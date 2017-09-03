Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin: “stick to the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula”…

Posted on September 3, 2017 by

Well, that didn’t take too long.  For those who might not be familiar with the key issue in the breakdown of prior six-party talks (China, Russia, DPRK, S-Korea, Japan and U.S.), the issue was “denuclearization”.

Both China and Russia have just announced a shift in their public policy.  Together Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agree the goal for the Korean Peninsular should be denuclearization:

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Sunday to “appropriately deal with” the latest nuclear test by North Korea, state news agency Xinhua said.

“The two leaders agreed to stick to the goal of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation,” Xinhua said in a brief dispatch.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS group of nations in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. (link)

The objective of “denuclearization” sets the stage for five members of the group to have a common objective for “six party talks”.

As we have outlined numerous times when China actually calls for the six party talks to begin – it is essentially the geopolitical indicator they are conceding to the economics of the U.S. position.

Everything between now and that moment is chaff and countermeasures.

President Xi Jinping and President Putin are making these remarks today at the BRICS Summit. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are the BRICS group:

President Trump’s ever increasingly warm relationship with Prime Minister Modi of India is both leverage for Trump and a risk for Xi Jinping and Putin.

Our president has made it publicly obvious the Trump administration views India as a replacement ally for retracted economic engagement with China.  We are also supporting India’s objectives and investments in Afghanistan.

Things are going swimmingly.

This entry was posted in China, India, N Korea, President Trump, Russia, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, United Nations. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin: “stick to the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula”…

  1. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    PUHLEAZE. Take your fake denuclearization and talk to the hand.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 3, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      Don’t believe you for a second, China. Even with Vlad giving you a winking shill hand.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        China, who brought us #FakeNews, #FakeTrade, and #FakeRepublicans, now wants us to believe in #FakePeace? Yeah. Sure, China. What’s the price? Keep the massive trade deficit?

        G T H

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • TheWanderingStar says:
          September 3, 2017 at 3:42 pm

          Yep, totally agree. And President Trump needs to give the vise another good turn on both, just for good measure.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            September 3, 2017 at 3:56 pm

            Exactly! And the extra turn is just break-even! I say keep turning until we need a new vise!

            People out in American Chumponomics Land who do not see that CHINA basically owns the casino house advantage on nuclearization of the peninsula are not even card counters in this game. We have been chumped for DECADES because we have been led by house-loving shills who fell for the free drinks and the cute service.

            It’s time to WALK OUT and SOBER UP.

            Like

            Reply
            • Will Janoschka says:
              September 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

              “Exactly! And the extra turn is just break-even! I say keep turning until we need a new vise!”
              Must be a Chink vise. Cheap breakee stuff, made from cast mud!

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • wolfmoon1776 says:
                September 3, 2017 at 4:27 pm

                LOL! OMG – I can’t even BEGIN to talk about the broken Chinese pot-metal parts I’ve dealt with. Cast mud is right.

                HOWEVER, they make decent guns. And they were making decent guns even in the ’80’s.

                People need to bear that in mind. That fact escapes with REAL intelligence. Even their OLD GUNS that they sold us for cash back under Beelzebubba were pretty decent.

                So DON’T ASSUME they are not keeping the quality at home. THAT is part of their “surprise” strategy. They want there to be overconfidence.

                These people read Sun Tzu in the original language. THAT is an advantage.

                Like

                Reply
        • JohnnyII says:
          September 3, 2017 at 4:00 pm

          ” #FakeRepublicans”

          Yup, we really should begin investigations into how many, and who were bought by China.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  2. Pam says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mia C says:
      September 3, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Whoa. Yet another Clinton mess that Trump is having to clean up. They wouldn’t be a nuclear power without BJ Clinton. Anyway, the Mattis response put some confidence in me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. FofBW says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    These 6 way talks could turn into a very long drawn out delay and distract process. However, we do have President Trump in our corner.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 3, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Oh, totally agreed! Those talks are an idiot card game to take your money while you’re allegedly waiting for a table. Ahem – NO – we’ll be seated for dinner now or we walk.

      Time to use that process back against China. They want smoke and mirrors? Fine. We can play that game back at them and make it look like MAGIC.

      Like

      Reply
  5. JBrickley says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Right after the SK seior security official exited a 90min emergency meeting post DPRK nuclear test and effectively said they were ready to accept the most powerful US assets on the southern peninsula!

    So yeah, denuclearization because SK is ready for nuclear arms to be positioned after the US removed them in 1991. SK is ready for a whole lot more than THAD missiles.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. bkrg2 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    It doesn’t matter whether you believe China (or Russia) regarding denuclearized Korea. Trump has them right where he wants them! Even crazier is that Sundance is the only person to outline this weeks ago. This is amazing to watch unfolding right before our eyes.

    Being National Prayer day, I did not expect this! I prayed for the first time in over 25 years.
    A YUGE thank you to georgialf for providing several prayers today.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    The toothpaste cannot be put back into the tube.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • vidlbis says:
      September 3, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Well… some people do try, but three things happen.

      First, the toothpaste will not go back in the tube.

      Second, you make a total mess all over yourself and everything else.

      Third, you give up.

      Fourth, you still have to clean everything up.

      Er… nobody expects the

      Like

      Reply
  10. fedback says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    In the German election tv debate, Merkel says North Korea problem must be solved peacefully
    Recovering drunkard Schultz doesn’t like Trump and says the solution to the North Korea problem is for EU to cooperate with Trudeau of Canada and with Mexico…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Lori Kaye Roberts says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    The Secretary’s letter includes nine (9) special envoy, special representative, special advisor, coordinator, and related positions that will be removed or retired:

    The Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks position will be removed, as the talks ceased in 2008. One position and $224,000 in support costs will be realigned within the Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs (EAP).

    Like

    Reply
  12. Publius2016 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    If not for Congress, President Trump would’ve solved NK by the Fall. Let President Trump and his Team of Patriots negotiate deals with Russia and watch as the world’s economies all grow with America First!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. MK says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    I’m not a religious and bend to no one or thing, however I will take a knee for the man who is saving the Republic.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Xi is the biggest guy of the BRICS. He didnt starve as a kid

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter gave nuclear weapons to North Korea.
    http://silenceisconsent.net/thank-president-clinton-jimmy-carter-gave-north-korea-nukes/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. litlbit2 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    We, the USA, have ourself a President. President Trump not a war monger. Mr. Un would be wise to consider any puppet requested escalation activity very carefully.

    China supposedly reported as stating,”President Trump better not go first”.

    I remember growing up in times of stress my dad would say, “I will not help you on, but I will dam sure.help you off”

    All in due time, we wait. We will not be first in bloodshed…….

    Like

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. kevinrexheine says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    When you have them by the balls, their hearts and minds will follow.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Mia C says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    I need to read the former posts here on this subject, but if anyone can explain it to me quickly I’d appreciate it.
    –What in D HELL is North Korea doing? Why have they just started going batshit crazy like this? I don’t understand their motivation.
    –Is it basically China’s underhanded way of trying to get Trump to continue letting China rape us economically? I just don’t understand why they are going crazy.

    Like

    Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      September 3, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      Your last statement is closest to this. Basically, China trots out another NK crisis whenever they want something from the US.

      Trump is fighting back with a series of economic squeeze plays, unnoticed for their significance in the MSM, which is why you probably don’t know about it.

      You really need to read the explanations given on the last 2-3 articles on this subject.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  21. billygoat65 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    I always thought political science was an oxymoron until I came across TCTH and Sundance’s analysis.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Joe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    What this probably means is that Kim has gone too far and war looms. Russia and China will attempt a finesse, but after Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Obama Kim will think he can bluff another one.

    Like

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      September 3, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      Yes, that is one of the many problems of appeasing a bully. They never believe you are serious when you finally are. And I doubt that they view Trump very differently than obama or clinton. Just another US president.
      That would be a catastrophic mistake on their part.

      Like

      Reply
  23. freddy says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Those two.hahahahah. Like McConnel and Ryan saying they will for sure pass that bill. Biggest liars there are on earth. Stalling for time doing kabuki just like McConnel does every day of his life…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Bull Durham says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Here’a an interesting history of the world’s reaction to the first NK nuclear test in 2006.
    Note Russia and China in the list and the US reactions.
    George W. Bush barely raised concern compared to Putin.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_reactions_to_the_2006_North_Korean_nuclear_test

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      September 3, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      …”White House Press Secretary Tony Snow said the USA would go to the UN to determine “what our next steps should be in response to this very serious step.”….

      That was unfortunate.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Southern Son says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Not that I’m not nervous at all about NK, but your Insights allow me to not Fret so much over it, Sundance.
    I have tremendous Confidence in P45.
    The Boss has Got This!
    Thanks again Sundance, the Oracle.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Joe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    China has billions in population…cutting off trade would put them in immediate jeopardy of a civil war because US dollars feeds a huge portion of their populace.

    And it would impact their ability to continue the build up of their military.

    Us? It means no more cheap Walmart crap, the end of backstabbing Apple and a gigantic boom in US manufacturing and small business growth resulting in the explosion of the American middle class (which would drive Hussein crazy – good!)

    I can live with that and “Bigly!!”

    Like

    Reply
  27. kurt72 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    As SD has stated before, the 6 party talks is our goal. China has to save face and this statement with Putin does just that. Winning!!!
    MAGA!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s