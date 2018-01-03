James Clapper Says: While in Office He Never Heard The Name George Papadopoulos….

The intelligence community, specific momentary example: James Clapper (ODNI), is attempting to find their safest retreat. If you’ve walked this story through the deep weeds this will make sense to you. It’s becoming funny. Yesterday we shared:
Right now they are spending 90% (or more) of their time discussing damage control and how to sell their way out of this mess. The energy they are now spending trying to show a “Russian Conspiracy” is smaller than nil. Some team members are still trying to give angles of “if we do this”, and “if we do that”, etc. You know the routine, a good defense is a good offense. However, even in their offensive exit proposals, their time is constructing a plausible escape. We know that; he knows that; and he knows we know that.
What are they left with?
Positioning.
That’s it.
Positioning for the best exit, doing the least amount of damage to themselves and other professional swamp dwellers in the process. That’s their current energy expenditure; figuring out the exit strategy.
Cue the audio visual today from James Clapper. WATCH THE END: George who?
.
Again, this admission by Clapper entirely undercuts the ridiculous NYT prior defense where they attempt to put George Papadopoulos as the centerpiece to the origin of the FBI counterintelligence operation.
Aaaand they all start throwing each other under the bus. =)
TreeClimber, and suddenly no one is on their list or in their scope and they gave oath of office so why would they go against America – the man is constantly looking down which is a HUGE sign of outright lying. He left the service so as to get the pension and hope to escape going to prison and losing everything. Way too old to have been in either the FBI or CIA as well. Liar, liar, pants on fire! Of course he knew the Greek!
If you notice, he admits they were against Trump and he thinks that’s OK. He didn’t say, we work with the US president no matter which side or who he is. Like ou said, the American people seem to have no place in his code of “honour”.
They no longer have a coordinated message. They all are freelancing to save their own personal hides. The Fusion GPS op-ed in the NYT tonight was classic.
And suddenly holding people accountable for their actions is a War on Justice. LOL! Can’t make this stuff up.
” …freelancing to save their own personal hides.”
There ya go!
This is the delicious part of seeing a narrative going down in flames. The message discipline is lost, and everyone is out there looking for #1.
If anything, it shows how much control over the monolith that Hillary has lost. There’s no gravity, and the center isn’t holding.
“Papadopoulos was not under my scope”… Clapping Seal did not even know who he was… having drinks in May 2016 has nothing to do with spying in April 2016.
Here. Hold my beer.
Benghazi deaths, Fast and Furious deaths, Illegal immigrant victims, open borders, stolen prosperity, rigged voting and political system, 2 tiered Justice system and corrupt judges, crony capitalism, congressional corruption.. IRS, EPA, FBI, CIA, NSA, State Dept, Interior Department, Justice Department politicization (strong arms)…It bothers me that the POTUS talks about ratings, because ratings don’t indicate seriousness. It bothers me when websites insist that the criminals are going to jail this time, but give themselves an out if nobody goes to jail. This process has been great for media, advertising and for internet clickbait…great ratings. Status Quo. If the criminals don’t go to jail, then what? What’s the plan for us then? Seth Rich was possibly murdere d for exposing corruption. Snowden is a political refugee in Russia who may never be able to step foot in his home country again. Julian Assange lives in an isolation, at his embassy prison. Immigrant victims bury loved ones, while their government allows the criminals to become repay offenders. The Citizen has become the servant. It’s time people start talking about what we need to do to right this ship, then that plan into action. Voting isn’t a plan, if the system has been corrupted.
This is getting too funny.
[Conflate we much, and we must, much about that, be committed.]
Anderson Cooper is asking about the Steele Dossier used in FISA application, during FBI counterintelligence Operation. Muttering Clapper responds by talking about the Joint Analysis Report.
Two entirely different issues.
SD, nice of Clapper to even mention the Steele dossier that everyone else is denying they knew nothing about it. And what were the factors to initiate the Russian investigation. Yep, you just put your neck in the rope necklace.
So, was the “assessment” used for the probable cause for the FBI opening a counter-intel investigation?
Can someone just tell us why the F did the FBI open the investigation? That does not seem that difficult? Make it an effing Tweet using the 280 character rules for good ness sake!
After all this time…..I mean!
Why? Because honest survey companies were showing Hillary falling slowly but surely further and further behind in certain key states despite outspending the Donald 3 to 1. Both parties’ internal polling showed Trump with a comfortable lead but neither party higher-ups believed them. Meanwhile, the Trump Campaign was barnstorming its way across America and Mrs. Clinton could barely muster a few deep blue stops a week; usually just begging for big donations & celebrity endorsements instead of getting out and “talking to the people.”
” Also on CNN:
“The North Koreans are NOT going to denuclearize.”
. James ClapOnClapOff “
Joe, you are so right! When Hillary had only a handful attend a speech at a well attended black pastors’ convention (can’t remember where or when,but late in the game) they knew she was not going to win.
I knew she was in trouble when I was polled 13 times in 6 week time period from Sept Through 2nd week of October. I’m in the I-4 area of Fl.
At what point does creepy Anderson Cooper’s eyes start to cross at the silly answers he is getting from Clapper? These people are stupid.
I see you Sundance! Great catch! Clapper is a thief!
I will say that it does seem that Clapper was not in the know about the FBI corruption that led to the FISA warrant. However, the unmasking of the NSA surveillance on Trump is the link to Obama because of Susan Rice. This was the spying that Obama did on Trump during the transition and subsequent move to damage Trump as he took office by Obama that to me is a separate piece all to itself.
So there’s 3 parts (or more!): the crooked Clinton email investigation, the dossier used to obtain FISA warrant to setup Trump campaign associates to “collude” with Russia (insurance policy), and the unmasking of incidental data collection by the NSA derived from the FISA warrant spying on Flynn and ostensibly Manafort (who lived in Trump tower).
This level of corruption is unprecedented in American history! If know heads roll from all these angles then we have no hope for this country!
There’s also the issue of BamBam sending emails to Crooked on her home brew server. Ruh Roh!
Clapper was as nervous as a whore in church (apologies to whores). If Pooper scares him this much, imagine how he would be under oath.
I think he’s already been caught lying under oath to congress.
Sundance, didn’t we see somewhere that there was a link between McCabe and Christopher Steele?
It dated back to the 90s when McCabe was stationed overseas in an FBI outpost…in the UK, perhaps?
Sorry if I am remembering this wrong, but it’s a little detail that keeps pinging me in the back of my brain.
Seeing all the dots connected between the players, you are probably right wheetietoo. Sorry, I can’t remember where, but yesterday I read something somewhere that connected Steel’s past to one of the players. This whole thing is incestuous, from AK to D.C.
Wait, wasn’t the “Joint Analysis Report” only about Russian attempts to hack into voting machines? It didn’t have a damn thing to do with the Trump campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But honestly, every time I watch Clapper mumble and fumble his way through an interview or testimony before Congress I watch absolutely incredulous at his performance.
Is this the best we can get? If this guy has/had an important job in our “Intelligence Community” we are sunk. He doesn’t look like he could be effective as a cashier at Home Depot….
Gives me the chills to think this is our “Intelligence Community”
You’re right SA we are screwed if this is what’s watching over National Security.
There is something more than fake dossier and whole DC and fake msm are scared now. Few people including PTrump knows the whole story. We will see surprise and unrelated names in whole FISA and unmasking.
LikeLiked by 9 people
SR, I think Trump knows the whole treasonous facts and who are the responsible traitors and like the cockroaches above, are running away as fast as they can but way too late to do so. Trump keeps himself informed by many of his own sources and these traitors are scared to death of how much he may know or not and how to look innocent and not knowing anything. How not know since it was the job of the FBI and CIA to know all this garbage. You were bought and paid for by the Clintons and now being outed. Fun to watch them tremble, desperate, and lying like carpets on the floor. Sorry, Clapper (or could I say Crapper), too late, too little and way too stupid to think/talk your way out of hanging yourself and losing it all.
He always looks like he needs sleep and a transfusion.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“And a transfusion.” Too funny, Plain Jane
Does he have teeth?
He’s another one that needs to be gently rehomed to Shady Acres Home for the Aged
He could sit in a rocker on the porch next to Hillary with a shawl, and they could rock and remember the good old days.
Or, better still, they could be in cells in adjoining wings at a Super Max.
Classic.
Does NYT feel stupid yet?
Nah……cause Hillary keeps screeching, “I’ll get you my pretty.”
Stupid or guilty? Did they break laws colluding with the deep state? A while back Trump tweeted about their yellow journalism and possible consequences.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was watching him live with Tapper.
Couldn’t believe he said he never heard of Papadopolous before.
Can’t believe how dumb they all are.
Pooper even acknowledged right off the bat that it couldn’t have been GP that caused the investigation to start. Now Clapper is stuck with that, but he still has to deny it was the dossier. Now, their official story is “it was a bunch of other stuff”. Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, will Republicans step up to the plate and snag all the low hanging fruit? Without a doubt, the political surveillance of Trump and associates is as big a story as Watergate. And just like in Watergate, there is a clear attempt to cover up the original illegal activity. Unlike Watergate, in their effort to cover up the illegal surveillance, this cabal attempts to confer their own illegal activity onto the target of their own illegal activity.
That we know so much of what happened and POTUS DJT still has the effectiveness of his administration compromised by the spurious allegations demonstrates the truth of Trump’s assertion that the media are in active opposition to him. If the media behaved with the intentions of the founder of the NY Times, “to give the news impartially, without fear or favor, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved,” then the cabal would be in complete disarray with criminal indictments already issued.
Dang, Clapper really thinks we’re a bunch of dim wits doesn’t he? How he can sit there with his bland face acting all incredulous over the fact anyone in these agencies would dare not uphold our Constitution. For goodness sakes, they raised their right hand and swore to do so. How any of them would work on behalf of a president in office and not for the American People is beyond his logic. The son of a B lied in Congress! Would’ve been nice if a real journalist would’ve brought that up. Yeah, okay there Clapper, no such thing as a Deep State. Nope, nothing going on here. All Americans should believe your bs and not spit out our drinks when we hear such utter rubbish. What an insult to our intelligence.
Kinda ironic that the intelligence community is seriously appearing to lack their namesake? Cronyism and hubris gets people a lot in govt, but at this point its not going to get them what they want, hopefully what they deserve.
Clapper is a disgrace. And a coward.
Not America’s finest. Not now. Not ever.
“Not America’s finest.”
Clapper is so far from being in that category, it’s like he’s not even in the same solar system as ‘America’s finest’.
I have thought for a while that Clapper was just a ‘placeholder’, chosen for the job because he is not very bright.
It’s like they (O-team operatives) kept him out of the loop on things…because he is so stupid he couldn’t be trusted to not screw things up, or stupidly blurt out the wrong thing to the wrong person.
Maybe it’s just me, but the guy has a history of saying such stupid, silly things, with a straight face…like he believes it…that I can’t help but think he was picked for the job to be too stupid to really know what was going on.
Seems to me that many of o admin was like that. So many it seems like the clowns were running the circus. I still want to know who was the ringmaster, cause it wasnt o.
ValJar…and whomever she answered to.
There’s a good chance that the Puppetmasters included people like Prince Alaweed, in addition to Soros.
Dopey Prince Alaweed?
Heheh.
He’s had his tentacles in a lot of things — he even owns a huge chunk of Twitter stock.
Bingo! Exact same impression here.
I followed the Trump campaign very closely from the start and can name pretty much all the players or at least recognize their names and I had never heard of Papadopoulos until he was indicted.
Yeah, you didn’t start investigating Trump campaign because if Steele Dossier….
And, you didn’t start investigating Trump campaign because of George Papadopoulos …
Then what?
I will state this now and over on the Presidential thread. I also stated a few days ago. They are caught. They have attempted a few trial balloons to try to get out of it but failed. I.E. New York Times article, Lindsey Graham interview and a few on the MSM. Now this. Notice also how MSM has downplayed it all. They were /are determining how to get out of it and cannot because there is too much evidence. They are caught. Big time.
Therefore I believe they have determined that the only way/the best way out of this mess is to down play it rapidly. Notice no mention of Mah Russia. Still some squirrels like NOK. Also they have the Iranian protests, which now they will start to cover big time.
I believe Mueller will come out soon and say….
He found nothing and is closing the investigation. Every thing is is OK, nothing to worry about everyone can move on now. Very soon everyone will be shouting. “Infra-structure plan”. They want us to forget it. They want us to say; “Let’s just move forward”. And, my fear is that the President may actually decide to do this. Just may. He is a good man. He has a tendency to forgive. Will he forgive this or will he go after these vermin full bore and send them to jail.
So I believe the word is out. Downplay. Calm the waters. Let the big fish slowly swim away. They will plan something else. Until then. No more Russia
They all ran to the cameras and talked too much.
Flat talked themselves into a corner!
Sundance, I may be wrong, but I believe we are on the same page.
Because of the sensitivity of the matter 😂😂😂
They’re so desperate now that google doesn’t have any info about it on page 1 results when you google Donald Trump, they’ve fallen to page 2. They’ll try shifting it to page 10 by tomorrow! LOL!
POTUS pitched Hannity’s show tonight so I watched. 😄
Sara Carter dropped a name tonight I had not heard before. He is an FBI agent named Ghattas. He’s a 7th floor occupant. From what I could find on the net, his first name is Carl. She said he is/was involved with Hillary’s email investigation.
Do we know anything about him? It sounds like he was also involved in the illegal surveillance of Trump and others as well. She mentioned him along with McCabe and Comey.
Here’s a couple of takeaways, which are based upon my conviction that this was originated by the CIA, which later used the FBI as a tool to do its dirty work. Comey is more of a cowed-but-willing stooge than mastermind.
1) Papadopoulos was a minor CIA asset who fumbled his mission badly.
2) Clapper is trying to shift the blame.
Papadopoulos is connected to Hills state department.
Sure seems like he was a plant from the Clinton campaign IMO.
He will tell all if he is put on the hot seat, he looks weak to me.
That Nellie Ohr was a major player is a clue to what is behind this all. Basically, it was a globalist attempt to kill Trump’s candidacy. The FBI is not the primary lead in that regard. The CIA specializes in it with fictional prowess.
Hillary had embeds everywhere, and many were interchangable.
Exactly. The genesis commenced within our so called intelligence agencies even old Chuck Schumer admitted this and the subsequent actions attempting to cover their coup only solidify this point.
Sounds like a conversation with my 5 year old neighbor.
This was concerning, CSIS a CIA affiliated “think tank” which our Sec of State is a member of, employed one of their idiot obfuscators to spin their planted Papadopoulos story as devastating to the white house.
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/joe-hockey-discussed-downers-russia-revelations-with-fbi-20180101-h0c58c.html
Inadvertently they continue to reveal how deeply involved our CIA NSA big intelligence agencies led this entire scheme against Trump. The arrogance is astonishing as is their near unlimited budgets that allow them to operate globally with relatively no oversight.
Like I said in their effort to sell their RUSSIA lie they all talked to much and now they are in a corner. Up the creek without a paddle.
