Trump Administration Responds To North Korea Missile Provocations…

China, via Beijing’s communist old guard, has played right into the hands of the Trump administration by overreacting to the economic pressure of President Trump. Beijing authorized an atomic elbow via another provocative North Korean missile test. However, their response now empowers the Trump administration to point out the terrible DPRK behavior and simultaneously take a higher diplomatic road.
President Trump, Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Mattis’s “Fire and Fury” approach was essentially a dynamic Win/Win. By utilizing diplomacy (Tillerson/Haley) while constructing the appearance of military possibility (Mattis/McMaster), while simultaneously President Trump put the BIG geopolitical economic squeeze on China, team U.S.A. created a multidimensional box – and Beijing walked directly into the trap.
Unintentionally, China has now created a diplomatic ‘high-road’ path in response to the DPRK for the Trump administration. China, seeking to retain position behind the curtain of the DPRK, will not be able to oppose, publicly or in the U.N., any U.S. and allied position now or they run the risk of the entire world seeing their controls over Kim Jong-un. Notice the strategy in the well coordinated approach today:
President Trump Speaks To PM Shinzo Abe – President Donald J. Trump spoke yesterday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to address North Korea’s launch of a missile that overflew Japanese territory. The two leaders agreed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, as well as to countries around the world. President Trump and Prime Minister Abe committed to increasing pressure on North Korea, and doing their utmost to convince the international community to do the same. (LINK)
WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT – The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior.
Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table. (LINK)
Secretary Rex Tillerson Statement – Secretary Tillerson spoke on separate calls with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Republic of Korea (R.O.K.) Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss North Korea’s launch of a missile that overflew Japan.
They agreed the launch was an escalation of North Korean provocations and showcased the dangerous threat posed by North Korea to the United States, Japan, the R.O.K., and countries around the world.
Secretary Tillerson reaffirmed with Ministers Kono and Kang the strength of our alliances with Japan and the R.O.K., as well as the ironclad commitment of the United States to their defense.
Secretary Tillerson agreed with the two ministers to continue close coordination on efforts to increase pressure on North Korea to show the regime that its repeated violations of UN Security Council resolutions will only result in condemnation and isolation from the international community. (LINK)
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley locks the trap with a statement of how China and Russia will now have to stand on their prior commitment to the U.N. Security Council:
.
China’s objective is conquest. China’s tool for conquest is economics. President Trump’s entire geopolitical strategy, using economics in a similar way, is an existential threat to China’s endeavor. Communist Beijing calls the proverbial DPRK shots.
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. Trump and Mnuchin just sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela now needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. Now China and Russia will need to loan more, directly.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has driven down energy prices. Meanwhile Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent.
♦Squeeze #3. Trump and Tillerson just put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has just embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play.
♦Squeeze #4. President Trump has launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are renegotiating NAFTA. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. conclude with NAFTA renegotiation.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has formed an economic and national security aliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired today over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to.
Add all of this up, and you can see the cumulative impact of President Trump’s geopolitical strategy toward China. The best part of all of it – is the likelihood China never saw it, meaning the sum totality of all of “it”, coming.
Looks like China just pooped and stepped back in it.
Appears it’s time to increase economic sanctions on China since there’s every reason to believe China put NK up to launching the missile over Japan. Squeezing China harder might prompt China to do something even more ill-advised, they don’t seem to learn from experience very well. That makes it a rapidly tightening spiral toward the endgame of self-destruction. How they choose to play it is up to them.
I absolutely agree! Bunch of their banks today announced major profits. Perfect time to put sanctions on them!
China has no idea the level of wrath it just released.
Or does it?
Their citizens may have something to say about the impending economic nuke unleashed.
Then again, they’re owned by their government.
Such a pickle!
Minnie I work with a lot of Chinese people at my job. They have told me that once the people in China 🇨🇳 get the taste of money 💰, they will do whatever it takes to keep it coming. 1.7 Billion people can destroy the Communist Party in China 🇨🇳. There aren’t enough tanks to kill them all.
If you go back and watch Candidate Trump’s election rallies, he mentions China often, how he hated having to work with them when he put up his buildings there. He knows exactly how corrupt they are. I believe it actually motivated him to win the presidency. I say, Praise Jesus! 🙂
Amen 🙏
I actually went and met with a factory owner in Tianjin once. the experience is eye opening to say the least. Meeting with the owner of the factory vaguely resembled scenes from the Godfather
–> “If you go back and watch Candidate Trump’s election rallies, he mentions China often..”
Indeed he did. I watched a number of his pre-election rallies and he mentioned them all the time; at nearly every stop.
Hence, a variety of remixes :
i think its safe to say that China isnt really that clever its just we were that dumb and/or run by people who sold us out. either way pigs get slaughtered because they get greedy, chinas been greedy for quite awhile and is addicted to the one sided trade policies like a crack addict. I do question if the day china passes us in nominal gdp will actually even happen now. Once the fake sheen comes off of China people will actually be able to analyze all their fake economic data. Combine that with a shift to India and we could seriously harm them.
Much of Hollywood is owned by China. They don’t make patriotic movies to please American audiences anymore. That’s why. Ever wondered how Hollywood became such Communists?
very true in fact many of the movies now have gratuitous scenes of china either saving the day or just scenes for them. red dawn was even changed from china to north korea how ironic is that!
Last movie I saw was Dr. Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch. Half of the film was of China. BTW, they are living high on the hog there now – off of the manufacturing wages they stole from our country.
If you haven’t seen Joe Dan’s latest video – it’s a good one.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/mob-ocracy/
Before I read, I just want to say thank you SD for reiterating these important bullet points. I just gave this to my son.
He is preparing for a speech & debate competition where the topic is “should we supply SK with a missile defense system?” As we discussed it over dinner, the whole NK/China issue came into play.
You are helping to inform generation Z!
what an interesting topic to debate … great to see schools doing this…
My daughter is a Millennial and she reads here too. 😉
Somebody raised her right!
That is awesome! He is going to blow away his reacher tomorrow! The other Generation Z kids will be on the same page as him.
This was all covered today by the MSM /sarc
Thanks SD – pleasure to read this…………..
There is nothing in China we can’t make here… The only thing that will disappear is the corporate wage and environmental arbitrage that has been going on since NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But remember, we have had 30 years of cheap products that everyone has gotten used to. Made in the USA is great but expensive. I gaurantee that the product price increases will out pace the wage increases. Politically the transition will be difficult at best.
Yep then they have to sell our debt….Interest rates and salaries go back up. 1000 ultra rich guys in the USA are affected…. big deal
Don’t worry. The Clinton’s Foundation will pay them back. //sarc
They will be teaching classes for generations about how our President in his first year in office was able to get our Economy back to 3% GDP and how he was able to leverage our two biggest foes.
All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From Coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations are realizing it is more cost effective to build in America versus the rest of the world.
This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia 🇷🇺 and for different reasons eventually with China 🇨🇳. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is consistently selling American Coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our economy but also buying us MASSIVE LEVERAGE with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea 🇰🇵 NOW and eventually Iran 🇮🇷.
South Korea 🇰🇷 has decided it is in their best interest to pay for our protection by signing an agreement for $15 Billion in LNG. Ukraine 🇺🇦 got screwed with HRC losing and has to pay for their bet on her by purchasing Coal to be able to use throughout the year. Poland 🇵🇱 and the Three Sea Nations (11 total) decided that to distance their dependency on Russia 🇷🇺, it would be smart to sign contracts with our companies to supply LNG. They are also building up their infrastructure as we speak to be able to pipe the LNG through each of the different countries. Ireland 🇮🇪 and Lithuania 🇱🇹 just recently signed a contract for our LNG. UK 🇬🇧, France 🇫🇷 and Germany 🇩🇪 are purchasing massive amounts of our Coal.
All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia 🇷🇺. Eventually China 🇨🇳 will agree to massive amounts of LNG and Coal to lower the import/export advantage they currently have with us. We will continue to take their trinkets but in return they will buy hundreds of billions of dollars in LNG and Coal. The need is there for them with 1.7 billion plus Chinese living in China 🇨🇳.
Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train 🚂 and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia 🇷🇺 and China 🇨🇳!
That isn’t just winning. This is MAGASUPERWINNING!
Don’t forget Trump refusing to join the Paris Climate Treaty. Now Germany (and other countries) don’t have the money from us to keep paying welfare to new migrants. President Trump just saved countless European lives. Merkel is campaigning on halting the influx of more migrants.
Your right! We would never have been able to unleash the Energy Monster without getting out of the greatest Ponzi scheme in the world. Merkel is also explaining why her “Dirty” diesel is good for her cars 🚗 and the environment.
It still infuriates me everytime I think of it. Obama’s #1 goal was our destruction.
Trump is president. Hillary’s not.
He’s got a $20 trillion market in his hands. China’s doesn’t.
I like USA odds.
Know your enemy – and President Trump does like the back of his hand! Love his ‘squeeze’ play!
You know, for a culture that supposedly values education, it appears they cannot even multiply polynomials.
In other words, it appears all they can do is solve for X, while Trump is solving for X and Y and then applying a and b.
Squeeze 8: Testing of the upgrade B61-12 Nuclear bomb.
I still trust President Trump, but I have lost faith in SOS Tillerson. Seeing how he behaved on Fox on Sunday I fear he may make a deal that undersells Trumps deal. Tillerson seems to feel that he can speaks for the United States over Pres. Trump. That he is there to keep the President from going too far.
No one speaks on behalf of our President! Tillerson actually obeyed our President’s orders of not speaking on his behalf. He told everyone in his administration not to after ASEAN Spicer was destroyed by the press for doing so and our President contradicting him a day or so later. Not fair to them or him.
Yep, he stayed in his lane. If Chris Wallace cared, he would have understood exactly what Tillerson was referencing to about his speech to the State Dept.
Wallace had his gotcha moment and Tillerson avoided it.
This. Is. Amazing.
How will people ever understand this? They need to understand this.
one thing I keep hearing about Chinas interests in North Korea is there supposedly large reserves or Rare Earth minerals… has any independent source ever verified their existence there. because its an important part of discussion if indeed its there.
https://qz.com/1004330/north-korea-is-sitting-on-trillions-of-dollars-on-untapped-wealth-and-its-neighbors-want-a-piece-of-it/
