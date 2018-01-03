James Clapper Says: While in Office He Never Heard The Name George Papadopoulos….

The intelligence community, specific momentary example: James Clapper (ODNI), is attempting to find their safest retreat. If you’ve walked this story through the deep weeds this will make sense to you. It’s becoming funny. Yesterday we shared:

Right now they are spending 90% (or more) of their time discussing damage control and how to sell their way out of this mess. The energy they are now spending trying to show a “Russian Conspiracy” is smaller than nil. Some team members are still trying to give angles of “if we do this”, and “if we do that”, etc. You know the routine, a good defense is a good offense. However, even in their offensive exit proposals, their time is constructing a plausible escape. We know that; he knows that; and he knows we know that.

What are they left with?

Positioning.

That’s it.

Positioning for the best exit, doing the least amount of damage to themselves and other professional swamp dwellers in the process. That’s their current energy expenditure; figuring out the exit strategy.

Cue the audio visual today from James Clapper. WATCH THE END: George who?

.

Again, this admission by Clapper entirely undercuts the ridiculous NYT prior defense where they attempt to put George Papadopoulos as the centerpiece to the origin of the FBI counterintelligence operation.

