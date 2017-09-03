Report: Trump Will End DACA Tuesday With 6 Month Delayed Deportation Enforcement Window For Congressional Action…

Generally speaking ,anticipatory media reports can often be subject to incorrect assumptions and false conclusions. However, a Politico report on the outline of President Trump eliminating the DACA program passes the general sniff test of a process likely to be consistent with the actual outcome.
Encapsulated, the report states President Trump will announce the end to the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals on Tuesday, but will delay implementation of the enforcement therein for a period of six months allowing congress to debate legislative action prior to DACA designee’s receiving deportation notices.
This tracks with what most people have anticipated because President Obama’s DACA executive action is similar in unlawful executive overreach as the courts, including the Supreme court, upheld in the prior DAPA ruling. Any state that challenges Obama’s DACA program will likely win, and it’s impossible for President Trump’s DOJ to legally defend it.
The delayed enforcement aspect will allow voters the ability to begin primary challenges against congressional Republicans who are guaranteed to drop their masks and work earnestly to deliver UniParty legislative amnesty to illegal aliens.
WASHINGTON DC – […] Conversations with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who argued that Congress — rather than the executive branch — is responsible for writing immigration law, helped persuade the president to terminate the program, the two sources said, though White House aides caution that — as with everything in the Trump White House — nothing is set in stone until an official announcement has been made.
In a nod to reservations held by many lawmakers, the White House plans to delay the enforcement of the president’s decision for six months, giving Congress a window to act, according to one White House official. But a senior White House aide said that chief of staff John Kelly, who has been running the West Wing policy process on the issue, “thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago.” (read more)
This Politico Report tracks with our previous discussions and outlines on the need for President Trump to show the American electorate the issues with the UniParty.
There is one political enterprise within Washington DC and national politics. There is only one enterprise. That enterprise is the UniParty. There is only one political party in Washington DC, with two internal caucuses – Republicans and Democrats.
The “Big Ugly” is the moment when President Trump decides to rip the masks off the remnants of the Republican wing of the UniParty within Washington DC.
In many ways the “Big Ugly” is the elimination of the Republican party, and the beginning of an era when a second party, a MAGA party, actually enters the blood stream of U.S. politics and stands against the UniParty.
The confrontation is inevitable. It has been inevitable since the entire GOPe apparatus, including every single GOPe candidate within the 2016 Republican primary, stood up against Donald J Trump. Candidate Donald Trump held an entirely different series of campaign platform issues the Republican apparatus abhors. That’s why he won, and they didn’t.
However, Since the 2016 victory, the UniParty has thrown everything they can in front of him to block any advancement of those policies and platform issues. Every political tool in the Republican armory has been deployed to eliminate the threat Trump represents. Reminder:
President Trump gave them a budget that reduces a trillion in spending; the republicans in congress balked. They openly said reducing spending is not their goal. Those same republicans are now suing President Trump and trying to force the State Department to spend on USAID and NGO’s. Those same republicans supported Omnibus spending bills. Those same republicans will not support removing ObamaCare. Those same republicans are fighting renegotiated trade deals. Those same republicans don’t support a border wall. Those same republicans supported launching ridiculous Russian conspiracy investigations; and the list goes on, including senate republicans using a strategic maneuver to block their own President from recess appointments during their summer recess…
This is the behavior of opposition, UniParty opposition. During the recent Arizona speech and MAGA rally, President Trump came closer than ever before to igniting the fuse on the Big Ugly.
Now, with President Obama’s unconstitutional DACA being eliminated, we see yet another example of masks falling. Many republicans will oppose the unlawful Obama DACA program being removed. This reality only amplifies the signs the Big Ugly confrontation is needed more than ever. It’s President Trump against a unified DC system.
Corporations (special interest groups) write laws. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome.
But the important part to remember is that the origination of the entire system is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
This is the reason why congress had ZERO legislation for President Trump’s platform. There is no entity within Washington DC, republicans or democrats, who support the Trump agenda. That’s why no legislation has advanced. President Trump’s entire patriotic perspective on MAGAnomics, national security, and focus on “America-First” as a priority is adverse to Washington DC’s decades-long political and financial interests.
There are dozens of “Amnesty Bills” and “Open Border” legislative constructs, created by special interest groups and supported by lobbyists, waiting for the UniParty to pick them up. We will now enter a phase where those bills will be advanced.
The bank accounts of the lobbyists are bulging with cash to pay off congressional representatives, and they have the Citizens United decision to spend unlimited amounts of money in the 2018 election to protect the purchased congressional representatives from primary challenges. The lobbyists have billions at their disposal to influence this process.
A confrontation to draw out this truth is needed. That confrontation is “The Big Ugly”. DACA is merely symptomatic as a potential trigger for the confrontation. The federal budget, trade-deals, non-military global intervention, corporate regulations, immigration enforcement, the border wall, financial bailouts etc. are all similar triggers.
Ever since Donald Trump entered into politics there is a key element he knows he needs to keep at the forefront to succeed against the UniParty. To continue succeeding Trump needs all of his adversaries, our adversaries, to drop their masks.
Donald Trump has done a remarkable job at drawing-out the enemy behind the wire. No-one would argue they hold the same perspectives on the Republican apparatus, and the GOPe punditry, they previously held prior to Businessman Trump becoming Politician Trump.
As both a candidate and a president Donald Trump has exposed a jaw-dropping number of political deceivers. He’s also single-handily exposed their hidden agenda(s), and proved beyond a shadow’s doubt that Republican’s were lying about policy and principle for years.
When President Trump speaks, he’s always highlighting these issues. He is also speaking on these issues, repeatedly, to draw out the hidden truth and create a larger awakening. It is really, really, important to see that Trump is always trying to engage that larger awakening.
This weekend he probed again. Judged the UniParty and media response to his visit to Houston. Sensing their attack position. Measuring the severity of the opposition. Always probing, always working on instinct. Always aware of the need for the larger awakening.
If, following his probes this weekend, President Trump does decide to eliminate the President Obama DACA program, yes it will clearly indicate the Big Ugly has begun. The reason is simply because of the predictable consequences.
With the elimination of DACA, the Republicans will threaten funding for border enforcement and the border wall. The Republicans will demand immigration amnesty. The Republicans will openly threaten every principle of ‘America First’ trade renegotiation as leverage to fight back against President Trump. The Republicans will also hold the debt ceiling as hostage and fight Trump’s budget cuts. The Republicans will be willing to join with Democrats and force a presidential shut-down of government, etc. the list of unity enterprises within the UniParty is longer than you can imagine.
Within all of that action the Republicans will be fully unmasked; and with that unmasking the U.S. electorate will see that President Trump’s opposition is a UniParty of Paul Ryan joining with Nancy Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell joining with Chuck Schumer, and both Democrats and Republicans united against President Trump.
Just like it was during the 2016 GOP primary and general election, for the UniParty it becomes a zero-sum game. Destroy Trump and the existential threat he represents; or their very livelihood is at risk.
President Trump will, yet again, be one man against an entire well-financed and corrupt political apparatus with only deplorable voters on his side.
He is not weakening on his promises.
Letting it run up to the last minute and then delaying is absolutely brilliant. The patience this man has is legendary. He is MAXIMIZING the UniParty self-exposure while making it look like he’s giving them maximum gift-time to feather their nests. There are 1000 other positive outcomes of this that accrue as well. Oh, Trump! You are SO GOOD at this stuff!
Outstanding observation.
I have been telling folks the last few days that our President was going to take the option of terminating DACA by not issuing any new permits or renewing any previously issued ones. The caveat I didn’t see happening is he will delay the implementation for six months in order to give Congress time to consider a package that includes the RAISE Act.
RAISE Act (which will change the face of immigrants for generations to come from Mexico, Central and South America to China, India, the rest of Asia and Eastern Europe). It also cuts the number of legal immigrants from 1 million a year to 500K. In doing so, it will kill the CoC’s dream of Family Chain Migration which accounts for 75%+ of all legal immigrants under the current system. 70%+ of Americans are in favor of the RAISE Act.
I respect the Treepers that want our President not to negotiate at all when it comes to immigration. However, having the RAISE Act become the law of the land will have implications that will end the Democrats and Uniparty Republicans once and for all. All new legal immigrants will be highly educated and won’t be voting for Democrats. They will be voting for Republicans in numbers that can’t be quantified.
It will trim the inflow of lower-skilled immigrants who are now being brought into the country via “chain migration” family reunification rules. That reform would save $1 trillion in long-term aid, education, retirement, and welfare spending for every decade the inflow is cut in half.
Trumpism requires the RAISE Act to be implemented for it to continue for generations to come. We are talking about the next 50+ years that will destroy Globalism once and for all! For me, allowing the Dreamers to have a permanent green card 💳 is well worth it! Sorry 😐 if that offends you!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/03/politico-trump-will-close-daca-amnesty/amp/
President Donald Trump has decided to formally end President Barack Obama’s legally troubled “DACA” amnesty for 800,000 younger illegal immigrants, according to Politico.
Trump’s decision will anger business interests, progressives, and the establishment media sector, and some business-friendly GOP leaders, such as House Speaker Paul Ryan. But the decision likely will be broadly popular among the majority of Americans.
Many polls show that Americans sympathize with the illegals, but also strongly prefer that immigration laws be used to ensure that Americans workers are not disadvantaged by the corporate hiring of cheap illegal migrants.
Trump is expected to combine his Tuesday announcement of the program’s demise with a call for Congress to pass pro-American immigration reform, such as the popular Raise Act merit immigration bill.
In a nod to reservations held by many lawmakers, the White House plans to delay the enforcement of the president’s decision for six months, giving Congress a window to act, according to one White House official. But a senior White House aide said that chief of staff John Kelly, who has been running the West Wing policy process on the issue, “thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago.”
The immigration reform debate is expected to stretch far into the 2018 election year, partly because many other issues clog up Congress’ near-term calendar. Also, Democrats and business groups oppose any reduction in the annual legal inflow of roughly 850,000 low-skill, low-wage workers.
Trump’s pending Raise Act reform would trim the inflow of lower-skilled immigrants who are now being brought into the country via “chain migration” family reunification rules. That reform would likely save $1 trillion in long-term aid, education, retirement, and welfare spending for every decade the inflow is halved, according to a recent estimate. That reduced taxpayer spending translates into lower revenue forecasts for business interests.
The Trump reform would also help many Americans and their children find better jobs at higher wages, business groups admit.
The decision to end DACA was driven by several factors. They included Trump’s campaign trail promise to close down the amnesty, and the broad consensus among legal experts — including Attorney General Jeff Sessions — that Obama’s Oval Office offer of work-permit to illegal violates the constitutional separation of powers. Also, a group of nine Attorneys General
Also, a group of nine Attorneys General is slated to file a lawsuit against the program on September 5.
Let the courts kill it.
They will back off now! AG Paxton from TX was working with the WH in my mind for us to get to this point.
“The caveat I didn’t see happening is he will delay the implementation for six months in order to give Congress time to consider a package that includes the RAISE Act.”
“I respect the Treepers that want our President not to negotiate at all when it comes to immigration. However, having the RAISE Act become the law of the land will have implications that will end the Democrats and Uniparty Republicans once and for all.”
___________________
But if that’s true, then why would Congress ever pass the Raise Act?
Politics is politics and it takes give to get. Sometimes folks forget this.
I too respect those who would prefer black and white outcomes, but i must remind all of the marching music of this fantastic mans parade to the White House
https://www.bing.com/search?q=you+cant+always+get+what+you+want&src=IE-TopResult&FORM=IE11TR&conversationid=&pc=EUPP_
“But a senior White House aide said that chief of staff John Kelly, who has been running the West Wing policy process on the issue, “thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago.”
_______________
I can’t remember the last time anybody cared what the Chief of Staff thinks, about anything.
And it’s nearly impossible to believe that John Kelly doesn’t understand the entire UniParty construct, so for him to say he “thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago” is disingenuous at best.
At best.
Doesn’t offend me. It’s the rational and humane way to go about it.
This seems pretty smart. DACA (or whatever, in fact almost everything Obama did) is unconstitutional. Send it to the gallows and let Congress hang themselves trying to rescue it.
¡Exactamente, amigo!
Here’s a scenario I’ll just put out there… What if Congress realizes their impending doom and play along, pretending to want what we want? What then. I would hope most of the voting public would still realize it’s time to replace these liars.
well.
that damn program was started by THE MUSLIM IN CHIEF AND AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION ANY WAY.
Yep, it will indeed be interesting to watch the GOPe masks fall off. Just wait traitors, 2018 is coming.
Paulosi RINO is gonna jam through amnesty.
# FireRyan
#DraintheSwamp
I think this is a bargaining chip. This is telling the Uniparty “You want these illegals so badly? Here are your options:
1) Pass a clean Congressional version of DACA, override my veto, and prove to America that the swamp and its desires are more important that the citizens you purportedly serve.
2) #Resist, and do the same thing, except I control ICE. Good luck.
3) Give me the wall, give me Obamacare repeal, give me my budget, give me all of my desired legislation… and I’ll consider an amendment to all of that to cover these children.
Your choice… and America is watching. Choose wisely.”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/08/02/remarks-president-trump-senator-tom-cotton-and-senator-david-perdue
Oh, we WANT that RAISE Act! That is the AWESOMENESS!
It seems a deplorable march on D.C. to show our support for our President may be in order. It is time for the government to fear the governed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So far everything he has promised he is doing of course with timing at his discretion.
Getemout.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with this take on it. Art of the Deal.
Great analysis. Let them show their true colors although, we already know.
It isn’t constitutional, and should be nixed properly for that reason.
I only hope Trump is working with some groups in both the Senate and the House to push comprehensive reform in the direction he wants it to go.
If Republicans are stuck on stupid and push DACA stand alone with no inclusion of RAISE, Kate’s Law, anchor baby resolution, wall funding, etc I’m gonna be so mad.
Love it. The Aggies are decimating UCLA.
I don’t think President Trump necessarily wants to deport anyone who is here now. That’s a short term political act…he is thinking long term.
The difference between him and congress is that he wants the wall, he wants our border secure once and for all, he wants our immigration laws that are already on the books simply enforced. And now with DACA, Dreamers etc. he has a YUGE bargaining chip, just like Sundance mentioned with South Korea and their trade deal with us.
Congress is incapable of getting rid of Obamacare, but you can bet your life they are going to work with him on THIS.
Many here are going to not like this but my hope is that he cuts many of these kids a one time break in return for a wall that will last 1,000 years and immigration law finally being enforced. It’s a good tradeoff with good optics and in my opinion he is going have a huge victory.
All throughout the primary I saw a lot of people who truly wanted kids and grandmas deported on live TV. I don’t agree.
You make it sound like they wanted them deported because they were “kids and grandmas”……
A one time break? Surely you jest. I’m 73 years old and I have seen so many “one time breaks” given to illegal aliens.
They are NEVER, NEVER, NEVER ‘ONE TIME BREAKS’
You know cell phones are going off all over DC as Eunuchparty losers text each other of this development. How well will congress, CofC and media whores sleep tonight?
Best possible move on Trump’s part.
DACA is not Trump’s baby. It’s the Uni-party’s baby. Let the Uni-party deal with it, and the political fallout.
It’s the Big Ugly, Bigly!
In other words, we win, THEY LEAVE! I’m in.
May we please throw in ending birthright citizenship into the deal? That is an issue that desperately needs a resolution. Add in The Wall, merit-based immigration, tax reform, and we just might have a deal. Extras optional.
