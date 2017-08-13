Gordon Chang Rightly Explains The Key-holder to North Korea is China…

Asian policy specialist Gordon Chang interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on her Sunday talk show and accurately outlines the key to a denuclearized North Korea is an economically defeated China. It appears Mr. Chang fully understands the Trump policy of using economics to achieve national security.
As we have continued to outline, China, specifically the old guard communist control agents within Beijing, use Kim Jong-un as a foil against the west, specifically against the United States. The long-term objective in using the DPRK is retention of China’s economic strategy, and blockage of President Trump from upending their goals. Watch:
.
As we have outlined extensively, President Trump holds all of the cards in this economic and trade standoff. The U.S. is China’s customer and there’s a $500 billion trade deficit.
However, President Trump cannot be completely open with the strategy because part of the long-term plan is to allow China to save face by giving up North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. It would be against Trump’s interests if the entire global and geopolitical community understood what was happening.
So they question becomes, how will we know when President Trump has won in the economic and national security challenge?
Well, first let’s look at the geopolitical landscape and the known and identified calendar to view the goal timeline:
♦We know President Trump is planning to attend an ASEAN meeting in November.
♦We also know that President Trump is planning to visit China later this year. Most likely that trip will be part of the ASEAN engagement.
So it makes sense that President Trump would like to conclude the outline of the economic diplomacy by the time of the ASEAN and China visit – such that: A.) President Trump can outline the agreement and stroke the panda’s ego on his turf; and B.) President Xi Jinping can announce his magnanimous victory on behalf of great Panda’s incredible achievement in providing great security to the world.
::::smiling:::::
Yup.
Meanwhile, just prior to the ASEAN/China meetup, President Trump’s secret weapon, Ivanka, who happens to be the most beloved American in China, is deployed to India to capture the world’s attention with Narendra Modi hugs.
President Modi is the “Trump Card” in the geopolitical economic gamesmanship. China is currently at odds with India’s rise to economic power; Ballywood is very hot in the U.S. right now; and a warm Modi – Trump economic relationship is a foil against China’s heavy-handed extortion of their economic partners.
Whoopsie sounds like the makings of a fork in China’s One Road/One Belt plan.
Strategery.
::::still smiling::::
Again, President Trump holds all the economic cards. Just look at what he did to neuter Russia’s economy when everyone was paying attention to the bouncing laser dot on the wall. The American and Western media missed it, but President Trump moved the entire geopolitical world via a strategic energy platform.
Sip this next paragraph slowly to enjoy:
From OPEC (Saudi Summit) to the EU and Baltic States (Poland Pre-G20); to North African energy development via President Macron (Libya and Mali); to walking away from the Paris Climate agreement; to discussions with Theresa May on a bilateral trade deal; to massive shipments of coal to U.K. and France; to closing a deal to deliver Ireland massive amounts of Texas LNG; to our own internal U.S. energy production policy with pipelines, Oil, Coal and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) etc.
President Trump used all of those “allied” relationships to lower global energy prices.
The bigger part of the ‘big-missed-picture‘ was how that energy strategy impacted adversaries like Russia and simultaneously supported the larger America-First economic and geopolitical space.
President Trump thinks seriously long-term, and really BIG picture.
President Trump thinks so far out in front of his detractors they genuinely cannot fathom the sequential logic behind the day-to-day granular activity.
Yes, in large part this is what makes President Trump so enjoyable to watch politically. Just like the American media, our international adversaries and competitors have no reference point for a U.S. President that is entirely independent from influence.
::::Yup, smiling::::
So we can safely predict that sometime in late fall, most likely before the ASEAN visit timeline in November, President Trump and Rex Tillerson will be engaged in a new round of Six Party Talks, initiated by request of the increasingly desperate China.
China will structure the DPRK talking points to set up the meetings. This is a part of how China is allowed to save face and sets up the magnanimous Panda narrative.
The six party talks will be essentially a Marshal Plan of sorts for North Korea. Japan, South Korea, The United States, China, Russia and North Korea will enter into a set of negotiations publicly sold as engaging in diplomacy and reducing tension.
President Trump (or T-Rex) will sit on the patio complimenting Xi Jinping (or deputy), and Russian, Japanese and South Korean emissaries.
Meanwhile, in the conference room, Secretary Wilbur Ross, USTR Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will play the role of Willy Wonka handing out the golden economic tickets to the representatives who all line up with their requests.
President Trump’s golf partner Shinzo Abe will already have his ticket, but he’ll play along. The only real negotiations will be between the U.S. Russia and China. Russia will be negotiating for higher regional energy prices to get their GDP growing again, and China negotiating to retain as much of the $500 billion trade surplus as possible.
The end result will be Kim Jong-un giving up his nuclear ambitions for good; the U.N. enters under carefully negotiated terms, and Big Panda promises to the world to be the magnanimous insurance policy therein. Everything between now and that outcome is optically chaff and countermeasures.
That’s essentially the way the bright economic and national security future looks today.
Then again, it might get brighter – gilded even.
After all, this is President Donald Trump we’re talking about.
God bless you, Sundance. I am a little anxious and a little excited to watch this play out. I trust the eventual outcome is going to be really phenomenonal.
It is really almost beyond my capacity to imagine the Korean War ended and our economic might unleashed. Wow.
Sylvia, I love your vision of the potential change. Please let me add, “millions of NorKor slaves, hostages and human shields set free and welcomed into the 21st century” AND (just for spite) “HUNDREDS of human traffickers rounded up and themselves sold into slavery in Sudan”. Hey! Turn about is fair play, right?
Thank you SD, I needed that “magic carpet” of hope to elevate myself from the fug. We are so blessed, we should pray more for DT and his team. 🙏
"Fog", sorry for the typo
"fug" is great. Keep it!
Every day, as often as you think of it. Prayer doesn’t hv to be a kneel down in church experience. Raise your thoughts to God for our President with hope, trust and gratitude.
President Trump is the greatest gift to America in many a life time!
Thank You, God! 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️🦁
THIS! This is why I love the Treehouse. Sanity prevails here. Thanks, Sundance!
SD it has been totally exciting to be able to see this coming and building over the past six months! In twenty years, Liberty College will be offering classes on all of this!
I absolutely love how our President has setup both Russia 🇷🇺 and China 🇨🇳 I have highlighted numerous times that our President has allowed the Economic Train to leave the station never to return again! July’s job number (209,000), the fact we have cut the trade deficit in June by over 6% in comparison to the year prior, 2nd quarter GDP of 2.6% and the Stock Market hitting all time highs for the 8th consecutive days twice under our President shows that the train is picking up serious traction.
All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations realize it is more cost effective to build in America versus the rest of the world.
This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia and for different reasons eventually with China. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is selling American coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our economy but also buying us Massive Leverage with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea and eventually Iran.
South Korea is paying for our protection by signing an agreement for $15 Billion in LNG. Ukraine got screwed with HRC losing and has to pay for their bet on her by purchasing coal to be able to use throughout the year. Poland and the Three Sea countries (11 total) decided that to distance their dependency on Russia, it would be smart to sign contracts with our companies to supply LNG. They are also building up their infrastructure to be able to pipe the LNG through each of the different countries. Our President assures them that the US will never use the fuel as a weapon against them.
All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia. China will agree to massive amounts of LNG and coal to lower the import/export advantage they currently have. We will continue to take their trinkets but in return they will buy hundreds of billions of dollars in LNG and coal. The need is there for them with 1.7 billion plus Chinese living in China.
Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia and China.
This is MAGASUPERWINNING!
And Mexico is so pissed off about American energy they let el chapo escape again.
I have also shared the following earlier today:
China has also excepted their faith! Our President gave Xi the courtesy on Friday to let him know what he is doing on Monday. Xi asked if our President was still coming in November/December for the visit. Our President said yes. That trip doesn’t occur without NK being settled. Xi had the weekend to talk with the Communist Leaders to discuss next steps. We will see those steps shortly and our President will be going into the history books as the man that ended the 64 year old Korean War. China will also agree to hundreds of billions of dollars of coal and LNG to offset the trade discrepancy. It will be a win-win for both countries since China needs to purchase energy for their people.
Am wondering fleporeblog and Sundance are one and the same as their language, writing skills and content are 100% same. ? Good analysis.
I am not clear how POTUS is going to contain and reduce the $500B trade deficit with Red Dragon if they hand over NORK Nukes and also allow Prime Minister Modi of India NOT to ship all Indians to the US under H1B but still have victory in the Asean & Asian regions. Let us observe the Chess game better and its a life’s lesson.
Sips doubleshot of winning, served neat…
Bravo, Sundance.
Gordon Chang was in full agreement! Also, when Mr. Chag mentioned that former presidents have allowed the NoKo money laudering through China’s largest bank, I couldn’t help but wonder if PT will be visiting that tenant in Trump Tower when IIRC he visitng Manahatten on Tuesday…..
This is amazing stuff SD.
MSM is just in the back yard barking,
I turned up the TV, with some good night tea.
Jeez! What a great analysis! This is amazing insight which it seems ALL the rest of the media (TV or internet, conservative and liberal) is missing. Mega kudos!
Sundance really know the world and how President Trump is working his magic. It’s so impressive that I have a difficult time accepting that our last 4 or 5 President and their super smart administrations couldn’t even come up with a half backed plan to help America. Sad as POTUS would say.
I’m worried that Kim will make copies, hold nuclear weapons and have his own little stash of arsenals. I guess there’s a remedy for that too.
Great read to end the weekend of social hysteria. The world is a safer and more peaceful planet because of President Trum!
After a while we can save some coin on troops in South Korea. China would like that too.
Oh and I want a Nobel peace prize for Trump when he actually achieves peace.
See, Vince – as you know – it’s ALL about the money! The neo-cons and the weapons industrialists on ALL sides want more WAR to fatten their pocketbooks. How IGNORANT! GEOTUS (god-Emperor of the US) sees ways to make BIG BUCKS with no war required. Why couldn’t THEY do that?
How about our Lion leading the economy to be so strong that major stockholders want to AVOID war so they can continue making more money? (Greed PREVENTING more war?) How about Military Industrialists finding a MILLION other things to do with their research and their technology that has them making even MORE money that making war?
Okay, okay. I know I’m dreaming but you got me started so, let me dream.
You will know Trump has defeated the deep state when military contractors start diversifying into non defense related industries.
Oh dear. Would appear the world has caught on. Poor China. (not! lolol)
China slams EU’s latest anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel products, tires
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1061116.shtml
India’s ill-considered move on anti-dumping duties risks igniting trade war with China
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1061098.shtml
More fantastic insight tonight….this time from Billy Cunningham. What if Trump, refused the republican nomination, took his 40% of the vote, and ran as an Indy in 2020? The Dems and GOPe would split 60% of the vote and he’d WIN! The GOPe is so screwed.
Trump will carry a lot more than 40% of the vote.
A Guilded Future?
Wasn’t it Donald Trump’s dad that said of his son “Everything he touches turns to Gold?”
The Chinese were under the impression that all they had to do in order to make the “round eyes & big noses” happy was to sign on to the Paris Agreement and the western left would let the trade deficits keep on piling up forever.
The Chinese were mistaken.
They didn’t see Donald Trump coming… and now they have no idea what just hit them.
