President Trump Hints At Timing of “Big Ugly” – Everyone, Except McConnell/Ryan, Misses The Signal Flare…

Prior to last nights intensely enjoyable MAGA rally in Phoenix Arizona CTH was wondering if President Trump would trigger “The Big Ugly“; the looming and necessary battle with the professional republican DC apparatus.

All the key ingredients were there: A challenger for Senator Jeff Flake; prior statements from both Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan in opposition to the President; the perfect geography to highlight the GOPe’s 800lb open-border agenda; the failure to repeal Obamacare because of an Arizona senator; the border wall, etc.

The righteous list is long and the timing looked about right.

The Arizona stage was almost perfect for President Trump to begin the final conflict, the direct battle against the corrupt decepticons within the republican party. The goal would be fulfillment of a destiny we all know has to happen: To destroy the Professional Republican Party apparatus and every non-MAGA Republican politician within it.

But he didn’t.

Oh sure, President Trump came closer to launching the Big Ugly political MOAB than ever before. He walked right up to the line, flipped open the Zippo; with a glint in his eye Trump knelt down grinning at the fuse, winking at the audience…. but he didn’t ignite it.

Nope, the timing wasn’t just right yet.

So what gives?

Why not just do it now?

Like many I had to think on this. I also knew that if we waited a half-day we’d see why President Trump paused.

President Trump has a plan, but President Trump is also working on instinct.

You see, ever since Donald Trump entered into politics there is a key element he needs to keep at the forefront. To continue succeeding he needs all of his adversaries, our adversaries, to drop their masks.

Donald Trump has done a remarkable job at drawing-out the enemy behind the wire. No-one would argue they hold the same perspectives on the Republican apparatus, and the GOPe punditry, they previously held prior to Businessman Trump becoming Politician Trump.

As both a candidate and a president Donald Trump has exposed a jaw-dropping number of political deceivers. He’s also single-handily exposed their hidden agenda(s), and proved beyond a shadow’s doubt that Republican’s were lying about policy and principle for years.

When President Trump speaks, he’s always highlighting these issues. He is also speaking on these issues, repeatedly, to draw out the hidden truth and create a larger awakening. It is really, really, important to see that Trump is always trying to engage that larger awakening.

Many people, myself included, would argue there’s enough other people awakened now and it’s time to just go ahead and rip that band-aid off; quit nibbling around the edges. Let’s call the baby ugly and get down to business.

War. Bring it on. Many of us have been awake for a long time and Donald Trump is the man we’ve been waiting for to wage all out thermonuclear war against the GOPe and the crony-corruption within the Republican party apparatus.

So, last night seemed like the perfect moment. Trump got close, really close, but then stopped. Why?

Well, if you go back to his ‘off-prompter’ remarks, it’s right there in that moment when President Trump said:

…“If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”…

Right there, is our answer.

Right there, President Trump tells the “Big Ugly” trigger.

And when you know the goal is the biggest awakening possible at the exact moment when the “Big Ugly” is detonated, it makes perfect, absolutely perfect, sense.

The media obviously went bananas.

Lordy, there’s a bazillion articles about how horrible Mr. Trump threatened to shut down the government, etc. etc. etc. However, what’s missing in every-single-one of those articles is how incredibly unnecessary it would be. That’s the awakening moment Trump is working toward.

Why unnecessary? Why is that issue such a moment to create a greater awakening?

Simple, because not a single democrat vote is needed to raise the debt ceiling, avoid a shutdown, and/or fund the border wall.

Republicans are in control of the House and Senate. They don’t need a single Democrat vote to raise the debt ceiling, cleanly. Nor do they need a single democrat vote to fund a singular bill to fund the border wall. Not a single Democrat vote is needed, not one.

So ask yourself, why would Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell be struggling with a clean raising of the debt ceiling, and a singular bill to fund the border wall?

Within that answer you find the great awakening.

Within that answer you also discover the Big Ugly trigger moment.

There is no need to shut down government, when Republicans control the House, Senate and White House. Obviously, if it comes to that point Trump is simply highlighting how there’s no difference between Democrats and Republicans in office.

All President Trump needs to do to detonate the Big Ugly MOAB is simply to make everyone aware, publicly, that Republicans can fund the border wall and raise the debt ceiling entirely on their own.

At that very specific moment even more people will realize the UniParty nature of DC, and be understanding of President Trump’s need to destroy the Republican Party and the attached leadership.

Oh, and don’t think Paul Ryan (link) and Mitch McConnell (link) are not acutely aware of this possibility:

Advertisements