Understanding Why President Trump Has Not Received Legislative Action From Congress…

Posted on April 27, 2017 by

There are many new commentators at CTH, and even more new people taking notice of politics for perhaps the first time in their lives.   There is also some confusion noticed between two distinct groups who appear to be talking above and around each other.  Two groups trying to communicate from two entirely divergent sets of understanding.

Perhaps it is valuable to reset the larger frames of reference and provide clarity.

Many, heck, most people think when they vote for a federal politician -a representative- they are voting for a person who will go to Washington DC and write or enact legislation. This is the old-fashioned “schoolhouse rock” perspective based on decades past.

There is not a single congress person who writes legislation or laws.

In 2017 not a single member of the House of Representatives or Senator writes a law, or puts pen to paper to write out a legislative construct.  This simply doesn’t happen.

Over the past several decades a system of constructing legislation has taken over Washington DC that more resembles a business operation than a legislative body.  Here’s how it works.

Outside groups often called “special interest groups” are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs.  These groups are often corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar business connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their like-minded affiliation.

Sometimes the groups are social interest groups; activists like climate groups, environmental interests etc.   The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.

The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests.   They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their business is getting legislation for their unique interests.

These groups are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs.  In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress.  Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.

Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.

Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed they hand it off to the lobbyists.  The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.

The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.

“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage.   The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting.  The event is called a junket when it involves travel.

Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort.  The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.

The size of the indulgences within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of the bill the sponsoring business entity needs to get support for.   If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit for the legislation they spend a lot on the indulgences.

Recap:  Corporations (special interest group) writes the law.  Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it.  Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc.  Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.

Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome.

But the important part to remember is that the origination of the entire system is EXTERNAL to congress.

Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do.  Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.

When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws.  Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.

While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them.  This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.

This is the way legislation is created.

If your frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding you can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism.  The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.

“we’ll have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc.  ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009

“We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012

Now, think about this reality against the backdrop of the 2016 Presidential Election.  The entire system within DC was not structurally set-up to receive a Donald Trump presidency.

If Hillary Clinton had won the election, her Oval Office desk would be filled with legislation passed by congress which she would be signing.  Heck, she’d have writer’s cramp from all of the special interest legislation that would be flowing to her desk.

Why?  Simply because the authors of the legislation, the special interest and lobbying groups, were spending millions to fund her campaign.  President Hillary Clinton would be signing K-Street constructed special interest legislation to repay all of those donors/investors.  Congress would be fast-tracking the passage because the same interest groups also fund the members of congress.

President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. The modern legislative machine is frozen in place.

The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump are not within the legislative constructs coming from the authors of the legislation.   Congress has no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written are not in line with President Trump policy.

That’s why congress has not passed any legislation for President Trump to sign.

There’s no entity within DC writing legislation that is in-line with President Trump’s economic and foreign policy agenda.  Exactly the opposite is true.  All of the DC legislative briefs and constructs are antithetical to Trump policy.

There are hundreds of file boxes filled with thousands of legislative constructs that became worthless when Donald Trump won the election.

Those legislative constructs (briefs) representing tens of millions of dollars worth of time and influence and are now just sitting there piled up in boxes under desks and in closets amid K-Street and the congressional offices.

Any current legislation must be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there’s no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.

Think about the larger ramifications within that truism.

That is also why there’s so much opposition.

No legislation by outside interests means no work for lobbyists who sell it.   No work means no money.  No money means no expense accounts.  No expenses means politicians paying for their own indulgences etc.

However, no K-Street expenditures -because of the futility of it- also means more money available for opposition and activist activity.

Lastly, when you understand this reality you begin to see the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and faux-legislation with a political agenda.

Remember, politicians don’t write laws – outside groups do.

If you asked a DC Senator or House Member to actually write a law they’d look back at you like a cow just licked them on the forehead.  The politician would have no clue what you are asking them to do, and would immediately look to their staff as their closest reference point (the go-betweens) for outside lobbyist assistance.

This helps to understand when Senator Rand Paul, Mike Lee or Ted Cruz are “pitching” a “bill they’ve written”, it’s a gimmick – a ruse – a pure fundraising ploy.  Nothing more.  That’s why the bills they talk about (ie. El Chappo, Clean Repeal etc.) never actually materialize…. they are raising money, not legislation.

And that’s why Trump’s legislative inbox is empty.

Staffers with nothing to do…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Economy, Education, Election 2016, Election 2017, Election 2018, Election 2020, Environmentalism, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, Mike pence, Mitch McConnell, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Sean Spicer, Tea Party, Trade Deal, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

234 Responses to Understanding Why President Trump Has Not Received Legislative Action From Congress…

Older Comments
  1. Yaya says:
    April 27, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Thanks Sundance!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Stockburn says:
    April 27, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Sundance bringing the truth. Depressing read but important nonetheless

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. R-C says:
    April 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I, for one, find it a very GOOD thing–a very, very GOOD thing–that congress has stopped pushing legislation.

    At some point, we’re going to have to come to grips with the fact that ‘We, the People’ are now over-governed. Congress has been passing an uninterrupted stream of cloying legislation–and presidents have signed these measures into law–since the inception of the nation. Some 240+ years of laws, piled upon laws, piled upon laws. At some point, we’re going to have to come to realize that we have ENOUGH laws on the books to adequately control society. Heck, we even have outmoded, obsolete laws on the books that haven’t been enforced in years, or even decades.

    I consider the current dearth of new legislation as an unintended benefit of Mr. Trump’s election. Moving forward, I submit that the Congress of the United States spend the majority of its time actually passing a workable & enforceable BUDGET. The remainder of their session should be spent in repealing or reworking outmoded legislation. (And of course, they should always work to represent and defend their constituents from governmental harm.)

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      April 27, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      agree, R-C! When POTUS was running for office, I wrote in and begged for 100 laws (I think… i may have suggested 1,000, but you get the point) to be scrapped for every new one added. There are so many laws and regulations, Federal, state and local, the average Joe and Judy American can always, therefore, be ‘caught’ doing something wrong if a politician got a hair up his/her…._____.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        April 27, 2017 at 7:32 pm

        I am still all for abandoning case law altogether. Rip it all up. That’s what the Constitution is for, no?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        April 27, 2017 at 8:26 pm

        Cinderella, that is the whole idea. It makes it very very easy to punish those who the powerful find annoying.

        The state says you are a criminal

        Are you a criminal? The state says that you are. Harvey A. Silverglate’s Three Felonies A Day says in his book that federal prosecutors invent creative interpretations of statutes and by doing so create new felonies out of thin air. So many felonies that the average person in this country commits three felonies a day. […]

        And many people are waking up and figured out we are over regulated.
        Rasmussen Reports 2013: 62% Favor Smaller Government With Fewer Services, Lower Taxes

        Just 28% of Likely U.S. Voters now prefer a larger government with more services and higher taxes to a smaller one with fewer services and lower taxes, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone survey

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 27, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      Without the burden of new legislation, there will be plenty of time to formulate the budgets in the traditional manner: hearings, appropriation bills, authorization bills, conference committee reports, final passage, then on to the President for signature or veto.

      That’s the way it’s suppose to be. We can no longer tolerate the Continuing Resolutions, the omnibus, minibus, and microbus nonsense. The time of hidden goodies is over.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • coloradochloe says:
        April 27, 2017 at 8:25 pm

        I still think Congress is in session too much of the time.

        Congress should meet something like twice a year for six weeks each.

        The rest of the time the Senators and Representatives should be required to live in their districts, or States.

        None of them should be allowed legally to hang around DC month after month after month.

        Our elected officials should be among us, listening and talking to us.

        If the lobbyist want to bribe our Senators and Representatives they will have to do it in front of us in our home towns.

        Breaking up these creepy cartels and our lazy congresscritters who are addicted to their money is going to be a huge battle.

        We need to start soon.

        Aim small miss small.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Stansbury says:
      April 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      Well said!!

      Maybe our POTUS is allowing Congress to otherwise demonstrate how unnecessary they are in our day-to-day lives!! Give ’em enough rope . . . .

      Now, if we can just get DOJ to fast track review of recent 9th Circuit opinions to allow the SCOTUS, and maybe, just maybe, we can become a Nation of Laws again!

      MAGA!!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 27, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      While I do agree that we have too many laws already…

      The problem arises when New Technology is invented.

      For example…there is no law that prohibits Drones from spying in our windows!

      One would think that existing laws about Privacy would apply.
      But nooo.
      It is perfectly ‘legal’ right now, for a Drone to spy into our homes.

      Like

      Reply
      • R-C says:
        April 27, 2017 at 8:13 pm

        So…existing privacy laws aren’t enough? I beg to differ. We merely need to AMEND existing laws in cases such as you present.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          April 27, 2017 at 8:21 pm

          Yeah, amending the existing laws should do the trick…if they word it right.

          And then there are new things like Robots.
          Self-driving cars.
          My spidey sense tells me that there will arise a need for laws pertaining to those too.

          Just saying…

          We didn’t have laws that pertained to Cars…until cars were invented.

          New Technology always creates the need for new laws, unfortunately.

          Like

          Reply
  4. Grad says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    That was brilliant! Now can you set it to music, like schoolhouse rock?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    For those who may not have been watching earlier after Alex Acosta was approved by the senate for the secretary of labor, Chucky the clown Schumer blocked the one week CR from coming to the senate floor tomorrow. McConnell turns to him and basically tells him that he just blocked the health benefits for the miners. This is what frustrates me about the legislative process. We have the congress and so we shouldn’t allow these dem obstructionists to act like they have power that Nancy Pelosi basically acknowledged today that they don’t have. We let these evil minions get away with murder and it needs to stop!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Frankly Ben says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    So, where from here?

    Corporate media is in lockstep with the Uniparty. But that was true throughout the campaign and the net effect was to only dampen Trump’s victory.

    The Republican leadership can go full pretend with Obamacare and other Trump initiatives and pass the weakest bill possible to placate their globalist masters, forcing Trump will either accept or turn the tables and campaign against the Repugs.

    The most likely Uniparty strategy on everything may be to fight a retreating strategy, cutting, slicing, weakening Trump accomplishments and goals at every opportunity: obfuscate, delay, weaken every bill at every attempt. Charlie Rangel and the other dims don’t have to lift a finger, just hang out at poolside and watch the Repugs slowly bleed out Trump.

    What is Trump’s response? Must he go nuclear and barnstorm across the country and try to defeat the Repugs in the 2018 primaries? Or will enough Republicans decide to throw off their corporate masters and actually become patriots and turn around the Congress and lead the charge to actual reformation?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Carolina Kat says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    That explains why they only worked eight days in April.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. albrevin says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    My guess is that at some pointPresident Trump will do something big, really really big. Something to radically turn the tables on the uniparty. Something Jacksonian.

    Wether it’s some type of federal court defying move or a prolonged government shutdown to flush out the GOPe, something big is going to happen. He’s not going to suffer foolishness forever. He has to first consolidate his support…. it will be as far into his 3’rd year maybe but there will be a political MOAB at some point.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • albrevin says:
      April 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Another potential is a series of bold moves aimed at the MSM and central banking….. you can sense it…. waiting to see the whites of their first.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • saintoil says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      The way things are going now base conservatives may stay home mid terms having elected a congress in 2014, and won both houses and presidency this year and NOTHING, NADA……no swamp draining, no America first, no better relations with Russia, no wall, no healthcare, no tax reform……….He joined the uniparty, bombed Syria to get in the good graces of John NEO McCain and black hats. Who’s he rallying? When is Hillary going to jail? When is Comey getting fired? When will the first leaker go to prison? Something better start happening or things will be very messy way before mid terms. There is NO patience in this country now, after the unending betrayals by the Rino’s and now our president whom we elected to turn things upside down is now bowing to the power of the uniparty and deep state at every turn.

      Like

      Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        April 27, 2017 at 8:18 pm

        Wow it is true some people never get it. Saint OIL? is that something you think will give you cover?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • sundance says:
        April 27, 2017 at 8:23 pm

        You obviously never read the article you are commenting on.

        Troll much?

        Hi guys !! 😀 😀 ;D

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          April 27, 2017 at 8:39 pm

          Heck Sundance this guy hasn’t even read the Constitution and has ZERO idea of how the US government is supposed to work.

          Does he think President Trump was elected Dictator For Life as the Antifa seem to think?

          When Bill Ivey of Global Cultural Strategies emailed Podesta “[…] we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry” he must of been thinking of this guy.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      Audit the Fed

      Like

      Reply
  9. ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    There is also the fact that Trump wants 5 pieces of old laws scrapped for every new one. Which interest groups laws get scrapped? Hard for congressman to decide from where to lose money.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      The administration is talking about scrapping old regulations for new regulations, not laws. They are not necessarily the same thing.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. scslayer says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Uniparty=Bad

    They are hibernating now, after Trump’s 8 years in office…back to business as usual?!
    How do we cut the head off these snakes and keep them at bay?
    How do we educate the masses? I share with family and friends but they either don’t get it or do not care.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      When they come out of hibernation they will find the world a very different placethan the one they left.

      The world they awake to will be one that they will not survive in.

      So let them sleep on while we deplorable work to MAGA,

      Like

      Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      Term limits will do some good in this regard.
      Limits on lobbying and campaign financing would also help.

      Much easier said than done as those are two very tall orders to implement in a city whose lifeblood leachism depends on that never happening.

      Like

      Reply
  12. bofh says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Wonderful piece, Sundance.

    Writing like this needs to be in High School textbooks, instead of the insidious leftoid-globalist pap that the publishers spew. We will continue to fight a difficult, asymmetric and uphill battle until the “education” (i.e. indoctrination, currently) process is corrected.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • joshua says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      High Schools do not have textbooks anymore. The kids can’t/won’t read anyway, and civics and Government are not really taught anymore. Kids are busy with cell phones and sports and do not do homework, civics projects, or ANY of that stuff you THINK they do in schools today…I know…I substitute teach at Public High School in an Urban District. Forget about the schools teaching kids anything.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. yohio says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    So question is if Trump can’t use leverage on them to get legislation, what does he do?
    How long before Trump angers & hits all of Congress?
    Isn’t there money to be made writing legislation with a Trump agenda?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      “Isn’t there money to be made writing legislation with a Trump agenda?” Interesting question most of it is boiler plate and subterfuge to hide its true purpose. (God forbid we had plain language legislation.) However suppose a Judicial Watch wrote legislation who would sponser it? Then the killer question how would won convince Ryan or McConnell to take it to the floor.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Bob Thoms says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    That was a welcomed post, thanks Sundance.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Jlwary says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I was wondering how this stuff was written; because these politicians are dumb as doornails and I know they don’t have it in them to write a sentence.

    We deserve the truth.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. lisaginnz says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Very enlightening….. and I really liked Schoolhouse Rock… but for last couple decades I was very suspicious of Congress … emphasis on the Con

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Patriot Paddy says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    The jig is up, we too are useful idiots it appears.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. hugofitch1 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    The swamp is so deep.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Modernlove says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Sundacne needs to show his face so we can kiss our screens.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. flowerbelle says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Actually, I think one of the BEST things PDJT could do would be to make congress vote on one issue at a time. NOTHING COMPREHENSIVE ANYMORE. Yes or no. Make these swamp creatures take a vote and declare where they stand on issues one at a time- no sausage making. Do they work for their constituents or their donors and lobbyists? Campaign words and promises do not cut it anymore. It’s s time for action.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Vince says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I believe in the position of this article, but I also believe the problem can be fixed over time. Every day President Trump is in office, another company moves to the US, builds a factory, or makes long term financial decisions based upon President Trump achieving his goals. This becomes an anti-Chamber of Commerce, because more and more money will be invested in Trump’s side of the equation. What we really need is to embrace the reality of this article, and start a real anti-Chamber of Commerce, filled with manufacturers and others who will benefit from President Trump’s economic policies, who will write bills more in line with the president, and lobby for them with their own money. That’s the way we really become the establishment. This isn’t a game that only one side can play.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. wheatietoo says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Just gonna leave this here, because it is still very appropriate.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Mz Molly Anna says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Sundance knocks it out of the park again and again! God Bless you, Sundance, for helping us to understand our own government that’s gone astray.

    The YUge divide between the Dems and the Reps may have happened in part because they no longer work together to write legislation to better America. Now the are defending their donors and fighting to get laws passed that benefit the special interest group and not Americans.

    This new formed legislative deal making would cause a war just by its innate nature. They are, in fact, the cause of our country’s great divide with their propaganda machines smok’in away.

    I see no way that this bastardized legislative branch system returns to working for Americans. President Trump is trying to starve it and cut the head off with no cabinet member being allowed to lobby. But special interest groups (globalists, corporation, crazies(Soros)) and there unlimited money ruining the best government the world has ever known.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. jello333 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    As a couple others have said, this is one impressive expose, even by Sundance’s standards. How much more would kids actually LEARN in school if they were confronted with this kind of honesty in their textbooks. Then of course, that’s precisely why this level of honesty and transparency is NOT included in those textbooks. 😦

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      Oh, but by the way… there’s no rule that says a senator or congressman CAN’T write their own legislation. It’s just that almost none of them have the courage or desire to try it. I can guarantee you, that one of the very few reasons I have ever considered running for office is precisely for that reason… so I personally have some say in what goes into a new law. Oh, I’d leave the dotted-i’s and crossed-t’s up to the “lawyers” to make it all nice and pretty. But the main points of any law that I would be pushing, would come right from this tiny little brain of mine. Of course it would probably all be pointless… any such “common man” legislation would be laughed out of committee.

      Like

      Reply
  26. jdvalk says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    In this vein, I remember when the purported ‘blank slate’ came into power, it was just days after the election where acres of legislation surfaced. For this supposed outsider/blank slate not being run by either party’s interests (because remember, the only machine was supposed to be the Hillary version), there was an action plan from apparently out of nowhere.

    Of course, later, word leaked out about Soros, tides, acorn, etc. The slate wasn’t so blank after all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. M. Mueller says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. I actually thought that sometimes a Congress person came up with a law and that their staff lawyers wrote it.

    How is lobbying any different from bribery? Where is the line crossed, and who is checking?

    I believe campaign donations have an individual limit, but these special PAC’s are a big problem.

    As far as Congress making the laws in this ethical climate (“everybody lies”), it is like the students making all the school rules, or declaring only embezzlers can be accountants. No wonder we will never get term limits, balanced budget amendment, laws that exclude NO ONE,

    These same people getting perks and money from corporations, etc. are never going to care if the people who elected them call or email. Why should they? We’re not funding their future campaigns with millions upon millions.

    It is almost like the whole thing needs to be scrapped and restarted with no lobbying and no bribes of any kind, etc. etc. How do we ever do that!

    The attacks on prayer in schools, the 10 Commandments, American pride, and the advance of plain old greed has really done a number on us all.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Like

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Like

    Reply
  30. jdvalk says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Unfortunately, tomany of staffers with nothing to do are busy feathering nests and marrying accordingly as they join the norm of self-priority over public service.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Sean Supsky says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    The problem has been identified, now we needs must work on a solution that shall eradicate the problem.

    Many, many treepers have put forth some fabulous ideas and different workings of a solution. Sundance has laid out an excellent essay.

    How to remove the corruption that exists within our government. That is the problem. What recourse is there for us, as normal everyday citizens?

    Some have postulated that a return to the events that led to the Declaration of Independence, yet that would divide this country, as would a civil war. That is not the goal, for we are known as a United States, not many different small countries as in the EU (that globalist parasitic creation) therefore we must remain united.

    So, what can be done to enact a solution?

    Raise your voices high, as we did to get President Trump elected. We needs must raise our voices for the coming elections. We must mobilize and unite as one. A return to a city and town operation, much like a campaign.

    We need people from all walks of life, from all professions to come together, from the lowest to the highest. Use the system we have to take out the system on all levels. A concentrated effort to return this nation to a nation of laws that it was founded on.

    A lot of hard work and effort will be required. President Trump is doing a great job so far, and as other treepers (Keln, I believe) have suggested we need to be behind him 1000% in order to accomplish this.

    Because, quite literally folks, the life of this nation is at stake.

    Unite, mobilize, and fight like never before.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Phil aka Felipe says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Take a bow for another good ‘un, Sundance!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Just leave it to Bill Mitchell folks. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  34. Brant says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Very interesting explanation. Perhaps then evidence that the swamp is draining (due to fewer funds sloshing around the beltway, who wants to spend the money), would be a dip in the housing prices/market in DC and environs. Perhaps one of the most cutthroat industries is lobbiests. Probably everyone there is on “contract”/month to month employment and no 401k or other retirement. DC is too expensive if you lose your job…….or find you actually have to work for a living.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    oops, missed the tweet.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Like

    Reply
  37. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    TY Sundance for putting this in clear, easy to digest language and format. I am trying to figure out how I will share this. It makes me so damned angry. The problem is so clearly laid out here, but I am frustrated because I don’t know what to DO about it. I bet the Trump Administration is working on this complex problem from many angles.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. American Made Man says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    I am so glad I found this site. Complicated business indeed,

    Like

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  40. Alison says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Perhaps it’s time to begin calling COC & mailing Tom Donahue postcards telling ’em to buzz off. Good way to let off steam & be a thorn in their side while President Trump stalls their Uniparty plans.

    I think I’ll print Sundance’s post and mail it to Devil Donahue. He’s a bastard; small b.
    Nothing like our Glorious Bastard.

    Like

    Reply
  41. andi lee says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Sundance, thank you for writing an extremely fine thread to further asist in clearing the mud out, hopefully, of some, otherwise, very fine feathered friends here – that visit the treehouse daily.
    I hope it truly sinks in so we can get back to the “good-stuff” of sharing.

    The mud-slinging has reached such a volume that it is becoming near possible in recognizing fellow travelers of, literal, years, turn, and in the same breath, shocked to find one a sudden “stranger”. Puzzling.

    There is this ‘concern’ -able repeat from very crafty individuals – that its driving wedges, contributing, no, *delivering*, pile-drivers that keeps floating upward. Navigating around these logs to continue highly constructive & informative conversation, is deflating, almost, a vacuum-like, sucking positivity right out of the treehouse. Perhaps, unintentional, or not. Volatile, for sure.

    Please, please be a teacher –
    or be a student. Gosh.
    I’ve learned so much here. Laughed. Cried. Prayed. Admire. Respect.
    Recognize the gift Sundance has offered here, and above all, be kind.

    God bless you, Sundance, for having the patience & understanding of a saint. And, being genuinely, intelligent-plus, yet, gentle, sassy-as-all-get-out, you!

    ~❤

    Like

    Reply
  42. Pam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s