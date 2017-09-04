Looming Economic Sanctions Split China and Russia From U.N. Approach – Geopolitical Economic Warfare Increasingly Likely…

As you might remember, in response to a thermonuclear atomic weapons test by North Korea Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is now in the process of writing additional sanctions he will guide into the hands of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Ambassador Haley will then create a U.N. Security Council resolution containing further economic sanctions toward North Korea using treasury department guidance.

However, as a direct result of the escalation from the DPRK, we can easily predict the final draft will not just target North Korea, but will more substantively target North Korea’s economic enablers.

This is where things get super interesting because all prior U.N. action has built upon itself to these specific ‘enabler’ state sanctions.

Through two rounds of Security Council resolutions both China and Russia have supported the economic sanctions, knowing they would use various workarounds to continue their duplicity.  However, now those sanctions become a risk to the economies of China and Russia because Secretary Mnuchin is likely to use the weight of the dollar in trade contracts as the trigger for sanctions against China and Russia.

Here’s where the real fun begins.

There’s no way China is going to stop supporting their proxy province, North Korea.  The entire Beijing approach (to fighting Trump’s economic battle against them) has been through the use of Kim Jong-un to try and gain some economic leverage.

As a consequence there’s no way China will support sanctions against DPRK enablers; that would essentially be against Beijing itself.

So now, with sanctions anticipated to target the enablers, China must break away from supporting the Security Council; but they can’t break away freely without running the risk of dropping the panda mask.  So they need Russia to keep up pretenses on their behalf.

New York – The United States on Monday flatly rejected a proposal from China and Russia on how to lower tensions on the Korean Peninsula, which is likely to make it difficult for the United Nations Security Council to agree on a response to North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test over the weekend.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said the U.S. would be circulating a proposed resolution on North Korea this week, and would push for a vote next week.

While it’s not clear what that language will say, both China and Russia made it clear they were unlikely to support more sanctions, and instead played up their joint call for North Korea to stop its military aggression in return for both South Korea and the U.S. to stop their military exercises.

Haley called that idea “insulting.”

“The idea that some have suggested, a so-called freeze for freeze, is insulting,” she said. “When a rogue regime has a nuclear weapon, and an ICBM pointed at you, you do not take steps to lower your guard. No one would do that. We certainly won’t.”

Instead, she hinted at the idea of tough sanctions that would be imposed on any country that does any business with North Korea.

But after she spoke, both Russia and China made it clear they don’t like that idea. (read more)

“Halp”

Communist Beijing has boxed themselves into this inescapable cycle.  The reason they keep authorizing Kim Jong-un to take action is simply because China has no alternative leverage to use against President Trump.  China has nothing in their economic arsenal they can use to hit back against President Trump, so Beijing keeps using North Korea in an attempt to create leverage.

However, President Trump doesn’t play along with the bluff, he knows every card China is holding. Trump knows China has no substantive economic leverage against the U.S., and Trump also knows China has boxed themselves into this cycle.  It’s a ridiculous three step process.

¹China tells DPRK to do stupid thing.  ²DPRK does stupid thing.  ³Trump hits China with economic punishment for stupid thing.

This cycle has been ongoing for months now, yet the media apparently doesn’t notice it. Each time Kim Jong-un does a stupid, Donald Trump slaps Xi Jinping.

The reason this Trump economic approach is so effective is because there’s an endless supply of economic things President Trump can do to punish China (closer economic ties and better trade deals w/ India; removal of China’s MFN trade status; recognition of Taiwan; increased economic relations with ASEAN, etc.), and yet virtually nothing China can do economically in return.

Communist China’s geopolitical economic relationship with the U.S. can be replaced with Democratic India and/or a host of ASEAN allies (S-Korea, Japan, etc.)

Remember, China is seeking conquest through economic power. China must be confronted economically. China must be defeated economically. The moment China sees economic defeat, it will act differently. China will call for six party talks.

President Trump can play out this action/response dynamic as long as it takes to reach economic victory. There is no substantive downside in the economic battle for the U.S.

Beijing is referencing what has worked for them in the past without realizing they are not up against the same adversary. The resulting economic damage in this cycle hurts China more each time by weakening Beijing’s economy.

102 Responses to Looming Economic Sanctions Split China and Russia From U.N. Approach – Geopolitical Economic Warfare Increasingly Likely…

  1. indiamaria2020 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Well analyzed and explained Sundance. Going exactly as your analysis indicated it would.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. 4sure says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Destroy China w/economic MOAB.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    So China believes it’s a game of chicken.

    If they’re waiting to see who blinks first they will regret it. They’ve never before dealt with the likes of a President Trump.

    President Trump has this and we have his back.

    God bless OUR President 🇺🇸

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      Minnie our President has setup both Russia 🇷🇺 and China 🇨🇳 since day one on January 20, 2017.

      All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From Coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations are beginning to realize it is more cost effective to build in USA 🇺🇸 versus the rest of the world.

      This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia 🇷🇺 and for different reasons eventually with China. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is selling American Coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our Economic Train 🚂 but also buying us Massive Leverage with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea 🇰🇵 and eventually Iran 🇮🇷.

      Incredibly the Energy Revolution is truly in the beginning phases because we only have one company that has the ability at this point to finalize the LNG process and get it on ships 🚢 to get delivered throughout the world. The exciting part is that more and more areas will be able to do the same in the next few years (see the expansion below).

      https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/coal-makes-a-comeback-1502926053

      From the article linked above:

      Growing pipeline networks have boosted gas exports to Mexico and are providing new domestic outlets for gas trapped in the Marcellus and Utica Shales. Pipeline export capacity to Mexico is expected to nearly double by 2019. Several interstate pipelines are under review to deliver gas to the Midwest, eastern Canada and Gulf Coast for export. Liquefied natural gas exports have increased six-fold in the last year, and five new terminal projects are expected to be completed within three years. While coal and natural gas compete as electric power fuels, they can both prosper if energy markets expand.

      Ukraine 🇺🇦 and our Coal:

      https://www.rt.com/business/398197-ukraine-us-coal-agreement/

      From the article linked above:

      Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Centrenergo has signed a contract with America’s Xcoal Energy & Resources to supply 700,000 tons of coal to Ukraine this year.

      “This contract was signed in fulfillment of the agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States reached during our president’s visit to America in June,” said Centrenergo head Oleg Kozenko.

      The US company will deliver 700,000 tons of coal, sending a ship or two each month till the end of the year. Kozenko added that thanks to American coal, Kiev hopes to get through the heating season of 2017-2018 without a problem.

      Poland 🇵🇱 and our LNG (this has the potential to expand massively {include 10 additional Eastern European countries} for political reasons):

      https://sputniknews.com/business/201708111056388555-poland-lng-discounts-nonsense/

      From the article linked above:

      “Poland suddenly declared Russian gas — which it has purchased for decades — to be of poor quality. This is difficult to understand because Germany is happy with everything, but the Poles suddenly don’t like the gas for some reasons. But the pipeline gas will always be the cheapest,” the expert said.

      At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared that the country could become a hub through which American LNG would enter Central and Eastern Europe. According to him, this issue was raised at the talks with US President Donald Trump in early July.

      South Korea 🇰🇷 and our LNG:

      https://www.upi.com/US-now-supplying-LNG-to-South-Korea/4421498470782/

      From the article linked above:

      Korea Gas Corp. and Cheniere Energy commenced a 20-year sales agreement to ship U.S. gas during the weekend.

      June 26 (UPI) — A gas company from Korea, one of the largest buyers of liquefied natural gas in the world, said it commenced a sales agreement with a U.S. supplier.

      The Korea Gas Corp. commenced a 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Cheniere Energy Inc., which operates the only facility in the United States with the permits necessary to export super-cooled LNG.

      China 🇨🇳 and our LNG:

      https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cheniere-energy-boost-lng-export-230311569.html

      From the article linked above:

      Houston-based natural gas exporter, Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s LNG shares rallied more than 3.3% on May 12 to close at $48.68, following President Donald Trump’s recent trade deal with China. The deal aims at bolstering U.S. trade access and exports to China, including LNG exports, which will pave way for Chinese importers to secure LNG contracts from US suppliers.

      Until now, Chinese buyers did not purchase long-term LNG supplies from the U.S. directly. This deal will help the developers to target Chinese buyers directly and is also likely to support direct Chinese investment into liquefaction and upstream developments in U.S.

      Lithuania 🇱🇹 and our LNG:

      https://oglinks.news/article/3fa198/lithuania-will-buy-more-lng-shipments-from-us

      From the article linked above:

      United States Vice-President Mike Pence said in Tallinn on July 31st he was convinced that the shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchased by Lithuania from the US would be one of the many in the future, informs LETA/BNS.

      Speaking at a joint news conference with the presidents of the Baltic States, Pence stated that the shipment due to arrive in Lithuania in August would contribute to boosting regional energy security and stability.

      “The president and I were pleased to see a Lithuanian firm’s recent decision to purchase LNGfrom the US. And when the first delivery occurs next month it will benefit not only our prosperity, but it will contribute to regional security and stability,” said the US vice-president.

      France 🇫🇷, United Kingdom 🇬🇧 and Germany 🇩🇪 and our Coal:

      https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/coal-makes-a-comeback-1502926053

      From the article linked above:

      This is all horrifying to the climate-change lobby, but they might note that U.S. coal exports are rising to countries that claim climate-change virtue. Exports to France increased 214% during the first quarter of this year amid a nuclear power plant outage. Other European countries like Germany and the U.K. are utilizing U.S. coal to stabilize unreliable renewable sources and make up for electric capacity lost from the shutdown of nuclear plants. First-quarter coal exports were up 94% to Germany and 282% to the U.K. Et tu, Angela Merkel?

      Ireland 🇮🇪 and our LNG:

      http://www.energydigital.com/oil-gas/nextdecade-and-port-cork-develop-lng-terminal-infrastructure-ireland

      From the article linked above:

      American natural gas firm NextDecade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Port of Cork to develop a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and associated LNG import terminal infrastructure in Ireland

      Under the terms of the MOU, the potential development at the Port of Cork would receive LNG from NextDecade’s planned Rio Grande LNG project in South Texas. Estimated worth €338 million euros, or almost $400 million dollars.

      All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia.

      Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia and China.

      This is MAGASUPERWINNING!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • helix35 says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Yeah, I like our odds.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Stringy theory says:
      September 4, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Absolutely, Minnie!

      Like

      Reply
  4. RedBallExpress says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Hillary’s advice to China – “Stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if Trump isn’t repeatedly invading your space”.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. redtreesquirrel says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    “Beijing is referencing what has worked for them in the past without realizing they are not up against the same adversary.”

    It sounds like many are having this same difficulty within the U.S. Govt. What is so hard to understand? PT is not an Ivy League meathead. He comes from outside in the working world. China certainly has dealt with Trump the Builder. So has South Korea. Still – they can be excused for their foolish thinking, I suppose. But I can’t get over the way Congress continues to trip over itself thinking THEY can outmaneuver this popular President. It’s like watching an Abbott and Costello movie only this one is real.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. jrapdx says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The cycle of economic penalties the US can assert on China is quite clear. Also we appreciate China can’t directly refute the US responses, and may now try to enlist the Russians in opposing the US at the UN. Perhaps Russia will be willing to veto a UNSC resolution, certainly speak against it. But there’s not much more that Russia can do that will allow China to be saved from itself.

    The Russia-China idea that more talk, fewer sanctions will accomplish anything is ludicrous. The demand that US reduce its military readiness in the region is also absurd, and NH rightly told them where to stuff it.

    Bottom line is the China and Russia have nothing constructive to offer and are expressing their impotence to fend off US economic actions that will be very costly to China.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • redtreesquirrel says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      I agree, jrapdx. What we have got to wrap our head around to understand all this, is to look back at what happened during the Obama years. Obama would have happily given in to the demand we reduce our military readiness – and thank them for it. America was being taken in as a willing hostage by every despot the world over! It’s going to take time for them to get with the program in recognizing we have a new sheriff in town. I picture there will be a lot of moaning and crying.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Charlie says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      Our military have sacrificed blood for America now it’s time for big corporate donors, global companies, lobbyist to feel the pain sacrificing their treasure for America. This will be the “big ugly”!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. M33 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    –sniff, sniff–

    Is it just me, or does anyone else smell that winning aroma of covfefe in the air?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 4, 2017 at 11:32 pm

      I am also smelling the wonderful aroma of a fully cooked South Korean Obama, who Trump has exposed as a dupe of the North, if not a surrender-monkey ringer. Methinks that Ben Rhodes’ objection to Trump’s criticism of the guy makes a LOT of sense now.

      Part of the “trap” of North Korea is a weakling president in the South. NOW we know why the soft-commies in the South pushed so hard to oust the previous South Korean president, absolutely refusing to stop. They needed their “Nixon” out so that their “Carter” would be in place. This is a very old script that the communists of both USSR and China used over and over and over. Communist weakened corruptoid out, communist-conditioned pure-hearted useful idiot dupe in.

      CHINA! I KNOW YOU SO WELL! STILL UP TO THE SAME TRICKS! THANK MARX FOR “WHITE-FACE”! OR IS IT “YELLOW-FACE” IN SOUTH KOREA?

      Like

      Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    This paragraph almost had me chocking on the apple 🍎 I was eating:

    “What is definitely unacceptable to us is that on the one hand we work so hard to peacefully resolve this issue and on the other hand our interests are subject to sanctions and jeopardized,” Geng said at a regular news briefing. “This is unfair.”

    These POS from China 🇨🇳 have had their puppet launch three missiles, an additional missile over Japan 🇯🇵 and tested a nuclear bomb since the UN sanctions were signed on August 5th.

    Yet they think our President is unfair threatening to stop trade with them! I hope our President announces those sanctions this week so that the Chinese realize our Lion 🦁 isn’t going to back down one inch.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      Hear hear!!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • redtreesquirrel says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      It’s true, Flep… But they were trained or conditioned to think this way by our Muslim President, Obama. Use the words “unfair”, “racists”, white privilege” and you’re good to go. And it’s not just him! A woman or child gets raped in Germany, and what does Merkel say? Don’t take your anger out on the poor Muslim… Even here – A girl was raped in school no less, in Maryland. No punishment was given to the 2 Mexican young men who did the raping. The Soros/Obama Progressives have left a stain and it’s going to take some time to get it off.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. bessie2003 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    In the olden days when countries couldn’t get what they wanted they resorted to kidnapping high ranking citizens of their opponent country. I don’t know why that thought came to me when reading this, but it did. And then remembered when W. Bush was first President, or was it Obama (?), that the first thing China did to test the waters of the new U.S. President was holding U.S. aviators. I can’t remember the details, but thought at the time how odd for China to play that game.

    I wouldn’t want to be a U.S. citizen in China right now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. 4sure says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    How long until the globalist uniparty starts taking action against Trump’s sanctions on China? You know the CoC and the globalists are not happy. Trillions of dollars at stake. They do not want a strong economic America. It is not in their best interests. And besides, they love them some commies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      Let their masks fall!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      It didn’t take long. Surprise, surprise. “former Bush administration Treasury spokesman Taylor Griffin”….. Uniparty now at work. Below is from Breitbart.
      —————————————————————————————————————–
      “When President Trump said on Sunday that America would consider stopping all trading with countries doing business with North Korea, critics responded by saying this would mean economic ruin for the United States.
      This is a shocking admission that the cost of economic globalism has been to compromise American independence.

      And it should rally Americans to the cause championed by Donald Trump as he campaigned for the presidency, the cause of economic nationalism.

      Consider that after decades of indoctrination about the blessings of global trade, Americans are now told that our economic prosperity is dependent on trade with foreign nations, particularly China. Free trade has shackled us from taking serious action to thwart North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

      “If bilateral trade between the U.S. and China goes away, American stores shelves are empty,” former Bush administration Treasury spokesman Taylor Griffin told NBC News recently. You’re not going to have anything to sell in Walmart…There’ll be no iPhone 8 for you.”

      According to Griffin, if the U.S. cuts off trade with China, the consequences would be “apocalyptic.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Charlie says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:42 pm

        Military sacrifice everything now it’s time for globalists to sacrifice their treasure.
        Griffin is worried about his investments.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • LafnH2O says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:58 pm

        Apocalyptic…
        For the Globalist scum!!!

        Fixed it for ya, griff!!

        No charge

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Aparition42 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:08 pm

        Easy solution. If globalist companies would rather back China, stop enforcing their patents. Waive stifling regulatory costs for any American that wants to build a factory in the US that reduces our dependence on China.

        Even better, instead of throwing taxpayer money away on bad student loan and private residence loan guarantees, back capital loans for new manufacturing.

        Like

        Reply
      • scott467 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:40 pm

        “According to Griffin, if the U.S. cuts off trade with China, the consequences would be “apocalyptic.” ”

        ________________

        Then let the Apocalypse Games begin!

        I’m so worried that I won’t be able to buy an iPhone 8… what will I evah do?!?

        .

        Like

        Reply
    • irvingtwosmokes says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:35 pm

      The globalist are shooting blanks and Trump has them by the balls and military to back him up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. NewOrleans says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    ¹China tells DPRK to do stupid thing. ²DPRK does stupid thing. ³Trump hits China with economic punishment for stupid thing.

    This cycle has been ongoing for months now, yet the media apparently doesn’t notice it. Each time Kim Jong-un does a stupid, Donald Trump slaps Xi Jinping.

    That right there just amuses the Hell out of me!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Brenda says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Can congress go against what Trump admin is trying to do with trade sanctions? Can they pass laws that would prevent Trump from implementing further sanctions on China? Like they passed law to prevent Trump from removing sanctions on Russia

    Like

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      As the pressure ramps up, I suppose we’re about to find out…

      Like

      Reply
      • MIreilleG says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:21 pm

        Any law they pass must be signed by the President, unless they have a veto proof majority they can’t pass it. Who the heck thinks it’s a good idea to let little kim the fat do as he pleases? Never mind I know who.

        Like

        Reply
    • takeadeepbreath says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      If they can’t stop him cancelling NAFTA, then I would imagine they can’t stop him doing this.

      I am no expert, far from it, but I understand that congress and the senate make laws. Trade agreements are not based on laws, but agreements. Sure, they have to stick to the law of each country, but the agreements are not laws. They are contracts. I could be wrong. Also, as this is in response to nuclear threats towards the USA, it may actually be in the realm of security measures, and Trump is commander in chief.

      But it does not have to be all trade vs no trade. There are millions of options in between. Besides, if Trump slow bleeds China’s economy, then it will provide the time needed for other emerging nations such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as Thailand and Vietnam to open operations to fill the void.

      Let’s start with pet food. I am sure there are some laws of production they have not adhered to. It will take time to check each box coming in, to verify that this is the case.

      We also, morally and ethically, should not be buying goods from industries with very high death and injury rates, where safety is not comparable to western models. That could be a very lengthy inquiry. You know, for safety reasons.

      And why is China waiting until 2030 to do anything about global warming? We will have to wait until 2030 before we can start buying from them, you know, in the interests of global climate, to make sure they have the same emissions per head as other industrialized nations.

      And no-one in China votes. It could be that there is some law on some old statute that states that the USA can only have limited trade with non democratic nations.

      And those islands they have built on. Hmmm. That too is a problem. It may be that this is an act of war. Making the area a war zone. Meaning it is deemed too dangerous for ships to pass this area.

      Many many options. I am in manufacturing. We have some product from China. It will be easy to switch to S. Korea.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Bill says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:26 pm

        Please understand that China’s banking system is teetering on the edge. 40% of State own companies aren’t paying there loans back and the banks are in dire trouble.

        China has $3 Trillion in financial reserves. $1 Trillion are illiquid and not easily sold.
        $1 Trillion is needed to recapitalize their banks. And the Chinese have $1 Trillion to either try to stabilize the Yuan (and avoid capital outflows) or address other issues. And China already burned through $1 Trillions dollars trying to stabilize it’s currency against the US Dollar and they have not fixed the problem. (Data from Jim Rickards podcasts.)

        We are at a moment in history. Trump is starting to force China to eat a larger and larger bill to support their Allies. Venezuela is next on the list (possible oil embargo on this country.) China and Russia have large commitments to the Venezuela oil company that they need to sink money into.

        Pakistan (helping the Taliban.) Trump has threatened loss of financial aid for Pakistan AND to give most favored nation status for India. China has to financially back their ally Pakistan when Pakistan loses US Aid.

        If US bound Chinese goods are embargoed or trade tariffs applied because of North Korea, the Chinese economy will reel in horror. And I recall that the Communist govt of China seeks maximum economic stability or the Chinese populace may riot!

        Like

        Reply
  13. takeadeepbreath says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    A preview of the upcoming UN meetings.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Flair1239 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    We should be aware of the consequences though. We will pay more for things. Prices will rise in the short term. They will come down eventually but not to the level they are now.

    Wages will go up and probably fairly quickly. But initially wage increases will not keep up with price increases. There is a ton of infrastructure that needs to be refreshed or constructed. Our workforce also needs to be trained.

    There will be a period of hardship. In the end it will be better. But the transition phase may get turbulent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. NYGuy54 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    John McCain will probably side with the ChiComs

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. illinoiswarrior says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    “China says President Donald Trump’s trade threat over North Korea is ‘unacceptable’ and ‘unfair’.”

    And watcha gon’ do about it China? Oh that’s right – not buy our food, stop sending your students to our universities, and hold our iPhones hostage. Hahaha, that’s cute. Lol #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. appadoo9 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    6 Party Talks. Been there, done that, as Niki aptly points out several times. But This time will be different? My question is, what are the finalized terms? I would expect those terms will take a Long (diplomacy, and all that) to hash out. Since it’s enevitable, though, it will probably boil down to the New Normal, bilateral trade agreements. Afterall, it’s economic warfare, but fairly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. USA loves Melania says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    “…China has no alternative leverage to use against President Trump.”

    Confucius say: Man with one chopstick go hungry.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Niagara Frontier says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I look at the disgusting and disrespectful coverage the President gets from the media, along with the trash talking from some in his own party, and wonder how it’s all interpreted by the Chinese.

    Does the level of internal hostility that the President faces every day at home from the establishment embolden the Chinese?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • takeadeepbreath says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      My guess. The hostility is orchestrated by the Chinese.

      The MSM and the globalists and the deep state are controlled by money interests. It’s why they do what they do. I would think most of those interests would be Chinese.

      Cultural Marxism, which is being sprayed all over the USA right now, is a very very Chinese thing. Chairman Mao and the Cultural Revolution is a blue print for what our schools and universities are going through right now.

      I think China is paying for all this. Ultimately. Soros, for example, is banking on China being the dominant nation economically. It is how he has hedged his billions.

      It is never about ideology, but money. It’s always about the power and money.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • thefrankproject says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      I think that’s a two-edged sword. Initially exciting and encouraging, then once they realize he is unstoppable, a creeping, flooding sense of dread and foreboding.

      Like

      Reply
    • Daniel says:
      September 4, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      No media spin can make North Korea or its actions look good. They have tried to say the president’s response to Kim Jong Un is inappropriate but the RESULTS have been great. They can only argue that it is now ‘ineffective’ but they absolutely cannot argue that it is ‘dangerous’ unless they are arguing for appeasement which is something to which no one will listen or accept.

      Sanctions against what they identify as “dangerous” cannot be made to sound like a bad idea by the media unless they want to make the argument for WAR which I find doubtful because the media speaking of war would be ever MORE useful to the president. The idea of extending sanctions to any country doing business with a global threat is neither a new idea nor an unreasonable one.

      The worst argument they can be expected to make would be “it’s bad when Trump does it but okay when/if others do it” which is pretty much what they often say and pretty much is at the root of what is destroying the media’s viewership.

      Like

      Reply
  20. takeadeepbreath says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    It will become apparent that the GOP leadership has been living by the policy of CHINA FIRST. It is why they hate the AMERICA FIRST policy so much.

    These people are traitors. And political sociopaths.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      September 4, 2017 at 11:09 pm

      And yet, people still refuse to what is necessary to vote those RINOs out in their primaries. There’s only 17% voter turnout in republican primaries, on average.

      Like

      Reply
  21. LafnH2O says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    I absolutely, positively, unequivocally…

    LOVE THIS SITE!!!

    Thank You, Sundance!

    You DA MAN

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. angieunderground says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Given that the alternatives to economic pressure on China are either acceptance of nuclear weapons in the hands of a crazy hater or all out war, how can the Uniparty or the MSM oppose PDJT’s strategy? Oh wait…I forgot about the Iran deal and its “justification” by the claim that Iran is going to get nukes anyway. Never mind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Daniel says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Long ago, I have pointed out the great strength and power of the USA is its tremendous consumerism. Sure, some see it at ‘sinful’ and I wouldn’t disagree with that — I personally do not spend too much on wasteful things (but I do to SOME degree — a man needs a hobby). But as a nation, we spend a LOT of money and we buy LOTS of things. And what does China offer? Open markets? NOPE. They only offer to make and sell things to the US at a lower than possible price — dumping. While it is “addictive” for the American consumer and there will be some initial shock from the consumer when they see certain things go up in price or certain things simply become unavailable, the “America First” slogan along with “Buy American” will be fresh enough in the consumer consciousness that any sense of loss will be displaced by national pride and patriotism. Trump knows this. I know this. We all know this I think.

    The president has the power NOT to spend money and that upset the legislators who sell out our country. We have the power NOT to buy things as well. But more importantly, the executive has the power to tariff. And it would be a “big ugly reveal” for the legislators to push back against Trump’s latest UN sanctions initiative. And I believe the common people who vote republican, independent and democrat are ALL noticing things — what else explains the unprecedentedly low approval ratings of congress which I saw more than a week ago at about 8%!!!! Single digit approval!! Things are getting VERY ugly for congress even if Republican seats aren’t in danger because Democrats are still seen as worse.

    Our biggest sin of gluttony is our greatest peaceful leverage against China and others in the world. The rich investment opportunities in Russia (which is supposedly ‘evil collusion’ and yet pretty much all of the big wheelers do!) are also likely to be restricted.

    These are fun times indeed. I only wish more people could see it happening from this angle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. repsort says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Sunshine says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Nikki Haley is doing quite the fine job. Very surprising. Everything, the perfect voice tone, eye contact, body posture. POTUS Trump’s message is ringing loud and clear. I particularly like the word ”insulting”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • redtreesquirrel says:
      September 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      Totally agree. Nikki Haley has been a wonderful surprise in all of this. Her commanding demeanor no way resembles the woman she was as Gov of SC.

      Like

      Reply
  26. backseatdog says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I think there might be a quiet trader in this fiasco. Does South Korea trade with China? What was Obama doing in South Korea after the new president took office?. I wouldn’t put anything past these people.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Thank you, Sundance for all the great articles you’ve been writing all those years. It feel good to see the world as it truly stands and the games they play.

    Best of all, you did a great job, picking apart our government and exposing them for who they are and who they really represent. They never had our backs. The truth have set us free to MAGA, as intended by our Founding Fathers.

    God Bless you, Sundance and SunRays (crew).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. A2 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    On the move.
    “Senior defense ministry officials of South Korea and other Southeast Asian countries will gather in Seoul this week to discuss cooperation on regional security amid stepped-up tensions following North Korea’s recent nuclear test.

    South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk will hold a meeting Wednesday with his counterparts from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to the ministry.”
    http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20170905000315

    Moon and Putin to meet at the EEF this week in Vladivostok to discuss NK.
    SEOUL, Sept 5 (Bernama) — North Korea’s nuclear program will top the agenda of the upcoming summit between South Korea and Russia this week, a Seoul presidential official said Monday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
    http://www.bernama.com/bernama/v8/wn/newsworld.php?id=1388468

    Meanwhile from the bamboo grapevine: China’s official government news corp (CGTN) did not broadcast the speeches made by the BRICS members except for the speech by the Chairman of Everything. I wonder why? All searches for ‘hydrogen bomb’ and news about the NK test censored by the Ministry of Truth on news sites, weibo and other social media platforms.

    Like

    Reply

