy is one of the worst in the swamp. He is trying to deceive us.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Nope2GOPe says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Cold Anger.

    The battles we face can only be won at the ballot box.
    We’re in it for the long haul. WE NEED TO GET THESE BUMS OUT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. jeans2nd says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Well, let’s see. FISA Section 702 is set to expire at the end of this year. FISA Section 702 is what Obama et al used to spy on Americans.

    Now the Trump Admin is using that same FISA 702. Oh dear. What if Trump uses it to spy on – horrors!!! – OBAMA ppl and Democrats?

    What better way to shut down FISA 702 than to claim this fatuousness being expoused by Powers. Is Gowdy really that stoopid???
    don’t answer that…

    FISA 702 was intended to be used to ferret out ppl like the 911 terrorists who were in the U.S., believing the 4th Amendment would protect U.S. citizens. Silly us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. mimbler says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    If what she is saying is true, (and that is a big if), then she is testifying about espionage being done in the highest part of our government.

    And there is a serious, controlled, paper trail with unmasking. If DOJ/FBI doesn’t investigate and solve this in a few days, I don’t see how anyone can stil support them. This case wouldn’t be much more difficult to solve than figuring out who the bank robbers are while they are still robbing the bank.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. youme says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    We are all so screwed:
    Via: Register:
    The US Senate Judiciary Committee has unveiled its answer to a controversial spying program run by the NSA and used by the FBI to fish for crime leads.
    Unsurprisingly, the proposed legislation [PDF] reauthorizes Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) – which allows American snoops to scour communications for information on specific foreign targets.
    It also addresses the biggest criticisms of the FISA spying: that it was being used to build a vast database on US citizens, despite the law specifically prohibiting it; was being abused to do a mass sweep of communications, rather than the intended targeting of individuals; and that there was no effective oversight, transparency or accountability built into the program.
    But in case you were in any doubt that the new law does not shut down the expansive – and in some cases laughable – interpretations put on FISA by the security services, you need only review the proposed legislation’s title: the USA Liberty Act. Nothing so patriotic sounding can be free from unpleasant compromises.
    And so it is in this case. While the draft law, as it stands, requires the FBI to have “a legitimate national security purpose” before searching the database and to obtain a court order “based on probable cause” to look at the content of seized communications, it still gives the domestic law enforcement agencies the right to look at data seized on US citizens by the NSA. And agents only need supervisory authority to search for US citizens’ metadata.

    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/10/05/usa_liberty_act/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. lionelverney1 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    When did anyone in the admin of the Communist POShiite ever tell the truth about anything

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. allhail2 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Ok, I’ll bite.

    Dear Sammy
    I accept you didn’t make all the requests, as long as you tell me who the ‘f’ did. Otherwise, you made them all. Screw with me and all of you go on a snipe hunt to look for Vince Foster and I’ll let God sort It out from that point.
    Best Regards,
    Mr. KMA

    That’s how you handle sh!t. Either/or. No games, no bs at this point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. starfcker says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Nice purple tie, Gowdy

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Lucille says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Would have been nice if Gowdy had been asked, “Why do you believe her? What evidence did she present that convinced you she was telling the truth?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

      Brett the partner of meagain Kelly would never ask that, he is too busy trying to find something to hang on Trump. he mentions the 4 dead Green berets and of course the msm looking into the travel stuff with Price. Notice how tough TG sounded about that. He never went after any of obozos people like that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  27. das411 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Hmmm it sure is a good thing there were no extremely suspicious characters working IT within high levels of the last administration, right bill clinton?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Garrison Hall says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:19 am

    “Your dog bit me!”

    “You must be mistaken, my dog doesn’t bite.”

    “But your dog bit me!”

    “How do you know it was my dog?”

    “Because you’re standing there holding him on a leash!”

    “That’s not my dog, he must belong to someone else.”

    “Now look, that’s your dog and he bit me!”

    “How do you know this is a dog?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Considering Putin used Pokémon Go as part of his election hacking scheme, perhaps he used Ms. Powers’ name for unmasking as well. Afterall, Vlad has all kinds of tricks up his Russian sleeve.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. woohoowee says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

    The Swamp hasn’t figured out we aren’t falling for their endless shiney things and “hearings” anymore?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Jimmy Jack says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:18 am

    I’ve been fighting the Gowdy for AG camp on the_donald tonight using SD articles. Thankful to have this latest one to add to it.

    It drives me crazy that people can’t see Swamp Creature Gowdy for what he is but I have to have it to him, Trey is very convincing with his mask.

    Like

    Reply
  32. wvcoalman says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Another Oversight Committee “hearing” with another “We haven’t find anything yet, but we have got to get to the bottom of it” by Parakeet Head Gowdy Duty. The dirt continuously being swept under the rug is getting deep.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Sunshine says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:39 am

    NOTICE the massive eye blinking re Gowdy when addressing the unmasking issue.
    When speaking of other issues, no more eye binkling.

    Like

    Reply
