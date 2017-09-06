“Uncle” – Russia’s Vladimir Putin Calls For “Talks” With North Korea…

More Bigly winning. This announcement must be contextualized with timing and prior knowledge of discussions between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Remember, the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) just held their economic meeting.

(link)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for talks with North Korea, saying sanctions are not a solution.

Putin made the remarks Wednesday after meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Vladivostok, Russia. North Korea says it detonated a hydrogen bomb in its sixth nuclear test on Sunday.

Putin, speaking in China on Tuesday, had condemned the nuclear test as provocative, but said that Russia views sanctions on North Korea as “useless and ineffective.” (link)



During last week’s BRICS forum, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agreed with the larger principle that “denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsular was now an acceptable goal for China and Russia. However, the U.S. didn’t flinch on announcing the possibility of UN Security Council sanctions beyond the DPRK, specifically targeted toward North Korea’s economic enablers (Russia and China).

That Trump administration approach puts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in a precarious position on the world stage. They don’t want to be seen voting against sanctions placed upon North Korea – it would remove their enabler masks. They cried “unfair”.

Adding to the economic pressure, after the BRICS meeting India’s Prime Minister Modi essentially stated he was exiting the assembly due to significant geopolitical conflicts with China. President Trump and PM Modi have been forming an economic alliance as the U.S. looks to leverage India as a possible economic replacement trade partner for China.

Again, the request by Xi Jinping for “six party talks” (China, Russia, N-Korea, Japan, S-Korea and the U.S.) is the signal everyone should be looking for to determine when China finally acquiesces to the geopolitical economic pressure President Trump has artfully assigned.

This announcement today by Russia’s Vladimir Putin, after meeting with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, is a strong indication Putin and Xi Jinping have discussed and are likely to make that announcement. Beijing knows such a call by their President would indicate weakness, and it makes sense China would utilize Russia to break the ice and allow the appearance of their failed economic strategy to fall under the guise of diplomacy.

Accept this call by Russia for what it is, Russia and China crying “uncle”.

President Trump winning.

Remember, China is seeking conquest through economic power. China must be confronted economically. China must be defeated economically. The moment China sees economic defeat, it will act differently. China will eventually call for six party talks.

Communist Beijing has boxed themselves into this inescapable trap. The reason they keep authorizing Kim Jong-un to take action is simply because China has no alternative leverage to use against President Trump. China has nothing in their economic arsenal they can use to hit back against President Trump, so Beijing keeps using North Korea in an attempt to create leverage.

However, President Trump doesn’t play along with the bluff, he knows every card China is holding. Trump knows China has no substantive economic leverage against the U.S., and Trump also knows China has boxed themselves into this cycle. It’s a ridiculous three step process.

¹China tells DPRK to do stupid thing. ²DPRK does stupid thing. ³Trump hits China with economic punishment for stupid thing.

This cycle has been ongoing for months now, yet the media apparently doesn’t notice it. Each time Kim Jong-un does a stupid, Donald Trump slaps Xi Jinping. The only way out of this cycle is for Beijing to concede and lay the DPRK defeat at the feet of Kim Jong-un. The conceding will evidence itself when Beijing inevitably calls for ‘Six Party Talks‘.

President Trump can play out this action/response dynamic as long as it takes to reach economic victory. There is no substantive downside in the economic battle for the U.S.

Everything is proceeding according to the intensely predictable plan:

AUGUST 13th […] So we can safely predict that sometime in late fall, most likely before the ASEAN visit timeline in November, President Trump and Rex Tillerson will be engaged in a new round of Six Party Talks, initiated by request of the increasingly desperate China. China will structure the DPRK talking points to set up the meetings. This is a part of how China is allowed to save face and sets up the magnanimous Panda narrative. The six party talks will be essentially a Marshal Plan of sorts for North Korea. Japan, South Korea, The United States, China, Russia and North Korea will enter into a set of negotiations publicly sold as engaging in diplomacy and reducing tension.

President Trump is going to win this geopolitical battle against China/N-Korea through the effective use of economics as geopolitical leverage to ensure national security objectives. Trump will also position Xi Jinping as magnanimous panda as part of the plan.

However, the funny thing is, the media, having paid no attention to how President Trump has utilized economic leverage for months, will be oblivious to how this victory was actually achieved.

Advertisements