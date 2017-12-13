Lou Dobbs Interviews Representative Jim Jordan – FBI and DOJ Leadership Conspiring Against Donald Trump…

After the House Judiciary hearing today, Lou Dobbs debriefs Jim Jordan on the current status of recent revelations. The current Office of Inspector General is providing daily information surrounding their years-long investigation into politicization of the FBI and DOJ by senior levels of Obama leadership withing the organization.

The bigger issue now surfacing is how Obama Administration officials within the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Dept of Justice have been caught using their investigative and legal authority to target the political campaign of Donald Trump. Essentially the government was weaponized against a political opponent.

What is being brought to the surface is treasonous in its unlawfulness.

Because the larger ramifications are so consequential, it is now increasingly obvious the OIG is carefully providing sequenced information to the larger public, in small portions, enabling the public to digest the severity and scope.

.

Over the past two weeks we have seen releases from the IG that are building toward a much more consequential outcome. The corruption is jaw-dropping. The very heart of the U.S. system of Law (DOJ) and Order (FBI) is now at risk. The IG obviously understands the need for caution within these discoveries.

