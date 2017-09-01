DACA Timing – President Trump is Probing, Testing, Gauging, Timing for “The Big Ugly”…

President Trump announced a decision on DACA will be Tuesday. Will this finally begin the “Big Ugly” confrontation? Possibly, but one thing is certain, right now he’s probing.

CTH is not a seer of Donald Trump, and anyone who would claim they are should be necessarily dismissed. President Donald Trump is the only entity who knows specifically what he’s going to do in the moments leading up to what he’s going to do; no-one else. However, that said, CTH does have a pretty good sense of what evaluation processes Trump takes prior to action. There are indications Tuesday might be the day.

There is one political enterprise within Washington DC and national politics. There is only one enterprise. That enterprise is the UniParty. There is only one political party in Washington DC, with two internal caucuses – Republicans and Democrats.

The “Big Ugly” is the moment when President Trump decides to rip the masks off the remnants of the Republican wing of the UniParty within Washington DC. In many ways the “Big Ugly” is the elimination of the Republican party, and the beginning of an era when a second party, a MAGA party, actually enters the blood stream of U.S. politics and stands against the UniParty.

The confrontation is inevitable. It has been inevitable since the entire GOPe apparatus, including every single GOPe candidate within the 2016 Republican primary, stood up against Donald J Trump. Candidate Donald Trump held an entirely different series of campaign platform issues the Republican apparatus abhors. That’s why he won, and they didn’t.

However, Since the 2016 victory, the UniParty has thrown everything they can in front of him to block any advancement of those policies and platform issues. Every political tool in the Republican armory has been deployed to eliminate the threat Trump represents. Reminder:

President Trump gave them a budget that reduces a trillion in spending; the republicans in congress balked. They openly said reducing spending is not their goal. Those same republicans are now suing President Trump and trying to force the State Department to spend on USAID and NGO’s. Those same republicans supported Omnibus spending bills. Those same republicans will not support removing ObamaCare. Those same republicans are fighting renegotiated trade deals. Those same republicans don’t support a border wall. Those same republicans supported launching ridiculous Russian conspiracy investigations; and the list goes on, including senate republicans using a strategic maneuver to block their own President from recess appointments during their summer recess…

This is the behavior of opposition, UniParty opposition. During the recent Arizona speech and MAGA rally, President Trump came closer than ever before to igniting the fuse on the Big Ugly.

Now, with President Obama’s unconstitutional DACA possibly being eliminated, we see yet another example of masks falling. Republicans in opposition to DACA being removed. The signs are everywhere the Big Ugly confrontation is closer than ever. It’s President Trump against a unified DC system.

Corporations (special interest groups) write laws. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.

Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome.

But the important part to remember is that the origination of the entire system is EXTERNAL to congress.

Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.

When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.

While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.

This is the way legislation is created.

This is the reason why congress had ZERO legislation for President Trump’s platform. There is no entity within Washington DC, republicans or democrats, who support the Trump agenda. That’s why no legislation has advanced. President Trump’s entire patriotic perspective on MAGAnomics, national security, and focus on “America-First” as a priority is adverse to Washington DC’s decades-long political and financial interests.

A confrontation to draw out this truth is needed. That confrontation is “The Big Ugly”. DACA is merely symptomatic as a potential trigger for the confrontation. The federal budget, trade-deals, non-military global intervention, immigration enforcement, the border wall, etc. are all similar triggers.

With the repeal of DACA announcement, President Trump is probing for reaction to judge the timing. His tweets and announcements are figurative recons probing into enemy encampments to judge their position, measure their strength, and gauge their response on various fronts. It’s all about timing.

Ever since Donald Trump entered into politics there is a key element he knows he needs to keep at the forefront to succeed against the UniParty. To continue succeeding Trump needs all of his adversaries, our adversaries, to drop their masks.

Donald Trump has done a remarkable job at drawing-out the enemy behind the wire. No-one would argue they hold the same perspectives on the Republican apparatus, and the GOPe punditry, they previously held prior to Businessman Trump becoming Politician Trump.

As both a candidate and a president Donald Trump has exposed a jaw-dropping number of political deceivers. He’s also single-handily exposed their hidden agenda(s), and proved beyond a shadow’s doubt that Republican’s were lying about policy and principle for years.

When President Trump speaks, he’s always highlighting these issues. He is also speaking on these issues, repeatedly, to draw out the hidden truth and create a larger awakening. It is really, really, important to see that Trump is always trying to engage that larger awakening.

This weekend he’s probing again. Judging the UniParty and media response to his visit to Houston. Sensing their attack position. Measuring the severity of the opposition. Always probing, always working on instinct. Always aware of the need for the larger awakening.

If, following his probes this weekend, President Trump does decide to eliminate the President Obama DACA program, yes it will clearly indicate the Big Ugly has begun. The reason is simply because of the predictable consequences.

With the elimination of DACA, the Republicans will strike down funding for the border wall. The Republicans will demand immigration amnesty. The Republicans will openly rebuke every principle of trade renegotiation. The Republicans will hold the debt ceiling as hostage. The Republicans will force a presidential shut-down of government, etc. the list is long.

With all of that the Republicans will be fully unmasked; and with that unmasking the U.S. electorate will see that President Trump’s opposition is a UniParty of Paul Ryan joining with Nancy Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell joining with Chuck Schumer, and both Democrats and Republicans united against President Trump.

Just like it was during the 2016 GOP primary and general election, for the UniParty it will be a zero-sum game; and President Trump will, yet again, be one man against an entire corrupt political apparatus.