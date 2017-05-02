President Trump Previews The “Ugly” Solution to the UniParty in Washington DC…

Thought Experiment: Imagine the 2009/2010 Tea Party uprising with an allied President Trump in the White House. That’s where we are going...

For the past week we’ve been outlining the ROOT ISSUE within the DC swamp: ♦Why congress isn’t providing Trump policy legislation; ♦what impact that is having; and ♦what appears to be surfacing as a solution.

The truthfulness behind any larger discussion is backed-up by research: ♦The history of DC lobbyists admitting they control congress; ♦who created this broken system, and why the larger media avoids discussion of it. [Although Rush Limbaugh did partially report]

When research is on point, and when you find yourself directly over the target, naturally occurring current events become almost eerily predictable.

Within Part II (“the current impact”) we shared:

[…] However, understandably, President Trump is not going to sit and wait for congress to evolve in their ability to turn away from existing lobbyists who are hanging around to defend their financial interests. Sooner or later President Trump is going to do something dramatic to break the impasse within the broken legislative system. Considering that Trump is not a politician, that “something” could get rather ugly. (link)

And therein lies the backdrop for the eerily predictable:

Sooner or later President Trump is going to have to confront the UniParty; there’s just no way around it. And there’s no better structural confrontation point than within the nucleus budgetary policy which binds the Republicans and Democrats together, MONEY.

It is critical to remember, and urgent to note, that corporate media play a major defensive role -in partnership with the political financial class- inside this DC system. Every effort will be made to dilute any public discussion of how special interest money is used in DC to create the UniParty legislative agenda.

There are trillions at stake.

When BIG DONOR legislation passes through congress it doesn’t matter whether it is Republicans or Democrats who originally sponsored the lobbyist’s bill, it’s still toxic.

Issue ONE – All legislative constructs coming through DC are externally created by special interests and lobbying groups. Issue TWO – All special interest lobbying legislation is UniParty legislation. Issue THREE – With 1 and 2 in mind, all legislation reaching President Trump’s desk is lobbyist legislation.

There is no way to break that cycle until President Trump confronts the UniParty.

President Trump and the communications team are going to have to call out members of their own party, by name, who are part of the corruptible influence game. There’s really no way around it, eventually this is going to happen.

It appears President Trump is positioning the Fiscal Year 2018 budget battle as the geography for the biggest and most necessary political war. This appears to be the timeline for the predictable “ugly”.

