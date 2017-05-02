President Trump Previews The “Ugly” Solution to the UniParty in Washington DC…

Thought Experiment:  Imagine the 2009/2010 Tea Party uprising with an allied President Trump in the White House.  That’s where we are going...

For the past week we’ve been outlining the ROOT ISSUE within the DC swamp: ♦Why congress isn’t providing Trump policy legislation; ♦what impact that is having; and ♦what appears to be surfacing as a solution.

The truthfulness behind any larger discussion is backed-up by research: ♦The history of DC lobbyists admitting they control congress; ♦who created this broken system, and why the larger media avoids discussion of it. [Although Rush Limbaugh did partially report]

When research is on point, and when you find yourself directly over the target, naturally occurring current events become almost eerily predictable.

Within Part II (“the current impact”) we shared:

[…]  However, understandably, President Trump is not going to sit and wait for congress to evolve in their ability to turn away from existing lobbyists who are hanging around to defend their financial interests.

Sooner or later President Trump is going to do something dramatic to break the impasse within the broken legislative system.

Considering that Trump is not a politician, that “something” could get rather ugly. (link)

And therein lies the backdrop for the eerily predictable:

Sooner or later President Trump is going to have to confront the UniParty; there’s just no way around it.  And there’s no better structural confrontation point than within the nucleus budgetary policy which binds the Republicans and Democrats together, MONEY.

It is critical to remember, and urgent to note, that corporate media play a major defensive role -in partnership with the political financial class- inside this DC system.  Every effort will be made to dilute any public discussion of how special interest money is used in DC to create the UniParty legislative agenda.

There are trillions at stake.

When BIG DONOR legislation passes through congress it doesn’t matter whether it is Republicans or Democrats who originally sponsored the lobbyist’s bill, it’s still toxic.

Issue ONE – All legislative constructs coming through DC are externally created by special interests and lobbying groups.  Issue TWO – All special interest lobbying legislation is UniParty legislation.   Issue THREE – With 1 and 2 in mind, all legislation reaching President Trump’s desk is lobbyist legislation.

There is no way to break that cycle until President Trump confronts the UniParty.

President Trump and the communications team are going to have to call out members of their own party, by name, who are part of the corruptible influence game.   There’s really no way around it, eventually this is going to happen.

It appears President Trump is positioning the Fiscal Year 2018 budget battle as the geography for the biggest and most necessary political war.  This appears to be the timeline for the predictable “ugly”.

 

216 Responses to President Trump Previews The "Ugly" Solution to the UniParty in Washington DC…

  fleporeblog says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Dr. Emmett L. Brown wrote the following on the Presedential thread:

    "Without the filibuster this country would've been gone a long time ago, I'm gonna talk to him about it. I'll get him back on line." – Sen. Orrin Hatch

    Look at this crap. Orrin Hatch saying HE will get TRUMP back in line. Hatch is the one way out of line. You would NEVER see a democrat do this to a democrat President. Completely disrespectful and pathetic.

    Below was my reply:

    Dr. Brown I think they (Hatch, McConnell and the rest of the Uniparty Republicans) are so scared of the pressure that will be put on them if the shutdown that will occur in October is prolonged for months because they are not willing to change the legislation rule. That would completely DESTROY the Uniparty, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. They cannot use the Democrats as cover for why they can't reach 60 votes in the Senate. Our President is putting them on notice as well as the Democrats running for reelection in 10 states our President won.

There is FEAR among the Uniparty!

    There is FEAR among the Uniparty!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/05/01/press-briefing-office-management-and-budget-director-mick-mulvaney

From the link:

      From the link:

      Q Okay, so can you just — can you speak to some of the things that were funded that Republicans — many Republicans were hoping to attack in this bill that haven’t been targeted to the degree that the President said that —

      DIRECTOR MULVANEY: Let’s talk about Planned Parenthood on one hand and then we’ll talk about the Obamacare subsidies on the other. In fact, let’s deal with the other one first. That was the Democrats’ top priority, was to secure the continued Obamacare payments, and the bill doesn’t do that. We didn’t — the bill does not address the CSR payments. That was a major demand that they gave up. We thought it was appropriate, because we gave up on our primary demand, which was bricks and mortar. So I thought that was the proper functioning of a negotiation. So I’ve seen in a couple places where some Democrats are saying that the bill covers CSR payments, and it does not.

      As to Planned Parenthood, yeah, it does fund that. It absolutely does. And we were concerned about that to begin with and then thought it through and had a chance to talk with some pro-life leaders both on the Hill and then off the Hill from some of the outside groups. I think everybody came to one realization, which is that if you're serious — (ANOTHER KILLER STATEMENT TO THE UNIPARTY) if you're a lawmaker serious about voting to defund Planned Parenthood, then your opportunity to do that is in the AHCA, the American Healthcare Act, which the House is currently debating right now.

So we decided not to fight the Planned Parenthood battle on this funding bill because it's contained in the AHCA, which we hope to take up this week as well.

      So we decided not to fight the Planned Parenthood battle on this funding bill because it’s contained in the AHCA, which we hope to take up this week as well.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      ALEX says:
        May 2, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        I turned Hannity off when he had Freedom Caucus members on and they said this was true, but it didn't fit the way they wanted it…It's all,a big sham…The right is much a problem as left…It's all a big uniparty of dysfunctional lightweights…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        WVPatriot says:
          May 2, 2017 at 6:13 pm

          It is all about MONEY…mankind will sell its soul for 30 pieces of silver; imagine what they will do for MILLIONS.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          M. Mueller says:
            May 2, 2017 at 6:40 pm

            Yes, Patriot, but only a portion of mankind. Only a portion! I bet there's not enough money in this world to pay Sundance to turn against the USA. Most of us here, and I'm sure that includes you, feel the same. That is why I have hope.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
    QuestGirl says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Ever wonder if McCain is sorry he won his seat last election? Ever since November 9, 2016? I'm thinking McCain was voted in, again, last election, but I'm really not sure.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    Neural says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      That which they fear now, is not what they *should* be fearing. Their fear should be public execution for treason, because that is what they have committed on a consistent basis for decades. The "Uniparty" and their lobbiest friends have for so long been committed to the destruction of the United States because no-one has had the guts to call them out for what they are doing.
If President Trump were to enforce just one subset of laws in this country, I would ask that it be the laws governing treason and sedition.
      If President Trump were to enforce just one subset of laws in this country, I would ask that it be the laws governing treason and sedition.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    setup2100 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      Fear, they have nothing to FEAR. 30-40 Senators just on the PUBBIE side they OWN plus all the DEMS. They OWN about 180+ Congresman just on the PUBBIE side including the LEADERSHIP of both parties layers deep. I know, we have to vote them out in 2018. If 2 get beat it will be a miracle. Sooner or later TRUMP has to take these people. And my guess it will not happen soon and the can will get kicked down the road like the BUDGET. Stil like the WINNING though.

      Like

      Reply
    beaujest says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      Orrin Hatch idolized "Captain Oldsmobile " who led him around the senate like he had a ring in his nose !

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    NYGuy54 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      what a freaking superstar this guy is…

      Liked by 27 people

      Reply
    mikeyboo says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      Yes Indeed!!! That would be a GOOD shutdown!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    ok4ayl says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      Remember Austin Goolsby? I must admit, I too had my reservations about Mick, but boy has he turned the corner for me, I trust what's going on…It takes 6 weeks to get a simple passport, people expect miracles in 100 days…:)

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      M. Mueller says:
        May 2, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        I trust too, ok, and it has been a long, long time since I could say that. I really think God, through President Trump, has this. 🙂

        Like

        Reply
    navysquid says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      I am ALL for a good shutdown…

      When you think about it in the long term…you really do NOT want your Congressmen/women creating laws all the time. This is what has got us to this point is we have sooooo many laws and regulations on the books that it slows ingenuity end enterprise of our country down to a crawl.

      I would be happy if our Congress critters met for two 60 day periods in a year and that was all…DC power would be eliminated and our Congress people would actually spend more time back in their districts/states where they belong listening to those they represent.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      Windy Day says:
        May 2, 2017 at 5:11 pm

        Make this suggestion to Trump: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact.

        I already did, but the more the merrier! And if they work less time, let’s pay them less, too!!!

        Like

        Reply
      ohnomrbill59 says:
        May 2, 2017 at 5:20 pm

        I think "con"gress should meet for a few weeks once a quarter. Then they should shut up and listen to their constituents. With the reduced workload should come reduced pay.

        Like

        Reply
      PatriotKate says:
        May 2, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        I have long said that technology should allow for every Congressman to spend MOST of their time in their home districts. They really no longer need to live in Washington as surely they have communications technology that could be secure. Would also take them away from all the Lobbyists occupying the Swamp.

Then, they could meet, as Navy Squid said, a few short times each year.

        Then, they could meet, as Navy Squid said, a few short times each year.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      MaineCoon says:
        May 2, 2017 at 6:14 pm

        IIRC a MSMer prefaced some question with a statement that most citizens don’t want a gov shutdown. I screamed at the tv “Yes. They. DO!!!”

        I totally support a LONG term gov shutdown in Sept/Oct. Time to get UGLY. Time to shut down the works.

        Time to research my states reps campaign donor lists. Time to then show up to events when they start having their little constituent townhalls during shut down time saying how much they are doing, blah, blah, blah.

        Time to attend public functions in sept/oct or “18 campaign events and show constituents they are bought. AND do the same for the one running to support PTrump.

        Time to go public when PTrump goes UGLY.

        It’s just time.

        Like

        Reply
      tellthetruth2016 says:
        May 2, 2017 at 6:31 pm

        Like SD said, NO Politician writes legislation or laws, unelected special interests and big business does …… These people are so stupid, they wouldn't know how ……..

        Like

        Reply
    ALEX says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Never forget he was TEA Party too…He is a real good guy…

      Like

      Reply
    WVPatriot says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

      Such a very pleasant surprise. What an extraordinary administration — from every angle!

      Like

      Reply
    Zach (@symsense) says:
      May 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      SHUT IT DOWN! We voted to fix DC not continue enabling the abuses. Do what is necessary, whatever it is!

      Like

      Reply
  Joe Collins says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Bring on the battle. Bring it on before the 2018 elections so we can identify the enemy.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    Windy Day says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      Yes, name names "before the 2018 elections,"–absolutely, BUT close enough to them so that people remember who to vote out!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    catmom says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      Exactly. Bring it!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    ilcon says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      Remember A***mash from Michigan when the Pres. said he would campaign against them in their districts in 2018. He basically said bring it on. Not once did I hear a word of congrats from the weasel on the jobs the Pres. saved or brought to Mi. President Trump doesn't forget.

      Like

      Reply
  SAFVet says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    This was called "Preparing the Battlefield" at Command & Staff College…

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  illinoiswarrior says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    And with those two tweets, the DC UniParty just took a collective dump in their

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • lisabrqwc says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      That was my first thought too, and I like thinking that they’re having panic attacks, filled with anxiety, unable to sleep, literally walking the floor freaking out in the lonely wee hours of the night. They’ve sold their souls and hung us out to dry for years while they pocket their 30 pieces of silver. Spit.

      Like

      Reply
  7. TwoLaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    It is the 1st budget he is fully on the hook for, therefore it makes all the sense in the world for the 2018 budget to be the biggest fight they ever saw. Otherwise he can just lay down and let them roll all over him for the next 8 years. That’s top down leadership.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Those 20 to 35 House Republicans that just can’t come around to voting on the current repeal and replace bill are seeing their insides start to destroy their appetite and their sleep. From Mick Mulvaney’s briefing on 5/1/17:

    if you’re a lawmaker serious about voting to defund Planned Parenthood, then your opportunity to do that is in the AHCA, the American Healthcare Act, which the House is currently debating right now. So we decided not to fight the Planned Parenthood battle on this funding bill because it’s contained in the AHCA, which we hope to take up this week as well.

    Couple that statement with the fact we didn’t agree to pay the insurance subsidies, many of the remaining health insurance providers will be making their decision in June to get the hell out of Obozocare. There will be 30+ states with not a single provider. Imagine having to explain to your constituents that you wouldn’t vote on the bill in May and we ended up with nothing now. They can blame our President but they are dead due to the fact the same house got a federal judge to side with them and say it was not legal to use government funds to pay for the subsidies.

    From the article:

    In a 38-page decision, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer of the District put her ruling on hold pending the administration’s certain appeal. Her decision sided with the U.S. House of Representatives, which brought the lawsuit challenging more than $175 billion of spending after a party-line vote by House Republicans in July 2014.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/judge-strikes-down-obama-health-law-insurance-subsidy-in-victory-for-house-gop/2016/05/12/67a8af78-1863-11e6-9e16-2e5a123aac62_story.html?utm_term=.aa3a945da539

    The FEAR is going to eat them alive! This is truly amazing!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  9. Janice says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I am the grasshopper. Sundance is my teacher. Everything but this blog and my Western channel is off limits. Sundance you are truly in the Matrix. Thank you is not enough!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  10. joan and bill collins says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    we need to show congress critters we can bypass them eg starting now need trump to allow a wall bond donation for our wall which demonstrates people power and numbers run by one of his accountants so critters cannot touch it every wall bond donation will have the names of critters who voted against wall in his state this is a battle where we can help best president ever

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  11. FLEEVY says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Drain the Swamp!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. The Boss says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    OMG! I just finished two frantic inbound calls from people who were in major pearl-clutching mode. I referred both callers to this site. I hope they spend a great deal of time here just reading and gaining understanding. This essay would be a great start. (I’m supposed to be working. Gonna be a late night, but if that’s what it takes to MAGA, then late nights it is)!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  13. Fred says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Let’s wait and see is stupid beyond belief. Did we not watch Ryan betray us with Obama time after time. Wait and see what…him do it again…….Well Trump has to wait a little…NO he does not. Fight now or later but the hard way. If we can’t expect anything more than a Democrat agenda based on this spending bill then it’s revolition time. This was betrayal of monumental proportion. I’m not ready to quit but My eyes are wide open and the hair on my neck standing up as I hear Pence and Trump call this a win……Trump you need to fight this. We are your boss and can make all of you fools pay…This is the last straw with Ryan………..He’s poison so continue being sick or get rid of him……

    Like

    Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      Your deep concern is noted, Fred.

      Oh, Mr. Bluto? Over here, please …

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      Fred with all due respect, are you out of your mind?????

      Had Obozo done what many if not all president’s before him did, we would never ever get a chance to push our agenda into the 2017 budget. Do you think when our Lion leaves in 2025, he won’t have a budget in place for that fiscal year. He absolutely will and Pence, TRex, Zinke, Governor Abbott will have to wait till October 1, 2025 to implement theirs!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      You should be thankful we got anything..In a normal year we wouldn’t have had any say until Sept 30….If we can get healthcare and tax reform before sept 30 , then after that is time to shut it down…Let’s at least take five months to try and get what we need and then we will go to war…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        May 2, 2017 at 6:32 pm

        Concur.

        I am planning war start date around Sep. 25 and ending after 2018 elections. This would be Phase I.

        Like

        Reply
    • V.Lombardi says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      There’s lots of rationalization on this site. In the end, it is the results that matter, not the words. The results are bad. Trump has greatly alienated conservatives with this situation, and is also losing momentum with time. This is another betrayal of monumental proportions. It is similar to the Ryan 2014 betrayal, which was Ryan’s first straw. Wait and see is folly. The writer gives elaborate explanations for waiting, and expresses it with certainty, which is a red flag to independent thinkers. It will all fall into place if we just have the patience, so he says. Most readers are persuaded by the calls for retreat, ashamed that they were not aware of the story the writer provides, and are grateful for being enlightened that they must once again wait for another failure.

      Like

      Reply
      • Wink says:
        May 2, 2017 at 5:41 pm

        “Lots of rationalization?” No, dear, it’s called long term planning, and logical thinking. “Alienated conservatives”….most were #neverTrumpers, so what alienation there?. Also, “the results” are bad? Considering the bill is less than one day old, that’s pretty premature? Are you psychic? ” Another failure”. Well, well. Congratulations you have just won the Tokyo Rose award, Or maybe you’re Eeyore?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • El Torito says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      You should know by now that DJT doesn’t show his hand. The whole point of today’s pressers was to intimate that the fight is starting. It’s exactly Sundance’s point. Why do you post here if you are unwilling to accept Sundance’s reasoning? Or Trump’s leadership? Trump giving you the instant gratification that you so obviously crave will accomplish nothing. Some things you just have to chip away at and wait for the best move. It’s called timing.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dr T says:
        May 2, 2017 at 6:20 pm

        Placing people on notice is actually better than handing them notice: it improves performance especially when done indirectly and allows them to save face with improved behavior.

        Like

        Reply
      • Eris says:
        May 2, 2017 at 6:51 pm

        Yes, President Trump is signaling that we should start sharpening our pitchforks 😂

        Like

        Reply
    • andi lee says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Fred, no worries. Healthcare will be remanded to the States’ care. Bet on it.

      👉 (Right now, Texas legislature is in a knock-down, drag-out over Planned Parenthood, Sanctuary Cities and 2A – yeah, part of the DC swamp just moved to the southern Capital). Hey, check-in with your State Legislature. What is on the agenda?

      Like

      Reply
  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Screw it. Call them out. Call them all out

    It’s utterly ridiculous that the only people who know what’s really taking place in our government is the politicians, the elite money crowd, the lobbyists & the media. Oh, & a few of us here at CTH

    This entire scam screams to be exposed, but the only ones who’ll speak the truth is the small band of patriots, & we can’t reach enough people in time

    I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again. President Trump, expose them all. Blow the criminal scam to smithereens. To hell with the immediate consequences

    It’s just going to go back & forth like it always does, with the same bull**** being laid on we the people like it always does

    Screw it. Blow it up. Name names. Lay out their fraud for all to see. Force their hand. Let them explain themselves to the people

    This has got to end & end soon, or we won’t have a country to save

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • M. Mueller says:
      May 2, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      “To hell with the immediate consequences.” ????

      Save it for when it counts – in September. When you have been elected president, you can decide the timing!

      Like

      Reply
  15. Mark Thimesch says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Something tells me that we are going to see a level of nastiness that will FAR exceed the pre-election campaign. But we need to get ‘nasty” back. I think we need a return to the old days of “government fearing The People”.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. Vicki Frerichs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    He needs to get Jeff Sessions on them and lock them up!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. LKA in LA says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    I am ready for the shut down and look forward to it. Let the chips fall. Meantime we have to pray for President Trump and The United States of America. My resolve is absolute to the task and will spend my time educating folks who do not have the info. Believe it or not, there are elderly who do not have internet and are frantic.

    Thank you patriot Sundance. You are selfless.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Congress must be shamed into cancelling most of their August recess. Otherwise, there will never be enough time to get the budget hearings held, appropriation and authorization bills completed, the conference bill passed, and all sent to the President for signature in time for the beginning of FY 2018.

    Make the swamp creatures actually spend August in the muggy, disgusting DC swamp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. whoseyore says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    The Republicans vote for the Democrat’s Lobbyist Bills and the Democrats vote for the Republican’s Lobbyist Bills. ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY!

    President Trump needs to expose the contents of the Swamp. Let the American Public know what goes on down there beneath the murk. Twitter story after story after story until everyone is educated on the force that runs this country. The love of money is the root of all evil and it takes a grounded man to resist the lure of it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. tytanshammer says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Hang in there President T. We are praying for you. We don’t agree on everything, but we do agree on one thing: That system must be broken. Godspeed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      While I originally was a Carson supporter, I only agreed with 90% of his platform.

      Once I read Trump’s book, I strangely found I agreed with him 100% (which as an independent is rare for me). And throughout this whole thing from his campaign to presidency, I still find myself agreeing with Trump 100%.

      Never ever had a candidate or President that I aligned with so well.
      Loving every minute of it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. wheatietoo says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    “No Wall – No Peace!”

    They want ugly? We’ll give em ugly.
    They won’t like it when the Deplorables get ugly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Vicki Frerichs says:
      May 2, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      That would work.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      Bulldozers needed in Janesville Wisconsin. Apparently, someone built a wall around Paul Ryan’s gazillion-dollar estate. That wall needs to come down. If bulldozers are not available, please bring South and Central American gang bangers to do the job. Their pay…anything they can carry from the mansion. Now THAT would be ugly!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    The RINO and DINO members of the Uniparty might take a lesson from President Trump’s treatment of China, easing off the accelerator to address [past but not current] Currency Manipulation so long as China is SOLVING the NORK NUKE problem.

    Do RINOs want to PASS FUNDING for the Trump Agenda
    • … or get PRIMARIED for BLOCKING it.

    Do RINOs want to be tarred with a Government Shutdown during the 2018 Primary Season
    • … or end the Senate Filibuster fig-leaf for rigging Appropriations.

    Do DINOs want to block President Trump’s next Supreme Court Justice
    • … and see Republicans save the day by ending the Senate Filibuster for Justice Approvals.

    Do DONORS want to STOP funding Uniparty Bloodsucking Legislation
    • … or invite President Trump to eliminate their stranglehold on American Government:

    • By introducing 21st Century Glass-Steagle provisions that end Federal Insurance for Commercial Banks with Investment Banking activities.

    • By breaking up “Too Big to Fail” Banks to reduce Federal Insurance risk and multiply Commercial Lending competition.

    • By breaking up Monopolistic Companies like America broke up AT&T.

    • By reminding Tech Giants with $ Billions in Untaxed Overseas Profits that if the Trump Tax Reform fails, America won’t be able to protect them from Asset Confiscation like Venezuela’s takeover of GM’s plant there.

    … and President Trump’s only getting STARTED.

    Like

    Reply
  23. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    “I will never lie to you, I will always tell youthe TRUTH” ~ Trump/Trump45

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Kenneth blair says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Not sure this is exactly the correct thread, given my comment is about Obozocare, but is intertwined w/ the tax legislation and budget. If we want to get Obozocare repealed, why doesn’t President Trump just repeal all the EO’s that Obozo passed amending the Obozocare (we have to pass it to find out what’s in it bill) and make everyone, Dems included, pay the price. They’ll all be crushed w/ the yelling and screaming from all sides they’ll HAVE to repeal it, especially w/ 2018 elections coming up.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Weeper says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone. So the gist of this “for dummies” (like myself) is this:
    We pay our taxes. These morons in Congress have control of the funds, to divvy out as they wish. We have no say-so, except with our vote. We vote for them because they tell us that they’ll do what we want, then don’t. We then elect someone to the Presidency, from outside this “corruption fest”, to fix it, and they tell us that he was elected by Russians, he’s illegitimate, and needs to be impeached. Cue the scary music 🙄

    Like

    Reply
  26. ZurichMike says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I have changed my mind. The banshee wailing of media whores, UniParty whores, and lobbyist pimps is not because they can’t see what’s coming their way . . . it’s because they *can* see what’s coming.

    More popcorn, please.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      It does seem rather overblown to fall on your sword on a CR that would normally not happen….I mean the fact they want President Trumps agenda enacted in a piece of legislation that’s not even a budget is a bit much…

      I don’t like what happened, but I can certainly see the long game and President Trumps Tweet on this page proves he is serious…

      Like

      Reply
    • Lburg says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      There probably aren’t many that can actually ‘see’ what’s coming since they never believed that PTrump could get elected. But like animals who get restless before a tornado, they sense something big is gonna happen.

      The ones who do see what’s coming probably have ditch bags at the ready and the closest safe places saved on their GPS.

      The rest will be unable to save their bacon. (just for you)

      Like

      Reply
  27. walt614 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    As I posted the other night, Ryan is little more than a Concierge for K Street, and McConnell is The Covert Senate UniParty Leader.
    POTIS HAS to cap them out publicly so EVERYONE is aware what thes scumbags are pulling.
    Go get’em POTUS & Make.America.Great.Again.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Michael E. Dowd says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    A government shutdown is the only answer to the uni-party conspiracy, it would appear.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Windy Day says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      At the very least, it’s something to dangle over their heads and threaten them with. Hey, if you can’t use positive things to negotiate an outcome, use negative consequences! Right?

      Like

      Reply
  29. woohoowee says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    …and the truth shall set you free.

    Can we get an Amen?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Corey Lewandowski will be very busy in the 2018 election season. I wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump has a list of Congress/Senate candidates that will be running for the offices that oppose him.

    Look at President Trump’s administration and then think what the Senate will look like after the election. Paul Ryan will have to spend every dime of his $5 million dollar war chest…..he’ll end up just like Hillary. Out of a job.

    Business people plan ahead…..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      Remember this. Eric Cantor had $5 million to spend in 2014, and he lost to a guy who spent about $225,000.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MfM says:
        May 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm

        That’s a little less than Ryan has now. He’ll get more, the Swamp will see to that. I want him gone and will donate again to anyone who goes up against him on the Republican side.

        Like

        Reply
  31. NYGuy54 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    What is happening now is the conservative media is poisoning the well and dividing the base.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      I hear you. I just tell people to watch the press briefing and they’ll feel better.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • NYGuy54 says:
        May 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm

        Breitbart has been overrun by trolls. They didn’t police it and it is too late for them. Man down.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • indiana08 says:
          May 2, 2017 at 5:21 pm

          So has The Gateway Pundit. They’re all posting from the same talking points (recycled from the Syria thing a few weeks ago) and TGP even has resurrected the Jared Kushner narrative again. Very sad that they are working so hard against the country.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      Their globalist masters are probably putting the screws to them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      Exactly…No context nothing…Let’s remember that the Freedom Caucus and Constitutional conservatives are the base for talk radio…They number about 35 in House and maybe 10 in Senate,…Right wing media is not representative of Republican Party as a whole…Most people want jobs, tax cuts and cheaper healthcare…That’s important…Not some click-bait garbage

      Like

      Reply
    • Wink says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      I’ve pretty much dumped everyone but CTH, Bill Mitchell, and Bill Still. Most “conservative” sites were just sour grapes #NeverTrumpers. Notice that all the attacks against President Trump came right after his awesome rally in PA? Let’s face it. We will be plagued by a small minority of phony Trumpers. Remember when Morning Joe MSM was shocked that after all their negative reporting, President Trump only lost 4% of his base. There will always be the ankle biters who want us all to be as miserable as they are. Once there is activity on the building of the wall, all the cry babies will crawl away.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. Daniel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    During a public meeting with congressional leaders on CSPAN:

    President Trump: “I see who sponsored this bad legislation. Who actually WROTE it?”
    Leaders:”…it’s a complicated process…””… it has many layers and sources of input…”
    President Trump: “So you’re saying you aren’t the ones writing these laws?! Just what qualifies you for this job in the first place!?”

    I’d love to see that played on the news over and over and over… and we thought “The apprentice” was a good show…

    YOU’RE ALL FIRED!!!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Alf says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I love how Trump says we need MORE GOP senators in 2018, then proceeds to ENSURE WE DONT VOTE in 2018.

    Not me, I’m voting no matter what. But listening to call-ins today on talk radio and Conservatives in the office, people are giving up and saying what’s the point.

    Like

    Reply
  34. JoD says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I will admit it!! The so-called Freedom Caucus is a trigger for my ear bleeds.
    I overheard members of the so-called HFC on Hannity radio addressing the impotence of the Republican wing of the Uni-Party.
    I believe it was the Brat that actually said…
    The real problem is the unfortunate “choke-hold” that the special interests have on some members of Congress.
    THIS from the so-called HFC that has been bought and paid for by Charles Koch!
    I’m still not sure if my headache is from the mind-numbing hypocrisy or from banging my head against the wall.

    Like

    Reply
    • Alf says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      The HFC has some very good members. They align with more of my political beliefs than virtually everyone else in the GOP. Having said that, there are some real scumbags in the HFC— like Amash. I’ll give Amash credit on one thing though, he is the only Republican Congressmen in the House calling for Ryan to resign. Crickets from everyone else.

      Anyways, virtually the entire GOP and Congress is bought and paid for. Just different sugar daddies. It’s unfair just to criticize the HFC. They are virtually all sock puppets of special interest groups and billionaires

      Like

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      I turned off Hannity and probably for good…The Freedom Party has 35 members…35 members….

      Like

      Reply
  35. yy4u says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Paul Ryan is a Democrat, a mole inside the Republican Party like a mole inside the CIA. Smart move by him and by the Democrats. He can run on Republican ideas knowing he’ll fight every one of them. His power is that he is THIRD in line for the presidency. If he admitted to being a Democrat, he’d be behind Pelosi and all the other admitted Democrats.

    So POTUS has to figure out a way around Ryan. That’s not possible in 100 days with a gov. shutdown looming in the shadows. Everyone knows the Democrats’ media will ALWAYS blame the Republicans. (When the gov shut down under Bush I and a Dem. House, the media blamed Bush. When the gov. shut down under Clinton with a Repub House, the media blamed the House. When the gov. shut down under Obama with a Repub. House, the media blamed the Repubs. That’s how it works. The press would have a FIELD DAY with a Repub House and a Repub Pres and the gov shutting down). Trump knows that. He’s too soon in office to weather a gov. shut down with Repubs in House and him as pres. So he waits, figures out how to beat Ryan and the UniParty. He didn’t get to be a billionaire by not knowing when to fight and when to back down.

    My guess is he’s learning. When the gov. shut down under Obama, Obama closed the national parks, the war memorials, stuff that would hurt everyday Americans but not harm HIS constituency (the bureaucracy). Trump and his people are probably figuring out what to shut down that won’t hurt us, we the people, but will hurt the bureaucrats. What better time to prove they’re unnecessary than when the gov. is shut down and people see that nothing bad happens. Then when the gov starts back up again, those jobs that weren’t necessary magically disappear.

    He got the military funded which was also one of his promises. So far as the wall illegal immigration is down over 80%, so the wall is working and not even built yet. There also is the probability that he’s looking into how to penalize those who HIRE illegal aliens using existing laws since Ryan and the UniParty are not going to give in on bringing in indentured servants for the elite to exploit.

    Let’s give him time. Rome wasn’t built in 100 days and didn’t fall in 100 days. Undoing Obamqa’s USSA (United Soviet States of America) will take more than 100 days. Let the Democrats crow, let the media go bananas, people are getting sick and tired of both.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      I agree…The democrats wanted shutdown and Mulvaney mentioned this..They have delayed Cabinet and Filibustered Gorsuch for first time in history….They wanted to say President Trump can’t govern and now they act like they won with help of right media..

      Our best shot is the next five months to get something on healthcare and tax reform…It’s a chance…The right is playing into the lefts plan and people like Limbaugh and Hannity are quoting CNN and Washington Post…It’s a big sham and they can’t get out of their box…

      I’m actually glad, just like Syria that this is driving them nuts…It’s proven they are a small percentage of base by the numbers sticking with Trump…They do not speak for majority..

      Like

      Reply
    • Wink says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Excellent post. You’re thinking ahead with logical reasoning. Bravo!

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Great comment.

      “Then when the gov starts back up again, those jobs that weren’t necessary magically disappear.” I’ve been saying this too, but not as nicely as you did. Love the magic part! Here comes the wand!

      Like

      Reply
  36. Jim in TN says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Are the Tea Party groups still operational? It would be great if we could get some real demonstrations going on behalf of Trump’s agenda. Show the Uniparty what the country really wants.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sean Supsky says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      Every city, every town, every hamlet (not where baby pigs live) every place that we can get together to get our reps to enact what is best for the country, from the smallest position to highest. Raising our voices and putting America First policies in place.

      Like

      Reply
    • PatriotKate says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      A reprise of the 9/12 March would be good timing. I think Sundance is hinting that the Tea Party is going to have to get back into action and start making some noise. It terrified them the last time and now we’re more awake, aware and active.

      Like

      Reply
  37. Ploni says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I want to know:

    Who is going to be the Trump candidate for the Senate in New York?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. spaulj67 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Reminds me of this scene from Footloose, even the lyrics are spot on. The key is convincing the other side you’re just crazy enough to do it.

    He is just crazy enough to do it, huh? That reminds me of this scene from Blazing Saddles.

    The problem is that the entire global financial system is so over leveraged at this point it won’t take much to tip us into the mother of all global monetary disruptions; at least an order of magnitude worse than 2008.

    The Uni-party, having been the primary architects and beneficiaries that has ultimately brought us to this point, would be all too happy to pin the blame on the President, but it would be Pyrrhic victory for them. They have by far the most to lose given that both their power and wealth is tied to the very same paper Ponzi scheme that must expand (ie more and more debt) or it will collapse.

    The solution is for the US to return back to constitutional money; which is debt free currency issued by the Treasury for trade clearing and paying taxes. Add to that capital gains free gold and silver coin that float at free market prices relative to this currency as the primary means of savings/capital. Labor and capital would be back on a level playing field again. This new domestic dollar currency will be issued 1 for 20 Fed Notes (ie international banking cartel debt script). Bank and retirement accounts up to 200K per citizen will also be honored at 1 to 1, with a progressive reduction to 1 to 20 at $2million.

    The goal of the policy is to deleverage the system while impacting the fewest number of citizens. Given that 50% of the population lives paycheck to paycheck we have built in approval advantage especially if it helps a good portion of us out of this hand to mouth existence via private debt reduction, lower taxes and economy that grow again free of the parasitic international banking cartel yearly extraction of our nation’s wealth capacity.

    Either that or we just have some disorderly hyper-inflation/rationing/capital controls etc that achieves the same results debt reduction results, only over a longer time frame and with a great deal of social pain and real productive capacity destruction along with US asset stripping by the one bank. Either way the power the uni-party is no more because its fuel supply is gone either way. Don’t you like happy endings?

    Reminds me of question asked of Willie Sutton’s to explain his chosen career. When asked why he robbed banks, Willie replied, “I rob banks because that’s where the money is.”

    Well the uni-party exist because right now that is where the money is and will remain that way until that isn’t so. The goal is to move the wealth making to where its most productive in society, ie innovation and hard work vs rent seeking, deceit and fraud.

    Like

    Reply
  39. QuestGirl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    A note on Trivia. Clear back in the early 1980’s, I read a Trivia” note which stated that back in the very late 1700’s (I want to say 1780’s) Congress voted themselves a raise. Well, We the People threw such a stink, they rescinded their own raise. Has this ever happened since that one instance? Doubtful, I imagine.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Ron says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I’m curious why some have a knee jerk reaction to criticize Trump on every turn. Every freaking time it’s turned out to be either Fake News or ignorance… and yet we see even here on this site poster after poster saying negative things about our President who’s done nothing but what he said he would.

    People are actually complaining that he hasn’t built the wall yet and it’s been 3 months. Or they complain he’s not deporting every muslim in the country. Or they complain there’s a couple things in the spending bill that they don’t like…. meanwhile when the truth comes out it’s never what they claimed. By that time they’re on to their next bit of b-s.

    Comment edited by Admin…

    Like

    Reply
  41. TONYA PARNELL says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    LOVE THE MULVANEY NEWS BRIEFING, VERY INFORMATIVE, YEA FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP

    Like

    Reply
  42. David R. Graham says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Three thoughts:

    1- Wherever UniParty surfaces, it scoops up Moslem Brotherhood with it because they are conjoined. The UniParty problem is the Salafi Jihad problem and vice-versa, one and the same. See McCain in Syria with ISIL and AQ major actors. Try to imagine the connections he has to have been able and *wanting* to do that safely.

    2- USA needs a second political party: http://theological-geography.net/?p=22694

    3- In this world, there is no security, only opportunity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      May 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      Note to Conservative Misfits….
      ConCons…so called constitutional conservatives are not….I repeat…not…the good cops. IMO they are as big a hoax as global warming. Bet the ranch.

      Like

      Reply

