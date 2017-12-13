Lou Dobbs Interviews Representative Jim Jordan – FBI and DOJ Leadership Conspiring Against Donald Trump…

After the House Judiciary hearing today, Lou Dobbs debriefs Jim Jordan on the current status of recent revelations.  The current Office of Inspector General is providing daily information surrounding their years-long investigation into politicization of the FBI and DOJ by senior levels of Obama leadership withing the organization.

The bigger issue now surfacing is how Obama Administration officials within the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Dept of Justice have been caught using their investigative and legal authority to target the political campaign of Donald Trump.   Essentially the government was weaponized against a political opponent.

What is being brought to the surface is treasonous in its unlawfulness.

Because the larger ramifications are so consequential, it is now increasingly obvious the OIG is carefully providing sequenced information to the larger public, in small portions, enabling the public to digest the severity and scope.

Over the past two weeks we have seen releases from the IG that are building toward a much more consequential outcome.  The corruption is jaw-dropping. The very heart of the U.S. system of Law (DOJ) and Order (FBI) is now at risk.  The IG obviously understands the need for caution within these discoveries.

  1. michaelonoo says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    So the FBI is weaponized, the IRS is weaponized, the EPA and BLM, leftists funded by consumer protection agencies fleecing banks, did Obama not corrupt any American institution?

  2. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    What I find scary is the level of hatred for Trump. Not just from the Swamp, we can understand why that’s there, but from those regular citizens that voted for Hillary, Bernie & anyone but Trump candidates

    The Swamp is trying to protect their fiefdom, & as stated here numerous times, there’s trillions at stake, & that money is doled out to the lowliest politicians all the way up to the top globalist cabal

    So again, the hatred is understandable. It’s hatred of someone who’s exposing their scam & doing everything to stop it. That’s hatred of a threat to personal gain the truth be told

    But where is it coming from with the regular citizens? Trump’s just a member of one of the political party’s. We’ve had dems & repubs back & forth since the country was started. Most people aren’t fond of the other party’s person in power, but it’s never reached the levels we’re seeing today

    Look at what President Trump has accomplished in his short time. He’s made great strides that are going to benefit all Americans, more so the middle class & the poor. He’s doing nothing but governing with common sense

    And there’s insane rage at that? Why? Because he’s said some goofy things? Because he wants to keep out certain people who’ve been proven to be a risk to Americans? Because he has the balls to speak in a non-politically correct manner?

    Those things cause these people intense emotional pain? It causes them to lash out with primitive, lewd & violent / pornographic attacks? It causes them to break down & become totally unhinged?

    What does that say about almost half the people in our country? What has happened to our populace when making America great again, when witnessing great things happening in the country & governing with common sense sends them into an uncontrollable rage?

    I’ll tell you something, if we ever get our government under control, we’d better start looking at the culprits turning our citizens into brainless zombies

    That’s really the scary thing

    • daizeez says:
      December 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      The people telling the average democrat voters what is going on are part of the swamp. The main stream media, Hollywood, online news media and some of the establishment politicians on both sides and don’t forget the college professors. As they say follow the money.

    • albrevin says:
      December 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      u raise a very good question. IMO, it is the MSM. 1/2 our country is addicted to being told both what to think and how to feel. The MSM has to be brought down!

    • CBNC says:
      December 13, 2017 at 10:42 pm

      Well said alliwant – I continue to say how can ANY AMERICAN be against MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, regardless of party, most of the populace and electorate is so dumbed down that they know nothing.
      Great nations fall from within, we have the greatest ever conceived in the history of the world and half of our people are too dumb to fight for it.
      I’m going to go have some bourbon and then bang my head against the wall again.

    • 4sure says:
      December 13, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      You nailed it. It’s really scary. We are only treating the symptons, not the cause. A few heads roll. That will not cure the disease. I don’t know that the disease can be cured. I think we are in a stage 4 diagnosis. Maybe terminal?

  3. conservalicious says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Just ran across this interesting tidbit… Lisa Barsoomian is Married to Rod Rowenstein. See Pic.

  4. George says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    The FBI agents ara American Patriots, new agents trained at Quantico VA. FBI begins from the bottom to the top. Congress confirms the
    Black hat FBI Director and the Swamp take control at Washington D.C.FBI Headquarters
    Black Hats beginning is from the top to bottom. Black hats spread to head the FBI Divisions. Black hat operation security essential for survival and prevents FBI in BUT allows FBI control out. FBI investigate themselves from the top, their own Inspection Division. Same powerful control as budgets and Inspection penalties Nothing must get out. Most important is never let anything, bring an investigation from outside Bureau. IG INVESTIGATION IS REAL with Sessions and Wray could be a death blow.Black hat from the images coming from the bottom.

  5. Uncle Max says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:50 pm


    Wowzer… check this out… from two days ago.. Dick Morris makes some prescient ( then ) predictions and ponderings about the Mueller stuff and dossier flap…. and this was before the txt messages came out. He’s got some good intuition. Be interesting to keep an eye out on what he’s uncovering. It’s long though at 39 min… and he’s wearing pink… sitting in a pink chair…. but I recommend… anyhow.

