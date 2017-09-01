DACA Timing – President Trump is Probing, Testing, Gauging, Timing for “The Big Ugly”…

President Trump announced a decision on DACA will be Tuesday. Will this finally begin the “Big Ugly” confrontation? Possibly, but one thing is certain, right now he’s probing.
CTH is not a seer of Donald Trump, and anyone who would claim they are should be necessarily dismissed. President Donald Trump is the only entity who knows specifically what he’s going to do in the moments leading up to what he’s going to do; no-one else. However, that said, CTH does have a pretty good sense of what evaluation processes Trump takes prior to action. There are indications Tuesday might be the day.
There is one political enterprise within Washington DC and national politics. There is only one enterprise. That enterprise is the UniParty. There is only one political party in Washington DC, with two internal caucuses – Republicans and Democrats.
The “Big Ugly” is the moment when President Trump decides to rip the masks off the remnants of the Republican wing of the UniParty within Washington DC. In many ways the “Big Ugly” is the elimination of the Republican party, and the beginning of an era when a second party, a MAGA party, actually enters the blood stream of U.S. politics and stands against the UniParty.
The confrontation is inevitable. It has been inevitable since the entire GOPe apparatus, including every single GOPe candidate within the 2016 Republican primary, stood up against Donald J Trump. Candidate Donald Trump held an entirely different series of campaign platform issues the Republican apparatus abhors. That’s why he won, and they didn’t.
However, Since the 2016 victory, the UniParty has thrown everything they can in front of him to block any advancement of those policies and platform issues. Every political tool in the Republican armory has been deployed to eliminate the threat Trump represents. Reminder:
President Trump gave them a budget that reduces a trillion in spending; the republicans in congress balked. They openly said reducing spending is not their goal. Those same republicans are now suing President Trump and trying to force the State Department to spend on USAID and NGO’s. Those same republicans supported Omnibus spending bills. Those same republicans will not support removing ObamaCare. Those same republicans are fighting renegotiated trade deals. Those same republicans don’t support a border wall. Those same republicans supported launching ridiculous Russian conspiracy investigations; and the list goes on, including senate republicans using a strategic maneuver to block their own President from recess appointments during their summer recess…
This is the behavior of opposition, UniParty opposition. During the recent Arizona speech and MAGA rally, President Trump came closer than ever before to igniting the fuse on the Big Ugly.
Now, with President Obama’s unconstitutional DACA possibly being eliminated, we see yet another example of masks falling. Republicans in opposition to DACA being removed. The signs are everywhere the Big Ugly confrontation is closer than ever. It’s President Trump against a unified DC system.
Corporations (special interest groups) write laws. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome.
But the important part to remember is that the origination of the entire system is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
This is the reason why congress had ZERO legislation for President Trump’s platform. There is no entity within Washington DC, republicans or democrats, who support the Trump agenda. That’s why no legislation has advanced. President Trump’s entire patriotic perspective on MAGAnomics, national security, and focus on “America-First” as a priority is adverse to Washington DC’s decades-long political and financial interests.
A confrontation to draw out this truth is needed. That confrontation is “The Big Ugly”. DACA is merely symptomatic as a potential trigger for the confrontation. The federal budget, trade-deals, non-military global intervention, immigration enforcement, the border wall, etc. are all similar triggers.
With the repeal of DACA announcement, President Trump is probing for reaction to judge the timing. His tweets and announcements are figurative recons probing into enemy encampments to judge their position, measure their strength, and gauge their response on various fronts. It’s all about timing.
Ever since Donald Trump entered into politics there is a key element he knows he needs to keep at the forefront to succeed against the UniParty. To continue succeeding Trump needs all of his adversaries, our adversaries, to drop their masks.
Donald Trump has done a remarkable job at drawing-out the enemy behind the wire. No-one would argue they hold the same perspectives on the Republican apparatus, and the GOPe punditry, they previously held prior to Businessman Trump becoming Politician Trump.
As both a candidate and a president Donald Trump has exposed a jaw-dropping number of political deceivers. He’s also single-handily exposed their hidden agenda(s), and proved beyond a shadow’s doubt that Republican’s were lying about policy and principle for years.
When President Trump speaks, he’s always highlighting these issues. He is also speaking on these issues, repeatedly, to draw out the hidden truth and create a larger awakening. It is really, really, important to see that Trump is always trying to engage that larger awakening.
This weekend he’s probing again. Judging the UniParty and media response to his visit to Houston. Sensing their attack position. Measuring the severity of the opposition. Always probing, always working on instinct. Always aware of the need for the larger awakening.
If, following his probes this weekend, President Trump does decide to eliminate the President Obama DACA program, yes it will clearly indicate the Big Ugly has begun. The reason is simply because of the predictable consequences.
With the elimination of DACA, the Republicans will strike down funding for the border wall. The Republicans will demand immigration amnesty. The Republicans will openly rebuke every principle of trade renegotiation. The Republicans will hold the debt ceiling as hostage. The Republicans will force a presidential shut-down of government, etc. the list is long.
With all of that the Republicans will be fully unmasked; and with that unmasking the U.S. electorate will see that President Trump’s opposition is a UniParty of Paul Ryan joining with Nancy Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell joining with Chuck Schumer, and both Democrats and Republicans united against President Trump.
Just like it was during the 2016 GOP primary and general election, for the UniParty it will be a zero-sum game; and President Trump will, yet again, be one man against an entire corrupt political apparatus.
And this is exactly why I voted for him.
Radical wholesale changed to a crooked and rigged system which has failed its citizens for decades.
LikeLiked by 24 people
changed = change
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like purposely deceived the citizens for their own enrichment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, me too. I foresaw and hoped for all of this coming from the time he started running. I couldn’t be happier to have the masks ripped off the GOP and to have the corruptocrats of every stripe exposed. It had to happen to re-establish true “hope and change,” a return to Constitutional principles and a government that honors the morality and beliefs on which this nation was built. With PDJT we have not only someone capable of unveiling the truth about our corrupted system of government but also someone who understands the necessary path forward for restoring our nation. Thanks be to God for providing us with such a leader at this critical time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He had to try to work with them first. You see where it got him. It’s coming, Sundance, you’re right about that. It’s coming
LikeLiked by 13 people
As if on cue…
LikeLiked by 13 people
They aren’t going to like what our President will ask for! They now with him threatening a Veto, there is no way in hell that they will find 19 Republican Senators (better chance in the Senate and 54 Republican Congressman (they right know only have 12 and that number won’t go any higher because they remember Cantor well and won’t dare throw their political lives away). The President will never need a Veto because the bill will never get out of the HOUSE!
Here is what our President will ask for if they want him to sign a bill for their precious “Dreamers”:
RAISE Act (which will change the face of immigrants for generations to come from Mexico, Central and South America to China, India, the rest of Asia and Eastern Europe). It also cuts the number of legal immigrants from 1 million a year to 500K. In doing so, it will kill the CoC’s dream of Family Migration which accounts for 75%+ of all legal immigrants under the current system.
Kate’s Law
Sanctuary Cities Bill
Remittance Bill that allows us to tax Mexico, Central and South America wire transfers to pay for the WALL (already approved during GWB) and all future maintenance and upkeep.
And if they are willing to put a package with all of that, he would consider voting in favor of the Bridge Act for the Dreamers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is beyond monstrous that they failed to pass Kate’s Law! Also, even with this deal, DACA is unconstitutional, and, if kept, sets a precedent of the chief executive instituting an immigration class which can potentially lead to citizenship. How I resent any of these people staying when I see them marching, laughing at us, and flipping the bird.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly! The Judge will throw it out the next day! Our President is playing with his prey! He will eat well on Tuesday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many scoops?
LikeLike
Agree completely, Flep. Their amnesty nonsense is DOA. Trump is kicking and and taking names and I love it bigly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable traitors. And I voted for that guy for VP. Like Traitor McCain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all live and learn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I for one have had enough compromise between the R’s and the D’s to last me a lifetime. It is always the R’s giving the D’s all that they wanted or at least to me it seems that way.
LikeLike
Yep. It’s been more obvious in the last couple of days than any other time. To see Gov Huckabee’s tweets leaning towards pro DACA in the last couple of days and combine it with his statement about POTUS’ response to Harvey needing to be more about people than paper. Yes, the last sentence is true, but POTUS is about the people. He proved that last year when he took time out of the campaign to travel to Louisiana with Franklin Graham and his team of volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse and also by donating his own money to the recovery efforts.
The man has demonstrated his leadership abilities over and over to the American people but apparently to some, it still isn’t enough to the UNIParty thrills in the media and congress. The masks are coming off and it ain’t gonna be pretty.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Huckabee said that..?? What the.. For your information Mr. Hukabee.. in all that “paper” is relief for the People.. Don’t tell me you can’t see that.. That “paper” does a whole hell of a lot more for the People than a touchy feelie photo op of weepy presidential hugs.. Have you been hanging around with Al Sharpton..?? He is blathering the same thing..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring it on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“In many ways the “Big Ugly” is the elimination of the Republican party, and the beginning of an era when a second party, a MAGA party, actually enters the blood stream of U.S. politics and stands against the UniParty.”
There has been a lot of murmuring and rumors about this very thing – specially in the last 2 weeks or so… the end draws nye!
LikeLiked by 15 people
President Trump will finish what the Tea Party tried to get started.
LikeLiked by 5 people
unfortunately the LION may succumb to the poachers
LikeLike
Won’t happen, any more than CTH would succumb to the trolls.
LikeLiked by 19 people
😁
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rats…
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂
Worthy of a double post 👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought it was on purpose… I liked it too…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like the first one. Big and in your face…haha
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey mini-me is as GREAT as MAGA-me!!😎😁😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL!
LikeLike
😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
No.
“We will be protected by God.”
President Donald J. Trump, Inaugural Address, January 20, 2017.
I firmly believe this.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a chance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No way in HELL! He can’t because Judge Hanen would throw it out in a NY second. People are forgetting this major piece! What Barry from Hawaii did was ILLEGAL according to our CONSTITUTION!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Barry was never the lawful president as he had a false birth certificate and selective service card. He also had a phony social security number and it has come to light that he had about twenty other social security numbers that he drew welfare on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly – an illegal. Anything and everything done under his tenure is to be considered Null and Void..
LikeLiked by 1 person
To include his judicial nominees, including the two activist Supreme Court Justices, for whom the only criteria was apparently their perversion. Anything deviant, Obamunist seemed to encourage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody posted that the Attorney General from Tennessee who was in the lawsuit against DACA is now shifting gears and recommended to give amnesty to all 11-30 million illegals and is encouraging the 9 other AG to do the same! I see this guy being bribed or threaten!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes true but it doesn’t matter! The AG of the Great State of TX will not budge to anyone including the President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And despite this ruling, the GOP, which is supposed to be the party of law and Constitutional fealty, is all-in on DACA. Corrupt to the core.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smadallib–be quiet and LEARN…or take a hike.
LikeLike
I wonder how many democrats would jump ship as well. I think a lot more than the GOPe think.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrats won’t be running for DAVA especially since our President is touring the 10 States that he won that have Democrats up for reelection! Missouri this past week, ND next week to talk about Tax Reform!
Do you think they want him living in their states next year about immigration? No way in hell because he will bring the Angel Moms and Dads with him!
They are DEAD and they all know it! Establishment Republicans and Democrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just say the word PDJT, I will back you 100 %
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Republicans will force a presidential shut-down of government
They’re going to find out that Trump isn’t going to stomp on that flaming bag of dog shit that they set on his front porch.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Or that they are that flaming bag of dog shit… 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
He will leave the parks and monuments open! He will take all their perks away. They will not allow it to happen because our President will expose the waste at levels that they don’t want exposed! They have nothing on him!
LikeLiked by 8 people
He will take his golden shovel and put it on their porch and they will stomp on it…lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray unceasingly 🙏
LikeLiked by 12 people
ESPECIALLY this Sunday when we have been called together as one.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Communism is a criminal enterprise ! These jackals that surround our president all have a vision of being the next Putin . If one were to gain that authority the rest would be exterminated because they know too much !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Globalism is the ultimate totalitarian criminal enterprise, and our number one enemy besides the enemies within. Trump knows this, probably has longer than any of us here…
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m excited. It has to happen – bring on the nasty!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Buckle up!! It’s going to be the ride of a lifetime!
LikeLiked by 9 people
We need a visual – cue the crazy rollercoaster ride!!
👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
LikeLike
Here ya go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wooooo-heeee!
It’s going to be quite the ride!!!
We’re ready 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
Or, using the words from MAGA, the Great America Party (GAP).
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, no and no, at least not yet. MAGA needs to use the GOP infrastructure (i.e. automatic ballot access in every voting precinct in America.) That’s too valuable to give up. Besides, the deck is rigged against new parties, and who has time to go door to door and get signatures, or pay lawyers for ballot access everywhere?
The first step is a hostile takeover of the existing GOP. Let the traitors to America find another party. The voters will kick them to the curb eventually. Some may actually see the light and convert. Who knows?
Then down the road if there’s a need to find a new name, then okay. But not now, especially not before the end of Trump’s second term.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a change in thinking, not a change of name.
LikeLike
I got it. I’m totally on board with the change in thinking. It’s just that any talk of new or third parties is unsettling at this point.
The GOP primaries are more critical now than ever. We can’t have people unable to vote in the primaries in support of pro-Trump candidates on the GOP ballot because they registered as independent or unaffiliated out of protest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes! Niagara, you’ve got it 100% correct. The two corrupt parties long ago rigged the election systems in every state in order to play the Uniparty blame game. We will use all 50 established individual state electoral systems against them …. and it will work.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Niagara,
in complete agreement…
especially ab the “…hostile takeover of the existing GOP.”
with an emphasis on Hostile.
we should be deadly serious ab this…
the time for people to begin understanding Primaries is NOW.
we are going to get nowhere with 17% turnout at Primaries. has to change..
LikeLike
I am bigly focused on next elections and removal of most (almost ALL) of the GOP who are up for reelection….thank you sundance for reminding us how DC works (read doesn’t work) and why PDJT was elected…MAGA!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Five are sure goners! Starting with the most devastating of them all later this month in Alabama! Especially since our President backed Strange. Yet that won’t be enough because McConnell and Karl Rove are despised in the state of Alabama. They funded Strange to the tune of $10 million dollars 💵.
Flake will be primared if he even runs by Ward
Corker will not run in TN because he has yet to announce! Clears the path for Marsha Blackburn to run
Heller will be primared by Danny Tarkanian
Lucifer will DIE and Jeff DeWit will win his seat
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ergo a national day of prayer this Sunday, seek Devine intervention, counsel, direction. Shall I launch the BU? Is it time Jesus? The epic hurricane this past week… A sign from Providence to launch the BU?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look what we posted at the same time Larry ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spiritual connections, our battle is against principalities, powers, wickedness in high places
LikeLiked by 2 people
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12
LikeLiked by 2 people
indeed it is, Larry
more people need to understand this.
LikeLike
Thank you SD!
I stand with what I posted earlier on how I believe Tuesday will play out because the decision has already been made by the AGs bringing forth their case if the issue with DACA is not resolved! I actually now believe that our President had AG Paxton use the September 5th date on purpose months in advance. At the time the Senate Republicans were showing our President that they had LIED to the American people from day 1 about Obamacare!
Folks all of this is nonsense!
Tuesday, September 5th, AG Paxton from TX and 8 (revised from previous post because AG from TN backed out and wants Amnesty for 30 million illegals) other AGs are going back to Judge Hanen’s Federal Courtroom (nicknamed The EXECUTIONER for illegals). If our President doesn’t do what they asked, they will file the paperwork and AG Sessions will NOT for one second fight the case! Judge Hanen will throw it out and DACA DIES immediately!
That is the reality for our President, UNIPARTY and CoC our President is well aware of it.
Folks DACA is 💀! All of this is smoke and mirrors! Please read the information below and you will realize why our President has only two decisions he can consider. 1) Allow no more permits to be renewed and it will phase out daily over the next two years. 2) Let it end immediately and throw the permits out.
He will take option 1 and that will justify his heart ❤️! He will explain that what Barry from Hawaii did was unconstitutional. He will say that they will lose the case in Federal Court and that Jeff Sessions has informed him that his DOJ will not fight Judge Hanen’s decision. He was able to bye time for those that recently had their permits reauthorized for the first time or renewed. That was the best he could do.
He will than say that Congress needs to focus on the following:
RAISE Act (which will change the face of immigrants for generations to come from Mexico, Central and South America to China, India, the rest of Asia and Eastern Europe). In doing so, it will kill the CoC’s dream of Family Migration which accounts for 75%+ of all legal immigrants under the current system.
Kate’s Law
Sanctuary Cities Bill
Remittance Bill that allows us to tax Mexico, Central and South American wire transfers to pay for the WALL (already approved during GWB) and all future maintenance and upkeep.
And if they are willing to put a package with all of that, he would consider voting in favor of the Bridge Act for the Dreamers.
This is ALL about leverage! The Uniparty and the CoC are truly FU….KED and they absolutely know it! 70+% of Americans want immigration cut from 1 million to 500K (The RAISE Act would do it). They Love ❤️ the RAISE Act, Kate’s Law and to a lesser extent Sanctuary Cities Bill and the WALL!
https://thekatynews.com/2017/06/29/ag-paxton-leads-10-state-coalition-urging-trump-administration-to-phase-out-unlawful-obama-era-daca-program/
From the article linked above:
“We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program,” Attorney General Paxton wrote. “Just like DAPA, DACA unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress.”
In their letter, Attorney General Paxton and the multi-state coalition urge the Secretary of Homeland Security to phase out the DACA program – by rescinding the 2012 DACA memorandum and ensuring that no new DACA permits are issued and no existing DACA permits are renewed in the future. The request does not ask the federal government to remove any alien currently covered by DACA, nor does it ask the Trump Administration to rescind DACA permits that have already been issued.
Attorney General Paxton and the coalition promised to voluntarily dismiss their lawsuit challenging unlawful deferred-action programs currently pending in district court if the Trump Administration agrees by September 5 to rescind DACA and not renew or issue any new DACA permits in the future. “Otherwise, the complaint in that case will be amended to challenge both the DACA program and the remaining Expanded DACA permits,” the letter states.
Texas was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, West Virginia, and Idaho Governor C.L. Otter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“He will explain that what Barry from Hawaii did was unconstitutional. ”
______________
He’s not really from Hawaii.
I don’t know where he’s from, but there is not an honest or legitimate bone in his entire body, and that extends to every claim he has made about himself or anything else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know! I called him Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 until a friend from work that I encouraged to come to this site say it and warned me. Sucks to live and work for the City of NY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s from Kenya.
I remember seeing his grandmother say on camera that she was present when he was born in Mombasa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOOM! This cements my feeling that AG Paxton is doing this in coordination with the WH and Sessions.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/09/01/texas-ag-legal-action-daca-will-not-delayed/
From the article linked above:
Legal action against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will not be delayed, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton confirmed.
A spokeswoman for Paxton said the attorney general had no intention of postponing an amended complaint that will be filed on September 5, should the Trump Administration not end DACA before then.
“The court-ordered deadline in DACA was set several weeks ago, and we are completely prepared to comply with it on September 5,” Paxton’s spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn told the Texas Tribune in an email.
Paxton’s commitment to suing the administration comes after a CNN report claiming the White House was working with the attorneys general to renegotiate.
A recent Fox News report alleged that Trump would be ending DACA before the September 5 deadline, though White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not confirm that report, saying the administration was still reviewing options.
As Breitbart Texas reported, Paxton told the New York Times this week that there is “no statute authorizing” DACA, saying his legal threat of the program, created through executive order by former President Obama in 2012, was “about the Constitution.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t you love it when a plan comes together 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
ROTFL! Says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Git er done.
Remocrats and Depublicans. Who needs ’em?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Angelo Codevilla has a cheerful sounding title to his latest piece
The 2016 Election is Not Reversible
However what did Churchill say? “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” Indeed. Having nice things required eternal vigilance, and this country has not been vigilant for decades, and the few that have said anything about the direction of the country have been smeared and shouted down.
Codevilla:
Let us be clear: the 2016 electorate chose Trump and they saw Trump as the vehicle by which to challenge the ruling class. During the first half of 2017, the Republican Party finished discrediting itself as a possible vehicle for that job. Since this is so, were Donald Trump seriously to bid for the presidency in 2020, it would have to be by leading a new party focused on the identities of anti-ruling class Americans. Carrying the Republican label would be an impossible burden.
Precisely. The RINO party has discredited itself. So, yes Virginia, there’s a center-left uniparty that thinks it is on the side of history….and is smart enough to make tons of money doing it.
A fatal conceit if there ever was one.
https://amgreatness.com/2017/08/31/2016-election-not-reversible/
there are no tidy paths here. The left and state capitalists have hundreds of billions of dollars, and a owned media complex that is not afraid of suppression. And, yes SD…there are Trillions at stake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suggest this: take over the GOP apparatus then rename and re-brand.
BTW, Richard Nixon did not use the Republican brand to win re-election in 1972. I’ve never bought the liberal line that this was the result of selfish narcism.
LikeLike
This is my favorite site. I used to feel like part of the revolution at Breitbart. But they don’t really seem to get what we’re capable of accomplishing like you guys do.
–Also if you all have been to Ace of Spades they see the fact that there’s a uniparty and that the RINO’s are corrupt, but it’s like they’ve given up on it. I’m scared to see their posts on the DACA situation.
–I think all the Conservative sites need to be working with the Trump revolution to bring the power back to the people. Hopefully you guys will lead the way.
–He is the one man capable of upending this corruptocracy.
–If he continues succeeding the way he did to get this far, he’ll even surpass Reagan in greatness.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Once a site moves to the “ad” model, then the true nature changes to profit and controversy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and clickbait.
LikeLike
The Donald Reddit site is inspiring and informative , I own the world is another humorous pro trump site.
LikeLike
Tuesday is the 5th, the day that the State AG’s said Trump had to end it or the lawsuit moves forward.
LikeLike
h/t sundance
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someday we are going to say President Trump and the Deploreables – Made America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“But the important part to remember is that the origination of the entire system is EXTERNAL to congress.”
_______________
Which cannot be Constitutional.
We have three branches of government, and none of them are “Lobbyist” or “Multinational Corporations” or “Chamber of Commerce”.
.
.
“Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do.”
_______________
There is nothing in the Constitution allowing for or Authorizing such a construct; ergo, these things which are the result of BRIBERY are not “laws” at all, and have no Authority in Law. It is literally no different than if Al Capone bribed Congressional leaders to pass ‘laws’ that enabled Al Capone’s criminal enterprise.
The bribery is not lawful, the legislation resulting from the bribery is not lawful, so they are not ‘laws’ at all, because they originated in criminality and their source is not Authorized by the Constitution.
That which is unlawful cannot create Law.
Lawlessness cannot create Law.
.
.
“When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws.”
_______________
Yes, I am. They’re just not doing it.
The Constitution Authorizes our Representatives to write Laws, and when we vote for our Representatives, we are doing so in good faith, that they will faithfully execute the office to which they are elected, and their actions will be according to Constitutional Authority.
If they are NOT faithfully executing their office, if their actions are NOT according to Constitutional Authority, then these people need to be ARRESTED and PROSECUTED.
.
.
“Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.”
________________
Then I don’t have a “Representative” at all. He clearly does not represent me, or you, or anyone else reading along here. He only “represents” the multinational criminal enterprises who are bribing him.
And those multinational criminal enterprises are NOT part of our Constitutional system. Those multinational corporations are not people, and they cast no vote, neither do they have any right to cast any vote, and yet they have perfect representation, and We the People have no representation at all.
We have taxation, without representation.
Can we start shooting now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice RANT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always reminds me of the Steve McQueen movie, The Sand Peebles, where the sailors did no work maintaining the river patrol boat; they hired Chinese workers to do their work instead. The system was entrenched by years of practice and the famous line was the work was their “rice bowl.”
LikeLike
Since the CR of 2017, the Trump Administration has been saving money for the shutdown. It is not the Congress that spends, it is the Executive. Like a good father, it is time to teach the children the value of money and hard work. Within one week of any shutdown, the D.C. Swamp creatures will drown without their fix! Remember, the powers of the Executive are vast and expansive. If any foreign power (Russia or China) try to leverage the situation like NK did with the missile launch over Japan, then the President will have all the power of the Legislature due to emergency action. Our US Constitution prefers peace and stability to revolution. Notice Obama did as he wanted for 8 years because the Courts are slow; another reason Justice Scalia may have been assassinated.
LikeLike
And right on schedule, this article by Angelo Codevilla (remember him?):
https://amgreatness.com/2017/08/31/2016-election-not-reversible/
Apologies if someone has already posted this, I haven’t read the comments here yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Trump can do it alone because every republican website I read is filled with ignorant authors and low information republicans. That includes Breitbart, American Thinker, Instapundit, PowerLine, and Drudge. Don’t forget Limbaugh, Hannity, Savage, Coulter, Levin, et al, all as dumb as a box of rocks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is not alone…he has the American People and the power of the Executive. He will unleash the power on the day and time of his choosing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Got to disagree on American Thinker and Instapundit, at least. My spidey sense is well -developed and they are pretty much on the train IMO.
LikeLike
I just sent an email to the President:
Dear President Trump,
I know you have a big heart and have misgivings about how to handle the DACA program. Maybe you do not.
No matter your personal feelings, we, the American People, deserve the one thing that holds us together. Law and Order. You have reminded us so many times.
President Obama’s actions were unconstitutional. We have already confirmed that. The formality is just for a court to formalize that fact with the law suits poised by several states to have that Executive Action rescinded.
The larger question is…who has the right to help themselves to our country? Who has the right to invade our country and then take 700K to 2M jobs that American children should aspire to?
When does all of this stop?
Who will be strong enough for our citizens who have had their voices stifled?
May God bless you, your family, your cabinet and your aides.
And God bless the United States.
Thank you for your consideration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for sending this WSB. Someone that matters is going to read it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, MC.
I took Sundance’s comment to heart. The President is probing this weekend so he can hear from his opposition and his supporters. I suggest everyone reading on this website send him an email.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just sent an email. Figured the Prez would still be up reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great letter wsb. You certainly have expressed my pov. Thank you
LikeLiked by 2 people
The GOPe are playing checkers while Trump is playing championship level chess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why Trump can’t have Rudy Giuliani or Jay Sekulow or someone write some legislation & then take it to the people to pressure the lawmakers to pass it. Get rid of the lobbyists!!!
LikeLike
As Phil Collins said:
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Continuing the same song, sung to Paul Ryan and Mitchy McConnell:
“Well, if you told me you were drowning
I would not lend a hand
I’ve seen your face before my friend
But I don’t know if you know who I am…
Well, I was there and I saw what you did
I saw it with my own two eyes
So you can wipe off the grin, I know where you’ve been
It’s all been a pack of lies.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right now RINOs and liberals are ramping up blanket amnesty to the illegals dreamers using bleeding heart card claiming they are innocent children. It will garner lots of sympathy from lots of people with the MSMs help if it isn’t handled it with caution.
I don’t know if it’s legally possible but PTrump can gradually end the DACA program telling the dreamers they will given the priority on H1 and H2 visa if they self deport and apply for the visa.
The corporation pursuing cheap labor won’t like it since their cheap labor pool will decline in reality.
The uniparty will be unmasked before American people why they want unlimited immigration via legal and illegal.
LikeLike
We are with president Donald J. Trump. Bring the big ugly. It’s been decades in the making .
LikeLiked by 1 person
God! I hope you’re right!
LikeLike
One more thing Sundance, this is a great reminder of our cold anger. So cold.
LikeLike
I enjoy comparing and contrasting this website, Breitbart and others on issues.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/01/daca-backdoor-granted-green-cards-45000-illegals/
Breitbart has an interesting take on DACA. They claim there is a “loophole” to get green cards.
For example, DACA is a DEFERRED Action for Childhood Arrivals meaning they are here ILLEGALLY but legal ACTION is being deferred. They are in limbo. DAPA setup the same way was deterred unConstitutional. Trump has moved on that and told ICE to deport DAPA.
Breitbard has made the claim that a “loophole” is being used to grant them green cards if they leave the country and return. When you have deferred action status and leave, your status will not have changed. You are still being deferred for DEPORTATION. Ideally they should NOT have been let back in the country after leaving. According to Breitbart, when you leave and return using an “emergency” loophole, your MAGICALLY convert your deferred status to a permanent resident. My burning question is under what STATUTE is their a conversion of a DEFERRED DEPORTATION to a LEGAL green card permanent resident? They have NOT been navigating the system LEGALLY – they are deferred for deportation regardless of an “emergency”.
If is my recollection that when you have LEGAL STANDING going through the process, you can NOT leave the country or you get to start the process all over again. Our immigration process is very convoluted but what is going on here doesn’t make sense. Why would a DEFERRED STATUS, who is NOT LEGAL, upon leaving the country and returning, MAGICALLY get LEGAL status when their status was NOT legal to begin with? My next question is, if I am correct, WHO and under what STATUTE did the deferred status change to a LEGAL status? Also WHO gave out what I see as ILLEGAL green cards by changing a deferred status to a legal one?
So my two questions are these:
1. Under what statute does a DEFERRED ACTION child arrival get a converted status when they are here ILLEGALLY and put on hold for deportation?
2. Who authorized these green cards and ILLEGAL status to LEGAL status?
LikeLike
Corporations (special interest groups) write laws. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Sundance is right about this, and it means that voting can only do so much. Congress is only doing what their donors are telling them to do. It isn’t personal. We need to start our own PACs and get our own lobbyists because money talks. Form manufacturing PACs for manufacturing industries and employees who will benefit from MAGA.
We have 3% growth now. There are millions out there who are starting to improve their lives who now wants MAGA to succeed. They are the new status quo. Get them organized and contributing to new candidates.
LikeLike
So basically instead of Trump’s (our) agenda getting through, we are going to have to “settle” for the swamp creatures being exposed. I can’t say it’s a bad trade off. Part of me really thought at least Obamacare would go. But I expect nothing from congress anymore. Trump is literally on his own in DC.
LikeLike
Rubio drinking H20..
Lol
LikeLike
Cruz and his Canadian flag (nothing against Canada, just Cruz).
LikeLike
Just a reminder of what these so called “dreamers” were doing to Trump supporters. Let’s not forget. I certainly won’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…another one to refresh your memories.
LikeLike
Leave.
LikeLike
To HELL with the “dreamers.” Send them all back. UniParty politicians have stolen the dreams from American children, our children, the ones who were born here and belong here.
LikeLike