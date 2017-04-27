Understanding Why President Trump Has Not Received Legislative Action From Congress…

There are many new commentators at CTH, and even more new people taking notice of politics for perhaps the first time in their lives. There is also some confusion noticed between two distinct groups who appear to be talking above and around each other. Two groups trying to communicate from two entirely divergent sets of understanding.
Perhaps it is valuable to reset the larger frames of reference and provide clarity.
Many, heck, most people think when they vote for a federal politician -a representative- they are voting for a person who will go to Washington DC and write or enact legislation. This is the old-fashioned “schoolhouse rock” perspective based on decades past.
There is not a single congress person who writes legislation or laws.
In 2017 not a single member of the House of Representatives or Senator writes a law, or puts pen to paper to write out a legislative construct. This simply doesn’t happen.
Over the past several decades a system of constructing legislation has taken over Washington DC that more resembles a business operation than a legislative body. Here’s how it works.
Outside groups often called “special interest groups” are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs. These groups are often corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar business connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their like-minded affiliation.
Sometimes the groups are social interest groups; activists like climate groups, environmental interests etc. The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.
The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests. They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their business is getting legislation for their unique interests.
These groups are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs. In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress. Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.
Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.
Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed they hand it off to the lobbyists. The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.
The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.
“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage. The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting. The event is called a junket when it involves travel.
Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort. The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.
The size of the indulgences within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of the bill the sponsoring business entity needs to get support for. If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit for the legislation they spend a lot on the indulgences.
Recap: Corporations (special interest group) writes the law. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome.
But the important part to remember is that the origination of the entire system is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
If your frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding you can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism. The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.
“we’ll have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc. ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009
“We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012
Now, think about this reality against the backdrop of the 2016 Presidential Election. The entire system within DC was not structurally set-up to receive a Donald Trump presidency.
If Hillary Clinton had won the election, her Oval Office desk would be filled with legislation passed by congress which she would be signing. Heck, she’d have writer’s cramp from all of the special interest legislation that would be flowing to her desk.
Why? Simply because the authors of the legislation, the special interest and lobbying groups, were spending millions to fund her campaign. President Hillary Clinton would be signing K-Street constructed special interest legislation to repay all of those donors/investors. Congress would be fast-tracking the passage because the same interest groups also fund the members of congress.
President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. The modern legislative machine is frozen in place.
The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump are not within the legislative constructs coming from the authors of the legislation. Congress has no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written are not in line with President Trump policy.
That’s why congress has not passed any legislation for President Trump to sign.
There’s no entity within DC writing legislation that is in-line with President Trump’s economic and foreign policy agenda. Exactly the opposite is true. All of the DC legislative briefs and constructs are antithetical to Trump policy.
There are hundreds of file boxes filled with thousands of legislative constructs that became worthless when Donald Trump won the election.
Those legislative constructs (briefs) representing tens of millions of dollars worth of time and influence and are now just sitting there piled up in boxes under desks and in closets amid K-Street and the congressional offices.
Any current legislation must be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there’s no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.
Think about the larger ramifications within that truism.
That is also why there’s so much opposition.
No legislation by outside interests means no work for lobbyists who sell it. No work means no money. No money means no expense accounts. No expenses means politicians paying for their own indulgences etc.
However, no K-Street expenditures -because of the futility of it- also means more money available for opposition and activist activity.
Lastly, when you understand this reality you begin to see the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and faux-legislation with a political agenda.
Remember, politicians don’t write laws – outside groups do.
If you asked a DC Senator or House Member to actually write a law they’d look back at you like a cow just licked them on the forehead. The politician would have no clue what you are asking them to do, and would immediately look to their staff as their closest reference point (the go-betweens) for outside lobbyist assistance.
This helps to understand when Senator Rand Paul, Mike Lee or Ted Cruz are “pitching” a “bill they’ve written”, it’s a gimmick – a ruse – a pure fundraising ploy. Nothing more. That’s why the bills they talk about (ie. El Chappo, Clean Repeal etc.) never actually materialize…. they are raising money, not legislation.
And that’s why Trump’s legislative inbox is empty.
Thanks Sundance!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Quite.
A SUPREMELY informative essay, this deserves re-publication in some high-profile national magazine or similar venue that would bring wider visibility for the average citizen and taxpayer.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agreed -I wish there was a way to get this out there. In the meantime, forward it to everyone you know….brilliant!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent…I’ve passed it in to my email list. Thanks, once again, to the Sundance team!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure you will or have, but remember, We The People have the POWER….all of us here at the Treehouse can get it out, then the spread will be exponential by others!💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of people read CTH. This will be reposted tomorrow. What is seriously needed is this topic be brought up for discussion by the major media folks like Hannity, Dobbs…you know.
Burn it down!
LikeLike
That is why a Congressman or Senator that call it’s quits is actually looking to be picked up as a Lobbyist, so they can make their big Payday (That’s assuming they didn’t already get rich insider trading on Bills they know will pass or Contracts they sent to their Spouses). We should all send copies of Schoolhouse Rock to Paul “Eddie Munster” Ryan’s Office and teach him how it used to be done and should be done!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance bringing the truth. Depressing read but important nonetheless
LikeLiked by 10 people
I, for one, find it a very GOOD thing–a very, very GOOD thing–that congress has stopped pushing legislation.
At some point, we’re going to have to come to grips with the fact that ‘We, the People’ are now over-governed. Congress has been passing an uninterrupted stream of cloying legislation–and presidents have signed these measures into law–since the inception of the nation. Some 240+ years of laws, piled upon laws, piled upon laws. At some point, we’re going to have to come to realize that we have ENOUGH laws on the books to adequately control society. Heck, we even have outmoded, obsolete laws on the books that haven’t been enforced in years, or even decades.
I consider the current dearth of new legislation as an unintended benefit of Mr. Trump’s election. Moving forward, I submit that the Congress of the United States spend the majority of its time actually passing a workable & enforceable BUDGET. The remainder of their session should be spent in repealing or reworking outmoded legislation. (And of course, they should always work to represent and defend their constituents from governmental harm.)
LikeLiked by 21 people
agree, R-C! When POTUS was running for office, I wrote in and begged for 100 laws (I think… i may have suggested 1,000, but you get the point) to be scrapped for every new one added. There are so many laws and regulations, Federal, state and local, the average Joe and Judy American can always, therefore, be ‘caught’ doing something wrong if a politician got a hair up his/her…._____.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am still all for abandoning case law altogether. Rip it all up. That’s what the Constitution is for, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cinderella, that is the whole idea. It makes it very very easy to punish those who the powerful find annoying.
The state says you are a criminal
And many people are waking up and figured out we are over regulated.
Rasmussen Reports 2013: 62% Favor Smaller Government With Fewer Services, Lower Taxes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Without the burden of new legislation, there will be plenty of time to formulate the budgets in the traditional manner: hearings, appropriation bills, authorization bills, conference committee reports, final passage, then on to the President for signature or veto.
That’s the way it’s suppose to be. We can no longer tolerate the Continuing Resolutions, the omnibus, minibus, and microbus nonsense. The time of hidden goodies is over.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I still think Congress is in session too much of the time.
Congress should meet something like twice a year for six weeks each.
The rest of the time the Senators and Representatives should be required to live in their districts, or States.
None of them should be allowed legally to hang around DC month after month after month.
Our elected officials should be among us, listening and talking to us.
If the lobbyist want to bribe our Senators and Representatives they will have to do it in front of us in our home towns.
Breaking up these creepy cartels and our lazy congresscritters who are addicted to their money is going to be a huge battle.
We need to start soon.
Aim small miss small.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
Well said!!
Maybe our POTUS is allowing Congress to otherwise demonstrate how unnecessary they are in our day-to-day lives!! Give ’em enough rope . . . .
Now, if we can just get DOJ to fast track review of recent 9th Circuit opinions to allow the SCOTUS, and maybe, just maybe, we can become a Nation of Laws again!
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agreed, give them enough rope and they’ll gang themselves.
Love watching President Trump at work, no need to guess his moves. They become evident when time is right.
Faith and trust 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
You could be right MInnie.
None of them seen too smart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I do agree that we have too many laws already…
The problem arises when New Technology is invented.
For example…there is no law that prohibits Drones from spying in our windows!
One would think that existing laws about Privacy would apply.
But nooo.
It is perfectly ‘legal’ right now, for a Drone to spy into our homes.
LikeLike
So…existing privacy laws aren’t enough? I beg to differ. We merely need to AMEND existing laws in cases such as you present.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, amending the existing laws should do the trick…if they word it right.
And then there are new things like Robots.
Self-driving cars.
My spidey sense tells me that there will arise a need for laws pertaining to those too.
Just saying…
We didn’t have laws that pertained to Cars…until cars were invented.
New Technology always creates the need for new laws, unfortunately.
LikeLike
That was brilliant! Now can you set it to music, like schoolhouse rock?
LikeLiked by 5 people
We have many talented treepers here. I’m sure someone can come up with the 2017 version of a bill. That song is playing in my head but a poetess I am not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I just like swill, and the trough is up on Capitol Hill…”
LikeLike
I was just singing “I’m just a bill on Capitol Hill” while reading Sundace’s true, and depressing, words.
LikeLike
For those who may not have been watching earlier after Alex Acosta was approved by the senate for the secretary of labor, Chucky the clown Schumer blocked the one week CR from coming to the senate floor tomorrow. McConnell turns to him and basically tells him that he just blocked the health benefits for the miners. This is what frustrates me about the legislative process. We have the congress and so we shouldn’t allow these dem obstructionists to act like they have power that Nancy Pelosi basically acknowledged today that they don’t have. We let these evil minions get away with murder and it needs to stop!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Senate should change their rule to 51. That 60 thing was an arbitrary rule change as well. Change it back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree 100%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, where from here?
Corporate media is in lockstep with the Uniparty. But that was true throughout the campaign and the net effect was to only dampen Trump’s victory.
The Republican leadership can go full pretend with Obamacare and other Trump initiatives and pass the weakest bill possible to placate their globalist masters, forcing Trump will either accept or turn the tables and campaign against the Repugs.
The most likely Uniparty strategy on everything may be to fight a retreating strategy, cutting, slicing, weakening Trump accomplishments and goals at every opportunity: obfuscate, delay, weaken every bill at every attempt. Charlie Rangel and the other dims don’t have to lift a finger, just hang out at poolside and watch the Repugs slowly bleed out Trump.
What is Trump’s response? Must he go nuclear and barnstorm across the country and try to defeat the Repugs in the 2018 primaries? Or will enough Republicans decide to throw off their corporate masters and actually become patriots and turn around the Congress and lead the charge to actual reformation?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM are the Time Share Salesmen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That explains why they only worked eight days in April.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dithering to get a CR. The Season of the Loot is coming. The best they can hope for is a CR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lock ’em out for all but a few days in *every* month. As wasteful as it is, I would even say pay their damn full-time salaries if necessary, but lock ’em out most of the time. The overall savings would pay for that in no time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of salaries, can someone tell me why a congressman needs as many staffers as in the picture above
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because they are all under 25, snowflakes, easily manipulated, cheap labor and certainly not very diversified…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because said congressman owes a lot of favors to a lot of parents?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Said Congressman has a wife at home with the kids?
LikeLike
My guess is that at some pointPresident Trump will do something big, really really big. Something to radically turn the tables on the uniparty. Something Jacksonian.
Wether it’s some type of federal court defying move or a prolonged government shutdown to flush out the GOPe, something big is going to happen. He’s not going to suffer foolishness forever. He has to first consolidate his support…. it will be as far into his 3’rd year maybe but there will be a political MOAB at some point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another potential is a series of bold moves aimed at the MSM and central banking….. you can sense it…. waiting to see the whites of their first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The way things are going now base conservatives may stay home mid terms having elected a congress in 2014, and won both houses and presidency this year and NOTHING, NADA……no swamp draining, no America first, no better relations with Russia, no wall, no healthcare, no tax reform……….He joined the uniparty, bombed Syria to get in the good graces of John NEO McCain and black hats. Who’s he rallying? When is Hillary going to jail? When is Comey getting fired? When will the first leaker go to prison? Something better start happening or things will be very messy way before mid terms. There is NO patience in this country now, after the unending betrayals by the Rino’s and now our president whom we elected to turn things upside down is now bowing to the power of the uniparty and deep state at every turn.
LikeLike
Wow it is true some people never get it. Saint OIL? is that something you think will give you cover?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You obviously never read the article you are commenting on.
Troll much?
Hi guys !! 😀 😀 ;D
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heck Sundance this guy hasn’t even read the Constitution and has ZERO idea of how the US government is supposed to work.
Does he think President Trump was elected Dictator For Life as the Antifa seem to think?
When Bill Ivey of Global Cultural Strategies emailed Podesta “[…] we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry” he must of been thinking of this guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Audit the Fed
LikeLike
There is also the fact that Trump wants 5 pieces of old laws scrapped for every new one. Which interest groups laws get scrapped? Hard for congressman to decide from where to lose money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The administration is talking about scrapping old regulations for new regulations, not laws. They are not necessarily the same thing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uniparty=Bad
They are hibernating now, after Trump’s 8 years in office…back to business as usual?!
How do we cut the head off these snakes and keep them at bay?
How do we educate the masses? I share with family and friends but they either don’t get it or do not care.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When they come out of hibernation they will find the world a very different placethan the one they left.
The world they awake to will be one that they will not survive in.
So let them sleep on while we deplorable work to MAGA,
LikeLike
Term limits will do some good in this regard.
Limits on lobbying and campaign financing would also help.
Much easier said than done as those are two very tall orders to implement in a city whose lifeblood leachism depends on that never happening.
LikeLike
Wonderful piece, Sundance.
Writing like this needs to be in High School textbooks, instead of the insidious leftoid-globalist pap that the publishers spew. We will continue to fight a difficult, asymmetric and uphill battle until the “education” (i.e. indoctrination, currently) process is corrected.
LikeLiked by 7 people
High Schools do not have textbooks anymore. The kids can’t/won’t read anyway, and civics and Government are not really taught anymore. Kids are busy with cell phones and sports and do not do homework, civics projects, or ANY of that stuff you THINK they do in schools today…I know…I substitute teach at Public High School in an Urban District. Forget about the schools teaching kids anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for pointing this out.
This needs to be said…and often.
That’s why I gave your comment a ‘Like’.
LikeLike
So question is if Trump can’t use leverage on them to get legislation, what does he do?
How long before Trump angers & hits all of Congress?
Isn’t there money to be made writing legislation with a Trump agenda?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Isn’t there money to be made writing legislation with a Trump agenda?” Interesting question most of it is boiler plate and subterfuge to hide its true purpose. (God forbid we had plain language legislation.) However suppose a Judicial Watch wrote legislation who would sponser it? Then the killer question how would won convince Ryan or McConnell to take it to the floor.
LikeLike
Maybe we the people need to start a “Go Fund Me” to get Trump agenda legislation written and sponsored.
LikeLike
That was a welcomed post, thanks Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Completely concur!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was wondering how this stuff was written; because these politicians are dumb as doornails and I know they don’t have it in them to write a sentence.
We deserve the truth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can you imagine Maxine Waters writing a piece of legislation???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very enlightening….. and I really liked Schoolhouse Rock… but for last couple decades I was very suspicious of Congress … emphasis on the Con
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good catch.
LikeLike
The jig is up, we too are useful idiots it appears.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
The swamp is so deep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundacne needs to show his face so we can kiss our screens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, I think one of the BEST things PDJT could do would be to make congress vote on one issue at a time. NOTHING COMPREHENSIVE ANYMORE. Yes or no. Make these swamp creatures take a vote and declare where they stand on issues one at a time- no sausage making. Do they work for their constituents or their donors and lobbyists? Campaign words and promises do not cut it anymore. It’s s time for action.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe in the position of this article, but I also believe the problem can be fixed over time. Every day President Trump is in office, another company moves to the US, builds a factory, or makes long term financial decisions based upon President Trump achieving his goals. This becomes an anti-Chamber of Commerce, because more and more money will be invested in Trump’s side of the equation. What we really need is to embrace the reality of this article, and start a real anti-Chamber of Commerce, filled with manufacturers and others who will benefit from President Trump’s economic policies, who will write bills more in line with the president, and lobby for them with their own money. That’s the way we really become the establishment. This isn’t a game that only one side can play.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just gonna leave this here, because it is still very appropriate.
LikeLike
Sundance knocks it out of the park again and again! God Bless you, Sundance, for helping us to understand our own government that’s gone astray.
The YUge divide between the Dems and the Reps may have happened in part because they no longer work together to write legislation to better America. Now the are defending their donors and fighting to get laws passed that benefit the special interest group and not Americans.
This new formed legislative deal making would cause a war just by its innate nature. They are, in fact, the cause of our country’s great divide with their propaganda machines smok’in away.
I see no way that this bastardized legislative branch system returns to working for Americans. President Trump is trying to starve it and cut the head off with no cabinet member being allowed to lobby. But special interest groups (globalists, corporation, crazies(Soros)) and there unlimited money ruining the best government the world has ever known.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a couple others have said, this is one impressive expose, even by Sundance’s standards. How much more would kids actually LEARN in school if they were confronted with this kind of honesty in their textbooks. Then of course, that’s precisely why this level of honesty and transparency is NOT included in those textbooks. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, but by the way… there’s no rule that says a senator or congressman CAN’T write their own legislation. It’s just that almost none of them have the courage or desire to try it. I can guarantee you, that one of the very few reasons I have ever considered running for office is precisely for that reason… so I personally have some say in what goes into a new law. Oh, I’d leave the dotted-i’s and crossed-t’s up to the “lawyers” to make it all nice and pretty. But the main points of any law that I would be pushing, would come right from this tiny little brain of mine. Of course it would probably all be pointless… any such “common man” legislation would be laughed out of committee.
LikeLike
In this vein, I remember when the purported ‘blank slate’ came into power, it was just days after the election where acres of legislation surfaced. For this supposed outsider/blank slate not being run by either party’s interests (because remember, the only machine was supposed to be the Hillary version), there was an action plan from apparently out of nowhere.
Of course, later, word leaked out about Soros, tides, acorn, etc. The slate wasn’t so blank after all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance. I actually thought that sometimes a Congress person came up with a law and that their staff lawyers wrote it.
How is lobbying any different from bribery? Where is the line crossed, and who is checking?
I believe campaign donations have an individual limit, but these special PAC’s are a big problem.
As far as Congress making the laws in this ethical climate (“everybody lies”), it is like the students making all the school rules, or declaring only embezzlers can be accountants. No wonder we will never get term limits, balanced budget amendment, laws that exclude NO ONE,
These same people getting perks and money from corporations, etc. are never going to care if the people who elected them call or email. Why should they? We’re not funding their future campaigns with millions upon millions.
It is almost like the whole thing needs to be scrapped and restarted with no lobbying and no bribes of any kind, etc. etc. How do we ever do that!
The attacks on prayer in schools, the 10 Commandments, American pride, and the advance of plain old greed has really done a number on us all.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Unfortunately, tomany of staffers with nothing to do are busy feathering nests and marrying accordingly as they join the norm of self-priority over public service.
LikeLike
The problem has been identified, now we needs must work on a solution that shall eradicate the problem.
Many, many treepers have put forth some fabulous ideas and different workings of a solution. Sundance has laid out an excellent essay.
How to remove the corruption that exists within our government. That is the problem. What recourse is there for us, as normal everyday citizens?
Some have postulated that a return to the events that led to the Declaration of Independence, yet that would divide this country, as would a civil war. That is not the goal, for we are known as a United States, not many different small countries as in the EU (that globalist parasitic creation) therefore we must remain united.
So, what can be done to enact a solution?
Raise your voices high, as we did to get President Trump elected. We needs must raise our voices for the coming elections. We must mobilize and unite as one. A return to a city and town operation, much like a campaign.
We need people from all walks of life, from all professions to come together, from the lowest to the highest. Use the system we have to take out the system on all levels. A concentrated effort to return this nation to a nation of laws that it was founded on.
A lot of hard work and effort will be required. President Trump is doing a great job so far, and as other treepers (Keln, I believe) have suggested we need to be behind him 1000% in order to accomplish this.
Because, quite literally folks, the life of this nation is at stake.
Unite, mobilize, and fight like never before.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent suggestion Sean Supsky.
We have the problem defined, now how about some solutions Treepers.
LikeLike
Take a bow for another good ‘un, Sundance!
LikeLike
Just leave it to Bill Mitchell folks. 😉
LikeLike
Very interesting explanation. Perhaps then evidence that the swamp is draining (due to fewer funds sloshing around the beltway, who wants to spend the money), would be a dip in the housing prices/market in DC and environs. Perhaps one of the most cutthroat industries is lobbiests. Probably everyone there is on “contract”/month to month employment and no 401k or other retirement. DC is too expensive if you lose your job…….or find you actually have to work for a living.
LikeLike
oops, missed the tweet.
LikeLike
LikeLike
TY Sundance for putting this in clear, easy to digest language and format. I am trying to figure out how I will share this. It makes me so damned angry. The problem is so clearly laid out here, but I am frustrated because I don’t know what to DO about it. I bet the Trump Administration is working on this complex problem from many angles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so glad I found this site. Complicated business indeed,
LikeLike
LikeLike
Perhaps it’s time to begin calling COC & mailing Tom Donahue postcards telling ’em to buzz off. Good way to let off steam & be a thorn in their side while President Trump stalls their Uniparty plans.
I think I’ll print Sundance’s post and mail it to Devil Donahue. He’s a bastard; small b.
Nothing like our Glorious Bastard.
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you for writing an extremely fine thread to further asist in clearing the mud out, hopefully, of some, otherwise, very fine feathered friends here – that visit the treehouse daily.
I hope it truly sinks in so we can get back to the “good-stuff” of sharing.
The mud-slinging has reached such a volume that it is becoming near possible in recognizing fellow travelers of, literal, years, turn, and in the same breath, shocked to find one a sudden “stranger”. Puzzling.
There is this ‘concern’ -able repeat from very crafty individuals – that its driving wedges, contributing, no, *delivering*, pile-drivers that keeps floating upward. Navigating around these logs to continue highly constructive & informative conversation, is deflating, almost, a vacuum-like, sucking positivity right out of the treehouse. Perhaps, unintentional, or not. Volatile, for sure.
Please, please be a teacher –
or be a student. Gosh.
I’ve learned so much here. Laughed. Cried. Prayed. Admire. Respect.
Recognize the gift Sundance has offered here, and above all, be kind.
God bless you, Sundance, for having the patience & understanding of a saint. And, being genuinely, intelligent-plus, yet, gentle, sassy-as-all-get-out, you!
~❤
LikeLike
LikeLike