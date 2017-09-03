President Trump Responds to DPRK Nuclear Test By Confronting DPRK Economic Enabler, China…

CTH holds a fundamentally different view of China and North Korea than most. Our position is based on independent research and a lengthy following of patterns between the two which show predictable cause and effect outcomes.
It is our position that while the DPRK is technically an independent nation; in reality, and in quintessential economic terms, North-Korea is more accurately defined as a province of China, and not an independent nation. What China authorizes Kim Jong-un (North Korea) to do, Kim Jong-un does. “Dear Leader” Kim Jong-un is better described as a provincial governor, who serves a specific function as a tool against the West.
History will observe the key date for President Trump’s strategic victory over North Korea was achieved on August 5th, 2017. That’s the original date when Russia and China agreed to the U.N. Security Council’s economic sanctions against North Korea. That first, historic, Russia and China U.N. Security Council vote against North Korea came as a result of eight months of assembled economic leverage created by President Donald Trump.
As a result of President Trump’s strategy, every time North Korea’s Kim Jong-un takes an action, President Trump hits China’s Xi Jinping with an additional economic action. As Beijing feels the squeeze, they tell Kim Jong-un to act. Every time Kim Jong-un acts, President Trump squeezes Beijing with more economic pressure. Wash-Rinse-Repeat.
Communist Beijing has boxed themselves into this inescapable cycle. The reason they keep authorizing Kim Jong-un to take action is simply because China has no alternative leverage to use against President Trump. China has nothing in their economic arsenal they can use to hit back against President Trump, so Beijing keeps using North Korea in an attempt to create leverage.
However, President Trump doesn’t play along with the bluff, he knows every card China is holding. Trump knows China has no substantive economic leverage against the U.S., and Trump also knows China has boxed themselves into this cycle. It’s a ridiculous three step process.
¹China tells DPRK to do stupid thing. ²DPRK does stupid thing. ³Trump hits China with economic punishment for stupid thing.
This cycle has been ongoing for months now, yet the media apparently doesn’t notice it. Each time Kim Jong-un does a stupid, Donald Trump slaps Xi Jinping. Today:
The only way out of this cycle is for Beijing to concede and lay the DPRK defeat at the feet of Kim Jong-un. The conceding will evidence itself when Beijing inevitably calls for ‘Six Party Talks‘. However, China is not a culture that concedes. China is an ancient culture that does not have any frame of reference for concession of terms.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
The Chinese objective is to win, to dominate, using economic power.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
This is the appropriate frame of reference for China to continue telling North Korea to do stupid things in an effort to create leverage against the U.S. Quite simply, China has no alternative – they have ZERO economic leverage against the U.S. – they are trying to create economic leverage.
China’s approach at creating leverage doesn’t work. Each time China/N-Korea do something stupid, Trump hits China in the economy. Previously:
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. Trump and Mnuchin sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela now needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. Now China and Russia will need to loan more, directly.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has driven down energy prices. Meanwhile Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent.
♦Squeeze #3. Trump and Tillerson just put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. If U.S. pulls or reduces financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has just embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump has launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are renegotiating NAFTA. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. conclude with NAFTA renegotiation.
♦Squeeze #8. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #9. President Trump has formed an economic and national security alliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired a missile over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to.
The reason this Trump economic approach is so effective is because there’s an endless supply of economic things President Trump can do to punish China (closer economic ties and better trade deals w/ India; removal of China’s MFN trade status; recognition of Taiwan; increased economic relations with ASEAN, etc.), and yet virtually nothing China can do economically in return.
Communist China’s geopolitical economic relationship with the U.S. can be replaced with Democratic India and/or a host of ASEAN allies (S-Korea, Japan, etc.)
Remember, China is seeking conquest through economic power. China must be confronted economically. China must be defeated economically. The moment China sees economic defeat, it will act differently. China will call for six party talks.
President Trump can play out this action/response dynamic as long as it takes to reach economic victory. There is no substantive downside in the economic battle for the U.S.
Beijing is referencing what has worked for them in the past without realizing they are not up against the same adversary. The resulting economic damage in this cycle hurts China more each time by weakening Beijing’s economy.
Stopping trade with China may indeed, be in the cards. Sudden appearance of “experts” on Fox telling us that it would devastate the US economy. Heard it just before your post went up.
If I were a CEO of a US company relying on China to manufacture products, I would immediately start looking for local resources….if not already!!
They should do it regardless!
Very quickly people will see that this is neither a threat, a bluff, nor a warning.
It’s a construction announcement.
The question to ask is this: Who wants a shop on the ground floor?
Trump is using Nork nukes, which the Chinese will NEVER truly/permanently get rid of, to fundamentally destroy the Chinese economic/military warfare model. Here is why this works.
WE can be arbitrarily tough in what WE will accept as sufficiently removed for the nuclear threat. WE can be arbitrarily tough in how little we deviate from ZERO trade deficit in the final acceptable solution. And WE can choose to trade NEITHER for the other. ZERO compromise. Then – notice what happens. Notice how GOOD it is – how ZERO compromise is actually in America’s interest. Why settle for less? Suddenly, all Chinese choice is removed from the equation.
Holding the line FOREVER is in our best long-term interests. You can’t trust the China-Nork axis not to cheat. You can’t trust them to play fair. You can’t even trust them to get rid of nukes, and then rinse and repeat by putting new and better ones BACK someday. So we just hold the line on zero-deficit trade, and military balance to the Norks, until – MAGIC – REAL balance is restored, and China rues the day it ever tried to pull a slow/fast one on us. By that time, their communist party may be a thing of the past.
Making ANY compromise is not in our interest.
People like Cohn can’t see this because they have ChiCom-installed “Las Vegas” blinders on. Once the ChiComs have you at their casino table, thinking you can win without working, you are a loser. Every Americommie and globalist has been a chump for this.
this would have bee a lot easier 20 years ago…but no, we’ve had 30 years of feckless craven ‘leadership’ that is commuted to a NWO that brings peace and justice to the world.
Thankfully, the fix is always the same. NOW is always the time to walk out of a cheating card game. Later is NEVER any better.
Yep – Las Vegas. I call it gaming the system. Thinking you can win without working goes against evolution. You can’t go against evolution and survive, it’s a dead end.
You’ve got to work, if you want to evolve. You get what you pay for, you pay for what you get. tnstaafl
Nobody can last long producing everything in another country. It will be a blessing for the US if it stops commerce with China. It will be hard at the beginning but better than if we dont react and follow this pattern till not even a screw is made in the USA The take over by China will be so easy and tgen real pain will start eith no end in sight
Truer words were never spoken. I wonder if all these companies understood the long run bottom line. They were looking through rose colored glasses. But reality sets in when you’re trying to build and maintain infrastructure. The host country makes you use their materials and people, which are often inferior in quality and training. The work ethic is very different too. Hard to keep good workers.
China convinced us to bank on Wall Street instead of Main Street. CHINA. Once you see how the Chinatized Democrat Party cozied up to Wall Street via a kind of crony good-cop-bad-cop routine, while the Chinatized Republican Party stood down to let it happen, it becomes very clear.
The ChComs are smart players. NEVER think you can fool them. You can only stand up to them, and let the inherent LOSER aspects of the moral low ground sink them in their own swamp.
Makes me so very angry at the politicians in our country who sold us out.
Many were blackmailed. They tried for years and years to get leverage over EVERYBODY, particularly during the Beelzebubba administration. They were ACTIVELY trying to get everybody with even potential influence in Silicon Valley at that point.
On people they could not get true leverage, they tried for fake leverage – but almost always using a white or black face. The Chinese HATE to show that it’s them actually doing the nasty.
Corruption is something the Chinese are quite practiced at sowing and reaping. This is why they were SO SCARED of Trump.
Big problem is that many if not all manufacturers will not be able to retrieve their dies, die boards, patterns, and or molds along with specific specialized tooling for which they have paid. Once the stuff is in China it is not coming back to the US. Dale Earnhart Jr was going to purchase the scaled model maker Revell- the dies for molding the plastic parts had been sent to China, but were owned by Revell… Jr would not buy the company unless the molds were in the US… the Chinese authorities would not allow them to leave China.
Thanks for that insight….a major problem for manufacturing companies
There are lots and lots of tool & die makers in the United States who can draw and design anything you need. The new computer programs make it a breeze. It will be an extra expense for some, but certainly not the end of the world.
The one nearest me is itching for business.
Who will China sell those parts too that they hold the dies for if they make those parts?
LikeLike
It would be a good time for the American owners to upgrade those parts so that the whole factory in China becomes obsolete.
LikeLike
Just look @ emachineshop.com…this company is great and very helpful in getting the right material, configuration and finish correct. This company is not trading publicly but it should…would be stock in it in a New York Second!!!
If the models were created relatively recently, the “masters” are in digital CAD files that can be used to re-create molds in the US. If the models were created without CAD, either the molds or the models can be laser-scanned to create new digital files.
Hey Red, I am one of those makers, but retired now and lucky to have been able to work in my profession at the end of my career, most of us were ‘downsized out’ in the ’90s. That is why the apprenticeship idea is so essential. Computers are helpful but tool&die makers make the tools [including robots] that do manufacturing.
My work was in product development, design and prototypes. When manufacture was outsourced, the thousands of little shops providing services precedent to manufacture collapsed due to lack of clients.
Serves them right for being greedy and putting good Americans out of work.
I agree – they need a teaching moment here.
Our goal should be, overall, to put as much of the pain on PERP CHINA as possible, and as little as possible on their chump victims. But not zero. Chumps need to learn not to be suckers again.
Absolulely. I’d love to see way more USA made products in our stores. I just purchased a small throw rug online from JC Penney and when it got to my home the tag said made in China. Time for this nonsense to stop. We can make throw rugs here in the U. S. A.
If you were a CEO of a company doing business with China, you’d probably be Chinese. ;-0
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to dial 1-800-INDIA
Actually this morning on the Maria Bartiromo show their experts said just the opposite; America has alot of economic leverage that they haven’t used yet……..Rove said we need to apply more economic pressure…
I was shocked…..Ed Rollins and some other guy as well……….
I think the former Clinton and Obama advisors rushed to the microphone. LOL!
THAT is almost certainly true. I’ll bet they got 2 AM calls from concern troll friends who got 1:30 AM calls from Chinese assets!
When you see Rove and Rollins jumping on the bandwagon then they:
(1) Realize that they are moving into irrelevancy and are trying to reestablish themselves
(2) Have some plan of positioning to influence negatively the messaging of the President
Shun these cracked pots.
Ed Rollins supports PDJT.
I saw that. Something like Brad Blakeman? I think he was a Bushie. He sounded like Sundance, LOL. I about fell out of my chair. He talked about us having a lot of untapped economic leverage we could use and should use.
LikeLiked by 4 people
These morons are like my brother! What they don’t realize is that our President will make the case to the nation on why he is blocking all trade with China 🇨🇳. He will tell them that the USA 🇺🇸 production of Energy will be expanded so that Energy costs in the USA 🇺🇸 will fall sharply allowing American industries to get back into the Manufacturing business pre WTO. He will paint the picture that our civilization is at stake. That previous administrations never told the Americans the truth of how far along NK is with the nuclear ambitions. You will see it galvanize the country the same way it did during WWII. He will have the example of Texas to show America has it in her for the sake of our kids and grandkids.
China 🇨🇳 is fu….ked! They might not realize it yet but the Big Ugly will drop within a few days. There is nothing and I mean nothing the Coc, Globalist, Big Club, Uniparty, MSM etc. can do to stop it. We are closer to War today than at any point prior with NK.
I hope our President calls his “Killers” back immediately from NAFTA negotiations. Sign the six month kill switch tomorrow and say he did so because we are at Economic WAR with all countries doing business with NK and all their time energy and effort is needed to sign new trade deals with India 🇮🇳!
By Friday China 🇨🇳 will call for the six country talks! Our Lion 🦁 will tell Xi that they will purchase $350 billion dollars of LNG from us if you expect our business for his trinkets. That is the price for fu….king around!
We need to use the Chinese model (minus the LYING part) for these “talks”. Talk, talk, talk and then walk away – NO DEAL.
I’m finding that the words “never again” can be used exceptionally well for China.
“Six party talks”! HA! China’s little casino, with a bunch of CHUMPS at the table. Sorry – no blackjack for this wolf. DONE being a LOSER.
TALK TO THE HAND. THE HAND WITH THE GUN.
I read your post Wolfmoon and you are a million times right! We have all the damn leverage and let’s use every single ounce of it!
No deal that is not EXCEPTIONAL. Trade surplus for America? Hmmm. Have to think it.
Not sure if that is good enough. NO trade with them is “infinite surplus”. Kinda like the sound of that.
Remember the Eagle’s preference is to look at the arrows because those arrows gave us our great country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Talk, no action 🙂
Now call your brother and make nice. Mama said.
There is nothing China produces that lasts more than 2 years. Example, how many foldable shade canopies failed and required repurchase?
Yes! I remember when we used to disdain Chinese goods. Time for that again. They are poor quality!
Why are discussing tactics and strategy, this is the type of intelligence the Chinese look for….lets keep it under our hats until it happens…those that read the info now have no need to understand now…cheer once its been done.
I just laughed and laughed when I saw this.
“He moved the queen to level 2!”
Consider no trade with China, Russia, Bulgaria. It is surprising how many countries do trade with DPRK.
https://www.quora.com/How-do-other-countries-trade-with-North-Korea
Who cares! The more the merrier!
The world needs to know we’re serious. Actions speak louder than words.
Lol. The picture made me laugh because it’s been ‘shopped from the (in)famous “cinco de mayo” tweet where PDJT was enjoying his taco bowl salad from the Trump Tower grill. The salad did, indeed, look tasty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HSBC
Well written material from an intelligent logical mind. “Sundance” would be a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist in a society of decent people.
On the contrary, decent people defines our society… in a majority as it happens. We just weren’t the ones running things and we were shut out. But then, as providence would have it, we were provided an opportunity to unite and we elected President Trump.
“Yes – the whole American crypto-communist / globalist unity party (a.k.a., the UniParty) led to this moment”. – Wolfmoon 1776
The truth will out…CTH rising.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is amazing no one looks at the history of the Koreas. Senior Kim was an officer in the Red Army during WWII. That is a reason the Russians helped established the border. Moa had a lot of support from Koreans fighting the Japs and for the take over of China by Moa. China is the only reason DPRK even exists. The north was caputred by American forces, only to be given back with the Chicom army push south. That alone tells you China controls the north.
“Mao” ?
Fat fingers small phone.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like your typo that says “the North was caputred by American forces…”
Sounds prophetic, sorta. Interesting mental image, total stinking dissolved mess.
“Caputred”
LikeLike
It’s Mao
The real reason, was the useless Democrat President Truman at the time, didn’t listen to his General, MacArthur would have stopped the Chinese and that would have been the end of NK. Instead he turned tail, robbed an American that loved his Contry and faded away. And the communists wind up with another bargaining chip that has killed millions.
Dear Eleven,
SD has it all figured out. I know you read this blog… please snap the leash on Kim, make yourselves into heroes. Our President is not kidding.
Sincerely,
One of the forgotten.
Thanks SD, great insight as always – now onto explaining this to the sploady-heads.
There are only three outcomes WRT the DPRK.
1. China disarms the DPRK
2. America destroys the DPRK and ROK, China and Russia gets lots of refugees
3. Pres Trump pretends some diplomatic agreement solved the problem like Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama.
There are no other options.
And President Trump won’t do Option #3.
How about Kim slips and falls down an elevator shaft and the new head of state agrees to exchange the nuclear program for economic aid and South Korea pitches in to help rebuild NK. China is then rewarded for arranging the “accident” by regaining most favorable nation trading status?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sorry, but I just don’t see how there’s a MASSIVE economic squeeze being put on China right now. Yes, I see those 9 points, which are good and the right steps, but those don’t amount to “MASSIVE.”
When you consider that none of these options were ever contemplated and/or used effectively before by the United States, it IS massive. Diplomatically, for decades, the United States has either rolled over or willingly given up power, status, wealth and technology. But this is a whole new ballgame, and President Trump is putting pressure in a multitude of ways that have never been applied before. It all adds up to massive.
All of this economic maneuvering is way over my head, but even simpleton me can see the stark contrast this is compared to my experience over the past four decades of watching presidential maneuvering getting us nowhere.
Not sure they’re currently feeling pain, but the writing is all over the wall. And they’re an oppressive dictatorship. Only way the lid is on is economic progress, that stops Tien An Men looks like a picnic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I think they are feeling pain simply because they are being stymied. They are NOT used to that from the US. Of course, it isn’t anything like what they WILL experience if they don’t play ball.
The severity of the economic pain China is feeling is directly proportional to the severity of action North Korea is taking.
That’s how you can see it.
Testing a damn nuclear weapon means China 🇨🇳 is feeling pain they haven’t ever felt from the USA 🇺🇸!
LikeLike
No one will know until China cries “uncle.” All we do know is that their economy has a very fragile structure. And it may well happen that China doesn’t know when it’s time to concede to Trump, and even then may be too arrogant. We just may witness a ChiCom economic crash of biblical proportions. (fingers crossed.)
Great article Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey y’all: Short your WalMart stock pronto.
Absolutely WRONG! Do the opposite!
Walmart is ready to pull the trigger on US Manufacturing! They would need 1.5 million workers.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/07/26/walmart-unveils-roadmap-create-1-5-million-new-us-manufacturing-jobs/
From the article linked above:
Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday unveiled a “policy roadmap” to create 1.5 million new jobs and “renew” the U.S. manufacturing sector. The 10-point plan (viewable below) aims to “recapture” an estimated $300 billion in imported consumer goods and spur growth in domestic manufacturing.
“As we’ve worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we’ve learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Vice President for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing. “The good news is we’ve also learned how to overcome the challenges and, because of our experience, Walmart is uniquely positioned to help facilitate broad engagement in accelerating the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.”
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported last month its closely-watched manufacturing index (PMI) came in at 57.9 in June, beating the 55.1 consensus forecast. It was the strongest reading in almost 3 years, since August 2014.
Under the Trump Administration, Walmart believes there is an opportunity to cut into the $650 billion of consumer goods that are currently imported, including furniture, cookware, and sporting goods.
“Every $100 billion of retailer spend that is on-shored has the potential to create over 500,000 direct manufacturing jobs, which could potentially result in an additional 1.5 million indirect jobs,” the “Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing” states. “With the right policies and industry tactics, the U.S. can strengthen our manufacturing industry and drastically reduce long-term unemployment by both driving job creation and upskilling a workforce capable of excelling in newly created manufacturing positions.”
Please believe in our President! He has and will never ever let us down!
Does this mean that I can shop at Wallmart now? What about Harbor Freight?
LikeLike
They see the freight train in the tunnel aimed at them. Good. I still won’t shop at Walmart, they’ve already pretty handily destroyed middle America. I’d rather pay extra and shop at locally owned business whenever possible. And yes, I do that now. Have for years.
LikeLike
How will this affect Amazon?
LikeLike
Amazon doesn’t make anything. They sell stuff and they sell a LOT of Chinese crap. They will feel the hurt of that loss.
LikeLike
There are long term investment effects and short term investment effects. The transition period would offer opportunities one way while the long term would offer them another way.
Is China ideologically stupid enough? Sundance says “yes.” I still have doubts. The old guard sure… will the new not have power to override the old? That is the real question because there are strong divisions within China’s power right now.
Hobby lobby will feel it worse than Walmart. Big Lots and the like as well.
Maybe they see the writing on the wall too.
I make jewelry and I saw a shift of beads from China to India. I prefer Indian beads and material over Chinese.
It would not surprise me at all if China is now actively smuggling nuclear tech into N. Korea’s hands. All this stuff they’re showing in photos and now the “H-bomb test” came to light mighty fast. Too fast, if you ask me.
Their rate of progress is too fast, in my view, for there not to be outside help. It would have to be China. And it would be an easy thing to do with a porous land border that is not independently monitored. The claim by the DPRK news agency that the bomb components have been placed on “Juche protocol” and can all be made self-sufficiently by the DPRK “in whatever quantity is required” is also a red flag. These people lie constantly, and the components involved are pretty sophisticated. For them to specifically highlight this would be further indication, in my view, that China is directly helping the Kim regime with thermonuclear bomb components and technology transfers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One other possibility is Iran. It might be why they are ignoring China.
LikeLiked by 5 people
–
Do you really believe that North Korea would be permitted by China to develop an arsenal of large H-bombs? If there were to be a seismic shock event in North Korea indicative of a 0.5 to 1 mt blast I would assume that the North Koreans as a ruse had permitted the Chinese to explode a thermonuclear warhead within the territory of North Korea before I believed that the test was the result of indigenous North Korean activity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your suspicion (which I believe is justified) points out how to win here.
The fact that Nork nukes even become leverage for China AT ALL shows how the game is rigged in China’s favor. The source of the nukes doesn’t ACTUALLY matter. Time to stop playing the game at all.
China can pull out nukes and put them back any time. The source doesn’t matter. The hands that built them doesn’t matter. THAT move – getting the nukes there – is the only move that matters. Bill Clinton helped China put nukes in North Korea by sneakery. Again – doesn’t matter except for us to deal with the treason.
Now is the time to stop counting on gameable, deceivable JUNK to protect us. Anything that requires TRUSTING either China or North Korea in the slightest needs to be a NON-STARTER.
Trump sees through all the BS to the heart of the equation. God bless his brilliant, China-proof vision!
‘A wise general makes a point of foraging on the enemy. One cartload of the enemy’s provisions is equivalent to twenty of one’s own…’
Sun Tzu, The Art of War, II, 15.
And so, removing trade imbalances that favor an enemy will increase one’s own nation’s wealth twenty-fold.
LikeLiked by 6 people
THIS.
Is our Navy over there still hiding out from freighters?
Achilles gave a warning
Great analysis. I am going to share it widely.
Watch and enjoy you are seeing a master negotiator in action. Find your opponents favored weapon and find a way to turn its use against him. Forcing him to your table with no response short accept terms of surrender at your merciful pleasure.
Norks are like mentioned nothing more than a unofficial semi-autonomous arm of the chinese communist party. The real threat is the Chicoms.
Brilliance how now once we start really putting the screws into Chinese industry to give our industry a window/chance to reform, that the negative temporary gen pop impact will be result of Nork threat rather than US president recapitalizing domestic industry. Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And talk about going thermonuclear on all the multinationals that basically run China like a giant open-air sweat shop. Hitting back 10 times harder is an understatement. More like a million times harder.
I was just thinking how nice it would be to never see “Made in China” again.
You can’t debate Communists and you shouldn’t trade with them.
Emotionally I agree with you, but in the age of nuclear weapons having China economically dependent on us as their largest market is certainly a bulwark them considering attacking us.
Getting trade agreements with them back to something resembling fair to the US would still leave us as a huge market for them, and would be economically beneficial to us in our selling product to them.
I’m definitely the opposite of a globalist, but I see fair trading agreements with the other countries as mutually beneficial.
Mike
“Fair” is not a Chinese concept. They don’t think anything like us.
Everyone lining up on Team USA side:
One observation from the Chinese strategy: China is depending on treacherous Dems, GOPe, MSM & I would assume US companies like Apple (iPhone manufacturing) to undermine Trump’s moves.
Talk about “The Big Ugly” Imagine if and when President Trump must publicly expose those players as de facto traitors in a nuclear standoff…you just might actually see the return of tar & feathering.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is intuitive that they are also involved in stirring the pot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do hope you realize…THERE HAS BEEN NO COMMUNIQUE FROM lyian ryan and turtle mcconnel on any of this!!!…These congress critters know the game is up and the squeeze being put on China ALSO puts the squeeze on them…Everything flows downhill from the source…Love it…God Bless America, God Bless the American People and God Bless OUR President…
With China holding do much of our debt, what impact if any does this have on the President’s trade leverage with China?
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has been manipulating its currency for way too long. Stopping this will affect this situation to our advantage I believe.
LikeLike
Our partners can buy the debt if dumped…
Some, of course…but not enough to make a difference…almost jokingly… all we have to do is print $1 Trillion and pay them off
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, Art of the Deal. If you owe a little money to the bank you have a problem, you owe a lot, they have a problem. You could even renegotiate the debt lol. Call it reparations for currency manipulation.
Maybe China’s back-room response would be to offer to trade North Korea and its nukes, the removal of “Dear Leader”, and a path to reunification with the South in return for Taiwan?
LikeLike
How long until the general public understands that “made in America” is a national security imperative?
There is whole heckva lot in that single sentence – even world changing.
Always has been always will you can’t build with or eat data manipulation or even creative thinking. A nation that cannot sustain itself internally is doomed.
For those who did not get the elegance of Chojun,s single sentence.
One can only pray that China flinches because economic war can lead to actual war. History has a way of repeating itself. Granted, it is much more complex but Japan attacked Pearl Harbor due to the embargo against their military expansion efforts. The attack was meant to cripple the Pacific fleet and it succeeded, albeit temporarily. The Japanese thought America was going to stay isolationist but they only managed to only awaken a sleeping giant.
China has taken advantage of weak American diplomacy for decades. They have used the DPRK as a distraction in their quest for conquest. China really has no option but to concede but they really don’t want to do that. Hence the nuclear tests in the DPRK.
There is no doubt that the USA has nuclear assets locked and loaded but also tactical nukes as well as the fearsome super power military machine ready to go. We don’t need to nuke the DPRK with an all out nuclear attack. Smaller more precise nuclear weapons such as bunker busters can penetrate the underground and under mountain facilities of the DPRK. Fire and Fury are no joke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very true. I hope, though, that this can be resolved without having to let the nuclear genie out of the bottle.
I find that very scary. Of course, NK having a nuclear bomb combined with delivery capability is scary as well.
A “best scenario” I’d like to see is a military coup in NK that would leave sane people in charge. They definitely wouldn’t be BFF with the US, but we can live with sane people that don’t like us.
regime change/NK = the answer (imo)
which, of course, China does not want.
but as long as Phat Boi’s there and has MORE TIME, he’ll just keep this up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we stop all business and trade with China it will be bad news for Apple. Now they are not stupid and likely have plans to shift operations elsewhere but it is gonna hurt. Apple has new products ready to go very soon. They lift off 747/A380 cargo flights full of iPhones like every 15min when they ship a new phone, deploying around the globe.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Since China cannot react economically to being squeezed, will there be a point where they react by war?, allowing Kim to start one? I read somewhere that war is the ultimate political act, and so many were started for economic reasons. Will there come a time when China goes that route?
LikeLike
LikeLike
If war is their choice then we will fight it not pretty but there is no choice it truly would be a desperate call
Wonder how Elaine Chaos family shipping business feels about this move. Dang, how is she married to that cretin McConnell.
LikeLike
LikeLike
For a supposedly smart & cunning people, they’re acting pretty dumb
You’d think with what’s on the line, they would have done a bit of research on Trump, & maybe realized this wasn’t the usual globalist controlled puppet America usually puts into office
Well, like most who stare President Trump down, they’ll have to learn the hard way
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s nafta negotiations could take one of those out(Mexico) and ASEAN can take Philippines and Thailand out
Sundance and crew – THANK YOU!
I’m forever grateful for the clarity of this North Korea madness.This is the first, and still the only place to call this what it is DPRK = China = DPRK
After last night’s news of 6th nuclear test (aka earthquake), I looked on MSM for some indication of what was happening. They are all so totally useless. I stopped the daily look at Brietbart a few weeks ago. Haven’t even looked for any word on this “underground nuke test”. The only useful places left are here, Whitehouse and Thomas Wictor… sad to see – so I sent another small donation to keep the Treehouse growing & going.
If I hadn’t found the Treehouse, I would be living in fear of this N Korea “threat”… MSM puppets want us to cave into madman extortion & they have no idea that DPRK = China = DPRK.
Now I am actually excited! After reading Trump’s tweet (stopping all trade with NK partners), I am looking forward to this week’s events and a future of more MADE IN USA…
If bending China to our will was the ONLY thing Trump did, that would be beyond epic and amazing. We still get to witness awesomeness on NAFTA, Middle East, Immigration, Taxes, Healthcare… it’s such an unbelievable time to be an American.
I used to feel sorry for all the morons that are still in love with the Obozo the Messiah, Crooked Hillary & her rapist husband, and the brain dead Demonrat worshipers. Over the past couple weeks, it feels like more people in the middle have started to board the Trump train. I think 2018 elections will see the train run over these dwindling “true believers”. I no longer feel sorry for these idiots who are openly opposed to making America great…
Extreme Media wants fear to rule but Today is a National Day of Prayer. Be calm and still and know all is right with the world.
A more appropriate name for Nork would be the “Semi-autonomous Province of Korea”.
Another reason the Congress is bought and paid for by the Globalist. Russia has no where to turn but the Chinese…Let Trump and his Team of Patriots negotiate real deals and this NK problem would’ve been solved by the Fall. No worries, President Trump always has more ways to victory; his flexibility and instincts are truly original; A MASTERMIND.
“Globalist” = “China First” 😜
N Korea is a client-state of China, no different than Cuba’s relationship with the Soviet Union.
The rate and frequency of N. Korea’s successful tests in the past six months point to the possibility that it was actually the acts of a Chinese nuclear weapon detachment embedded in N. Korea with the tested weapons supplied directly from China.
After reading this Sundance Masterpiece it occurs to me that President Trump decided to give up his easy life to become POTUS is to fight for the future of his children and grandchildren as well as our children and grandchildren.
Globalism is actually the policy of “China First”. Normally countries cannot become prosperous unless its citizens have both political freedom and economic freedom (the later do not last without the former). China managed to short circuit this path (for a while anyway) when it was allowed to become an economic parasite on the United States with the massive ongoing trade imbalance. The Chinese government was probably amused by how cheap it was to buy influence in the DC Swamp indirectly through the multinational corporations, US Chamber of Commerce, etc.
China is currently second or first economic power as measured by GDP depending on how it’s measured. As Sundance said about “zero sum” game, China’s growth is largely dependent on and is at the expense of the United States economy. As China become more powerful economically, it has shown that it is willing to use that economic power to push the tyrannical aspirations of its totalitarian government. If this trend is allowed to continue, the Chinese government would be able to impose its political will more and more outside its borders as can already be seen by how the multinational internet businesses have implemented censorship that China demands. Of course the mostly centrally planned Chinese economy blew Yuge economic bubbles that are time bombs that can only be defused with true economic and political reforms but that may be asking too much of the Chinese culture.
I think President Trump has set up a win-win situation with this North Korea nuclear crisis. It’s a “feature, not a bug” that this significantly raises the risks to corporations that have manufacturing facility in China to export products to the United States going forward.
Make America Great Again!
To me the Sea Island globalist clique have been using China and massive immigration to negate the natural outcome of population reduction here, ie higher wages and better standard of life for working, middle classes. Confer after Black Death. But the system has reached its limits. We’re in 19 th century revolution territory. It’s a testimony to the strength of our democracies that it’s being done WITHIN our systems.
